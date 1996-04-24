Entry TP and SL Time Trader Manager Expert For MT5

Entry TP and SL Time Trader Manager Expert for MetaTrader 5

The Entry TP and SL Time Trader Manager is a robust semi-automated trading tool for MetaTrader 5, designed to simplify trade setup, manage exit strategies, and execute orders with precise timing. This expert advisor enables traders to optimize their trading plans by setting key parameters such as entry levels, trade size, and scheduled execution times, ensuring a more efficient trading experience.

 

Specification Table – Entry TP and SL Time Trader Manager for MT5

Category

Trading Tool

Platform

MetaTrader 5

Skill Level

Beginner

Indicator Type

-

Timeframe

Multi-timeframe

Trading Style

-

Market Type

All Market Types

 

Overview

Developed by Trading Finder, this expert advisor comes with a user-friendly interface featuring a built-in side panel. Traders can easily select position type (buy/sell) and set lot sizes directly from the panel. A customizable vertical timeline appears on the chart, allowing users to schedule the precise time to trigger an order. Once the predefined time and market conditions are met, the EA executes the trade automatically.

 

Initial Setup Instructions

Before using the EA, ensure the following settings are enabled in MetaTrader 5:

  • “Allow DLL imports”
  • “Allow imports of external experts”
  • “Allow live trading”

After adjusting these settings in the EA’s input window, click OK to activate it.

 

How to Place a Trade

Follow these steps to set up a trade with the Entry TP and SL Time Trader Manager:

Step 1 – Initialize Trade Setup
Click “Open” on the left-hand panel of the chart to begin.

Step 2 – Choose Trade Direction
Select “Open” from the right-side interface. A popup will appear where you can choose Buy or Sell and enter the lot size. Click Confirm to proceed.

Step 3 – Schedule Entry Time
After confirming the order type, a green dashed vertical line will appear. Drag this line to the desired future candle to set the trade execution time.

Step 4 – Confirm Entry Conditions
The trade will execute only if:

  • The scheduled time (green line) has passed
  • The market reaches the specified entry price

Tip: Track logs and alerts under the Expert tab in the MT5 Toolbox.

 

How to Manage Trade Exits

The EA allows automated exits with customizable time and volume settings:

Step 1 – Open Close Panel
Click “Close” on the left-hand panel to access exit options on the right side of the chart.

Step 2 – Select Exit Type
Use the top buttons to filter trades to close:

  • L (Loss): Close only losing trades
  • P (Profit): Close only winning trades
  • P&L: Close all trades

Step 3 – Set Volume to Close
Choose the portion of the position to close:

  • 25%: Close a quarter of the position
  • 50%: Close half
  • 100%: Close the full position

Step 4 – Schedule Exit Time
A red dashed vertical line will appear. Drag it to the exact moment you want the exit to occur.

Step 5 – Confirm Exit
Click Confirm to finalize the automated exit. The EA will close the position (fully or partially) at the scheduled time if price conditions are met.

 

Conclusion

The Entry TP and SL Time Trader Manager for MetaTrader 5 combines precise timing, intelligent volume control, and dynamic price triggers into a single, efficient tool. It is ideal for Forex and crypto traders seeking to improve the accuracy and consistency of their trade execution.

おすすめのプロダクト
Telegram Broadcast MT5
Volodymyr Hrybachov
3.67 (3)
ユーティリティ
TELEGRAM BROADCASTユーティリティは、取引をTelegramチャネルに即座に公開するのに役立ちます。あなたが長い間FOREX信号であなた自身のテレグラムチャンネルを作りたいと思っていたなら、これはあなたが必要とするものです。 TELEGRAM BROADCASTはメッセージを送信できます： 取引の開始と終了。 保留中の注文の配置と削除。 ストップロスとテイクプロビジョニングの変更（ラストオーダー）; 損失を止め、provをトリガーします。 保留中の注文のアクティブ化と削除： 取引レポートの送信; 入金と出金のメッセージを送信する。 ドローダウンまたは利益がN値に達したときにメッセージを送信します。 アカウントの監視-N分ごとに統計を送信します。 独自のテキストを追加して、各メッセージに分単位で遅延を投稿できます。すべてのメッセージは柔軟です。ユーティリティは1つのチャートにのみインストールされますが、すべてのシンボルからメッセージを送信します。設定で任意の記号を非表示にできます。 ユーティリティ構成： [サービス]-> [設定]-> [エキスパートアドバイザ
BossFX Trading Panel EA
Remey Gulfan Orsaga
ユーティリティ
BossFXTradePanelEA (MT5)  [First 10 copies sold at 50 USD price will increase to 99USD] BossFXTradePanelEA is a fully interactive trade management panel designed for MetaTrader 5, providing traders with an easy-to-use, one-click interface to execute and manage trades. This EA simplifies trade execution , risk management, and position control by combining market orders, stop loss, take profit, trailing stops, and breakeven functionalities into a single, intuitive panel.  Key features include: On
TrendLine Pending Order Tool
Marcelo Guimaraes de Lima
ユーティリティ
このユーティリティは、ローソク足が手動で配置されたトレンドラインに触れたときに、より明確な未決注文であるかのように注文をオープンします。  これはどの資産にも使用でき、注文を開くとタッチしたラインが削除され、矢印が作成されます。この場合、これは価格反転操作に使用され、強気のローソク足がボトムアップラインに触れたときに売り注文をオープンし、弱気のローソク足がトップダウンラインに触れたときに買い注文をオープンします。  ストップロスとテイプロフィットを調整できます。このユーティリティは、価格が上昇および下降のサポートラインとレジスタンスライン（両方とも水平線など）に達したときに、注文を開いて画面を終了するようにプログラムできるため、非常に便利です。価格が上昇および下降のサポートラインとレジスタンスラインに達したときに、チャートパターンに非常に機能します。そして垂直。 最新のアップデートでは複数行を配置できるようになりました。 非常に重要: Meta trader 5 には取引履歴があり、注文がクローズされて線が引かれると、この線がロボットのロジックと混同され、不要な注文がオープンさ
MT5 Send To Telegram
The Hung Ngo
5 (1)
エキスパート
MT5 Send To Telegram – Real-Time Trade Notification Utility MT5 Send To Telegram EA is a lightweight, read-only utility that sends real-time alerts from your MetaTrader 5 account directly to Telegram . Whether you trade manually, run automated strategies, or manage a signal channel, it helps you stay on top of every important trading event — with full control over what is sent, how it looks, and when it is delivered. Receive smart Telegram notifications for trade entries, exits, pending orders,
Click Sent Order
Supanat Wiboonpanit
ユーティリティ
This program is a GUI for issuing orders that can be done more quickly. Faster TP SL setting This program is not an automated trading platform. Trading is risky, please manage your risk. We do not accept any responsibility. It should be tried with Demo before using it with Real. Normally, the setting sets the risk to 1:1 to shift manually or to enter the risk to x:1, where x can be entered and everything can move freely. Thank you to all customers who have purchased our products. We would like t
MA crossing bot MT5
Matthieu Jean Baptiste Wambergue
4.63 (8)
エキスパート
特別オファー！$50（通常$90） MT4バージョンを こちら から入手！ あなたの移動平均戦略を自動化しましょう！ これは、私のベストセラー'MA crossing bot'のMT5バージョンであり、 こちら で入手できます。 "MA crossing bot"は、移動平均クロスオーバーの強力で実績ある戦略に頼るトレーダーのための究極のtradingアシスタントです。この多用途なbotは、2本の移動平均線がクロスするたびにアラートを出したり、自動的にポジションをオープンしたりするよう設計されており、精度高く重要な市場トレンドを捉えるのに役立ちます。経験豊富なトレーダーでも、自動売買システムに不慣れな方でも、MA crossing botを使えば、他の作業やtradingチャンスに集中しながら戦略を完全に自動化できます。 しかしこのEAは、単なるクロスオーバーアラートシステムにとどまりません。第3の移動平均の追加、RSI (Relative Strength Index) によるフィルター、さらにはピボットポイントの統合など、複数の高度なフィルターを備えています。これにより、単なるク
Complete Pending Orders N Grid System MT5
Leonid Basis
ユーティリティ
Complete Pending Orders Grid System opens any combinations of Buy Stop, Sell Stop, Buy Limit and Sell Limit pending orders and closes all existing pending orders. You just need to drop this script on the chart of a desired currency pair. Before placing all pending orders, the input window is opened allowing you to modify all input parameters: DeleteAllPendings – if 'true', then all pending orders (for current currency) are deleted. BuyStop – if 'true', Buy Stop order is opened. SellStop – if 'tr
Extra Martingale MT5
Vladimir Pokora
ユーティリティ
Is your trade at a loss? Does not matter ! You can use this Extra martingale tool.  In the set loss of your trade or your EA's trade , this tool will open another trade at a better price. It can also open multiple trades at different distances and with different lot sizes. Each trade will be assigned a TakeProfit. This tool has a lot of settings. You can set variable lot sizes, variable trade distances, variable TakeProfit sizes, maximum total profit or loss in money. You can also close trades
Trade Volume Copy MT5
Yuriy Bykov
4.57 (7)
ユーティリティ
ある MT5 または MT4 アカウントから別の MT5 アカウントに取引量をコピーするためのシンプルなユーティリティ。 ネッティング口座とヘッジ口座の間で任意の組み合わせでポジションをコピーできます。デフォルトでは、同じボリュームを持つすべての一致するシンボルによって開かれたポジションがコピーされます。シンボル名が異なる場合、またはコピーされたポジションのボリュームが異なる場合、またはすべてのポジションをコピーする必要がない場合は、この 投稿 で説明されている設定で目的の動作を指定できます。この製品は、将来のリリースで機能を拡張します。 バージョン 2.0 までは、この製品は無料です。 インストール順序: 送信者アカウントの端末で、Expert Advisor を送信者モードで起動します。 受信者アカウントのターミナルで、Expert Advisor を受信者モードで起動し 、以前に起動した送信者の 1 つを選択して、そこからポジション ボリュームをコピーします。
FREE
Trailing Stop and Breakeven Manager
Biswarup Banerjee
ユーティリティ
Trailing Stop and Breakeven Manager MT5で取引管理を最適化しましょう。この堅牢なエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）は、手動または他のEAによって開かれた取引のストップロスを自動調整するために設計されており、利益の保護とリスク管理を保証します。Forex FactoryやRedditのr/Forexなどのトレーディングコミュニティで称賛され、InvestopediaやMQL5フォーラムでの議論でもトレイリングストップとブレークイーブンレベルの管理における精度で注目されており、効率的に利益を確保しようとするトレーダーの間で人気のツールです。ユーザーは、トレンド中に利益を固定することで取引の収益性が20-30%向上し、多くの人が手動取引監視時間が40%削減されたと報告しています。主な利点には、ブレークイーブンとトレイリングストップの柔軟な設定、MT5の任意のシンボルとの互換性、スキャルパー、デイトレーダー、スイングトレーダーの取引戦略を強化する軽量設計が含まれます。 Trailing Stop and Breakeven Manager MT5は、ユーザー
FREE
One Click Breakeven
Kai Wei Luo
ユーティリティ
One Click Breakeven Function: For multiple orders of the same currency but different order types (sell or buy), under the condition that the overall position is profitable, set the same stop-loss level or take-profit level. For example: there are currently 10 EURUSD orders, including 7 sell orders and 3 buy orders. When the overall position is profitable, if the overall take-profit for sell orders is set to 50 points: (1) When the total profit of the 7 sell orders is greater than the total loss
NewMotherBot
Joni Fat
エキスパート
Joni Lee Second Forex Robot in the Market CAN RUN WITH ONLY $300 (recomended minimum deposit) LOT size 0.01 if <$2000 else 0.02 Introducing the “Joni Lee First Forex Robot,” a trailblazing innovation in automated forex trading. Developed by the renowned Joni Lee, this robot is the first of its kind, setting new standards in the forex market. Key Features: Can take profit (TP) and cut loss (CL) State-of-the-Art Algorithms:   Employs sophisticated algorithms to analyze market data and execute tra
News Dashboard Pro
Beatrice Bernard Mgaya
2 (1)
ユーティリティ
Certainly! Let me provide descriptions for the News Filter tools available on both MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platforms: News Filter for MT4 : Description : The News Filter for MT4 is an expert advisor (EA) template that allows traders to manage their positions during news events. It downloads news data from investing.com without using any external DLLs (Dynamic Link Libraries). Traders can customize their actions based on news releases. Features : Automatic News Detection : The
Derivonit EA
Lungile Mpofu
エキスパート
Derivonit EA  is fully automated Expert Advisor for trading Boom 1000 Index  offered by Deriv formerly known as Binary Dotcom. The EA uses more than seven strategies to open trades and close. It is based on CCI, STOCHASTICH, BANDS, ALLIGATOR and ENVELOPES for opening trades and then uses ATR, ADX, Accelerator Oscillator and RSI for closing trades. The EA will automatically open trades and close on Take Profit. Lot size and number of trades can be also changed depending on account balance you hav
LarryTrader
Paul Timothy Turculetu
5 (2)
エキスパート
LarryTrader EA is a fully automated trading system developed for XAUUSD on the 5-minute timeframe. The algorithm is built around a dynamic breakout and momentum model, designed to capitalize on intraday price movements with strict risk control. It intelligently adapts to market conditions using volume confirmation, volatility filters, and adaptive stop-loss management. The EA includes advanced risk tools such as partial profit-taking, customizable trailing stops, and break-even logic to protect
FREE
EA Night Fox Scalper MT5
Ruslan Pishun
5 (1)
エキスパート
The EA uses scalping strategy at night, trading consists of three algorithms and each algorithm works in its own time interval. The EA uses many smart filters to adapt to almost any economic situation. Pending orders are used for the least slippage when trading scalping. The adviser is safe and does not require any settings from the user, just install it on the chart and you are ready. The EA sets a protective stop order, so the trader does not have to worry that the robot will allow significant
Ashen Mirage Protocol AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
エキスパート
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Ashen Mirage Protocol [Subtitle: False Breakout Sniper | Bollinger Reversion | Prop Firm Ready] Introduction Ashen Mirage Protocol is a specialized algorithmic trading system developed to capitalize on "False Breakouts" and "Liquidity Grabs" in the market. Unlike trend-following systems that often enter late, Ashen Mirage adopts a Contrarian approach. It waits for the market to overextend into extreme zones (The Mirage), identifies mome
Trade Shot 99
Ricardo Copio Bejenaru Martins
ユーティリティ
Trade shot is a management tool. Automatically closes pending orders at X profit or Y loss. You define the $ you want to earn or lose per trade, the advantage in relation to take or stop loss is that here you define the money to be gained or lost and not based on points. Ideal for Scalp day trade strategies Your trades will easily be better managed based on what you want to win or lose, orders are closed automatically without worrying about managing money.
Precision Data Extractor SMMA
Darian Michael Peelar
ユーティリティ
Introducing the  Precision Data Extractor: SMMA , an MQL5 utility crafted for traders, analysts and quants who need accurate historical data to build robust datasets. This tool lets you selectively pull historical price and indicator data—  Smoothed Moving Average  ( SMMA )—from  multiple applied prices, timeframes, and  periods , then stores it in a  CSV  format, making it easy to feed into  machine learning models, trading algorithms , or  in-depth market analyses . Compatible with  Forex ,  S
Smart ATR Trader
Andrii Hurin
エキスパート
Smart ATR Trader EA – Adaptive Scalping & Risk Management Smart ATR Trader EA is a lightweight, fast, and fully automated trading system designed for scalping and intraday trading . It uses simple yet powerful logic: candle momentum entries with ATR-based exits and professional risk management controls . Write me in personal messages to get .set files Key Features Flexible Risk Control Trade with fixed lot size , money-based risk , or percent of balance . ATR-Based TP & SL Dynamic
Modern bot
Nadiya Mirosh
エキスパート
The Forex trading advisor Modern bot is an automatic scalping system that opens and closes deals using a special tick analysis algorithm programmed in the code without human intervention. The main task of the ego is to instantly make a deal where a person loses time for analysis and decision making. They also automate trading, removing the emotional burden from a person and allowing you to save time. Scalping is one of the varieties of short-term strategies, moreover, the shortest of them. Usin
Florencia
Viktoriia Liubchak
エキスパート
Florencia — Expert Advisor Based on Trendline Breakouts for XAU/USD Florencia is an intelligent trading Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading the XAU/USD pair (gold vs. US dollar). It uses a breakout strategy based on trendlines, automatically identifying key levels and entering trades when those levels are broken, with built-in filtering for false signals. Flexible settings for time, risk, and trade management make Florencia a powerful tool for both beginners and experienced trader
Copy Telegram to MT5 DEMO
Volodymyr Hrybachov
ユーティリティ
Copying trading signals from the Telegram channel to MetaTrader. The utility will help you easily and simply   copy transactions from   your Telegram   channel or chat to the MetaTrader trading terminal almost instantly This is a DEMO version, restrictions - minimum lot Operational support in telegram chat: https://t.me/forex4up_chat Template for signals in the Telegram channel, chat (can be changed in the parameters) SYMBOL=EURUSD, TYPE=SELL, PRICE= 0.00000 , LOT= 0.01 , STOPLOSS= 0.00000
FREE
QuantFiTech Scalp Gold
QFT L.L.C-FZ
エキスパート
QFT Scalp Gold is a XAUUSD scalping Robot designed for the M1 timeframe.  The trading system is designed to identify high probability market action and  capitalize on such information.  The trouble with most scalping systems is the general lack of a credible response when the market makes very large moves against a huge number of open trades, often relying on very low reward to risk ratio.  QFT Scalp Gold solves this problem with a unique recovery system that uses the unfavorable market  mov
CChart
Rong Bin Su
インディケータ
概要 外国為替や金融市場では、迅速な反応と正確な意思決定が非常に重要です。しかし、標準のMetaTrader 5端末は最小でも1分のチャートしかサポートしておらず、トレーダーが市場の変動に敏感であることを制限しています。この問題を解決するために、 秒単位チャートキャンドルインジケーター を導入しました。このインジケーターを使用すれば、1秒から30秒の市場の動向をサブチャートで簡単に表示・分析できます。 主な機能 複数の秒単位タイムフレームのサポート ：このインジケーターは、以下のタイムフレームを選択でき、さまざまな取引戦略に対応します： S1 : 1秒 S2 : 2秒 S3 : 3秒 S4 : 4秒 S5 : 5秒 S10 : 10秒 S15 : 15秒 S20 : 20秒 S30 : 30秒 リアルタイム更新 ：秒単位チャートはリアルタイムで更新され、各瞬間に最新の市場情報を提供します。これにより、迅速な取引判断が可能になります。 ユーザーフレンドリーなインターフェース ：インジケーターはサブチャートに表示され、直感的で使いやすいです。異なるタイムフレームに素早く切り替えて市場を迅速
Online Accounts Manager MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
OneClick Online Account Manager is a powerful utility that helps you to manage all your accounts from a centralized panel. It is suitable for all single account traders and specially for multiple accounts traders. The utility help you to : Monitor status of all accounts on a private web page. Some information such as account connection status, account profit, DD, Balance, Equity, Margin Level, Number of positions and orders, Daily and Weekly profit/loss and also overall summation of all these p
Amazing Brain MT5
Amazing Traders
エキスパート
Cette stratégie de rupture génère des signaux d'entrée sur le marché lorsque le prix franchit une limite au sein d'une certaine fourchette de prix. Pour élaborer cette stratégie, nous avons utilisé des données historiques d'une qualité de 99,9 % sur les 15 dernières années. Les signaux les plus pertinents ont été sélectionnés et les faux signaux éliminés. Le conseiller expert réalise une analyse technique et ne retient que les cassures présentant les meilleurs résultats. Il utilise un système de
Manual Trading Simulator with Indicators
Conor Mcnamara
ユーティリティ
Imagine flying a real aircraft without ever stepping into a flight simulator. That's what trading is like. You have to simulate your strategy before you can take it to a live market. It is good if you can simulate things speedily before even stepping into any live market, or before coming up with an automated system.  People don't have all day to stare at a higher timeframe chart until the entry signal finally arrives. That's why I built this so that you can simulate your strategy with speed. Th
FREE
Smart Golden MT5
Yi Hsiu Tsai
4 (3)
エキスパート
「Smart Golden」は、ゴールド市場向けに設計された製品で、スキャルピング戦略を使用しています。マーチンゲール、グリッド、ヘッジングなどの管理方法は使用しません。 私たちはAIツール（機械学習）を使用して、過去のゴールドデータから堅牢な特徴を抽出し、それらを「Smart Golden」に直接エンコードしています。 特定の過去データ（過適合）やChatGPTの予測に継続的にトレーニングを行わないため、過適合の可能性を最大限に抑えることができます。 取引信号 現在の価格は 199 USD です。次の価格は 299 USD で、残り 5個 のみです。 特徴： スキャルピング戦略 マーチンゲール、グリッド、ヘッジングなどの資金管理方法は使用しません。 バックテストの最大ドローダウン < 5% 予期しない損失を防ぐために、すべてのトレードにストップロスがあります。 設定： 取引対象：XAUUSD タイムフレーム：M1 最低入金額：200ドル 口座タイプ：ECN/Raw/Razor レバレッジ：1:30+ 開始ロット：0.01 リスク管理：有効 GMTオフセット：あなたのブローカーに
ADX Hedge Master
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
エキスパート
ADX HEDGE MASTER  Advanced Hedging & Trend Following EA Revolutionary Trading Solution for Maximum Profit Potential The   ADX HEDGE MASTER   is a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed to dominate the forex market through intelligent hedging strategies combined with precision trend-following algorithms. This cutting-edge EA leverages the power of the Average Directional Index (ADX) to identify optimal market conditions while executing dynamic hedging positions for consistent profitability.
このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.97 (579)
ユーティリティ
Trade Manager EAへようこそ。これは、取引をより直感的、正確、そして効率的にするために設計された究極の リスク管理ツール です。これは単なるオーダー実行ツールではなく、包括的な取引計画、ポジション管理、リスク管理のためのソリューションです。初心者から上級者、迅速な実行を必要とするスキャルパーまで、Trade Manager EAはあらゆるニーズに対応し、為替、指数、商品、暗号通貨などさまざまな市場で柔軟に対応します。 Trade Manager EAを使用すると、複雑な計算が過去のものになります。市場を分析し、エントリーポイント、ストップロス、テイクプロフィットのレベルをチャート上のラインでマークし、リスクを設定するだけで、Trade Managerが最適なポジションサイズを即座に計算し、SLとTPをピップ、ポイント、口座通貨でリアルタイムに表示します。すべての取引が簡単かつ効果的に管理されます。 主な機能： ポジションサイズ計算機 ：定義されたリスクに基づいて取引サイズを瞬時に決定します。 簡単な取引計画 ：エントリー、ストップロス、テイクプロフィットを設定するためのド
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (146)
ユーティリティ
Trade Panel は、多機能の取引アシスタントです。このアプリケーションには手動取引用の 50 を超える取引機能が含まれており、ほとんどの取引操作を自動化できます。 注意、アプリケーションはストラテジー テスターでは動作しません。購入する前に、デモアカウントでデモ版をテストできます。デモ版 ここ 。 完全な手順 こちら 。 取引。 ワンクリックで取引操作を実行できます: 自動リスク計算を使用して未決の注文とポジションをオープンします。 ワンクリックで複数の注文とポジションをオープンします。 注文グリッドを開きます。 未決の注文とポジションをグループごとにクローズします。 ポジション反転 (買いを閉じて売りを開く、または売りを閉じて買いを開く)。 ポジションをロックします（買いポジションと売りポジションの量を均等にする追加のポジションをオープンします）。 ワンクリックですべてのポジションを部分的にクローズします。 すべてのポジションのテイクプロフィットとストップロスを同じ価格レベルに設定します。 すべてのポジションのストップロスをポジションの損益分岐点レベルに設定します。 注文とポ
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (7)
ユーティリティ
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does  Phase 1: Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metrics including open positions, floating P/L, and drawdown in real-time.
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (13)
ユーティリティ
ベータリリース Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader はまもなく正式なアルファ版をリリースします。いくつかの機能はまだ開発中で、小さな不具合に遭遇する可能性があります。問題が発生した場合はぜひご報告ください。皆さまのフィードバックがソフトウェア改善に役立ちます。 価格は20件の販売後に上がります。残り $90 のコピー: 2/20 。 Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader は、 Telegram のチャンネルやグループからの取引シグナルを自動的に MetaTrader 5 にコピーする強力なツールです。 パブリックおよびプライベートの両方のチャネルに対応し、複数のシグナル提供元を複数のMT5口座に接続可能です。ソフトウェアは高速で安定し、すべての取引を細かく制御できます。 インターフェースは直感的で、ダッシュボードとチャートは見やすく設計されており、リアルタイムで動作状況をモニターできます。 必要環境 MQL の制限により、EA は Telegram と通信するためのデスクトップアプリが必要です。 インストーラーは公式の インストールガイ
Smart Stop Scanner MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
ユーティリティ
Smart Stop Scanner – マルチアセット対応の市場構造型ストップロス分析システム 概要 Smart Stop Scanner は、複数の市場にわたるストップロス構造をプロフェッショナル品質で監視するために設計されたツールです。 実際の市場構造、重要なブレイクアウト、価格アクションロジックに基づいて最も意味のあるストップゾーンを自動的に検出し、 高精細（DPI対応）で見やすい統一パネルに表示します。 Forex、ゴールド、インデックス、メタル、暗号資産など幅広い市場に対応しています。 ストップレベルの算出方法 従来型のインジケーターや任意の計算式は使用していません。 代わりに、 ブレイクアウト、より高い高値、より低い安値 といった実際の市場構造イベントを検出します。 ストップレベルはこれらの構造ポイントから直接生成されるため、より自然で信頼性が高く、 実際の市場動向に即したストップ設定が可能になります。 主なハイライト • 高精度のマルチアセット対応 Forex、メタル、ゴールド、インデックス、暗号資産など、幅広い銘柄をサポートし、桁数やティックサイズを自動処
Smart Stop Manager MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
Smart Stop Manager – プロレベルの精度でストップロスを自動実行 概要 Smart Stop Manager は Smart Stop ラインナップの「実行レイヤー」であり、複数ポジションを持つトレーダーのために構築された、構造化された信頼性の高い完全自動ストップロス管理システムです。すべての保有中ポジションを継続的に監視し、Smart Stop のマーケットストラクチャー・ロジックを用いて最適なストップレベルを計算し、明確で透明性のあるルールに従ってストップを自動更新します。 単一の銘柄から複数銘柄のポートフォリオ全体まで、Smart Stop Manager は各トレードに規律、安定性、そして完全なリスク可視化をもたらします。感情的判断を排除し、手作業を大幅に削減し、すべてのストップが常に市場構造に基づいた論理的なプロセスに従うことを保証します。 ハイライト マーケットストラクチャーに基づく自動ストップ配置 • Smart Stop ロジックに基づき、各オープンポジションへ最適なストップロスを自動適用します。 ポートフォリオ全体を一目で把握 • 銘柄、方向
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
ユーティリティ
EASY Insight AIO – スマートで手間いらずな取引のオールインワンソリューション 概要 数秒で市場全体——FX、ゴールド、暗号資産、指数、さらには株式まで——を、手作業のチャート確認や複雑なセットアップ・インジケーター導入なしにスキャンできたらどうでしょうか？ EASY Insight AIO はAIトレードのための究極のプラグ＆プレイ型エクスポートツールです。市場全体のスナップショットを、クリーンなCSVファイルで一括出力。ChatGPT、Claude、Gemini、Perplexityなど、さまざまなAIプラットフォームで即座に解析できます。 ウィンドウの切り替えやグラフのごちゃごちゃしたオーバーレイはもう不要。自動エクスポートされる純粋で構造化されたインサイトだけで、無駄なチャート監視に悩まされず、スマートなデータ主導の判断に集中できます。 なぜEASY Insight AIOなのか？ 本当のオールインワン • セットアップ不要、インジケーターのインストール不要、チャートへのオーバーレイ不要。インストールして起動し、エクスポートするだけです。 マルチアセット対
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (6)
ユーティリティ
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 (コピーキャット MT5) は、今日の取引課題に対応して設計されたローカルトレードコピーシステムと完全なリスク管理・実行フレームワークです。プロップファームのチャレンジから個人ポートフォリオ管理まで、堅牢な実行、資本保護、柔軟な設定、高度な取引処理の組み合わせで、あらゆる状況に適応します。 コピーシステムはマスター（送信側）とスレーブ（受信側）の両方のモードで動作し、成行注文と指値注文、取引修正、部分決済、両建て決済操作のリアルタイム同期を行います。デモ口座とライブ口座、取引ログインまたは投資家ログインの両方に対応し、EA、ターミナル、またはVPSが再起動してもパーシスタント取引メモリシステムを通じて復旧を保証します。複数のマスターとスレーブをユニークIDで同時に管理でき、ブローカー間の違いはプレフィックス/サフィックス調整またはカスタムシンボルマッピングを通じて自動的に処理されます。 マニュアル/設定  | Copy Cat More MT4 | チャンネル  特別機能： 設定が簡単 — わずか30秒で完了（ビデオをご覧
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.86 (28)
ユーティリティ
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider は、Telegramのチャット、チャンネル、またはグループに 指定された シグナルを送信することができる、完全にカスタマイズ可能な簡単なユーティリティです。これにより、あなたのアカウントは シグナルプロバイダー になります。 競合する製品とは異なり、DLLのインポートは使用していません。 [ デモ ] [ マニュアル ] [ MT4版 ] [ Discord版 ] [ Telegramチャンネル ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] セットアップ ステップバイステップの ユーザーガイド が利用可能です。 Telegram APIの知識は必要ありません。必要な全ては開発者から提供されます。 主な特長 購読者に送信する注文の詳細をカスタマイズする機能 例えば、Bronze、Silver、Goldといった階層型のサブスクリプションモデルを作成できます。Goldサブスクリプションでは、すべてのシグナルが提供されます。 id、シンボル、またはコメントによって注文をフィルターできます 注文が実行されたチャート
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.74 (19)
ユーティリティ
この製品は、ニュースタイム中にすべてのエキスパートアドバイザーと手動チャートをフィルタリングするため、急激な価格変動によるマニュアルトレードのセットアップの破壊や他のエキスパートアドバイザーによって入力された取引について心配する必要はありません。この製品には、ニュースのリリース前にオープンポジションとペンディングオーダーを処理できる完全な注文管理システムも付属しています。 The News Filter  を購入すると、将来のエキスパートアドバイザーのためにビルトインのニュースフィルターに頼る必要はなく、今後はすべてのエキスパートアドバイザーをここからフィルタリングできます。 ニュース選択 ニュースソースは、Forex Factoryの経済カレンダーから取得されます。 USD、EUR、GBP、JPY、AUD、CAD、CHF、NZD、CNYなど、任意の通貨数に基づいて選択できます。 Non-Farm（NFP）、FOMC、CPIなどのキーワード識別に基づいて選択することもできます。 影響レベルによってフィルタリングするニュースを選択することができ、低、中、高の影響範囲から選択できます。
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.33 (27)
ユーティリティ
Trade Manager は、リスクを自動的に計算しながら、取引を迅速に開始および終了するのに役立ちます。 過剰取引、復讐取引、感情的な取引を防止する機能が含まれています。 取引は自動的に管理され、アカウントのパフォーマンス指標はグラフで視覚化できます。 これらの機能により、このパネルはすべてのマニュアル トレーダーにとって理想的なものとなり、MetaTrader 5 プラットフォームの強化に役立ちます。多言語サポート。 MT4バージョン  |  ユーザーガイド + デモ Trade Manager はストラテジー テスターでは機能しません。 デモについてはユーザーガイドをご覧ください。 危機管理 % または $ に基づくリスクの自動調整 固定ロットサイズを使用するか、ボリュームとピップに基づいた自動ロットサイズ計算を使用するオプション RR、Pips、または価格を使用した損益分岐点ストップロス設定トレーリングストップロス設定 目標に達したときにすべての取引を自動的に終了するための 1 日あたりの最大損失 (%)。 過度のドローダウンからアカウントを保護し、オーバートレードを防ぎます
HYT utility
Sergey Batudayev
ユーティリティ
HYT (Help Your Trading) は、主に次の 2 つのテクニックを使用して、損失ポジション を平均化 できるように設計されたツールです。 標準平均化。 トレンドの方向に沿ってポジションをオープンすることでヘッジします。 このツールを使用すると、買いと売りの両方において、異なる方向に開かれた複数のポジションを管理できます。 HYT は、次のポジションのサイズ、注文価格、平均化の方向、指定された利益確定レベルでのポジションのクローズを自動的に計算します。 また、希望する利益確定レベルと初期ロットを指定して、「購入」ボタンと「販売」ボタンを使用してポジションを開くオプションも提供します。 使用を開始する には、ツールをチャートにドラッグし、利益確定レベルを設定して、「平均化を開始」ボタンをクリックするだけです。 初期ポジションが大きすぎない ことを確認し、平均を下げるときにツールによってポジション サイズが拡大されるため、追加費用が発生することを覚悟してください。 HYTは 自動取引 も可能です。自動取引を有効にすると、ツールは指定されたパラメータに従ってポジションを開閉しま
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
ユーティリティ
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (7)
ユーティリティ
TelegramからMT5へ： 究極のシグナルコピーソリューション Telegram to MT5 を使えば、取引がシンプルになります。DLL を必要とせず、Telegram のチャンネルやチャットから MetaTrader 5 プラットフォームに取引シグナルを直接コピーできる最新ツールです。この強力なソリューションは、正確なシグナル実行、豊富なカスタマイズオプション、時間の節約、そして効率性の向上を実現します。 [ Instructions and DEMO ] 主な特徴 直接的なTelegram API統合 電話番号とセキュアコードで認証します。 ユーザーフレンドリーな EXE ブリッジを通じてチャット ID を簡単に管理できます。 複数のチャネル/チャットを追加、削除、更新して、同時に信号をコピーします。 高度なフィルターによる信号解析 例外的な単語 (例: 「レポート」、「結果」) を含む不要な信号をスキップします。 柔軟な SL および TP 形式 (価格、ピップ、ポイント) をサポートします。 価格ではなくポイントを指定するシグナルのエントリ ポイントを自動的に計算します。
Risk Manager for MT5
Sergey Batudayev
4.35 (17)
ユーティリティ
MT5のエキスパートアドバイザーリスクマネージャーは非常に重要であり、私の意見ではすべてのトレーダーにとって必要なプログラムです。 このエキスパートアドバイザーを使用すると、取引口座のリスクを管理することができます。リスクと利益の管理は、金銭的およびパーセンテージの両方で実行できます。 エキスパートアドバイザーが機能するには、それを通貨ペアチャートに添付し、許容可能なリスク値を預金通貨または現在の残高の％で設定するだけです。 [Instruction for Risk Manager parameters] アドバイザ機能 このリスクマネージャーは、リスクの管理を支援します。 -取引のために -1日あたり - 1週間 - ひと月ほど 制御することもできます 1）取引時の最大許容ロット 2）1日あたりの最大注文数 3）1日あたりの最大利益 4）エクイティを引き受ける利益を設定する それだけではありません。設定で自動設定を指定した場合、アドバイザーはデフォルトのSLとTPを設定することもできます。 アドバイザーは各イベントにアラートを添えて、注文を削除する理由を説明し
Patrex pro
Chioma Obunadike
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
Patrex Pro: Maximize Your Trading Potential Patrex Pro is an advanced trading bot designed to help traders optimize their trading strategies and maximize their potential returns. With its cutting-edge technology and user-friendly interface, Patrex Pro is the ultimate tool for traders seeking to elevate their trading game. Get MT4 Version Key Features: 1. Position Hedging: Patrex Pro allows users to hedge their positions based on their individual risk tolerance and market analysis. 2. Advanced R
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
ユーティリティ
Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
News Filter EA
Rashed Samir
ユーティリティ
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify trading days and hours for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes risk management  and equity protection features. MT4 Version KEY
Risk Manager Pro MT5
Roman Zhitnik
5 (7)
ユーティリティ
The Expert Advisor is a comprehensive risk manager helping users to control their trading activities. With this tool being a safeguard you can easily configure various risk parameters. When any limit is exceeded, the risk manager can force close opened positions, close other EAs, and even close the terminal to prevent emotional trading that doesn't correspond to your trading strategy. Risk Manager Settings Account Protection Check min equity limit to close all (account currency) - check the min
Custom Alerts AIO MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
Custom Alerts AIO：マルチマーケット監視を一括で実現 — 設定不要ですぐに使えるインテリジェントツール 概要 Custom Alerts AIO は、追加のインジケーター設定が不要で、インストール後すぐに利用できる高機能マーケットスキャナーです。FX Power、FX Volume、FX Dynamic、FX Levels、IX Power を内部にすべて統合し、主要なすべての資産クラス（為替、金属、指数、暗号資産）を一括監視できます。MetaTrader の仕様により、株式は個別のシンボルとして追加可能ですが、一般的には利用頻度は低めです。 1. なぜ Custom Alerts AIO を選ぶべきか 追加ライセンス不要 • 必要なすべての Stein Investments インジケーターが内蔵されており、すぐに使用可能です。 • チャートに表示されるグラフィックは省略されており、アラート生成に特化した構成です。 市場を広範囲にカバー • 為替、金属、暗号資産、株価指数に対応（株式は手動追加可能）。 • シンボル名を入力する必要はなく、プロパティで資産クラス
PZ Trade Pad Pro MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
ユーティリティ
これは視覚的な取引パネルであり、取引を簡単に配置および管理し、人為的エラーを回避し、取引活動を強化するのに役立ちます。使いやすい視覚的なインターフェースと、健全なリスクおよび位置管理アプローチを組み合わせています。 [ インストールガイド | 更新ガイド | トラブルシューティング | よくある質問 | すべての製品 ] 驚くほど使いやすい チャートから簡単に取引 正確なリスク管理との取引、手間のかからない 資本の保存が最優先事項です 気をつけずに利益を上げましょう できるだけ早くリスクのない取引をお楽しみください 開かれているすべての取引の自動トレーリングストップ 最初のストップロスは、取引が行われるとすぐに配置されます EAは、取引を行った後に次のタスクを実行します。 最初のストップロス/テイクプロフィットは自動的に配置されます できるだけ早くフリーライドにロックします（オプション） ストップロスを初めて損益分岐点に移動します（オプション） 停止するまで、希望の方法を使用してストップロスを追跡します その他のクールな機能は次のとおりです。 優れたターミナルアクティビティレポート
Auto Trade Copier for MT5
Vu Trung Kien
4.38 (26)
ユーティリティ
Auto Trade Copier is designed to copy trades to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts/terminals with 100% accuracy. The provider and receiver accounts must be on the same PC/VPS. With this tool, you can copy trades to receiver accounts on the same PC/VPS. All trading actions will be copied from provider to receiver perfectly. This version can be used on MT5 accounts only. For MT4 accounts, you must use Auto Trade Copier (for MT4). Reference: - For MT4 receiver, please download Trade Receiver Fr
Trading box Technical analysis MT5
Igor Zizek
4.96 (24)
ユーティリティ
Everything for chart Technical Analysis indicator MT5 in one tool Draw your supply demand zone with rectangle and support resistance with trendline and get alerts to mobile phone or email alert -  Risk reward indicator mt5 Video tutorials, manuals, DEMO download   here .   Find contacts on my   profile . 1.   Extended rectangles and trendlines Object will be extended to the right edge of the chart when price will draw new candles on chart. This is rectangle extender or trendline extender. 2. Pri
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (42)
ユーティリティ
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Trade Assistant 38 in 1
Makarii Gubaydullin
4.91 (22)
ユーティリティ
Ultimate Trade Assistant MT5 — Çok Fonksiyonlu Ticaret Asistanı 66'dan fazla profesyonel araç tek bir panelde — daha hızlı, güvenli ve verimli işlem yapın. Bu asistan; risk yönetimi, emir kontrolü, piyasa analizi ve pozisyon takibini tek bir güçlü arayüzde birleştirir. Hem yeni başlayanlar hem de profesyonel yatırımcılar için uygundur. Neden trader’lar bu aracı tercih ediyor Tek tıklamayla hızlı emir açma ve yönetim Otomatik lot ve risk hesaplama Akıllı emirler: grid, OCO, gizli emirler, sanal S
EasyTrade MT5
Alain Verleyen
5 (2)
ユーティリティ
Easy Trade – シンプルかつ強力なスマートトレード管理 Easy Trade は、リスクを適切にコントロールし、スムーズな取引執行を実現したい MetaTrader ユーザーのためのオールインワン・トレードマネジメントソリューションです。 トレーダーの声をもとにゼロから設計された Easy Trade は、複数シンボルの取引を簡単に実行・監視・管理できるようにし、作業フローを複雑にしません。 手動スキャルピングでも、少数のセットアップを管理するポートフォリオでも、Easy Trade は賢明な判断と安定した成果に集中できるようサポートします。 ⸻ なぜ Easy Trade を使うべきか？ 精密なリスク管理：固定ロットサイズまたはパーセンテージによるリスク設定が可能。リアルタイムでリスクとリワード情報を確認。 バスケット型トレーリング：複数の取引の利益を監視。目標到達で部分利益を自動確保。 取引の自動記録：各取引をスクリーンショットで記録。ジャーナル記録やパフォーマンス分析に最適。 時限クローズ機能：指定日時での自動クローズ設定が可能。週末前や取引終了時に便利。 カス
Crypto Charting
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (4)
ユーティリティ
Crypto Charting for MT5 – MetaTrader 5 向け暗号資産チャートツール 概要 Crypto Charting for MT5 は、WebSocket を介して暗号資産の OHLC チャートデータをリアルタイムで提供します。複数の取引所に対応し、MT5 上で履歴データの自動更新が可能です。 機能 WebSocket によるリアルタイムデータ 自動履歴データ更新 接続障害時のスケジュール更新 全ての MT5 時間足に対応 OHLCV データ構成 ストラテジーテスターに対応 自動再接続機能付き 対応取引所 Binance、Bybit、OKX、KuCoin、MEXC、Gate.io、Bitget、XT.com 補足情報 ティックデータおよび板情報には、別製品の Crypto Ticks をご覧ください。 注意事項 DLL を使用していません。VPS に適しています。 Strategy Tester では WebRequest 機能は動作しません。 デモをご希望の場合は、MQL5 のプライベートメッセージでご連絡ください。 Full Documentati
Trader Evolution
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (7)
ユーティリティ
" Trader Evolution " - A utility designed for traders who use wave and technical analysis in their work. One tab of the utility is capable of money management and opening orders, and the other can help in making Elliott wave and technical analysis. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Trading in a few clicks. Immediate and pending orders are available in the panel 2. Money management. The program automatically selects the appropriate lot size 3. Simplifies
Live Forex Signals MT5
Denis Nikolaev
ユーティリティ
Live Forex Signals サイト信号での取引用に設計されています   https://live-forex-signals.com/en と https://foresignal.com/en . Live Forex Signal for MetaTrader 4   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/81445 パラメータ サイトへのサブスクリプションを持っている場合は、ユーザー名とパスワードlive-forex-signals.com/foresignal.com サブスクリプションがない場合は、フィールドを空のままにします; オープンされているお得な情報へのコメント リスクリスクは、取引のための預金の割合として、リスク=0の場合、値ロットが使用されます 取引のためのロット固定ボリューム UseTakeProfitは、サイトから利益を取る使用します 当サイトからのご利用停止のご案内 F r e c h encysignalupdateinminute顧問のサイトへの訪問頻度を指定します MaximumSpreadForT
Trade Planner MT5
Wojciech Daniel Knoff
ユーティリティ
不確実性を明確なトレーディングプランへ。 Trade Planner MT5 は、複数の潜在的な口座シナリオを計画・管理・分析するために設計された、MetaTrader 5 向けの高度な資金管理ツールです。実際の取引を開始または変更する前に、任意の時点や価格で証拠金、余剰証拠金、証拠金維持率がどのように変化するかを把握することができます。 さらに、このプログラムは最悪のシナリオを予測できるようにします。適切な計画がない場合、取引はマージンコールや自動ロスカットを引き起こし、重大な損失を招く可能性があります。適切な計画ツールを使えば、不確実性に頼るのではなく、コントロールを維持できます。 プログラムのコアは、以下の2種類のオブジェクトで構成されています。 VPO — 仮想ポジション（Virtual Position）、未決済注文（Pending Order）、または取引の拠点となるオープントレード（Open Trade） EP — 評価ポイント（Evaluation Point）。リンクされたVPOからの総利益とスワップに基づき、個別のアカウントシナリオを定義するターゲットレベルとして
作者のその他のプロダクト
Pro BTB Poursamadi Strategy Indicator MT5
Mehnoosh Karimi
ユーティリティ
Pro BTB (Back To Break Even) Poursamadi Strategy Indicator MetaTrader 5 The Pro BTB Strategy Indicator , developed based on the proprietary analytical methodology of Poursamadi , is designed specifically for the MetaTrader 5 trading platform. Through advanced internal calculations, this indicator detects sudden price movements known as spikes . After analyzing price behavior, it identifies potential buy and sell opportunities and displays them directly on the chart as visual signals. In addition
Risk Rewa Ratio Calculator MT5
Mehnoosh Karimi
ユーティリティ
Risk Reward Ratio Calculator Indicator for MT5 The Risk Reward Ratio (R/R) Calculator is a valuable tool designed to help traders set Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) levels directly on the chart while instantly analyzing the risk-to-reward ratio of each trade. This indicator comes with an intuitive management panel that allows easy adjustment of all levels, along with a movable information box that clearly displays the Take Profit, Entry Point, and Stop Loss values. Traders can place these
FREE
TP and SL Calculator Indicator MT5
Mehnoosh Karimi
ユーティリティ
TP & SL Calculator Indicator for MT5 The Take Profit & Stop Loss Calculator Indicator is an effective risk and capital management tool designed for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders easily determine and set take profit (TP) and stop loss (SL) levels directly on the chart. This indicator improves trading efficiency through its dedicated control panel, which includes: Creating and managing TP and SL levels for both Buy and Sell positions Calculating trade volume in lots Displaying the Risk-to-Reward
FREE
XMaster XHMaster formula MT5 Indicator No Repaint
Mehnoosh Karimi
インディケータ
XMaster XHMaster Formula MT5 Indicator – No Repaint Strategy The XMaster / XHMaster Formula Indicator for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) is an upgraded version of the popular MT4 tool, designed to detect trend direction, momentum shifts, and high-probability reversal zones. With enhanced optimization for the MT5 engine, the indicator delivers stable No Repaint signals and performs efficiently on multiple asset classes including Forex, Gold, Cryptocurrencies, and Indices. The MT5 version integrates improved
FREE
XMaster XHMaster formula MT4 Indicator No Repaint
Mehnoosh Karimi
インディケータ
XMaster XHMaster Formula MT4 Indicator – No Repaint Strategy The XMaster / XHMaster Formula Indicator for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) is one of the most popular non-repaint tools used in Forex trading. According to sources like XS.com and TradingFinder, the indicator is designed to detect market direction, momentum strength, and potential reversal areas with high accuracy. This MT4 version blends multiple technical elements—such as EMA-based trend analysis, MACD momentum, RSI and Stochastic oscillators,
FREE
TP and SL Calculator Indicator MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
ユーティリティ
TP & SL Calculator Indicator for MT4 The Take Profit & Stop Loss Calculator Indicator is an essential tool for MetaTrader 4 users, designed to help traders accurately calculate and visualize potential profit and loss for each trade. This indicator features a dedicated management panel that offers several key tools for effective trade management, including: Creating Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) levels for both buy and sell positions Calculating trade volume in lots Displaying the Risk-to-
FREE
Risk Rewa Ratio Calculator MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
ユーティリティ
Risk Reward Ratio Calculator Indicator MT4 The Risk Reward Ratio Calculator Indicator is a practical tool designed to help traders efficiently manage their trades by defining take profit (TP) and stop loss (SL) levels while automatically calculating the risk-to-reward ratio (R/R) for each trade. The indicator features a management panel where traders can easily adjust TP, SL, and R/R values. On the chart, TP and SL levels are visually displayed as green and red boxes , respectively. These boxes
FREE
Fair Value Gap FVG Indicator for MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
インディケータ
Fair Value Gap (FVG) Indicator for MetaTrader 4  In the world of trading, identifying price imbalances and high-probability trade setups is essential. The Fair Value Gap (FVG) indicator for MetaTrader 4 is a powerful tool that helps traders spot such opportunities with precision. An FVG represents a market gap that occurs when price moves sharply, leaving an area where supply and demand are out of equilibrium. Simply put, when three consecutive candlesticks form, the space between the first and
RRR With Multiple Orders for MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
インディケータ
Risk to Reward Ratio Multiple Orders MT4 Risk to Reward Ratio Multiple Orders MT4 is a dedicated MetaTrader 4 indicator designed to help traders accurately monitor the relationship between stop loss (SL) and take profit (TP) levels in real time. When a trade is opened in MT4 with defined SL and TP, this tool calculates the distance between these levels relative to the entry price and displays the risk/reward ratio in the top-left corner of the chart. This feature is particularly useful for manag
ZigZag Indicator MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
インディケータ
ZigZag Indicator for MetaTrader 4 The ZigZag Indicator in MetaTrader 4 is widely used for identifying significant highs and lows—known as pivot points —directly on the price chart. By marking both Major and Minor pivots, it helps traders recognize potential reversal zones and understand overall market structure. Each pivot is labeled as HH, HL, LH, or LL , making it easier to detect dominant trends as well as short-term price movements. Spotting these peaks and troughs is a vital component of te
Order Block ICT Indicator MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
インディケータ
Order Block Indicator for ICT and Smart Money Trading in MT4 The Order Block Indicator is an important tool for traders using ICT (Inner Circle Trader) and Smart Money Concepts on the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. This indicator highlights key price zones where institutional orders are likely positioned, helping traders identify potential reversal points and strong reaction levels. Bullish order blocks are displayed in green , while bearish ones appear in brown . When price enters these zones, it
Market structure indicator bos choch for MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
インディケータ
Market Structure Indicator BOS CHOCH MT4 The BOS-CHOCH Market Structure Indicator is an ICT-inspired tool developed for MetaTrader 4 (MT4). It is designed to help traders who follow ICT methodologies identify shifts in both dominant and secondary market trends. By pinpointing structural breaks and changes in market character, this indicator enhances technical analysis and supports more accurate trading decisions. Market Structure Indicator (BOS-CHOCH) Overview Below are the general details and
Trade Assistant Expert TF for MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
ユーティリティ
Trade Assistant Expert TF MT4 The Trade Management Assistant is a specialized Expert Advisor (EA) designed to streamline capital allocation and strengthen risk control within the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. This EA offers an intuitive on-screen control panel that enables smooth trade execution, enhanced risk management, and efficient capital distribution. It also includes essential automated functions such as breakeven adjustment and a Trailing Stop mechanism to improve trade protection.   Key
Refined Order Block Indicator MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
インディケータ
Refined Order Block Indicator MetaTrader 4 The Refined Order Block (OBR) indicator is a specialized tool designed for traders who follow ICT and Smart Money (SMC) methodologies on the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. This indicator highlights bullish order blocks in green and bearish order blocks in brown, helping traders identify critical market zones. Order block regions are key price areas where significant institutional orders can increase the likelihood of trend reversals or directional shifts
Three 3TP Easy Trade Pad for MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
ユーティリティ
Three 3TP Easy Trade Pad Expert for MT4 – Download The 3TP Easy Trade Pad Expert is an advanced tool designed for capital management, risk control, and streamlined trading within the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. With its functional and specialized interface, this expert advisor allows traders to effortlessly set and manage Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels. In addition to simplifying trade execution, the tool provides features for defining acceptable risk, expected profit (R/R), and adv
Easy Trade Panel Expert for MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
ユーティリティ
Easy Trade Panel Expert for MT4 The Easy Trade Panel is a specialized tool designed to simplify and enhance risk and capital management within MetaTrader 4 . This expert advisor features an intuitive, professional interface that helps traders manage their orders using both basic and advanced functionalities. With this tool, traders can fine-tune stop-loss and take-profit levels, protect profits, and reduce exposure to unnecessary risks.   Easy Trade Panel Expert Specifications Category Capital M
Fast Local Trade Copier Single Multi Expert MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
ユーティリティ
Fast Local Trade Copier Single Multi TF Expert MT4 The Fast Local Trade Copier Expert is a robust and efficient tool designed to instantly replicate trades across multiple MetaTrader 4 accounts. Equipped with a comprehensive floating control panel, it streamlines synchronization and enables real-time trade execution between connected terminals. With this utility, users can accurately duplicate trade entries, stop loss and take profit levels, and overall trade parameters from one account to anoth
Entry TP and SL Time Trader Manager Expert For MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
ユーティリティ
Entry TP and SL Time Trader Manager Expert for MetaTrader 4 The Entry TP and SL Time Trader Manager is a powerful semi-automated trading tool for MetaTrader 4, designed to simplify trade setup, manage exits, and execute orders with precise timing. This expert advisor enables traders to optimize their trading strategy by defining key parameters such as entry levels, trade volume, and scheduled execution times for maximum efficiency.   Specification Table – Entry TP and SL Time Trader Manager for
Prop Draw Down Protector Expert MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
ユーティリティ
Prop Drawdown Protector Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 The Prop Drawdown Protector Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 is a specialized risk-management tool engineered for prop trading professionals using the MT4 platform. This advanced EA enables traders to control trading behavior by applying predefined conditions that prevent violations of profit and loss limits. With seven dedicated configuration modules, the EA strengthens psychological discipline by enforcing rule-based boundaries and deliver
ICT Concepts Indicator For MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
ユーティリティ
ICT Concepts Indicator for MetaTrader 4 The ICT Concepts Indicator for MetaTrader 4 is an advanced analytical tool designed for experienced traders who follow ICT and Smart Money methodologies. It provides a full suite of ICT components—including Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Breaker Blocks, Market Structure elements, and Kill Zones—through an intuitive, easy-to-use control panel. This indicator allows ICT-based traders to seamlessly integrate these concepts into their technical analysis
Trade Assist Prop Firm Plus TF Expert MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
ユーティリティ
Trade Assist Prop Firm Plus TF Expert for MetaTrader 4 The Trade Assist Prop Firm Plus TF Expert for MetaTrader 4 is an advanced trading utility designed to optimize execution, strengthen capital efficiency, and enhance risk management within the MT4 environment. Featuring a fully interactive and intuitive control panel, this expert advisor automates key functions such as Break Even, adaptive Trailing Stops, and precise multi-symbol trade management. Built with seven customizable configuration p
Trade Panel Prop Firm Drawdawn Limiter Pro in MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
ユーティリティ
Trade Panel Prop Firm Drawdown Limiter Pro for MetaTrader 4 The Trade Panel Prop Firm Drawdown Limiter Pro for MetaTrader 4 is a fully specialized solution built for prop-firm traders who require professional-grade control over their trading activity. It allows Forex traders to precisely manage risk and position sizing, supporting capital protection and long-term consistency. Designed as a modular, multi-symbol Expert Advisor, the system enables complete order handling with quick and intuitive c
Price Action Trading Box Manager Expert For MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
ユーティリティ
Price Action Trading Box Manager Expert for MT4 The Price Action Trading Box Manager Expert is an advanced tool designed for traders who rely on price action strategies and want to streamline parts of their trade execution and monitoring. This Expert Advisor displays multiple price action formations inside a dedicated dashboard in a simple list format. By selecting any pattern from the list, traders can instantly place a trading zone (box) on the chart. When the market price reaches these zones,
Smart Mony Concepts SMC Indicator For MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
ユーティリティ
Smart Money Concepts Expert MT4 The Smart Money Concepts Expert MT4 is designed to automatically display key Smart Money elements directly on your chart. This expert tool includes a floating control panel that allows traders to manage the visibility of various analytical components. Each section of the panel corresponds to an essential market structure feature, enabling users to toggle automated drawings on or off as needed.    Smart Money Concepts Expert — Specifications Overview Specification
Super Arrow Indicator For MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
インディケータ
Super Arrow Indicator for MetaTrader 4 The Super Arrow indicator is a popular signal tool designed for the MetaTrader 4 platform. It combines multiple technical indicators—such as the RSI , Bollinger Bands , Moving Averages , and a Magic Filter —to identify key market reversal points and pivot highs and lows. On the chart, green arrows highlight pivot lows, while red arrows mark pivot highs. By merging these indicators into one system, Super Arrow provides a strong filtering mechanism capable of
Trade Copier TF Master Expert Advisor MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
ユーティリティ
Trade Copier TF Master Expert Advisor MT4 The TF Master Trade Copier Expert Advisor is a smart and fully automated tool for MetaTrader 4 , designed to copy trades quickly and accurately from a Master account to one or multiple Slave accounts . This EA is ideal for traders managing multiple accounts, allowing trade replication across accounts without errors and with minimal delay.   Table of Trade Copier TF Master Expert Advisor Feature Category Details Indicator Categories Trading Assist MT4 Ind
FVG Channel Indicator MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
ユーティリティ
Fair Value Gap Channel Indicator MetaTrader 4 The Fair Value Gap (FVG) Channel Indicator for MetaTrader 4 is developed based on ICT methodology and Smart Money concepts . This indicator calculates the average range of Fair Value Gaps and displays them as a dynamic price channel , allowing traders to identify key zones related to unfilled (unmitigated) Fair Value Gaps .   FVG Channel Indicator Specifications The specifications of the Fair Value Gap Channel Indicator are presented in the table be
SP2L Poursamadi Strategy Indicator MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
ユーティリティ
SP2L Poursamadi Strategy MetaTrader 4 The SP2L Poursamadi Strategy Indicator is a professional trading strategy developed specifically for MetaTrader 4 , based on the principles of spike price movements and the AB=CD two-leg pattern . It is designed to generate accurate buy and sell signals for short-term trading conditions. This indicator is ideal for price action traders, scalpers, and fast scalpers , providing precise entry points on the 1-minute (M1) and 5-minute (M5) timeframes. Its structu
Pro BTB Poursamadi Strategy Indicator MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
ユーティリティ
Pro BTB (Back To Break Even) Poursamadi Strategy Indicator for MetaTrader 4 The Pro BTB Strategy Indicator , developed based on the proprietary analytical methodology of Poursamadi , is designed specifically for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) trading platform. By utilizing advanced internal calculations, this indicator detects sudden market movements known as price spikes . After analyzing price behavior, it identifies potential market reversals and displays buy and sell signals directly on the chart .
Pro BTB Poursamadi Robot Expert MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
ユーティリティ
Pro BTB Poursamadi Robot Expert Advisor MetaTrader 4 The Pro BTB Poursamadi Robot Expert Advisor is an automated trading system developed based on spike detection , Unicorn trading methodology , and Poursamadi’s proprietary rules , designed exclusively for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. By combining advanced price action analysis , Breaker Block structures , and Fair Value Gaps (FVG) , this robot identifies low-risk, high-probability trade opportunities and executes them automatically or semi-
フィルタ:
レビューなし
レビューに返信