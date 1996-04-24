Fast Local Trade Copier Single Multi TF Expert MT5

The Fast Local Trade Copier Single Multi TF Expert MT5 is a highly specialized Expert Advisor designed to replicate trading activity across multiple accounts with instant precision. Featuring an adaptive floating control panel, it allows users to configure copy settings, manage risk parameters, and coordinate trade execution across terminals in real time.

This tool not only copies trade entries and exits but also ensures accurate synchronization of Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels across all connected accounts.

Specifications – Fast Local Trade Copier Expert

Below is a concise overview of the key features and configuration details:

Category Trading Utility Platform MetaTrader 5 Skill Level Professional Expert Type Signal Execution – Automated Entry/Exit Time Frame Multi-Timeframe Support Trading Style Intraday – Scalping – High Frequency

Overview of the Fast Trade Copier Expert

To synchronize two terminals, set the primary account as the Master and the receiving account as the Slave. The Slave terminal connects to the Master by entering its terminal ID or address, creating a secure link for trade duplication.

Once connected, any trade executed on the Master account—along with its TP and SL values—is instantly mirrored on the Slave account without delay or manual input.

Buy Order Replication

On the NZD/USD H1 chart, a buy trade placed on the Master account is immediately duplicated on the Slave account with all risk management parameters applied automatically.

Sell Order Replication

In the AUD/USD M30 example, a sell order executed on the Master terminal is instantly copied to the Slave account with both SL and TP levels accurately preserved.

Key Settings of the Fast Trade Copier

The Expert Advisor provides a comprehensive set of configurations within its floating control panel:

Mode Selection

Choose the terminal type:

Master – The account generating original orders

Slave – The account receiving copied orders

Master Account Settings

Select active trading days

Enable copying from a single chart or all charts

Sync automatically with Market Watch symbols

Forward SL and TP levels

Slave Account Settings

Enter Master terminal ID(s)

Apply symbol mapping for instruments with different names

Manage data reception and chart compatibility

Summary



The Fast Local Trade Copier Single Multi TF Expert MT5 offers a powerful and efficient solution for duplicating trades across platforms with exceptional accuracy. Its multi-timeframe compatibility and support for MT4/MT5 cross-platform trade copying make it an essential tool for professional traders.

With its modular control panel and flexible configuration set, this utility is well-suited for both personal and institutional trading environments.