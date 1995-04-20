Swift sniper mql4

SWIFT SNIPER COMBO combines a smoothed moving-average crossover engine with a swing-pivot detector. Signals are only generated when both engines agree: the trend direction from the MA system and a structural swing low/high confirmation from the pivot detector. This multi-layer check reduces noise and filters out weak moves.

Key Benefits

  • Dual Confirmation Logic: Crossover + structural pivot reduces false entries.
  • Non-Repainting: Signals use confirmed bar data (i-1 vs i-2), so arrows and levels do not repaint.
  • Built-in Risk Levels: Automatic stop-loss and three staggered take-profit targets displayed on chart.
  • Realtime Alerts: Popups and visual cues when new signals form.
  • Fully Configurable: Control MA lengths, smoothing, pivot lookback, TP/SL sizing, and display options.
  • Multi-Symbol & Multi-TF Friendly: Suitable for scalping or swing setups depending on timeframe.

How Signals Work (Simple Rules)

  • Buy: MA engine produces a bullish crossover and price forms a confirmed swing low → buy arrow + TP/SL appear.
  • Sell: MA engine produces a bearish crossover and price forms a confirmed swing high → sell arrow + TP/SL appear.
  • Trade Management: Indicator plots an SL line and three TP lines (TP1, TP2, TP3). Use these levels to scale out or trail profit.

Recommended Usage

  • Timeframes: M1–M15 for scalping; M30–H4 for intraday; H1–D1 for swing trades.
  • Markets: Forex majors, indices, and metals (XAUUSD) perform well; backtest on each instrument.
  • Position Sizing: Combine the indicator’s SL distance with your own risk percentage per trade (e.g., 0.5%–1% of equity).
  • Confirmation: For higher conviction, require higher-TF agreement or volume/structure confirmation.

Inputs (Default Values)

Important Note (Risk Disclosure)

This indicator provides trade signals and reference risk levels only — it is not an automated money-management system. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Always validate on a demo account, backtest across symbols and timeframes, and follow sound position-sizing rules. Seller and Administration not liable for trading outcomes (per Market Terms).

Add SWIFT SNIPER COMBO to your toolkit to tighten entries, automate visible risk levels, and trade with clearer conviction.


おすすめのプロダクト
Professional Histogram MT 4
Evgeny Belyaev
インディケータ
Professional Histogram (PH) は、外国為替、CFD、バイナリー オプションを取引するための非常に効率的で信頼性の高いツールです。 PH は、初心者にも経験豊富なトレーダーにも使いやすく、設定も簡単です。 ほとんどのインジケーターとは異なり、プロフェッショナル ヒストグラムはより長いトレンドを検出し、誤ったシグナルを与えることが少なくなります。 買いまたは売りのシグナルが現れるとアラートがトリガーされるため、タイムリーにポジションをオープンできるため、常に PC の前に座っている必要がなくなります。 取引のヒント ヒストグラムの色が変わったらポジションをオープンします。 スクリーンショット 1 のサンプル取引を参照してください。 このインジケーターは、M15-H4 での取引に最適です。 特徴 スキャルピングや長期トレードに適しています。 電子メールやモバイル デバイスに信号を送信します。 使い方も設定も簡単です。 独立したツールとして使用することも、他のインジケーターと組み合わせて使用することもできます。 再塗装は無し。 遅れはありません。
Indicador Taurus All4
Fabio Oliveira Magalhaes
インディケータ
Taurus All4 Taurus All4 is a high-performance indicator, it will tell you the strength of the trend, and you will be able to observe the strength of the candle. Our indicator has more than 4 trend confirmations. It is very simple and easy to use. Confirmation Modes Candle Trend Confirmations: When the candle switches to light green the trend is high. When the candle switches to light red the trend is reverting down. When the candle changes to dark red the trend is low. Trendline Trend Confirm
Weis Wave Indicator
Dhabaleswar Prasad Jena
インディケータ
This indicator is based on the Weis wave principle of wave volume. Below are few features of the indicator It draws the wave on the chart while the accumulated volume per wave in a different window at the bottom of the chart You can configure the turning point move It displays the accumulated volume (in thousands, eg for 15000 volume it will show 15) at the end of each wave You can also configure to show number of candles in the wave along with the wave volume The indicator calculates the distin
Trend Hunter Pro
Yaroslav Varankin
インディケータ
The indicator is designed for opening trades for a long period. he is set up to get as many points from each trade as possible. he uses the scalping method... you can trade on any currency pairs indicator is already  you can trade at any time of the day but the preferred time of trading during the European American session. currency pairs eur / jpy, eur / usd currency pairs with high volatility then the results are much better.
CCI with Dynamic OSB zones mp
DMITRII GRIDASOV
インディケータ
Crypto_Forex MT4用インジケーター「ダイナミック売られ過ぎ/買われ過ぎゾーン付きCCI」（リペイント機能なし） - コモディティ・チャネル・インデックス（CCI）は、トレンド方向へのモメンタムトレードに最適です。 - ダイナミック買われ過ぎゾーンからの売りエントリー、およびダイナミック売られ過ぎゾーンからの買いエントリーを、主要トレンド方向へ行うのに最適です。 - このインジケーターは、プライスアクションエントリーと組み合わせるのも効果的です。 - ダイナミック買われ過ぎゾーン - 黄色線より上。 - ダイナミック売られ過ぎゾーン - 青線より下。 - CCIオシレーターは、現在価格と過去平均価格の差を測定します。 - PCおよびモバイルアラート機能付き。 // 優れたトレードロボットとインジケーターは、こちらから入手できます： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/def1380/seller これは、このMQL5ウェブサイトでのみ提供されるオリジナル製品です。
Channel of Fractals mz
DMITRII GRIDASOV
インディケータ
Crypto_Forex MT4用インジケーター「 CHANNEL of FRACTALS 」 - このインジケーターは、フラクタルの高値/安値に基づいて、実際のローカルトレンドラインを表示します。 - グラフィカル分析を使用するトレーダーに最適です。 - レジスタンスローカルトレンドライン - 赤色。 - サポートローカルトレンドライン - 青色。 - フラクタルの数、トレンドラインの色、幅など、いくつかのパラメーターを設定できます。 - このインジケーターは、現在の市場状況を把握するのに最適です。 - 強気相場 - 両方のラインが上昇している場合。 - 弱気相場 - 両方のラインが下降している場合。 - 横ばい - 両方のラインが反対方向に動いている場合。 // 優れたトレーディングロボットとインジケーターは、こちらから入手できます： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/def1380/seller これは、このMQL5ウェブサイトでのみ提供されるオリジナル製品です。
Heiken Ashi and Heiken Ashi Smoothed MA MT4
Ku Chuan Lien
4 (1)
インディケータ
Heiken Ashi Smoothed Strategy is a very simple but powerful system to get forex market trend direction. This indicator is actually 2 indicators in 1 pack, Heiken Ashi and Heiken Ashi Smoothed Moving Average both included. Because HA (Heiken Ashi) and HAS (Heiken Ashi Smoothed) are calculated in the same one system event with necessary buffers and loop only, so it is the FAST, OPTIMIZED and EFFICIENT HA having the combined indicator of MetaTrader 4. You can choose to display HA and HAS in the sam
AW Heiken Ashi
AW Trading Software Limited
インディケータ
AW Heiken Ashi — トレンドとTPレベルをスマートに表示するインジケーターです。従来のHeiken Ashiをベースにトレーダー向けに改良された高度なインジケーターで、柔軟性と明瞭性が向上しています。標準インジケーターとは異なり、 AW Heiken Ashiは トレンド分析、利益目標の決定、偽シグナルのフィルタリングをサポートし、より確信を持った取引判断を可能にします。 セットアップガイドと手順 - こちら / MT5バージョン - こちら AW 平均足の利点: あらゆる資産と時間枠で機能します。 トレーダーのスタイルに非常に適応性があり、 エントリーレベルとエグジットレベルの動的な計算、 ユーザーフレンドリーなインターフェース+端末への負荷が最小限 本格的な取引戦略として使用するのに適しています。 可能性: 1) 高度なトレンドの視覚化: 現在のトレンドの方向に応じて色付きのHeiken Ashiキャンドルを作成します。これは、市場の状況を便利かつ視覚的に解釈するものです。 2) 柔軟な TakeProfit レベル (TP1 および TP2): 視覚的な目標はチャー
Trend Correction Histogram m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
インディケータ
MT4 用の Crypto_Forex インジケーター「トレンド修正ヒストグラム」。 - トレンド修正ヒストグラムは 2 色で表示できます。赤は弱気トレンド、青は強気トレンドです。 - 7 つの連続したヒストグラム列が同じ色の場合、新しいトレンドの始まりを意味します。 - トレンド修正ヒストグラム インジケーターは、損失を最小限に抑え、利益を最大化することを主な目的として設計されています。 - インジケーターの感度を左右するパラメーター「期間」があります。 - モバイルおよび PC アラートが組み込まれています。 - トレンド修正ヒストグラムは、シンプルですが収益性の高い取引システムとして使用できます。以下を参照してください。 インジケーターの使用方法: 1) 少なくとも 7 つの連続したヒストグラム列が同じ色であることを確認します。これは新しいトレンドの始まりを意味します。たとえば、下の画像には 7 つ以上の青い列があります。 2) 反対色の列が 1 つ (1 つ) 表示されるのを待ちます。この場合は赤ですが、その直後に再び青い列に変わります。これはトレンド修正であったことを意
ADX Pointer
Dominik Mandok
インディケータ
ADX Pointer is an indicator which is based on "Average Directional Index" and draws three numbers in chart window depending on the value of ADX. In ADX Pointer you can set "ADX_Period" which is of course period of Average Directional Index and you can also set 3 levels. When ADX value exceed first level ("ADX_Level1") in chart window appears number "1", when ADX exceed second level ("ADX_Level2") appears "2" and when ADX exceed third level ("ADX_Level3") appears "3". Simple. ADX Pointer works on
Scalper Channel MT4
Andrei Novichkov
インディケータ
"Scalper Channel MT4" is a modern channel indicator that shows the trader the direction of the trade. For work, the indicator uses built-in and proprietary technical means and a new secret formula. Load it on the chart and the indicator will show you the entry direction in color: If the upper limit of the price channel of the indicator is blue, open a buy position. If the lower limit of the price channel of the indicator is red, open a sell position. If the border of the indicator is gray, neut
Fasts Scalping
Ivan Simonika
インディケータ
Fast Scalping is a new product that allows you to identify the current market phase (uptrend, downtrend or flat). Represents a typical investor strategy that usually indicates a trend change from bearish to bullish. A tool that allows you to determine the direction and strength of a trend. Unlike most indicators, Fast Scalping finds longer trends and gives fewer false signals. This indicator displays arrows of different colors depending on the current state of the market and thus signals the u
Trend Flat Pro Histogram m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
インディケータ
Crypto_Forex MT4用インジケーター「 Trend Flat Pro Histogram 」（リペイント不要） - 「Trend Flat Pro Histogram」インジケーターは非常に高感度で、標準的な移動平均線よりもはるかに効率的です。 - 現在の市場状況（フラット、上昇トレンド、下降トレンド）を表示するように設計されています。 - インジケーターは3色で表示されます。フラット市場状況は黄色、下降トレンドは赤、上昇トレンドは緑です（色は設定で変更できます）。 - モバイルとPCの両方でアラート機能を搭載しています。 - このインジケーターは、プライスアクション、スキャルピング、モメンタムトレード、その他のインジケーターなど、他の取引手法と組み合わせるのに最適です。 - インジケーターには情報ディスプレイが搭載されており、接続された通貨ペアの現在のスプレッドとスワップが表示されます。 - 画面には、口座残高、エクイティ、マージンも表示されます。 - 情報ディスプレイはチャートの任意の場所に配置できます。 高品質のトレーディングロボットとインジケーターをご覧になる
RunwiseFX Heikin Ashi with Alert
Runwise Limited
インディケータ
Description Shows Heikin-Ashi candles (often misspelled Heiken-Ashi) on the chart and can alert when candles change color. The alert is useful for both entry and exit. The number of candles of the new color before an alert is raised can be set. The alert can be controlled interactively, directly from the chart. Also includes bonus indicators of current spread and ask/bid prices in large text, color coded as price changes. Usage Heikin-Ashi candles give a much better insight to the underlying tre
Dashboard Scanner Kalman
Agus Santoso
インディケータ
MT4版 https://www.mql5.com/ja/market/product/129411 MT5版 https://www.mql5.com/ja/market/product/129412 ダッシュボードスキャナ カルマン – マルチペア、マルチタイムフレームスキャナ カルマンフィルタ技術を用いたスマートトレンド検出のためのオールインワンスキャナ ダッシュボードスキャナ カルマンは、改良されたカルマンフィルタトレンドレベルアルゴリズムに基づく高度なスキャナで、複数のタイムフレームと複数のシンボルにおけるトレンドの方向、シグナルレベル、トレンドの強さを同時に監視するように設計されています。 スキャルパー、スイングトレーダー、トレンドフォロワーなど、どのようなトレーダーにとっても、このダッシュボードは市場の状況をリアルタイムで俯瞰的に把握し、より迅速かつ正確な取引判断を支援します。 主な機能 1. カルマンベースのトレンド分析 カルマンフィルタを用いて価格変動に動的に適応し、ノイズを低減しながらトレンドを平滑化します。これにより、トレンドレベルと重要なゾーンを正確
Alpha Trend Spotter PA
Andy Ismail
インディケータ
Supplement for Alpha Trend Spotter (ATS) Indicator: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/8590 This indicator acts by price action. Use it when ATS shows clear Bullish or Bearish Trend for finding the strongest trend each day. Suitable for timeframes M5, H1, H4 and D1. Suitable for Binary Option 5 minutes signal. How to Use: RED Arrow means Sell GREEN Arrow means Buy
Simple Elliot Continuation or Reversal
Mohamed yehia Osman
5 (1)
インディケータ
OnixPoint
Jhonsep Lopez
インディケータ
The OnixPoint indicator efficiently detects the most appropriate entry in trend with the shorter stoploss. It is based on finding patterns of tasset trend change with respect to future price estimate. It works for any currency pair. The indicator is designed to facilitate decision-making at position entries. The development team is constantly improving the functionality of the indicator. Benefits of the Indicator Does not repaint. Works on all currencies. Works on all timeframes. It's easy to u
Pound sterling M5 scalping
Andrey Kozak
エキスパート
M5 タイムフレームのロボット スカルパー。 GBPUSD 通貨ペアでの取引。このロボットは、英ポンドの取引のためにプロのトレーダーの会社によって特別に開発されました。ロボットは、毎日約 5 ～ 15 の取引を開始します。 GBPUSD のスプレッドが最大 10 ピップスまでの低いブローカーと取引するのが最善です。開始するための推奨最低入金額は $500 以上です。 利点: マーチンゲールは使いません。 ネットではありません。 すべての取引にはストップロスがあります。 GBPUSDペア専用のプロボット。 ロボットスキャルパー、M5 期間の日中取引。 このロボットはどのように取引しますか? 市場を分析するために、ロボットは 2 つの指標の価格モデルと戦略的な市場パターンを使用します: パラボリック ストップとリバース システムとボリンジャー バンド。ロボットは最初に、価格エントラポレーション統計を使用して価格の動きについて市場を分析します。次に、ロボットはこれらの指標を読み取り、現在と過去の動きの傾向を比較します。市場の反転またはロールバックを示すパターンが一致した場合、ロボットは取
EZZ Zig Zag MT4
Paulo Rocha
5 (1)
インディケータ
EZZ Elite Zig Zag is an indicator for the MetaTrader 4 terminal. This indicator traces the peak of the trend based on the market reversal, thus showing various opportunities in the financial market. EZZ Elite Zig Zag is a visual tool, intuitive, and easy to understand and use.  Test it Yourself by Downloading it for Free. Author Paulo Rocha all rights reserved
King of Forex Trend Cloud
Elias Mtwenge
インディケータ
The King of Forex Trend Cloud Indicator is a trend following indicator based on moving averages. The Indicator is meant to Capture both the beginning and the end of a trend. This indicator can be used to predict both short and long terms market trends.  The king of Forex Trend Cloud if paired together with the King of Forex Trend Indicator can give a broad picture in market analysis and forecasts. I have attached images for both the  The king of Forex Trend Cloud on its own and  The king of Fore
Binary Option Signal
Yaroslav Varankin
インディケータ
Indicator for binary options arrow is easy to use and does not require configuration works on all currency pairs, cryptocurrencies buy signal blue up arrow sell signal red down arrow tips do not trade during news and 15-30 minutes before their release, as the market is too volatile and there is a lot of noise it is worth entering trades one or two candles from the current period (recommended for 1 candle) timeframe up to m 15 recommended money management fixed lot or fixed percentage of the depo
GeoWprPro
Georgij Komarov
インディケータ
WPR by Profile, or WPR for Professionals Geo_WprPro is one of the well-known currency profile indicators. It simultaneously displays two WPR indicators with different parameters in the matrix form on all timeframes of multiple currency pairs forming the currency profile . As follows from the description, " WPR is a leading indicator that often goes ahead of the price chart. The oscillator frequently reaches extreme values before the price reversal as if anticipating that event: it almost always
Glazz
Andrei Gerasimenko
インディケータ
Glazz is a great mix of standard Bollinger Bands and ZigZag . The essence of the strategy - is the search for extreme points - possible reversals. When building a signal, we use Bands of a large period and a small ZigZag period. When the indicator has calculated the entire value for signal search, it shows an arrow to buy/sell and gives a sound signal. Simply put, ZigZag is looking for a possible reversal, and Bollinger Bands confirms this reversal. The indicator settings are simple. By defaul
Turbo Scalper Pro MT4 Indicator
Nitu Brijesh Yadav
インディケータ
Turbo Scalper Pro  Fast. Smart. Reliable. The ultimate scalping companion built for serious traders who love precision and style! What Is It? Turbo Scalper Pro is a powerful non-repainting scalping indicator based on a time-tested strategy: EMA crossover  RSI filter  Session time filtering for smarter signals All this, packed into a clean, modern on-screen dashboard with live signals, status lights, and a real-time clock. Key Features: Non-Repainting Buy/Sell Arrows Accurat
MACD Divergence
Sergey Deev
2.5 (2)
インディケータ
The indicator detects divergence signals - the divergences between the price peaks and the MACD oscillator values. The signals are displayed as arrows in the additional window and are maintained by the messages in a pop-up window, e-mails and push-notifications. The conditions which formed the signal are displayed by lines on the chart and in the indicator window. Indicator Parameters MacdFast - fast MACD line period MacdSlow - slow MACD line period MacdSignal - MACD signal line period MacdPric
Search for Reversal
Andriy Sydoruk
インディケータ
The Search for Reversal trend indicator can be used both for pipsing on small periods and for long-term trading. Indicator showing signals for entry. Displays both entry points and the trend itself. Shows statistically calculated times to enter the market with arrows. Using the indicator, you can optimally distribute the risk coefficient. Uses all one parameter for settings. When choosing a parameter, it is necessary to visually resemble so that the corresponding graph has an excellent project
Trend Strength Pro
Andri Maulana
インディケータ
Discover the Power of Trend Strength Pro Unlock a new level of clarity in your trading with Trend Strength Pro , the ultimate tool for visualizing market momentum. Stop guessing and start seeing the true strength of a trend with a single glance. Our elegant and intuitive indicator helps you make smarter, more confident trading decisions. Key Advantages & Features Instantly See Trend Strength : Our color-coded histogram tells you whether the trend is getting stronger or weaker. Green means moment
FREE
Capernaum
Andriy Sydoruk
インディケータ
Visually, Capernaum, on the chart, appears as small arrows indicating the direction of the trend movement and the opening of trading positions. The appearance of a blue up arrow indicates that the market is beginning to rise and it is time to buy. And the appearance of a red down arrow means that the market is falling and it is high time to sell. When a suitable moment for buying appears, the indicator generates a signal exactly at the moment of its appearance and not below or above the current
Real NonRePaint MultiTimeFrame RSI
Aleksandr Martynov
インディケータ
Indicator from the Real Non RePaint MultiTimeFrame (Real NRP MTF)  series. Specially designed to display the RSI standard indicator reading from the Senior TimeFrame (TF) to the Junior. The indicator differs from the standard scale - symmetrical relative to 0. Add 50.0 to the readings to get the standard values. Does not look into the future for history at the senior TF. DOES NOT DIFFER from the standard real-time indicator readings (including bias), but shows the actual indicator readings on th
このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.83 (150)
インディケータ
Gann Made Easy は、ミスター・ギャンの理論を使用した取引の最良の原則に基づいた、プロフェッショナルで使いやすい外国為替取引システムです。 W・D・ガン。このインジケーターは、ストップロスとテイクプロフィットレベルを含む正確な買いと売りのシグナルを提供します。 PUSH通知を利用して外出先でも取引可能です。 購入後に私に連絡して、取引のヒント、ボーナス、および「GANN MADE EASY」EA アシスタントを無料で入手してください。 おそらく、ギャンの取引手法についてはすでに何度も聞いたことがあるでしょう。通常、ギャンの理論は初心者のトレーダーだけでなく、すでにある程度の取引経験がある人にとっても非常に複雑なものです。なぜなら、ギャンの取引手法は理論的にはそれほど簡単に適用できるものではないからです。私はその知識を磨き、最良の原則を私の外国為替インジケーターに組み込むために数年を費やしました。 このインジケーターは非常に簡単に適用できます。必要なのは、それをチャートに添付し、簡単な取引推奨事項に従うだけです。このインジケーターは常に市場分析の仕事を行い、取引の機会を探しま
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (101)
インディケータ
現在20%OFF! 初心者やエキスパートトレーダーのためのベストソリューション! このダッシュボードソフトウェアは、28の通貨ペアで動作しています。それは私達の主要な指標（高度な通貨の強さ28と高度な通貨インパルス）の2に基づいています。それは全体の外国為替市場の大きい概観を与えます。それは、すべての（9）時間枠で28の外国為替ペアのための高度な通貨の強さの値、通貨の動きの速度と信号を示しています。チャート上で1つのインディケータを使用して市場全体を観察し、トレンドやスキャルピングの機会をピンポイントで見つけることができたら、あなたのトレードがどのように改善されるか想像してみてください。 このインディケータには、強い通貨と弱い通貨の識別、潜在的な取引の識別と確認がより簡単になるような機能が搭載されています。このインディケータは、通貨の強さや弱さが増加しているか減少しているか、また、すべての時間枠でどのように機能しているかをグラフィカルに表示します。 新機能として、現在の市場環境の変化に適応するダイナミックなマーケットフィボナッチレベルが追加され、すでに当社のAdvanced
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
インディケータ
M1 SNIPER は使いやすいトレーディングインジケーターシステムです。M1時間足向けに設計された矢印インジケーターです。M1時間足でのスキャルピングのためのスタンドアロンシステムとして、また既存のトレーディングシステムの一部としても使用できます。このトレーディングシステムはM1時間足での取引に特化して設計されていますが、他の時間足でも使用できます。元々、この手法はXAUUSDとBTCUSDの取引用に設計しましたが、他の市場においても役立つと考えています。 インジケーターのシグナルは、トレンドの方向と逆方向に取引できます。インジケーターのシグナルを利用して両方向に取引するのに役立つ特別な取引テクニックをご紹介します。この手法は、特別な動的なサポートとレジスタンスの価格帯を利用することに基づいています。 ご購入後、M1 SNIPER矢印インジケーターをすぐにダウンロードできます。さらに、M1 SNIPERツールのすべてのユーザーに、以下のスクリーンショットに表示されているApollo Dynamic SRインジケーターを無料で提供しています。この2つのインジケーターを組み合わせることで
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
4.67 (9)
インディケータ
Game Changerは、あらゆる金融商品で使用できる革新的なトレンドインジケーターです。メタトレーダーを強力なトレンドアナライザーへと変貌させます。このインジケーターは再描画や遅延がありません。あらゆる時間枠で動作し、トレンドの特定、反転の可能性のシグナル、トレーリングストップ機能、そして迅速な市場反応のためのリアルタイムアラートを提供します。経験豊富なプロ、あるいは優位性を求める初心者の方でも、このツールは自信と規律を持ち、トレンドの根底にあるダイナミクスを明確に理解した上で取引を行うための力となります。 購入後すぐにご連絡いただくと、個人ボーナスを進呈いたします！強力なサポートとトレンドスキャナーインジケーターの無料コピーもご用意しておりますので、お気軽にプライベートメッセージでご連絡くださ. 私のEAやスペシャルセットはTelegramでは販売しておりません。Mql5のみで販売しており、セットファイルはこちらのブログでのみ公開し ております 。詐欺師にはご注意ください。他の方からセットを購入しないでください。 設定 トレンド変化時のアラートを有効にする - True/Fals
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
インディケータ
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (2)
インディケータ
CHRISTMAS SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 70 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY From 25TH DECEMBER -27th December MIDNIGHT GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS CHRISTMAS EVE SMC Blast Signal with FVG, BOS and trend Breakout The SMC Blast Signal  is a  Precise trading system for Meta Trader 4 that uses Smart Money Concepts (SMC) , including Fair Value Gaps (FVG) and Break of Structure (BOS) , to identify high-probability trades. It incorporates a Trend Filter using a higher timeframe moving average, ensuring trades align with
Apollo SR Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
インディケータ
Apollo SR Master は、サポート/レジスタンスゾーンを利用した取引をより容易かつ確実にする特別な機能を備えたサポート/レジスタンスインジケーターです。このインジケーターは、ローカル価格の高値と安値を検出することで、タイムラグなしでリアルタイムにサポート/レジスタンスゾーンを計算します。そして、新たに形成されたSRゾーンを確認するために、インジケーターは特別なシグナルを表示します。このシグナルは、SRゾーンを実際の売りまたは買いシグナルとして考慮して使用できることを示します。この場合、SRゾーンの強度が高まり、SRエリアからの取引が成功する確率も高まります。これがこのインジケーターの基本的な考え方です。 SRゾーンは、ストップロスとテイクプロフィットの設定を容易にします。シグナルの方向に応じて、SRゾーンの上または下のスペースをストップロスとして設定できます。さらに、反対側のSRゾーンは、潜在的なテイクプロフィットエリアとして設定できます。 また、Apollo SRマスターインジケーターをご利用のすべてのユーザーには、「Apollo Price Action System」
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
インディケータ
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - 次世代の Forex 取引ツール。 現在 49% オフ。 Dynamic Forex28 Navigator は、長年人気のインジケーターを進化させたもので、3 つの機能を 1 つにまとめています。 Advanced Currency Strength28 インジケーター (レビュー 695 件)  + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (レビュー 520 件) + CS28 コンボ シグナル (ボーナス)。 インジケーターの詳細 https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 次世代の Strength インジケーターが提供するもの  オリジナルで気に入っていたすべての機能が、新機能と精度の向上によって強化されました。 主な機能: 独自の通貨強度計算式。 すべての時間枠でスムーズかつ正確な強度ライン。 トレンドの特定と正確なエントリーに最適です。 ダイナミックマーケットフィボナッチレベル (マーケットフィボナッチ)。 このインジケーターに固有
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
インディケータ
トレンドインジケーター、1つのツールに組み込まれたすべての重要なトレンド機能を備えたトレンドトレーディングとフィルタリングのための画期的なユニークなソリューション！ これは、すべてのシンボル/商品（外国為替、商品、暗号通貨、インデックス、株式）で使用できる100％再描画されていないマルチタイムフレームおよびマルチ通貨インジケーターです。 期間限定オファー: サポートおよびレジスタンス スクリーナー インジケーターは、たった 50 ドルで永久的にご利用いただけます。(元の価格 250 ドル) (オファー延長) トレンドスクリーナーは、チャート内のドットで矢印トレンドシグナルを提供するインジケーターに続く効率的なインジケーターです。 トレンド分析インジケーターで使用できる機能： 1.トレンドスキャナー。 2.最大利益分析を備えたトレンドライン。 3.トレンド通貨強度メーター。 4.アラート付きのトレンド反転ドット。 5.アラート付きの強いトレンドドット。 6.トレンド矢印 毎日の分析例、毎日のシグナルパフォーマンス...など、トレンドスクリーナーインジケーターを使用して、ここで見つけること
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
インディケータ
現在33％オフ 初心者にもエキスパートトレーダーにも最適なソリューション このインジケーターは独自の機能と新しい公式を多数内蔵しており、ユニークで高品質かつ手頃な取引ツールです。このアップデートでは、2つの時間枠ゾーンを表示できるようになります。より長いTFだけでなく、チャートTFとより長いTF（ネストゾーンを表示）の両方を表示できます。すべてのSupply Demandトレーダーの皆さんのお気に召すはずです。:) 重要情報の公開 Advanced Supply Demandの可能性を最大化するには、 https://www.mql5.com/ja/blogs/post/720245 にアクセスしてください。   エントリーまたはターゲットの正確なトリガーポイントを正確に特定できれば取引がどのように改善されるか想像してみてください。新しい基盤となるアルゴリズムに基づいて構築されているため、買い手と売り手の間の潜在的な不均衡をさらに簡単に特定できます。これは、最も強い需要と供給のゾーンと、過去のパフォーマンス（古いゾーンを表示）がグラフィカルに表現されるためです。これらの機能は、最適な
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.73 (15)
インディケータ
3 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.95 (76)
インディケータ
Trend Ai indicatorは、トレンドの識別と実用的なエントリポイントと反転アラートを組み合わせることで、トレーダーの市場分析を強化する優れたツールです。 この指標は、ユーザーが自信と正確さで外国為替市場の複雑さをナビゲートすることを可能にします トレンドAiインジケーターは、主要なシグナル以外にも、プルバックやリトレースメント中に発生するセカンダリエントリポイントを識別し、トレーダーが確立されたトレンド内の価格修正を活用できるようにします。 重要な利点: *MT4およびMT5の仕事 *明確な買いまたは売りシグナル *再描画しません ·すべての資産で動作します 私はeaやセットをtelegram it詐欺で販売しないように注意してください。 すべての設定はここでブログで無料です。  重要！ 指示とボーナスを得るために購入後すぐに私に連絡してください！ 私の他のプロダクトと同様、実質操作の監視はここに見つけることができます: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller&nbsp ; 設定および入力: すべての
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
インディケータ
FX Power: 通貨の強弱を分析して、より賢い取引を実現 概要 FX Power は主要通貨と金の実際の強弱をあらゆる市場状況で理解するための必須ツールです。強い通貨を買い、弱い通貨を売ることで、 FX Power は取引の意思決定を簡素化し、高い確率の取引機会を見出します。トレンドを追従する場合でも、極端なデルタ値を使用して反転を予測する場合でも、このツールはあなたの取引スタイルに完全に適応します。ただ取引するだけではなく、 FX Power で賢く取引をしましょう。 1. なぜ FX Power がトレーダーにとって非常に有益なのか 通貨と金のリアルタイム強弱分析 • FX Power は主要通貨と金の相対的な強弱を計算し、マーケットダイナミクスに関する明確な洞察を提供します。 • どの資産がリードしているか、または後れを取っているかを監視して、取引するペアを賢く選びましょう。 マルチタイムフレームの包括的なビュー • 短期、中期、長期のタイムフレームで通貨と金の強弱を追跡し、マーケットトレンドに基づいて取引戦略を調整できます。 • スキャルピングからスイングトレード
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
インディケータ
現在20%OFF! このダッシュボードは、複数のシンボルと最大9つのタイムフレームで動作するソフトウェアの非常に強力な部分です。 このソフトは、弊社のメインインジケーター（ベストレビュー：Advanced Supply Demand）をベースにしています。    Advanced Supply Demand ダッシュボードは、素晴らしい概要を提供します。それは示しています。  ゾーン強度評価を含むフィルタリングされた需給値。 ゾーン内/ゾーンへのPips距離。 ネストされたゾーンがハイライトされます。 選択されたシンボルの4種類のアラートを全ての（9）時間枠で提供します。 それはあなたの個人的なニーズに合わせて高度に設定可能です。 あなたの利益! すべてのトレーダーにとって最も重要な質問です。 市場に参入するのに最適なレベルはどこか？ 成功のチャンスとリスク/リターンを得るために、強力な供給/需要ゾーン内またはその近くで取引を開始します。 損切りの最適な位置はどこですか？ 最も安全なのは、強力な供給/需要ゾーンの下/上にストップを置くことです。 最適な利益
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
インディケータ
事前に指標   市場の反転レベルとゾーンを決定し 、価格がそのレベルに戻るのを待って、新しいトレンドの終わりではなく、始まりにエントリーできるようにします。 彼は示す   反転レベル   市場が方向転換を確認し、さらなる動きを形成する場所。 このインジケーターは再描画なしで動作し、あらゆる金融商品に最適化されており、       トレンドラインプロ   インジケータ。 すべての機器に対応する可逆構造スキャナー すべての取引商品を自動的に追跡し、すべての R 反転パターンを即座に識別して、LOGIC AI 信号がすでに存在する場所やその他の有用な情報を表示します。 Logic AI – エントリーポイントを表示するアシスタント 市場参入の最適なタイミングを判断するインテリジェントなシグナル。TPSproSYSTEMアルゴリズムを使用し、価格動向、トレンド、主要参加者の活動を分析します。 LOGIC AI が表示されるということは、市場状況が十分に整い、高い成功確率で取引の決定を下せる状態であることを意味します。 （R1-PRO）モードは、トレンドプロインジケーターからのトレンドの変化
Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.69 (42)
インディケータ
ご紹介   クォンタム トレンド スナイパー インジケーターは 、トレンド反転を特定して取引する方法を変革する画期的な MQL5 インジケーターです。 13年以上の取引経験を持つ経験豊富なトレーダーのチームによって開発されました。     クォンタムトレンドスナイパーインジケーター   は、非常に高い精度でトレンドの反転を識別する革新的な方法で、あなたのトレーディングの旅を新たな高みに押し上げるように設計されています。 ***Quantum Trend Sniper Indicatorを購入すると、Quantum Breakout Indicatorを無料で入手できます!*** クォンタム ブレイクアウト インジケーターは、トレンドの反転を特定するとアラートを発し、矢印を示し、3 つのテイクプロフィットレベルを提案します。 初心者トレーダーにもプロのトレーダーにも適しています。 量子EAチャネル:       ここをクリック MT5のバージョン：       ここをクリック 推奨事項: 期間: すべての時間枠。最良の結果を得るには、M15、M30、H1 のタイム
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
インディケータ
通貨強さウィザードは、取引を成功させるためのオールインワン ソリューションを提供する非常に強力な指標です。このインジケーターは、複数の時間枠のすべての通貨のデータを使用して、このまたはその外国為替ペアのパワーを計算します。このデータは、使いやすい通貨インデックスと通貨パワーラインの形式で表され、特定の通貨のパワーを確認するために使用できます。 必要なのは、取引したいチャートにインジケーターを接続することだけです。インジケーターは、取引する通貨の実際の強さを示します。このインジケーターは、トレンドに合わせて取引するときに有利に利用できる売買高の圧力の極値も示します。このインジケーターには、フィボナッチに基づく可能なターゲットも表示されます。 このインジケーターは、PUSH 通知を含むあらゆるタイプのアラートを提供します。 購入後ご連絡下さい。私の取引のヒントをあなたと共有し、素晴らしいボーナスインジケーターを無料で提供します! 幸せで有益な取引をお祈りします。
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
インディケータ
Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (29)
インディケータ
PRO Renko Systemは、特別にRENKOチャートを取引するために設計された高精度の取引システムです。 これは、様々な取引商品に適用することができる普遍的なシステムです。 システムは効果的に正確な逆転信号へのアクセスを与えるいわゆる市場の騒音を中和する。 表示器は非常に使いやすく、信号の生成に責任がある1つの変数だけがあります。 あなたは簡単にお好みの任意の取引ツールとレンコバーのサイズにツールを適応させることができます。 私はいつもあなたが私のソフトウェアで収益性の高い取引を支援するために余分なサポートを提供する準備ができています！ 私はあなたに幸せで収益性の高い取引をしたいです！ ご購入後にご連絡ください！ 私はあなたに私のレンコチャートジェネレータを送信します。 私はまた、私の個人的な推奨事項やシステムの他のモジュールを無料で共有します！
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
インディケータ
トレンドラインプロ   市場の真の方向転換点を理解するのに役立ちます。この指標は、真のトレンド反転と主要プレーヤーが再び参入するポイントを示します。 分かりますか     BOSライン   複雑な設定や不要なノイズなしに、より長い時間足でのトレンドの変化と重要なレベルを把握できます。シグナルは再描画されず、バーが閉じた後もチャート上に残ります。 インジケーターが示す内容: 本当の変化   トレンド（BOSライン） 一度シグナルが現れたら、それは有効です！これは、リペイント機能を持つインジケーターとの重要な違いです。リペイント機能を持つインジケーターは、シグナルを発した後、それを変更し、資金の損失につながる可能性があります。これにより、より高い確率と精度で市場に参入できます。また、矢印が現れた後、目標値（利益確定）に達するか、反転シグナルが現れるまで、ローソク足の色を変更する機能もあります。 繰り返しエントリ       主要プレーヤーの補充 エントリーポイントを探す際の視覚的な明瞭性を向上させるため、最適な市場エントリーポイントが検索されるBUY/SELLゾーンを最初に表示するモジュ
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
インディケータ
市場の2つの基本原則に基づく日中戦略。 このアルゴリズムは、追加のフィルターを使用したボリュームと価格の波の分析に基づいています。インディケータのインテリジェントアルゴリズムは、2つの市場要因が1つに結合した場合にのみシグナルを出します。インディケータは、より高い時間枠のデータを使用して、M1チャート上の特定の範囲の波を計算します。そして波を確認するために、インジケーターはボリュームによる分析を使用します。 このインディケータはレディトレーディングシステムです。トレーダーが必要とするのは、信号に従うことだけです。また、インジケーターはあなた自身の取引システムの基礎になることができます。取引はミニッツチャートでのみ行われます。 インジケーターがMTFの原則を使用しているという事実にもかかわらず、インジケーターのアルゴリズムは可能な限り安定しています。 購入後、必ず私に書いてください！私の取引設定と推奨事項をあなたと共有します！
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
インディケータ
このインジケーターは、各ポイントのボリュームを分析し、そのボリュームに対する市場の疲労レベルを計算します。 インジケーターは3本のラインで構成されています： 強気のボリューム疲労ライン 弱気のボリューム疲労ライン 市場のトレンドを示すライン。このラインは、市場が強気か弱気かに応じて色が変わります。 任意の開始点から市場を分析できます。一度ボリューム疲労ラインに達したら、次の分析を開始するための新しいポイントを設定してください。 トレンドや修正を分析できます。良いアプローチは、トレンドラインに達したときや、トップやボトムがヒットしたときにインジケーターを移動させることです。 トレンドラインとボリューム疲労ラインの距離が大きいほど、その方向のボリュームは大きくなります。 トレンドラインはオーダーを開く場所として使用でき、疲労ラインは利益を取るために使用されます。 このシステムは非常にユニークですが、非常に直感的でもあります。 市場には同様の製品はありません。 使用に制限はありません。すべての市場およびすべての時間枠で適用できます。 重要：MetaTrader4のテスターで確認する際は、紫色
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
インディケータ
現在20%OFF! 初心者やエキスパートトレーダーに最適なソリューションです。 このインディケータは、エキゾチックペア・コモディティ・インデックス・先物など、あらゆるシンボルの通貨の強さを表示することに特化したインディケータです。金、銀、原油、DAX、US30、MXN、TRY、CNHなどの通貨の強さを表示するために、9行目にどのシンボルでも追加することができます。独自の機能を多数搭載し、新しい計算式を採用したため、ユニークで高品質、かつ手頃な価格のトレーディングツールとなっています。新しいトレンドやスキャルピングチャンスのトリガーポイントを正確に把握することができるため、あなたのトレードがどのように改善されるか想像してみてください。 ユーザーマニュアル：ここをクリック   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/708876 すべての時間枠に対応します。あなたはすぐにトレンドを見ることができるようになります! 新しいアルゴリズムに基づいて設計されているため、潜在的な取引の特定と確認がより簡単になります。これは、8つの主要通貨と1つのシンボルの強弱
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (34)
インディケータ
Scalper Vault は、スキャルピングを成功させるために必要なすべてを提供するプロフェッショナルなスキャルピング システムです。このインジケーターは、外国為替およびバイナリー オプションのトレーダーが使用できる完全な取引システムです。推奨される時間枠は M5 です。 システムは、トレンドの方向に正確な矢印シグナルを提供します。また、トップとボトムのシグナルとギャン マーケット レベルも提供します。 インジケーターは、プッシュ通知を含むすべてのタイプのアラートを提供します。 インジケータの購入後にご連絡ください。私の個人的な取引の推奨事項と素晴らしいボーナス指標を無料で共有します! 幸せで有益な取引をお祈りします！
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
インディケータ
デイトレーダーマスターは、デイトレーダーのための完全なトレーディングシステムです。システムは2つのインジケーターで構成されています。 1つの指標は売買する矢印信号です。それはあなたが得る矢印インジケーターです。 2つ目のインジケーターを無料で提供します。 2番目のインジケーターは、これらの矢印と組み合わせて使用​​するために特別に設計されたトレンドインジケーターです。 インジケーターは繰り返さず、遅れないでください！ このシステムの使用は非常に簡単です。 2色の線で表示されている現在のトレンドの方向に矢印信号をたどる必要があります。青は買いの傾向です。赤い色は売りの傾向です。青い矢印は買いシグナルです。赤い矢印は売りの合図です。トレンドラインの色と一致するように、矢印の色と信号の方向が必要です。 矢印インジケーターは、主に時間間隔M5とM15での日中取引のために作成されました。ただし、技術的には、システムは他の時間間隔で使用できます。 インジケータには、PUSHメッセージ機能を備えたポップアップアラートが装備されています。 購入後、必ず私に書いてください！私はあなたにシステムとの取引の
FX Volume
Daniel Stein
4.62 (37)
インディケータ
FX Volume：ブローカー視点で捉える本物の市場センチメント クイック概要 トレード手法をさらに高めたいとお考えですか？ FX Volume は、リテールトレーダーやブローカーのポジション状況をリアルタイムで提供します。これは、COTのような遅延レポートよりもはるかに早く知ることができます。安定した利益を目指す方も、さらなる優位性を求める方も、 FX Volume は大きな不均衡を見極め、ブレイクアウトを確認し、リスク管理を洗練させるのに役立ちます。今すぐ始めて、実際の出来高データがどのように意思決定を変革するかを体感してください！ 1. FX Volume がトレーダーにとって非常に有益な理由 高精度の早期警戒シグナル • 各通貨ペアを売買しているトレーダー数を、他者よりも早く、ほぼリアルタイムで把握できます。 • FX Volume は、複数のリテールブローカーから得られる本物の出来高データを収集し、分かりやすい形式で提供する 唯一 のツールです。 強力なリスク管理 • ロングやショートの大きな偏り（インバランス）を特定し、潜在的なトレンド転換を見逃しません。ストップ
Angular Trend Lines
Vitalyi Belyh
インディケータ
トレンド指標は、金融市場での取引に使用されるテクニカル分析の領域の 1 つです。 Angular Trend Lines ー - トレンドの方向を総合的に判断し、エントリー シグナルを生成します。ろうそくの平均方向を平滑化するだけでなく トレンドラインの傾斜角度も使用します。傾斜角の基礎として、ガン角を構築する原理が採用されました。 テクニカル分析インジケーターは、ローソク足の平滑化とチャートの形状を組み合わせたものです。 トレンド ラインと矢印には 2 つの種類があります。赤い線と矢印は強気方向、紫の線と矢印は弱気方向です。 インジケーターの機能 このインジケーターは使いやすく、パラメータの設定も簡単で、トレンド分析や注文開始のシグナルの受信に使用できます。 インジケーターは再描画されず、ローソク足の終値に矢印が表示されます。 信号が発生したときに複数の種類のアラートを提供します。 あらゆる金融商品（外国為替、暗号通貨、貴金属、株式、指数）に使用できます。 このインジケーターは、どの時間枠やチャートでも機能します。 このインジケーターはプロセッサに負荷をかけない軽量アルゴリズム
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
インディケータ
このインジケーターを購入すると、プロ仕様のトレードマネージャーを無料で差し上げます。 まず第一に、このトレーディングシステムがノンリペイント、ノンリドロー、ノンラグのインジケーターであることを強調する価値がある。これにより、手動取引とロボット取引の両方に理想的なものになっています。 オンラインコース、マニュアル、プリセットのダウンロード。 「スマートトレンドトレーディングシステム MT5」は、新規および経験豊富なトレーダー向けにカスタマイズされた包括的なトレーディングソリューションです。10以上のプレミアムインジケーターを組み合わせ、7つ以上の堅実なトレーディング戦略を備えており、多様な市場状況に対応する多目的な選択肢となっています。 トレンドフォロー戦略：トレンドを効果的に乗り越えるための正確なエントリーとストップロス管理を提供します。 リバーサル戦略：潜在的なトレンドの反転を特定し、トレーダーがレンジ相場を活用できるようにします。 スキャルピング戦略：高速で正確なデイトレードおよび短期取引のために設計されています。 安定性：すべてのインジケーターはノンリペイント、ノンリドロー、ノ
WaveTheoryFully automatic calculation
Kaijun Wang
5 (3)
インディケータ
このインジケーターは実践的なトレードに最適な自動波動分析のインジケーターです！ 場合... 注:   Tang Lun (Tang Zhong Shuo Zen) の命名規則の影響で、私は波のグレーディングに西洋の名前を使用することに慣れていません。基本的な波を ペン 、二次波のバンドを セグメント と名付けました。同時に、 セグメント にはトレンドの方向が指定されます (この命名方法は将来のノートで使用されます。最初に言っておきます)。ただし、アルゴリズムは曲がりくねった理論とはほとんど関係がないため、付けるべきではありません。これは、私の市場分析 によって要約された、絶えず変化する複雑な運用ルール を反映しています。 バンドは標準化され、人によって異なることがないよう定義されており、市場参入を厳密に分析する上で重要な役割を果たす人為的な干渉の描画方法が排除されています。 このインジケーターを使用することは、取引インターフェイスの美しさを改善することと同等であり、元の K ライン取引を放棄し、取引の新しいレベルに連れて行きます。また、宣伝の観点から顧客の認識も向上します。 イ
Blahtech Supply Demand
Blahtech Limited
4.58 (36)
インディケータ
Was: $299  Now: $99   Supply Demand uses previous price action to identify potential imbalances between buyers and sellers. The key is to identify the better odds zones, not just the untouched ones. Blahtech Supply Demand indicator delivers functionality previously unavailable on any trading platform. This 4-in-1 indicator not only highlights the higher probability zones using a multi-criteria strength engine, but also combines it with multi-timeframe trend analysis, previously confirmed swings
作者のその他のプロダクト
Advanced Scalpers Club
Jaya Patel
エキスパート
Advanced Scalpers Club Grid Trading System This Expert Advisor supports grid trading for users who open initial positions manually. It manages grid positions with defined risk controls. Core Features Grid Management Detects manual trades and adds grid positions around them. Each manual position has its own grid with a set maximum number of levels (default: 10). Uses ticket numbers to separate grids for different base trades. Sets grid step as a percentage of price. Prevents duplicate positions
FREE
Swift Sniper
Jaya Patel
4.5 (2)
インディケータ
SWIFT SNIPER COMBO — Advanced Trading Signal Indicator (Non-Repainting) Short Pitch: A precision entry system that fuses a fast/slow MA crossover with robust swing-pivot confirmation to deliver high-probability signals, clear TP/SL levels, and realtime alerts — built for traders who want clean, non-repainting signals and practical risk management. What It Does (Quick Overview) SWIFT SNIPER COMBO combines a smoothed moving-average crossover engine with a swing-pivot detector. Signals are only gen
FREE
Start Time
Jaya Patel
インディケータ
VPS Terminal Restart Detection & Monitoring for MetaTrader Users Understanding the Need for VPS Restart Monitoring When running MetaTrader 5 (MT5) or MetaTrader 4 (MT4) Expert Advisors on a Virtual Private Server (VPS), detecting terminal restarts is critical for maintaining continuous automated trading operations. VPS servers can restart unexpectedly due to maintenance, updates, system failures, or resource management processes. Without proper monitoring, traders may discover hours later that t
FREE
Trade Analyst
Jaya Patel
ユーティリティ
Trade Analyst is a multi‑symbol performance dashboard for MetaTrader 5 that shows you, in one clean panel, how every symbol in your portfolio is really performing since a chosen start date. It is designed for grid, basket and multi‑pair algorithmic traders who need fast, reliable stats directly on the chart without digging through history or exporting to Excel. ​ What Trade Analyst shows Per‑symbol closed PnL and number of closed trades from your selected start date Per‑symbol open PnL and numbe
FREE
フィルタ:
レビューなし
レビューに返信