Order Blocks SMT MT4

Order Blocks SMT is not “just another indicator”.
It’s the tool that lets you read institutional order flow and make decisions with the same logic used by banks and funds – directly in MetaTrader 5 (MT5).

What this MT5 Order Blocks Indicator Does for You

With Order Blocks SMT (an advanced Smart Money / ICT Order Blocks indicator for MT5), you can:

  • Stop guessing supply & demand and start trading clear, objective, repeatable levels.

  • See on one chart the Order Blocks from up to 4 timeframes (M15, H1, H4, D1, etc.).

  • Apply Smart Money Concepts (SMC) / ICT methodology without spending hours drawing zones manually.

  • Focus on planning trades and managing risk, while the indicator handles detection, drawing and updates in real time.

The hero is not the code. The hero is you, the trader, using Order Blocks SMT to execute your Smart Money edge in the market.

Why Order Blocks Matter in Smart Money / ICT Trading

An Order Block is the last opposite candle before a strong impulsive move.
According to Smart Money Concepts / ICT, that’s where institutions place large orders.

These areas tend to act as:

  • Supply and demand zones

  • High-probability reaction levels

  • Premium entry points with attractive risk-to-reward

This Order Blocks MT5 indicator automatically finds and draws those zones for you, so you can focus on:

  • Where to enter

  • Where to put your stop

  • How to manage the trade

How Order Blocks SMT Changes Your Daily Workflow

Imagine your trading session in MetaTrader 5:

  1. You open your chart and instantly see Daily, H4, H1 and M15 Order Blocks mapped for you.

  2. You know the higher timeframe bias and you wait for clean pullbacks into institutional zones.

  3. When price taps an important Order Block, you get an alert on screen and/or a push notification on your phone.

  4. You decide whether to take the trade based on your rules – but you are no longer entering in the middle of nowhere.

Order Blocks SMT doesn’t replace your strategy.
It gives you structure, clarity and precision for Smart Money / ICT trading on MT5.

Key Features – Designed Around the Trader

1. True Multi-Timeframe Order Blocks (up to 4 TFs)

  • Monitor 4 timeframes at once (e.g. M15, H1, H4, D1).

  • Higher timeframe Order Blocks are displayed on lower timeframe charts, so you always see the institutional context.

  • Automatic filtering prevents duplicated timeframes and keeps your chart readable.

👉 You don’t need to jump between multiple charts – you get your Smart Money map in one place.

2. Smart Panel Interface (One-Click Control)

Order Blocks SMT includes a compact, professional panel built for fast decisions:

  • One button per timeframe to toggle visibility of its Order Blocks.

  • Visual trading signals on the panel:

    • Green border = Price inside bearish OB → potential BUY zone

    • Red border = Price inside bullish OB → potential SELL zone

    • Gray = No active signal

  • The panel is minimizable to free screen space.

  • States persist when you change timeframe – your layout stays how you set it.

👉 You control what you see: scalper view, swing view or full SMC / ICT view.

3. Intelligent Order Block Detection

Order Blocks SMT focuses on meaningful zones, not noise:

  • Validates Order Blocks using price action behavior.

  • Automatically removes invalidated OBs when price fully crosses the zone.

  • Optional: Remove OB on first touch if you only trade the initial reaction.

  • Optional 50% level line to assist with precision entries at the midpoint.

👉 You work with clean, current institutional zones instead of a cluttered chart.

4. Flexible Lookback (Live Trading & Backtesting)

Choose how much history Order Blocks SMT scans:

  • Last Week

  • Last Month

  • Last Year

  • Or a Custom Start Date for focused backtesting

The scanning algorithm is optimized for performance, so you can use the indicator on multiple symbols and timeframes without slowing your MT5.

5. Built-In Alert System (Desktop + Mobile)

You don’t have to watch the chart all day. This MQL5 MT5 indicator notifies you when price reaches an institutional zone:

  • Pop-up alerts inside MetaTrader 5

  • Push notifications to your mobile device

  • Clear, human-readable messages, for example:

    “EURUSD H1: Price entered Bullish Order Block”

👉 You can step away and still react when your setup appears.

How Order Blocks SMT Interprets Order Blocks

Bullish Order Block (Sell Zone)

  • Last bullish candle before a strong bearish move.

  • When price returns to this area, it can act as a supply / sell zone (institutional sell orders).

Bearish Order Block (Buy Zone)

  • Last bearish candle before a strong bullish move.

  • When price returns to this area, it can act as a demand / buy zone (institutional buy orders).

Order Blocks SMT:

  • Automatically detects these zones

  • Draws them as rectangles on the chart

  • Uses the panel to show when current price is in a potential buy or sell zone

Parameters – Fast and Flexible Configuration

You can easily adapt the indicator to your own Smart Money / ICT style:

Parameter Default What it does for you
Timeframe 1–4 M15 / H1 / H4 / D1 Choose the 4 timeframes you want to monitor.
Lookback Period Last Month Set how far back to scan for Order Blocks.
Custom Start Date Ideal for targeted backtesting and study.
Bullish OB Color Blue Color of bullish (demand) Order Blocks.
Bearish OB Color Red Color of bearish (supply) Order Blocks.
Show 50% Level false Draw a midpoint line for refined entries.
Remove on First Touch false Delete an OB after its first touch.
Enable Alerts false Turn on pop-up alerts when price enters an OB.
Enable Push false Send the same alerts to your mobile phone.

Strategy Ideas with Smart Money Concepts (SMC / ICT)

Order Blocks SMT is a powerful Order Block indicator for MetaTrader 5, but you decide how to use it.

1. Confluence Zones

Look for overlapping Order Blocks across timeframes:

  • Example: M15, H1 and H4 Order Blocks in the same area.

  • These confluence zones often become high-probability reversal or continuation areas.

You can add your own confluences: trend, liquidity, Fibonacci, etc.

2. HTF Bias + LTF Entry

  1. Use H4 / D1 Order Blocks to define the main institutional bias.

  2. Wait for retracement into an Order Block on M15 / H1.

  3. Use your entry trigger (BOS, CHoCH, rejection, etc.) in line with the higher timeframe direction.

3. Combine with Other SMC / ICT Tools

Enhance your setups by combining Order Blocks SMT with:

  • Fair Value Gaps (FVG)

  • Liquidity sweeps / stop hunts

  • Break of Structure (BOS)

  • Change of Character (CHoCH)

Order Blocks SMT gives you the zones; you choose the trigger and risk management.

Best Practices to Maximize Results

  1. Respect higher timeframe OBs
    Daily Order Blocks tend to be stronger than H4, and H4 stronger than H1.

  2. Focus on fresh zones
    The first touch of an Order Block is usually the cleanest.

  3. Don’t click market just because you see a box
    Wait for your confirmation rules and follow your trading plan.

  4. Trade with the overall trend when possible
    Order Blocks aligned with the main trend are generally more reliable.

  5. Protect your capital
    Place stops beyond the Order Block and keep your risk per trade controlled.


おすすめのプロダクト
Alpha Trend Mt4 Signs
Guang Jun Huang
インディケータ
Alpha Trend signは私たちの取引システムを検証し、取引信号を明確に提示し、信号がドリフトすることはありません。 主な機能： •市場が活況を示している地域に応じて、指標に基づいて現在の相場がトレンド相場に属しているか、それとも揺れ相場に属しているかを直感的に判断することができる。 そして、指標の指示矢印に基づいて市場に切り込み、緑の矢印は購入を提示し、赤の矢印は販売を提示する。 •小周期変動による頻繁な取引信号の発生を回避するために、5分以上の時間周期で取引を行うことを推奨します。 •最適な取引タイミングを逃さないために、シグナルプロンプトをオンにすることもできます。 •本指標はトレンド相場をよく予測するだけでなく、幅広振動相場でも利益を得ることができる。 •本指標は大道至簡の原則に基づいており、異なる段階のトレーダーが使用するのに適している。 注意事項： •Alpha Trend signには明確な入退場信号があり、損失を与えないように逆位相操作を提案しない。 •Alpha Trend signは特に成熟した指標であり、デルのチー
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
インディケータ
「Auto FIBO Pro」Crypto_Forex インジケーターは、取引の補助ツールとして最適です。 - インジケーターは、フィボナッチ レベルとローカル トレンド ライン (赤色) を自動的に計算してチャート上に配置します。 - フィボナッチ レベルは、価格が反転する可能性のある重要な領域を示します。 - 最も重要なレベルは、23.6%、38.2%、50%、61.8% です。 - リバーサル スキャルピングやゾーン グリッド取引に使用できます。 - Auto FIBO Pro インジケーターを使用して、現在のシステムを改善する機会も多数あります。 - Info Spread Swap Display があり、接続されている外国為替ペアの現在のスプレッドとスワップを表示します。 - ディスプレイには、アカウントの残高、エクイティ、マージンも表示されます。 - Info Spread Swap Display は、チャートのどのコーナーにも配置できます。 0 - 左上コーナー、1 - 右上、2 - 左下、3 - 右下。 高品質のトレーディングロボットとインジケーターをご覧にな
Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.24 (37)
インディケータ
MT5版  |   FAQ Owl Smart Levels Indicator   は、 Bill Williams   の高度なフラクタル、市場の正しい波構造を構築する Valable ZigZag、エントリの正確なレベルをマークする Fibonacci レベルなどの一般的な市場分析ツールを含む 1 つのインジケーター内の完全な取引システムです。 利益を得るために市場と場所に。 戦略の詳細な説明 インジケータを操作するための指示 顧問-取引助手 プライベートユーザーチャット ->購入後に私に書いて、私はプライベートチャットにあなたを追加し、あなたはそこにすべてのボーナスをダウンロードすることができます 力はシンプルさにあります！ Owl Smart Levels   取引システムは非常に使いやすいので、専門家にも、市場を勉強し始めて自分で取引戦略を選択し始めたばかりの人にも適しています。 戦略と指標に秘密の数式や計算方法が隠されているわけではなく、すべての戦略指標は公開されています。 Owl Smart Levels を使用すると、取引を開始するためのシグナルをすばやく確認し、注
Automated Trendlines
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
5 (16)
インディケータ
トレンドラインは、外国為替取引におけるテクニカル分析の最も重要なツールです。残念ながら、ほとんどのトレーダーはそれらを正しく描画していません。自動トレンドラインインジケーターは、市場のトレンドの動きを視覚化するのに役立つ本格的なトレーダー向けのプロフェッショナルツールです。 トレンドラインには、強気トレンドラインと弱気トレンドラインの2種類があります。 上昇トレンドでは、外国為替トレンドラインは価格変動の最低スイングポイントを介して描画されます。 少なくとも2つの「最低安値」を接続すると、トレンドラインが作成されます。 下降トレンドでは、トレンドラインは価格変動の最も高いスイングポイントを介して描画されます。 少なくとも2つの「最高値」を接続すると、トレンドラインが作成されます。 トレンドラインが壊れたとき？ 弱気のろうそくが強気のトレンドラインの下で閉じ、ろうそくの高さがトレンドラインの上にあるとき、強気のトレンドラインは壊れます。 強気のろうそくが弱気のトレンドラインの上で閉じ、ろうそくの安値がトレンドラインの下にあるとき、弱気のトレンドラインは壊れます。 トレ
Heiken Ashi and Heiken Ashi Smoothed MA MT4
Ku Chuan Lien
4 (1)
インディケータ
Heiken Ashi Smoothed Strategy is a very simple but powerful system to get forex market trend direction. This indicator is actually 2 indicators in 1 pack, Heiken Ashi and Heiken Ashi Smoothed Moving Average both included. Because HA (Heiken Ashi) and HAS (Heiken Ashi Smoothed) are calculated in the same one system event with necessary buffers and loop only, so it is the FAST, OPTIMIZED and EFFICIENT HA having the combined indicator of MetaTrader 4. You can choose to display HA and HAS in the sam
Power Renko MT4
Pierce Vallieres
インディケータ
Power Renko is an indicator which plots Renko bricks underneath the chart using a histogram. You can select the brick size and the timeframe of the Renko bricks as well as whether or not to use the close price or the high/low price of the candles. Renko bricks are based on price alone, not time, therefor the Renko bricks will not be aligned with the chart's time. They are extremely useful for trend trading and many different strategies can be formed from them. Buffers are provided allowing you t
Ticks Range Renko Heiken Ashi Custom Chart
Andrey Ziablytsev
インディケータ
Renko, Heiken Ashi, Ticks Bar, Range Bar.    Easy switching, easy setup, all in one window.        Place the Custom Chart indicator and view Renko, Heiken Ashi, Tick bar, Range bar charts in real time at real chart.    Position the offline chart window so that the indicator control panel is visible.    Switch the chart mode by click of a button.    Connect to the output chart any indicator, expert advisor without any restrictions.    No, it doesn't work in the tester.    Yes, you can use an
Trend Oscillator mw
DMITRII GRIDASOV
インディケータ
トレンドオシレーターは、高度なカスタム Crypto_Forex インジケーター、効率的な取引ツールです! - 高度な新しい計算方法を使用 - パラメーター「計算価格」のオプションは 20 種類。 - これまで開発された中で最もスムーズなオシレーター。 - 上昇トレンドの場合は緑色、下降トレンドの場合は赤色。 - 売られすぎの値: 5 未満、買われすぎの値: 95 以上。 - このインジケーターを使用すると、標準戦略をアップグレードする機会が十分にあります。 - PC およびモバイルアラート付き。 高品質のトレーディングロボットとインジケーターをご覧になるにはここをクリックしてください! これは、この MQL5 Web サイトでのみ提供されるオリジナル製品です。
FX Flow
Eva Stella Conti
インディケータ
FX Flow   indicator can be used as an anticipator of the next trend, preferably confirmed by Price Action or another oscillator (RSi, Stochastic ..). It takes the money flows of the major currencies USD EUR GBP AUD NZD CAD CHF JPY into account, and processes them. Excellent tool for indices, but also for correlations between currencies. Works on each timeframes.  Blue line: Bull market Yellow line: Bear market Note : if the indicator opens the window, but does not draw lines, load the historie
Signal From Level
Yaroslav Varankin
インディケータ
Binary Options Support Resistance Indicator This indicator is designed for binary options trading and effectively shows retracements from support and resistance levels. Signals appear on the current candle. A red arrow pointing downwards indicates a potential selling opportunity, while a blue arrow pointing upwards suggests buying opportunities. All that needs adjustment is the color of the signal arrows. It is recommended to use it on the M1-M5 timeframes as signals are frequent on these timef
ForexdivergencePS
Mikhail Bilan
インディケータ
Good day! To your attention the ForexdivergencePS indicator may not be the newest in the trading strategy The Forex indicator detects and displays descending and ascending divergences on the chart. When a new pattern is formed, a pop-up window is triggered. An arrow is formed on the chart that shows the type of phenomenon and helps to open an order in the optimal direction. Friends of traders rate the effectiveness of the tool as above average. You can change settings, including the sensitiv
Line Magnit
Aleksey Trenin
インディケータ
The LineMagnit Indicator for MT4 is a highly precise tool that builds support and resistance levels which magnetically attract prices. This feature allows traders to easily determine the most probable entry and exit points in the market, as well as identify the market's directional forces, as levels are based on capital inflows into the instrument. Equipped with an intuitively understandable graphical interface, the LineMagnit Indicator enables users to quickly locate and analyze support and res
Ichimoku Higher Time Frame mh
DMITRII GRIDASOV
インディケータ
Crypto_Forex インジケーター HTF Ichimoku for MT4。 - Ichimoku インジケーターは、最も強力なトレンド インジケーターの 1 つです。HTF は、Higher Time Frame を意味します。 - このインジケーターは、トレンド トレーダーや、プライス アクション エントリとの組み合わせに最適です。 - HTF Ichimoku インジケーターを使用すると、より高い時間枠の Ichimoku を現在のチャートに添付できます。 - 上昇トレンド - 赤い線が青い線より上 (両方の線が雲より上) / 下降トレンド - 赤い線が青い線より下 (両方の線が雲より下)。 - 価格が Ichimoku 雲の上部境界を突破した場合にのみ、買い注文を開きます。 - 価格が Ichimoku 雲の下部境界を突破した場合にのみ、売り注文を開きます。 - HTF Ichimoku インジケーターを使用すると、大きなトレンドを捉える機会が得られます。 高品質のトレーディングロボットとインジケーターをご覧になるにはここをクリックしてください! これは、この M
SimSim Arrow Momentum
Aleksandr Tyunev
インディケータ
SimSim Arrow Momentum は標準的な「Momentum」インジケーターですが、矢印バージョンになっています。 MetaTrader 5用バージョン インジケータ パラメータは標準のパラメータと同様ですが、さらに 1 つの追加パラメータ Delta があります。 Delta = 0 - 100 100 値を基準とした偏差。 100インジケーターのレベル変更、プラス、マイナスが可能です。 このインジケーターは、価格がレベル ライン = 100 +- Delta を横切るとシグナルを生成します。 操作に対して「CONTROL DEAL」を有効にすると、インジケーター信号に基づいた取引が自動的に開始されます。 インジケーターは、信頼性の高い信号装置として本来の目的に沿って使用できます。 ただし、その二次的な目的は、「 CONTROL DEAL 」ユーティリティのシグナルプロバイダーとして機能することです。 インジケーターとこのユーティリティの共生により、シグナルを確認するだけでなく、それに従って取引を行うこともできます。 これらのシグナルを効果的に活用したい場合は、無
ATeam Divergence
Hoang Ngoc Thach
インディケータ
The CCI Divergence is a reasonably useful indicator in itself, but it is even more effective when used with divergence pattern trading. The CCI Divergence indicator signal is one of the most potent signals among the indicators that exist in the market. Here is new version for Divergence Indicator using CCI method, with more improvements. Divergences indicate a potential investment point because the directional moment does not confirm the price. A bullish divergence occurs when the underlying va
Arrows Forecasters
Tatiana Savkevych
インディケータ
The Arrows Forecasters indicator is simple, visual and effective trend detection. The intelligent algorithm of the indicator determines the trend with a good probability. Uses just one parameter for settings. The indicator shows the points of potential market reversal. Ready-made trading system. The indicator does not redraw and does not lag. Works on all currency pairs and on all timeframes. You should remember that using a combination of forecasting tools, it is advisable to choose 2-3 indic
Infinity Trend Pro
Yaroslav Varankin
1 (1)
インディケータ
This is a trend indicator without redrawing Developed instead of the binary options strategy (by the color of the Martingale candlestick) Also works well in forex trading When to open trades (binary options) A signal will appear in the place with a candle signaling the current candle It is recommended to open a deal for one candle of the current timeframe M1 and M5 When a blue dot appears, open a deal up When a red dot appears, open a trade down. How to open trades on Forex. When a signal is rec
Market Overview MT4
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
5 (1)
インディケータ
トレンドに逆らった取引はもうやめましょう！ 正確でタイムリーな情報を重視する真剣なトレーダーのために綿密に設計された当社のインジケーターは、28の主要ペアを非常にシンプルな方法で俯瞰することができます。このツールは、人気、強気または弱気のトレンドの強さ、買い手と売り手の割合/ MT5 バージョンに基づいて通貨ペアをランク付けすることができます。 特徴 リアルタイムのトレンド強度： 各通貨ペアのトレンドの強さを正確に評価し、取引機会を特定するための確かなガイドを提供します。 買い手と売り手の分析： 各ペアの買い手と売り手の強さランキングにより、市場のダイナミクスを即座に把握し、重要な動きを予測することができます。 トレーダーの関心： 各通貨ペアのトレーダーの関心と活動に関するデータにアクセスし、新たなトレンドと潜在的な転換点をよりよく理解するのに役立ちます。 直感的でカスタマイズ可能なダッシュボード： 当社の使いやすいダッシュボードは、お客様の好みに合わせて表示をカスタマイズすることができ、一目で関連情報を得ることができます。 リアルタイム更新： リアルタイム更新により、市場の
Nice Trade Point
Muhammed Emin Ugur
インディケータ
This    Nice Trade Point     indicator is designed for signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals. It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate a signal from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators. The indicator certainly does not repaint. The point at which the signal is given does not change.     Features and Suggestions Time Frame
Crosskalp1
Mikhail Bilan
インディケータ
Добрый День уважаемые трейдеры!  Вашему вниманию индикатор созданный и работающий на базе трендовика ADX,  для торговли на смене направления движения который учитывает коррекцию и даёт возможность на ней заработать.  Применяю этот индикатор для скальпинга. Рекомендую таймфреймы от 15 ти минутного(М15) до часового (Н1) периодов.  Красный кружок сигнал на продажу- Sell) Зелёный кружок  сигнал на покупку Buy) Чем меньше ваш таймфрейм тем меньше пунктов вы зарабатываете.   Важно выставлять стопы! !В
PABT Pattern Indicator
Gleb Balashevich
インディケータ
PABT Pattern Indicator - it's classical system one of the signal patterns. Indicator logic - the Hi & Lo of the bar is fully within the range of the preceding bar, look to trade them as pullback in trend. In the way if indicator found PABT pattern it's drawing two lines and arrow what showing trend way.  - First line - it's entry point and drawing at: 1. On the high of signal bar or on middle of the signal bar (depending from indicator mode) for buy; 2. On the low of signal bar or on middle of t
Delta Fusion Pro
Francesco Secchi
5 (1)
インディケータ
Delta Fusion Pro – 日中取引のための高度なオーダーフロー分析 Delta Fusion Pro は MetaTrader 4 用のプロフェッショナル指標で、アグレッシブな注文フローを明らかにし、機関投資家の圧力の強度と方向をリアルタイムで表示します。従来のボリューム指標とは異なり、Ask と Bid のボリューム差（デルタ）を分析し、反転の予測、トレンドの確認、プロフェッショナルな関心ゾーンの特定を可能にします。 主な特徴 インテリジェント自動調整システム 以下に基づき、すべてのパラメータを自動調整： 銘柄タイプ（FX、暗号資産、指数、コモディティ、株式） 運用タイムフレーム 市場のボラティリティ（ATR） 最近の平均ボリューム 初心者トレーダー向けに手動設定不要 — インジケーターが自動でキャリブレーション！ 機能概要 NetDelta と累積デルタ Ask/Bid のアグレッシブボリューム差を計算、カスタマイズ可能な EMA スムージング リアルタイムで方向性圧力を表示 ヒストグラムの色をカスタマイズ（買い/売り） 価格/ボリュームのダイバージェンス 通常お
MTF Stochastic
Sergey Deev
インディケータ
The indicator displays the data of the Stochastic oscillator from a higher timeframe on the chart. The main and signal lines are displayed in a separate window. The stepped response is not smoothed. The indicator is useful for practicing "manual" forex trading strategies, which use the data from several screens with different timeframes of a single symbol. The indicator uses the settings that are identical to the standard ones, and a drop-down list for selecting the timeframe. Indicator Paramet
Trendiness Index
Libertas LLC
5 (3)
インディケータ
"The trend is your friend" is one of the best known sayings in investing, because capturing large trendy price movements can be extremely profitable. However, trading with the trend is often easier said than done, because many indicators are based on price reversals not trends. These aren't very effective at identifying trendy periods, or predicting whether trends will continue. We developed the Trendiness Index to help address this problem by indicating the strength and direction of price trend
PZ Support Resistance
PZ TRADING SLU
3.33 (3)
インディケータ
サポート線と抵抗線のプロットにうんざりしていませんか？ サポートレジスタンス は、非常に興味深いひねりを加えてチャート内のサポートとレジスタンスラインを自動検出およびプロットするマルチタイムフレームインジケーターです。価格レベルは時間とともにテストされ、その重要性が高まるにつれて、ラインは太くなり、暗くなります。 [ インストールガイド | 更新ガイド | トラブルシューティング | よくある質問 | すべての製品 ] 一晩でテクニカル分析を強化 チャートを閲覧せずに重要な価格レベルを検出 一目ですべての価格レベルの相対的な強さを認識する すべての取引で最大30時間のプロットラインを節約 インジケーターは、すべての価格レベルの年齢を表示します インジケーターは再描画されていません 過去および現在の価格レベルは近接によって崩壊し、現在の市場行動に合わせて調整されます。動作は、必ずしもピークではない場所に線が引かれます。 価格レベルは、時間とともに拒否されるにつれて、より暗く、より広くなります ノイズを避けるために、重要でない価格レベルは定期的にクリアされます カスタマイズ可能な時間枠の
Xmaster formula indicator forex no repaint
Vadym Velychkov
インディケータ
Xmasterインジケーターの新しいより正確なバージョン。最も効果的で正確な式を得るために、世界中の200以上のトレーダーが、PCでこのインジケーターのさまざまな組み合わせの15,000以上のテストを実施しました。そしてここでは、正確なシグナルを表示し、再ペイントしない「Xmasterフォーミュラインジケーター外国為替再ペイントなし」インジケーターを紹介します。このインジケーターはまた、電子メールとプッシュによってトレーダーにシグナルを送信します。新しいティックが到着するたびに、75以上のパラメーターで市場を常に分析し、トレーダーに正確な売買シグナルを示します。また、このインディケータの助けを借りて、正しい方向で取引を開始するためにトレンドが現在どの方向に進んでいるかを確認できます。 新しい「Xmasterフォーミュラインジケーターforexno repaint」インジケーターはどのように機能し、古いバージョンと何が違うのですか？ まず第一に、それは世界中のさまざまなトレーダーによって15,000回以上テストされた最も最適化された市場分析アルゴリズムです。 第二に、このインジケーター
Happy Scalping Indicator
Leandro Bernardez Camero
インディケータ
このインジケーターは アグレッシブなスキャルピング と バイナリーオプションの速いエントリー のために設計されており、 毎バー でシグナルを生成し、常に何が起こっているかを正確に把握できます。 Happy Scalpingチャンネルに参加する： MQL5 再描画しません ：現在のバーのシグナルは リアルタイム で生成されるため、まだバーが形成されている間に、前のバーの終値に対して価格が上がるか下がるかによってシグナルが変わる可能性があります。 しかし、バーが 閉じる と、シグナルの色は 完全に固定されます 。変更されず、消えず、動かず、 見るものがそのまま残ります。 なぜこのように設計されたのか？ 多くのスキャルパーは、特に価格が ブレイクアウトや急激な動き をする際に、すぐにシグナルを受け取ることを重視しています。そのため、その瞬間に迅速に取引を行い、すぐにピップを獲得することができます。 一方で、バーが閉じた後の 確認を待つ ことを好むトレーダーもおり、その場合でもこのインジケーターを問題なく使用できます。 どちらのアプローチも有効です 。このシステムはどちらのスタイルにも
RSI Divergence with FVG Signal MT4
Cao Minh Quang
インディケータ
The   RSI Divergence + FVG Signal   indicator combines   Relative Strength Index (RSI) Divergence   with   Fair Value Gap (FVG)   detection to generate high-probability buy and sell signals based on both momentum shifts and institutional imbalance zones. Core Features: RSI Divergence Detection : Identifies both regular and hidden bullish/bearish divergences between price and RSI. Divergences indicate potential trend reversals or continuation. FVG Zone Recognition : Detects Fair Value Gaps (imbal
ZhiBiCCI MT4
Qiuyang Zheng
インディケータ
[ZhiBiCCI]インディケータは全てのサイクル使用に適しており、そして全ての市場品種にも適しています。 [ZhiBiCCI]緑色の実線は強気の発散の逆転です。緑色の点線は古典的な強気の発散です。 [ZhiBiCCI]赤への実線は逆弱気の発散である。赤い点線は古典的な弱気の発散です。 [ZhiBiCCI]はパラメータ（アラート、メール送信、通知送信）で設定でき、（true）に設定するとインスタント信号をアラームウィンドウに送信し、Eメール、インスタントメッセージを送信できます。 パラメータ設定の説明 [displayAlert]：これはアラームスイッチで、trueに設定され、矢印が表示されればプロンプトに自動的に警告され、falseに設定されれば警告されません。 [sendmail_NO_OFF]：これはメールを送信するためのスイッチで、trueに設定します。矢印が表示されていればMT4で設定したメールボックスにメールを送信し、falseに設定されていればメールを送信しません。 [sendnotification_NO_OFF]：これはインスタントメッセージを送信するた
Harmonic 3Drives
Sergey Deev
インディケータ
The indicator detects and displays 3 Drives harmonic pattern (see the screenshot). The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by a pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The indicator highlights the process of the pattern formation and not just the complete pattern. In the former case, it is displayed in the contour triangles. After the pattern is com
このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (101)
インディケータ
現在20%OFF! 初心者やエキスパートトレーダーのためのベストソリューション! このダッシュボードソフトウェアは、28の通貨ペアで動作しています。それは私達の主要な指標（高度な通貨の強さ28と高度な通貨インパルス）の2に基づいています。それは全体の外国為替市場の大きい概観を与えます。それは、すべての（9）時間枠で28の外国為替ペアのための高度な通貨の強さの値、通貨の動きの速度と信号を示しています。チャート上で1つのインディケータを使用して市場全体を観察し、トレンドやスキャルピングの機会をピンポイントで見つけることができたら、あなたのトレードがどのように改善されるか想像してみてください。 このインディケータには、強い通貨と弱い通貨の識別、潜在的な取引の識別と確認がより簡単になるような機能が搭載されています。このインディケータは、通貨の強さや弱さが増加しているか減少しているか、また、すべての時間枠でどのように機能しているかをグラフィカルに表示します。 新機能として、現在の市場環境の変化に適応するダイナミックなマーケットフィボナッチレベルが追加され、すでに当社のAdvanced
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
インディケータ
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (2)
インディケータ
CHRISTMAS SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 70 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY From 25TH DECEMBER -27th December MIDNIGHT GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS CHRISTMAS EVE SMC Blast Signal with FVG, BOS and trend Breakout The SMC Blast Signal  is a  Precise trading system for Meta Trader 4 that uses Smart Money Concepts (SMC) , including Fair Value Gaps (FVG) and Break of Structure (BOS) , to identify high-probability trades. It incorporates a Trend Filter using a higher timeframe moving average, ensuring trades align with
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
インディケータ
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - 次世代の Forex 取引ツール。 現在 49% オフ。 Dynamic Forex28 Navigator は、長年人気のインジケーターを進化させたもので、3 つの機能を 1 つにまとめています。 Advanced Currency Strength28 インジケーター (レビュー 695 件)  + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (レビュー 520 件) + CS28 コンボ シグナル (ボーナス)。 インジケーターの詳細 https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 次世代の Strength インジケーターが提供するもの  オリジナルで気に入っていたすべての機能が、新機能と精度の向上によって強化されました。 主な機能: 独自の通貨強度計算式。 すべての時間枠でスムーズかつ正確な強度ライン。 トレンドの特定と正確なエントリーに最適です。 ダイナミックマーケットフィボナッチレベル (マーケットフィボナッチ)。 このインジケーターに固有
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
インディケータ
トレンドインジケーター、1つのツールに組み込まれたすべての重要なトレンド機能を備えたトレンドトレーディングとフィルタリングのための画期的なユニークなソリューション！ これは、すべてのシンボル/商品（外国為替、商品、暗号通貨、インデックス、株式）で使用できる100％再描画されていないマルチタイムフレームおよびマルチ通貨インジケーターです。 期間限定オファー: サポートおよびレジスタンス スクリーナー インジケーターは、たった 50 ドルで永久的にご利用いただけます。(元の価格 250 ドル) (オファー延長) トレンドスクリーナーは、チャート内のドットで矢印トレンドシグナルを提供するインジケーターに続く効率的なインジケーターです。 トレンド分析インジケーターで使用できる機能： 1.トレンドスキャナー。 2.最大利益分析を備えたトレンドライン。 3.トレンド通貨強度メーター。 4.アラート付きのトレンド反転ドット。 5.アラート付きの強いトレンドドット。 6.トレンド矢印 毎日の分析例、毎日のシグナルパフォーマンス...など、トレンドスクリーナーインジケーターを使用して、ここで見つけること
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
インディケータ
現在20%OFF! このダッシュボードは、複数のシンボルと最大9つのタイムフレームで動作するソフトウェアの非常に強力な部分です。 このソフトは、弊社のメインインジケーター（ベストレビュー：Advanced Supply Demand）をベースにしています。    Advanced Supply Demand ダッシュボードは、素晴らしい概要を提供します。それは示しています。  ゾーン強度評価を含むフィルタリングされた需給値。 ゾーン内/ゾーンへのPips距離。 ネストされたゾーンがハイライトされます。 選択されたシンボルの4種類のアラートを全ての（9）時間枠で提供します。 それはあなたの個人的なニーズに合わせて高度に設定可能です。 あなたの利益! すべてのトレーダーにとって最も重要な質問です。 市場に参入するのに最適なレベルはどこか？ 成功のチャンスとリスク/リターンを得るために、強力な供給/需要ゾーン内またはその近くで取引を開始します。 損切りの最適な位置はどこですか？ 最も安全なのは、強力な供給/需要ゾーンの下/上にストップを置くことです。 最適な利益
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
インディケータ
事前に指標   市場の反転レベルとゾーンを決定し 、価格がそのレベルに戻るのを待って、新しいトレンドの終わりではなく、始まりにエントリーできるようにします。 彼は示す   反転レベル   市場が方向転換を確認し、さらなる動きを形成する場所。 このインジケーターは再描画なしで動作し、あらゆる金融商品に最適化されており、       トレンドラインプロ   インジケータ。 すべての機器に対応する可逆構造スキャナー すべての取引商品を自動的に追跡し、すべての R 反転パターンを即座に識別して、LOGIC AI 信号がすでに存在する場所やその他の有用な情報を表示します。 Logic AI – エントリーポイントを表示するアシスタント 市場参入の最適なタイミングを判断するインテリジェントなシグナル。TPSproSYSTEMアルゴリズムを使用し、価格動向、トレンド、主要参加者の活動を分析します。 LOGIC AI が表示されるということは、市場状況が十分に整い、高い成功確率で取引の決定を下せる状態であることを意味します。 （R1-PRO）モードは、トレンドプロインジケーターからのトレンドの変化
Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.69 (42)
インディケータ
ご紹介   クォンタム トレンド スナイパー インジケーターは 、トレンド反転を特定して取引する方法を変革する画期的な MQL5 インジケーターです。 13年以上の取引経験を持つ経験豊富なトレーダーのチームによって開発されました。     クォンタムトレンドスナイパーインジケーター   は、非常に高い精度でトレンドの反転を識別する革新的な方法で、あなたのトレーディングの旅を新たな高みに押し上げるように設計されています。 ***Quantum Trend Sniper Indicatorを購入すると、Quantum Breakout Indicatorを無料で入手できます!*** クォンタム ブレイクアウト インジケーターは、トレンドの反転を特定するとアラートを発し、矢印を示し、3 つのテイクプロフィットレベルを提案します。 初心者トレーダーにもプロのトレーダーにも適しています。 量子EAチャネル:       ここをクリック MT5のバージョン：       ここをクリック 推奨事項: 期間: すべての時間枠。最良の結果を得るには、M15、M30、H1 のタイム
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
インディケータ
Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
インディケータ
トレンドラインプロ   市場の真の方向転換点を理解するのに役立ちます。この指標は、真のトレンド反転と主要プレーヤーが再び参入するポイントを示します。 分かりますか     BOSライン   複雑な設定や不要なノイズなしに、より長い時間足でのトレンドの変化と重要なレベルを把握できます。シグナルは再描画されず、バーが閉じた後もチャート上に残ります。 インジケーターが示す内容: 本当の変化   トレンド（BOSライン） 一度シグナルが現れたら、それは有効です！これは、リペイント機能を持つインジケーターとの重要な違いです。リペイント機能を持つインジケーターは、シグナルを発した後、それを変更し、資金の損失につながる可能性があります。これにより、より高い確率と精度で市場に参入できます。また、矢印が現れた後、目標値（利益確定）に達するか、反転シグナルが現れるまで、ローソク足の色を変更する機能もあります。 繰り返しエントリ       主要プレーヤーの補充 エントリーポイントを探す際の視覚的な明瞭性を向上させるため、最適な市場エントリーポイントが検索されるBUY/SELLゾーンを最初に表示するモジュ
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
インディケータ
このインジケーターは、各ポイントのボリュームを分析し、そのボリュームに対する市場の疲労レベルを計算します。 インジケーターは3本のラインで構成されています： 強気のボリューム疲労ライン 弱気のボリューム疲労ライン 市場のトレンドを示すライン。このラインは、市場が強気か弱気かに応じて色が変わります。 任意の開始点から市場を分析できます。一度ボリューム疲労ラインに達したら、次の分析を開始するための新しいポイントを設定してください。 トレンドや修正を分析できます。良いアプローチは、トレンドラインに達したときや、トップやボトムがヒットしたときにインジケーターを移動させることです。 トレンドラインとボリューム疲労ラインの距離が大きいほど、その方向のボリュームは大きくなります。 トレンドラインはオーダーを開く場所として使用でき、疲労ラインは利益を取るために使用されます。 このシステムは非常にユニークですが、非常に直感的でもあります。 市場には同様の製品はありません。 使用に制限はありません。すべての市場およびすべての時間枠で適用できます。 重要：MetaTrader4のテスターで確認する際は、紫色
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
インディケータ
現在20%OFF! 初心者やエキスパートトレーダーに最適なソリューションです。 このインディケータは、エキゾチックペア・コモディティ・インデックス・先物など、あらゆるシンボルの通貨の強さを表示することに特化したインディケータです。金、銀、原油、DAX、US30、MXN、TRY、CNHなどの通貨の強さを表示するために、9行目にどのシンボルでも追加することができます。独自の機能を多数搭載し、新しい計算式を採用したため、ユニークで高品質、かつ手頃な価格のトレーディングツールとなっています。新しいトレンドやスキャルピングチャンスのトリガーポイントを正確に把握することができるため、あなたのトレードがどのように改善されるか想像してみてください。 ユーザーマニュアル：ここをクリック   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/708876 すべての時間枠に対応します。あなたはすぐにトレンドを見ることができるようになります! 新しいアルゴリズムに基づいて設計されているため、潜在的な取引の特定と確認がより簡単になります。これは、8つの主要通貨と1つのシンボルの強弱
Angular Trend Lines
Vitalyi Belyh
インディケータ
トレンド指標は、金融市場での取引に使用されるテクニカル分析の領域の 1 つです。 Angular Trend Lines ー - トレンドの方向を総合的に判断し、エントリー シグナルを生成します。ろうそくの平均方向を平滑化するだけでなく トレンドラインの傾斜角度も使用します。傾斜角の基礎として、ガン角を構築する原理が採用されました。 テクニカル分析インジケーターは、ローソク足の平滑化とチャートの形状を組み合わせたものです。 トレンド ラインと矢印には 2 つの種類があります。赤い線と矢印は強気方向、紫の線と矢印は弱気方向です。 インジケーターの機能 このインジケーターは使いやすく、パラメータの設定も簡単で、トレンド分析や注文開始のシグナルの受信に使用できます。 インジケーターは再描画されず、ローソク足の終値に矢印が表示されます。 信号が発生したときに複数の種類のアラートを提供します。 あらゆる金融商品（外国為替、暗号通貨、貴金属、株式、指数）に使用できます。 このインジケーターは、どの時間枠やチャートでも機能します。 このインジケーターはプロセッサに負荷をかけない軽量アルゴリズム
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
インディケータ
このインジケーターを購入すると、プロ仕様のトレードマネージャーを無料で差し上げます。 まず第一に、このトレーディングシステムがノンリペイント、ノンリドロー、ノンラグのインジケーターであることを強調する価値がある。これにより、手動取引とロボット取引の両方に理想的なものになっています。 オンラインコース、マニュアル、プリセットのダウンロード。 「スマートトレンドトレーディングシステム MT5」は、新規および経験豊富なトレーダー向けにカスタマイズされた包括的なトレーディングソリューションです。10以上のプレミアムインジケーターを組み合わせ、7つ以上の堅実なトレーディング戦略を備えており、多様な市場状況に対応する多目的な選択肢となっています。 トレンドフォロー戦略：トレンドを効果的に乗り越えるための正確なエントリーとストップロス管理を提供します。 リバーサル戦略：潜在的なトレンドの反転を特定し、トレーダーがレンジ相場を活用できるようにします。 スキャルピング戦略：高速で正確なデイトレードおよび短期取引のために設計されています。 安定性：すべてのインジケーターはノンリペイント、ノンリドロー、ノ
WaveTheoryFully automatic calculation
Kaijun Wang
5 (3)
インディケータ
このインジケーターは実践的なトレードに最適な自動波動分析のインジケーターです！ 場合... 注:   Tang Lun (Tang Zhong Shuo Zen) の命名規則の影響で、私は波のグレーディングに西洋の名前を使用することに慣れていません。基本的な波を ペン 、二次波のバンドを セグメント と名付けました。同時に、 セグメント にはトレンドの方向が指定されます (この命名方法は将来のノートで使用されます。最初に言っておきます)。ただし、アルゴリズムは曲がりくねった理論とはほとんど関係がないため、付けるべきではありません。これは、私の市場分析 によって要約された、絶えず変化する複雑な運用ルール を反映しています。 バンドは標準化され、人によって異なることがないよう定義されており、市場参入を厳密に分析する上で重要な役割を果たす人為的な干渉の描画方法が排除されています。 このインジケーターを使用することは、取引インターフェイスの美しさを改善することと同等であり、元の K ライン取引を放棄し、取引の新しいレベルに連れて行きます。また、宣伝の観点から顧客の認識も向上します。 イ
Blahtech Supply Demand
Blahtech Limited
4.58 (36)
インディケータ
Was: $299  Now: $99   Supply Demand uses previous price action to identify potential imbalances between buyers and sellers. The key is to identify the better odds zones, not just the untouched ones. Blahtech Supply Demand indicator delivers functionality previously unavailable on any trading platform. This 4-in-1 indicator not only highlights the higher probability zones using a multi-criteria strength engine, but also combines it with multi-timeframe trend analysis, previously confirmed swings
Royal Scalping Indicator M4
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
4.17 (6)
インディケータ
Royal Scalping Indicator is an advanced price adaptive indicator designed to generate high-quality trading signals. Built-in multi-timeframe and multi-currency capabilities make it even more powerful to have configurations based on different symbols and timeframes. This indicator is perfect for scalp trades as well as swing trades. Royal Scalping is not just an indicator, but a trading strategy itself. Features Price Adaptive Trend Detector Algorithm Multi-Timeframe and Multi-Currency Trend Low
Gartley Hunter Multi MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (3)
インディケータ
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all classic timeframes: (m1, m5, m15, m30, H1, H4, D1, Wk, Mn). Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT5 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all classic timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From t
Buy Sell Arrow Swing MT4
Sahib Ul Ahsan
インディケータ
Looking for a powerful yet lightweight swing detector that accurately identifies market structure turning points? Want clear, reliable buy and sell signals that work across any timeframe and any instrument? Buy Sell Arrow MT Swing is built exactly for that — precision swing detection made simple and effective. This indicator identifies Higher Highs (HH) , Higher Lows (HL) , Lower Highs (LH) , and Lower Lows (LL) with remarkable clarity. It is designed to help traders easily visualize market str
Scalper Assistant
Pavel Verveyko
インディケータ
The indicator is a trading system for short-term trading. Scalper Assistant helps to determine the direction of the transaction, and also shows the entry and exit points. The indicator draws two lines (possible points for opening positions). At the moment of the breakdown of the upper line up (and when all trading conditions are met), an up arrow appears (a buy signal), as well as 2 goals. At the moment of the breakdown of the lower line down (and when all trading conditions are met), a down ar
Band trend indicator
lizhi fu
4 (18)
インディケータ
A top and bottom indicator that can intuitively identify the trend of the band. It is the best choice for manual trading, without redrawing or drifting. How to get this indicator for free: Learn more Price increase of $20 every 3 days, price increase process: 79--> 99 --> 119...... Up to a target price of $1000. For any novice and programming trading friend, you can write the signal into the EA to play freely. Array 3 and array 4, for example, 3>4 turns green, 3<4 turns red. If you don't underst
Shogun Trade
Yuki Miyake
インディケータ
新規リリースを記念して、期間限定の特別価格で提供中です。 【コンセプト：戦場を俯瞰する将軍の視座】 目の前の敵と戦うだけの「歩兵」でいる限り、トレードで勝ち続けることはできません。 SHOGUN Tradeは、あなたの視点を局地戦から、戦局全体を見渡す「将軍（Commander）」の視座へと引き上げます。7つの時間軸を同時に掌握し、相場の成熟度を見極め、勝てる公算が高い時だけ静かに軍を動かす。そんな王者のトレード環境を提供します。 SHOGUN Trade を導入する5つの戦略的メリット SHOGUN Trade は、感情に振り回される「歩兵」の視点ではなく、戦局全体を支配する**「将軍」の視点**をトレーダーに提供します。曖昧な裁量判断を排除し、規律あるトレードを実現するためのメリットは以下の通りです。 1. 「なんとなく」のトレードからの完全な卒業 値動きに翻弄され、感覚でエントリーして後悔していませんか？ メリット: 高度な**「市場構造解析エンジン」**が、相場の「高値・安値の切り上げ/切り下げ」を自動判定し、現在のトレンド構造を明確にします。 結果: 今が「攻めるべきトレン
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
インディケータ
このインディケータは、当社の2つの製品 Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . のスーパーコンビネーションです。 このインジケーターは全ての時間枠で作動し、8つの主要通貨と1つのシンボルの強弱のインパルスをグラフで表示します。 このインジケータは、金、エキゾチックペア、商品、インデックス、先物など、あらゆるシンボルの通貨強度の加速度を表示することに特化されています。金、銀、原油、DAX、US30、MXN、TRY、CNHなどの通貨強度の加速度（インパルスまたは速度）を表示するために、任意のシンボルを9行目に追加できる、この種の最初のものです。 新しいアルゴリズムに基づいて構築され、潜在的な取引の特定と確認がさらに容易になりました。これは、通貨の強さや弱さが加速しているかどうかをグラフィカルに表示し、その加速の速度を測定するためです。加速すると物事は明らかに速く進みますが、これはFX市場でも同じです。つまり、反対方向に加速している通貨をペアリングすれば、潜在的に利益を生む取引を特定
PZ Swing Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (3)
インディケータ
スイングトレーディング は、トレンドの方向のスイングと可能な反転スイングを検出するように設計された最初のインジケーターです。トレーディングの文献で広く説明されているベースラインスイングトレーディングアプローチを使用します。インディケータは、いくつかの価格と時間のベクトルを調査して、全体的なトレンドの方向を追跡し、市場が売られ過ぎまたは買われ過ぎて修正の準備ができている状況を検出します。 [ インストールガイド | 更新ガイド | トラブルシューティング | よくある質問 | すべての製品 ] むち打ちを起こさずに市場スイングの利益 インジケーターは常にトレンドの方向を表示します 色付きの価格帯は機会のベースラインを表します 色付きのダッシュは、可能な反転スイングを表します この指標は、独自の品質とパフォーマンスを分析します 複数時間枠のダッシュボードを実装します カスタマイズ可能なトレンドおよびスイング期間 電子メール/サウンド/プッシュアラートを実装します インジケータは再描画またはバックペインティングではありません Swing Tradingとは Swing Tradingは
Nihilist and ForexAlien Indicator
TRADERWE FOREX SL
インディケータ
The Nihilist 5.0 Indicator includes Forexalien and Nihilist Easy Trend trading strategies and systems. It is composed of an MTF Dashboard where you can analyze the different input possibilities of each strategy at a glance. It has an alert system with different types of configurable filters. You can also configure which TF you want to be notified on your Metatrader 4 platform and Mobile application The indicator has the option to view how could be a TP and SL by using ATR or fixed points, even w
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (1)
インディケータ
「 Dynamic Scalper System 」インジケーターは、トレンド波の中でスキャルピング取引を行う手法のために設計されています。 主要通貨ペアと金でテスト済みで、他の取引商品との互換性があります。 トレンドに沿った短期的なポジションオープンのシグナルを提供し、追加の価格変動サポートも提供します。 インジケーターの原理 大きな矢印はトレンドの方向を決定します。 トレンド波の中では、小さな矢印の形でスキャルピングシグナルを生成するアルゴリズムが機能します。 赤い矢印は強気方向、青い矢印は弱気方向です。 トレンドの方向には敏感な価格変動ラインが描かれ、小さな矢印のシグナルと連動します。 シグナルは次のように機能します。適切なタイミングでラインが現れるとエントリーシグナルが形成され、ラインが開いている間はポジションが保持され、完了すると取引が終了します。 推奨される動作時間枠はM1～H4です。 矢印は現在のローソク足に形成され、次のローソク足が開いている場合は、前のローソク足の矢印は再描画されません。 入力パラメータ Trend Wave Period - トレンド方向
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
インディケータ
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
PipFinite Trend PRO
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.88 (2248)
インディケータ
Breakthrough Solution For Trend Trading And Filtering With All Important Features Built Inside One Tool! Trend PRO's smart algorithm detects the trend, filters out market noise and gives entry signals with exit levels. The new features with enhanced rules for statistical calculation improved the overall performance of this indicator. Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Trend Pro, please visit www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/713938 The Powerful Expert Advisor Version Automatin
SuperTrend AI Clustering by Lux
Minh Truong Pham
インディケータ
The SuperTrend AI indicator is a novel take on bridging the gap between the K-means clustering machine learning method & technical indicators. In this case, we apply K-Means clustering to the famous SuperTrend indicator.   USAGE Users can interpret the SuperTrend AI trailing stop similarly to the regular SuperTrend indicator. Using higher minimum/maximum factors will return longer-term signals. (image 1) The displayed performance metrics displayed on each signal allow for a deeper interpretat
WeSpread
Anchor Trading S.R.L.S.
インディケータ
The We-Spread mt4 indicator is a spread trading tools and it is suitable for those who want to study the markets with a different approach to the contents that are normally available in online trading bookstores. I think the Spread Trading strategy is one of the best I've ever used in the last few years. This is a unique indicator for spread trading because allow you to study till 3 spreads in one time. What is Spread Trading on forex The Spread Trading is the study of the strength of 2 currency
作者のその他のプロダクト
Market Sentiment MT4
Flora Rosa Seeholzer
インディケータ
MT5 Version Understanding market sentiment is a critical aspect of successful trading. Market sentiment refers to the overall feeling or attitude of traders and investors towards a particular financial instrument, such as a stock, currency pair, or cryptocurrency. It is a collective perception of market participants' emotions and beliefs about the asset's future price direction. Market sentiment can be bullish (positive), bearish (negative), or neutral (sideways). Knowing the market sentiment c
GaussChannelPro MT4
Flora Rosa Seeholzer
インディケータ
MT5 Version GaussChannelPro is a powerful and innovative trading indicator designed to enhance your trading strategy with the precision of Gaussian-based channels. Leveraging the principles of Gaussian (normal) distribution, this indicator creates a unique channel on your price chart, offering valuable insights into market trends and potential turning points. Utilizing advanced statistical analysis, GaussChannelPro calculates the optimal channel boundaries based on historical price data, present
Gold Trend Breakout EA ProTrading MT4
Flora Rosa Seeholzer
エキスパート
Professional Trend Capture System for XAUUSD Are you looking for a   reliable strategy   to trade Gold without dangerous gambling methods?   Gold Trend Breakout EA ProTrading   is engineered to capture high-probability volatility moves in XAUUSD, utilizing a sophisticated breakout logic combined with strict risk management. Unlike risky Grid or Martingale systems that blow accounts, this EA is designed for   sustainability and growth , making it ideal for personal accounts and   Prop Firm Challe
JPY Trend EA ProTrading MT4
Flora Rosa Seeholzer
エキスパート
USDJPY Trend EA ProTrading (Optimized for USDJPY) JPY Trend EA ProTrading   is a professional   USDJPY trend continuation Expert Advisor   for   MetaTrader 5 and MetaTrader 4 , designed to capture clean breakout-driven moves during established bullish conditions. This EA focuses on   high-probability trend continuation setups   with structured risk and a rules-based execution process. It is   optimized for USDJPY on H1   and built for traders who want a disciplined, automated approach with clear
Market Sentiment MT5
Flora Rosa Seeholzer
インディケータ
MT4 Version Understanding market sentiment is a critical aspect of successful trading. Market sentiment refers to the overall feeling or attitude of traders and investors towards a particular financial instrument, such as a stock, currency pair, or cryptocurrency. It is a collective perception of market participants' emotions and beliefs about the asset's future price direction. Market sentiment can be bullish (positive), bearish (negative), or neutral (sideways). Knowing the market sentiment ca
GaussChannelPro MT5
Flora Rosa Seeholzer
インディケータ
MT4 Version GaussChannelPro is a powerful and innovative trading indicator designed to enhance your trading strategy with the precision of Gaussian-based channels. Leveraging the principles of Gaussian (normal) distribution, this indicator creates a unique channel on your price chart, offering valuable insights into market trends and potential turning points. Utilizing advanced statistical analysis, GaussChannelPro calculates the optimal channel boundaries based on historical price data, present
Order Blocks SMT MT5
Flora Rosa Seeholzer
インディケータ
Order Blocks SMT is not “just another indicator”. It’s the tool that lets you read institutional order flow and make decisions with the same logic used by banks and funds – directly in MetaTrader 5 (MT5) . What this MT5 Order Blocks Indicator Does for You With Order Blocks SMT (an advanced Smart Money / ICT Order Blocks indicator for MT5), you can: Stop guessing supply & demand and start trading clear, objective, repeatable levels . See on one chart the Order Blocks from up to 4 timeframes (M15,
Gold Trend Breakout EA ProTrading
Flora Rosa Seeholzer
エキスパート
Professional Trend Capture System for XAUUSD Are you looking for a reliable strategy to trade Gold without dangerous gambling methods? Gold Trend Breakout EA ProTrading is engineered to capture high-probability volatility moves in XAUUSD, utilizing a sophisticated breakout logic combined with strict risk management. Unlike risky Grid or Martingale systems that blow accounts, this EA is designed for sustainability and growth , making it ideal for personal accounts and Prop Firm Challenges . W
JPY Trend EA ProTrading
Flora Rosa Seeholzer
エキスパート
USDJPY Trend EA ProTrading (Optimized for USDJPY) JPY Trend EA ProTrading is a professional USDJPY trend continuation Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 and MetaTrader 4 , designed to capture clean breakout-driven moves during established bullish conditions. This EA focuses on high-probability trend continuation setups with structured risk and a rules-based execution process. It is optimized for USDJPY on H1 and built for traders who want a disciplined, automated approach with clear settings and pr
フィルタ:
レビューなし
レビューに返信