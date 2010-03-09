Doi SLSA

Doi SLSA is a combined Expert Advisor that combines two independent trading modules in a single file: Scodur S3 and La Strins Aur v1.9 (Strategy A/B).
Both systems are built on the same concept: volume + market structure. However, they implement it using different approaches, which increases stability in different market phases and reduces dependence on a single scenario.

The Expert Advisor analyzes the market and searches for structural patterns, where the key condition is the accumulation of volume within a given range and confirmation by price movement. Trading is conducted according to pattern logic, without using "classic" indicator signals as a basis.

Some of the input parameters have neutral names—this is done to protect the algorithm and prevent direct copying of settings/logic.

For testing, use the settings from the last screenshots (or I can send you a completed setup file).
If you have any questions or need help choosing the optimal risk, please write to me.
作者のその他のプロダクト
La Strns Aur
Damian Blaha
エキスパート
I present the La Strns Aur Expert Advisor—an automated version of a complex manual strategy based on structural and volume patterns. In short, it's based on Fibonacci ratios and tick volume analysis. The Advisor was created to transfer the logic of professional trading into an algorithm while maintaining simplicity and reliability. The Advisor is clearly divided into two different strategies—this was done to cover two ranges of market conditions simultaneously. Fully automating such a strategy
Scodur
Damian Blaha
エキスパート
An MT5 Expert Advisor built on the real logic of manual trading: volume → cause, price → effect. It works strictly on closed candles (without redrawing), searches for accumulation zones, and opens trades on each confirmed signal. A built-in direction filter summarizes BUY/SELL volume over a period, displays percentages, and automatically limits trading based on the dominant phase. Some parameters have neutral names to protect the algorithm. The Expert Advisor is optimized for gold. If you have
