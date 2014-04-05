Fractal Support Resistance Champion Pro MT5

Tittle : Fractal Support Resistance Champion Pro MT5


Professional Zones indicator with adaptive logic for Forex, Indices or Crypto. Designed to capture high-probability trades while avoiding noise.

 Fractal Support Resistance Champion Pro MT5
✅ Works on Forex + Indices + Crypto
✅ Adaptive logic (rare on MQL5)
✅ Non-repainting, historical signals
✅ Clean, understandable, professional, not Noise

✅ Multi-Timeframe


RECOMMENDED DEFAULT SETTINGS:

  • Forex → Any timeframe from M15+

  • Indices → Any timeframe from M15+

DISCLAIMER:

“This indicator is a decision-support tool and does not guarantee profits. Proper risk management is required.”


