XAUUSD News Filter EA
Overview
The XAUUSD News Filter is a professional MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed specifically for Gold (XAU/USD) traders. This intelligent EA automatically protects your trading account by pausing all new trades during high-impact USD news events, shielding you from extreme volatility and unpredictable price spikes.
Whether you trade standard XAUUSD, XAUUSD.vip, XAUUSD+, or any other XAUUSD variant, this EA ensures your strategy remains safe during the most dangerous market moments.
Key Features
🛡️ Smart News Protection
-
Automatically blocks new trades 3 minutes before and after high-impact USD news (configurable)
-
Filters news by impact level: High, Medium, Low (customizable)
-
Real-time news updates from ForexFactory via secure proxy
-
Works with any XAUUSD pair variant
⚙️ Flexible Trading Controls
-
Block New Trades: Prevent new positions during news windows
-
Pending Order Control: Block new pending orders during volatility
-
Closing Flexibility: Option to allow/block trade closures during news
-
Global Variable Integration: Other EAs can read the blocking status
🔔 Advanced Alert System
-
Push notifications to your MT5 platform
-
On-chart visual indicators with color-coded status
-
Audio alerts for news window entry/exit
-
Detailed chart comments showing exact news timing
📊 Visual Dashboard
-
Clear chart indicators showing "ACTIVE" or "BLOCKED" status
-
Upcoming news events displayed directly on your chart
-
Color-coded impact levels (Red=High, Orange=Medium, Yellow=Low)
-
Real-time countdown to next news event
How It Works
-
Automatic News Detection: The EA downloads USD economic calendar data every hour
-
Smart Filtering: Identifies only relevant news events based on your impact settings
-
Pre-News Protection: Blocks trading before the event to avoid pre-news volatility
-
Post-News Safety: Maintains protection after the news to avoid whipsaws
-
Automatic Resume: Normal trading automatically resumes after the danger period
Technical Specifications
-
Platform: MetaTrader 5 only
-
Symbols: All XAUUSD variants (XAUUSD, XAUUSD.vip, XAUUSD+, etc.)
-
Timeframes: All timeframes (M1 to MN1)
-
News Source: ForexFactory economic calendar
-
Update Frequency: Configurable (default: 1 hour)
-
Required Internet: Yes (for news updates)
Configuration Options
// News Settings Minutes Before News: 1-30 minutes (default: 3) Minutes After News: 1-30 minutes (default: 3) Impact Levels: High/Medium/Low (default: High only) News Currency: USD (fixed for XAUUSD) // Trading Controls Block New Trades: Yes/No Allow Close Trades: Yes/No Block Pending Orders: Yes/No Notifications: On/Off Visual Indicators: On/Off
Safety Features
✅ Pair Validation: Only activates on genuine XAUUSD pairs
✅ Error Handling: Graceful degradation if internet connection fails
✅ Memory Management: Cleans up global variables on shutdown
✅ URL Security: Uses approved secure proxy for news data
✅ Resource Efficient: Lightweight with minimal CPU usage
Ideal For
-
Gold traders who want to avoid news volatility
-
Automated trading systems that need news protection
-
Risk-averse investors trading XAUUSD
-
Multi-EA setups requiring coordinated news blocking
-
Traders who can't monitor news calendars constantly
Requirements
-
MetaTrader 5 platform
-
Internet connection for news updates
-
Allow WebRequest for: https://nfs.faireconomy.media/
-
XAUUSD trading account
Why Choose This EA?
-
Specialized for Gold: Unlike generic news filters, optimized specifically for XAUUSD behavior
-
Reliable: Uses established ForexFactory data with backup proxy
-
Transparent: Clear visual feedback of exactly when trading is blocked
-
Professional: Used by institutional and retail traders worldwide
-
Proven Protection: Tested through multiple high-impact news events
Protect your gold trades from unexpected news shocks. Trade with confidence knowing your EA has built-in news protection!
Note: This EA is a risk management tool, not a trading strategy. It does not generate trading signals but protects existing strategies from news-related volatility. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test with a demo account first.