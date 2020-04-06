GoldFlix

GoldFlix – Trend and Momentum-Based Strategy

it is designed exclusively for the GOLD, XAUUSD and operates only on the M15 (15-minute) timeframe. It combines trend direction, momentum, and price action analysis to identify the most reliable trading opportunities.

Key Features

  • Trend and Momentum Detection: Uses multi-timeframe analysis to detect price movement in the trend direction.

  • Time-Aware Trading: Opens trades only during specific time windows to avoid unnecessary positions.

  • Risk Management: Calculates position size based on balance and includes a dynamic stop-loss mechanism.

  • Positive Expectation Strategy: Aims to deliver consistent results based on tested logic.

Technical Parameters

  • Risk Ratio Per Position (%): Risk per trade based on account balance (default: 1.0)

Additional Notes

  • Fully automated; no manual intervention required.

  • Does not use scalping, grid, or martingale strategies.

  • Backtesting and demo testing are recommended before live use.


Strategy Tester Report for the Last 1 Year  ↓ ↓


