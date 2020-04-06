ForexCybot

ForexCybot

ForexCybot is an Expert Advisor designed to operate with discipline, strict signal filtering, and structured risk management based on technical indicators. Built to deliver clear, objective, and technically consistent operations, it follows precise market criteria combined with user-defined parameters.

ForexCybot mql5 public channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/forexcybot
After the purchase, send me a private message to receive the configuration file (set).
Currency pair: EURUSD

Execution Parameters

The entry logic is based on the simultaneous combination of four technical indicators, ensuring higher precision and alignment:

  • ADX  – measures trend strength

  • Williams %R  – identifies overbought/oversold zones

  • MACD  – analyzes momentum and crossovers

  • EMA – signals short-term direction

A position is executed only when all indicators point to the same direction, resulting in filtered, coherent, and reliable entries.

Integrated Risk Management

All operations use Stop Loss, Take Profit, and an optional Trailing Stop.
Additionally, each order passes through several internal protections, including:

  • Maximum spread limit for entries

  • Maximum number of simultaneous positions

  • Maximum lot size control

  • Daily loss limit

  • Daily drawdown limit

  • Minimum and maximum equity protection

  • Continuous equity drawdown monitoring

These mechanisms prevent unwanted entries and maintain strict operational discipline.

Martingale Option (Advanced Feature)

ForexCybot includes an optional and fully configurable Martingale module.
Its behavior:

  • Increases the lot size after losing trades

  • Returns to the initial lot after a winning trade

  • Operates with user-defined, limited levels

Because it involves elevated risk, this feature should be used cautiously and only by traders who understand and accept the profile.

Integrated News Filter

ForexCybot automatically monitors economic events and temporarily pauses new entries near relevant news releases:

  • High-impact events

  • Medium-impact events

  • Focus on USD, CAD, and EUR currencies

This protection helps avoid trades during unpredictable volatility spikes.

Trading Schedule

The system operates only within the configured time window:

  • Sunday to Thursday: 01:00–23:00

  • Friday: 01:00–24:00

All schedules can be customized to match the user's strategy.

Requirements and Recommendations

  • Low-latency accounts with tight spreads

  • VPS recommended for continuous operation

  • Initial deposit according to personal risk management

  • Compatible with hedging accounts

Conclusion

ForexCybot offers simple installation, clear parameters, and fully automated indicator calculations.
It runs continuously while the market is open and is designed for traders who seek:

  • Discipline

  • Operational clarity

  • Multi-confirmation technical entries

  • Filtered operations

  • Configurable risk management

  • Transparent, objective, and consistent logic

A complete system for traders who value security, precision, and methodology.



