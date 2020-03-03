UltimateMultiStrategyAIEA

For Best Result use Time Frame 3 Min

1. Market DNA & Asset Recognition

The EA automatically detects the asset class (Forex, Gold, Crypto, or Oil) by analyzing the symbol name. It dynamically reconfigures the Stop Loss, Trailing Stop stiffness, and Algorithm Scoring Weights to match the asset's specific volatility profile.

2. Multi-Factor Scoring Engine (0-100)

Trades are only executed if the confidence score exceeds the AdaptiveMinScore.

  • Trend: SuperTrend + MA (20 pts)
  • Breakouts: Pivot Points (15 pts) + Supply/Demand Structure (15 pts)
  • Bonuses: Asset-specific boosts (e.g., Gold gets a bonus on Pivot breaks).

3. Visual Trade Reporting

The "Pro UI" draws historical trade vectors directly on the chart, connecting entry and exit points with color-coded lines (Green/Red) and displaying the net P/L value at the exit point for instant visual analysis.

4. Smart Pyramiding

The EA employs a "Winner-Add" strategy. It will scale into a trend (up to 3 positions) only if the existing positions are in profit and the price has moved significantly in the desired direction.

 


おすすめのプロダクト
Nova WDX Trader
Anita Monus
エキスパート
Nova WDX Trader — Structural Momentum Intelligence System While many automated strategies rely on over-optimized backtests , cent-account demonstrations , or aggressive exposure models , Nova WDX Trader is designed around a disciplined structural framework intended for real-market conditions. The system prioritizes execution stability, controlled exposure, and internal consistency — avoiding artificial performance amplification and unsustainable risk behavior commonly found in retail automation.
X Forts
Denis Chebatarev
5 (1)
エキスパート
Trading robot X Forts The scalper Forts EA is designed for futures trading on the Russian futures futures market (RTS, Sberbank, Gazprom, Ruble, etc.). The main instruments are futures on the RTS, SBRF index. Recommended timeframes M1-M6. The EA does not use averaging. Each trade has its own stop loss.  The size of the required GO for tests and trading on the selected instrument is taken from the instrument code.  Trading robot settings SL - stop loss Lots - lot for trading Pos_Market - numbe
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
エキスパート
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
Magic EA MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
エキスパート
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
Hamster Scalping mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.71 (235)
エキスパート
Hamster Scalpingは、マーチンゲールを使用しない完全に自動化された取引アドバイザーです。夜のスキャルピング戦略。 RSIインジケーターとATRフィルターが入力として使用されます。アドバイザには、ヘッジ口座タイプが必要です。 実際の作業の監視、およびその他の開発については、https：// www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/sellerを参照してください 。 一般的な推奨事項 最小デポジット$ 100、最小スプレッドのECNアカウントを使用し、eurusd M5 gmt +3のデフォルト設定。 入力パラメータ EAは、4桁と5桁の両方の引用符で機能します。入力パラメータでは、5文字の値をポイントで示し、すべてを4文字で自動的に再計算します。 NewCycle-モードがオンの場合、アドバイザーは停止せずに動作します。モードがオフの場合、一連の取引の完了後、アドバイザーは新しい注文を開きません。 期間インジケーター1-最初のインジケーターの期間。 アップレベル-アドバイザーが売りを開始する最初のインジケーターの上位レベル。 ダウンレベル
VectorPrime EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.47 (17)
エキスパート
VectorPrime — 多層ベクトルロジックを備えたアルゴリズムシステム VectorPrime は、自律的な取引システムとして設計され、マルチタイムフレーム市場環境下での構造化された実行を目的としています。その中核には ベクトル分析 の概念があり、価格のダイナミクスを方向性インパルスとマトリックス構造に分解します。システムは、市場の流れを孤立したシグナルとしてではなく、相互に関連するベクトルの集合として解釈し、一貫した市場マップを形成します。 VectorPrime の主要モジュール: Vector Dynamics Engine — 支配的な方向フローを特定し、短期的なノイズを除去。 Prime Momentum Layer — マイクロインパルスの強さと持続性を評価し、ボラティリティの局面に応じてエントリーを調整。 Matrix Vector Module — 価格挙動をマトリックス的に解釈し、多次元的な市場モデルを構築。 Adaptive Risk Protocol — 構造化されたドローダウン閾値とポジション管理によりエクスポージャーを制御。 実行はあらかじめ定義された構
Blue Bird MT5
Ismail Babaoglu
エキスパート
BlueBird EA – Dynamic Adaptive Grid Hedge System BlueBird EA   represents a new era of grid-based automation — combining volatility awareness, adaptive trend tracking, and smart capital management. If you are seeking a   fully autonomous, dynamic grid system   capable of capturing both trends and corrections,   BlueBird EA   is your ultimate trading companion. Overview BlueBird EA is a next-generation adaptive grid trading system designed for dynamic markets such as GOLD (XAUUSD) . It intellige
Brent Oil
Babak Alamdar
3.67 (9)
エキスパート
「2 人の専門アドバイザー、1 つの価格: あなたの成功を促進します!」ブレント オイル スキャルピング エキスパート + ブレント オイル スインギー エキスパートを 1 つのエキスパート アドバイザーで統合   Live signal この価格はプロモーション期間中の一時的なもので、間もなく値上げされます 最終価格: 5000 $  現在の価格では残りわずかです。次の価格は -->> 1120  $ ブレント石油へようこそ Brent Oil のエキスパート アドバイザーは、正確かつ機敏に、不安定なエネルギー市場をマスターできるように設計された強力な企業です。ブレント石油は単なるシステムではありません。それはあなたの戦略的パートナーであり、市場の動きに適応して勝利を収める戦略を展開するように設計されています。 スキャルピング手法で市場の素早い動きを利用したい場合でも、スイングトレードの慎重なアプローチを好む場合でも、ブレントオイルはあなたをカバーします。その高度なアルゴリズムは市場の傾向を分析し、利益の最大化とリスクの最小化を目的とした取引を実行します。 主な特徴: 高
Forex Mentors Bot5
Andriy Sydoruk
エキスパート
Ksm: Smart Solution for Automated Forex Trading Ksm is a tool designed for automating Forex trading, using modern methods of time-series data analysis to work with multiple currency pairs across different timeframes. Key Features and Benefits Multi-currency support : Ksm enables trading across multiple currency pairs, helping traders adapt their strategies to various market conditions. New currency pairs can be easily added. Time-series data analysis : Utilizing advanced algorithms, Ksm analyzes
Venom Us30 Scalp
Antoine Melhem
5 (8)
エキスパート
Venom US30 Scalp – VENOM LABSによる高精度なUS30スキャルピング 絶対に口座を飛ばさないEA（エキスパートアドバイザー） SIGNAL   :   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339304 異なるタイムゾーンのブローカー（Exnessなど）を使用している場合、ブローカーがGMT+3でない場合は最後の入力を TRUE に設定してください。 H1 分足のみを使用してください。 ️ 警告 ：タイムゾーンまたは時間足の設定が正しくないと、EAが正しく動作しない可能性があります。 エントリープライスは24時間限定！今すぐご購入を！ Venom US30 Scalpとは？ Venom US30 Scalpは、US30（ダウ・ジョーンズ指数）の H1 時間足での取引に最適化された、完全自動型のエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）です。 このEAは、インジケーター、ニューストレード、グリッド、マーチンゲールを一切使用せず、独自の数学的アルゴリズムのみを利用しています。 Venom Labsによって開発されたこのEAは、リスクの高い戦
Trade bot Smartic
Dmytro Merenko
エキスパート
ID Trade_Bot BS - an effective tool for automated trading using RSI Trade_Bot BS is an efficient solution for automated trading based on RSI, allowing flexible parameter customization and risk management. Thanks to the ability to choose a trading mode, dynamic Stop-Loss and Take-Profit levels, and trading mode adjustment (buying, selling, or both), it is suitable for various trading strategies. Key Features: Uses the RSI indicator to determine market conditions. Automatically opens an
GoldPowerV2
Armel Tacdol Del Rosario
エキスパート
Gold PowerV2  is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold and any forex pairs. It is very Conservative strategy and you may start with the minimum of $1000 capital. The operation is based on opening orders using the RSI indicator, thus the EA works according to the "Follow Trend" strategy, which means following the trend. It is also opening buy/sell limit strategy which is very effective in trading Gold (optional). There is also Percentage of profit strategy which you can set fro
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
エキスパート
SolarTrade Suite 金融ロボット: LaunchPad Market Expert - 取引を開始するために設計されています! これは、革新的で高度なアルゴリズムを使用して値を計算する取引ロボットであり、金融​​市場の世界でのアシスタントです。 SolarTrade Suite シリーズのインジケーター セットを使用して、このロボットを起動するタイミングをより適切に選択してください。 説明の下部にある SolarTrade Suite シリーズの他の製品をご覧ください。 投資と金融市場の世界を自信を持ってナビゲートしたいですか? SolarTrade Suite 金融ロボット: LaunchPad Market Expert は、情報に基づいた投資決定を行い、利益を増やすのに役立つ革新的なソフトウェアです。 SolarTrade Suite 金融ロボット: LaunchPad Market Expert の利点: - 正確な計算: 当社のロボットは、高度なアルゴリズムと分析方法を使用して、市場の動きを正確に予測します。 資産を売買するのに最適なタイミングを
Stenco Recover EA
Yevgeniy Koshtenko
4 (4)
エキスパート
Revolutionary Forex expert advisor, built on the principles of the unique Recovery trading system. The key to the effectiveness of this algorithm is the accurate analysis of price behavior near psychologically important round levels. Moreover, the system uses a special price representation in the form of coordinates different from traditional candlestick charts. Main advantages of the advisor: Recovery strategy, based on price recovery High accuracy in identifying key support and resistance leve
FREE
RoundLock EA MT5
AW Trading Software Limited
エキスパート
Round Lockは、ダイナミックポジションロック機能を備えたスマートアドバイザーです。Round Lockは、ダイナミックポジションロック機能を備えたインテリジェントなアドバイザーであり、段階的なポジション増加と市場への動的な適応を備えた双方向注文ロック戦略を実行する高度なトレーディングアドバイザーです。 ラウンドロックの利点： ポジションロックによるリスク管理、 市場のトレンド分野におけるダイナミックなボリューム成長、 制限に応じた柔軟な動作設定、 フラットとトレンドのフェーズに適しており、それぞれの状況で結果を最適化します。 保護メカニズムを備えた平均化戦略とグリッドアプローチの自動化。 MT4バージョン -> こちら / トラブルシューティング -> こちら アドバイザーは、反対方向の注文を2つオープンします。そのうちの1つが利益確定で決済されると、2つの注文が再度オープンされます。注文量は、Multiplier_Volume乗数のボリュームとアドバイザーがオープンした注文数に応じて増加します。新しいオープンペアごとに、同数の注文がオープンされ、互いにロックされます。同じ種
Hybrid Coco EA
Suharmoko
エキスパート
Price at $499 7 Copy left Hybrid Coco EA  is a modern, tropical-themed automated trading system that blends simplicity with high-performance market technology. Inspired by the balance and clarity of a fresh young coconut, this EA delivers smooth and powerful trading using momentum-based indicators  instead of traditional candle engines. Built for gold and major forex pairs, Hybrid Coco uses multi-layered momentum analysis  to detect early trend bursts, continuation waves, and exhaustion points
RSI Auto Trader
Harun Benge
エキスパート
The RSI-Based Automatic Buy Strategy Expert Advisor (EA) is designed to automatically open buy positions when the RSI indicator enters the oversold zone. It smartly spaces new trades by maintaining a minimum distance between open positions to prevent excessive exposure. With adjustable take profit (TP) levels and lot sizes, this EA is specifically tailored for the XAUUSD (Gold) pair on the M5 timeframe. This Expert Advisor offers reliable and disciplined trade management for traders who want to
Outro
Manuel Gonzales
5 (3)
エキスパート
" Outro " is an expert in automated " multi-symbol " trading that requires the trader to test on the pair of his choice and modify the entries according to his convenience. This Expert Advisor has been designed with non-optimized inputs, and   uses a Martingale system   for risk management. It is very important to read the   blog   post before you start. Enter to the private group .  Outro   uses two main indicators,   Relative Strength Index and Stochastic Oscillator , for input decision making
FREE
Flex Gold System
Pirasingh Jiachanont
エキスパート
Flex Gold System is a reversal EA that can find the reversal gold price with high accuracy in a timeframe of 30 minutes. The EA is fit for the gold price behavior and can survive in high volatility situations. Traders could adjust a lot size to gain more profit but on the other hand, the risk will be higher so you can set a stop loss with USD or a percentage of the balance. The EA was made by a professional gold trader who has lots of experience in the gold market. Recommend the minimum capital
Fractal Trend Master
Marcus Vinicius
エキスパート
The Fractal Trend Master is one of the most powerful and sophisticated Expert Advisors on the market, designed to protect traders' capital while maximizing profit opportunities. Based on Bill Williams' renowned methodology, this EA uses three essential technical analysis tools: the Alligator indicator , fractals , and the Gator Oscillator , creating a robust and precise framework for identifying and following market trends. This EA was designed with a focus on advanced risk management and capita
FundPass Pro
Faith Wairimu Kariuki
5 (1)
エキスパート
5つ星評価のエキスパートアドバイザー — FundPass Pro FundPass Pro のご紹介：すべてのアカウントタイプおよびプロップファームチャレンジに対応した究極のAIトレーディングシステム ️ 重要なお知らせ ： すべてのアカウントタイプ （個人口座およびプロップファーム評価口座を含む）に対応するには、ユーザー設定で「Prop Firm Mode」を 有効にする必要があります 。これを有効にしないと、評価基準外の取引となる可能性があります。 概要： FundPass Pro は、FTMO、MyForexFunds、The Funded Trader などのプロップファームの厳格な基準を満たすために開発された、完全自動かつインテリジェントなエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）です。一般的なスタンダード口座でも効率的に稼働できます。 プラグアンドプレイ（Plug-and-Play） 構成により、複雑な設定や常時の監視は不要。推奨パラメータを設定し、EAをチャートに適用するだけで、FundPass Pro が市場分析・取引実行・リスク管理を自動で行います。在宅でストレ
Goldmost MT5
Hongliang Ding
エキスパート
Goldmost – Precision Trading for XAUUSD This EA implements a multi-timeframe breakout strategy for XAUUSD, identifying critical support/resistance levels to execute trades with dynamic SL/TP adjustments, and intelligent exit protocols for optimized risk management. The parameters are updated regularly to adapt to evolving market conditions. This ensures the model continuously adjusts to shifting sentiment, investor behavior, and emerging trends - keeping your strategy aligned with current marke
EXPERTteam
Netanel Kahan Abuluf
エキスパート
Expert XAU is an advanced, precision-focused trading robot designed exclusively for XAUUSD on the 1h  timeframe . This EA uses a proprietary logic to identify high-quality buy opportunities, execute trades with calculated precision, and manage risk dynamically — all while keeping strategy details private to protect its competitive edge. Key Features: – 100% automated – High probability long entries – Built-in risk management – Plug & play: attach to 1h chart and go - in 6.5months will do 11
BigPIPs MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
エキスパート
BigPIPS EA is an Expert Advisor based on special mathematical analysis and smart modeling of market and signals independent of timeframe. The EA has a powerful calculation engine that can predict market movement over 1000 pips (10000 points). The EA signal engine does not need any optimization and there are no settings for signal. All settings of EA are for Money Management. The EA works with a low margin level and thus has low risk. The EA can trade on all Forex Pairs, Cryptos, Stocks, Indice
Aurum Rex
Muhammed Sharookh Chittethukudiyil
エキスパート
Year-End Special Offer! For the next two months, all my Expert Advisors (EAs) are available for just $99 USD . Don’t miss this limited-time opportunity to upgrade your trading with premium automated strategies at an unbeatable price Aurum Rex: Your Gold Standard for Automated Trading Unlock your trading potential with Aurum Rex , a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor engineered for stability, safety, and consistent growth. Tired of EAs with high risks and unpredictable drawdowns? Aurum Rex is your s
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
エキスパート
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
エキスパート
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Sun Bin SCF
Peat Winch
エキスパート
Sun Bin SCF is an Expert Advisor that identifies moments when market participants act in the same direction.  It observes recent price bars and volume to detect situations where buyers or sellers dominate together.  When a consistent crowd movement appears, the EA opens a trade in the same direction and manages it using pre-defined risk and exit rules. Main Features: - Crowd detection based on consecutive bars with similar direction. - Volume confirmation to avoid false signals in low-activity
Santa Scalping MT5
Morten Kruse
エキスパート
Santa Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale. Night scalping strategy. The SMA indicator filter are used for entries. This EA can be run from very small accounts. As small as 50 EUR. General Recommendations The minimum deposit is 50 USD,  default settings reccomend for eurusd m5 gmt +2 . Please use max spread 10 if you will not have orders change it to -1. Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points. A very fast VPS is required, preferably wi
EuroYen Breakout MT5
Fabriel Henrique Dosta Silva
エキスパート
Análise dos Parâmetros e Características do Produto Parâmetros do Expert Advisor (EA): • Número mágico: 1688957042 • Lotes de entrada: 0,05 • Stop Loss (pips): 0 • Lucro (pips): 115 Indicadores Utilizados: • Canal Donchian: Período de 5 • Bandas de Bollinger: Período de 51, Desvio de 1,94 Proteções de Entrada: • Spread máximo (pontos): 0 • Máximo de posições abertas: 0 • Máximo de lotes abertos: 0 Proteções de Conta: • Perda máxima diária (moeda): 0 • Patrimônio mínimo líquido (moeda):
このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
エキスパート
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
エキスパート
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% オフ 24時間限定セールです。セールは11月29日に終了します。 この商品のセールは今回のみです。 Synaバージョン4のご紹介 - 世界初のエージェント型AI取引エコシステム Synaバージョン4をご紹介できることを嬉しく思います。 外国為替取引業界初の真のマルチEAエージェント調整システム です。この画期的なイノベーションにより、複数のエキスパートアドバイザーが、異なるMT5ターミナルとブローカー口座間で統一されたインテリジェンスネットワークとして動作することが可能になります - これは今まで小売外国為替取引に存在しなかった機能です。 SynaはAiQ、Mean Machine GPT、または複数のSyna自身とシームレスに連携し、EAが集合的知性を共有し、お互いの取引から学習し、ポートフォリオ全体で戦略を調整する協力的なエコシステムを作成します 。 バージョン3+のOpenAI、Anthropic、Gemini、X.ai（Grok）、Mistral、DeepSeek、Perplexity、およびOpenRouterの広範なモデルエコシス
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
エキスパート
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Remstone
Remstone
5 (8)
エキスパート
Remstoneは、ありきたりなエキスパートアドバイザーではありません。 長年の研究と資産管理の成果を融合させたものです。 Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwin VHR The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 2018年以来 、私の前職であるArmonia Capitalは、FCA規制下の資産運用会社であるDarwinexにシグナルARFを提供し、75万ドルを調達しました。1人のアドバイザーで4つの資産クラスをマスターしましょう！ 約束も、曲線フィッティングも、幻想もなし。ただ、豊富なライブ体験だけ。 Remstone の力を活用して成功しているトレーダーの成長コミュニティに参加しましょう。 Remstoneは、市場トレンドを活用するために設計された完全自動取引ソリューションです。高度なアルゴリズムを基盤とし、信頼性と成果を求めるトレーダーのために設計されています。 実証された精度でトレーディングの優位性を高めましょう! Remston
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
エキスパート
Aura Black Edition は、GOLD のみを取引するように設計された完全自動化 EA です。エキスパートは、2011 年から 2020 年の期間に XAUUSD で安定した結果を示しました。危険な資金管理方法は使用されていません。マーチンゲール、グリッド、スキャルプも使用されていません。あらゆるブローカーの条件に適しています。多層パーセプトロンでトレーニングされた EA ニューラル ネットワーク (MLP) は、フィードフォワード人工ニューラル ネットワーク (ANN) のクラスです。MLP という用語は、曖昧に使用され、フィードフォワード ANN に緩く使用される場合もあれば、複数のパーセプトロン層 (しきい値アクティベーション付き) で構成されるネットワークを厳密に指す場合もあります。多層パーセプトロンは、特に単一の隠し層がある場合、口語的に「バニラ」ニューラル ネットワークと呼ばれることがあります。MLP は、入力層、隠し層、出力層の少なくとも 3 つのノード層で構成されます。入力ノードを除き、各ノードは非線形アクティベーション関数を使用するニューロンです。MLP
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.79 (19)
エキスパート
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.54 (136)
エキスパート
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.86 (36)
エキスパート
AIQ バージョン 5.0 - 機関投資家アーキテクチャによる自律的インテリジェンス ルールベースの自動化から真の自律的インテリジェンスへの進化は、アルゴリズム取引の自然な進歩を表しています。機関投資家の定量デスクが10年以上前から探求してきたものが、実用的な実装として成熟しました。AIQ バージョン 5.0 はこの成熟を体現しています:洗練されたマルチモデルAI分析、独立した検証アーキテクチャ、そして広範な本番展開を通じて洗練された継続学習システム。 これはAI機能を追加した自動化ではありません。これは基礎から構築された自律的インテリジェンスであり、機関投資家のトレーディングデスクがどのように意思決定の検証を構造化し、運用の信頼性を管理し、適応学習システムを実装するかについての長年の研究に基づいています。バージョン 5.0 は、この開発アプローチの集大成を表しています。 バージョン 5.0 は、55以上の無料統合モデルを含む300以上のAIモデルへのアクセス、独立した検証を提供する二重のAIアナリストとリスクマネージャーの役割、ゼロダウンタイム運用を保証する自動フェイルオーバー付き
Bonnitta EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
3.3 (20)
エキスパート
Bonnitta EA は、保留ポジション戦略 (PPS) と非常に高度な秘密取引アルゴリズムに基づいています。 Bonnitta EA の戦略は、秘密のカスタム指標、トレンドライン、サポートおよびレジスタンス レベル (価格アクション)、および上記の最も重要な秘密の取引アルゴリズムを組み合わせたものです。 3 か月以上のリアルマネーテストなしで EA を購入しないでください。ボニッタ EA をリアルマネーでテストするのに 100 週間以上 (2 年以上) かかりました。結果は以下のリンクで確認してください。 BONNITTA EA は愛とエンパワーメントから作られています。 少数の購入者のみを対象とした価格設定と著作権侵害アルゴリズムの実装です。 Bonnitta EA は、22 年間で 99.9% の品質を持つ本物のティックを使用してテストされ、実際の市場状況に近いスリッページとコミッションでストレス テストに合格しました。 Expert Advisor には、完全な統計制御による統計収集およびスリッページ制御のアルゴリズムが含まれています。 この情報はブローカーのトリックか
Mean Machine
William Brandon Autry
4.92 (39)
エキスパート
Mean Machine GPT バージョン 11.0 - 日本語 Mean Machine GPT バージョン 11.0 - 機関投資家インテリジェンスと専門トレーディングの融合 アルゴリズムトレーディングにおける真のAI統合の先駆者として、私たちは複数の市場サイクル、経済体制、技術進化を通じてこのアプローチを洗練してきました。適応的機械学習が定量的トレーディングの自然な進歩を表すという私たちの確信として始まったものが、業界の方向性となりました。バージョン 11.0 は、これまでで最も洗練された実装を示します。 これはマーケティング用語としてのAIではありません。これは、変化する市場状況を通じて何年もの本番展開で洗練された、専門的なトレーディング戦略に機関投資家の厳格さで適用された計算インテリジェンスです。バージョン 11.0 をサポートするインフラストラクチャは、適応的ポジション管理、マルチモデルコンセンサスシステム、ニューラルネットワーク重み最適化における継続的な研究開発の集大成を表しています。 バージョン 11.0 は、55 以上の無料統合モデルを含む 300 以上の AI モ
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
エキスパート
EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
Nexus EA Forex MT5
Enrique Enguix
4.43 (21)
エキスパート
NEXUS – 市場とともに進化する定量アダプティブ・グリッドシステム NEXUS は、リアルタイムでルールの組み合わせを生成し、それらを アウト・オブ・サンプル（out-of-sample）検証 でフィルタし、有効な市場環境で統計的優位性が検出されたときだけエントリーする 100％自動 売買システムです。 クイックスペック システムタイプ： OOS（アウト・オブ・サンプル）検証付きアダプティブ・グリッド。ニュース・ボラティリティ・セッション/曜日・オプションの出来高バリューエリアなどの環境フィルタを搭載。 対応銘柄： 主要通貨ペアおよびクロス通貨ペア（EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDCAD, EURJPY, AUDCHF, GBPCAD, AUDUSD）に加え、セットに応じて XAUUSD に対応。 リスクプロファイル： Conservative（保守）、Classic（標準）、Aggressive（攻撃）的の3種類を同梱。 時間足： 各セットをロードした際に 自動で設定 されます（チャートの時間足を手動で変更する必要はありません）。 セット検証： すべてのセッ
Jackal
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
エキスパート
ジャッカルエキスパートアドバイザー – トレーディング戦略 4ヶ月間の実稼働 購入後、全製品が永久無料で利用可能  設定ファイルをダウン ロード 金1分足 | ECN口座：全ブローカー対応 ジャッカルEAは、多層かつインテリジェントなブレイクアウト戦略に基づいており、高度なリスク管理と利益管理を組み合わせて市場のダイナミクスに適応します。 1. ブレイクアウトトラップ戦略 市場条件が確認されると、EAは同時に反対方向に2つのペンディング注文を出します： Buy Stop ：現在の価格の上に Sell Stop ：現在の価格の下に 強い方向性の動きが発生した際に、予測せず即座に市場に参入します。 2. スマートトレード管理 初期ストップロス（SL）： リスクを制限するために固定のストップロスを設定します。 トレーリングストップ： 利益が出た際にストップロスが価格に追従し、利益を確保します。 リスクフリーモード： 取引が定義された利益閾値に達すると、ストップロスをエントリーポイントの少し上に移動し、最悪の場合でも純利益で終了します。 3. リカバリー＆利益保護システム スマートクロ
NorthEastWay MT5
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
4.5 (8)
エキスパート
NorthEastWay MT5は完全自動の「プルバック」トレーディングシステムであり、特に人気の「プルバック」通貨ペア（AUDCAD、AUDNZD、NZDCAD）での取引に効果的です。このシステムは、外国為替市場の主要なパターンである、価格が急激に動いた後に元の位置に戻るという特性を活用しています。 タイムフレーム: M15 主要通貨ペア: AUDNZD、NZDCAD、AUDCAD 追加通貨ペア: EURUSD、USDCAD、GBPUSD、EURCAD、EURGBP、GBPCAD EA購入後、必ず私にプライベートメッセージを送ってください。プライベートグループに追加し、設定ファイルや詳細な説明を送付します。 EAのインストールや設定について、購入者全員をサポートします。 EAを初めて使う方には、使用方法を丁寧にお教えします。 EA設定: OneChartSetupを使用すれば、単一のチャート上で全ての通貨ペアを取引できます（M15タイムフレームのみ）。 このEAはスプレッド、スリッページ、またはブローカーに関連する他の変数に影響を受けません。 推奨される通貨ペアのみを使用してくだ
BenefitEA Mt5
Vsevolod Merzlov
エキスパート
Benefit EA Uses only hedging accounts.     Benefit EA is a non-indicative flexible grid adviser with special entry points that provide a statistical advantage, revealed through the mathematical modeling of market patterns. The EA does not use stop loss. All trades are closed by take profit or trailing stop. It is possible to plan the lot increments. The "Time Filter" function is set according to the internal time of the terminal as per the displayed time of the instrument's server, not the oper
Xauron
Roberto Liguoro
エキスパート
Expert Advisor XAURON is an Expert Advisor developed for automated trading on the XAU/USD symbol. It uses adaptive algorithms to detect and manage potential breakout conditions on the M5 and M15 timeframes, with built-in risk management rules. Trading results may vary significantly depending on several factors, including broker conditions, order execution, slippage, latency, VPS quality, and market conditions at the time of use. Results obtained from tests or other environments may differ f
EA Supremacy NT
Dmytro Melnyk
エキスパート
Our team - @Supremacy_Lab - are glad to introduce our first product - EA_Supremacy_NT - a unique technical solution for day trading, scalping, and trend following. EA_Supremacy_NT is a non-trading version of our core automated advisor, that will be released later. It is a truly innovative product that is based on an unconventional approach to market data processing. The underlying algorithm allows traders to reap the maximum possible profit from short-term price movements. The system uses a si
Ape Alpha Propfirm Edge
Jacob Hooper
エキスパート
APE（Alpha Prop Edge）について APE（Alpha Prop Edge）は、 平均回帰（Mean Reversion）戦略 に基づいて構築されたエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）です。市場の過度な価格変動を検出し、あらかじめ定義された条件に基づいて逆張りの取引を行います。 本システムには、日次損失制限や自動決済機能などのリスク管理設定が組み込まれており、アカウントサイズや運用環境に応じて柔軟に調整可能です。 APEは、過去の相場データを用いた広範なバックテストにより、その安定性と構造の一貫性が検証されています。ポジション管理やリスク調整に慣れたトレーダー向けの設計です。 リスク管理機能： 日次ドローダウン制限（任意設定） 純利益到達時の自動決済機能 保守的〜積極的までの複数リスクプロファイル設定 技術的な特徴： 市場の過熱感に基づく逆張りエントリー 資本保護のための内蔵制御機能 評価口座の条件に合わせたパラメータ調整が可能 テスト・研究用途または裁量併用環境に適応 重要な注意事項： 本EAは、特定の条件下でポジションのエクスポージャーが増加する可能性があります。 長
Ew3
Roberto Alencar
エキスパート
EW3 - Expert Advisor for Forex Mean Reversion Trading Overview An Expert Advisor designed to operate on mean reversion strategy with disciplined risk management, avoiding high-risk approaches such as grid or martingale methods. Key Features • Mean Reversion Strategy: Identifies and trades market correction movements • Multi-Symbol Support: Operates on 26 currency pairs simultaneously • Centralized Risk Control: Global stop loss and take profit management across all positions • Multi-Timeframe
GoldPulser EA
Mohamed Hamdi Kaaniche
エキスパート
GoldPulser EA - マルチ通貨対応の高度なスキャルピング・トレンドフォロー自動売買システム GoldPulser EA   は、スキャルピングの精度とトレンドフォローの信頼性を融合させた、洗練された自動売買システム（エキスパートアドバイザー）です。安定した収益を求める外国為替（FX）トレーダーのために設計され、独自開発のアルゴリズムを使用して、複数の通貨ペアにわたる高確率のトレード機会を識別します。 【主な特徴】 マルチタイムフレーム分析:   M5（5分足）からH4（4時間足）までの複数の時間軸を同時に分析し、最も精度の高いエントリーポイントを特定します。市場のノイズをフィルタリングし、真のトレンドの転換点やブレイクアウトを捉えます。 高度なリスク管理:   固定ロットに加え、口座残高の一定百分比に基づくダイナミックなロットサイズ計算機能を搭載。最大ドローダウン限度、一日の最大損失限度、トレードごとのリスク設定など、多層的な防衛機制により、資金を保護します。 組み込み経済ニュースフィルター:   高インパクトな経済指標発表前後の極端なボラティリティやスプレッドの急拡大を自
Ai General EA MT5
Indra Maulana
エキスパート
30% discount only for 3-month subscription, message me : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/taiberhyphecu 70% refund policy (full version only) A fully automatic expert Designed and produced 100% by artificial intelligence, with the world's most advanced technology All trades have profit and loss limits, with the best and least risky market strategy, without using dangerous strategies such as Martingale and hedges, etc. A specialist who has been trained by artificial intelligence for years to correc
Gold Grabber Grid Hedge
Israel Odartei Lamptey
エキスパート
GOLD GRABBER Israel L. MT5 Grid-Hedge EA. WARNING: EA has Optimised  sets for GOLD (XAUUSD) ONLY (Minimum Capital: $1000) Download sets below: Use these sets for XAUUSD:  https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1FBfc-eE7B7APhZ-P754R76d3xih8OnXX?usp=sharing Professional Grid-Hedge Trading System with Advanced Risk Management This sophisticated Expert Advisor employs a dual-directional grid strategy designed for consistent performance in volatile markets. The system opens positions in both directi
Bitcoin Prince EA
Fathy Mohamed Mohamed Abouelnaga
1 (1)
エキスパート
Trade Bitcoin Like Never Before—Faster, Smarter, and More Profitable! Why Choose  Bitcoin Prince  EA ?  Lightning-Fast Execution— Built  for speed, it enters and exits trades at the optimal moment, ensuring you   never miss a profitable setup   again. Proven  Bitcoin-Specific  Strategy  – Unlike generic EAs, Bitcoin  Prince  EA  is  fine-tuned exclusively for BC/USD , adapting to Bitcoin's  unique volatility and liquidity. No Emotions, No Guesswork Our   advanced algorithm   removes human erro
MAX Xauusd MT5
Peng Peng Gao
エキスパート
MAX XAUUSD – The Intelligent Trading System for the Gold Market Dear Traders, I am   MAX XAUUSD , the latest member of the trend-following intelligent trading system family, designed for exceptional performance. My specialty?   Gold . That’s right, I trade the Gold/USD pair with precision and confidence, offering unparalleled trading opportunities in the shining gold market. Why Choose MAX XAUUSD? Intelligent Trend-Following System Utilizes advanced trend-following algorithms to   minim
Master Oscillators
Ioannis Xenos
エキスパート
Master Oscillatorsという、取引をシンプルかつフレキシブルに行うことができるボットをご紹介します！RSI、CCI、またはStochasticのシグナルから選択し、あなた自身の戦略を構築してください。このボットは、MAフィルター、ダイナミックロットサイズ、ケリー基準計算機、ダイナミックSLおよびTPレベルなど、多くのツールを提供します。 あなたの取引スタイルに関係なく、Master Oscillatorsはあなたのためにここにあります。重要な情報、統計データなどを提供し、常に取引を安全に保ちます。自分の取引ボットを作りたいと思っていたが方法がわからなかったという方も、Master Oscillatorsがあなたを助けることができます。 今日からMaster Oscillatorsを使い始めて、あなたの取引を向上させましょう！ ユーザーガイド:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/753361 新着情報!!! アンチマーチンゲールシステムが導入されました！非常に低いリスクで高い利益を得ることができます！ https://www.mql
Stealth 150 DE40
Szymon Jan Szarowski
4 (1)
エキスパート
年率340％のパフォーマンス、申し訳ありません！ はい、その通りです：この年率340％というバックテスト結果は、ほとんど信じられないほど優れています。でも、誤解しないでください——これはマーケティングトリックではなく、正確なプログラミングと誠実なバックテストの成果です。もちろん、こんな夢のようなリターンが永遠に続くわけではありません。なぜなら、どんなEAもバックテストで数年経てばロット数の上限に必ずぶつかるからです。 それでも、 Stealth 150 DE40 はアルゴリズムに“自由に動かせる”環境を与えれば、何が可能かを示しています。 というわけで、パフォーマンスについてはご容赦ください——それでは本題のエキスパートアドバイザーをご紹介します。 Stealth 150 DE40——DAX（DE40, .DE40Cash, GER40）用ブレイクアウト型エキスパートアドバイザー 見えない。止まらない。徹底的に透明。 Stealth 150 DE40は何をするのか？ Stealth 150 DE40は、DAX（DE40, .DE40Cash, GER40）専用の全自動トレ
Crystal Algo Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
エキスパート
CRYSTAL AI PRO v7.21 — MT5 エキスパートアドバイザー 概要 XAUUSD（ゴールド）および主要FXペア向けの自動売買システム。エントリー、SL/TP、トレーリング、ドローダウン管理をルールベースで実行。利益は保証されません。リスク告知をご確認ください。 要件 プラットフォーム：MetaTrader 5 口座タイプ：ECN/RAW 推奨 接続：24/7（VPS 推奨） 時間足：M1〜H4 初期設定 Algo Trading を有効化。 チャートにEAを適用（1シンボル＝1チャート）。 Inputs の AI_Access_Mode = ON を設定し、再読み込み。 資金・レバレッジに合わせてリスク調整。 推奨条件 十分な証拠金と安定した約定（低スプレッド/低レイテンシ）。 ゴールドは $5,000+ / 1:500 が目安。複数シンボル時はリスク縮小。 まず デモ で検証。 主な機能 SL/TP 、 ブレークイーブン 、 トレーリング を伴うエントリー/エグジット。 ドローダウン抑制 ：環境悪化時に取引頻度を低下。 マルチシンボル対応（シンボルごとにチャート
Traders Toolbox
Jason Kisogloo
3 (2)
エキスパート
Traders Toolbox Premium   はオールインワンツールです   それらの戦略と計算を自動化するために、一般的な取引戦略に関する広範なトレーニングに基づいて作成されました。   （Jason Kisoglooによって設計およびプログラムされました） 特徴： 19個々の信号 -これらの信号の それぞれ は、ニューラルネットワークスタイルの構成でバイアスされ、最終的な/全体的な結果を構成します。 各信号には独自の設定が あり 、必要に応じてカスタマイズまたは最適化できます。   包括的なオン - 画面 - ディスプレイ -包括的な情報とツールチップを備えた6つのスナップアウェイパネル。 （パネルの境界線をクリックして、折りたたんだり、離したりします...設定は機器ごとに自動的に保存されます）：   信号パネル -バイアス情報と信号の詳細を含む信号分析を表示します。   ニュースパネル -アップ、さらにはニュース来 トン の に基づいて 予測 の イベントへのカウントダウンと現在の機器に影響を。 （内部M   T5 エコノミックカレンダーと 外国為替ファクトリースクレー
GOLD Max MT5
Peng Peng Gao
エキスパート
GOLD MAX — A New Era in Gold Trading Intelligence Welcome to a whole new dimension of gold trading! We proudly present   GOLD MAX , the latest member of the Trend Intelligent Trading System family, specializing in precise trading of   XAUUSD (Gold/USD) . No matter how the market fluctuates, GOLD MAX leverages exceptional strategies and stable performance to help you seize brilliant trading opportunities in the gold market! Why Choose GOLD MAX? Smart Trading, Focused on Gold Trend
DayRest
Viktor Timofeev
エキスパート
ПРИНЦИПЫ DAYREST: с оветник   основан на контр-трендовой стратегии Мы используем две особенности: 1. Наличие коррекций в тренде. Как правило, после поступательных импульсов всегда происходит "откат". 2.   Цикличность рынка. Цена ходит между историческими максимальными и минимальными значениями. Наибольшая вероятность коррекции фиксируется при достижении ценой границ этого канала. Сигналом для открытия позиции служит пересечение ценой верхней или нижней границы индикаторов Price Channel и EMA. Эт
作者のその他のプロダクト
Ai Engineered for Consistency
Ankurkumar J Prajapati
エキスパート
Pure Logic. Zero Emotion. Automated Trend Capture. //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //|             AP_Elite_Modular_AI_v28.0_CANDLE_PYRAMID.mq5         | //|                                                                  | //| Developed by: Ankur Prajapati                                    | //| Mobile: +91 98797 61600 | ankurprajapati87@gmail.com             | //| Version: 28.0 – HIGHER HIGH / LOWER LOW PYRAMIDING + $5 GAP      | //+-------------------
Sophisticated
Ankurkumar J Prajapati
エキスパート
Here is a short, detailed description of the logic inside your AP_Elite_Modular_AI_v13.0 EA. 1. The "Brain": Signal Scoring System (0–85 Points) Instead of a simple "Buy" or "Sell" trigger, the EA calculates a confidence score (GetSignalScore). A trade is only taken if the score meets the threshold. Trend Bias (+15 pts): Checks if the current price is above/below the Weekly and Monthly Moving Averages. SuperTrend (+15 pts): Checks if the SuperTrend indicator aligns with the trade direction. Cros
フィルタ:
レビューなし
レビューに返信