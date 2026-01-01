Maximize profit in low volatility market, while minimize drawdown during high volatility market



BouncingKitten Dynamic Grid is a specialized Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that redefines grid trading by introducing Dynamic Volatility Adaptation. Unlike traditional fixed-step grids that often fail during sudden market spikes, BouncingKitten "breathes" with the market, automatically adjusting its grid spacing and profit targets based on real-time price volatility (ATR).

Core Features

Profit Maximisation

ATR-Based Dynamic Grid (New)

Dynamically scales grid spacing based on real-time market volatility (ATR). This allows the EA to expand the grid during high-volatility spikes to protect capital and tighten spacing during stable periods to maximize profit potential.

Trailing Take Profit (Available on: BouncingKitten with Trailing TP)

Automatically moves the take-profit level in the direction of the trade as price trends strongly, enabling the EA to capture extended market moves beyond fixed TP targets.



Dynamic TP Range Control (Available on: BouncingKitten with Trailing TP)

Flexible TP settings allow traders to define a minimum and maximum profit window. The EA calculates the ideal exit based on current market energy, ensuring trades close at optimal points.

Lot Multiplier (Available on: BouncingKitten with Trailing TP)

Dynamically scales position sizes across grid levels, allowing the EA to increase profit potential during strong price movements while giving traders full control over risk exposure.





Risk Management & Capital Protection

Total Order Limit

Restricts the maximum number of open grid orders, preventing uncontrolled position accumulation during extreme volatility.





Restricts the maximum number of open grid orders, preventing uncontrolled position accumulation during extreme volatility. Equity Drawdown Protection

Caps overall exposure by automatically closing all positions if the account drawdown exceeds a defined percentage limit (e.g., 25%), helping to preserve account equity.





Caps overall exposure by automatically closing all positions if the account drawdown exceeds a defined percentage limit (e.g., 25%), helping to preserve account equity. Minimum Margin Level Protection

Blocks new trades if margin levels fall below a defined threshold (e.g., 500%), ensuring a sufficient buffer against drawdowns.





Blocks new trades if margin levels fall below a defined threshold (e.g., 500%), ensuring a sufficient buffer against drawdowns. Spread & Slippage Filter

Prevents trade execution during unfavorable market conditions or low-liquidity periods, reducing trading costs and avoiding poor execution quality.

Total Lot Size Limit (Available on: BouncingKitten with Trailing TP)

Caps overall exposure by limiting the combined lot size of all open positions, helping to preserve account equity.

Platform & Trading Requirements

Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Account Type: Standard, ECN, or Cent (Cent recommended for smaller balances)

Standard, ECN, or Cent (Cent recommended for smaller balances) Minimum Balance:

Standard Account: $2,000+

Cent Account: $200+

Trading Instruments: Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) and major FX pairs.

Optimized for and major FX pairs. Leverage: 1:500 or higher recommended.

Key Input Parameters

Parameter Function Initial Lot Starting volume for the first grid order. ATR Period The number of candles used to calculate current market volatility. Grid Multiplier Scaling factor for the ATR to determine grid spacing. Min/Max Grid (Pips) Hard limits to ensure the grid never becomes too narrow or too wide. Use Trailing Enable/Disable the trailing profit feature. Max Equity DD% Emergency exit threshold for total account protection. Min Margin % Safety filter to block new trades during low-margin periods.

Recommended Settings (XAUUSD Cent Account on 1minute chart)