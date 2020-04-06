Gold Trend Fortress

Trend Commander v3.9 is a professional-grade automated trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe .          

In a market flooded with dangerous Grid and Martingale EAs that risk your entire equity for pennies, Trend Commander stands apart. It is a Pure Trend Follower . It waits patiently for significant breakouts and ride Trend Follower . It waits patiently for significant breakouts and ride Trend Follower . . wailves of stop vesil-strict and rides. trailing stops.    

  What's New in v3.6(Validator Edition)? This version has been re-engineered for maximum stability and broker compliance:  

  1. Anti-Spam Logic: Built-in "Cooldown Timer" to prevent excessive order modification requests.  
  2. Volume Limit Check: Automatically adjusts lot sizes to comply with broker-specific volume limits (perfect for Prop Firms).  
  3. Strict Step Trailing: Implemented a minimum step (30 points) for trailing stops to ensure smooth operation on all VPS environments.  

🚀   Core Strategy Logic:

  1. The "Big Picture" Filter: It respects the Daily (D1) Trend. It never trades against the daily momentum, keeping you on the right side of the market.  
  2. 3-Day Breakout Rule: Uses a 72-period Donchian Channel to filter out 80% of market noise. It enters only when a genuine breakout occurs.  
  3. Volatility Squeeze: Powered by ADX and Bollinger Bandwidth, it avoids "dead markets" and ranges.  
  4. Auto-Compounding: Built-in Money Management grows your lot size automatically as your account grows.  

📊   Performance Highlights (Backtest Data):

  • Profit Factor: > 1.60 (Real-world conditions)  
  • Win Rate: ~58% (High for a trend strategy)  
  • Drawdown: Low & Controlled (Hard Stop Loss on every trade)  
  • Risk/Reward: Positive Expectancy (~1.2 : 1)  

(Recommendations)

  • Symbol : XAUUSD (Gold)  
  • Timeframe : H1 (1 Hour)  
  • Account Type : ECN or Raw Spread is recommended.  
  • Minimum Deposit : $500 (Safe), $1000+ (Recommended).  
  • Settings :  
    • InpUseMM   : true (Enable Auto-Compounding for growth).    
    • InpRiskPercent   : 0.01 (Conservative) or 0.02 (Aggressive).        
    • InpChannelPeriod   : 72 (Do not change, this is the core logic).  

⚠️ [CRITICAL RISK DISCLOSURE] For Serious Investors Only

Please Note: This is not a "Holy Grail," nor is it a marketing gimmick promising everyday profits. Trend Commander is engineered for REAL-WORLD TRADING.

In the reality of professional trading, losing days, weeks, or even months are an inevitable part of the profitability equation. If you cannot tolerate short-term drawdowns, or if you are seeking a system that EA s, neveral seking a system s

The market is flooded with Martingale and Grid strategies. They may offer the fleeting thrill of a "100% win rate," but the hidden cost is often a total account wipeout overnight. We strictly refuse to is often a total account wipeout overnight. We strictly refuse to method suchous methods.

We choose survival first. Only by accepting that losses are a necessary business cost can you possess a system with genuine long-term growth potential. The sooner you embrace this reality, the mores able and succel.



おすすめのプロダクト
BTC AutoTrader
Moreno Dainese
5 (2)
エキスパート
BTC AutoTrader [ SIGNAL ] BTC AutoTrader is a sophisticated Expert Advisor specifically engineered for BTCUSD trading on the H1 timeframe. This automated system employs advanced breakout detection algorithms to identify high-probability trading opportunities in the Bitcoin market. Core Trading Strategy The Expert Advisor utilizes dynamic support and resistance zone analysis to detect potential breakout scenarios in real-time. NEW in Version 3.9: The system now implements intelligent zone-based
Cordoba mt5
Mikhail Mitin
エキスパート
Main: Not martingale, not a grid; Working on all symbols; Use on EURUSD; Use on M5. Signals: There is a good rational algorithm. Work of two indicators: Ichimoku and Alligator  (you can set a separate Timeframe for each indicator) Stop Loss/Take Profit: There is a good money management system (there are several type for trailing stop loss); There is virtual levels of Stop Loss / Take Profit; There is smart lot (percent by risk) or fix lot Important: EA can work on closed candles, and on curr
Daily HighLow Breakout EA
Fabio Conrado Ortolan
エキスパート
Dynamic Expert Advisor with Advanced Risk Management Dynamic EA for MetaTrader 5, based on daily high/low breakouts with trend filters (ADX & MAs). Includes adaptive trailing stop, daily profit/loss limits, and advanced risk management. Perfect for traders seeking consistency and capital protection. This EA was designed for traders seeking discipline, consistency, and adaptability to market conditions. It combines intelligent breakout triggers with robust technical filters, along with fully cus
Gonadri EA
Mario Bellanco Vaquero
エキスパート
GONADRI EA: Take control of your trades with intelligence. If you want free gonadri contact me dm set file:  c ontact me via dm If you have any questions, you can ask me privately. IT IS EXCLUSIVELY FOR BROKERS WITH 2 DECIMALS IN GOLD AND SPREAD LESS THAN 10, FOR EXAMPLE: VTMARKETS ECN RAW, ULTIMAMARKETS ECN RAW AND SIMILAR Always use it on GOLD, but you can try to make it work on other pairs; for example, in FTMO it works very well on GER40. Timeframe: M5 Minimum recommended deposit: 5.000 at
SchermanActionPro
AutomaticTrading
エキスパート
SchermanActionPro のご紹介:Automatictrading の新しい自動取引ボット Automatictrading は、SchermanActionPro をご紹介できることを誇りに思っています。 注目の機能:  • 設定可能なインジケーター: Ivan の推奨に従って、平均とローソク足の数を調整します。  • 運用の柔軟性: 購入か販売かを選択します。  • 利益確定: ATR または逆シグナルに基づく固定オプション。  • Loss Stop: ATR または逆の信号に従って固定に設定可能。  • ロットタイプ: 固定ロットの選択、アカウントの % または固定金額での固定リスク。  • 最大バッチ保護: 設定可能。  • ピップと滑りのサイズ: 完全に調整可能。  • フィルタと出力: ATR およびスプレッド レベルに従って入力フィルタと出力フィルタをアクティブにします。  • 利益確定と部分損失決済: レベルごとに設定可能。  • トレーリングストップと損益分岐点: 距離、パーセンテージ、スリッページを設定可能。  • キャンドルの数による出力: 設定可能
ALL IN Trading System MT5
Renato Takahashi
5 (1)
エキスパート
ALL IN Trading System MT5  is an expert advisor that used  3 Stochastic Oscillator  indicator. While 2 stochastic oscillators are used for  trend detection , the other one is used for  entry signals . Takeprofit and Stoploss can be configured as fixed one or a  trade out  system can be configured using stochastic oscillator. OBV can be configured as trade in filter. Recomm. symbol:  EURUSD ,  GBPUSD ,  USDJPY ,  AUDUSD Recomm. timeframe:   M15
Startup
Roberto Mubonane Muiambo
エキスパート
Recommendation Symbol XAUUSD Time Frame 15M OR 30M Settings  Default Brokers  Any The Expert Advisor trades based on the Bollinger Bands indicator and it has a trailing stop, feel free to play around with trailing stop pips and time frames. key features Trailing stop No Martingale No Grid The order is always protected by trailing stop. The price will increase by $50 with every 10 purchases
Gordian Knot 1
Hidenori Tanaka
エキスパート
このEAは，Meta Trader 5プラットフォーム向けのシンプルな自動取引システムです．パラボリックSARを用いて，市場のトレンドを見極めてロットサイズを自動的に調整し，コツコツと利益を積み上げていきます． 主な特徴 ロットサイズの調整にマーチンゲール法を用いません． 外国為替市場閉場前にポジションを持っている場合，そのポジションは週末に持ち越しされます． このEAは複数のポジションを同時に持つことを前提としているため，利用しているブローカーのMT5口座がヘッジングシステムタイプであることを確認してください． どの執行方式・フィルポリシーであっても対応できる回路をEAに組み込んでいます． 注文価格がストップレベルに違反していた場合には自動調整が行われます． 推奨設定 シンボル：USDJPY タイムフレーム：M5(5分足チャート) デポジット：最低1,000ドル(100,000円)を推奨します すべてのパラメータはデフォルト値に設定することを推奨します．TradeVolumeは証拠金に応じて増やすことができますが，その分リスクも高まります．TakeProfitとStopLoss
GoldConsistentEA
Dilyan Denkov
エキスパート
GoldConsistentEA – Автоматизиран бот за търговия със злато за постоянни печалби Това е напълно автоматизиран бот за търговия, проектиран за постоянни резултати и фиксирани часове за търговия. Използвайки предоставените настройки, можете да постигнете стабилни печалби с минимална намеса. Ботът търгува в двете посоки, а размерът на лота може да се регулира според вашата толерантност към риск. Аз лично търгувам с него на малка сметка с 10% риск, което се счита за агресивно. Минималният препоръчи
Gold Range Breakout by Profectus AI
New Capital B.V.
エキスパート
Gold Range Breakout Bot for MetaTrader 5 This Expert Advisor trades based on a defined price range between 3:00 and 6:00 AM server time on XAUUSD. When the price breaks out of this range, a single trade is triggered — either long or short. The trade automatically closes at 6:55 PM. A fixed stop loss of 1% is used. The strategy follows a time-based logic with daily resets and no overnight exposure. No indicators are required. Built using structured conditions and tested logic for controlled execu
FREE
Ksm mt5
Andriy Sydoruk
5 (1)
エキスパート
Ksm: Smart Solution for Automated Forex Trading Ksm is a tool designed for automating Forex trading, using modern methods of time-series data analysis to work with multiple currency pairs across different timeframes. Key Features and Benefits Multi-currency support : Ksm enables trading across multiple currency pairs, helping traders adapt their strategies to various market conditions. New currency pairs can be easily added. Time-series data analysis : Utilizing advanced algorithms, Ksm analyze
Gold Crazy EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
エキスパート
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
Forex Mentors Bot5
Andriy Sydoruk
エキスパート
Ksm: Smart Solution for Automated Forex Trading Ksm is a tool designed for automating Forex trading, using modern methods of time-series data analysis to work with multiple currency pairs across different timeframes. Key Features and Benefits Multi-currency support : Ksm enables trading across multiple currency pairs, helping traders adapt their strategies to various market conditions. New currency pairs can be easily added. Time-series data analysis : Utilizing advanced algorithms, Ksm analyzes
KT Stochastic Divergence Robot MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
エキスパート
KT Stochastic Divergence robot is a 100% automated expert advisor that trades regular and hidden divergence built between the price and Stochastic oscillator. The divergence signals are fetched from our freely available Stochastic Divergence indicator. Not every divergence ends up in a successful price reversal, that's why this ea combines the raw divergences signals with its inbuilt technical analysis module to exploit the price inefficiency that occurs after some selected divergence signals.
SR Doji EurUsd MT5
Catalin Zachiu
エキスパート
This expert uses suport and resistance in combination with ATR to place pending orders at those levels . For closing it uses Doji candle pattern or the closing at the end of the day . It is mainly built for the EUR/USD pair , M 15 Timeframe . Every position has Stop Loss and Take Profit , does not use grid , martingale or other dangerous trading methods . Test it with the Risk Percent parameter set to 4 and see what it can do. EUR/USD only - M 15  Timeframe .
Prime Trader
Abderrahmane Benali
エキスパート
PrimeTrader EA – Intelligence Refined PrimeTrader EA is a sophisticated automated trading system built to deliver structured performance across changing market conditions. By blending multiple analytical engines into a single decision framework, it focuses on precision, adaptability, and disciplined execution. The system manages trades intelligently from entry to exit, applying protective logic and session-based control while keeping you informed through a clean, real-time information panel. De
Strategic Trend
Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
エキスパート
This trend-following Expert Advisor enters trades based on moving average crossovers, relying on a favorable RSI indicator in the trade direction. It sets stop-loss orders at a distance from the ATR and take-profit orders multiplied by that distance. It features comprehensive account risk management and a schedule for optimizing intraday trading. Multiple symbols and timeframes can be optimized simultaneously using the strategy tester.
Applied RSI MA
Joseph Waititu Mwangi
エキスパート
Applied RSI MA is a scalping EA that relies on two fundamental principles for entry.   For a buy entry, the EMA should be at least 200 and the RSI to move into oversold (as user defined) territory and come back out. The reverse is true for a sell entry. It is important you understand the principle behind the bot functionality for efficient optimization. All the best.
Aurics Gold
Muhamad Rizal Fahlepi
エキスパート
Auric Gold EA- An Intelligent Grid System with a Proprietary Core Logic Auric Gold EA is an advanced algorithmic trading system developed exclusively for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. It is engineered not just to trade, but to intelligently navigate the unique volatility of gold. Our core philosophy is to build sustainable, long-term growth by applying a disciplined and systematic approach to the market, turning its inherent fluctuations into consistent opportunities. The system's "brain" operate
Bushido Scalper
Wilna Barnard
3.67 (3)
エキスパート
Bushido Scalper 概要 Bushido Scalper は、USD/JPY と EUR/USD の通貨ペアに特化した高度なトレーディングボット（EA）です。強力なスキャルピング戦略を活用して、迅速な価格変動を捉え、迅速に取引を実行することで、高い流動性の市場で利益を最大化します。 主な特徴 スキャルピング戦略 ：短期の取引を行い、急速な価格変動を活用します。 対応通貨ペア ：USD/JPY と EUR/USD に最適化されています。 組み込みフィルター ：RSI とニュースフィルターが含まれており、取引の精度を向上させ、リスクの高い期間を避けることができます。 データログ記録 ：重要な取引詳細（例えば、スリッページ）を bushido_log.csv ファイルに記録し、取引後に分析できます。 重要な使用上の注意 バックテスト 最良の結果を得るために ：1分足の開高安終値（OHL）データを使用してバックテストを行い、結果の正確性を確保してください。 「Every Tick」モードを避ける ：このモードは、最適化された実行速度により、実行に不一致を引き起こす可能性がありま
Exp5 AI Sniper for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3 (3)
エキスパート
私たちのチームは、MetaTrader ターミナル向けの最先端のスマート トレーディング エキスパート アドバイザーである Trading Robot をご紹介できることを嬉しく思っています。 AI Sniper は、   MT5 の両方の端末向けに設計された、インテリジェントな自己最適化取引ロボットです。 スマートなアルゴリズムと高度な取引戦略を活用して、取引の可能性を最大限に引き出します。 取引所取引と株式市場での 15 年の経験を活かし、革新的な戦略管理機能、追加のインテリジェント機能、ユーザーフレンドリーなグラフィカル インターフェイスを開発しました。 AI Sniper 内のすべての機能は、最適化されたプログラム コードと厳格なテストによってサポートされています。 高度な計算インテリジェンスは、綿密なテクニカル分析と、価格変動の各段階での何千もの数学的計算を通じて、取引の最適なエントリーポイントとエグジットポイントを特定します。 トレンドが弱気か強気かに関係なく、   AI Sniper は シグナルを正確に分析し、正確な買いまたは売り取引を実行します。 ビジョン。ミッショ
T vack Beginners
裕介 石野
エキスパート
MT5 EA trading system for BTCUSD T vack Beginners Use a brokerage firm with narrow spreads. trading style: Grid type time frame: 15min No indicators are needed on the chart. Known for its high trading direction analysis and high win rate using fundamental analysis It is a trading method that incorporates logic by combining half & half tralipi type EA. Half-and-half type holding long-term unrealized loss due to high price buying and bottom price selling,  which is a weak point of Tra
CSP gbpusd Strategy
Francisco Tomas Moreno Garcia
エキスパート
CSP Strategy. このローソク足パターンは、その名の通り、ローソク足のある種のパターンに基づいています（1Hタイムフレームで最高のパフォーマンスを発揮）。バックテストと最適化は、外部の履歴データで行われたため、メタトレーダー5で行ったバックテストは同じ良い結果を示しません。それでもバックテストの他に、2023年3月27日から2023年0330日までの1週間のリアルテストを行っていますその結果は、提供する画像に示されています。 この（そしてほとんどの）戦略を改善するためのヒント。 ご存知の方もいらっしゃると思いますが、このところボラティリティが高い時期が続いています。 1.このような状況下で取引することは、もちろん、あなたの戦略がそれだけに基づくものでない限り、お勧めできません。そうでない場合、市場の予測不可能性は、戦略を適切に機能させることを本当に難しくします。 2.これと関連して、大きなニュースが発表されるときは、ボラティリティが非常に高くなるため、取引を避けなければなりません（情報を得るには、外国為替ニュースのカレンダーを検索してください）。 3.夜間取引はしないで
Gold Scalping Machine Pro
Kennedy Odhiambo Oluoch
エキスパート
Gold Scalping Machine Pro – XAUUSD Smart Recovery EA Gold Scalping Machine Pro is a fully automated XAUUSD scalping Expert Advisor built with a last-trade recovery averaging system . It targets fast consistent profits with intelligent drawdown control. Unlike risky martingale systems, this EA only opens new trades when the most recent trade reaches controlled drawdown , making it smarter and safer for long-term trading. Gold Expert Pro is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor designed exc
The Catalyst EA
Daniel Naranjo Morales
エキスパート
The Catalyst EA The Catalyst EAは、MetaTrader 5プラットフォーム用に設計された、高度な自動売買ソフト（EA）です。特に AUDUSD通貨ペア の H1タイムフレーム での取引に特化して開発されました。このEAは、複数のインジケーターを組み合わせた戦略を採用し、市場の潜在的な反転や調整を特定して利益を得ることを目的としています。 その設計の主眼は堅牢なリスク管理にあり、動的なロットサイズ計算と多層的な取引保護機能を用いて、お客様の資金を効果的に管理します。 戦略 The Catalyst EAは、評価の高い複数のテクニカルインジケーターを組み合わせ、多角的な視点から市場環境を分析します。 パラボリックSAR を利用して、潜在的なエントリーおよびエグジットポイントを特定します。これは、動的なトレーリングストップロスの基盤としても機能します。 オーサムオシレーター は、市場のモメンタム（勢い）を測定し、潜在的な値動きの強さを確認するために使用されます。 RSIフィルター が、買われすぎ・売られすぎの状態を評価し、市場の極端な状況でのエントリーを回避す
Profitable EMA
Rajendra Kumar Sinku
エキスパート
Multiple Exponential Moving Averages from two different timeframes have been used in making this fully automatic trading robot. The backtest screenshots speak the rest. The amount to be invested has to be put manually in input tab. So works on all account sizes. For best results - Timeframe = 15M - Leverage = 100 - Preferred pair = EURUSD but gave profit on other pairs too. - Avoid trading between last week of December and first week of January.
Trade Vantage v5
Yvan Musatov
エキスパート
Introducing   Trade Vantage : Professional Market Analyst Trade Vantage   is a highly effective analytical tool that uses a specialized algorithm for trading on the Forex and cryptocurrency markets. Its operating principle is based on price analysis for a certain time interval, identifying the strength and amplitude of price movements using a unique indication system. When a trend loses its strength and changes direction, the expert closes the previous position and opens a new one. The bot also
LogicFlow AI
Mohammadreza Zareimanoujan
エキスパート
LogicFlow AI – ゴールド専用マルチストラテジーEA 論理的なロジック · 安全なリスク管理 · ノーマーチン・ノーグリッド LogicFlow AIとは？ LogicFlow AI は、**XAUUSD（ゴールド） 専用に開発された マルチストラテジー型エキスパートアドバイザー（EA）**です。 インジケーターを一切使用せず 、価格アクション（Price Action）のみを元に判断を下し、 マーチンゲールやナンピン、ヘッジ、グリッドは一切使用しません。 このEAは 無駄なトレードを一切せず、論理的に設計された条件が揃ったときのみ 、戦略的にポジションを取ります。 開発者からのコメント： 「LogicFlow AIは、私自身のゴールドトレードのために設計したものです。 多くのEAは取引回数が多く、無計画で、リスク管理が不十分です。 このEAは、論理、タイミング、リスク制御を重視し、少ない取引で安定した利益を目指します。」 内蔵ストラテジー（3つ） 1. ピンバー & 強力ローソク足戦略 リバーサルを検出するために、実体とヒゲのバランスを分析
Golden Algo MT5
Abderrahmane Benali
エキスパート
A professional automated trading expert that relies on the Bollinger Bands indicator to execute precise buy and sell trades based on price interactions with the indicator's bands and Exit the deal by standard deviation. Best Settings:  Download SET File For XAUUSD Time Frame : 1 Min Features : Smart information window that allows you to see open trades and daily limits. a news filter to prevent trading during important economic events, daily money management to determine the maximum loss during
Range Breakout Pro EA MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
エキスパート
Range Breakout Pro MT5は、MetaTrader 5向けに設計されたエキスパートアドバイザーで、人気のデイリーレンジブレイクアウト戦略を用いて取引を自動管理します。このツールは、シンプルさと各取引日の開始時に大きな価格変動を捉える効果により、トレーダーに高く評価されています。あらかじめ定義されたレンジの境界に基づいて保留中の注文を配置および管理します。 MT4バージョンはこちらでダウンロードできます： Range Breakout Pro MT4 詳細なドキュメントはこちら： 全体設定/入力ガイド バックテストおよび設定ファイルはこちら： バックテストと設定ファイル Strategy Overview: デイリーレンジの定義：取引日は、ユーザーが指定した開始時刻と終了時刻で分割されます（例：EUR/USDの場合、00:00から12:00 GMT）。 レンジの特定：指定された時間枠内で最高値と最安値を記録し、デイリーレンジの上限と下限の境界を形成します。 取引注文の配置：レンジの境界のすぐ外側に保留中の買い注文と売り注文を配置します。 取引の実行：価格がレンジの高値（
このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (379)
エキスパート
トレーダーの皆さん、こんにちは！私は Quantum Queen です。Quantumエコシステム全体の至宝であり、MQL5史上最高評価とベストセラーを誇るエキスパートアドバイザーです。20ヶ月以上のライブトレード実績により、XAUUSDの揺るぎない女王としての地位を確立しました。 私の専門は？ゴールドです。 私の使命は？一貫性があり、正確で、インテリジェントな取引結果を繰り返し提供することです。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 割引 価格。10 点購入ごとに50ドルずつ値上がりします。最終価格1999ドル ライブシグナル：   こちらをクリック Quantum Queen mql5 パブリックチャンネル:   こちらをクリック ***Quantum Queen MT5 を購入すると、Quantum StarMan を無料で入手できます!*** 詳細について
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (22)
エキスパート
実際の取引口座でのライブシグナル:  デフォルトの MT4 (7 か月以上のライブ取引):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (5 か月以上のライブ取引):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 MQL5のForex EAトレーディングチャンネル： 私のMQL5チャンネルに参加して、最新ニュースを入手してください。 MQL5 の 14,000 人を超えるメンバーの私のコミュニティ 。 10 個中 3 個のみが 399 ドルで残っています! その後、価格は 499 ドルに引き上げられます。 EA は、購入したすべての顧客の権利を保証するために、数量限定で販売されます。 AI Gold Sniper は、多層アルゴリズム フレームワークに基づいて設計された最新の GPT-4o モデル (OpenAI の GPT-4o) を XAU/USD 取引に適用し、非構造化データ処理とクロス マーケット分析を統合して、取引の決定を最適化します。 AI Gold Snip
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
エキスパート
ライブシグナルが10%増加するごとに、Zenoxの独占権を維持し、戦略を保護するために価格が引き上げられます。最終価格は2,999ドルとなります。 ライブシグナル IC Markets口座、証明としてライブパフォーマンスをあなた自身の目でお確かめください！ ユーザーマニュアルをダウンロード（英語） Zenoxは、トレンドを追跡し、16通貨ペアにリスクを分散する最先端のAIマルチペアスイングトレードロボットです。長年の開発努力により、強力な取引アルゴリズムが実現しました。 2000年から今日までの高品質なデータセットを使用しました。AIは最新の機械学習技術を用いてサーバー上でトレーニングされ、その後強化学習が行われました。このプロセスには数週間かかりましたが、結果は非常に印象的です。トレーニング期間は2000年から2020年までです。2020年から今日までのデータはOut Of Sampleです。複数年にわたるOut Of Sampleでこのレベルのパフォーマンスを達成できたことは異例です。これは、AIレイヤーが新しい市場状況に問題なく適応できることを証明しており、これは重要です。多
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (17)
エキスパート
XAUUSD のハイブリッドトレーディング戦略 – ニュースセンチメントと注文板の不均衡の組み合わせ この戦略は、あまり使われていないが非常に効果的な2つのトレーディング手法を組み合わせ、 XAUUSD（金） の 30分足チャート 専用に開発されたハイブリッドシステムです。 従来のエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）が事前定義されたインジケーターや基本的なチャートパターンに依存するのに対し、本システムはリアルタイムデータとコンテキストベースの分析を統合したインテリジェントなマーケットアクセスモデルに基づいています。 経済ニュースのリアルタイム・センチメント分析 （GPT-5 搭載） ティックデータを用いた注文板（DOM）の不均衡のシミュレーション この2つのコンポーネントの組み合わせにより、ファンダメンタルおよびミクロ構造の市場データの両方を取り入れ、正確なエントリーとイグジットのための堅固な基盤が構築されます。 購入後すぐにご連絡ください。セットファイルとマニュアルをお渡しいたします。 検証済みシグナル（ECN口座）— NTRon 2000 安定版 [機能と推奨事項] 取引対象 :
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (87)
エキスパート
Quantum King EA — あらゆるトレーダーのために洗練されたインテリジェントパワー IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 発売記念特別価格 ライブ信号:       ここをクリック MT4バージョン：   こちらをクリック クォンタムキングチャンネル:       ここをクリック ***Quantum King MT5 を購入すると、Quantum StarMan を無料で入手できます!*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください! 正確さと規律をもって取引を管理します。 Quantum King EA は、 構造化グリッドの強さと適応型マーチンゲールのインテリジェンスを 1 つのシームレスなシステムに統合します。M5 の AUDCAD 用に設計されており、安定した制御された成長を望む初心者とプロの両方のために構築されています。
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (11)
エキスパート
実際の取引口座でのライブシグナル:  デフォルト設定:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 MQL5 の Forex EA 取引チャンネル:  私のMQL5チャンネルに参加して、最新ニュースを入手してください。 MQL5には14,000人以上の会員がいる私のコミュニティ 。 10個中3個のみ、399ドルで販売中！ その後、価格は499ドルに値上げされます。 EAはご購入いただいたすべてのお客様の権利を守るため、数量限定での販売となります。 AI Gold Trading は、高度な GPT-4o モデルを活用して、XAU/USD 市場で洗練されたトレンド追従戦略を実行します。このシステムは、マルチタイムフレーム収束分析を採用し、ノイズ低減のためのウェーブレット変換と分数積分技術を組み合わせて、真のトレンド持続性を識別します。当社独自のアルゴリズムは、モメンタム クラスタリング分析とレジームスイッチング検出を統合し、市場のボラティリティ状態への動的な適応を可能にします。EA は、ベイズ確率モデルを使用して、利回り曲線のダイナミクス、実質
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (6)
エキスパート
重要なお知らせ： 完全な透明性を確保するため、このEAにリンクされた実際の投資家口座へのアクセスを提供しており、操作なしでそのパフォーマンスをリアルタイムで監視できます。 わずか5日間で初期資本全体が完全に引き出され、それ以来、EAは元の残高に一切触れることなく、利益資金のみで取引を行っています。 現在の価格$199は限定的なローンチオファーであり、10コピー販売後または次回のアップデートリリース時に値上げされます。 今すぐコピーを入手することで、将来の値上げに関係なく、この割引価格での生涯アクセスが保証されます。 Contact :    t.me/ Novagoldx     or   t.me/NOVA_GOLDX ライブシグナル： LIVE SIGNAL:   BITCOIN LIVE SIGNAL:   XAUUSD    NOVA GOLD X 1H  Broker: Exness Server: Exness-MT5Real34 Account Number: 253171379 Investor Password:  111@Meta   NOVA GOLD X
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
エキスパート
シンボル XAUUSD（ゴールド/米ドル） タイムフレーム（期間） H1-M15（任意） シングルポジショントレード対応 はい 最低入金額 500 USD （または他通貨の同等額） すべてのブローカーに対応 はい（2桁または3桁の価格表示、任意の通貨、シンボル名、GMT時間に対応） 事前設定なしで稼働可能 はい 機械学習に興味がある方は、こちらのチャンネルを購読してください: 購読する！ Mad Turtle プロジェクトの主な特徴: 本物の機械学習 このエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）は、GPTサイトや類似サービスに接続しません。 モデルはMT5に組み込まれたONNXライブラリを使用して展開されます。初回の起動時に、偽造不可能なシステムメッセージが表示されます。 CLICK 参照: ONNX（Open Neural Network Exchange）。 資金の安全性 プリロールオーバーやマイクロスキャルピング、統計的サンプルの少ない狭いレンジでの取引を使用しません。 グリッドやマーチンゲールなどの危険な戦略を使用しません。 また、長期間稼働し、1日で利益や資金をすべて失う
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.84 (83)
エキスパート
Aura Ultimate — ニューラル ネットワーク トレーディングの頂点、そして経済的自由への道。 Aura Ultimateは、Auraファミリーの新たな進化形であり、最先端のAIアーキテクチャ、市場適応型インテリジェンス、そしてリスク管理された精度を融合させた製品です。Aura Black EditionとAura Neuronの実績あるDNAを基盤に、さらに進化を遂げ、それぞれの強みを統合したマルチ戦略エコシステムへと融合させ、全く新しい予測ロジックレイヤーを導入しています。 非常に重要ですので、エキスパートをご購入後、プライベートメッセージをお送りください。必要な推奨事項をすべて記載した手順書をお送りします。 Next 15 copies available for 1000 $, next price $1250 Aura Ultimate アドバイザーを購入すると、 2 つの取引口座番号にリンクされた Vortex、Oracle、または Aura Bitcoin Hash アドバイザーの無料ライセンスを受け取ることができます。 プライベートメッセージで条件を尋ねて
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
エキスパート
ご紹介     Quantum Empire EA は 、有名な GBPUSD ペアの取引方法を変革する画期的な MQL5 エキスパート アドバイザーです。 13年以上の取引経験を持つ経験豊富なトレーダーのチームによって開発されました。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EAを購入すると、Quantum StarMan が無料で手に入る可能性があります！*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください 検証済み信号:   こちらをクリック MT4バージョン：   ここをクリック 量子EAチャネル:       ここをクリック 10 回購入するごとに価格が 50 ドル上がります。最終価格 1999 ドル 量子皇帝EA       EAは、1つの取引を5つの小さな取引に継続的に分割する独自の戦略を採用しています
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
エキスパート
長期的な成長。一貫性。回復力。 Pivot Killer EA は短期間で利益を得るためのシステムではありません。これは、 長期的かつ持続的に口座を成長させるために設計されたプロフェッショナル仕様の取引アルゴリズム です。 XAUUSD（ゴールド） 専用に開発された Pivot Killer は、長年の研究・テスト・開発の集大成です。その哲学はシンプルです。 「一貫性は運を凌駕する」 。このシステムは、市場サイクル、ボラティリティの変化、流動性の異なる環境でストレステストを受けており、短期的な結果を狙うのではなく、長期的に生き残ることを目的として設計されています。 長く生き残るための戦略。  グリッドなし。マーチンゲールなし。ナンピンなし。 100K Live account signal Small Live account signal 市場は進化し、ボラティリティは変化し、トレンドは常に移り変わります。Pivot Killer EA は、 本当の成長は投機ではなく生存から生まれる ことを理解しているトレーダーのために作られました。 停滞期があるのは正常であり、予想されることです
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
エキスパート
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.58 (26)
エキスパート
新たな前進 | AI 駆動の精密さが市場ロジックと融合 Argos Rage は、新しいレベルの自動売買を実現します。 DeepSeek AI システム を搭載し、リアルタイムで市場の動きを分析します。 Argos Fury の強みを引き継ぎつつ、この EA は異なる戦略ルートを採用しています：より高い柔軟性、幅広い市場解釈、そして強力な市場参加です。 Live Signal タイムフレーム: M30 レバレッジ:  最小 1:20 最低入金額:  $100 通貨ペア:  XAUUSD, EURUSD 対応ブローカー:  全て Argos Rageをご購入いただくと、 Argos Fury を無料でお受け取りいただけます。 ご購入後に私までご連絡ください。 Argos Rage は市場構造、リズム、圧力を評価し、確率が一致したときのみ取引を行います。 これにより、Argos Fury よりも多くの機会を得ながら、不確実な相場でも賢明な保護を維持します。 Argos Fury が明確な反転構造に焦点を当てるのに対し、 Argos Rage は取引範囲を広げます。 より多くのセッ
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (3)
エキスパート
Cryon X-9000 — 量子分析コアを搭載した自律型トレーディングシステム リアルシグナル：  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 現在、多くのトレーダーが セント口座 や 極めて小額の資金 でEAを運用し、見た目だけの成績を作り出しています。これは裏を返せば、彼らが 自分のシステムを本当に信頼していない ということを示しています。 一方、このシグナルは 20,000ドルのリアル口座 で運用されています。 これは 実際の資金コミットメント を示し、セント口座でよく見られる 人工的な成績膨張 や リスク歪み のない、 透明性の高いパフォーマンス を提供します。 Cryon X-9000 は、極めて高い精度・安定性・一貫性を備えた次世代の自律型トレーディングアーキテクチャです。多層式の量子インスパイア分析コアを基盤に構築され、リアルタイムで市場構造を再構築し、冷徹な数学的ロジックに基づいて最適なエントリーポイントを導き出します。 本システムの中心には Cryon Core Engine があり、高度なパターン分析、ボラティリティ行動モデル
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
エキスパート
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (9)
エキスパート
概要 Golden Hen EA は、 XAUUSD（ゴールド） 専用に設計されたエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）です。異なる市場状況と時間枠（M5、M30、H2、H4、H6、H12）によってトリガーされる8つの独立した取引戦略を組み合わせて動作します。 このEAは、エントリーとフィルターを自動的に管理するように設計されています。EAの核となるロジックは、特定のシグナルの識別に焦点を当てています。Golden Hen EA は、 グリッド、マーチンゲール、またはナンピン手法を使用しません 。 EAによって開かれるすべての取引は、事前に定義された ストップロス（Stop Loss） と テイクプロフィット（Take Profit） を使用します。 ライブシグナル   |   アナウンスチャンネル  | セットファイルのダウンロード 8つの戦略の概要 EAは、複数の時間枠にわたってXAUUSDチャートを同時に分析します。 戦略 1 (M30):   この戦略は、定義された弱気パターンの後に続く潜在的な強気反転シグナルを識別するために、最近のバーの特定のシーケンスを分析します。 戦略 2
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
エキスパート
プロップしっかり準備完了!   (   SETFILEをダウンロード ) WARNING : 現在の価格で残りわずかです！ 最終価格: 990ドル EA を 1 つ無料で入手 (2 取引アカウント用) -> 購入後に連絡してください Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal ゴールドリーパーへようこそ！ 非常に成功した Goldtrade Pro を基にして構築されたこの EA は、複数の時間枠で同時に実行できるように設計されており、取引頻度を非常に保守的なものから非常に不安定なものまで設定するオプションがあります。 EA は複数の確認アルゴリズムを使用して最適なエントリー価格を見つけ、内部で複数の戦略を実行して取引のリスクを分散します。 すべての取引にはストップロスとテイクプロフィットがありますが、リスクを最小限に抑え、各取引の可能性を最大化するために、トレーリングストップロスとトレーリングテイプロフィットも使用します。 このシステムは、重要なサポートとレ
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
エキスパート
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% オフ 24時間限定セールです。セールは11月29日に終了します。 この商品のセールは今回のみです。 Synaバージョン4のご紹介 - 世界初のエージェント型AI取引エコシステム Synaバージョン4をご紹介できることを嬉しく思います。 外国為替取引業界初の真のマルチEAエージェント調整システム です。この画期的なイノベーションにより、複数のエキスパートアドバイザーが、異なるMT5ターミナルとブローカー口座間で統一されたインテリジェンスネットワークとして動作することが可能になります - これは今まで小売外国為替取引に存在しなかった機能です。 SynaはAiQ、Mean Machine GPT、または複数のSyna自身とシームレスに連携し、EAが集合的知性を共有し、お互いの取引から学習し、ポートフォリオ全体で戦略を調整する協力的なエコシステムを作成します 。 バージョン3+のOpenAI、Anthropic、Gemini、X.ai（Grok）、Mistral、DeepSeek、Perplexity、およびOpenRouterの広範なモデルエコシス
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
エキスパート
PROP FIRM READY!  発売プロモーション: 現在の価格で入手できるコピーの数は極めて限られています! 最終価格: 990ドル 349ドルから：EAを1つ無料でお選びください！（最大2つの取引口座番号） 究極のコンボディール   ->   こちらをクリック 公開グループに参加する: ここをクリック   LIVE RESULTS 独立レビュー 「ORBマスター」へようこそ ： オープニングレンジブレイクアウトで優位に立つ ORB マスター EA は、現代のトレーダー向けに設計された、洗練された高性能のエキスパート アドバイザーであり、オープニング レンジ ブレイクアウト (ORB) 戦略の威力を発揮します。 ORB は、市場の勢いを早期に捉える能力により人気が急上昇しており、この EA はその実証済みのアプローチに対する私の個人的な見解を表しています。 ORBマスターがどのように成果を出すか ： ORBマスターは、米国と欧州の株式市場が開くとすぐに行動を開始し、SP500、US30（ダウジョーンズ）、NASDAQ、DAXの4つの主要指数の重要な開始範囲をターゲット
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
エキスパート
Aura Black Edition は、GOLD のみを取引するように設計された完全自動化 EA です。エキスパートは、2011 年から 2020 年の期間に XAUUSD で安定した結果を示しました。危険な資金管理方法は使用されていません。マーチンゲール、グリッド、スキャルプも使用されていません。あらゆるブローカーの条件に適しています。多層パーセプトロンでトレーニングされた EA ニューラル ネットワーク (MLP) は、フィードフォワード人工ニューラル ネットワーク (ANN) のクラスです。MLP という用語は、曖昧に使用され、フィードフォワード ANN に緩く使用される場合もあれば、複数のパーセプトロン層 (しきい値アクティベーション付き) で構成されるネットワークを厳密に指す場合もあります。多層パーセプトロンは、特に単一の隠し層がある場合、口語的に「バニラ」ニューラル ネットワークと呼ばれることがあります。MLP は、入力層、隠し層、出力層の少なくとも 3 つのノード層で構成されます。入力ノードを除き、各ノードは非線形アクティベーション関数を使用するニューロンです。MLP
Remstone
Remstone
5 (8)
エキスパート
Remstoneは、ありきたりなエキスパートアドバイザーではありません。 長年の研究と資産管理の成果を融合させたものです。 Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwin VHR   RemstoneX The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 2018年以来 、私の前職であるArmonia Capitalは、FCA規制下の資産運用会社であるDarwinexにシグナルARFを提供し、75万ドルを調達しました。1人のアドバイザーで4つの資産クラスをマスターしましょう！ 約束も、曲線フィッティングも、幻想もなし。ただ、豊富なライブ体験だけ。 Remstone の力を活用して成功しているトレーダーの成長コミュニティに参加しましょう。 Remstoneは、市場トレンドを活用するために設計された完全自動取引ソリューションです。高度なアルゴリズムを基盤とし、信頼性と成果を求めるトレーダーのために設計されています。 実証された精度でトレーディングの優位性を高めまし
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (28)
エキスパート
重要 ： このパッケージは、現在の価格で、非常に限られた数のみ販売されます。    価格はすぐに1499ドルになるだろう    100 以上の戦略が含まれており 、今後もさらに追加される予定です。 ボーナス : 999 ドル以上の価格の場合 --> 私の他の EA を  5 つ無料で選択できます! すべてのセットファイル 完全なセットアップと最適化ガイド ビデオガイド ライブシグナル レビュー（第三者） 究極のブレイクアウトシステムへようこそ！ 8 年をかけて丹念に開発された、洗練された独自のエキスパート アドバイザー (EA) である Ultimate Breakout System をご紹介します。 このシステムは、高く評価されているGold Reaper EAを含む、MQL5市場で最高のパフォーマンスを誇るいくつかのEAの基盤となっています。 7か月以上にわたって1位を維持したこのほか、Goldtrade Pro、Goldbot One、Indicement、Daytrade Proもランクインしました。 Ultimate Breakout System は単なる EA
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (8)
エキスパート
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — 25年以上の経験を持つ作者による、マーチンゲールやグリッドなしで任意の資産を取引するためのプロフェッショナルな取引アドバイザー。 トップアドバイザーのほとんどは上昇する金で動作します。テストでは見事に見えます...金が上昇している間は。ですが、トレンドが尽きたらどうなるでしょうか？誰があなたのデポジットを保護しますか？HTTP EAは永遠の上昇を信じていません — 変化する市場に適応し、投資ポートフォリオを広く分散し、デポジットを保護するために設計されています。それは、上昇、下落、横ばいのどのモードでも同様に成功する規律あるアルゴリズムです。プロのように取引します。HTTP EAは、リスクと時間の精密管理システムです。歴史上の美しいチャートでアドバイザーを選ばないでください。動作原理で選んでください。 資産 任意、購入後各々に専用の .set ファイル 時間足 M5-H4（アドバイザー設定で指定） 原則 動的価格不足ゾーンとの作業 デポジット $100 から。レバレッジ 1:25+ ブローカー 任意、ECN/Raw 低スプレッド
Golden Mirage mt5
Michela Russo
4.71 (28)
エキスパート
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.2 (40)
エキスパート
AxonShift — 適応型実行ロジックを備えたアルゴリズム取引システム AxonShiftは、XAUUSD（ゴールド）のH1時間足での取引に特化して設計・最適化された自律型アルゴリズム取引システムです。本システムは、短期的な市場の動きと中期的なトレンドのインパルスを組み合わせた市場構造の理解に基づく、モジュール式のロジックアーキテクチャを採用しています。市場ノイズに過剰に反応することなく、定義された条件に基づく管理された取引サイクルを重視しています。 すべての取引は、内部フィルター、価格水準、ボラティリティの文脈に基づいたシナリオロジックによって開始されます。マーチンゲール、グリッド、ポジションのスケーリングといった手法は使用せず、市場の変動に対して明確かつ予測可能な動作を実現しています。 各取引には固定のストップロス（SL）およびテイクプロフィット（TP）レベルが設定されており、一貫性のあるリスク管理アプローチを確保しています。市場実行方式に対応したECN/STPブローカーでの運用に適しており、明確に定義された資本モデルでの展開が可能です。外部インジケーターやランダム要素に依存す
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
3.93 (41)
エキスパート
このプラットフォームで初公開｜市場を理解するEA このプラットフォームで初めて、Expert Advisor（EA）が Deep Seek の全機能を活用します。 Dynamic Reversal Zoning ストラテジーと組み合わせることで、市場の動きを「検出するだけでなく、理解する」システムが誕生しました。 ライブシグナル __________   セットアップ 時間足 ：H1 レバレッジ： 最低 1:30 入金額： 最低 $200 通貨ペア： XAUUSD ブローカー： すべて対応 Deep Seek とリバーサル戦略の組み合わせは新しく、だからこそ非常に魅力的です。新しいアプローチを探している方は、 このEAを見逃すべきではありません。これはこのプラットフォームで初の試みであり、自動売買の新たな方向性の始まりかもしれません。 固定されたパターンやセットアップに頼るのではなく、このEAは市場の変化を  リアルタイムで検知・理解し – そしてそれに応じて柔軟に対応します。  リバーサルゾーンと価格圧力の分析に焦点を当て、従来のツールよりもはるかに深く掘り下げます。 D
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.6 (10)
エキスパート
Autorithm AI 技術仕様  AUTORITHM は、MetaTrader 5向けに設計された高度なAI搭 Strategy Testerに関する重要なお知らせ: MetaTraderの技術的制限により、Strategy Tester環境ではインターネットアクセスが許可されていません。そのため、バックテスト中、EAはリアルタイムのAIデータではなく、固定された事前学習済みデータセットを使用します。 これは以下を意味します： • 異なるパラメータの組み合わせでもバックテスト結果が静的または同一に見える場合があります。 • ダイナミックで適応型のAI機能を活用するには、実運用が必要です。 このガイドに従って成功したインストールを行ってください。 [guide line]  
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (26)
エキスパート
Vortex - 未来への投資 Vortex Gold EAはメタトレーダープラットフォーム上で金（XAU/USD）を取引するために特別に作られたエキスパートアドバイザーです。独自の指標と作者の秘密のアルゴリズムを用いて構築されたこのEAは、金市場の有益な動きを捉えるように設計された包括的な取引戦略を採用しています。その戦略の主要な構成要素には、CCIやパラボリックインジケーターなどの古典的なインジケーターが含まれており、これらは理想的なエントリーポイントとエグジットポイントを正確に知らせるために連動します。Vortex Gold EAの核心は、高度なニューラルネットワークと機械学習テクノロジーです。これらのアルゴリズムは、過去のデータとリアルタイムのデータの両方を継続的に分析し、EAがより高い精度で進化する市場トレンドに適応し対応することを可能にします。ディープラーニングを活用することで、Vortex Gold EAはパターンを認識し、指標パラメーターを自動的に調整し、時間の経過とともにパフォーマンスを向上させます。Vortex Gold EAは、独自の指標、機械学習、適応可能な取
SmartChoise
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.21 (71)
エキスパート
SmartChoise EA – ニューラルネットワーク駆動のXAU/USD（ゴールド）M1タイムフレーム向けトレーディングシステム ユーザーマニュアルはプロフィールページのリンクから入手できます — すべての設定やオプションについて詳細に説明されています。 Telegram チャンネルでは、異なる残高、リスクレベル、設定で SmartChoise を稼働させている複数のアカウントも見つけることができます。これは、EA の実際のパフォーマンスを複数のブローカーや条件で確認する絶好の方法です。 価格は今のところ割引されています。 このEAは長期的で制御された成長を目的としており、その成功にはリスク耐性を理解し、それに合わせて調整することが重要です。 ニューラルネットワークに基づいたエンジンを使用しており、リアルタイムの市場データを継続的に分析し、現在の市場状況に応じてトレーディング戦略を適応させます。このアプローチは、トレードエントリーの最適化、リスク管理の向上、そしてインテリジェントなエクスポージャーの管理に役立ちます。 マーチンゲール戦略に依存するシステムとは異なり、SmartCho
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (103)
エキスパート
みなさんこんにちは。自己紹介させてください。 私は、   Quantum EA ファミリーの最もエキサイティングでフレッシュなメンバー 、Quantum StarMan です。 私は、最大5つのダイナミックペア（   AUDUSD、EURAUD、EURUSD、GBPUSD、USDCAD） を扱う、完全自動化のマルチ通貨EAです。最高の精度と揺るぎない責任感を持って、あなたのトレードを次のレベルへと導きます。 肝心なのは、マーチンゲール戦略に頼らないことです。代わりに、最高のパフォーマンスを発揮するように設計された洗練されたグリッドシステムを活用しています。さらに、安心してご利用いただけるよう、口座のドローダウンが事前に設定した上限に達した場合、すべての取引を決済するオプションもご用意しています。 でも、それだけじゃないんです。ただ話すだけじゃないんです！ライブシグナルも配信しているので、私の動きをぜひご覧ください。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the insta
作者のその他のプロダクト
Gold Smart Sniper Pro
Chen Fu Huang
インディケータ
Short Description: A specialized technical indicator designed for Gold (XAUUSD) trading. It automatically identifies market swings, plots key 0.382 and 0.618 Fibonacci retracement levels, and sen mobile push nothiations not sat 面紙 面 面 面面 筆/內托are detected. 【Key Features】 Dual Monitoring Mode: Simultaneously tracks the 0.382 (Shallow Retracement) and 0.618 (Deep Retracement) levels. Automatic Swing Identification: Automatically calculates highs and lows based on the Lookback period, eliminating t
FREE
Flow Monitor
Chen Fu Huang
ユーティリティ
Summary: Tick Delta Flow is a professional order flow analysis tool designed for Scalpers and Day Traders . Unlike standard volume indicators, it decomposes every price tick to reveal the actual aggressive buying and selling pressure (Delta) inside each candlestick. It provides a real-time "X-Ray" view of the market microstructure. Key Features: Candle-by-Candle Analysis (Main Chart): Displays real-time Buy Tick Count , Sell Tick Count , and Net Delta above/below each candle. Helps identify exha
FREE
Trend Commander
Chen Fu Huang
エキスパート
Title: Trend Fortress v2.3: Specialized Trend-Following & Defense EA Description: Trend Fortress v2.3 is not just an EA; it is a complete trading system designed to capture major market trends while employing institutional-grade money management logic. Key Features of Trend Fortress v2.3 1. Stability Meets Growth Capital preservation is our top priority. The EA defaults to "Stability Mode" to ensure low drawdown and adhere to strict validation standards. Safety First: Default settings are
Universal Smart Sniper Pro
Chen Fu Huang
インディケータ
Product Name Suggestion: Universal Smart Fib Monitor (Recommended) / Universal Price Action Pro Short Description: An advanced technical analysis system combining Fibonacci Retracements and Price Action . It automatically identifies market swings, plots key 0.382/0.618 levels, and detects reversalattert on any Indisypr. 【Overview】 Say goodbye to manual charting! This indicator is designed for professional traders who need precision. Unlike basic indicators, the Universal Smart Monitor adapts to
フィルタ:
レビューなし
レビューに返信