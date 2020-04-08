No Wick Candle Identifier

No Wick Candle Identifier

Best for Gold (XAUUSD) and Forex pairs | Works on any timeframe

No Wick Candle Identifier is a price-action indicator designed to highlight high-intent candles where price opens exactly at the extreme (high or low).
These candles reflect strong institutional participation and often act as decision points, continuation triggers, or high-probability reaction levels when price revisits them.

The indicator is especially effective on Gold (XAUUSD) and Forex pairs, and it works reliably across all timeframes, from scalping to swing trading.

What the Indicator Detects

The indicator identifies candles with no wick on one side, signaling immediate directional commitment.

Bullish No-Wick Candle

  • Open = Low

  • Indicates instant buying pressure

  • Displayed with:

    • A green arrow below the candle

    • A short horizontal line at the candle open

Bearish No-Wick Candle

  • Open = High

  • Indicates instant selling pressure

  • Displayed with:

    • A red arrow above the candle

    • A short horizontal line at the candle open

These plotted levels represent areas where strong market participation occurred.

How to Use the Indicator

1. CISD / Break-and-Continue Setup

When price breaks an important level (high, low, range boundary, or structure) using a no-wick candle, it signals strong continuation intent.

Bullish Scenario

  • Price breaks resistance

  • Bullish no-wick candle forms

  • Bias remains bullish

  • Look for continuation or pullback entries

Bearish Scenario

  • Price breaks support

  • Bearish no-wick candle forms

  • Bias remains bearish

  • Look for continuation or pullback entries

Directional bias always follows the arrow color.

2. Support & Resistance (Reaction Levels)

The horizontal line plotted at the candle open acts as a key reaction level when price revisits it.

Rules

  • Green arrow → price should react upward

  • Red arrow → price should react downward

A clean reaction in the arrow direction provides a high-probability trade opportunity.

Trade Management

  • Entry: On reaction or continuation near the plotted level

  • Stop-Loss: Beyond the candle extreme

  • Target: Minimum 1:2 risk-to-reward

This keeps execution simple, rule-based, and consistent.

Best Practices

  • Align trades with market structure

  • Works best near session highs and lows

  • Combine with higher-timeframe bias

  • Avoid low-liquidity periods

  • Use as a confirmation tool, not a standalone strategy

Summary

No Wick Candle Identifier helps traders:

  • Identify high-intent candles

  • Confirm CISD continuation

  • Define reaction-based support and resistance

  • Maintain a clear directional bias

  • Execute structured trades with 1:2+ risk-to-reward

Ideal for Gold (XAUUSD) and Forex markets, and effective on any timeframe.


