Trade Analyst is a multi‑symbol performance dashboard for MetaTrader 5 that shows you, in one clean panel, how every symbol in your portfolio is really performing since a chosen start date. It is designed for grid, basket and multi‑pair algorithmic traders who need fast, reliable stats directly on the chart without digging through history or exporting to Excel.​

What Trade Analyst shows

Per‑symbol closed PnL and number of closed trades from your selected start date

Per‑symbol open PnL and number of currently open positions

Per‑symbol maximum drawdown, calculated from the equity curve of closed trades (peak‑to‑trough, in account currency)

Total portfolio closed PnL, open PnL, combined PnL and overall maximum drawdown for all symbols together

All this information is rendered in a single, solid‑background panel in the top‑left corner of the chart, so it always stays visible above candles, grid, trade levels and history markers.​

Key features

Works across all Market Watch symbols (or full symbol list, depending on your input setting) with a single script run.​

Clean text layout: heading (“Trade Analyst By abhaykushwaha1 (telegram)”), analysis period line, total portfolio line, and then one line per symbol.

Max drawdown is computed using a classic equity‑curve method: the script walks through the deal history and tracks the drop from each new equity peak, per symbol and for the whole portfolio.​

Uses only official MQL5 Trade and History functions and the standard library, following Market coding and description guidelines so it is suitable for publication and sale.​

Inputs and customization

Start date for analysis (for example, from the start of a new strategy or account)

Option to use only Market Watch symbols or all available symbols

Panel position (X/Y offset), width, line height, font name, font size, text color, panel background and border colors

How traders use it

Quickly audit performance of a grid or basket EA across 20–30+ pairs without switching charts or terminals

Identify which symbols contribute most to profit, risk and drawdown so you can disable or re‑weight them

Monitor live accounts in real time: re‑run the script to refresh the panel whenever you need a snapshot of risk and performance

This tool turns your MT5 chart into a compact trade analytics dashboard, giving you a clear picture of both profitability and risk per symbol and for the whole portfolio in a single glance.