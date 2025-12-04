🌟 Evergreen Pivot Trader EA

The Evergreen Pivot Trader EA is a clean, smart, highly adaptive trading system built around classical daily pivot levels, enhanced with modern price-action logic.

It captures both:

Reversal trades (fakeouts at S/R levels)

Trend continuation trades (break & retest setups)

This makes it extremely flexible and suitable for a wide range of market conditions.

🔹 How It Works

Every new trading day, the EA calculates the core pivot levels:

P (Central Pivot Point)

S1 / S2 (Support Levels)

R1 / R2 (Resistance Levels)

Then it looks for two types of opportunities:

1️⃣ Pivot Rejection (Fakeout Reversal)

Price temporarily breaks through a pivot level but quickly snaps back.

The EA validates the reversal with:

Candle body size

ATR-based bar range

Minimum sweep buffer

Structured close-back behavior

2️⃣ Break & Retest (Trend Continuation)

Price breaks a pivot level cleanly, then returns to retest the level before entering a trend.

A classic institutional setup, fully automated.

🔹 Key Strengths

✔ Very easy to understand

Pivot levels are one of the simplest market structures ― no indicators required.

✔ Dual-engine design

You can trade:

Reversals only

Trends only

Or both (recommended)

✔ Session-aware

Allows filtering by:

London session

New York session

Custom time windows

✔ Professional-quality entry filters

ATR filter

Trend filter (EMA slope)

Spread protection

✔ Clear and powerful exit logic

Three-phase R-based exit system identical to the Stop Raid EA.

✔ Remarkably robust

Because pivots do not change, the system avoids overfitting and remains consistent over many years.

🔹 Why It Works

Daily pivot levels are widely used by:

Banks

Intraday traders

Algorithmic systems

High-frequency liquidity providers

This creates clustering of orders around pivot levels.

As a result, pivots naturally generate:

Stop hunts

Rejections

Breakouts

Retests

The Evergreen Pivot Trader EA is engineered to capture exactly these institutional behaviors.

🔹 Who It Is For

Traders wanting a simple but powerful algorithmic edge

People who prefer clean charts without indicators

Scalpers and intraday traders on M1–M30

Swing traders using H1 pivots with M15/M30 entries

Anyone who wants a low-maintenance EA with strong structure