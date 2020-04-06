QS Kiwi Confluence

QS Kiwi Confluence

The QuantumScale Kiwi Confluence, built for the NZDUSD Symbol runs on the H1 timeframe and combines momentum and trend-strength analytics into one disciplined trading engine. It uses a CCI-based signal to detect fresh directional pushes and an ADX-driven activity filter to trade only when the market shows meaningful movement. Exits are managed by an RSI-based logic that reacts to momentum slow-downs and reversals, supported by configurable stop loss, take profit and optional trailing stop.

Strategy Key Facts

Commodity Channel Index (CCI)

  • Core entry signal generator, monitoring price deviation from its recent mean.
  • Uses threshold crossings to identify bullish and bearish momentum shifts.
  • Provides the initial directional decision.

Average Directional Index (ADX) Activity Module

  • Works as an activity / trend-strength filter for CCI signals.
  • Evaluates periods of increasing directional activity to avoid flat, low-volatility markets.
  • Adjusts the internal entry score so that CCI signals in strong conditions are prioritised and weak environments are de-emphasised.

Combined Entry Logic

  • CCI defines the direction; ADX modulates the confidence of that direction.
  • A trade is considered only when the aggregated decision value exceeds a minimum entry threshold, helping to filter out marginal setups.

RSI-based Exit Logic

  • An RSI Threshold Crossing module monitors when momentum becomes overstretched or loses strength.
  • Generates exit decisions when RSI crosses predefined zones or changes regime, signalling that the original impulse is likely exhausted.
  • Exit decisions must exceed a minimum exit threshold before they can close an open trade, reducing premature exits on minor fluctuations.

Our quality commitment

The market is flooded with Expert Advisors that show over-optimized backtest curves but fail in long-term success.

Our focus is not a quick sale, but long-term, robust success. We develop algorithms based on real market principles, designed to adapt to an ever-changing market.

For this reason, we offer our EAs in a fair subscription model:

  • Long-term robustness over short-term hype: We design strategies to survive different market regimes rather than to look perfect in a single backtest.
  • Ongoing updates & maintenance: Active clients receive continuous updates and improvements, ensuring that the EA evolves with changing markets rather than becoming obsolete after a single version.

The goal is long-term client relationships with predictable and manageable costs – not one-off sales based on over-optimised backtests.

Strategy concept

Strategy Architecture: The core philosophy of this EA is "Confirmed Momentum." Many bots fail because they enter trades during flat, ranging markets where price action is random. Our algorithm addresses this by stacking three distinct layers of technical analysis to ensure that every trade has a statistical probability of success based on current market energy.

The Entry Mechanism: The entry decision process begins with the Commodity Channel Index (CCI). The algorithm monitors the CCI for specific threshold crossings that indicate a breakout from an equilibrium state. However, a breakout alone is not enough. The signal is immediately cross-referenced with the Average Directional Index (ADX). The ADX acts as a volatility gatekeeper; if the market activity is increasing and aligns with the CCI direction, the trade entry is authorized. This synergy ensures the bot only enters when the NZDUSD is showing genuine directional force, filtering out weak fake-outs.

The Exit Mechanism: Knowing when to leave the market is just as critical as the entry. While the entry follows the trend, the exit logic is tactical. The bot utilizes the Relative Strength Index (RSI) to monitor for trend exhaustion. If the price moves too rapidly and the RSI breaches specific sensitivity thresholds, the EA triggers a dynamic exit signal. This allows the strategy to secure profits before the inevitable market correction or reversal occurs.

Risk Management

Every aspect of our EAs is designed for capital preservation and risk control.

  • Fixed Stop Loss: Every single trade is immediately secured with a fixed Stop Loss upon entry to limit downside risk.
  • No Martingale: The EA never increases the lot size after a loss. Your risk per trade is always constant.
  • No Grid: The EA does not open dangerous "ladders" of positions at fixed intervals.
  • Trailing stop: A built-in trailing stop can be enabled to lock in profits once a trade moves into favourable territory. The trailing logic is simple and transparent, designed to complement rather than replace the ADX-based exit logic.

Setup Guide & Recommendations

  • Symbol: NZDUSD
  • Timeframe: H1
  • Account Type: ECN / Raw Spread (low spreads & fast execution are crucial).
  • Minimum Capital: € 75 (trading volume: 0,01 lot; with leverage of 1:500; if leverage is lower: increase capital accordingly)

Recommended Brokers:

Our best test results were achieved with:

About Us

QuantumScale is a Fintech company based in Munich, Germany. We specialize in the development of quantitative, algorithmic trading systems. Our mission is to create robust, transparent, and long-term successful trading solutions for private and professional traders.

Disclaimer

All backtest results and performance data shown for this Expert Advisor are based on historical data. They do not guarantee or predict any future performance. Trading results can differ from backtests due to factors such as specific conditions to your broker and account type.

 


