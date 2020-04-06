One Click B2 MT5

One Click B2 MT5 – clean one‑click trade management panel with TS and Auto TP

One Click B2 MT5 is a workflow‑oriented trade management EA for MetaTrader 5. It keeps your charts clean and gives you a few powerful buttons to manage all open positions: Close All, Close Profit, per‑symbol control, trailing stop and automatic TP in pips – so you can focus on reading price instead of clicking the terminal.


One Click B2 MT5 — EA with Automatic SL, Trailing Stop Button and Auto TP (5 custom instruments)


Trade management EA for MT5 that sets initial SL, manages trailing stop via an on-chart TS button and places automatic TP for new positions. The EA works with up to 5 user-defined symbols entered in the PanelSymbols parameter (comma-separated), on any number of charts.


Main features


Automatic SL: activates after a configurable profit trigger, sets SL at breakeven plus offset in pips, with sound notification when SL is placed.

Trailing Stop button: on-chart TS button (green = ON, red = OFF) with adjustable size, corner, X/Y position, colors and full state synchronization across charts.

Auto TP: automatically sets TP on the first open position without TP, with configurable distance in pips and an option to disable it (EnableAutoTP).

Two close panels: main panel closes all or only profitable positions for all symbols; per-symbol panel closes all or only profitable positions for each of the 5 configured instruments.

Commission handling: individual commission settings for each of the 5 instruments (Commission_1 to Commission_5) used when calculating net profit.

Full compatibility: works on real and demo accounts, with hedging  accounts, on any MT5 broker.


Operation and logic


The EA monitors open positions and, once the profit reaches the TriggerPips value, places an initial SL at open price plus or minus SL_Offset_Pips (for BUY or SELL).

If trailing is enabled and the TS button is ON, SL is moved according to TrailingTriggerPips, TrailingMovePips, MinSLMovePips and MinSecondsBetweenTrailing settings.

Auto TP is applied only when a position has no TP and is not reapplied after TP is removed manually.

The EA tracks up to 100 tickets, keeps modification timestamps to limit SL changes and uses GlobalVariables plus INI files to store states and panel positions across sessions.


Usage


Attach the EA to charts for the symbols you want to manage.

Set PanelSymbols to the exact names of up to 5 instruments from your broker.

Optionally adjust SL, TP, trailing parameters, panel positions, button sizes and colors.

Use the TS button and panel buttons to control trailing and position closing; the EA will handle SL, trailing and TP automatically according to your settings.


AppLanguage – selects the interface language used by the EA for on‑chart labels and

messages.

AnchorCorner (0‑3) – selects which chart corner (0–3) is used as the anchor point for the TS

button.

ButtonSize_mm – defines the TS button size on the chart in millimeters.

ButtonPosX – sets the horizontal (X) position of the TS button relative to the selected corner.

ButtonPosY – sets the vertical (Y) position of the TS button relative to the selected corner.

TS_TextColor – sets the color of the “TS” text displayed on the Trailing Stop button.

ColorOn – sets the background color of the TS button when Trailing Stop is enabled (ON).

ColorOff – sets the background color of the TS button when Trailing Stop is disabled (OFF).

EnableAutoTP – enables or disables the automatic Take Profit function for positions.

AutoTP_Pips – distance in pips from the open price where Auto TP places the initial Take

Profit.

InitialEnableEA – defines whether the EA starts enabled when it is attached to the chart.

TriggerPips – profit in pips required before the EA places the first protective Stop Loss.

SL_Offset_Pips – offset in pips from the open price used when placing the initial SL

(breakeven plus this offset).

Slippage – maximum allowed price slippage when modifying or closing positions.

TrailingTriggerPips – distance in pips from current price that triggers a trailing stop update.

TrailingMovePips – step in pips by which the Stop Loss is moved during trailing.

MinSLMovePips – minimum difference in pips between current and new SL for a

modification to be sent.

MinSecondsBetweenTrailing – minimum time interval in seconds between two trailing SL

updates for the same position.

EnableTrailingStop – global switch to enable or disable trailing stop management.

PosFileName – template file name used to save EA button positions for each symbol.

StateFileName – template file name used to save the EA on/off state for each symbol.

xOffsetLeft – horizontal position (X distance) of the main “Close Profit” button on the chart.

yOffsetLeft – vertical position (Y distance) of the main “Close Profit” button on the chart.

xOffsetRight – horizontal position (X distance) of the main “Close All” button on the chart.

yOffsetRight – vertical position (Y distance) of the main “Close All” button on the chart.

btnColorProfit – background color of the main “Close Profit” button.

txtColorProfit – text color used on the main “Close Profit” button.

btnColorAll – background color of the main “Close All” button.

txtColorAll – text color used on the main “Close All” button.

ButtonFontSizeMainPanel – font size used for text on the main panel buttons.

PanelSymbols – comma‑separated list of symbols for which the EA creates individual close

buttons.

PanelCorner – chart corner used as the anchor point for the symbols panel.

PosX_1 – custom X position for the first symbol’s buttons (−1 means use default PanelX).

PosY_1 – custom Y position for the first symbol’s buttons (−1 means use default PanelY).

Commission_1 – manual commission value per lot for the first symbol, used in net‑profit

calculations.

PosX_2 – custom X position for the second symbol’s buttons (−1 = default PanelX).

PosY_2 – custom Y position for the second symbol’s buttons (−1 = default PanelY).

Commission_2 – manual commission value per lot for the second symbol, used in net‑profit

calculations.

PosX_3 – custom X position for the third symbol’s buttons (−1 = default PanelX).

PosY_3 – custom Y position for the third symbol’s buttons (−1 = default PanelY).

Commission_3 – manual commission value per lot for the third symbol, used in net‑profit

calculations.

PosX_4 – custom X position for the fourth symbol’s buttons (−1 = default PanelX).

PosY_4 – custom Y position for the fourth symbol’s buttons (−1 = default PanelY).

Commission_4 – manual commission value per lot for the fourth symbol, used in net‑profit

calculations.

PosX_5 – custom X position for the fifth symbol’s buttons (−1 = default PanelX).

PosY_5 – custom Y position for the fifth symbol’s buttons (−1 = default PanelY).

Commission_5 – manual commission value per lot for the fifth symbol, used in net‑profit

calculations.


A rare type of tool on MQL5 – focused on workflow, clean charts and risk management, not on “magic” entries. Designed for traders who know what they are doing and want the platform to execute their plan with minimal screen time. This tool lets you define your plan and position sizing, then safely take a break while the EA watches your trades. It protects open positions and takes profit when price stops moving in your intended direction and, when used on a VPS, can reliably manage trades across sessions. Discreet, low‑volume sounds report only what matters: new trades, SL/TP placement, trailing updates and Close All / Close Profit actions. During your normal day you do not need to stare at the chart – if you hear nothing, nothing important is happening; a short sound immediately tells you whether a trade was opened, modified or closed. The tool is also ideal for scalping: it can protect any number of open positions on any instrument and instantly close all trades on all symbols, or only on the selected symbol, the moment you decide.​

User, once you set the right parameters, the EA will protect ALL your open positions across ALL instruments automatically.

Most important - SL_Offset_Pips setting:

This determines how many pips FROM position opening the safe SL should be placed.

Include here the transaction cost + slippage.

Example for XAUUSD (1 Lot contract = 4.5 USD): safe distance = 25-30 pips.

Next - TriggerPips setting:

Distance FROM position opening when SL actually triggers.

This has BIG impact on slippage.

Example for XAUUSD (holding positions longer): safe value = 200-250 pips.

CRITICAL: ALL parameters MUST be IDENTICAL on EVERY chart of the SAME instrument.

Don't forget Commission_1/2/3/4/5... settings:

Enter the 1 Lot contract value in the correct position for each instrument (by order).


This is a trade management EA. It does not open trades by itself; all entries are opened manually or by other EAs, and this tool only manages existing positions.





