EMA and Stochastic

📌 Product Description – EMA Stochastic Pullback EA (MT5)

The EMA Stochastic Pullback EA is an automated trading system for MetaTrader 5, designed to trade trend-following pullbacks with precise momentum confirmation.
It combines multiple EMA trend filtering, Stochastic oscillator timing, and advanced money & risk management to deliver a disciplined and rule-based trading approach.

🔧 Key Features

1️⃣ Indicator Settings

  • Exponential Moving Averages (EMA):

    • EMA 50

    • EMA 100

    • EMA 200

  • Stochastic Oscillator:

    • Parameters: 14, 3, 3

    • Key levels: 20 (oversold) and 80 (overbought)

2️⃣ Entry Logic

✅ Buy Conditions

  • Confirm uptrend (EMA 50 > EMA 100 > EMA 200)

  • Price performs a pullback without breaking the trend

  • Stochastic %K crosses upward from below the 20 level

  • Entry is executed when the candle closes above EMA 50

❌ Sell Conditions

  • Confirm downtrend (EMA 200 > EMA 100 > EMA 50)

  • Price performs a pullback without breaking the trend

  • Stochastic %K crosses downward from above the 80 level

  • Entry is executed when the candle closes below EMA 50

3️⃣ Money Management (3 Modes)

  • Fixed Lot – Trade with a constant lot size

  • Risk Percentage – Lot size calculated automatically based on Stop Loss distance

  • Auto Lot – Dynamic lot sizing (e.g. 0.01 lot per 1000 USD equity)

4️⃣ Risk Management

  • Stop Loss (SL):

    • Based on EMA 100 ± 30 points

  • Take Profit (TP):

    • Configurable Risk-Reward Ratio (1 : 1, 1 : 1.5, 1 : 2)

  • Daily Controls:

    • Maximum number of trades per day

    • Maximum daily drawdown (% of equity)

    • Maximum daily profit (% of equity)

  • Equity Target Protection:

    • Automatically stops trading when a predefined profit target (USD) is reached

5️⃣ Trading Filters

  • Spread Filter – Avoids trading during high spread conditions

  • Slippage Control – Reduces execution risk in volatile markets

🎯 Designed For

  • Trend-following traders

  • Pullback and momentum strategies

  • Automated, rule-based trading

  • MetaTrader 5 users seeking robust risk control



このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
