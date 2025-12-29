King Gold Auto Trade XauUsd Burst Scalper

This Expert Advisor is a pure trend scalper for XAUUSD on M5, built around a short-term MA(5) vs long MA cross and an aggressive profit-burst mechanism.

When a new M5 MA cross is confirmed, the EA opens an initial position with fixed lot 0.01. As long as the short MA(5) stays on the same side of the long MA and the open position is in profit, the EA can add more positions in the same direction (burst mode) to maximize the move.

Once the trend loses momentum or price reverses and the MA(5) crosses back, all positions are closed and the EA waits for the next clean setup. No martingale, no grid against the trend – it only follows the direction of the MA cross and closes when the direction changes.

This product is built as a new strategy with a fresh M5 MA-cross engine and pyramiding logic, different from my previous EAs in the Market.

Core logic

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

Timeframe: M5 (must be attached on M5)

Entry signal: Short MA(5) crosses above/below a configurable long MA (trend filter). ADX/volatility and other internal filters confirm momentum before entry.

Burst / “bomb” mode: When the first trade is in profit and MA(5) still supports the trend, The EA may open additional 0.01 lot positions in the same direction within a short time window, The idea is to “explode” the profit during strong one-directional moves.

Exit logic: Positions are closed when MA(5) loses alignment / crosses back, Or when the internal profit/stop logic is reached.



Lot size, deposit and leverage

Lot size: fixed 0.01 per position (default and recommended for safety).

Leverage: designed and tested for 1:1000 accounts.

Minimum deposit: $50 – ultra conservative, very small lots and slower growth. $100–$200–$250–$500 – recommended ranges for more realistic performance.

Best results are usually obtained on Raw / ECN type accounts with low spreads on XAUUSD.

Recommended environment

Broker: ECN / Raw spread for XAUUSD (tight spread + low latency).

Platform: MetaTrader 5.

VPS: strongly recommended, close to your broker’s trading server for stable latency and 24/5 uptime.

One chart, one symbol: attach the EA only on XAUUSD M5.

Always start on:

Demo , or

Small real account with 0.01 lot,

to understand the behavior of the EA and to find settings that match your risk tolerance.

Risk management

The EA uses an internal logic based on MA trend and trailing profit , combined with fixed lot 0.01 per trade.

The “burst” / pyramid mode multiplies profit when the trend is strong , but it can also increase drawdown when volatility spikes or the market reverses sharply.

You should only trade with money you can afford to lose and always monitor overall account risk across all symbols and EAs.

Past performance in backtests or on one broker does not guarantee future results on other brokers or live conditions.

Launch promo & pricing

Launch promotion (limited): Until 1 January 2026 , the EA is available for USD 299 . This promo price is limited to only 2 buyers .

After the promo is finished, the price will increase step by step .

From 2 January 2026, the regular price will be USD 899.

Take advantage of the early-bird price while it is available and always test the EA on demo or with a small real account before scaling up your deposit.

If you have any questions or need guidance on setup (presets, VPS, broker type), feel free to contact me via the MQL5 chat.