Goldbreaker Pro
- エキスパート
- Steven Glanz
- バージョン: 1.0
- アクティベーション: 5
GoldBreaker Pro - Professional XAUUSD Automated Trading System
564% Profit | 95% Win Rate | 24-Month Validated Performance
VALIDATED PERFORMANCE All parameters are clearly labeled with descriptions to guide configuration.
Achieved 564% profit for a 24-month period of rigorous backtesting with 77.4 million real market ticks analyzed using Every Tick modeling (99% history quality).
Key Metrics:
- Win Rate: 95% (203 wins / 11 losses across 214 trades)
- Maximum Drawdown: 16.56% (conservative risk profile)
- Profit Factor: 4.92
- Sharpe Ratio: 12.14
- Testing Period: October 1, 2023 - October 1, 2025
This isn't interpolated backtest data - every single tick was analyzed to ensure real-world accuracy.
PROVEN STRATEGY FOUNDATION
GoldBreaker Pro uses a sophisticated breakout detection system combined with momentum filtering on H1 (1-hour) timeframes. The EA analyzes the previous 24 hours of price action to identify support/resistance levels, then waits for confirmed breakouts with strong momentum conviction before entering trades.
Why the 95% win rate? The momentum filter rejects weak breakouts. This means fewer trades (~9 per month) but significantly higher quality setups.
PROFESSIONAL RISK MANAGEMENT
- Dynamic Stop Losses: 1.2x ATR (adapts to market volatility)
- Aggressive Take Profits: 5.0x ATR (captures extended moves with 4:1+ risk/reward)
- Break-Even Protection: Locks in gains at +3 points profit
- Laddered Trailing Stops: Take advantage of winning trends
- Position Sizing: Automatic compounding based on account balance
- Maximum Lot Size Optimized: 6.0 (verified optimal through extensive testing for 564% performance) for accounts up to $70K. Beyond that, see Position Sizing Guide.
ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES (Version 1.0)
Two-Tier Position Caps:
- Maximum Lot Size (Max Lots): 6.0 (optimized setting) for accounts up to $70K. Beyond that, see position sizing guide.
- Emergency Maximum Lot Size (Absolute Max Lots): 99.0 (emergency safety backstop)
Additional Safety Features:
- VPS Reconnection Protection: 30-second stabilization period prevents erratic trading after connection interruptions
- 11-Layer Safety Architecture: Comprehensive protection against technical errors
- Transparent Logging: All safety interventions are logged for review
UNDERSTANDING THE COMPOUNDING TIMELINE
The 564% performance follows true mathematical compounding - not consistent monthly returns:
Months 1-6 (Foundation Phase): 5-15% returns
- Small account = small position sizes (1.0-3.0 lots)
- Base building phase
- Win rate consistency established
Months 7-12 (Acceleration Phase): 30-80% returns
- Growing account = larger positions (4.0-6.0 lots)
- Compounding becomes visible
- Equity curve steepens
Months 13-24 (Exponential Phase): 100-400%+ returns
- Position sizes at or near Maximum Lot Size cap (6.0 lots)
- Explosive acceleration
- This is where 564% is achieved
Important: If you expect 50% returns every month, this EA isn't for you. If you understand patient, exponential compounding, you'll see powerful results.
HANDS-OFF OPERATION
- VPS-Compatible: Designed for 24/7 autonomous operation
- Set-and-Forget: Minimal intervention required once configured
- Automatic Position Sizing: Scales with your account balance
- No Martingale: No dangerous position averaging
- No Grid Trading: Clean, straightforward strategy
CONFIGURABLE INPUT PARAMETERS
GoldBreaker Pro comes pre-optimized but allows customization for advanced users:
Position Sizing Controls:
- Automatic Position Sizing (Use Auto Lot Sizing) - Enable/disable automatic position sizing
- Balance Per Lot Increment (Lot Per Balance) - Balance required per 0.01 lot (default: 100)
- Maximum Lot Size (Max Lots) - Maximum position size cap (optimized at 6.0)
- Emergency Maximum Lot Size (Absolute Max Lots) - Emergency safety limit (default: 99.0)
Risk Management:
- Stop Loss Distance (Stop ATR Multiplier) - Stop loss distance multiplier (optimized at 1.2)
- Take Profit Distance (Take ATR Multiplier) - Take profit distance multiplier (optimized at 5.0)
- Break-Even Trigger Distance (Break Even Trigger) - Points profit before activating break-even protection
- Break-Even Offset Buffer (Break Even Offset) - Buffer above entry for break-even stop
Strategy Parameters:
- Breakout Sensitivity (K Break) - Breakout detection sensitivity (optimized at 0.20)
- ATR Calculation Period (ATR Period) - ATR calculation lookback period (default: 14)
- Momentum Filter Lookback Period (Momentum Period) - Momentum filter lookback period (default: 24)
- Minimum Momentum Required (Momentum Threshold) - Minimum momentum required for trade entry
Display Options (Optional):
- Applies only to Local Windows Desktop, or VPS Windows Desktop Version.
- Display Information Panel (Show Info Panel) - Show/hide on-chart statistics panel
- Information Panel Position (Info Panel Corner) - Screen corner for info panel placement
- Information Panel Text Size (Info Panel Font Size) - Text size for info panel
PARAMETERS (INPUTS)
- All parameters are clearly labeled with descriptions to guide configuration.
- The EA ships with optimal settings - customization is optional.
COMPREHENSIVE DOCUMENTATION SUITE
- Essential User Guide - Complete setup and operation manual
- Quick Start Guide - Setup Quickly
- Risk Disclosure - Understand the risks
- User Manual - Comprehensive operational guide
- FAQ Document - Common questions answered
- Position Sizing Guide - Optimize for your capital
- Optimization Guide - Parameter customization guidance
Safety Features and VPS Setup Guide are included in these documents
Total documentation: 30,000+ words of professional guidance
WHO IS THIS FOR
Ideal Users:
- Busy professionals wanting gold exposure without constant monitoring
- Experienced traders seeking reliable automation
- Investors who understand compounding requires patience
- Traders with $10K+ accounts ($25K+ optimal for full compounding effect)
Not Suitable For:
- Traders expecting overnight riches
- Accounts under $10K (compounding effect too weak)
- Anyone unwilling to wait through months 1-6 foundation phase
SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS
- Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5 only, not compatible with MT4)
- Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold vs. USD)
- Timeframe: H1 (1-hour charts)
- Minimum Balance: $10,000 recommended ($25K+ optimal)
- Broker Type: ECN brokers recommended
- Leverage: 1:500 recommended
- VPS: Recommended for 24/7 operation
DEVELOPER SUPPORT
- Personal Email Support: I personally respond to every inquiry within 48 hours
- Educational Approach: I teach you WHY the system works, not just "install and hope"
- Continuous Improvement: Active development and safety enhancements
- Transparent Communication: No hype, no BS - just mathematical reality
REALISTIC EXPECTATIONS & RISK DISCLOSURE
Past performance does not guarantee future results. Forex trading involves substantial risk of loss. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose.
The 564% backtest result reflects optimal conditions over 24 months. Your live results may vary due to:
- Broker spread differences
- Slippage during volatile periods
- VPS connectivity issues (though GoldBreaker Pro includes protections that work for most setups)
- Different account balances affecting position sizing
GoldBreaker Pro is designed to minimize these variables through conservative risk management and advanced safety features, but no trading system can guarantee profits.
Most traders quit during months 1-6 when returns are modest. This EA requires patience and psychological discipline to allow compounding to work.
WHAT MAKES GOLDBREAKER PRO DIFFERENT
vs. Typical EAs:
- ✅ Real tick data testing (not interpolated)
- ✅ Honest compounding timeline (not "50% monthly" promises)
- ✅ Conservative drawdown (16.56% vs. typical 40-80%)
- ✅ Comprehensive documentation (not 2-page PDF)
- ✅ Personal developer support (not abandoned after sale)
- ✅ Advanced safety features (institutional-grade protection)
- ✅ Optimized position sizing (Maximum Lot Size = 6.0 verified for accounts up to $70K, with instructions for beyond)
This is a professional trading system for serious traders, not a "get rich quick" scheme.
PRICING & GUARANTEE
Investment: $297 for unlimited lifetime access; $197 for first 2 weeks after launch.
What's Included:
- GoldBreaker Pro EA (.ex5 file)
- Complete documentation suite
- Preset configuration files
- Lifetime updates
- Personal email support
- Usage on up to 5 devices
- Free Trial on strategy tester only (provided by MQL5 platform)
QUESTIONS?
The description above covers system requirements, performance expectations, and operational details. Still have questions? Use the MQL5 product page messaging system.
Note: Direct email support is provided to buyers after purchase. I personally answer every email. Ask about strategy, backtesting methodology, risk management, or operation - I'm here to help you succeed.
Ready to experience professional gold trading automation? Download GoldBreaker Pro today.
Version 1.0 | © 2025 | Professional XAUUSD Trading System