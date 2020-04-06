Trend Sniper Pro EA

  • エキスパート
  • Lu Li
  • バージョン: 1.1
  • アップデート済み: 26 12月 2025
  • アクティベーション: 5

Trend Sniper Pro EA – Institutional Trend Following System

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold) | Timeframe: M15

Trend Sniper Pro EA is NOT a dangerous Grid, Martingale, or High-Frequency Arbitrage system. It is a sophisticated algorithmic trading engine built on mathematical probability, market depth analysis, and strict institutional risk management.

We believe in one core principle: "In Math We Trust. In Trend We Profit."

💎 The Core Logic: "Banker & Runner"

Unlike traditional EAs that just open random trades, Trend Sniper Pro uses a proprietary Dual-Execution Mechanism designed to balance steady income with massive growth potential:

  1. The Banker (Income Generation):

    • Secures core profits quickly at optimized ATR levels.

    • Ensures the account grows steadily by "banking" wins early, smoothing out the equity curve.

  2. The Runner (Wealth Accumulation):

    • Once the trade is safe, the Runner position activates a Smart Trailing Stop.

    • It rides the major trend until momentum is exhausted, capturing massive R:R (Reward-to-Risk) ratios during strong breakouts.

🛡️ Uncompromised Risk Management

Safety is our #1 priority. This EA is built to protect your capital first, then grow it.

  • NO Martingale: We never double down on losing trades.

  • NO Grid: We do not hold toxic floating losses in hopes of a reversal.

  • Hard Stop Loss: Every single trade has a fixed Stop Loss sent to the broker server immediately.

  • Smart Volatility Filter: The EA detects low-volume "choppy" markets (ranging zones) and pauses trading to prevent unnecessary drawdowns.

⚙️ Recommendations

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Timeframe: M15

  • Account Type: ECN, Raw, or Standard (Low Spread is better).

  • Minimum Deposit: $500 (for 0.01 lots).

  • VPS: Highly Recommended for 24/7 operation.

🔧 Parameters Guide

  • Capital_Growth_Factor: Auto Money Management. (Higher value = Lower Risk).

  • Fixed_Lot_Size: Set > 0 to use fixed lots.

  • Smart_Liquidity_Exit: (True/False) Enables advanced exit logic based on price action wicks.

📩 Customer Support & Setfiles

Important: After purchasing or renting, please send me a Private Message. I will send you the Optimized .set files used in our live signals and guide you through the installation.

📢 Product Roadmap: The Ecosystem

We are building a complete trading ecosystem for professional traders.

  • Trend Sniper Pro (Current): Dominates strong Momentum & Trending markets.

  • Oscillation Hunter (Coming Soon): We are currently finalizing our specialized Mean Reversion EA designed to handle Sideways & Ranging markets.

By following my profile, you will eventually have access to a complete "All-Weather" Portfolio that covers every market condition. Stay tuned!


