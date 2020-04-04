SmartTrendPro

SmartTrendPro is a non-repainting trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5.

The indicator uses a smoothed trend line combined with price crossover logic to generate high-probability BUY and SELL signals.

Features:
• Clear BUY and SELL arrows
• Trend direction filter
• Works on all symbols
• Best performance on M15 – H1
• Fully customizable settings
• No repainting
• Fast and lightweight

Recommended usage:
Use SmartTrendPro in trending markets and confirm signals with support/resistance or higher timeframe trend.

Disclaimer:
Trading involves risk. This indicator is a decision-support tool and does not guarantee profits.
おすすめのプロダクト
Daily HiLo
Nicanor Jr Cagape Layco
インディケータ
DailyHiLo Indicator Master the daily range like a pro. This indicator automatically plots the previous day’s high and low levels —a core element in the (Beat The Market Maker) trading approach—directly on your chart. These levels act as natural boundaries for intraday price action, helping traders identify potential reversal zones, breakout points, and liquidity targets. Key Features Accurate plotting of yesterday’s high and low for any symbol and timeframe. Works seamlessly with BTMM-inspired
FREE
SLS Tutelege
Hope Salang
インディケータ
Product Name: SavasaLaS Tutelage | Pro Price Action Compass Stop guessing. Start trading with Confluence. SavasaLaS Tutelage is not just an indicator; it is a complete trading system designed for the serious Price Action trader. It eliminates chart noise by strictly enforcing the three pillars of institutional trading: Market Structure , Trend Direction , and Candlestick Verification . Unlike standard indicators that flood your chart with weak signals, SavasaLaS Tutelage waits for the "Perfect O
FREE
VFI Quantum
Nikita Berdnikov
5 (1)
インディケータ
Introducing VFI (Volume Flow Indicator) – a trading indicator that analyzes the relationship between volume and price movement to identify key trading opportunities. The indicator displays the strength and direction of volume flow, providing clear signals about potential entry and exit points. Signals are formed based on zero line crossovers, crossovers between the VFI line and its exponential moving average (EMA), and when the indicator exits overbought and oversold zones. Attention! This stra
FREE
Free Automatic Fibonacci MT5
Tonny Obare
4.86 (49)
インディケータ
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
Rejection Zones
Paulo Henrique Faquineli Garcia
インディケータ
Este poderoso indicador analisa o gráfico e mostra zonas de Rejeição de Preços! Isto é, locais onde o preço foi, mas não foi aceito pelo mercado! A visualização desta zona de Rejeição, facilita o entendimento do trader na tomada de decisões de onde operar e como operar! O indicador é composto por 4 linhas, sendo classificadas em 2 grupos: Linhas Vermelha e Amarela: Denotam os extremos onde o preço conseguiu chegar, mas não foi aceito! Linhas Laranja e Azul: A partir delas, denotam o Início da z
FREE
Slope Direction Line MT5
Do Kim Dang Khoi
5 (3)
インディケータ
If you love this indicator, please leave a positive rating and comment, it will be a source of motivation to help me create more products <3 How to use  Slope Direction Line Uptrend: When the SDL line slopes up and turns from red to green, it shows that the price is trending up. This is also considered a buy signal. Downtrend: When the SDL line slopes down and turns from green to red, it shows that the price is trending down. This is also considered a sell signal. Sideways: When the SDL line mo
FREE
CChart
Rong Bin Su
インディケータ
概要 外国為替や金融市場では、迅速な反応と正確な意思決定が非常に重要です。しかし、標準のMetaTrader 5端末は最小でも1分のチャートしかサポートしておらず、トレーダーが市場の変動に敏感であることを制限しています。この問題を解決するために、 秒単位チャートキャンドルインジケーター を導入しました。このインジケーターを使用すれば、1秒から30秒の市場の動向をサブチャートで簡単に表示・分析できます。 主な機能 複数の秒単位タイムフレームのサポート ：このインジケーターは、以下のタイムフレームを選択でき、さまざまな取引戦略に対応します： S1 : 1秒 S2 : 2秒 S3 : 3秒 S4 : 4秒 S5 : 5秒 S10 : 10秒 S15 : 15秒 S20 : 20秒 S30 : 30秒 リアルタイム更新 ：秒単位チャートはリアルタイムで更新され、各瞬間に最新の市場情報を提供します。これにより、迅速な取引判断が可能になります。 ユーザーフレンドリーなインターフェース ：インジケーターはサブチャートに表示され、直感的で使いやすいです。異なるタイムフレームに素早く切り替えて市場を迅速
Impulse fractals indicator
Ekaterina Saltykova
インディケータ
Impulse fractals indicator - is counter-trend oriented complex market fractal pattern.  Market creates bull/bear impulse, trend starts, fractals on impulsed wave are an agressive pullback signals. Buy arrow is plotted when market is bearish and it's impulse showed up-side fractal, and sell arrow is plotted when market is bullish and it's impulse showed dn-side fractal. Main indicator's adjustable inputs : impulsePeriod - main period of impulse histogram  filterPeriod  - smoothes impulse accordi
Easy Trend Trading
Loncey Duwarkah
インディケータ
The Easy Trend Trading Indicator delivers quick and accurate BUY/SELL signals, ensuring that traders can make timely decisions. It works flawlessly across various timeframes and supports all symbols, making it a versatile tool for any market. Whether you're trading short-term or long-term, this indicator adapts to your needs with ease. Quick Setup: Simply "Enable" the indicator via input settings With a low memory footprint, the indicator is designed for efficiency, ensuring smooth performance e
TilsonT3
Jonathan Pereira
5 (1)
インディケータ
Tillson's T3 moving average was introduced to the world of technical analysis in the article ''A Better Moving Average'', published in the American magazine Technical Analysis of Stock Commodities. Developed by Tim Tillson, analysts and traders of futures markets soon became fascinated with this technique that smoothes the price series while decreasing the lag (lag) typical of trend-following systems.
FREE
Multi TF Trend Dashboard
Watcharapon Sangkaew
インディケータ
Multi-TF Trend Dashboard Short Description / Slogan: See the entire market trend in a single glance! A simple, clean, and powerful dashboard for every trader. Full Description: (1. For Free Distribution) Hello MQL5 Community, I am excited to share the Multi-TF Trend Dashboard , a tool I developed to simplify trend analysis. This indicator is offered completely free as a contribution to this amazing community. (2. Indicator's Functionality) Are you tired of constantly switching between timeframe
FREE
Amazing Brain MT5
Amazing Traders
エキスパート
Cette stratégie de rupture génère des signaux d'entrée sur le marché lorsque le prix franchit une limite au sein d'une certaine fourchette de prix. Pour élaborer cette stratégie, nous avons utilisé des données historiques d'une qualité de 99,9 % sur les 15 dernières années. Les signaux les plus pertinents ont été sélectionnés et les faux signaux éliminés. Le conseiller expert réalise une analyse technique et ne retient que les cassures présentant les meilleurs résultats. Il utilise un système de
Swing BOS Structure
Shodibek Babaev
インディケータ
Swing BOS Structure is a market structure indicator for MetaTrader 5. The indicator automatically detects: • Swing High (SH) • Swing Low (SL) • Break of Structure (BOS) • Change of Character (CHoCH) Swings are confirmed only after a defined number of candles, ensuring no repainting. BOS signals indicate trend continuation. CHoCH signals indicate a potential change in market structure and may appear less frequently depending on market conditions and timeframe. The indicator is lightweight, fa
FREE
Solar Prediction
Dmitry Naumov
インディケータ
Solar Prediction – Indicator for Market Price Analysis Solar Prediction is a tool designed to analyze market price movements. The indicator processes market dynamics and helps identify potential entry and exit points. Market data analysis without additional indicators Flexible application – works on different timeframes Ease of use – suitable for both beginners and experienced traders Adaptability to market conditions – tracks price movement changes Solar Prediction is a solution
QuantumAlert Stoch Navigator MT5
Abhimanyu Hans
3 (1)
インディケータ
QuantumAlert Stoch Navigator is a free indicator available for MT4/MT5 platforms, its work is to provide "alerts" when the market is inside "overbought and oversold" regions in the form of "buy or sell" signals. This indicator comes with many customization options mentioned in the parameter section below, user can customise these parameters as needful. Join our   MQL5 group , where we share important news and updates. You are also welcome to join our private channel as well, contact me for the p
FREE
Donchian Breakout And Rsi
Mattia Impicciatore
インディケータ
概要 このインジケーターは、クラシックな ドンチャンチャネル を強化したバージョンで、実践的なトレード機能を追加しています。 標準の3本線（上限、下限、中央線）に加え、 ブレイクアウト を検出し、チャート上に矢印で視覚的に表示します。また、チャートを見やすくするために、 現在のトレンド方向と逆側のラインのみを表示 します。 インジケーターの機能: 視覚的シグナル ：ブレイクアウト時にカラフルな矢印を表示 自動通知 ：ポップアップ、プッシュ通知、Eメール RSIフィルター ：市場の相対的な強弱に基づいてシグナルを検証 カスタマイズ可能 ：色、ラインの太さ、矢印コード、RSI閾値など 動作原理 ドンチャンチャネルは次のように計算します: 上限線 ：直近N本のクローズ済みローソク足の最高値 下限線 ：直近N本のクローズ済みローソク足の最安値 中央線 ：最高値と最安値の平均値 上方ブレイクアウト は終値が上限線を超えたときに発生し、 下方ブレイクアウト は終値が下限線を下回ったときに発生します。 インジケーターは以下を行います: 3本のドンチャンラインを描画 方向転換後の最初のブレイクアウト
FREE
Spike Catch Pro
Amani Fungo
4.14 (7)
インディケータ
Spike Catch Pro 22:03 release updates Advanced engine for searching trade entries in all Boom and Crash pairs (300,500 and 1000) Programmed strategies improvements Mx_Spikes (to combine Mxd,Mxc and Mxe), Tx_Spikes,   RegularSpikes,   Litho_System,   Dx_System,   Md_System,   MaCross,   Omx_Entry(OP),  Atx1_Spikes(OP),   Oxc_Retracement (AT),M_PullBack(AT) we have added an arrow on strategy identification, this will help also in the visual manual backtesting of the included strategies and see ho
FREE
Swing Point BoS CHoCH Con Exp Alerts
Usiola Oluwadamilol Olagundoye
インディケータ
NOTE: Turn Pattern Scan ON This indicator identifies Swing Points, Break of Structure (BoS), Change of Character (CHoCH), Contraction and Expansion patterns which are plotted on the charts It also comes with Alerts & Mobile notifications so that you do not miss any trades. It can be used on all trading instruments and on all timeframes. The non-repaint feature makes it particularly useful in backtesting and developing profitable trading models. The depth can be adjusted to filter swing points.
FREE
Candlestick Patterns Scanner MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
インディケータ
KT Candlestick Patterns Scanner is a Multi-Symbol and Multi-Timeframe scanner that fetches and shows various candlestick patterns on 28 currency pairs and 9 time-frames concurrently . The scanner finds the candlestick patterns by loading the KT Candlestick Patterns indicator as a resource in the background. Features The scanner can find the candlestick patterns on 252* combinations of symbols and time-frames from a single chart. Open the signal's chart loaded with a predefined template with a s
Fibonacci Sonar
Lorentzos Roussos
インディケータ
フィボナッチ ソナー フィボナッチ ソナーには、28 のシンボルと 7 つの時間枠から収集された価格アクション パターンの内部ライブラリがあります。 各パターンは 2 つのサイドに分割されます。前サイドと後サイドです。フィボナッチ ソナーは前サイドを使用して類似パターンを認識します。最新のバーの始値までの最新の価格アクション (任意の時点) が、ライブラリの検索に前サイドとして使用されます。 後サイドには、各パターンで発生したすべてのアクティビティの集計が保持されます。ここでフィボナッチ項が登場します。過去の各パターンのすべてのインスタンスの始値から、始値の上と下の価格レベルをフィボナッチ シーケンスで展開しました。次に、価格レベルに到達した回数を測定しました。価格レベルに到達した回数を、1 つの個別の価格パターンに存在するインスタンスの数で割ると、パーセンテージ (%) として抽出できます。 当然、各パターンには、上部のフィボナッチ価格と下部のフィボナッチ価格にパーセンテージがあることが想像できます。これにより、% 値を指定して価格を見つけるメソッドが可能になります。たとえば、
Strong movement levels
Nikolay Mitrofanov
5 (2)
インディケータ
Looks for strong price movements and draws levels upon their completion. You determine the strength of the movement yourself by specifying in the settings the number of points and the number of candles of the same color in a row in one direction. There are 2 types of building in the settings: extrenum - high / low close - close price You can also adjust the number of displayed levels and the number of candles for calculations. By default, the settings indicate 5 levels for 360 candles. That
FREE
Reversal Composite Candles
MetaQuotes Ltd.
3.67 (15)
エキスパート
The idea of the system is to indentify the reversal patterns using the calculation of the composite candle. The reversal patterns is similar to the "Hammer" and "Hanging Man" patterns in Japanese candlestick analysis. But it uses the composite candle instead the single candle and doesn't need the small body of the composite candle to confirm the reversal. Input parameters: Range - maximal number of bars, used in the calculation of the composite candle. Minimum - minimal size of the composite can
FREE
High Low Open Close
Alexandre Borela
4.98 (42)
インディケータ
このプロジェクトが好きなら、5つ星レビューを残してください。 このインジケータは、指定されたためのオープン、ハイ、ロー、クローズ価格を描画します 特定のタイムゾーンの期間と調整が可能です。 これらは、多くの機関や専門家によって見られた重要なレベルです トレーダーは、彼らがより多くのかもしれない場所を知るために有用であり、 アクティブ。 利用可能な期間は次のとおりです。 前の日。 前週。 前の月。 前の四半期。 前年。 または: 現在の日。 現在の週。 現在の月。 現在の四半期。 現年。
FREE
Pivot Reversal Free
Fyodor Korotkov
5 (1)
インディケータ
Hi there! Since I am starting commercial and non-commercial product publishing I would highly appreciate: If you like this product, please rate it. That will help to promote not only this product, but indirectly another ones. So, such promotion will help to make some money from commercial products. Thus, I will have opportunity to fund my another directions of trading researches like bot development using mql4 and mql5 programming languages as well as python written products like crypto bots. If
FREE
WaveTheory Fully automatic calculation
Kaijun Wang
インディケータ
このインジケーターは実践的なトレードに最適な自動波動分析のインジケーターです！ 場合... 注:   Tang Lun (Tang Zhong Shuo Zen) の命名規則の影響で、私は波のグレーディングに西洋の名前を使用することに慣れていません。基本的な波を ペン 、二次波のバンドを セグメント と名付けました。同時に、 セグメント にはトレンドの方向が指定されます (この命名方法は将来のノートで使用されます。最初に言っておきます)。ただし、アルゴリズムは曲がりくねった理論とはほとんど関係がないため、付けるべきではありません。これは、私の市場分析 によって要約された、絶えず変化する複雑な運用ルール を反映しています。 バンドは標準化され、人によって異なることがないよう定義されており、市場参入を厳密に分析する上で重要な役割を果たす人為的な干渉の描画方法が排除されています。 このインジケーターを使用することは、取引インターフェイスの美しさを改善することと同等であり、元の K ライン取引を放棄し、取引の新しいレベルに連れて行きます。また、宣伝の観点から顧客の認識も向上します。 イ
CrossMaster PRO
Abderrahmane Benali
インディケータ
CrossMaster PRO – Where Trends Reveal Themselves CrossMaster PRO is a precision-built indicator designed to identify critical moments where market direction begins to shift. By monitoring the interaction between two moving averages, it delivers clear signals exactly when timing matters most. Built for traders who value clarity over noise, this tool transforms simple crossovers into actionable insights, supported by intelligent alerts and a clean visual structure. Core Advantages Real-time detec
Cyberia Pro Sc
Giordan Cogotti
エキスパート
CYBERIA PRO SCALPER Contact me privately after purchase to receive the optimized set files with the best settings! Preset test XAUUSD CYBERIA PRO 3.8 – Launch Offer and Pricing Introductory price:   $400 for the first 5 buyers - 3/5  Last two copies of Cyberia at $400 before the price increases to $600. Then   $600 for the next 10 buyers Followed by   $800 for the next 10 buyers Subsequent pricing will be adjusted according to market conditions and product maturity Product Overview CYBERIA PRO
SuperTrend EA Pro MT5
Sahib Ul Ahsan
エキスパート
SUPER TREND EA for Meta Trader 5 – Trade Smarter, Any Timeframe, Any Market Unlock the full potential of automated trading with SUPER TREND EA for MT5 , a professional Expert Advisor built for precision, flexibility, and intelligent risk management. Perfect for Forex, Gold, indices, and cryptocurrencies, this EA adapts to any timeframe—from ultra-fast scalping on M1 to long-term swing trading on D1. Whether you trade intraday moves or position trends, the SUPER TREND EA provides reliable signals
Analise Probabilistica
Valter Cezar Costa
4.78 (9)
インディケータ
I'm sure after a lot of research on the internet, you haven't found any indicator that can help you with forex or binary trading in the latest probability strategy created by famous trader Ronald Cutrim. The strategy is based on a simple count of green and red candles, checking for a numerical imbalance between them over a certain period of time on an investment market chart. If this imbalance is confirmed and is equal to or greater than 16%, according to trader Ronald Cutrim, creator of the pro
FREE
Pivot Point Fibo RSJ
JETINVEST
4.4 (20)
インディケータ
ピボットポイントフィボRSJは、フィボナッチレートを使用してその日のサポートラインとレジスタンスラインを追跡するインジケーターです。 この壮大な指標は、フィボナッチレートを使用してピボットポイントを通じて最大7レベルのサポートとレジスタンスを作成します。 価格がこのサポートとレジスタンスの各レベルを尊重する方法は素晴らしいです。そこでは、オペレーションの可能な入口/出口ポイントを認識することができます。 特徴 最大7レベルのサポートと7レベルの抵抗 レベルの色を個別に設定します 入力 ピボットタイプ ピボットフィボRSJ1 =フィボ比1の計算 ピボットフィボRSJ2 =フィボ比2の計算 ピボットフィボRSJ3 =フィボ比3の計算 ピボットフィボクラシック=クラシックピボット計算 最小ピボットレベル ピボット3レベル ピボット4レベル ピボット5レベル ピボット6レベル ピボット7レベル それでも質問がある場合は、ダイレクトメッセージで私に連絡してください： https://www.mql5.com/ja/users/robsjunqueira/
FREE
このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
インディケータ
発売プロモーション Azimuth Proは先着 100 名様限定で 299 ドルでご提供します。 最終価格は 499 ドルとなります。 リテールとインスティテューショナルのエントリーの違いはインジケーターではなく、ロケーションにあります。 多くのトレーダーは、モメンタムを追いかけたり、遅行シグナルに反応して、任意の価格レベルでエントリーします。機関投資家は、需給が実際にシフトする構造的なレベルに価格が到達するのを待ちます。 Azimuth Proはこれらのレベルを自動的にマッピングします：スイングアンカーVWAP、マルチタイムフレーム構造ライン、高確率ロケーションにのみ出現するABCパターン。 Azimuth Proは、構造分析とインテリジェントな自動化の両方を求めるプロフェッショナルトレーダー向けに構築されています。 Azimuthが外科的精度で市場構造をマッピングする一方、Azimuth Proはインテリジェンスレイヤーを追加します：トレーディングスタイルの自動検出、スマート設定された移動平均線、20年のデータでバックテストされた最適化パラメータ。その結果、お使いの
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
インディケータ
これまでに、 素晴らしいバックテスト結果、 驚くべき数値を持つ ライブ口座のパフォーマンス証明 、そして あらゆる場所での統計情報 がある取引インジケーターを購入し、しかし使用後に 口座を破綻させてしまった ことは何度ありますか？ シグナル単独を信用すべきではありません。そもそもなぜそれが表示されたのかを知る必要があります。そして、それこそがRelicusRoad Proの得意とすることです！ ユーザーマニュアル + 戦略 + トレーニングビデオ + VIPアクセス付きプライベートグループ + モバイル版利用可能 市場の見方を変える新しい方法 RelicusRoadは、FX、先物、仮想通貨、株式、指数に対応する、 世界で最も強力で最高の取引インジケーター であり、トレーダーが口座を 成長させる ために必要なすべての情報とツールを提供します。 初心者 から 上級者 まで、 すべてのトレーダー が成功できるよう、 テクニカル分析 と 取引計画 を提供します。 これは、将来の市場を 予測する のに十分な情報を提供する 主要な取引インジケーター です。私たちは、チャート上で意味をなさない複
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
インディケータ
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix
Devie Arevalo Montemayor
5 (1)
インディケータ
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix: Institutional-Grade Market State Extraction Engineered for traders who require a data-driven view of market behaviour beyond surface-level indicators. The Synaptix Quant (SQ) Dominance Matrix is not a conventional currency strength display. Behind its intentionally streamlined interface runs a sophisticated analytical architecture designed to quantify market conditions with precision. Every output is generated through layered signal processing built to identify d
Macroeconomic Analyzer
DARIO GALLIONE
インディケータ
Prices move for many reasons and these can vary from one operator to another: software, private and institutional traders simultaneously contribute to the formation of the price, making predictive art very difficult. However, there are measurable factors that bind the price to an underlying trend in line with the physical reality that the financial asset represents: these are the macroeconomic indicators. Large investors use this information wisely to set their strategies. Understanding these m
Matreshka
Dimitr Trifonov
5 (2)
インディケータ
Matreshka self-testing and self-optimizing indicator: 1. Is an interpretation of the Elliott Wave Analysis Theory. 2. Based on the principle of the indicator type ZigZag, and the waves are based on the principle of interpretation of the theory of DeMark. 3. Filters waves in length and height. 4. Draws up to six levels of ZigZag at the same time, tracking waves of different orders. 5. Marks Pulsed and Recoil Waves. 6. Draws arrows to open positions 7. Draws three channels. 8. Notes support and re
ARIScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
インディケータ
ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (4)
インディケータ
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
インディケータ
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
インディケータ
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
Elliot Waves Analyzer Pro
Viktor Weidenthal
2.67 (3)
インディケータ
Elliot Waves Analyzer Pro calculates Elliot Waves to Help Identify Trend direction and Entry Levels. Mainly for Swing Trading Strategies. Usually one would open a Position in trend direction for Wave 3 or a Correction for Wave C . This Indicator draws Target Levels for the current and next wave. Most important Rules for Elliot Wave Analysis are verified by the Indicator.  The Pro version analyzes Multiple Timeframes and shows the Subwaves and Target-Levels.   For an Overview  " Elliot Waves Anal
Gold Indicator MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
インディケータ
Step into the world of Forex trading with confidence, clarity, and precision using Gold Indicator a next-generation tool engineered to take your trading performance to the next level. Whether you’re a seasoned professional or just beginning your journey in the currency markets, Gold Indicator equips you with powerful insights and help you trade smarter, not harder. Built on the proven synergy of three advanced indicators, Gold Indicator focuses exclusively on medium and long-term trends elimina
BookMap HeatMap
Roberto Spadim
1 (2)
インディケータ
This Indicator creates a heatmap based on depth of market of the current symbol or another symbol. Other symbol is useful when you trade futures market and a contract has 'mini' and 'full' split. For example, in Brazil (B3 - BMF&Bovespa), WDO and DOL are future Forex contract of BRL/USD (where 1 DOL = 5 WDO) and big banks work mostly with DOL (where liquidity is important). Please use with M1 timeframe , objects are too small to be displayed at higher timeframes (MT5 limit). The number of level
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
インディケータ
「 Dynamic Scalper System MT5 」インジケーターは、トレンド波の中でスキャルピング取引を行う手法のために設計されています。 主要通貨ペアと金でテスト済みで、他の取引商品との互換性があります。 トレンドに沿った短期的なポジションオープンのシグナルを提供し、追加の価格変動サポートも提供します。 インジケーターの原理 大きな矢印はトレンドの方向を決定します。 トレンド波の中では、小さな矢印の形でスキャルピングシグナルを生成するアルゴリズムが機能します。 赤い矢印は強気方向、青い矢印は弱気方向です。 トレンドの方向には敏感な価格変動ラインが描かれ、小さな矢印のシグナルと連動します。 シグナルは次のように機能します。適切なタイミングでラインが現れるとエントリーシグナルが形成され、ラインが開いている間はポジションが保持され、完了すると取引が終了します。 推奨される動作時間枠はM1～H4です。 矢印は現在のローソク足に形成され、次のローソク足が開いている場合は、前のローソク足の矢印は再描画されません。 入力パラメータ Trend Wave Period - トレ
Divergence In Chaos Environment
Arief
インディケータ
無料の AUX インジケーターと EA サポ   直接ダウンロード — ここをクリック [ D.I.C.E ] The DICE Indicator Divergence in Chaos Environment は、エリオット波動理論とトレーディングカオス手法を組み合わせて使用するトレーダーのために設計された MT5 専用ツールです。価格変動の中の隠れたおよび通常のダイバージェンスを検出し、ビル・ウィリアムズが説明したカオス市場環境と同期します。 主な特徴 エリオット波動に対応したダイバージェンス検出：波動構造と調和した強気・弱気ダイバージェンスを識別。 カオス手法の統合：AO（オーサムオシレーター）と市場構造に整合。 マルチタイムフレームスキャン：異なる時間枠でダイバージェンスを分析し、トレンドの転換を確認。 視覚的アラートとオブジェクト：チャート上の矢印、ライン、マーカーで即座に識別。 市場適応読解：カオス的状況に自動適応し、ノイズを除去して有効なセットアップを維持。 ブレイクプルバックエントリー手法：シンプルなフィボナッチリトレースメントとピボットポイントを使用。 利点 ダイ
MT5 Forecast System
Peter Maggen
インディケータ
+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ +++ Link to EURUSD Only Free Version -->  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/156904?source=Unknown +++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ Hallo Trader, This is a traditional GANN & FIBONACCI strategy based on detection of an impulsive move in the opposite direction. This is called a Breakout. At the moment of Breakout, the indicator draw
Frontier Pivots
Nestor Jose Mendez Boza
インディケータ
FRONTIER PIVOTS - Geometric Levels Indicator This indicator plots support and resistance levels/ranges on the chart using mathematical calculations. It helps traders identify potential price reaction zones based on geometric patterns. Main Features: Automatically calculates and displays key price levels Plots both support and resistance lines Uses daily price data for level calculation Clean visual presentation with different colors for different level types No repainting - levels remain static
TPTSyncX
Arief
インディケータ
無料のAUXインジケーター、EAサポート、完全ガイドをご利用ください – https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/763955 トレンドを見極める。パターンを読む。エントリーのタイミングを掴む。 30秒以内の3ステップ！分析不要で簡単トレード — あなたのスマートアシスタントがワークフローを簡素化します チャートの過剰な情報にもう悩まされない。 スマートバイアス検出で自信を持ってトレード。 すべての通貨、暗号資産、株式、金属、指数、あらゆる時間足に対応。 クリックして実行するだけ — それだけで十分。 スピードと明快さを求める忙しいトレーダーに最適。 TPTSyncXは、 トレンド、パターン、 ローソク足のトリガー 分析を、洗練されたインテリジェントなビジュアルシステムとしてシームレスに統合する、強力なオールインワンMetaTrader 5インジケーターです。明確さ、正確さ、スピードを求めるトレーダー向けに設計されており、プライスアクション、構造的パターン、市場タイミングツールを組み合わせて、高確率のトレードセットアップを特定するのに役立ちます。 主な
Support Resistance Breakout MT5
Temitayo Lawal
インディケータ
This indicator uses support and resistance, volume and some special formula to calculate the volume to filter the candles. If the volume reaches a specific value, And at the same time, Candle breaks the support/resistance line, There would be a signal and we can enter the market. Signals appear when the current candle closes. then you can enter the trade when a new candle appears. Please don't forget to follow your money management plan. MT4 Version Support/Resistance Breakout MT4 :   https:/
The iChannels
BeeXXI Corporation
5 (2)
インディケータ
Ultra-fast recognition of parabolic channels (as well as linear, horizontal and wavy channels) throughout the depth of history, creating a hierarchy of channels. Required setting: Max bars in chart: Unlimited This indicator is designed primarily for algorithmic trading, but can also be used for manual trading.  This indicator will have a very active evolution in the near future and detailed descriptions on how to apply to create robots
TrendHarmony MTF Trend Phase Level Visualizer MT5
Andras Salamon
インディケータ
TREND HARMONY MT5 – Multi Timeframe Trend and Phase and Pullback Level Visualizer indicator for Metatrader5 The TREND HARMONY indicator automates deep trend analysis and generates visualizations for you. Take control of your trades by eliminating uncertainty! Revolutionize your trading experience with precision and insight through the TREND HARMONY Multi Timeframe indicator – your ultimate MT5 trend visualization indicator. [  Features and Manual   | MT4 version |   All Products   ] Are you tir
Order Blocks ICT Multi TF MT5
Diego Arribas Lopez
インディケータ
[ MT4 Version ]  [ Kill Zones ]  [ SMT Divergences ] How to trade using Order Blocks:  Click here User Interface Performance:  During testing in the strategy tester, the UI may experience lag. Rest assured, this issue is specific to the testing environment and does not affect the indicator's performance in live trading. Elevate your trading strategy with the  Order Blocks ICT Multi TF  indicator, a cutting-edge tool designed to enhance your trading decisions through advanced order block analysis
Key level wedge pro MT5
Presley Annais Tatenda Meck
インディケータ
Its our anniversary! To give back enjoy this 60% discount for the next week (original price $239) We have combined all of our beloved indicators the likes of: Key level order block ,   Key level supply and demand ,   Key level liquidity grab   and   Key level wedge   into one single indicator and dashboard. Whats new Dashboard : There is an easy access dashboard for all your needs. Multi-timeframe button : There is now a multi-timeframe option for Order Blocks and Supply and demand zones, maki
Forex Buy Sell Arrow Premium MT5
Md Meraz Mahmud
インディケータ
Hello I Want to introduce The Forex Buy Sell Arrow Premium MT5 i recently release this premium indicator! its 1000% Non Repaint Indicator, It Work Perfectly Well,, i tested it day by day, Just mind blowing Result,  Including Powerful trend Algorithm! How It Work? well, it work market trend formula, when trend Bullish Or when trend Bearish,  Recommend Timeframe M30, H1 it work all timeframe, and all currency pair, 100% non repaint, How to take signal From Forex Buy Sell Arrow Premium Ind
Pantera Indicator
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
5 (1)
インディケータ
A tool for on-chart strategy backtesting and performance analysis. A utility for developing, debugging, and testing custom trading ideas and indicator functions. An indicator designed to quickly test trading concepts and visualize the effectiveness of different input parameters. An all-in-one sandbox for testing everything from simple crossovers to complex, multi-condition trading systems.
Chanlun
Xiaonong Yu
インディケータ
The ChanLun or Chan theory is one of the most popular trading theories in China. But it seems like that it has little influence in western countries. Actually, the Chan Theory is based on a sophisticated mathematical model. The basic idea ChanLun is to simplify the bar chart by its model. With the help of ChanLun, a trader can analyze and predict the trend of future goods, stocks. In ChanLun, there are several basic elements called fractals, strokes, line segments and pivots . A trader should pa
Big Player Range
Thalles Nascimento De Carvalho
5 (3)
インディケータ
BigPlayerRange — MT5向け最強インジケーター BigPlayerRange は、MetaTrader 5 で日経ミニやドル先物などの取引において、 最も効果的なインジケーター と評価されています。大口投資家（機関投資家）の行動を可視化し、高精度なテクニカル分析を可能にします。 どのように機能するのか？ BigPlayerRangeは、買い圧力ゾーン（緑ライン）と売り圧力ゾーン（赤ライン）を描画し、価格がその範囲を超えるとトレンド方向への動きを示唆します。 緑のライン上で終値： 買いの勢いが強く、上昇トレンドの可能性。 赤のライン下で終値： 売り圧力が優勢で、下落が予想される。 範囲内での価格： レンジ相場でブレイクを待つ段階。 主なメリット： 機関投資家ゾーンの検出： 大口のエントリーポイントを視覚化。 自動ターゲット計算： 利確ポイントを戦略的に設定。 プルバックの可能性分析： リスク管理に役立つ情報提供。 推奨の使い方： Imbalance DOM Pro と併用してゾーンブレイクを確認。 SwingVolum
Support Resistance Catcher
Taiba Mazhar
インディケータ
Support Resistance Catcher Indicator Features and Explanation Overview: The Support Resistance Catcher is a custom MT5 indicator designed to identify and visualize supply (resistance) and demand (support) zones based on candlestick price action. It detects zones where price has reversed after rallies or drops, using wick rejections and clustering. The indicator draws horizontal rectangles for active and historical zones, with customizable colors, labels, and alerts. Key Features: 1. Zone Det
Mercaria Professional Trading Zones
Anton Serozhkin
インディケータ
##   ONLY GOLD ##   Тiльки Золото ## **Mercaria Professional Trading Zones - Complete Guide** ## **Mercaria Professional Trading Zones - Повний посібник** ### **How Mercaria Zones Work / Як працюють зони Mercaria** **English:** Mercaria Zones is an advanced trading indicator that identifies high-probability support and resistance areas using ZigZag extremes combined with mathematical zone calculations. The indicator works on multiple timeframes simultaneously, providing a comprehensive view
Meravith MT5
Ivan Stefanov
インディケータ
インジケーターは任意のポイントから出来高を分析し、その出来高に対する市場のエグゾースト（疲労）レベルを計算します。 Meravith の主なライン: 強気出来高エグゾーストライン – 目標として機能します。 弱気出来高エグゾーストライン – 目標として機能します。 トレンドライン – 市場のトレンドを示します。市場が強気か弱気かに応じて色が変化し、トレンドサポートとして機能します。 使い方: 紫色の縦線をダブルクリックし、希望の位置に移動してください。 トレンドや調整など、あらゆるものを分析できます。インジケーターを市場の上部、下部、または重要と考える任意のポイントに移動します。良い方法は、市場がエグゾーストラインの間に位置するように Meravith を設定することです。こうすることで、追跡できる明確な目標を持つことができます。 初期のエグゾーストラインがブレイクされた場合、新しいエグゾーストラインが出現し、追加の取引可能なチャネルが形成されます。 エグゾーストに到達した後は、インジケーターの位置を変更するか、別の時間枠に切り替えて新しいエグゾーストレベルを特定できます。 トレンドラ
フィルタ:
レビューなし
レビューに返信