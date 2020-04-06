Eurusd Vs Audusd

EURUSD vs AUDUSD – The Ultimate Dual-Pair Forex Intelligence Engine

EURUSD vs AUDUSD is an ultra-advanced Expert Advisor engineered to operate with exceptional precision on two of the most traded currency pairs in the Forex market.
Built specifically to dominate dual-pair trading, it delivers superior accuracy in both entries and exits while adapting its behavior dynamically through its internal intelligent systems.

Optimized for the M1/M5 timeframe, this EA blends fast market interpretation with powerful risk-based execution.
Its default settings automatically scale risk based on account balance, while the integrated StopLoss%, bar-count filtering, volatility scanner, and a complete suite of internal tools ensure the system remains stable, reactive, and incredibly precise.

Designed to run flawlessly on EURUSD and AUDUSD, its architecture focuses exclusively on these symbols for maximum efficiency and consistent performance.
A unique MagicNumber guarantees clean and conflict-free operation, even when running multiple configurations.

EURUSD vs AUDUSD is built for traders who demand focused power, stability, and intelligent automation without compromise.

🚀 What Makes EURUSD vs AUDUSD Exceptional?

Ultra-Fast Dual-Pair Execution
Reads and reacts to micro-movements on EURUSD and AUDUSD simultaneously.

🧠 Smart Risk Scaling & StopLoss% Control
Risk adjusts automatically to account size, with flexible SL percentage management.

🎛️ Advanced Entry System
Includes bar-count filtering, volatility scanning, precise trigger logic, and stability checks.

🔁 Fully Integrated Internal Tools
Dynamic trailing engine, break-even logic, spread filters, session rules, and many other embedded protection modules.

🔒 Safe, Efficient, Intelligent
Designed for modern market conditions with optimized decision-making and risk-adaptive behavior.

💼 Supported Symbols
✔️ EURUSD
✔️ AUDUSD (AUDCAD-GBPUSD-XAUUSD ADDED)

🛠️ Core Functionalities

  • Risk-based defaults tied to account capital

  • StopLoss% engine for controlled exposure

  • Bar-count entry scanner

  • Integrated volatility detector

  • Dynamic trailing system

  • MagicNumber for multi-instance setups

  • Spread & session protection

  • Fast processing & ultra-light execution

📊 Recommended Settings

  • Timeframe: M1/M5/M15/H1

  • Minimum Capital Recommended: 1000 $/£

  • Broker: Any (RAW/ECN recommended)

  • Leverage: Any

  • VPS: Highly recommended for optimal performance

⚠️ Important Note
EURUSD vs AUDUSD is a professional-grade algorithm.
While extremely powerful, it requires responsible use, proper money management, and awareness of risks.
Always test on demo before going live and adjust risk settings based on your experience.

📩 Support & Community
For help, setup, extra robots, or new releases.


作者のその他のプロダクト
Gold Invertio scalping
Mose' Panizza
エキスパート
MEGA 30% DISCOUNT ON ALL ROBOTS! Gold Invertio Scalp – Next-Generation XAUUSD Scalping EA Gold Invertio Scalp is a next-generation Expert Advisor designed for traders who demand a professional, precise, and uncompromising approach to algorithmic trading on XAUUSD. This fully automated system is built to operate on the M1 timeframe , using advanced breakout detection, dynamic trailing logic, and intelligent risk management – without martingale, grid, or averaging strategies that put capital a
Xauusd Eutopya Fast
Mose' Panizza
エキスパート
MEGA 30% DISCOUNT ON ALL ROBOTS! XAUUSD EUTOPYA FAST – The Future of Gold Scalping is Here XAUUSD EUTOPYA FAST is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor engineered for traders who want speed, precision, and pure algorithmic power in their XAUUSD trading. Built for the M1 timeframe , this EA uses next-generation breakout intelligence, dynamic trailing mechanics, and adaptive risk management — all with zero martingale, grid, or averaging , ensuring your capital stays protected while maximizing effici
GainLossView
Mose' Panizza
インディケータ
GainLossView – Smart Profit Tracker for Every Trader GainLossView is a powerful yet lightweight indicator designed to give you real-time visual control of your trading performance — directly on the chart. Whether you trade manually or with Expert Advisors , GainLossView keeps you fully aware of your daily gains, current losses, and total balance with clean, instant updates. Why Traders Love GainLossView GainLossView turns your chart into a live performance dashboard. It helps you stay conn
Bicoin Et Futurum
Mose' Panizza
エキスパート
MEGA 30% DISCOUNT ON ALL ROBOTS! BITCOIN ET FUTURUM – The Future of Crypto Scalping Begins Here BITCOIN ET FUTURUM is an ultra-advanced Expert Advisor created for traders looking for speed, precision, and next-level algorithmic performance specifically on Bitcoin and major crypto assets . Developed for the M1 timeframe , this EA leverages intelligent volatility detection, rapid breakout confirmation, and adaptive crypto-focused risk management — all without martingale, grid, or dangerous a
Forex Astropya
Mose' Panizza
エキスパート
MEGA 30% DISCOUNT ON ALL ROBOTS! FOREX ASTROPYA – The Future of Multi-Currency Forex Scalping FOREX ASTROPYA is a next-generation Expert Advisor engineered for traders who demand speed, precision, and intelligent automation across the entire Forex market . Designed for the M1 timeframe , this EA uses advanced multi-currency breakout detection, dynamic trailing logic, and adaptive risk management — all without martingale, grid, or averaging. The more currency pairs you connect, the more pow
Gold Magnus
Mose' Panizza
エキスパート
MEGA 30% DISCOUNT ON ALL ROBOTS! GOLD MAGNUS – Adaptive Gold Grid Engine With Intelligent Risk Modes GOLD MAGNUS is a powerful and flexible XAUUSD trading bot designed for traders who want speed, customization, and smart automation on the gold market. Built for the M1 timeframe , it combines structured grid logic with an ultra-intelligent risk system that adapts instantly to your chosen style. At its core, GOLD MAGNUS operates as a precision grid engine , opening calculated positions as th
Moneta Vertex
Mose' Panizza
エキスパート
MEGA 30% DISCOUNT ON ALL ROBOTS! MONETA VERTEX – The Ultimate Multi-Currency Forex Intelligence Engine MONETA VERTEX is an ultra-advanced Expert Advisor designed to operate flawlessly across the entire Forex market. Built to dominate multi-currency trading, it delivers exceptional accuracy in both entries and exits, adapting its behavior dynamically through its internal intelligent systems. Engineered for the M1 timeframe , MONETA VERTEX combines fast market interpretation with powerful ri
Gold Aurefix
Mose' Panizza
エキスパート
MEGA 30% DISCOUNT ON ALL ROBOTS! GOLD AUREFIX – The Elite Evolution of Gold Trading Intelligence The new era of XAUUSD algorithmic mastery begins now. GOLD AUREFIX is an ultra-refined Expert Advisor crafted for traders who demand intelligence, stability, and high-performance execution in the volatile world of XAUUSD. Engineered for the M1 timeframe , it integrates advanced volatility-mapping logic, smart breakout recognition, deep-learning–inspired filters, and capital-adaptive risk mechan
Gold Aurefix MT5
Mose' Panizza
エキスパート
GOLD AUREFIX MT5 Advanced Algorithmic Trading System for XAUUSD GOLD AUREFIX MT5 represents the next generation of algorithmic trading for Gold (XAUUSD), engineered for traders who seek precision, adaptability, and professional-grade execution in fast-moving market conditions. Designed specifically for the MetaTrader 5 platform , this Expert Advisor combines intelligent price-action logic with adaptive market filters to operate efficiently across varying volatility regimes. The system focuses
Bitcoin Et Futurum MT5
Mose' Panizza
エキスパート
BITCOIN ET FUTURUM MT5 — The Future of Crypto Scalping Starts Now BITCOIN ET FUTURUM MT5 is an advanced algorithmic trading system designed for Bitcoin (BTC) and major crypto CFDs, built for traders who want speed, precision, and stable execution in highly volatile market conditions. Optimized for the MetaTrader 5 environment, this EA combines volatility-sensitive price action logic , breakout confirmation, and adaptive trade management to handle the unique behavior of crypto markets, includin
Forex Invictus
Mose' Panizza
エキスパート
FOREX INVICTUS MT5 – The Ultimate Next-Generation Forex Intelligence Engine FOREX INVICTUS MT5 is a next-generation Expert Advisor developed exclusively for MetaTrader 5 , engineered to deliver precision, stability, and intelligent automation across the Forex market. Designed to dominate modern trading conditions, FOREX INVICTUS MT5 combines advanced market analysis , dynamic risk management, and adaptive execution logic to achieve high-quality entries and controlled exits , even in volatile
