Utazima Fibo Order Block Pro is a professional Smart Money Concepts (SMC) Expert Advisor that combines Order Blocks, Fibonacci retracement, and Higher Timeframe trend confirmation to deliver high-precision trade entries.

Built with prop firm rules and live account safety in mind, this EA focuses on controlled risk, smart execution, and disciplined trade management rather than over-trading.

⚙️ Core Strategy

✔ Smart Money Concepts (Order Blocks)

✔ Fibonacci Premium / Discount Zones

✔ Higher Timeframe EMA Trend Filter

✔ London & New York Session Trading

✔ One high-quality setup per day

🛡 Risk Management Features

✔ Break-Even protection

✔ Partial Take Profit

✔ Fixed or controlled lot size

✔ Magic Number isolation

✔ Clean execution (no grid, no martingale)

📊 Best For

✔ Prop Firm Challenges

✔ Live Accounts

✔ Gold (XAUUSD), Forex & Indices

✔ Traders who prefer quality over quantity

🚫 What This EA Does NOT Use

✘ No martingale

✘ No grid

✘ No over-trading

✘ No dangerous recovery logic

📌 Recommended Settings

Timeframes: M5 – M15

Symbols: XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD

Broker: Any MT5 broker

Account Type: Prop Firm / Live

📞 Support & Contact

For installation help, updates, or EA support:

WhatsApp / DM: +250 789 609 112

⚠️ Disclaimer

Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test the Expert Advisor on a demo account before using it on a live account.