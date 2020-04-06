Edge engine apex

EDGE ENGINE APEX – Gold Long Resonance Engine

EDGE ENGINE APEX is not “just another XAUUSD robot”.

It’s a single-purpose weapon:

Systematically compound long exposure on XAUUSD H1 using a RESONANCE COIL / TRAP ENGINE.

Where most EAs try to trade everything, everywhere, all the time, APEX is proudly narrow-minded.
It lives and breathes gold longs on H1 – and nothing else.

That focus shows in the equity curve: a controlled, persistent climb from lower left to upper right across multiple years of data.


Launch offer
Early adopters get EDGE ENGINE APEX at 129 USD (regular price 249 USD) – limited to the first 10 licenses or until 31 January 2026, whichever comes first.

Powered by the RESONANCE COIL / TRAP ENGINE

At the heart of APEX sits the Resonance Coil / Trap Engine – a research-driven module that:

  • Tracks market “rhythm” and preferred hours for gold movement

  • Detects coil phases (compressed volatility before expansion)

  • Hunts trap patterns where aggressive moves exhaust and reverse back into the dominant trend

You don’t have to tune it, script it or babysit it.
All the heavy lifting – timing, volatility regime detection, pattern qualification – is embedded inside the engine.

From your side it looks simple:
attach APEX → set risk per trade → let the Resonance Engine do its job.

Research, not intuition

APEX was built from a full quant workflow, including:

  • Multi-year XAUUSD H1 history

  • Tens of thousands of parameter evaluations

  • Walk-forward style testing and robustness checks

  • Realistic modelling of spread, commissions and slippage

No “lucky month” optimization, no visual-mode curve doodling.
Just a focused engine repeatedly stress-tested on gold.

Long-only by design

APEX is long-only on purpose.

Gold structurally prefers the upside: big impulsive rallies, slower corrections.
APEX leans into that:

  • Designed to ride up-legs and deep pullbacks that resolve higher

  • Doesn’t waste bullets trying to short every dip

  • Behaviour that mirrors how many professional gold traders think – but with machine-level discipline

The showcased backtests (e.g. 2019–2025 with 1% risk per trade) reflect this profile:
hundreds of trades, controlled drawdowns, and a robust, realistic equity line.

Risk & money management: no games, no martingale

APEX treats risk like a professional:

  • Risk-percent position sizing – 1% per trade by default (fully configurable)

  • Every trade has a hard SL and TP set at entry

  • Position size is calculated from stop distance + your risk %

  • No martingale, no grid, no hedging tricks, no “recovery modes”

What you see in the backtest is what APEX is structurally allowed to do live.

What you actually get

  • Instrument: XAUUSD

  • Timeframe: H1

  • Bias: Long-only, trend-continuation & breakout style

  • Core logic: RESONANCE COIL / TRAP ENGINE with volatility & session filters

  • Execution: One clean position at a time, SL/TP set on entry

  • Risk: Fixed lots or % of equity, with conservative defaults

Attach it to XAUUSD H1, choose your risk, and let it run.
APEX is meant to be the calm, methodical engine in your portfolio – not a hyperactive scalper.

Who is EDGE ENGINE APEX for?

  • Traders who want a serious, specialized gold system, not a random all-pairs EA

  • Investors who prefer smooth, defensible equity curves over fragile “skyrocket” backtests

  • Portfolio builders who like to allocate by role: APEX as the XAUUSD H1 long sleeve

If your goal is to gamble a tiny account into a sports car in one month, this is not your tool.
If you’re building a disciplined, long-term approach to trading gold, APEX is built exactly for that role.

Honest disclaimer

  • All statistics shown are historical backtests, not guarantees. Markets change.

  • Always start on demo or with small risk to validate behaviour with your broker.

  • Never risk money you cannot afford to lose.

EDGE ENGINE APEX – RESONANCE COIL / TRAP ENGINE for XAUUSD H1.
A focused flagship designed to do one thing extremely well:
compound disciplined long exposure on gold.


“When you test the demo, feel free to leave your questions, comments or feature requests in the Comments tab. I read everything and future updates are driven by user feedback.”


作者のその他のプロダクト
BtcUsd H1 Edge Engine
Ari Jaakko Tapani Hautala
エキスパート
BTCUSD H1 Edge Engine — Filtered Breakout & Trend EA for Bitcoin This Expert Advisor is a systematic breakout/trend strategy for BTCUSD on H1 , first built and stress-tested in Python and then ported to MQL5 for live trading. The idea is simple: Catch strong Bitcoin moves after volatility expansion Filter out as much crypto noise as possible Control risk per trade and at account level It is not a “get rich quick” bot and it will not print absurd monthly returns. Drawdowns and losing streaks are
