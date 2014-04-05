Adaptive Session Trend Pro
- インディケータ
- Vishnu Bajpai
- バージョン: 1.2
- アクティベーション: 5
Easy Plug and Play Auto-Optimized Trend Indicator for MT5
Adaptive Session Trend Pro is an easy plug and play MT5 indicator that automatically detects the symbol, instrument, and broker trading session from the chart it is attached to — with no manual configuration required.
Simply attach the indicator to any chart and it instantly:
-
Detects the instrument (XAUUSD, US30, EURUSD, Forex pairs)
-
Detects broker server time
-
Applies the correct London and New York session filters automatically
-
Adjusts internal behavior based on the selected market
Built for traders who want clean, session-aware trend signals without complex settings or over-optimization.
Key Features at a Glance
-
Easy plug and play – no setup required
-
Automatic symbol and instrument detection
-
Automatic broker session detection
-
London and New York session filtering
-
Auto-optimized for XAUUSD, US30, and EURUSD
-
US30 trades only during New York session
-
Built-in Buy and Sell alerts
-
Adaptive trend visualization with color states
-
Volume-aware confirmation
-
Price action quality filtering
-
Works on all MT5 brokers
-
Non-repainting signal structure
Automatic Symbol & Instrument Detection
Adaptive Session Trend Pro intelligently identifies the instrument directly from the chart it is attached to and automatically adjusts its internal parameters.
Optimized behavior includes:
-
Gold (XAUUSD): Faster trend response to capture sharp movements
-
US30 / Indices: Volatility-aware behavior designed for index price action
-
EURUSD & Forex pairs: Balanced trend filtering for stability
No presets. No manual tuning. No guesswork.
Automatic Broker Session Detection
The indicator automatically detects your broker server time and applies session logic accordingly.
Supported sessions:
-
London Session: 08:00 – 17:00
-
New York Session: 13:00 – 22:00
Special US30 Session Logic
For US30 and similar indices:
-
London session is automatically disabled
-
Signals are generated only during the New York session, where liquidity and volatility are highest
This helps avoid low-quality signals during inactive market hours.
Smart Market Awareness & Signal Control
Adaptive Session Trend Pro is designed to focus on quality over quantity.
It includes internal filters that:
-
Avoid weak or indecisive candles
-
Reduce noise during low-liquidity periods
-
Adapt trend coloring during inactive sessions
-
Generate signals only when predefined quality conditions are met
This results in fewer but more relevant signals.
Built-In Alerts
Stay informed without staring at the charts.
-
Pop-up alerts for Buy and Sell signals
-
Alerts trigger only once per signal candle
-
Suitable for discretionary traders and multi-chart setups
Clean & Professional Visual Design
-
Adaptive color-coded trend line for market direction
-
Clear Buy and Sell arrows placed directly on the chart
-
Neutral trend state during session-off periods
-
Optimized for both dark and light chart backgrounds
Designed for clarity and long trading sessions.
Who This Indicator Is For
-
Gold traders seeking structured trend entries
-
US30 traders focused on New York session trading
-
Forex traders who prefer rule-based signals
-
Traders who want automation without complexity
-
Beginners and professionals alike
Recommended Usage
-
Symbols: XAUUSD, US30, EURUSD, major Forex pairs
-
Sessions: London and New York
-
Timeframes: M5 to M30 (works on all timeframes)
-
Platform: MetaTrader 5
Important Notes
-
This indicator does not repaint past signals
-
No external data or manual inputs required
-
Works with all MT5 brokers and server times
-
Designed as a decision-support tool
Trade When the Market Matters
Adaptive Session Trend Pro helps you trade only when the market is active, relevant, and aligned with the instrument you are trading — all through automatic detection and intelligent session handling.
Attach it to your chart and experience a disciplined, session-aware, easy plug and play approach to trend trading.