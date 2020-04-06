GoldFlix
- エキスパート
- Erhan Karayigit
- バージョン: 1.1
- アップデート済み: 22 12月 2025
GoldFlix – Trend and Momentum-Based Strategy
it is designed exclusively for the GOLD, XAUUSD and operates only on the M15 (15-minute) timeframe. It combines trend direction, momentum, and price action analysis to identify the most reliable trading opportunities.
Key Features
-
Trend and Momentum Detection: Uses multi-timeframe analysis to detect price movement in the trend direction.
-
Time-Aware Trading: Opens trades only during specific time windows to avoid unnecessary positions.
-
Risk Management: Calculates position size based on balance and includes a dynamic stop-loss mechanism.
-
Positive Expectation Strategy: Aims to deliver consistent results based on tested logic.
Technical Parameters
-
Risk Ratio Per Position (%): Risk per trade based on account balance (default: 1.0)
Additional Notes
-
Fully automated; no manual intervention required.
-
Does not use scalping, grid, or martingale strategies.
-
Backtesting and demo testing are recommended before live use.
Strategy Tester Report for the Last 1 Year ↓ ↓