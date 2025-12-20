EURGBP market structure forecaster trend predictor

Hello and welcome to the Market structure forecaster (MSF), but before we delve in to this wonderful and powerful tool, lets do some house keeping.

My name is Lawrence and i am a certified software engineer (BS. software engineering), i have trading (algo trading) experience spanning over 6 years and with that said, lets cut to the chase.

The MSF has turned out to be a very successful project as it has been crafted to realistic achieve excellent trend forecasting abilities.

The tool has been engineered to help traders forecast upcoming trends and not just that but also to help traders get out of positions as it tells them the upcoming market structure.

This tool is not to be used as a signal to immediately execute trades, but must be used as a guide to setup you positions (entries) based on the forecasted upcoming trend (80% + accurate)  as the tool has been designed to have excellent ability to forecast what is going to happen, and therefore you can also utilize it by preparing your position exits (position closing) to prevent getting stopped out or losing your running profits.

Setup.

Add the tool to the chart and that's it.


Note: avoid the forecast if there is no date and time but only the forecasted signal, because you might not know when the forecast was generated therefore you might enter or exit when its almost or tool let.

when the forecast does not show the date and time, it means you have added the tool to the chart after the signal has already been generate, therefore just wait for future forecasts. Enable the email, or mt5 notification , or telegram notification so that you are informed when the forecast happens.

