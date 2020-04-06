Gold Sniper Prime

Gold Sniper Prime

M1 High-Frequency Scalper for XAUUSD (Gold)

🚀 Turn Small Accounts into Big Growth
⚡ High-Frequency M1 Scalping
📊 Verified 1-Year Strategy

Gold Sniper Prime is a professional XAUUSD (Gold) scalping Expert Advisor designed specifically for the M1 (1-minute) timeframe.

Unlike risky grid or uncontrolled martingale systems, Gold Sniper Prime is built for consistent, structured high-frequency trading, targeting fast intraday movements in Gold.

The strategy is optimized to be small-account friendly, allowing traders to start from as little as $200.

📊 Verified 1-Year Backtest (2024–2025)

Results based on $200 starting deposit over 12 months:

  • Total Growth: +208% (Account Tripled)
  • Net Profit: $416+ on a $200 deposit
  • Total Trades: 579 (High Activity)
  • Win Rate: ~65% (Consistent Scalping Accuracy)
  • Data Quality: 100% Real Ticks (No Simulations)

Note: Past performance does not guarantee future results.

⚙️ Strategy Logic

  • Trades on M1 timeframe to capture rapid Gold price bursts
  • Trend-filtered using the 200 EMA to avoid counter-trend entries
  • Designed for high-frequency, short-duration trades
  • Optimized for Gold’s volatility and liquidity

🚀 Key Features

  • Interactive Dashboard
    Clickable ON/OFF button directly on the chart to instantly stop trading during news or high volatility.

  • M1 Scalping Engine
    Executes fast trades to capture short-term momentum and quick profit opportunities.

  • Trend Protection
    Trades only in the direction of the 200 EMA to reduce risky counter-trend positions.

  • Built-in Safety System
    Every trade includes a hidden Stop Loss and Trailing Stop to protect capital and lock profits.

👤 Who Should Use This EA?

  • ✔ Traders focused on XAUUSD (Gold)
  • ✔ Traders who like high-frequency scalping
  • ✔ Small-account traders starting from $200+
  • ✔ Users who can monitor Gold volatility

Not recommended for:
• Traders who dislike frequent trades
• Extremely low leverage accounts
• Users expecting zero drawdown

🔧 Recommended Settings

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
  • Timeframe: M1 (1 Minute)
  • Minimum Deposit: $200
  • Lot Size: 0.01 (for $200) | 0.05 (for $1000)
  • Account Type: Standard / ECN / Raw Spread

Tip: Use the Rent option to test performance on a demo account before live trading.

🛠 How to Install

  1. Open the XAUUSD chart
  2. Set timeframe to M1
  3. Attach Gold Sniper Prime to the chart
  4. Click the dashboard button to set TRADING: ON

⚠️ Important Risk Warning

Trading Gold on the M1 timeframe involves high market volatility.

Although this EA includes protective Stop Loss and Trailing Stop mechanisms, drawdowns are part of scalping strategies.

This EA is designed for active traders who understand short-term trading risks.

Always test on a demo account before using on a live account.

📞 Support & Developer

Developed by Mohd Feroze (Ferozemd)
Professional Trading Solutions

✔ Personal support provided via MQL5 messages
✔ Typical response time: 1–2 hours

Check my MQL5 profile for more Expert Advisors and trading tools.

おすすめのプロダクト
Fast Gold Scalper pro
Marc Henning Hruschka
エキスパート
Fast Gold Scalper Pro — ゴールド（XAUUSD）専用の精密スキャルピングEA Fast Gold Scalper Pro は、 XAUUSD（ゴールド） や他の高ボラティリティ銘柄のために設計された次世代のスキャルピング用エキスパートアドバイザー（EA）です。 急激なローソク足の動きを検出し、 スマートな指値注文（Pending Order） で即座に反応。 急な反転やブレイクアウトを素早くキャッチします。ゴールド市場のようなスピードの速い環境に最適です。 このEAは スピード、安全性、柔軟性 を兼ね備え、ニュース発表時やセッションオープン時など、相場が大きく動く場面で特に強みを発揮します。 ️ 基本ロジック スマートローソク検出エンジン リアルタイムで強いモメンタムのローソク足を検出し、弱い動きを除外します。 自動指値注文システム 主要なモメンタムゾーン付近に BUY STOP / SELL STOP を自動で設置し、 価格の急上昇・急落を逃さずキャッチします。 ダイナミック注文管理 指値注文は価格に追随し、ボラティリティに合わせて調
Breakout bot
Giedrius Seirys
エキスパート
Breakout Bot is an automated trading robot designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform, specifically integrated with Bybit exchange for trading the GBPUSD+ currency pair. This bot effectively identifies market breakouts and executes trades based on predefined strategies, allowing efficient exploitation of market fluctuations. Key features: Automatic breakout detection and trade execution; Dynamic stop-loss and trailing stop management; Convenient and flexible risk management settings; Easy installati
Stable Ex MT5
Vitalii Zakharuk
エキスパート
Introduced expert system Stable Ex MT5 works with the EURUSD currency pair and only with it. This system implemented the principle of five orders - that is, a maximum of five orders can be placed in one direction, after which the total position of the series must be closed by stops, either real or virtual. The trading system is designed to work separately with a series of buy orders and separately with a series of sell orders. which makes the trading system versatile enough. The expert passes a
Good Monday MT5
Konstantin Kulikov
4.5 (2)
エキスパート
The expert trades at the opening of the market after the weekend, focusing on the price gap (GAP). Various sets of settings are ready (trading against or towards the GAP). At the same time, various options are available in the expert settings, allowing you to create your own unique sets yourself.    >>> Chat <<< Currency pairs for which the sets have been developed: GBPUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURGBP, EURCHF, GBPCAD, GBPAUD, AUDCHF, AUDJPY, AUDNZD, CHFJPY, CADJPY, NZDJPY, NZDCHF, EURUSD, G
Boom 500 Players
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
エキスパート
Boom 500 Players - Professional Expert Advisor Overview Boom 500 Players is a specialized Expert Advisor (EA) optimized for trading the Boom 500 Index synthetic pair on the Deriv platform. This automated system has been designed with a high-frequency trading strategy that capitalizes on the unique characteristics of synthetic volatility indices. Backtesting Results Extensive backtesting conducted from January 2024 to November 2025 demonstrates exceptional performance: Total Return: $691.40 (+6
Multi Instruments TrendSystem 3 BS
Shao Shu Yi
エキスパート
The strategy which is applied in finance market all around the world is known as CTA strategy. A successful CTA always includes multi-strategies, multi-instruments and multi-timeframe. The series of Multi Instruments TrendSystem (MITS) provide a profitable strategy which can be used in different instruments with different timeframe. Multi Instruments TrendSystem 3 BS  MT5 (Blood Sword)  is a fully automated multi-instrument Expert Advisor. This EA is one of our trend strategies EA, it can be us
BOT Simles ea
Goyani Parth Ghanshyambhai
エキスパート
BOT SMILES EA   IS MADE OUT OF LOVE AND EMPOWERMENT. ONLY FOR FEW BUYERS THAT IS THE REASON OF THE PRICE . BOT SMILES EA  is an aggressive  multi-cycle  scalper designed for  EURUSD M1 . Each cycle is  independent.  it uses a sequence of orders and has its own  TP  and  SL . It uses a  martingale  system. This EA is using  strong recurrences  of the past to take position and achieve a  high success rate . MODELLING :-  1 minute OHLC INPUTS:-  Buy default...........    Check Drawdown Then BUY..
FREE
Quantitative Athena Scalping
Titouan Sebastien Julien Cadoux
4.86 (7)
エキスパート
Quantitative Athéna Scalping (QAS) Quantitative Athena Scalping (QAS) はハイパースキャルピングに特化したエキスパートアドバイザーです。 日中に複数の指値注文を出し、 Take Profit に到達すると価格付近に再配置して新たな利益機会を狙います。 注意: QAS はストップロスを使用しません。セットアップおよびリスク管理の指示を必ず遵守してください。 QAS は Quantitative Trading System シリーズの入門製品で、当社のスキャルピングロジックを体験した後に Quantitative Trailing Scalper （プレミアム版）や Quantitative Apex Prop Firm （プロップファーム向け安全版）に進化できます。 主な特徴: 高速実行で短期利益を追求 XAUUSD  1M に最適化 スマートな資金管理（固定または動的ロット） 厳格なリスク管理とシンプルなロジック 推奨設定: 最低資金: 1,000 USD 推奨レバレッジ: 1:500 アカウントタイプ: ECN
FREE
RichRush EA
Dirar Alzoubi
エキスパート
NOW FREE!! Introducing RichRush EA, This expert advisor, armed with cutting-edge trading strategies, can assist on your path to navigating the forex market. Optimized specifically for EURUSD, RichRush EA operates on moving averages, and calculated lot sizes to manage risks. The EA interprets market movements, adjusts to volatility, and aims to identify entry points. As part of our commitment to providing top-tier trading tools, we invite you to explore our range of premium products designed to
FREE
Strike Zone EA MT5
Matteo Schizzerotto
エキスパート
Strike Zone は、OHLC ローソク足チャート パターンに基づいたエキスパート アドバイザーであり、すべてのバックテストは 10 年間のエキスパートのアクティビティに基づいています。 バックテストには固定パラメーターが使用されました: 1 ペア、資本 $10,000、市場エントリー 0.1 ロット。 数日間のテストの後、この Expert Advisor は次のペアと時間枠で収益性が高いことが証明されました。 AUDCAD H4 NAS100 ニュージーランドドルCAD H1 USDCAD H1 バックテストは将来の利益を保証するものではなく、このツールの使用は使用者の単独の責任となります。次の EA をライブ口座に置く前に、デモ口座でテストする必要があります。
FREE
Arrow Strategy Builder
Konstantin Chechnev
エキスパート
Arrow Strategy Builder —— ユーザーがチャート上に配置した上向き/下向きの矢印を記録し、同じ条件が再現されたときに取引シグナルを生成するエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）です。初心者から上級トレーダーまで利用可能で、直感的なインターフェースと自動取引機能を備え、あらゆる金融商品に対応しています。 Metatraider5のためのマルチ通貨取引アドバイザーのフルバージョンはこちらです。 主な特徴 簡単な戦略作成： チャートに矢印（買い/売り）を配置してエントリーポイントを指定し、取引戦略を構築できます。 インジケーターベースのシグナル： RSI、CCI、DeMarker、WPR の 4 つの人気インジケーターを使用し、ユーザーが定義したパターンに基づいて取引シグナルを記録・再現します。 多言語サポート： EA のインターフェースはターミナルの言語（英語、ロシア語、ドイツ語、日本語、中国語）に対応し、世界中のユーザーに利便性を提供します。 柔軟なシグナル一致： 現在の市場状況が記録されたシグナルと指定された最小一致率で一致すると、取引が開始されます。 EA の動作
FREE
RangeMaster FX MT5
Chen Jia Qi
エキスパート
EAの紹介 私たちが全力で開発したこのEAは、かつては内部専用の安定した戦略ツールでした。このEAは、特定の時間帯の市場パターンを捉えることに特化しており、高頻度のオーダーと安定した勝率を誇り、小額資金の柔軟なトレーダーに最適です。バックテストと実際の取引においても優れた安定性を示しており、FX市場で徐々に利益を積み重ねたいユーザーに特に適しています。実際のシグナルによって実力を証明しています。 リアルタイムシグナル 実際のパフォーマンスは一切の人工的な介入なしに表示されます IC MarketsのRAW口座 高リスク: https ://www .mql5 .com /en /signals /2263555 IC MarketsのRAW口座 低リスク: https ://www .mql5 .com /en /signals /2265629 Instructions for Use   ： https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/759784 推奨口座およびプラットフォーム EAの戦略特性を最大限に引き出すため、ECNまたはRAW口座、スプレッドが
AlphaFlow EA MT5
Dolores Martin Munoz
3.58 (12)
エキスパート
Alpha Flow EA: 新たな高みへと導くトレーディングアドバイザー Alpha Flow EA は、戦略的な精度、適応力、そして高度な市場分析を通じて、あなたのトレーディング体験を変革するために設計された最新のトレーディングアドバイザーです。独自のトレーディングアルゴリズムと深い市場インサイトを駆使して、あらゆる市場環境で優れたパフォーマンスを発揮し、市場のトレンドを先取りするサポートをします。 Alpha Flow EA の特徴とは？ 洗練された市場分析 Alpha Flow EA は、従来のテクニカル分析と最新のクオンツ戦略を融合した多次元分析アプローチを採用しています。高度なパターン認識機能により、新たなトレンドを見抜き、戦略的かつタイムリーな取引チャンスを提供します。 多様なトレーディング戦略 幅広い事前設定された戦略を搭載しており、 Alpha Flow EA は市場の状況にシームレスに適応します。固定化されたルールに頼ることなく、最適な戦略を動的に選択し、さまざまな市場シナリオでパフォーマンスを最大化します。 高速かつ正確な注文実行 高頻度取引（HFT）技術を駆使し
Trading Camp MT5
Goh Kato
エキスパート
AUD,CAD,NZDによる平均回帰EA Trading Camp MT5 Trading Campは平均回帰傾向の強い3通貨(AUD,CAD,NZD)に着目し、逆張り戦略を行うEAです。トレード手法としてグリッドを用いますが、両建てによるセキュリティ機能を搭載しており、ストップアウトになりにくい設計にしてあります。各種フィルターも充実しており、厳選したエントリーを行います(そのため、エントリー頻度は高くありません)。また、入力パラメーターも各種取り揃えているため、お好みによりEAの動作を変更して運用することが可能です。 Trading Campはあなたの旅を存分にサポートいたします！ 平均回帰とグリッドによる勝率の高い戦略 両建てによるセキュリティ機能を搭載 各種フィルタリングによる厳選したエントリー 1つのチャートに設定するだけで複数銘柄の取引が行える簡単セットアップ 充実した入力パラメーターによる幅広い運用 インフォメーションパネルによる運用状況の表示 経済カレンダーはこちら : 2010-2019 , 2020-2025 MT4版はこちら : Trading Camp MT4
Aureus Quantum Surge MT5
Ren Cheng Yao
エキスパート
Aureus Quantum Surge-H 1を放出する金自動取引の潜在力 特別特典：時価$799（タイムセール）！次の価格：899ドル 実際のアカウント信号アドレス： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2297864?source=Site+紹介+売り手 Aureus Quantum Surge-H 1は、H 1時間枠でXAUSD（ゴールド）を取引するために設計された最先端の専門家コンサルタント（EA）です。多様な技術指標と安定したリスク管理戦略を組み合わせ、激動する金市場で持続的なパフォーマンスを提供している。 EAについて： Aureus Quantum Surge-H 1は2003年から2018年にかけて厳格な開発と最適化を行い、4 ~ 6つの最適化段階の漸進的な順方向最適化方法を使用した。この方法は優れたロバスト性を確保し、過度な最適化を回避し、実際の取引環境で信頼性を高めることができます。また、2020年以前からEAはリアルタイムで使用されており、テスト結果を「線形」に遡及したり、データを偽造したりする心配なく、そのパフォ
Multi Instruments TrendSystem 2 DM
Shao Shu Yi
エキスパート
The strategy which is applied in finance market all around the world is known as CTA strategy. A successful CTA always includes multi-strategies, multi-instruments and multi-timeframe. The series of Multi Instruments TrendSystem (MITS) provide a profitable strategy which can be used in different instruments with different timeframe. Multi Instruments TrendSystem 2 DM  (Dual Moving) MT5 is a fully automated multi-instrument Expert Advisor. This EA is one of our trend strategies EA, it can be used
Night Scalper EU
Dua Yong Rew
5 (1)
エキスパート
Night Scalper is a professionally coded night scalper that trades during the quiet session one hour before and after rollover timing. It is designed to trade EURUSD ( M5 timeframe ), though it is not limited to this currency pair. It does not use dangerous strategies, such as grid or martingale strategies, so it is a safe Expert Advisor. It is recommended to use a tight spread broker, preferably an ECN broker with good liquidity. For a list of brokers that work well with this EA, please visit my
Bot Pulse GOLD UP
Adrian Lara Carrasco
エキスパート
究極のXAUUSDロボットで金取引を革新しよう 強力で賢く、完全自動の金 (XAUUSD) 取引ソリューションをお探しなら、もう探す必要はありません。私たちのゴールドトレーディングロボットは、長年の市場データとバックテストによって最適化されたスマートで適応性のある戦略を活用し、利益を最大化します。安定した成績と強力なリスク管理を誇るこのロボットは、金融市場で最も流動性が高く人気のある資産を取引するための理想的なツールです。 Darwinex Zero 20%割引コード: DWZ2328770MGM_20 なぜ金 (XAUUSD) を取引するのか？ 金は金融市場で最も人気があり、取引量の多い資産の一つです。そのボラティリティと強いトレンドにより、金相場を理解するトレーダーにとって多くのチャンスが生まれます。安全資産として、金は経済の不確実性が高まると投資家を引き寄せ、大きな価格変動を生み出します。これらの変動を活用すれば、安定した利益を生み出すことが可能です。私たちの ゴールドトレーディングロボット は、市場トレンドを分析し、変化に適応し、精密な取引を実行することで、金取引において優
Bitcoin Cross Hedge
Connor Michael Woodson
エキスパート
ビットコイン・クロスヘッジは、BTCUSDでポジションを取りながら、EURUSDとGBPUSDで反対のポジションを取り、それらを同時に管理します。 現在の価格は値上げ予定です。期間限定価格 50 USD グリッドやマーチンゲールを使用せず、同じチャートで2つの通貨ペアを取引します。 推奨 チャート: BTCUSD シングルチャート設定 時間足: H1 入力 クロスペア選択 - ゴールドクロスペアを選択 ロットサイズ計算方法 - 自動ロットまたは固定ロットを選択 固定ロットサイズ - 固定ロットサイズ 自動ロット - この口座通貨額ごとに0.01ロット 最大スプレッド - pips単位で最大スプレッドを指定 自動GMT検出 - ブローカーのGMTオフセットを自動的に計算 マジックナンバー - 各注文のマジックナンバー コメント - 注文コメント
SchermanActionPro
AutomaticTrading
エキスパート
SchermanActionPro のご紹介:Automatictrading の新しい自動取引ボット Automatictrading は、SchermanActionPro をご紹介できることを誇りに思っています。 注目の機能:  • 設定可能なインジケーター: Ivan の推奨に従って、平均とローソク足の数を調整します。  • 運用の柔軟性: 購入か販売かを選択します。  • 利益確定: ATR または逆シグナルに基づく固定オプション。  • Loss Stop: ATR または逆の信号に従って固定に設定可能。  • ロットタイプ: 固定ロットの選択、アカウントの % または固定金額での固定リスク。  • 最大バッチ保護: 設定可能。  • ピップと滑りのサイズ: 完全に調整可能。  • フィルタと出力: ATR およびスプレッド レベルに従って入力フィルタと出力フィルタをアクティブにします。  • 利益確定と部分損失決済: レベルごとに設定可能。  • トレーリングストップと損益分岐点: 距離、パーセンテージ、スリッページを設定可能。  • キャンドルの数による出力: 設定可能
Vidya pearson flow robot
Ekaterina Saltykova
エキスパート
At the core of the VidyaPearsonFlow Robot lies the synthesis of two key principles : a daptive filtration of market noise and statistical analysis of correlations between major Forex pairs such as EURUSD, GBPUSD, and XAUUSD. This is not merely an algorithm—it is a system that embodies the harmony of mathematical rigor and the flexibility required to operate in the ever-changing market environment. The Essence of the Method: Adaptive Filtration: The system dynamically adjusts to changing market
Echelon EA
Daniel Suk
5 (1)
エキスパート
Echelon EA – Chart Your Unique Trading Constellation Like the celestial guides that lead explorers through the vast universe, Echelon EA empowers you to create and optimize your very own trading strategies. This versatile system combines advanced grid and martingale techniques with cutting‐edge indicators, offering you an endless palette for designing a strategy that is truly your own. Craft Your Personal Strategy: Infinite Possibilities – Customize every parameter to build a trading system t
FREE
Last Viking
Alexander Oropesa Marrero
エキスパート
Put Last Viking to work now, this amazing EA was carefully made and tested for the EUR/CHF market exclusively in the 5m time frame, the purpose of this EA is to keep your capital safely and get constant profit monthly. This EA can be used with little capital $ 100 and it works perfectly, I tried with $ 50 but it is advisable to start with a minimum of $ 100, I recommend using a VPS. You can also work a higher capital, you just have to raise the lots according to your capital, for example $ 100
TradeForge TitanMind AI
Akshay Chunilal Patil
エキスパート
**TitanMind AI – エリートトレーダーのための精密ツール** TitanMind AI は、AI と機械学習を活用した高性能な自動売買EAで、迅速な意思決定と一貫した収益を求めるトレーダー向けに設計されています。 AI駆動、歴史から学習、利益に特化。 数十年分のデータに基づいて学習し、**5分足（M5）**での高速かつ正確なトレードを実現します。 ️ **主な機能:** - 市場構造やボラティリティをリアルタイム分析するAI+MLコア   - すべての通貨ペアに対応   - M5スキャルピングに最適化   - 自動リスク管理（ロットサイズ、SL/TP、トレーリングストップ）   - ニュースフィルター搭載   - グリッドやマーチンゲールなしのプロロジック   **推奨設定:** - 最低残高：$1,000〜10,000   - 時間足：M5   - 対象ペア：任意のメジャーまたはマイナー   - 口座タイプ：ECNまたはRawスプレッド   - レバレッジ：1:100以上 **パッケージ内容:** - TitanMindAI.ex5
Gold Pulse MT5
Sangeeta Pal Lodh
エキスパート
Introducing "Gold Pulse MT5" – Your Trusted Partner for Profitable XAU/USD Trend Trading! Are you seeking a reliable solution tailored specifically for trading the XAU/USD pair? Look no further than Gold Pulse – the epitome of stability, transparency, and proven performance in the world of automated trading. Gold Pulse is meticulously crafted to excel in capturing the nuances of the XAU/USD market, offering traders a straightforward yet powerful tool for navigating the dynamics of this popular c
Steady Runner NP EA
Theo Robert Gottwald
2.5 (2)
エキスパート
Introducing Steady Runner NP EA (Free Version): Precision Trading for GBPUSD M5 What is Steady Runner NP EA? Steady Runner NP EA is a   mathematically designed Expert Advisor (EA)   exclusively crafted for the   GBPUSD M5 timeframe . Built with advanced algorithms and statistical models, this EA automates your trading strategy to deliver   precision, consistency, and discipline   in every trade. Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting out, Steady Runner NP EA is your reliable par
FREE
BoomCrashDeriv
Mohammed Imran Jani
エキスパート
Boom and Crash indices from Deriv are synthetic indices designed to mirror the dynamics of rising and falling real-world financial markets. They specifically simulate the behavior of a market that's either booming or crashing. For traders looking to capitalize on these indices, one of the most effective strategies involves focusing on higher time frames. This is because Boom spikes and Crash drops tend to easily break through support and resistance levels on lower time frames. By placing your e
Timeframe Zoom The Third Screen
Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
エキスパート
Timeframe Zoom, The Third Screen, is an Expert Advisor that operates using Heiken Ashi candlesticks on daily, hourly, and fifteen-minute timeframes, with the fifteen-minute timeframe triggering trades. It buys on days with blue candlesticks and sells on days with red candlesticks. It ensures that the potential trade is above or below a moving average on the hourly timeframe and uses the MACD and CCI indicators on the fifteen-minute timeframe to confirm the entry. It exits trades when the Heike
PipTick Pairs Cross MT5
Michal Jurnik
インディケータ
The   Pairs Cross indicator   is a unique tool for negatively correlated trading instruments, such as EURUSD and USDCHF currency pairs. It is based on a concept called pairs trading (or spread trading). Our indicator compares the strength of two currency pairs that are inversely correlated and quickly tells you when it’s time to buy the first pair and short a second pair, and vice versa. This is a straightforward approach to trading currency pairs that works very well. How to you use the Pairs
このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (379)
エキスパート
トレーダーの皆さん、こんにちは！私は Quantum Queen です。Quantumエコシステム全体の至宝であり、MQL5史上最高評価とベストセラーを誇るエキスパートアドバイザーです。20ヶ月以上のライブトレード実績により、XAUUSDの揺るぎない女王としての地位を確立しました。 私の専門は？ゴールドです。 私の使命は？一貫性があり、正確で、インテリジェントな取引結果を繰り返し提供することです。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 割引 価格。10 点購入ごとに50ドルずつ値上がりします。最終価格1999ドル ライブシグナル：   こちらをクリック Quantum Queen mql5 パブリックチャンネル:   こちらをクリック ***Quantum Queen MT5 を購入すると、Quantum StarMan を無料で入手できます!*** 詳細について
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.67 (39)
エキスパート
AOT MT5 - 次世代AI多通貨システム Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account]  |  [Satellite Signal]  | AOT Official Channel   重要!購入後、インストールマニュアルとセットアップ手順を受け取るために私にプライベートメッセージを送信してください: リソース 説明 AOTの取引頻度について ボットが毎日取引しない理由 AOTボットの設定方法 ステップバイステップのインストールガイド Set files AOT MT5は、 AIセンチメント分析 と 適応最適化アルゴリズム を搭載した高度なExpert Advisorです。何年もの改良を経て開発されたこの完全自動化システムは、リスク管理を使用して単一のAUDCAD M15チャートから16通貨ペアを取引します。 AI駆動技術 静的インジケーターを使用する従来のEAとは異なり、AOTはClaude API統合を通じてリアルタイムAIセンチメントフィルタリングを採用しています。この次世代アプローチは多次元市場パターンを分析し、優れた
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (22)
エキスパート
実際の取引口座でのライブシグナル:  デフォルトの MT4 (7 か月以上のライブ取引):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (5 か月以上のライブ取引):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 MQL5のForex EAトレーディングチャンネル： 私のMQL5チャンネルに参加して、最新ニュースを入手してください。 MQL5 の 14,000 人を超えるメンバーの私のコミュニティ 。 10 個中 3 個のみが 399 ドルで残っています! その後、価格は 499 ドルに引き上げられます。 EA は、購入したすべての顧客の権利を保証するために、数量限定で販売されます。 AI Gold Sniper は、多層アルゴリズム フレームワークに基づいて設計された最新の GPT-4o モデル (OpenAI の GPT-4o) を XAU/USD 取引に適用し、非構造化データ処理とクロス マーケット分析を統合して、取引の決定を最適化します。 AI Gold Snip
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
エキスパート
ライブシグナルが10%増加するごとに、Zenoxの独占権を維持し、戦略を保護するために価格が引き上げられます。最終価格は2,999ドルとなります。 ライブシグナル IC Markets口座、証明としてライブパフォーマンスをあなた自身の目でお確かめください！ ユーザーマニュアルをダウンロード（英語） Zenoxは、トレンドを追跡し、16通貨ペアにリスクを分散する最先端のAIマルチペアスイングトレードロボットです。長年の開発努力により、強力な取引アルゴリズムが実現しました。 2000年から今日までの高品質なデータセットを使用しました。AIは最新の機械学習技術を用いてサーバー上でトレーニングされ、その後強化学習が行われました。このプロセスには数週間かかりましたが、結果は非常に印象的です。トレーニング期間は2000年から2020年までです。2020年から今日までのデータはOut Of Sampleです。複数年にわたるOut Of Sampleでこのレベルのパフォーマンスを達成できたことは異例です。これは、AIレイヤーが新しい市場状況に問題なく適応できることを証明しており、これは重要です。多
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (17)
エキスパート
XAUUSD のハイブリッドトレーディング戦略 – ニュースセンチメントと注文板の不均衡の組み合わせ この戦略は、あまり使われていないが非常に効果的な2つのトレーディング手法を組み合わせ、 XAUUSD（金） の 30分足チャート 専用に開発されたハイブリッドシステムです。 従来のエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）が事前定義されたインジケーターや基本的なチャートパターンに依存するのに対し、本システムはリアルタイムデータとコンテキストベースの分析を統合したインテリジェントなマーケットアクセスモデルに基づいています。 経済ニュースのリアルタイム・センチメント分析 （GPT-5 搭載） ティックデータを用いた注文板（DOM）の不均衡のシミュレーション この2つのコンポーネントの組み合わせにより、ファンダメンタルおよびミクロ構造の市場データの両方を取り入れ、正確なエントリーとイグジットのための堅固な基盤が構築されます。 購入後すぐにご連絡ください。セットファイルとマニュアルをお渡しいたします。 検証済みシグナル（ECN口座）— NTRon 2000 安定版 [機能と推奨事項] 取引対象 :
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (87)
エキスパート
Quantum King EA — あらゆるトレーダーのために洗練されたインテリジェントパワー IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 発売記念特別価格 ライブ信号:       ここをクリック MT4バージョン：   こちらをクリック クォンタムキングチャンネル:       ここをクリック ***Quantum King MT5 を購入すると、Quantum StarMan を無料で入手できます!*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください! 正確さと規律をもって取引を管理します。 Quantum King EA は、 構造化グリッドの強さと適応型マーチンゲールのインテリジェンスを 1 つのシームレスなシステムに統合します。M5 の AUDCAD 用に設計されており、安定した制御された成長を望む初心者とプロの両方のために構築されています。
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (11)
エキスパート
実際の取引口座でのライブシグナル:  デフォルト設定:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 MQL5 の Forex EA 取引チャンネル:  私のMQL5チャンネルに参加して、最新ニュースを入手してください。 MQL5には14,000人以上の会員がいる私のコミュニティ 。 10個中3個のみ、399ドルで販売中！ その後、価格は499ドルに値上げされます。 EAはご購入いただいたすべてのお客様の権利を守るため、数量限定での販売となります。 AI Gold Trading は、高度な GPT-4o モデルを活用して、XAU/USD 市場で洗練されたトレンド追従戦略を実行します。このシステムは、マルチタイムフレーム収束分析を採用し、ノイズ低減のためのウェーブレット変換と分数積分技術を組み合わせて、真のトレンド持続性を識別します。当社独自のアルゴリズムは、モメンタム クラスタリング分析とレジームスイッチング検出を統合し、市場のボラティリティ状態への動的な適応を可能にします。EA は、ベイズ確率モデルを使用して、利回り曲線のダイナミクス、実質
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (6)
エキスパート
重要なお知らせ： 完全な透明性を確保するため、このEAにリンクされた実際の投資家口座へのアクセスを提供しており、操作なしでそのパフォーマンスをリアルタイムで監視できます。 わずか5日間で初期資本全体が完全に引き出され、それ以来、EAは元の残高に一切触れることなく、利益資金のみで取引を行っています。 現在の価格$199は限定的なローンチオファーであり、10コピー販売後または次回のアップデートリリース時に値上げされます。 今すぐコピーを入手することで、将来の値上げに関係なく、この割引価格での生涯アクセスが保証されます。 Contact :    t.me/ Novagoldx     or   t.me/NOVA_GOLDX ライブシグナル： LIVE SIGNAL:   BITCOIN LIVE SIGNAL:   XAUUSD    NOVA GOLD X 1H  Broker: Exness Server: Exness-MT5Real34 Account Number: 253171379 Investor Password:  111@Meta   NOVA GOLD X
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
エキスパート
シンボル XAUUSD（ゴールド/米ドル） タイムフレーム（期間） H1-M15（任意） シングルポジショントレード対応 はい 最低入金額 500 USD （または他通貨の同等額） すべてのブローカーに対応 はい（2桁または3桁の価格表示、任意の通貨、シンボル名、GMT時間に対応） 事前設定なしで稼働可能 はい 機械学習に興味がある方は、こちらのチャンネルを購読してください: 購読する！ Mad Turtle プロジェクトの主な特徴: 本物の機械学習 このエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）は、GPTサイトや類似サービスに接続しません。 モデルはMT5に組み込まれたONNXライブラリを使用して展開されます。初回の起動時に、偽造不可能なシステムメッセージが表示されます。 CLICK 参照: ONNX（Open Neural Network Exchange）。 資金の安全性 プリロールオーバーやマイクロスキャルピング、統計的サンプルの少ない狭いレンジでの取引を使用しません。 グリッドやマーチンゲールなどの危険な戦略を使用しません。 また、長期間稼働し、1日で利益や資金をすべて失う
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.84 (83)
エキスパート
Aura Ultimate — ニューラル ネットワーク トレーディングの頂点、そして経済的自由への道。 Aura Ultimateは、Auraファミリーの新たな進化形であり、最先端のAIアーキテクチャ、市場適応型インテリジェンス、そしてリスク管理された精度を融合させた製品です。Aura Black EditionとAura Neuronの実績あるDNAを基盤に、さらに進化を遂げ、それぞれの強みを統合したマルチ戦略エコシステムへと融合させ、全く新しい予測ロジックレイヤーを導入しています。 非常に重要ですので、エキスパートをご購入後、プライベートメッセージをお送りください。必要な推奨事項をすべて記載した手順書をお送りします。 Next 15 copies available for 1000 $, next price $1250 Aura Ultimate アドバイザーを購入すると、 2 つの取引口座番号にリンクされた Vortex、Oracle、または Aura Bitcoin Hash アドバイザーの無料ライセンスを受け取ることができます。 プライベートメッセージで条件を尋ねて
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
エキスパート
ご紹介     Quantum Empire EA は 、有名な GBPUSD ペアの取引方法を変革する画期的な MQL5 エキスパート アドバイザーです。 13年以上の取引経験を持つ経験豊富なトレーダーのチームによって開発されました。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EAを購入すると、Quantum StarMan が無料で手に入る可能性があります！*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください 検証済み信号:   こちらをクリック MT4バージョン：   ここをクリック 量子EAチャネル:       ここをクリック 10 回購入するごとに価格が 50 ドル上がります。最終価格 1999 ドル 量子皇帝EA       EAは、1つの取引を5つの小さな取引に継続的に分割する独自の戦略を採用しています
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
エキスパート
長期的な成長。一貫性。回復力。 Pivot Killer EA は短期間で利益を得るためのシステムではありません。これは、 長期的かつ持続的に口座を成長させるために設計されたプロフェッショナル仕様の取引アルゴリズム です。 XAUUSD（ゴールド） 専用に開発された Pivot Killer は、長年の研究・テスト・開発の集大成です。その哲学はシンプルです。 「一貫性は運を凌駕する」 。このシステムは、市場サイクル、ボラティリティの変化、流動性の異なる環境でストレステストを受けており、短期的な結果を狙うのではなく、長期的に生き残ることを目的として設計されています。 長く生き残るための戦略。  グリッドなし。マーチンゲールなし。ナンピンなし。 100K Live account signal Small Live account signal 市場は進化し、ボラティリティは変化し、トレンドは常に移り変わります。Pivot Killer EA は、 本当の成長は投機ではなく生存から生まれる ことを理解しているトレーダーのために作られました。 停滞期があるのは正常であり、予想されることです
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
エキスパート
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.58 (26)
エキスパート
新たな前進 | AI 駆動の精密さが市場ロジックと融合 Argos Rage は、新しいレベルの自動売買を実現します。 DeepSeek AI システム を搭載し、リアルタイムで市場の動きを分析します。 Argos Fury の強みを引き継ぎつつ、この EA は異なる戦略ルートを採用しています：より高い柔軟性、幅広い市場解釈、そして強力な市場参加です。 Live Signal タイムフレーム: M30 レバレッジ:  最小 1:20 最低入金額:  $100 通貨ペア:  XAUUSD, EURUSD 対応ブローカー:  全て Argos Rageをご購入いただくと、 Argos Fury を無料でお受け取りいただけます。 ご購入後に私までご連絡ください。 Argos Rage は市場構造、リズム、圧力を評価し、確率が一致したときのみ取引を行います。 これにより、Argos Fury よりも多くの機会を得ながら、不確実な相場でも賢明な保護を維持します。 Argos Fury が明確な反転構造に焦点を当てるのに対し、 Argos Rage は取引範囲を広げます。 より多くのセッ
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (3)
エキスパート
Cryon X-9000 — 量子分析コアを搭載した自律型トレーディングシステム リアルシグナル：  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 現在、多くのトレーダーが セント口座 や 極めて小額の資金 でEAを運用し、見た目だけの成績を作り出しています。これは裏を返せば、彼らが 自分のシステムを本当に信頼していない ということを示しています。 一方、このシグナルは 20,000ドルのリアル口座 で運用されています。 これは 実際の資金コミットメント を示し、セント口座でよく見られる 人工的な成績膨張 や リスク歪み のない、 透明性の高いパフォーマンス を提供します。 Cryon X-9000 は、極めて高い精度・安定性・一貫性を備えた次世代の自律型トレーディングアーキテクチャです。多層式の量子インスパイア分析コアを基盤に構築され、リアルタイムで市場構造を再構築し、冷徹な数学的ロジックに基づいて最適なエントリーポイントを導き出します。 本システムの中心には Cryon Core Engine があり、高度なパターン分析、ボラティリティ行動モデル
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
エキスパート
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (9)
エキスパート
概要 Golden Hen EA は、 XAUUSD（ゴールド） 専用に設計されたエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）です。異なる市場状況と時間枠（M5、M30、H2、H4、H6、H12）によってトリガーされる8つの独立した取引戦略を組み合わせて動作します。 このEAは、エントリーとフィルターを自動的に管理するように設計されています。EAの核となるロジックは、特定のシグナルの識別に焦点を当てています。Golden Hen EA は、 グリッド、マーチンゲール、またはナンピン手法を使用しません 。 EAによって開かれるすべての取引は、事前に定義された ストップロス（Stop Loss） と テイクプロフィット（Take Profit） を使用します。 ライブシグナル   |   アナウンスチャンネル  | セットファイルのダウンロード 8つの戦略の概要 EAは、複数の時間枠にわたってXAUUSDチャートを同時に分析します。 戦略 1 (M30):   この戦略は、定義された弱気パターンの後に続く潜在的な強気反転シグナルを識別するために、最近のバーの特定のシーケンスを分析します。 戦略 2
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
エキスパート
プロップしっかり準備完了!   (   SETFILEをダウンロード ) WARNING : 現在の価格で残りわずかです！ 最終価格: 990ドル EA を 1 つ無料で入手 (2 取引アカウント用) -> 購入後に連絡してください Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal ゴールドリーパーへようこそ！ 非常に成功した Goldtrade Pro を基にして構築されたこの EA は、複数の時間枠で同時に実行できるように設計されており、取引頻度を非常に保守的なものから非常に不安定なものまで設定するオプションがあります。 EA は複数の確認アルゴリズムを使用して最適なエントリー価格を見つけ、内部で複数の戦略を実行して取引のリスクを分散します。 すべての取引にはストップロスとテイクプロフィットがありますが、リスクを最小限に抑え、各取引の可能性を最大化するために、トレーリングストップロスとトレーリングテイプロフィットも使用します。 このシステムは、重要なサポートとレ
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
エキスパート
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% オフ 24時間限定セールです。セールは11月29日に終了します。 この商品のセールは今回のみです。 Synaバージョン4のご紹介 - 世界初のエージェント型AI取引エコシステム Synaバージョン4をご紹介できることを嬉しく思います。 外国為替取引業界初の真のマルチEAエージェント調整システム です。この画期的なイノベーションにより、複数のエキスパートアドバイザーが、異なるMT5ターミナルとブローカー口座間で統一されたインテリジェンスネットワークとして動作することが可能になります - これは今まで小売外国為替取引に存在しなかった機能です。 SynaはAiQ、Mean Machine GPT、または複数のSyna自身とシームレスに連携し、EAが集合的知性を共有し、お互いの取引から学習し、ポートフォリオ全体で戦略を調整する協力的なエコシステムを作成します 。 バージョン3+のOpenAI、Anthropic、Gemini、X.ai（Grok）、Mistral、DeepSeek、Perplexity、およびOpenRouterの広範なモデルエコシス
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
エキスパート
PROP FIRM READY!  発売プロモーション: 現在の価格で入手できるコピーの数は極めて限られています! 最終価格: 990ドル 349ドルから：EAを1つ無料でお選びください！（最大2つの取引口座番号） 究極のコンボディール   ->   こちらをクリック 公開グループに参加する: ここをクリック   LIVE RESULTS 独立レビュー 「ORBマスター」へようこそ ： オープニングレンジブレイクアウトで優位に立つ ORB マスター EA は、現代のトレーダー向けに設計された、洗練された高性能のエキスパート アドバイザーであり、オープニング レンジ ブレイクアウト (ORB) 戦略の威力を発揮します。 ORB は、市場の勢いを早期に捉える能力により人気が急上昇しており、この EA はその実証済みのアプローチに対する私の個人的な見解を表しています。 ORBマスターがどのように成果を出すか ： ORBマスターは、米国と欧州の株式市場が開くとすぐに行動を開始し、SP500、US30（ダウジョーンズ）、NASDAQ、DAXの4つの主要指数の重要な開始範囲をターゲット
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
エキスパート
Aura Black Edition は、GOLD のみを取引するように設計された完全自動化 EA です。エキスパートは、2011 年から 2020 年の期間に XAUUSD で安定した結果を示しました。危険な資金管理方法は使用されていません。マーチンゲール、グリッド、スキャルプも使用されていません。あらゆるブローカーの条件に適しています。多層パーセプトロンでトレーニングされた EA ニューラル ネットワーク (MLP) は、フィードフォワード人工ニューラル ネットワーク (ANN) のクラスです。MLP という用語は、曖昧に使用され、フィードフォワード ANN に緩く使用される場合もあれば、複数のパーセプトロン層 (しきい値アクティベーション付き) で構成されるネットワークを厳密に指す場合もあります。多層パーセプトロンは、特に単一の隠し層がある場合、口語的に「バニラ」ニューラル ネットワークと呼ばれることがあります。MLP は、入力層、隠し層、出力層の少なくとも 3 つのノード層で構成されます。入力ノードを除き、各ノードは非線形アクティベーション関数を使用するニューロンです。MLP
Remstone
Remstone
5 (8)
エキスパート
Remstoneは、ありきたりなエキスパートアドバイザーではありません。 長年の研究と資産管理の成果を融合させたものです。 Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwin VHR   RemstoneX The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 2018年以来 、私の前職であるArmonia Capitalは、FCA規制下の資産運用会社であるDarwinexにシグナルARFを提供し、75万ドルを調達しました。1人のアドバイザーで4つの資産クラスをマスターしましょう！ 約束も、曲線フィッティングも、幻想もなし。ただ、豊富なライブ体験だけ。 Remstone の力を活用して成功しているトレーダーの成長コミュニティに参加しましょう。 Remstoneは、市場トレンドを活用するために設計された完全自動取引ソリューションです。高度なアルゴリズムを基盤とし、信頼性と成果を求めるトレーダーのために設計されています。 実証された精度でトレーディングの優位性を高めまし
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
3.75 (51)
エキスパート
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (28)
エキスパート
重要 ： このパッケージは、現在の価格で、非常に限られた数のみ販売されます。    価格はすぐに1499ドルになるだろう    100 以上の戦略が含まれており 、今後もさらに追加される予定です。 ボーナス : 999 ドル以上の価格の場合 --> 私の他の EA を  5 つ無料で選択できます! すべてのセットファイル 完全なセットアップと最適化ガイド ビデオガイド ライブシグナル レビュー（第三者） 究極のブレイクアウトシステムへようこそ！ 8 年をかけて丹念に開発された、洗練された独自のエキスパート アドバイザー (EA) である Ultimate Breakout System をご紹介します。 このシステムは、高く評価されているGold Reaper EAを含む、MQL5市場で最高のパフォーマンスを誇るいくつかのEAの基盤となっています。 7か月以上にわたって1位を維持したこのほか、Goldtrade Pro、Goldbot One、Indicement、Daytrade Proもランクインしました。 Ultimate Breakout System は単なる EA
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (8)
エキスパート
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — 25年以上の経験を持つ作者による、マーチンゲールやグリッドなしで任意の資産を取引するためのプロフェッショナルな取引アドバイザー。 トップアドバイザーのほとんどは上昇する金で動作します。テストでは見事に見えます...金が上昇している間は。ですが、トレンドが尽きたらどうなるでしょうか？誰があなたのデポジットを保護しますか？HTTP EAは永遠の上昇を信じていません — 変化する市場に適応し、投資ポートフォリオを広く分散し、デポジットを保護するために設計されています。それは、上昇、下落、横ばいのどのモードでも同様に成功する規律あるアルゴリズムです。プロのように取引します。HTTP EAは、リスクと時間の精密管理システムです。歴史上の美しいチャートでアドバイザーを選ばないでください。動作原理で選んでください。 資産 任意、購入後各々に専用の .set ファイル 時間足 M5-H4（アドバイザー設定で指定） 原則 動的価格不足ゾーンとの作業 デポジット $100 から。レバレッジ 1:25+ ブローカー 任意、ECN/Raw 低スプレッド
Golden Mirage mt5
Michela Russo
4.71 (28)
エキスパート
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.2 (40)
エキスパート
AxonShift — 適応型実行ロジックを備えたアルゴリズム取引システム AxonShiftは、XAUUSD（ゴールド）のH1時間足での取引に特化して設計・最適化された自律型アルゴリズム取引システムです。本システムは、短期的な市場の動きと中期的なトレンドのインパルスを組み合わせた市場構造の理解に基づく、モジュール式のロジックアーキテクチャを採用しています。市場ノイズに過剰に反応することなく、定義された条件に基づく管理された取引サイクルを重視しています。 すべての取引は、内部フィルター、価格水準、ボラティリティの文脈に基づいたシナリオロジックによって開始されます。マーチンゲール、グリッド、ポジションのスケーリングといった手法は使用せず、市場の変動に対して明確かつ予測可能な動作を実現しています。 各取引には固定のストップロス（SL）およびテイクプロフィット（TP）レベルが設定されており、一貫性のあるリスク管理アプローチを確保しています。市場実行方式に対応したECN/STPブローカーでの運用に適しており、明確に定義された資本モデルでの展開が可能です。外部インジケーターやランダム要素に依存す
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
3.93 (41)
エキスパート
このプラットフォームで初公開｜市場を理解するEA このプラットフォームで初めて、Expert Advisor（EA）が Deep Seek の全機能を活用します。 Dynamic Reversal Zoning ストラテジーと組み合わせることで、市場の動きを「検出するだけでなく、理解する」システムが誕生しました。 ライブシグナル __________   セットアップ 時間足 ：H1 レバレッジ： 最低 1:30 入金額： 最低 $200 通貨ペア： XAUUSD ブローカー： すべて対応 Deep Seek とリバーサル戦略の組み合わせは新しく、だからこそ非常に魅力的です。新しいアプローチを探している方は、 このEAを見逃すべきではありません。これはこのプラットフォームで初の試みであり、自動売買の新たな方向性の始まりかもしれません。 固定されたパターンやセットアップに頼るのではなく、このEAは市場の変化を  リアルタイムで検知・理解し – そしてそれに応じて柔軟に対応します。  リバーサルゾーンと価格圧力の分析に焦点を当て、従来のツールよりもはるかに深く掘り下げます。 D
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.6 (10)
エキスパート
Autorithm AI 技術仕様  AUTORITHM は、MetaTrader 5向けに設計された高度なAI搭 Strategy Testerに関する重要なお知らせ: MetaTraderの技術的制限により、Strategy Tester環境ではインターネットアクセスが許可されていません。そのため、バックテスト中、EAはリアルタイムのAIデータではなく、固定された事前学習済みデータセットを使用します。 これは以下を意味します： • 異なるパラメータの組み合わせでもバックテスト結果が静的または同一に見える場合があります。 • ダイナミックで適応型のAI機能を活用するには、実運用が必要です。 このガイドに従って成功したインストールを行ってください。 [guide line]  
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (26)
エキスパート
Vortex - 未来への投資 Vortex Gold EAはメタトレーダープラットフォーム上で金（XAU/USD）を取引するために特別に作られたエキスパートアドバイザーです。独自の指標と作者の秘密のアルゴリズムを用いて構築されたこのEAは、金市場の有益な動きを捉えるように設計された包括的な取引戦略を採用しています。その戦略の主要な構成要素には、CCIやパラボリックインジケーターなどの古典的なインジケーターが含まれており、これらは理想的なエントリーポイントとエグジットポイントを正確に知らせるために連動します。Vortex Gold EAの核心は、高度なニューラルネットワークと機械学習テクノロジーです。これらのアルゴリズムは、過去のデータとリアルタイムのデータの両方を継続的に分析し、EAがより高い精度で進化する市場トレンドに適応し対応することを可能にします。ディープラーニングを活用することで、Vortex Gold EAはパターンを認識し、指標パラメーターを自動的に調整し、時間の経過とともにパフォーマンスを向上させます。Vortex Gold EAは、独自の指標、機械学習、適応可能な取
作者のその他のプロダクト
Ghost Trader Pro
Mohd Feroze
ユーティリティ
Ghost Trader Pro Professional Stealth Trade Management Utility for MT5 Hide your Stop Loss & Take Profit from the broker Advanced manual trade control Built for precision scalpers & professional traders Ghost Trader Pro is an advanced trade management utility designed for professional manual traders who want full control, speed, and privacy. This tool creates a stealth execution layer between your strategy and the market, ensuring your Stop Loss and Take Profit remain invisible to the b
Cable Trinity Pro
Mohd Feroze
エキスパート
Cable Trinity Pro Smart GBPUSD London Scalper | Trades Only When Probability Is High Tired of fake Monday moves? Frustrated by random Friday volatility? Cable Trinity Pro is a professional GBPUSD (Cable) scalping Expert Advisor designed to trade only when the market statistically performs best — during institutional London-session momentum. Instead of trading every day and exposing your account to unnecessary noise, Cable Trinity Pro uses a Smart Calendar Logic to trade only on high-probabil
TrendFuze Pro
Mohd Feroze
インディケータ
TrendFuze Pro Precision Manual Trading Dashboard for Clear, Confident Decisions Stop guessing the trend Stop reacting to conflicting indicators Trade with clarity, structure, and confirmation Not sure yet? Use the 1-Month Rent option to test TrendFuze Pro before purchasing the unlimited license. What Is TrendFuze Pro? TrendFuze Pro is a premium manual trading dashboard designed for traders who demand precision, confirmation, and clarity in real time. Most traders lose money because
フィルタ:
レビューなし
レビューに返信