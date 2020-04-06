Zeus FX

ZEUS FX – Fully Automated Trading System for XAUUSD (Gold)

ZEUS FX is a fully automated trading solution specifically designed for the gold market (XAUUSD).
Unlike traditional indicators, ZEUS FX uses a sophisticated algorithm that monitors price volatility and trading momentum during the calmer Asian trading sessions—while remaining highly user-friendly.

The strategy is built on a Breakout & Recovery model. It identifies strong price movements within a defined time window and executes trades based on the strength of the momentum. To ensure long-term stability, the Expert Advisor integrates a smart recovery mechanism and robust risk-management components, including a percentage-based floating stop-loss, making it fully compatible with prop firm rules.

✨ Key Features

No dangerous strategies, no Martingale, no grid


1. Time-Sensitive Trading Logic

Trades are executed only within specific trading hours (start to finish), during low-liquidity and low-volatility market conditions.

2. Smart Risk Management

  • Choose between fixed lots or automatic lot sizing based on account balance and risk percentage.

3. Advanced Protection

  • Spread Filter: Blocks trading during high-spread or high-impact news events.

  • Slippage Control: Ensures accurate order execution.

  • Global Percentage Stop-Loss: Automatically closes all open trades if floating loss reaches a specified percentage (StopLossProcent).

4. Dynamic Exit Strategy

  • Default take profit based on points

  • Trailing stop to secure profits as price moves in your favor

5. Strategy Logic

The EA monitors bid/ask price changes over short intervals.
If price moves a specific number of pips within a defined timeframe, a trade is triggered.
If the market reverses, the EA uses a calculated moving-average recovery system to manage the trade basket and close it with profit.

📌 Recommendations

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Timeframe: M30

  • Broker: ECN account with low spread & low latency

  • VPS: Mandatory for 24/7 uptime and precise timer execution

  • Minimum Deposit: $200

🔧 Parameters

— Money Management —

  • Risk: Percentage of balance used for automatic lot calculation.

  • UseFixedLot: Set to True to activate fixed lot sizing.

  • FixedLot: The specified lot size (e.g., 0.01).

— Protection Settings —

  • MaxSpreadPoints: Maximum allowed spread (in points) to open trades.

  • MaxSlippagePoints: Maximum allowed slippage.

— EA Settings —

  • StopLossProcent: Global account stop-loss percentage.

  • TakeProfitPoints: Default TP for the entire order basket.

  • Trail: Trailing stop distance (points).

  • TralStart: Profit (in pips) required to activate trailing stop.

  • TimeStart / TimeEnd: Allowed trading window (server time).

  • PipStep: Distance between orders or volatility threshold.

  • Magic: Unique identifier for the EA’s trades.


