GridMaster Infinite
- Krzysztof Sitko
GridMaster INFINITE
TURNED $100,000 INTO $1,071,180.27 (BACKTEST 2020-2025)
GridMaster INFINITE is a sophisticated algorithmic trading system designed for stability and growth. Unlike random grid bots, this EA uses a multi-indicator confluence strategy to enter trades with precision, utilizing a Smart Grid mechanism only as a recovery tool.
IMPORTANT - PERFORMANCE DATA: The screenshots displayed show results from a strategy tester backtest covering the period from 2020 to 2025.
Start Balance: $100,000
Net Profit: +$971,180.27
Profit Factor: 2.52
Conditions: The test includes the high-volatility periods of the pandemic and subsequent market shifts, demonstrating the algorithm's resilience.
KEY FEATURES
✅ Precision Entries (No Random Trades): The bot does not guess. It filters trades using a strict confluence of 4 indicators:
Moving Average (MA): Trend direction.
RSI: Overbought/Oversold levels.
Williams' Percent Range (WPR): Momentum timing.
Awesome Oscillator (AO): Trend strength.
✅ Smart Grid Recovery: If the market turns against the initial position, the EA activates a mathematical recovery logic.
Dynamic Distance: The grid expands (using Grid_Dist_Mult ) to give the market room to breathe.
Breakeven Target: It calculates a precise exit point where the basket closes in profit ( Grid_TP_Money ).
✅ Prop Firm & Challenge Ready: Built specifically to help traders pass funding challenges. It includes hard protections:
Max Daily Drawdown %: Stops trading if the daily limit is reached.
Max Daily Loss: Currency-based daily stop.
Equity Protection: Monitors total account equity.
✅ Advanced News Filter: Protect your capital from slippage during NFP, FOMC, or CPI. The bot downloads news data and pauses trading before high-impact events.
RECOMMENDATIONS
Pairs: XAUUSD (Gold).
Timeframe: M15 or H1 (H1 Recommended for stability).
VPS: A reliable VPS is recommended for 24/7 operation.
⚠️ Risk Warning
Trading foreign exchange (Forex) and CFDs carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you.
Past Performance: Please note that past performance, including the backtest results presented above, is not necessarily indicative of future results. Backtests are simulations and cannot predict exact market behavior in real-time.
Capital at Risk: There is a possibility that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment; therefore, you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose.
Responsibility: The author of this software is not responsible for any financial losses incurred while using this product. Please trade responsibly and consider testing the EA on a demo account before using real funds.