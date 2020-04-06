The Artemis
- エキスパート
- Tam Tran Van
- バージョン: 2.36
- アップデート済み: 22 12月 2025
- アクティベーション: 10
Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2349927
1. The Essence
The Artemis is a professional Scalping EA designed for traders who value capital preservation.
-
NO Grid, NO Martingale, and NO "Black Box" AI illusions.
-
Pure Strategy: Momentum + Breakout logic.
-
Safety First: Every single trade is strictly protected by a Stop Loss. No exceptions.
-
One Signal, One Trade: Only one position per direction is allowed at any given time. No over-leveraging, no clutter.
2. Core Strategy
The EA analyzes dynamic momentum accumulation to identify high-probability breakout zones. It places pending stop orders at key levels where the market is expected to explode.
-
7-Step Pre-Trade Check: Before entry, the EA validates Margin, Lot size, Stop levels, Freeze levels,.. and overall risk parameters.
-
Adaptive Trailing Stop: Uses a smart exit algorithm to lock in maximum profits as the price trends.
3. Key Features
-
Advanced Risk Management: 5 distinct lot-sizing methods. Integrated Adaptive Break-Even & Trailing Stop.
-
News Filter: Real-time data sync with MQL5 Economic Calendar. Automatically halts trading before high-impact events (Supports Manual & Auto modes).
-
Pro Dashboard: 4 stunning visual themes (Dark, Neon, Tokyo, The Artemis). Real-time tracking of P/L, Win Rate, Drawdown, and News.
-
Session Control: Customizable daily trading hours and options to close all positions before the weekend/market close.
4. Recommendations
-
Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
-
Timeframe: Any
-
Minimum Deposit: $100
-
Recommended Capital: $300+
-
Leverage: 1:100 or higher
-
Broker: IC Markets (Standard Account highly recommended, or Raw Spread)
-
Latency: Below 200ms (The lower, the better)
-
VPS: VPS is essential for EAs, it must run 24/5.
5. Crucial Notes
-
Backtesting: You should use "Every tick" or "Every tick based on real ticks" for the most accurate results. "1 minute OHLC" might show "too good to be true" results that won't match live trading. Disable the Info Panel to significantly improve backtesting speed.
-
Practice: Always test on a Demo account first to understand the EA's behavior.
-
Risk Warning: Trading involves significant risk. Only invest capital that you can afford to lose.