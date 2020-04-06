Precision Quantum EA

🔷 PRECISION QUANTUM EA (MT4)

Algorithmic Trading System for MetaTrader 4 – Optimized for EURUSD

📌 Overview

Precision Quantum EA is a professionally developed MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor, designed to execute trades using a structured, rule-based algorithm with a strong focus on precision, discipline, and controlled execution.

The system is primarily optimized for the EURUSD currency pair, where its internal logic and execution filters are intended to operate most effectively.

⚙️ Core Philosophy

Precision Quantum EA is built on the principle that sustainable algorithmic trading depends on:

  • Controlled decision logic

  • Consistent and repeatable execution

  • Risk-aware trade management

  • Selective participation in market conditions

The EA avoids unnecessary exposure and does not attempt to trade continuously.

🧠 Key Characteristics

  • Fully automated MT4 Expert Advisor

  • Rule-based trading logic

  • Primarily optimized for EURUSD

  • Designed for disciplined, low-noise execution

  • Minimal user interaction after setup

🔧 Adjustable Settings

The EA includes configurable parameters allowing users to customize:

  • Risk and position sizing

  • Trade management behavior

  • Execution-related filters

This flexibility allows the EA to be adapted to different account sizes and personal risk preferences.

📊 Recommended Trading Environment

Precision Quantum EA is designed to perform best under:

  • Reliable MT4 brokers

  • Low to moderate spreads on EURUSD

  • Stable execution conditions

Users are encouraged to test the EA on a demo account before using it on a live account.

🛡️ Risk Disclaimer

Trading financial instruments involves risk.
No Expert Advisor can guarantee profits, and past performance does not ensure future results.

Precision Quantum EA is a trading tool, not a profit guarantee.

✅ Usage Recommendations

  • Demo testing prior to live trading

  • Conservative risk settings for long-term operation

  • VPS recommended for continuous execution

📌 Final Notes

Precision Quantum EA is intended for traders seeking a professional, focused, and methodical automated trading solution for MetaTrader 4, with an emphasis on EURUSD execution and disciplined automation.


