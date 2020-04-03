Ai Engineered for Consistency

Pure Logic. Zero Emotion. Automated Trend Capture.


//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//|             AP_Elite_Modular_AI_v28.0_CANDLE_PYRAMID.mq5         |

//|                                                                  |

//| Developed by: Ankur Prajapati                                    |

//| Mobile: +91 98797 61600 | ankurprajapati87@gmail.com             |

//| Version: 28.0 – HIGHER HIGH / LOWER LOW PYRAMIDING + $5 GAP      |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Description

TrendForce EMA Professional is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed for traders who value clean, classic trend-following logic over risky gambling strategies.

Unlike dangerous Grid or Martingale systems that can blow up accounts, this algorithm relies on the time-tested Exponential Moving Average (EMA) Crossover strategy combined with strict risk management protocols. It identifies the start of a trend, executes the trade, and manages the exit automatically.

Key Features:

  • 100% Non-Martingale: Every trade has a fixed volume. No doubling down on losses.

  • Strict Risk Control: Every trade is protected by a Hard Stop Loss and Take Profit immediately upon execution.

  • Trend Filtering: Uses a dual-EMA buffer confirmation system to filter out market noise before entering.

  • Optimization Ready: All parameters (Fast MA, Slow MA, SL, TP) are exposed for Backtesting and Optimization.

How It Works: The EA monitors the market on every tick.

  1. Buy Signal: When the Fast EMA crosses above the Slow EMA (Golden Cross).

  2. Sell Signal: When the Fast EMA crosses below the Slow EMA (Death Cross).

  3. Execution: The EA opens a position only if a new trend is confirmed and no other positions are open for that symbol.

Parameters:

  • InpLotSize : Fixed trading volume (e.g., 0.01 or 0.10).

  • InpStopLoss : Distance in points for loss protection.

  • InpTakeProfit : Distance in points for profit taking.

  • InpFastMA : Period of the fast moving average (Signal line).

  • InpSlowMA : Period of the slow moving average (Baseline).

  • InpMagicNum : Unique identifier to manage trades.

Recommendations:

  • Pairs: Highly effective on trending pairs like XAUUSD (Gold), EURUSD, GBPUSD, and BTCUSD.

