Beat Trend Pro

🚀 UNBEATABLE LAUNCH OFFER! (Limited Time)
>>> The timer is ticking. The first 10 slots will be gone in a flash. <<<
purchase and make a good review then msg me to send you my first EA that worth 77$ for free 🎁🎁


Slot Discount Price
First x Lucky Buyers FREE $0
Next 100 Buyers 90% OFF $330
Next 300 Buyers 50% OFF $1,650
All Future Buyers FULL PRICE $3,300

Product Description:

Tired of EAs that blow accounts in volatile markets? Welcome to Bear Trap Pot (BTP), the next evolution in grid trading. We don't just survive market storms—we thrive in them. BTP is an intelligent, self-correcting grid system engineered with a proprietary ADX-Adaptive Quantum Grid and a multi-layered Rescue & Progressive Safety System that makes account liquidation a distant nightmare.

🪤 Why "Bear Trap"?
Because it's designed to trap profits from both bullish and bearish moves, turning market volatility into your greatest ally. It doesn't predict direction; it profits from movement.

🧠 THE BTP DIFFERENCE: How We Achieve ~99% Liquidation Protection

Traditional grid EAs fail because they are rigid. BTP is adaptive and intelligent.

  1. ADX-Adaptive Quantum Grid: The EA dynamically analyzes market volatility using the ADX indicator.

    • Low Volatility: Tightens the grid to collect small, frequent profits.

    • High Volatility: Widens the grid significantly, giving the trade room to breathe and avoiding dangerous cluster accumulation. This is the key to surviving news events!

  2. Progressive Rescue System (The "Safety Net"): If the grid extends to its maximum level, the EA doesn't give up. It activates its Progressive Rescue mode, deploying strategically calculated counter-trades with a conservative lot multiplier to average down and systematically guide the entire position back to profit.

  3. Intelligent Start Condition: BTP is patient. It uses an ADX Start Condition to only begin trading in low-volatility environments, entering the market at the calmest possible point and avoiding immediate whipsaws.

  4. Multi-Tiered Risk Management:

    • Daily & Total Drawdown Limits: Hard-coded caps to prevent any runaway losses.

    • Smart Profit-Taking: Closes all positions once a user-defined profit target is hit, resetting the system for a fresh, safe start.

⚙️ Choose Your Trading Style
EUR/USD pairs M1

BTP adapts to your capital and risk appetite with three optimized, auto-calculated modes:

  • AGGRESSIVE Mode: For the confident trader.

    • Recommended Capital: $3,000+

    • Higher profit potential, faster cycle times.

  • NORMAL Mode: The perfect balance.

    • Recommended Capital: $6,000+

    • The sweet spot for robust growth and safety.

  • LOW RISK Mode: For capital preservation.

    • Recommended Capital: $9,000+

    • Maximum safety, smoother equity curve.

⚠️ CRITICAL CAPITAL DISCLAIMER - PLEASE READ

Can you run it on a $1,000 account? Technically, yes. Should you? It is NOT SAFE.

  • The recommended minimums ($3k/$6k/$9k) are calculated to provide the system with sufficient capital to utilize its full Rescue & Progressive Safety System effectively.

  • Trading with significantly lower capital (e.g., $1,000) severely handicaps the EA's protective mechanisms, increasing risk during prolonged, high-volatility periods.

  • For a ~99% safety score against liquidation, please adhere to the recommended minimum capital. We provide the tools for safety; using them correctly is your key to success(but major event like COVID crash can stress the EA so to minimize the risk stop it intel the market stabilize).

🎯 It's Decision Time

You can continue with EAs that hope the market goes their way, or you can upgrade to a system that manages the market no matter which way it goes.

BTP EA is not a gamble; it's a calculated, engineered strategy for consistent capital growth.

Click the BUY NOW button before the price increases. Join the elite group of traders who have unlocked a smarter way to profit.

Trade with Confidence. Trade with BTP.


おすすめのプロダクト
MarketMaverick I
Themichl LLC
エキスパート
The MarketMaverick Expert Advisor is a MetaTrader 5 algorithm by Themichl LLC, designed for forex trading. It uses technical indicators and risk management for automated trading within specified hours. Key features include Bollinger Bands, ATR, ADX, and Moving Averages for trade execution; risk management with dynamic lot sizing, and flexible stop-loss/take-profit; trading restrictions like news filters and cooldown periods; error handling with logging; and extensive customization options. It a
FREE
MysticTrader
Leonardo Cubillas Massana
エキスパート
# MysticTrader - Seeking Excellence ## A Project in Evolution   I'm developing MysticTrader and looking for traders to help me improve it. If you test the EA and give me genuine feedback, I'll be extremely grateful. ## ️ Current Features - Pair: EURUSD | Timeframe: H1   - Modes: Normal/Offensive - Use only on DEMO accounts - Integrated risk management ## What I'm Specifically Looking For - Which mode felt more comfortable? - Was the EA easy to install and use? - What would you improve
FREE
Go Long Advanced
Phantom Trading Inc.
5 (7)
エキスパート
Go Long EAは、複数の技術的確認を伴う体系的な日中取引の原則に基づいた高度なイントラデイ取引戦略を実装します。多くのトレーダーが複雑なアルゴリズムを求める中、このEAは単純かつ効果的な概念と洗練されたリスク管理、複数の技術的フィルターを組み合わせています。 このEAは毎日特定の時間にポジションを開きますが、市場条件が複数のテクニカル指標と一致する場合にのみ実行されます。このシステマティックなアプローチにより、利益を損なう可能性のある一晩の保有コストを避けながら、日中の値動きを捕捉することができます。EAは事前に設定された時間に自動的にポジションを閉じるため、一晩のエクスポージャーを避けたいトレーダーに最適です。 このEAの特徴は、適応型リスク管理システムにあります。ポジションサイズは以下の複数の要因に基づいて自動的に調整されます： - 基本資金とリスクパーセンテージの設定 - テクニカル指標の条件（MA、RSI、MACDなど） - 条件が特に有利な場合にポジションサイズを増加させる特別な乗数 このEAには、有効/無効を切り替えられる複数のテクニカルフィルターが含まれてい
FREE
Prism Scalper
VALU VENTURES LTD
エキスパート
Prism Scalper Basic v16.0 Prism Scalper Basic v16.0 is a sophisticated MetaTrader Expert Advisor designed for high-frequency scalping across multiple markets, including Forex, Gold, and Cryptocurrency. This trading system employs a proven mean reversion strategy to maximize profit potential while maintaining strict risk management protocols. Key Features Single Strategy Focus:   Specialized mean reversion system for clear and consistent performance. Multi-Asset Optimization:   Automatically ada
FREE
Flex Gold System
Pirasingh Jiachanont
エキスパート
Flex Gold System is a reversal EA that can find the reversal gold price with high accuracy in a timeframe of 30 minutes. The EA is fit for the gold price behavior and can survive in high volatility situations. Traders could adjust a lot size to gain more profit but on the other hand, the risk will be higher so you can set a stop loss with USD or a percentage of the balance. The EA was made by a professional gold trader who has lots of experience in the gold market. Recommend the minimum capital
Nova WDX Trader
Anita Monus
エキスパート
Nova WDX Trader is a refined implementation of the classic ADX Wilder trend strength algorithm — engineered into a disciplined, automated trading strategy that respects momentum, structure, and timing. It builds on the original logic introduced by Welles Wilder, enhancing it with modern execution and risk control. Rather than reacting to short-term volatility, Nova WDX Trader waits for confirmed directional strength based on Wilder’s ADX formula, ensuring every trade has context and conviction.
DF Fibonacci Trader Pro
Mark David Griffin
ユーティリティ
DF Fib Trader Pro DF Fib Trader Proは、MetaTrader 5向けに設計された自動取引システムです。 フィボナッチベースの価格水準とトレンドおよびストラクチャー分析を組み合わせ、エントリーポイントとエグジットポイントを決定します。このEAはロングポジションとショートポジションの両方をサポートし、リスク管理パラメータも組み込まれています。 主な機能： • フィボナッチ・リトレースメントとエクステンション・ロジックを用いて、エントリーポイント、SLポイント、TPポイントをプロットします。 • ロットサイズと損切り/利益確定レベルを設定可能 • エントリーポイントは1つまたは2つから選択可能 • 市場状況に応じて、固定または動的な損切り/利益確定をサポート • 複数の時間枠と通貨ペアに対応 • 最大スプレッド、スリッページ、取引頻度の制御オプションを搭載 • 自動取引管理：損益分岐点、トレーリングストップ、部分決済オプション • 希望に応じて成行注文もサポート入力項目の概要： • リスク管理：ロットサイズ、取引ごとのリスク、最大取引回数 • エントリー
FREE
GTX Scalper
Vladimir Mametov
4.54 (52)
エキスパート
GTX is Forex trading advisor is specifically designed for trading the EURUSD currency pair. This high-precision tool analyzes the market using pivot points based on overbought and oversold zones. Equipped with 22 customizable strategies , it offers flexible optimization to suit various brokers. Signal   Key Features Multi-Strategy System: 22 unique strategies fully customizable to meet your needs. Flexible Settings: You can optimize them at your discretion or use the default parameters. There a
Korrect Gold EA MT5
Korrect Trades
エキスパート
Institutional-Grade Trading, Automated for You KORRECT GOLD EA   is a Smart Money Concepts + Fibonacci trading algorithm for MT5. It analyzes   market structure, liquidity zones, order blocks, fair value gaps, and Fibonacci retracement levels   to generate high-probability entries — just like professional traders. Built for traders who want   consistent, rule-based trading without emotional bias. Key Features Smart Money Concepts Core : Detects market structure shifts, liquidity sweeps, and ord
Magic EA MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
エキスパート
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
XAUUSD 5 minute
Branislav Bridzik
4.5 (50)
エキスパート
Profitable EA with Real Edge for Free? In a world of lies and scammers, I want to give a little hope—a small light in the darkness. I want to show that a real robust bot doesn't have to cost thousands, but in fact can be found in the free section. XAUUSD 5 Minute is not my best project, but it is robust, reliable, and simple. It might not make millions, but has a real edge. No promises, no "Future-AI-never-losing system"—but a real Expert Advisor. Please read short manual before using:  Click
FREE
Raba All Utilities EA MT5
Aleix Rabassa Puigdomenech
1 (1)
ユーティリティ
All utilities of my experts advisors included in a single one. Includes: Raba Time Scheduler EA Raba Challenge Manager EA Raba BreakEven and Trailing StopLoss EA Notes: Auto enabling/disabling algo trading is disabled due to MQL Market policies. I you have any doubt you can leave it in comments and I will anwer it asap. If you found this tool helpful for you, a comment and a good rating will be appreciated. Also any proposal will be taken into account for future versions.
FREE
FusionPro EA
Bram Van De Vooren
エキスパート
FusionPro v1.1 Beta - Multi-Strategy News-Aware EA ️ CONSERVATIVE Multi-Pair Trading System with Advanced Risk Protection LIMITED BETA RELEASE - $299 (Price increases +$100 after every 10 sales - Secure your copy now!) ️ SAFETY-FIRST TRADING APPROACH Conservative Risk Management - Maximum 0.1%-2.0% risk per pair, never risky martingale News Event Protection - Automatically blocks trades during high-impact volatile events Smart Position Limits - Maximum open trades cap prevents o
EMarket AI
Sant Clear Ali Costa
ユーティリティ
The wait is over, the AI for Traders has arrived! The Elite Market AI is an Expert Advisor powered by one of the most advanced generative AI models available today. It processes the price and indicator data displayed on the screen, providing traders with valuable insights into the current market situation. This analysis can be crucial for making informed buy or sell decisions, assisting in trading strategy, and enhancing the accuracy of operations. Configurations Country Code Description: Def
BTC Dominator
Muhammed Sharookh Chittethukudiyil
エキスパート
SPECIAL YEAR-END OFFER (LIMITED TIME) ​ Buy BTC Dominator today and get " AI Pro Dominator  " for FREE! Boost your portfolio with two powerful AI tools for the price of one. This offer is valid only until December 31st! ​ How to Claim:   After purchasing, send me a   Private Message   on MQL5 to receive your bonus EA. Important Information (Terms & Conditions) License : Each purchase allows connection to Only One (1) Account Number. Support : Full technical support provided via MQL5 Private Me
GoldSand
Ka Yiu Wong
ユーティリティ
GOLDSAND GoldSand is a grid arbitrage strategy forex tool. The user determines the forex trend direction and opens the tool in the same direction. If the market moves in the opposite direction and reaches a preset distance from the original position, the tool opens another position with the same lot size. This is different from the traditional martingale mechanism, which increases the position by a larger lot size. Therefore, GoldSand is a safer arbitrage tool suitable for range-bound markets.
FTMO Trading EA MT5
Samuel Kiniu Njoroge
5 (1)
エキスパート
Enhance your trading with ftmo trading ea , the cutting-edge price action expert advisor designed to elevate your trading experience to new heights. Harnessing the power of advanced algorithms and meticulous analysis of price movements, ftmo trading ea empowers traders with unparalleled insights into the market. Gone are the days of relying solely on indicators or lagging signals. With ftmo trading ea, you gain access to real-time data interpretation, it makes informed decisions swiftly and con
Better Age
Andreas Franz Brunner
エキスパート
Popgun Program – Automated Trading System What is a Popgun in Trading? The term Popgun comes from candlestick analysis and refers to a classic price action pattern consisting of three consecutive candles : Outside Bar (first candle): A dominant candle with a higher high and lower low compared to the next candle. It signals strong market movement and a wide price range. Inside Bar (second candle): This candle is entirely within the high and low range of the Outside Bar, indicating market in
Keltner Grid Scalper MT5 EA
Allan Munene Mutiiria
5 (2)
エキスパート
The Keltner Grid Scalper MT5 EA is an automated trading system for MetaTrader 5 platforms. It uses the Keltner Channel indicator for entry signals in a grid-based strategy. This EA generates trades based on Keltner Channel crossovers and manages them through baskets. We designed it for forex pairs on timeframes from M5 to H1 but you can test and optimize on any other. The system organizes trades into baskets, with options for lot sizing, breakeven adjustments, and trailing stops. It includes da
FREE
Happy Nation MT5
Andrijana Radojevic
エキスパート
LAUNCH PROMO – LIMITED TIME OFFER% Price: $99 IMPORTANT! After purchase, send me a private message to receive the installation manual and detailed setup instructions. SETFILES  - DOWNLOAD HERE! HAPPY NATION EA   is a next-generation automated system built for all AUD pairs, combining a smart, controlled grid structure with advanced market-adaptive filters. It delivers   ultra-low drawdown (1–5%) , fast trade cycles (≈90% closed within 24h), and strict exposure control through pair-specific
Order Blocks Scalper
Allan Munene Mutiiria
4.2 (5)
エキスパート
The Order Blocks Scalper EA is a next-generation, fully automated trading tool that identifies and trades key order block zones with precision and speed. Designed for traders seeking consistent entries and exits, this EA harnesses advanced market structure analysis to detect consolidation ranges, breakouts, and impulsive price movements, enabling optimal trade execution. Key Features Smart Order Block Detection : Identifies bullish and bearish order blocks based on institutional order flow. Each
FREE
Zlatanic Pro
Tamatey Enoch
エキスパート
Zlatanic Pro – プロフェッショナルEAのためのAI搭載スマートシグナルモジュール あなたのエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）を次のレベルへ。 Zlatanic Pro は、パフォーマンス・精度・制御性を重視するトレーダーのために開発された、AI駆動の高度なシグナルエンジンです。 最先端のAIアルゴリズムにより、 Zlatanic Pro はリアルタイムで市場状況を分析し、独自のロジックモデルを使って高確度のトレードシグナルを生成。戦略のコアを外部に公開することなく、安全に運用できます。MetaTrader 5と完全互換で、MQL5ストラテジービルダーともシームレスに連携。初心者からプロレベルのEAまで対応可能です。 AIが中核。優位性が結果に。 初めてEAを開発する方にも、ハイレベルな戦略をチューニングする方にも、 Zlatanic Pro はインテリジェントな意思決定エンジンとして機能し、人間の直感と機械の精度を融合させます。 トレーダーがZlatanic Proを選ぶ理由： AI搭載シグナルエンジン – より賢いロジックで優れた成果を実現
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
エキスパート
SolarTrade Suite 金融ロボット: LaunchPad Market Expert - 取引を開始するために設計されています! これは、革新的で高度なアルゴリズムを使用して値を計算する取引ロボットであり、金融​​市場の世界でのアシスタントです。 SolarTrade Suite シリーズのインジケーター セットを使用して、このロボットを起動するタイミングをより適切に選択してください。 説明の下部にある SolarTrade Suite シリーズの他の製品をご覧ください。 投資と金融市場の世界を自信を持ってナビゲートしたいですか? SolarTrade Suite 金融ロボット: LaunchPad Market Expert は、情報に基づいた投資決定を行い、利益を増やすのに役立つ革新的なソフトウェアです。 SolarTrade Suite 金融ロボット: LaunchPad Market Expert の利点: - 正確な計算: 当社のロボットは、高度なアルゴリズムと分析方法を使用して、市場の動きを正確に予測します。 資産を売買するのに最適なタイミングを
Signal Indicator to Expert MT5
William Oswaldo Mayorga Urduy
ユーティリティ
シグナルを出すインジケーターがあり、それをエキスパートに変換したいですか？ このエキスパートを使用すると、インジケーターを再プログラムまたは適合させることなく変換できます。適切に構成するには、次の手順に従う必要があります。 1）インジケーターはインジケーターフォルダーにある必要があります。 2）インジケーターが提供するBUYおよびSELLバッファーを慎重に選択する必要があります。 3）すべての操作を実行するか、購入または販売タイプの操作のみを実行するかを選択します。 4）操作に応じて、SLおよびTPによるか、有効期限によるかを問わず、操作を閉じる方法を選択します。 5）選択に応じて、時間フィールドまたはSLおよびTPフィールドに入力します。 6）必要な場合のみ、[ボリューム]、[コメント]、[マジック]、および[偏差]フィールドに入力します。 7）インジケーターによって与えられた入力を管理したい場合にのみ、最大利益と最大損失を設定して、EARNINGMANAGERフィールドを有効にして入力することができます。 8）トレーリングストップをアクティブまたは非アクティブに
Free Automatic Fibonacci MT5
Tonny Obare
4.86 (49)
インディケータ
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
SP500 Fast Collector
Dmitrij Petrenko
エキスパート
SP500 Fast Collector Automatic scalping trading! The trading system is designed to earn on market fluctuations. I do not offer any gifts or bonuses for a purchase or a positive review! The SP500 Fast Collector advisor has been tested in a closed test, showed excellent results, is worthy of respect, and does not require marketing tricks and manipulations. The SP500 index includes 505 of the largest US companies and, on average, it grows by 10% per year. A unique trading system based on the e
Prometheus MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
4.33 (6)
エキスパート
All our signals are now available on myfxbook:  click here   Prometheus signal: Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge. All future updates of the adviser are included in the price. After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly. I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable broker. Gold is one of the riskiest instruments on the market. It requires precision, deep analysis and effective
Predator tail
Aleksandr Davydov
エキスパート
Thank you for your interest in The Tail. I have been trading since 2018. Or rather, it’s not me who trades, but the army of my robots, which I constantly develop. Tail is one such candidate. This robot works on moving averages, filters trades by RSI. The robot provides the functionality of volume and position control. Combine different approaches. I recommend using it in a group of 3-5 of the same robots on different instruments for the best result. I recommend keeping a high value of the
FREE
Morning Range Breakout
Vladimir Kuzmin
エキスパート
Morning Range Breakout (Free Version) Morning Range Breakout (Free Version) is a straightforward trading advisor that implements a breakout strategy based on the morning range. It identifies the high and low within a specified time interval (e.g., 08:00–10:00 UTC) and opens a trade on a breakout upward or downward. The free version includes core functionality without restrictions. All parameters and messages are in English, per MQL5 Market requirements. Key Features Detects morning range based
FREE
Babel Assistant
Iurii Bazhanov
4.5 (8)
エキスパート
Babel assistant 1     The MT5 netting “Babel_assistant_1” robot uses the ZigZag indicator to generate Fibonacci levels on M1, M5, M15, H1, H4, D1, W1  periods of the charts , calculates the strength of trends for buying and selling. It opens a position with "Lot for open a position" if the specified trend level 4.925 is exceeded. Then Babel places pending orders at the some Fibonacci levels and places specified Stop Loss , Take Profit. The screen displays current results of work on the position
FREE
このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (379)
エキスパート
トレーダーの皆さん、こんにちは！私は Quantum Queen です。Quantumエコシステム全体の至宝であり、MQL5史上最高評価とベストセラーを誇るエキスパートアドバイザーです。20ヶ月以上のライブトレード実績により、XAUUSDの揺るぎない女王としての地位を確立しました。 私の専門は？ゴールドです。 私の使命は？一貫性があり、正確で、インテリジェントな取引結果を繰り返し提供することです。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 割引 価格。10 点購入ごとに50ドルずつ値上がりします。最終価格1999ドル ライブシグナル：   こちらをクリック Quantum Queen mql5 パブリックチャンネル:   こちらをクリック ***Quantum Queen MT5 を購入すると、Quantum StarMan を無料で入手できます!*** 詳細について
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.67 (39)
エキスパート
AOT MT5 - 次世代AI多通貨システム Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account]  |  [Satellite Signal]  | AOT Official Channel   重要!購入後、インストールマニュアルとセットアップ手順を受け取るために私にプライベートメッセージを送信してください: リソース 説明 AOTの取引頻度について ボットが毎日取引しない理由 AOTボットの設定方法 ステップバイステップのインストールガイド Set files AOT MT5は、 AIセンチメント分析 と 適応最適化アルゴリズム を搭載した高度なExpert Advisorです。何年もの改良を経て開発されたこの完全自動化システムは、リスク管理を使用して単一のAUDCAD M15チャートから16通貨ペアを取引します。 AI駆動技術 静的インジケーターを使用する従来のEAとは異なり、AOTはClaude API統合を通じてリアルタイムAIセンチメントフィルタリングを採用しています。この次世代アプローチは多次元市場パターンを分析し、優れた
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (22)
エキスパート
実際の取引口座でのライブシグナル:  デフォルトの MT4 (7 か月以上のライブ取引):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (5 か月以上のライブ取引):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 MQL5のForex EAトレーディングチャンネル： 私のMQL5チャンネルに参加して、最新ニュースを入手してください。 MQL5 の 14,000 人を超えるメンバーの私のコミュニティ 。 10 個中 3 個のみが 399 ドルで残っています! その後、価格は 499 ドルに引き上げられます。 EA は、購入したすべての顧客の権利を保証するために、数量限定で販売されます。 AI Gold Sniper は、多層アルゴリズム フレームワークに基づいて設計された最新の GPT-4o モデル (OpenAI の GPT-4o) を XAU/USD 取引に適用し、非構造化データ処理とクロス マーケット分析を統合して、取引の決定を最適化します。 AI Gold Snip
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
エキスパート
ライブシグナルが10%増加するごとに、Zenoxの独占権を維持し、戦略を保護するために価格が引き上げられます。最終価格は2,999ドルとなります。 ライブシグナル IC Markets口座、証明としてライブパフォーマンスをあなた自身の目でお確かめください！ ユーザーマニュアルをダウンロード（英語） Zenoxは、トレンドを追跡し、16通貨ペアにリスクを分散する最先端のAIマルチペアスイングトレードロボットです。長年の開発努力により、強力な取引アルゴリズムが実現しました。 2000年から今日までの高品質なデータセットを使用しました。AIは最新の機械学習技術を用いてサーバー上でトレーニングされ、その後強化学習が行われました。このプロセスには数週間かかりましたが、結果は非常に印象的です。トレーニング期間は2000年から2020年までです。2020年から今日までのデータはOut Of Sampleです。複数年にわたるOut Of Sampleでこのレベルのパフォーマンスを達成できたことは異例です。これは、AIレイヤーが新しい市場状況に問題なく適応できることを証明しており、これは重要です。多
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (17)
エキスパート
XAUUSD のハイブリッドトレーディング戦略 – ニュースセンチメントと注文板の不均衡の組み合わせ この戦略は、あまり使われていないが非常に効果的な2つのトレーディング手法を組み合わせ、 XAUUSD（金） の 30分足チャート 専用に開発されたハイブリッドシステムです。 従来のエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）が事前定義されたインジケーターや基本的なチャートパターンに依存するのに対し、本システムはリアルタイムデータとコンテキストベースの分析を統合したインテリジェントなマーケットアクセスモデルに基づいています。 経済ニュースのリアルタイム・センチメント分析 （GPT-5 搭載） ティックデータを用いた注文板（DOM）の不均衡のシミュレーション この2つのコンポーネントの組み合わせにより、ファンダメンタルおよびミクロ構造の市場データの両方を取り入れ、正確なエントリーとイグジットのための堅固な基盤が構築されます。 購入後すぐにご連絡ください。セットファイルとマニュアルをお渡しいたします。 検証済みシグナル（ECN口座）— NTRon 2000 安定版 [機能と推奨事項] 取引対象 :
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (87)
エキスパート
Quantum King EA — あらゆるトレーダーのために洗練されたインテリジェントパワー IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 発売記念特別価格 ライブ信号:       ここをクリック MT4バージョン：   こちらをクリック クォンタムキングチャンネル:       ここをクリック ***Quantum King MT5 を購入すると、Quantum StarMan を無料で入手できます!*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください! 正確さと規律をもって取引を管理します。 Quantum King EA は、 構造化グリッドの強さと適応型マーチンゲールのインテリジェンスを 1 つのシームレスなシステムに統合します。M5 の AUDCAD 用に設計されており、安定した制御された成長を望む初心者とプロの両方のために構築されています。
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (11)
エキスパート
実際の取引口座でのライブシグナル:  デフォルト設定:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 MQL5 の Forex EA 取引チャンネル:  私のMQL5チャンネルに参加して、最新ニュースを入手してください。 MQL5には14,000人以上の会員がいる私のコミュニティ 。 10個中3個のみ、399ドルで販売中！ その後、価格は499ドルに値上げされます。 EAはご購入いただいたすべてのお客様の権利を守るため、数量限定での販売となります。 AI Gold Trading は、高度な GPT-4o モデルを活用して、XAU/USD 市場で洗練されたトレンド追従戦略を実行します。このシステムは、マルチタイムフレーム収束分析を採用し、ノイズ低減のためのウェーブレット変換と分数積分技術を組み合わせて、真のトレンド持続性を識別します。当社独自のアルゴリズムは、モメンタム クラスタリング分析とレジームスイッチング検出を統合し、市場のボラティリティ状態への動的な適応を可能にします。EA は、ベイズ確率モデルを使用して、利回り曲線のダイナミクス、実質
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (6)
エキスパート
重要なお知らせ： 完全な透明性を確保するため、このEAにリンクされた実際の投資家口座へのアクセスを提供しており、操作なしでそのパフォーマンスをリアルタイムで監視できます。 わずか5日間で初期資本全体が完全に引き出され、それ以来、EAは元の残高に一切触れることなく、利益資金のみで取引を行っています。 現在の価格$199は限定的なローンチオファーであり、10コピー販売後または次回のアップデートリリース時に値上げされます。 今すぐコピーを入手することで、将来の値上げに関係なく、この割引価格での生涯アクセスが保証されます。 Contact :    t.me/ Novagoldx     or   t.me/NOVA_GOLDX ライブシグナル： LIVE SIGNAL:   BITCOIN LIVE SIGNAL:   XAUUSD    NOVA GOLD X 1H  Broker: Exness Server: Exness-MT5Real34 Account Number: 253171379 Investor Password:  111@Meta   NOVA GOLD X
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
エキスパート
シンボル XAUUSD（ゴールド/米ドル） タイムフレーム（期間） H1-M15（任意） シングルポジショントレード対応 はい 最低入金額 500 USD （または他通貨の同等額） すべてのブローカーに対応 はい（2桁または3桁の価格表示、任意の通貨、シンボル名、GMT時間に対応） 事前設定なしで稼働可能 はい 機械学習に興味がある方は、こちらのチャンネルを購読してください: 購読する！ Mad Turtle プロジェクトの主な特徴: 本物の機械学習 このエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）は、GPTサイトや類似サービスに接続しません。 モデルはMT5に組み込まれたONNXライブラリを使用して展開されます。初回の起動時に、偽造不可能なシステムメッセージが表示されます。 CLICK 参照: ONNX（Open Neural Network Exchange）。 資金の安全性 プリロールオーバーやマイクロスキャルピング、統計的サンプルの少ない狭いレンジでの取引を使用しません。 グリッドやマーチンゲールなどの危険な戦略を使用しません。 また、長期間稼働し、1日で利益や資金をすべて失う
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.84 (83)
エキスパート
Aura Ultimate — ニューラル ネットワーク トレーディングの頂点、そして経済的自由への道。 Aura Ultimateは、Auraファミリーの新たな進化形であり、最先端のAIアーキテクチャ、市場適応型インテリジェンス、そしてリスク管理された精度を融合させた製品です。Aura Black EditionとAura Neuronの実績あるDNAを基盤に、さらに進化を遂げ、それぞれの強みを統合したマルチ戦略エコシステムへと融合させ、全く新しい予測ロジックレイヤーを導入しています。 非常に重要ですので、エキスパートをご購入後、プライベートメッセージをお送りください。必要な推奨事項をすべて記載した手順書をお送りします。 Next 15 copies available for 1000 $, next price $1250 Aura Ultimate アドバイザーを購入すると、 2 つの取引口座番号にリンクされた Vortex、Oracle、または Aura Bitcoin Hash アドバイザーの無料ライセンスを受け取ることができます。 プライベートメッセージで条件を尋ねて
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
エキスパート
ご紹介     Quantum Empire EA は 、有名な GBPUSD ペアの取引方法を変革する画期的な MQL5 エキスパート アドバイザーです。 13年以上の取引経験を持つ経験豊富なトレーダーのチームによって開発されました。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EAを購入すると、Quantum StarMan が無料で手に入る可能性があります！*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください 検証済み信号:   こちらをクリック MT4バージョン：   ここをクリック 量子EAチャネル:       ここをクリック 10 回購入するごとに価格が 50 ドル上がります。最終価格 1999 ドル 量子皇帝EA       EAは、1つの取引を5つの小さな取引に継続的に分割する独自の戦略を採用しています
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
5 (14)
エキスパート
特 別価格  $109  (通常価格: $365) 。 セットアップと使用ガイド :  ABS Channel 。 リアルタイム監視:   ABS Signal 。  ライブシグナルのセットアップファイル 基本セットアップファイル ABS EAとは? ABS EAは、H1時間足の XAUUSD(ゴールド) 専用に開発されたプロフェッショナルな取引ロボットです。 マーチンゲールシステム に基づいており、 組み込みのリスク管理機能 により. 初心者から経験豊富なトレーダー向けに設計されたABS EAは、セットアップが簡単で、完全自動化されており、さまざまな取引スタイルに合わせてカスタマイズ可能です。 主な機能 ユーザー定義の安全設定を備えたマーチンゲール戦略 柔軟なロット管理:固定ロットまたは自動ロット 選択した閾値で取引を一時停止する最大ドローダウン制限 簡単なセットアップ:チャートに添付し、設定を構成して取引 技術仕様 シンボル: XAUUSD 時間足: H1 最低入金額: $300 推奨入金額: $1,000 口座タイプ: ECN / Raw Spread レバレッジ:
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
5 (8)
エキスパート
X Fusion AI — ニューラル適応型ハイブリッド取引システム 期間限定割引。残り7件（全20件）— まもなく完売。 現在の特別価格は149ドルで、まもなく999ドルに戻ります。 動作デモ 実運用パフォーマンス ご購入後、推奨パラメータ、使用方法、注意事項、運用のコツなどの情報を受け取るために、必ず私たちにプライベートメッセージをお送りください。 ご支援いただき、誠にありがとうございます。 1. 概要 X Fusion AI は、従来の取引ロジックとニューラル風の適応メカニズムを組み合わせた自動売買システムです。 本システムは価格を予測することを目的とせず、市場環境の変化を分析し、それに応じて内部ロジックを調整します。 主な特徴は以下の通りです： 多様な市場環境への適応 市場条件の変化に対する安定した動作 ドローダウン管理の強化 ノイズや低品質シグナルのフィルタリング 本システムは、市場の流れを評価し、構造変化に応じて反応することに重点を置いています。 2. 実績参照（MQL5 内部シグナル） 以下の MQL5 シグナルで運用状況を確認できます： メインシグナル： https:
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
エキスパート
長期的な成長。一貫性。回復力。 Pivot Killer EA は短期間で利益を得るためのシステムではありません。これは、 長期的かつ持続的に口座を成長させるために設計されたプロフェッショナル仕様の取引アルゴリズム です。 XAUUSD（ゴールド） 専用に開発された Pivot Killer は、長年の研究・テスト・開発の集大成です。その哲学はシンプルです。 「一貫性は運を凌駕する」 。このシステムは、市場サイクル、ボラティリティの変化、流動性の異なる環境でストレステストを受けており、短期的な結果を狙うのではなく、長期的に生き残ることを目的として設計されています。 長く生き残るための戦略。  グリッドなし。マーチンゲールなし。ナンピンなし。 100K Live account signal Small Live account signal 市場は進化し、ボラティリティは変化し、トレンドは常に移り変わります。Pivot Killer EA は、 本当の成長は投機ではなく生存から生まれる ことを理解しているトレーダーのために作られました。 停滞期があるのは正常であり、予想されることです
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
エキスパート
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.58 (26)
エキスパート
新たな前進 | AI 駆動の精密さが市場ロジックと融合 Argos Rage は、新しいレベルの自動売買を実現します。 DeepSeek AI システム を搭載し、リアルタイムで市場の動きを分析します。 Argos Fury の強みを引き継ぎつつ、この EA は異なる戦略ルートを採用しています：より高い柔軟性、幅広い市場解釈、そして強力な市場参加です。 Live Signal タイムフレーム: M30 レバレッジ:  最小 1:20 最低入金額:  $100 通貨ペア:  XAUUSD, EURUSD 対応ブローカー:  全て Argos Rageをご購入いただくと、 Argos Fury を無料でお受け取りいただけます。 ご購入後に私までご連絡ください。 Argos Rage は市場構造、リズム、圧力を評価し、確率が一致したときのみ取引を行います。 これにより、Argos Fury よりも多くの機会を得ながら、不確実な相場でも賢明な保護を維持します。 Argos Fury が明確な反転構造に焦点を当てるのに対し、 Argos Rage は取引範囲を広げます。 より多くのセッ
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (3)
エキスパート
Cryon X-9000 — 量子分析コアを搭載した自律型トレーディングシステム リアルシグナル：  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 現在、多くのトレーダーが セント口座 や 極めて小額の資金 でEAを運用し、見た目だけの成績を作り出しています。これは裏を返せば、彼らが 自分のシステムを本当に信頼していない ということを示しています。 一方、このシグナルは 20,000ドルのリアル口座 で運用されています。 これは 実際の資金コミットメント を示し、セント口座でよく見られる 人工的な成績膨張 や リスク歪み のない、 透明性の高いパフォーマンス を提供します。 Cryon X-9000 は、極めて高い精度・安定性・一貫性を備えた次世代の自律型トレーディングアーキテクチャです。多層式の量子インスパイア分析コアを基盤に構築され、リアルタイムで市場構造を再構築し、冷徹な数学的ロジックに基づいて最適なエントリーポイントを導き出します。 本システムの中心には Cryon Core Engine があり、高度なパターン分析、ボラティリティ行動モデル
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
エキスパート
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (9)
エキスパート
概要 Golden Hen EA は、 XAUUSD（ゴールド） 専用に設計されたエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）です。異なる市場状況と時間枠（M5、M30、H2、H4、H6、H12）によってトリガーされる8つの独立した取引戦略を組み合わせて動作します。 このEAは、エントリーとフィルターを自動的に管理するように設計されています。EAの核となるロジックは、特定のシグナルの識別に焦点を当てています。Golden Hen EA は、 グリッド、マーチンゲール、またはナンピン手法を使用しません 。 EAによって開かれるすべての取引は、事前に定義された ストップロス（Stop Loss） と テイクプロフィット（Take Profit） を使用します。 ライブシグナル   |   アナウンスチャンネル  | セットファイルのダウンロード 8つの戦略の概要 EAは、複数の時間枠にわたってXAUUSDチャートを同時に分析します。 戦略 1 (M30):   この戦略は、定義された弱気パターンの後に続く潜在的な強気反転シグナルを識別するために、最近のバーの特定のシーケンスを分析します。 戦略 2
Gold vs Bitcoin Arbitrage
Anton Zverev
4 (3)
エキスパート
世界初のゴールドとビットコイン間の公開裁定アルゴリズム！ 毎日セール開催中！ ライブシグナル -   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2348132 EA: 時間の経過とともに推奨されるブローカー：   IC Markets 取引ペア:   XAUUSD、BTCUSD 添付ファイルのシンボル:   XAUUSD H1 取引した通貨ペアが 「Market Watch」 ウィンドウに追加されていることを必ず確認してください。 口座タイプ: ECN/ロースプレッド プレフィックス設定: ブローカーがシンボルプレフィックス付きの通貨ペアを持っている場合、例えば - XAUUSD   _i 次に設定にプレフィックスを入力します：   「   _   i」 金 vs ビットコイン裁定取引: これは、これらの資産間の価格差を利用する戦略ですが、通常は直接取引されるペアではなく、競合する「安全資産」として機能します。トレーダーは、市場の不確実性やトレンド反転の時期に、金がビットコインに対して割安になる（またはその逆）のを狙い、より安価な資産を購入し、より高値で売却
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
エキスパート
プロップしっかり準備完了!   (   SETFILEをダウンロード ) WARNING : 現在の価格で残りわずかです！ 最終価格: 990ドル EA を 1 つ無料で入手 (2 取引アカウント用) -> 購入後に連絡してください Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal ゴールドリーパーへようこそ！ 非常に成功した Goldtrade Pro を基にして構築されたこの EA は、複数の時間枠で同時に実行できるように設計されており、取引頻度を非常に保守的なものから非常に不安定なものまで設定するオプションがあります。 EA は複数の確認アルゴリズムを使用して最適なエントリー価格を見つけ、内部で複数の戦略を実行して取引のリスクを分散します。 すべての取引にはストップロスとテイクプロフィットがありますが、リスクを最小限に抑え、各取引の可能性を最大化するために、トレーリングストップロスとトレーリングテイプロフィットも使用します。 このシステムは、重要なサポートとレ
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
エキスパート
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% オフ 24時間限定セールです。セールは11月29日に終了します。 この商品のセールは今回のみです。 Synaバージョン4のご紹介 - 世界初のエージェント型AI取引エコシステム Synaバージョン4をご紹介できることを嬉しく思います。 外国為替取引業界初の真のマルチEAエージェント調整システム です。この画期的なイノベーションにより、複数のエキスパートアドバイザーが、異なるMT5ターミナルとブローカー口座間で統一されたインテリジェンスネットワークとして動作することが可能になります - これは今まで小売外国為替取引に存在しなかった機能です。 SynaはAiQ、Mean Machine GPT、または複数のSyna自身とシームレスに連携し、EAが集合的知性を共有し、お互いの取引から学習し、ポートフォリオ全体で戦略を調整する協力的なエコシステムを作成します 。 バージョン3+のOpenAI、Anthropic、Gemini、X.ai（Grok）、Mistral、DeepSeek、Perplexity、およびOpenRouterの広範なモデルエコシス
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
エキスパート
PROP FIRM READY!  発売プロモーション: 現在の価格で入手できるコピーの数は極めて限られています! 最終価格: 990ドル 349ドルから：EAを1つ無料でお選びください！（最大2つの取引口座番号） 究極のコンボディール   ->   こちらをクリック 公開グループに参加する: ここをクリック   LIVE RESULTS 独立レビュー 「ORBマスター」へようこそ ： オープニングレンジブレイクアウトで優位に立つ ORB マスター EA は、現代のトレーダー向けに設計された、洗練された高性能のエキスパート アドバイザーであり、オープニング レンジ ブレイクアウト (ORB) 戦略の威力を発揮します。 ORB は、市場の勢いを早期に捉える能力により人気が急上昇しており、この EA はその実証済みのアプローチに対する私の個人的な見解を表しています。 ORBマスターがどのように成果を出すか ： ORBマスターは、米国と欧州の株式市場が開くとすぐに行動を開始し、SP500、US30（ダウジョーンズ）、NASDAQ、DAXの4つの主要指数の重要な開始範囲をターゲット
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
エキスパート
Aura Black Edition は、GOLD のみを取引するように設計された完全自動化 EA です。エキスパートは、2011 年から 2020 年の期間に XAUUSD で安定した結果を示しました。危険な資金管理方法は使用されていません。マーチンゲール、グリッド、スキャルプも使用されていません。あらゆるブローカーの条件に適しています。多層パーセプトロンでトレーニングされた EA ニューラル ネットワーク (MLP) は、フィードフォワード人工ニューラル ネットワーク (ANN) のクラスです。MLP という用語は、曖昧に使用され、フィードフォワード ANN に緩く使用される場合もあれば、複数のパーセプトロン層 (しきい値アクティベーション付き) で構成されるネットワークを厳密に指す場合もあります。多層パーセプトロンは、特に単一の隠し層がある場合、口語的に「バニラ」ニューラル ネットワークと呼ばれることがあります。MLP は、入力層、隠し層、出力層の少なくとも 3 つのノード層で構成されます。入力ノードを除き、各ノードは非線形アクティベーション関数を使用するニューロンです。MLP
Remstone
Remstone
5 (8)
エキスパート
Remstoneは、ありきたりなエキスパートアドバイザーではありません。 長年の研究と資産管理の成果を融合させたものです。 Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwin VHR   RemstoneX The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 2018年以来 、私の前職であるArmonia Capitalは、FCA規制下の資産運用会社であるDarwinexにシグナルARFを提供し、75万ドルを調達しました。1人のアドバイザーで4つの資産クラスをマスターしましょう！ 約束も、曲線フィッティングも、幻想もなし。ただ、豊富なライブ体験だけ。 Remstone の力を活用して成功しているトレーダーの成長コミュニティに参加しましょう。 Remstoneは、市場トレンドを活用するために設計された完全自動取引ソリューションです。高度なアルゴリズムを基盤とし、信頼性と成果を求めるトレーダーのために設計されています。 実証された精度でトレーディングの優位性を高めまし
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
3.75 (51)
エキスパート
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (29)
エキスパート
重要 ： このパッケージは、現在の価格で、非常に限られた数のみ販売されます。    価格はすぐに1499ドルになるだろう    100 以上の戦略が含まれており 、今後もさらに追加される予定です。 ボーナス : 999 ドル以上の価格の場合 --> 私の他の EA を  5 つ無料で選択できます! すべてのセットファイル 完全なセットアップと最適化ガイド ビデオガイド ライブシグナル レビュー（第三者） 究極のブレイクアウトシステムへようこそ！ 8 年をかけて丹念に開発された、洗練された独自のエキスパート アドバイザー (EA) である Ultimate Breakout System をご紹介します。 このシステムは、高く評価されているGold Reaper EAを含む、MQL5市場で最高のパフォーマンスを誇るいくつかのEAの基盤となっています。 7か月以上にわたって1位を維持したこのほか、Goldtrade Pro、Goldbot One、Indicement、Daytrade Proもランクインしました。 Ultimate Breakout System は単なる EA
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (8)
エキスパート
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — 25年以上の経験を持つ作者による、マーチンゲールやグリッドなしで任意の資産を取引するためのプロフェッショナルな取引アドバイザー。 トップアドバイザーのほとんどは上昇する金で動作します。テストでは見事に見えます...金が上昇している間は。ですが、トレンドが尽きたらどうなるでしょうか？誰があなたのデポジットを保護しますか？HTTP EAは永遠の上昇を信じていません — 変化する市場に適応し、投資ポートフォリオを広く分散し、デポジットを保護するために設計されています。それは、上昇、下落、横ばいのどのモードでも同様に成功する規律あるアルゴリズムです。プロのように取引します。HTTP EAは、リスクと時間の精密管理システムです。歴史上の美しいチャートでアドバイザーを選ばないでください。動作原理で選んでください。 資産 任意、購入後各々に専用の .set ファイル 時間足 M5-H4（アドバイザー設定で指定） 原則 動的価格不足ゾーンとの作業 デポジット $100 から。レバレッジ 1:25+ ブローカー 任意、ECN/Raw 低スプレッド
Golden Mirage mt5
Michela Russo
4.71 (28)
エキスパート
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.2 (40)
エキスパート
AxonShift — 適応型実行ロジックを備えたアルゴリズム取引システム AxonShiftは、XAUUSD（ゴールド）のH1時間足での取引に特化して設計・最適化された自律型アルゴリズム取引システムです。本システムは、短期的な市場の動きと中期的なトレンドのインパルスを組み合わせた市場構造の理解に基づく、モジュール式のロジックアーキテクチャを採用しています。市場ノイズに過剰に反応することなく、定義された条件に基づく管理された取引サイクルを重視しています。 すべての取引は、内部フィルター、価格水準、ボラティリティの文脈に基づいたシナリオロジックによって開始されます。マーチンゲール、グリッド、ポジションのスケーリングといった手法は使用せず、市場の変動に対して明確かつ予測可能な動作を実現しています。 各取引には固定のストップロス（SL）およびテイクプロフィット（TP）レベルが設定されており、一貫性のあるリスク管理アプローチを確保しています。市場実行方式に対応したECN/STPブローカーでの運用に適しており、明確に定義された資本モデルでの展開が可能です。外部インジケーターやランダム要素に依存す
作者のその他のプロダクト
Bear Trap Pot of gold
Bassem Charfeddine
エキスパート
UNBEATABLE LAUNCH OFFER! (Limited Time) We are so confident in BTP's performance that we are releasing it at a massive discount for our founding users. The price will   never be this low again. Slot Discount Price For Whom? First 10 Lucky Buyers 99% OFF $33 The Pioneers. The Smart Money. Next 10 Buyers 90% OFF $330 The Early Adopters. Next 30 Buyers 50% OFF $1,650 The Strategic Investors. All Future Buyers FULL PRICE $3,300 The Institutional Standard. >>> The timer is ticking. The first 10 sl
Bear Trap Pot
Bassem Charfeddine
エキスパート
BEAR TRAP POT (BTP) EA  The EA That Turns Market Traps Into Your Treasure What is the Bear Trap Pot? Most trading systems are prey to the market. The Bear Trap Pot (BTP) is the hunter. This is not a grid EA. This is a sophisticated market trap designed to profit when other systems fail. It lays a strategic grid, waits for the market to over-extend itself, and then   snares the profits , filling your pot while others watch their accounts bleed. Our mascot is a green bear for a reason.   In our w
Orange Bear trap pot
Bassem Charfeddine
エキスパート
UNBEATABLE LAUNCH OFFER! (Limited Time) We are so confident in BTP's performance that we are releasing it for FREE for our founding users. The price will   never be this low again. Slot Discount Price For Whom? First x Lucky Buyers FREE $0 The Pioneers. The Smart Money. Next 100 Buyers 90% OFF $330 The Early Adopters. Next 300 Buyers 50% OFF $1,650 The Strategic Investors. All Future Buyers FULL PRICE $3,300 The Institutional Standard. >>> The timer is ticking. The first 10 slots will be gone
フィルタ:
hauschekfx
19
hauschekfx 2025.12.17 05:10 
 

ユーザーは評価に対して何もコメントを残しませんでした

Bassem Charfeddine
737
開発者からの返信 Bassem Charfeddine 2025.12.17 10:33
thanks !
Yong Ming Jiang
550
Yong Ming Jiang 2025.12.17 05:04 
 

ユーザーは評価に対して何もコメントを残しませんでした

Bassem Charfeddine
737
開発者からの返信 Bassem Charfeddine 2025.12.17 10:32
next version we will add it yes
245237776
236
245237776 2025.12.17 05:01 
 

ユーザーは評価に対して何もコメントを残しませんでした

Bassem Charfeddine
737
開発者からの返信 Bassem Charfeddine 2025.12.17 10:32
next version yes
fritziboehm
91
fritziboehm 2025.12.16 16:16 
 

ユーザーは評価に対して何もコメントを残しませんでした

Bassem Charfeddine
737
開発者からの返信 Bassem Charfeddine 2025.12.16 16:26
thanks, Sie benötigen für diesen EA keine voreingestellten Dateien, verwenden Sie einfach den Automatikmodus.
レビューに返信