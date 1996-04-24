Send trading signals to telegram

This is an intuitive and powerful utility designed for traders who want to send trading signals directly from MetaTrader 5 to Telegram in real time.

With this tool, you can instantly share trade entries, exits, stop loss, take profit, and market updates with your Telegram channel or group — automatically and reliably.

There is no complex setup required.
Simply attach the tool to your chart, enter your Telegram bot token and chat ID, and you’re ready to start sending signals immediately.

Whether you are a signal provider, money manager, or individual trader, this tool helps you:

  • Deliver signals faster

  • Eliminate manual copy-paste errors

  • Save time and stay consistent

  • Communicate with your audience effortlessly

The MT5 to Telegram Signal Sender is built to be lightweight, stable, and easy to use, making it suitable for live trading, demo accounts, and automated strategies.

Trade smarter. Share faster. Automate your signals.

Happy trading!

#signals
#sendsignals
#forexsignalsender
#sendforexsignals
#tradingsignals
#mt5signalsender
#sendtradingsignalfrommt5
#metatradersignalsender
#copytrading
#copysignals
