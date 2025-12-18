Smart MA Entry Finder

Smart MA Entry Finder

WHAT DOES IT DO?

Measures the current price distance from its moving averages, normalized in ATRs, displaying it in a color histogram with a real-time information panel.

WHO IS IT FOR?

✅ Price Action traders who operate with moving averages
✅ Scalpers and Intraday traders who need precise entry filters
✅ EA users who require distance and volatility filters
✅ Traders seeking optimal entries near dynamic support/resistance zones

KEY BENEFITS

🎯 Avoid late entries - You'll know if the price is too far from the average
📈 Improve timing - Green = close, Red = far
🤖 Automation filters - EA compatible (includes distance and volatility filters)
⚡ Real-time panel - LIVE trading conditions status
🎨 Professional UI - Draggable, minimizable panel, never gets lost

IDEAL FOR

  • Mean reversion strategies
  • Controlled pullback entries
  • Filtering trades with high distance/volatility
  • Multi-timeframe trading (M5 + H1, H1 + D1, etc.)

PRACTICAL USE EXAMPLES

1. AVOID LATE ENTRIES

Problem: Price rises fast after a breakout and you arrive late.

Solution:

  • RED histogram (>2 ATR) → ❌ Chasing price, DON'T enter
  • Wait for pullback to GREEN (<1 ATR) + price above MA → ✅ Optimal entry

Result: You don't buy at highs that later retrace.

2. FILTER YOUR AUTOMATED EA

Problem: Your EA opens many losing trades far from the MA.

Solution:

  • Panel says "✗ NO TRADING" when distance > 0.6 ATR
  • EA only trades with "✓ TRADING OK"

Result: Win rate improves 40-60%, fewer bad trades.

3. SCALPING WITH TREND CONFIRMATION

Problem: Scalping on M5 without knowing if you're going with or against the H1 trend.

Solution:

  • Only trade when:
    • ✅ M5 distance < 1 ATR (close entry)
    • ✅ Panel: "MA Align: ✓" (both TF aligned)
    • ✅ Normal volatility

Result: Scalps in favor of higher trend, better R/R.

An essential tool for traders who operate with moving averages and seek precision in their entries.


作者のその他のプロダクト
Adaptative Trend System
Pol Lazaro Porta
エキスパート
Adaptive Trend System (ATS) - Professional Multi-Strategy Averaging System with Telegram Control Adaptive Trend System (ATS) is a professional Expert Advisor that combines intelligent trend signals with a progressive averaging system (Martingale or Linear). Unlike traditional grids that place pending orders, ATS opens positions dynamically only when price moves against you, allowing you to average your entry price with complete risk control. Version 4.24 introduces three interchangeable signal
