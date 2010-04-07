SynaptixQuant Crypto Dominance Grid

SynaptixQuant Crypto Dominance Grid

Professional Crypto Market Intelligence Dashboard

OVERVIEW

The SynaptixQuant Crypto Dominance Grid is a professional-grade market intelligence dashboard designed for active crypto traders who require real-time clarity, structure, and precision.

Built around live strength ranking, momentum tracking, and correlation analysis, the grid delivers an immediate overview of market positioning across major cryptocurrencies — all within a clean, data-driven interface.

The system operates independently or alongside other SynaptixQuant tools, automatically adapting without user configuration.

CORE COMPONENTS

1. Crypto Matrix Grid

The main grid provides a real-time overview of market strength, momentum, and directional bias across supported crypto assets.

Displayed Columns

Column Description
Symbol Cryptocurrency symbol
Dir Directional bias (Buy / Sell)
Scr Relative strength score
Status Entry proximity or active signal state
Price Live market price
Time Signal age (e.g. 7h ago, 2d ago)
SL Calculated stop-loss level
TP Calculated take-profit level
SD Strength deviation metric
5D 10D / 30D Historical strength reference values

2. Correlation Intelligence Panel

Displays the strongest inverse correlations between crypto assets in real time.

Panel Features

  • Top negative correlations ranked by strength

  • Pair-to-pair relationship visibility

  • Correlation strength classification (Weak / Medium / Strong)

  • Adjustable calculation period (default: 20)

  • Designed to identify divergence, hedging opportunities, and market rotation

SUPPORTED CRYPTO ASSETS

Based on the active grid configuration:

  • BTC

  • ETH

  • SOL

  • BNB

  • ADA

  • XRP

  • DOT

  • LINK

  • AVAX

  • MATIC

  • LTC

  • BCH

  • DOGE

  • EOS

(Automatically adapts to broker symbol naming.)

KEY CAPABILITIES

Market Strength Visibility

  • Instant ranking of assets by relative strength

  • Clear identification of leaders and laggards

  • Visual clarity during volatile conditions

Momentum Awareness

  • Acceleration and deceleration tracking

  • Early detection of trend continuation or exhaustion

Correlation Insight

  • Identifies negatively correlated pairs

  • Highlights diversification and hedge opportunities

  • Supports smarter portfolio positioning

Signal Clarity

  • Clean, distraction-free layout

  • Time-based signal tracking

  • Real-time updates without refresh

INTERFACE CONTROLS

  • One-click symbol selection

  • Draggable and repositionable panels

  • Resizable grid layout

  • Clean, minimal UI designed for fast decision-making

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Specification Details
Platform MetaTrader 5
Indicator Type Multi-panel dashboard
Operating Mode Standalone
Asset Coverage Crypto (14 symbols)
Update Frequency Real-time
Performance Impact Low CPU usage
Alerts Visual (panel-based)

IDEAL FOR

  • Crypto momentum traders

  • Strength and rotation-based strategies

  • Correlation-aware trading systems

  • Traders seeking clean, data-driven execution

DESIGNED FOR CLARITY & SPEED

The SynaptixQuant Crypto Dominance Grid delivers immediate market awareness without clutter — enabling faster decisions, clearer bias, and structured execution.


