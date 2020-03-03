Golden Receiver Grid EA

    Golden Receiver Grid EA

    Golden Receiver Grid EA is a professional-grade trading robot engineered for traders who demand the performance of a grid system combined with institutional-level risk management.


    Setup & Recommendations

    • Platform: MetaTrader 5
    • Account Type: Standard or Cent (Cent is recommended)
    • Minimum Balance: 
      • $2,000  for standard account (Recommended $4,000)
      • $500     for cent account (Recommended $1,000)
    • Trading pair: XAUUSD, BTCUSD
    • Leverage: 1:500 or higher recommended.


    Input Parameters

    • Initial Lot: Starting volume for the first trade.
    • Lot Multiplier: Scaling factor for subsequent grid levels.
    • InpMaxDrawdownPct: The "Emergency Exit" percentage (e.g., 30%).
    • InpMinMarginLevel: The safety threshold for new grid orders (e.g., 300%).
    • Grid Step (Pips): Distance between orders.
    • Take Profit (Pips): Target for individual orders or the whole basket.

    Recommend Input Parameters for XAUUSD Cent Account

    • Initial Lot: 0.1 
    • Lot Multiplier: 1.0 (no multiplier)
    • InpMaxDrawdownPct:  N/A (recommend to test your set-up and protect balance using grid space and lot size)
    • InpMinMarginLevel: N/A  (recommend to test your set-up and protect balance using grid space and lot size)
    • Grid Step (Pips): 
    • Maximise profit: 500 pips
    • Balance: 1,500 pips
    • Conservative: 2500 pips
    • Take Profit (Pips): equal to grid step


View EA Trading Account Performance: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2350408

