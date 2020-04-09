Trade Analyst

Trade Analyst is a multi‑symbol performance dashboard for MetaTrader 5 that shows you, in one clean panel, how every symbol in your portfolio is really performing since a chosen start date. It is designed for grid, basket and multi‑pair algorithmic traders who need fast, reliable stats directly on the chart without digging through history or exporting to Excel.

What Trade Analyst shows

  • Per‑symbol closed PnL and number of closed trades from your selected start date

  • Per‑symbol open PnL and number of currently open positions

  • Per‑symbol maximum drawdown, calculated from the equity curve of closed trades (peak‑to‑trough, in account currency)

  • Total portfolio closed PnL, open PnL, combined PnL and overall maximum drawdown for all symbols together

All this information is rendered in a single, solid‑background panel in the top‑left corner of the chart, so it always stays visible above candles, grid, trade levels and history markers.

Key features

  • Works across all Market Watch symbols (or full symbol list, depending on your input setting) with a single script run.

  • Clean text layout: heading (“Trade Analyst By abhaykushwaha1 (telegram)”), analysis period line, total portfolio line, and then one line per symbol.

  • Max drawdown is computed using a classic equity‑curve method: the script walks through the deal history and tracks the drop from each new equity peak, per symbol and for the whole portfolio.

  • Uses only official MQL5 Trade and History functions and the standard library, following Market coding and description guidelines so it is suitable for publication and sale.

Inputs and customization

  • Start date for analysis (for example, from the start of a new strategy or account)

  • Option to use only Market Watch symbols or all available symbols

  • Panel position (X/Y offset), width, line height, font name, font size, text color, panel background and border colors

How traders use it

  • Quickly audit performance of a grid or basket EA across 20–30+ pairs without switching charts or terminals

  • Identify which symbols contribute most to profit, risk and drawdown so you can disable or re‑weight them

  • Monitor live accounts in real time: re‑run the script to refresh the panel whenever you need a snapshot of risk and performance

This tool turns your MT5 chart into a compact trade analytics dashboard, giving you a clear picture of both profitability and risk per symbol and for the whole portfolio in a single glance.


おすすめのプロダクト
Stop and Take EA
Luis Enrique Ricales
3.67 (3)
エキスパート
The Expert Advisor is only designed for manual trading. The EA sets stop loss and take profit for positions and pending orders on the current symbol. It also has trailing stop and breakeven functions. Input Parameters Stop loss   - stop loss value; Take profit   - take profit value; Close all if profit reached the x percent of balance or   - close all positions once the total profit reaches x percent of balance; close all if profit reached the x profit amount in currency   - close all positions
FREE
Click Trading
Jawad Tauheed
5 (1)
エキスパート
One Click Trading – Auto TP SL Developer TraderLinkz Version 1.00 Category Utility What it does Adds missing TP and SL to your manual trades and pending orders Sets them once per ticket Lets you move TP and SL afterward Works on hedging and netting accounts Scans on every tick and reacts on trade events Why you want it You place faster entries You get consistent risk and exit targets You reduce fat finger errors You keep full manual control Quick start Attach the EA to any chart Keep TP and SL e
FREE
Signals for Telegram
Elidio Xavier Guimaraes
ユーティリティ
It is a utility that posts customized messages on Telegram based on account trading activity. Once the utility is on the chart, with each new position opened from the same chart symbol the utility is added, a customized message will be sent to the Telegram group defined in the input parameters. The utility will post to the Telegram group if a new position is opened and if it is the same symbol as the chart the utility is running on. If you are using an Expert Advisor for Buy and Sell and want to
Bybit BTC Scalper
STANTON ROUX
4 (8)
エキスパート
BTC Scalper - Automated RSI Breakout Strategy for BTCUSD Unlock the power of automated trading with BTC Scalper! This expert advisor is a fully autonomous trading strategy, designed to capitalize on fast-moving BTCUSD markets. It leverages a potent combination of RSI Breakouts and two Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) to find high-probability trade entries, ensuring optimal confluence for success. Key Features: Fully Automated Trading : Set it, forget it, and let BTC Scalper handle your trades 2
FREE
TP and SL Calculator Indicator MT5
Mehnoosh Karimi
ユーティリティ
TP & SL Calculator Indicator for MT5 The Take Profit & Stop Loss Calculator Indicator is an effective risk and capital management tool designed for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders easily determine and set take profit (TP) and stop loss (SL) levels directly on the chart. This indicator improves trading efficiency through its dedicated control panel, which includes: Creating and managing TP and SL levels for both Buy and Sell positions Calculating trade volume in lots Displaying the Risk-to-Reward
FREE
Gap Catcher
Mikita Kurnevich
5 (4)
エキスパート
Read more about my products Gap Cather - is a fully automated trading algorithm based on the GAP (price gap) trading strategy. This phenomenon does not occur often, but on some currency pairs, such as AUDNZD, it happens more often than others. The strategy is based on the GAP pullback pattern. Recommendations:  AUDNZD  TF M1  leverage 1:100 or higher  minimum deposit 10 USD Parameters:  MinDistancePoints - minimum height of GAP  PercentProfit - percentage of profit relative to GAP level
FREE
NeuroExt
Dmytryi Voitukhov
4 (11)
エキスパート
https://t.me/mql5_neuroExt   actual version Signal https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/1511461 You can use any tool. The bases will be automatically created at the start of the Learn. If you need to start learning from 0 - just delete the base files. Initial deposit - from 200 ye. Options: DO NOT ATTEMPT TO TEST WITHOUT NEURAL NETWORK TRAINING! it is enough for the balance graph after training to be horizontal. generating a training base is extremely simple.  there is a ready-made training for U
FREE
Trade Panel MT5 by PGS
Giancarlo Giuseppi Bejar
ユーティリティ
Trade Panel PGS - Profit Guard System – Trade Management Tool for MetaTrader 5 The Profit Guard System is a professional trade management and execution tool designed to simplify trading in MetaTrader 5. It provides structured control over entries, exits, and risk management directly from the chart. This system allows traders to open and manage positions using one-click commands while maintaining disciplined trade execution. It includes tools for stop loss, take profit, breakeven, trailing stop,
Trade assistant pro v8
Ahmed Mohammed Bakr Bakr
ユーティリティ
FREE FREE FREE Trade Assistant MT5 – Professional Trading & Risk Management Panel Trade Assistant MT5 is an advanced trading panel designed to help traders execute orders faster, safer, and more professionally . It simplifies manual trading by combining smart order management , precise risk control , and one-click execution , making it ideal for both beginners and advanced traders. This tool does not trade automatically . Instead, it empowers you with full control while applying professional-gra
FREE
Reversal Composite Candles
MetaQuotes Ltd.
3.67 (15)
エキスパート
The idea of the system is to indentify the reversal patterns using the calculation of the composite candle. The reversal patterns is similar to the "Hammer" and "Hanging Man" patterns in Japanese candlestick analysis. But it uses the composite candle instead the single candle and doesn't need the small body of the composite candle to confirm the reversal. Input parameters: Range - maximal number of bars, used in the calculation of the composite candle. Minimum - minimal size of the composite can
FREE
Divine Assistant
Zhang Kai Xu
ユーティリティ
Core function Intelligent transaction management one-click opening and closing operation, which supports user-defined lots to set multiple closing modes: all closing, closing by direction and closing by profit and loss status. Professional risk control, real-time risk monitoring and spread control to avoid high-cost trading environment. Visual control panel has an intuitive graphical interface, and all functions can be operated with one button to display position information, profit and loss sta
FREE
NAS100 Auto Sl And TP MT5
Moustapha Boulouz
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
MT5用NAS100 Auto SL and TP Makerをご紹介します： MetaTrader5でナスダック100市場をナビゲートするトレーダーにとって不可欠なアシスタントであるNAS100オートSLおよびTPメーカーで、ストップロスおよびテイクプロフィットの設定をもう見逃すことはありません。このツールは、ストップロスとテイクプロフィットのレベル管理を自動化するシームレスなソリューションを求める方々のために設計されています。 主な特徴 簡単な自動化： ストップロスやテイクプロフィットのないナスダック100取引を自動的に監視します。 ユーザーが構成した設定に基づいてレベルを動的に調整します。 注文タイプの多様性： Nasdaq100の成行注文と未決済注文の両方に対応。 MetaTrader 5で利用可能なさまざまな注文タイプをサポートします。 カスタマイズされた設定： ユーザーフレンドリーなパラメータ設定により、トラッキング設定とストップロス/テイクプロフィットレベルのカスタマイズが可能です。 柔軟な範囲： 実行する特定のNAS100商品または取引されるすべての商品に対してスト
FREE
Manual Trading Simulator with Indicators
Conor Mcnamara
ユーティリティ
Imagine flying a real aircraft without ever stepping into a flight simulator. That's what trading is like. You have to simulate your strategy before you can take it to a live market. It is good if you can simulate things speedily before even stepping into any live market, or before coming up with an automated system.  People don't have all day to stare at a higher timeframe chart until the entry signal finally arrives. That's why I built this so that you can simulate your strategy with speed. Th
FREE
Session Guardian
Fatih Klavun
ユーティリティ
Free MetaTrader 5 indicator that displays "CALL IT A DAY" when London & New York sessions close. Customizable alerts, session tracking, and a guilt-free reminder to log off. Perfect for workaholic traders! Tired of staring at charts when the market’s already clocked out? Session Guardian   is your sassy trading assistant that slaps a giant   "CALL IT A DAY"   on your screen when both London   and   New York sessions are closed—because even traders deserve happy hour. Key Features:   Big, Bo
FREE
Partial
Pablo Filipe Soares De Almeida
ユーティリティ
パーシャルクローズマネージャー – 取引量を自動調整する便利ツール パーシャルクローズマネージャーは、MetaTrader 5上でポジションを部分的に決済するための強力なツールです。取引中のリスク管理をより柔軟に行うことができ、利益の一部を確保しながら残りのポジションを伸ばすといった戦略を簡単に実現します。手動入力を減らし、スムーズな操作性と高い精度を両立しています。 主な機能： 部分決済機能： クリック一つで保有中のポジションの一部を決済可能。スキャルピングからスイングトレードまで幅広く対応します。 自動ボリューム計算： ツールが自動的に決済ロット数を計算し、入力ミスを防ぎつつスピーディに実行。 複数注文対応： 同一銘柄の複数ポジションに対して同時に部分決済を適用でき、時間の節約になります。 ドラッグ移動可能なテーブル： テーブルヘッダーをドラッグして、チャート上の好きな位置に自由に配置可能。 パーシャルクローズマネージャーは、資金管理やポジション制御をよりスマートに行いたいトレーダーにとって、欠かせないプロフェッショナル向けツールです。
Meteoro
Gabriel Joel Dos Passos
エキスパート
FORCE CANDLE PRO MT5 モメンタム 型 の 取引 ロボット 規律 と 明瞭 さ で 強い 値動き を 捕捉 する 市場 に 本物 の 強勢 ローソク が 現れた 時 のみ エントリー する 実体 が 支配 的 反対 ヒゲ を 制御 客観 的 な 判定 と 堅実 な 執行 余計 な 要素 なし 外部 依存 なし マーチン なし グリッド なし FORCE CANDLE PRO が 優れている 理由 価格 の エネルギー が 一本 の 強勢 ローソク に 集中 する 瞬間 を 狙う その 状況 では 継続 の 可能性 が 高まり やすい ロボット は 実体 の 強さ を ATR と 比較 し 実体 対 レンジ の 質 を 評価 し 反対 ヒゲ が 制御 されて いる か を 確認 する 必要 に 応じて 直近 の 高値 または 安値 の 突破 に よる 確認 を 追加 できる 結果 は 背景 の ある クリーン な エントリー で 大きな 一波 を 狙う こと に 集中 できる 対象 ユーザー 明確 な エントリー と 低 ノイズ を 求める トレーダー 軽量 で 実用
Trade Performance Journal
Nana Yaw Osei
ユーティリティ
Trade Performance Journal — Your Visual Trading Summary Tool Trade smarter by understanding your performance. This Expert Advisor (EA) provides an instant visual summary of your trading results directly on the chart. Whether you’re a scalper, swing trader, or long-term investor, this tool helps you stay on top of your performance metrics with ease. Key Features Flexible Time Analysis View your performance by Quarter, Month, or Half-Year. Easily switch between display modes to analyze your res
FREE
Donchian Breakout And Rsi
Mattia Impicciatore
インディケータ
概要 このインジケーターは、クラシックな ドンチャンチャネル を強化したバージョンで、実践的なトレード機能を追加しています。 標準の3本線（上限、下限、中央線）に加え、 ブレイクアウト を検出し、チャート上に矢印で視覚的に表示します。また、チャートを見やすくするために、 現在のトレンド方向と逆側のラインのみを表示 します。 インジケーターの機能: 視覚的シグナル ：ブレイクアウト時にカラフルな矢印を表示 自動通知 ：ポップアップ、プッシュ通知、Eメール RSIフィルター ：市場の相対的な強弱に基づいてシグナルを検証 カスタマイズ可能 ：色、ラインの太さ、矢印コード、RSI閾値など 動作原理 ドンチャンチャネルは次のように計算します: 上限線 ：直近N本のクローズ済みローソク足の最高値 下限線 ：直近N本のクローズ済みローソク足の最安値 中央線 ：最高値と最安値の平均値 上方ブレイクアウト は終値が上限線を超えたときに発生し、 下方ブレイクアウト は終値が下限線を下回ったときに発生します。 インジケーターは以下を行います: 3本のドンチャンラインを描画 方向転換後の最初のブレイクアウト
FREE
EV Asian Range Reversal
Enrique Valeros Muriana
エキスパート
EV Asian Range Reversal is an automated Expert Advisor designed to detect the Asian session range and trade reversals as the London session opens. It focuses on high-volatility transitions and aims to capture market displacement that occurs when liquidity is taken from both sides of the range. The EA automatically identifies the session high and low, validates structure and executes a reversal strategy when price sweeps liquidity and confirms direction. Stop Loss, Take Profit and trading hours
FREE
RSI Auto Trader
Harun Benge
エキスパート
The RSI-Based Automatic Buy Strategy Expert Advisor (EA) is designed to automatically open buy positions when the RSI indicator enters the oversold zone. It smartly spaces new trades by maintaining a minimum distance between open positions to prevent excessive exposure. With adjustable take profit (TP) levels and lot sizes, this EA is specifically tailored for the XAUUSD (Gold) pair on the M5 timeframe. This Expert Advisor offers reliable and disciplined trade management for traders who want to
VR Color Levels MT5
Vladimir Pastushak
ユーティリティ
VR カラー レベルは、トレンドライン、四角形、テキストなどの要素を使用してテクニカル分析を適用する人にとって便利なツールです。グラフにテキストを直接追加したり、スクリーンショットを撮ったりすることができます。 設定、設定ファイル、デモ版、説明書、問題解決方法は、以下から入手できます。 [ブログ] レビューを読んだり書いたりすることができます。 [リンク] のバージョン [MetaTrader 4] インジケーターの操作は ワンクリック で実行できます。これを行うには、線の付いたボタンをクリックすると、カーソルの下に傾向線が表示されます。次に、カーソルを移動して 線の位置 を選択し、もう一度クリックして修正します。 インジケーター の特徴は、スタイルと色のすべての変更が自動的に保存され、その後すべての 新しく作成された グラフィック オブジェクトに適用されることです。 このインジケーターには、異なるスタイルのトレンド ラインを設定するための 2 つの独立したボタン、異なるスタイルの 2 つの独立した四角形、独自のスタイルを持つ 1 つのテキスト フィールド、およびスクリーンショット
FREE
Manus Pro
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
エキスパート
MANUS PRO EA The Trading Revolution You've Been Waiting For Are you TIRED of watching other traders make consistent profits while your account bleeds red?   The financial markets don't wait for anyone – and neither should you. MANUS PRO isn't just another Expert Advisor... it's your   TICKET TO FINANCIAL FREEDOM . Why MANUS PRO is Different (And Why Everyone's Talking About It) FOR BEGINNERS: Your Trading Mentor That Never Sleeps Zero Learning Curve   – Install, activate, and watch it wo
Triangle Hunter Pro
Mansoor Ali P Cheriaottayil
エキスパート
Triangle Hunter Pro  is a cutting-edge algorithmic trading system designed to capitalize on one of the most reliable chart patterns in technical analysis:  triangle consolidations . By combining triangle pattern detection, candlestick confirmation, and an optional adaptive grid system, this EA identifies high-probability breakout trades while prioritizing risk management. Perfect for volatile forex pair EURUSD on 30 -minute or higher timeframes, it balances aggressive profit potential with robus
FREE
MT5 to Telegram Repeater
Stepan Sinic
ユーティリティ
### FTBP Telegram Panel - Your On-Chart Notification Center **FTBP Telegram Panel** is not just an Expert Advisor, but a full-featured tool for traders who want to receive instant notifications about their trades in Telegram and manage the visual style of their terminal. The product is completely free! ### Key Features * **Instant Telegram Notifications:** Get alerts for every opened and closed trade, including the ticker, volume, and financial result. * **Interactive Control Panel:** Forget
Auto planner
Mahmut Murat
ユーティリティ
取引最適化とリスク管理のためのユーティリティツール この高度なユーティリティツールは、取引のパフォーマンスを向上させ、リスクを軽減するために設計されています。復讐取引や欲に駆られた行動などの感情的な決定を防ぎ、市場に対する規律あるアプローチを確保します。 主な機能 自動ストップロスとテイクプロフィット 取引実行時にストップロスとテイクプロフィットレベルを自動設定し、ポジションを効果的に保護します。 取引間の時間設定 取引間にクールダウン期間を設定可能（例：15分）。 クールダウン中は取引ボタンが無効化され、警告音が鳴ります。 日次損失制限 ユーザーが1日の損失制限（例：20ドル）を設定可能。 制限に達するとアラートが表示され、その日の取引機能が無効化されます。 日次利益制限 損失制限と同様に、1日の利益目標（例：40ドル）を設定可能。 目標に達するとアラートが表示され、取引ボタンが無効化されます。 損益分岐点の調整 指定された利益レベルに達すると、ストップロスをエントリープライスに自動調整し、利益を確保しながらリスクを軽減します。 トレーリングストップ 取引が設定されたレベルを超えて進
Auto Breakeven MT5
Volodymyr Hrybachov
ユーティリティ
損益分岐点レベルを自動的に設定するためのユーティリティで、指定された距離を通過するときに取引を損益分岐点に転送します。リスクを最小限に抑えることができます。トレーダーのためにプロのトレーダーによって作成されました。ユーティリティは、トレーダーが手動で、またはアドバイザーを使用して開いたすべての成行注文で機能します。魔法数で取引をフィルタリングできます。ユーティリティは、同時に任意の数の注文を処理できます。 MT4バージョン https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/57076 ユーティリティでできること： 1ピップから仮想ブレークイーブンレベルを設定 損益分岐点の実際のレベルを設定する 各注文を個別に処理します（ブレークイーブンレベルは注文ごとに個別に設定されます） 一方向注文のバスケットで作業します（損益分岐レベルはすべての注文に共通に設定され、購入と販売は別々に設定されます） 双方向注文のバスケットを操作します（ブレークイーブンレベルはすべての注文に共通に設定されており、一緒に購入と販売を行います） テストと作業には、チャートのボタンを使
Manual Assistant MT5
Igor Kotlyarov
4.67 (3)
ユーティリティ
Bonus when buying an indicator or an advisor from my list. Write to me in private messages to receive a bonus. Manual Assistant MT5 is a professional manual trading tool that will make your trading fast and comfortable. It is equipped with all the necessary functions that will allow you to open, maintain and close orders and positions with one click. It has a simple and intuitive interface and is suitable for both professionals and beginners. The panel allows you to place buy and sell orders w
FREE
LT Rainbow Trend
Thiago Duarte
5 (1)
インディケータ
Do you, like me, like to trade with the trend? Then this indicator will help you! Rainbow Trend is a trend indicator, which uses several Moving Averages on the chart. It measures different trend strenght zones for different periods: very long term, long term, mid term, short term and very short term. Each zone has its color, and it is possible to have sound alert when the prices leaves a zone and enters another. Its configuration is very simple. If you find any bug or have any suggestions, conta
Gold Crazy EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
エキスパート
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
Manual Trade Strategy Tester
Sanele Celumusa Ngidi
エキスパート
Gives you a trading environment where you can do forward testing without the use of a live trading account. You will be able to trade the same Market without having to wait for the next day, but by just fast forwarding  on the strategy tester and going straight to that session. You can trade it over and over again without having to just look at the charts and have a bias analysis when  back testing on a chart that is not moving
FREE
このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (205)
ユーティリティ
取引 ごとのリスクの 計算、新規注文 の 簡単 な 設置、部分的 な 決済機能 を 持 つ 注文管理、 7 種類 のトレーリングストップなど 、便利 な 機能 を 備 えています 。 追加の資料と説明書 インストール手順   -   アプリケーションの手順   -   デモアカウント用アプリケーションの試用版 ライン機能 チャート上にオープニングライン、ストップロス、テイクプロフィットを表示します。この機能により、新規注文を簡単に設定することができ、注文を出す前にその特徴を確認することができます。   リスク計算 リスク計算機能は、設定されたリスクとストップロス注文のサイズを考慮して、新規注文のボリュームを計算します。ストップロスの大きさを自由に設定できると同時に、設定したリスクを守ることができます。 Lot calc ボタン - リスク 計算 を 有効 / 無効 にします 。 Risk フィールドでは 、必要 なリスクの 値 を 0 から 100 までのパーセンテージまたは 預金通貨 で 設定 します 。 設定」 タブで 、 リスク 計算 の 種類 を 選択 します ：「 $ 通
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.97 (579)
ユーティリティ
Trade Manager EAへようこそ。これは、取引をより直感的、正確、そして効率的にするために設計された究極の リスク管理ツール です。これは単なるオーダー実行ツールではなく、包括的な取引計画、ポジション管理、リスク管理のためのソリューションです。初心者から上級者、迅速な実行を必要とするスキャルパーまで、Trade Manager EAはあらゆるニーズに対応し、為替、指数、商品、暗号通貨などさまざまな市場で柔軟に対応します。 Trade Manager EAを使用すると、複雑な計算が過去のものになります。市場を分析し、エントリーポイント、ストップロス、テイクプロフィットのレベルをチャート上のラインでマークし、リスクを設定するだけで、Trade Managerが最適なポジションサイズを即座に計算し、SLとTPをピップ、ポイント、口座通貨でリアルタイムに表示します。すべての取引が簡単かつ効果的に管理されます。 主な機能： ポジションサイズ計算機 ：定義されたリスクに基づいて取引サイズを瞬時に決定します。 簡単な取引計画 ：エントリー、ストップロス、テイクプロフィットを設定するためのド
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (116)
ユーティリティ
Local Trade Copier EA MT5 による、驚くほど高速な取引コピーを体験してください。1分で簡単にセットアップできるこの取引コピー機は、同じWindowsコンピュータまたはWindows VPS上の複数のMetaTrader端末間で取引をコピーすることができ、0.5秒未満の高速コピースピードを実現します。 初心者であろうとプロのトレーダーであろうと、 Local Trade Copier EA MT5 には、あなたの特定のニーズに合わせてカスタマイズするための幅広いオプションが用意されています。これは、利益の可能性を高めたい人にとって究極のソリューションです。 今すぐ試してみて、これが市場で最も速くて簡単なトレードコピー機である理由を理解してください。 ヒント： デモアカウントで Local Trade Copier EA MT5 デモバージョンをダウンロードして試すことができます： ここ ダウンロードした無料のデモ ファイルを MT5 >> ファイル >> データ フォルダを開く >> MQL5 >> Experts フォルダに貼り付けて、ターミナルを再起動しま
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (146)
ユーティリティ
Trade Panel は、多機能の取引アシスタントです。このアプリケーションには手動取引用の 50 を超える取引機能が含まれており、ほとんどの取引操作を自動化できます。 注意、アプリケーションはストラテジー テスターでは動作しません。購入する前に、デモアカウントでデモ版をテストできます。デモ版 ここ 。 完全な手順 こちら 。 取引。 ワンクリックで取引操作を実行できます: 自動リスク計算を使用して未決の注文とポジションをオープンします。 ワンクリックで複数の注文とポジションをオープンします。 注文グリッドを開きます。 未決の注文とポジションをグループごとにクローズします。 ポジション反転 (買いを閉じて売りを開く、または売りを閉じて買いを開く)。 ポジションをロックします（買いポジションと売りポジションの量を均等にする追加のポジションをオープンします）。 ワンクリックですべてのポジションを部分的にクローズします。 すべてのポジションのテイクプロフィットとストップロスを同じ価格レベルに設定します。 すべてのポジションのストップロスをポジションの損益分岐点レベルに設定します。 注文とポ
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (7)
ユーティリティ
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does  Phase 1: Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metrics including open positions, floating P/L, and drawdown in real-time.
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (13)
ユーティリティ
ベータリリース Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader はまもなく正式なアルファ版をリリースします。いくつかの機能はまだ開発中で、小さな不具合に遭遇する可能性があります。問題が発生した場合はぜひご報告ください。皆さまのフィードバックがソフトウェア改善に役立ちます。 価格は20件の販売後に上がります。残り $90 のコピー: 2/20 。 Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader は、 Telegram のチャンネルやグループからの取引シグナルを自動的に MetaTrader 5 にコピーする強力なツールです。 パブリックおよびプライベートの両方のチャネルに対応し、複数のシグナル提供元を複数のMT5口座に接続可能です。ソフトウェアは高速で安定し、すべての取引を細かく制御できます。 インターフェースは直感的で、ダッシュボードとチャートは見やすく設計されており、リアルタイムで動作状況をモニターできます。 必要環境 MQL の制限により、EA は Telegram と通信するためのデスクトップアプリが必要です。 インストーラーは公式の インストールガイ
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (103)
ユーティリティ
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
Smart Stop Scanner MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
ユーティリティ
Smart Stop Scanner – マルチアセット対応の市場構造型ストップロス分析システム 概要 Smart Stop Scanner は、複数の市場にわたるストップロス構造をプロフェッショナル品質で監視するために設計されたツールです。 実際の市場構造、重要なブレイクアウト、価格アクションロジックに基づいて最も意味のあるストップゾーンを自動的に検出し、 高精細（DPI対応）で見やすい統一パネルに表示します。 Forex、ゴールド、インデックス、メタル、暗号資産など幅広い市場に対応しています。 ストップレベルの算出方法 従来型のインジケーターや任意の計算式は使用していません。 代わりに、 ブレイクアウト、より高い高値、より低い安値 といった実際の市場構造イベントを検出します。 ストップレベルはこれらの構造ポイントから直接生成されるため、より自然で信頼性が高く、 実際の市場動向に即したストップ設定が可能になります。 主なハイライト • 高精度のマルチアセット対応 Forex、メタル、ゴールド、インデックス、暗号資産など、幅広い銘柄をサポートし、桁数やティックサイズを自動処
Smart Stop Manager MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
Smart Stop Manager – プロレベルの精度でストップロスを自動実行 概要 Smart Stop Manager は Smart Stop ラインナップの「実行レイヤー」であり、複数ポジションを持つトレーダーのために構築された、構造化された信頼性の高い完全自動ストップロス管理システムです。すべての保有中ポジションを継続的に監視し、Smart Stop のマーケットストラクチャー・ロジックを用いて最適なストップレベルを計算し、明確で透明性のあるルールに従ってストップを自動更新します。 単一の銘柄から複数銘柄のポートフォリオ全体まで、Smart Stop Manager は各トレードに規律、安定性、そして完全なリスク可視化をもたらします。感情的判断を排除し、手作業を大幅に削減し、すべてのストップが常に市場構造に基づいた論理的なプロセスに従うことを保証します。 ハイライト マーケットストラクチャーに基づく自動ストップ配置 • Smart Stop ロジックに基づき、各オープンポジションへ最適なストップロスを自動適用します。 ポートフォリオ全体を一目で把握 • 銘柄、方向
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
ユーティリティ
EASY Insight AIO – スマートで手間いらずな取引のオールインワンソリューション 概要 数秒で市場全体——FX、ゴールド、暗号資産、指数、さらには株式まで——を、手作業のチャート確認や複雑なセットアップ・インジケーター導入なしにスキャンできたらどうでしょうか？ EASY Insight AIO はAIトレードのための究極のプラグ＆プレイ型エクスポートツールです。市場全体のスナップショットを、クリーンなCSVファイルで一括出力。ChatGPT、Claude、Gemini、Perplexityなど、さまざまなAIプラットフォームで即座に解析できます。 ウィンドウの切り替えやグラフのごちゃごちゃしたオーバーレイはもう不要。自動エクスポートされる純粋で構造化されたインサイトだけで、無駄なチャート監視に悩まされず、スマートなデータ主導の判断に集中できます。 なぜEASY Insight AIOなのか？ 本当のオールインワン • セットアップ不要、インジケーターのインストール不要、チャートへのオーバーレイ不要。インストールして起動し、エクスポートするだけです。 マルチアセット対
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.82 (34)
ユーティリティ
MT5のトレードコピー機は、МetaТrader5プラットフォームのトレードコピー機です 。 それは間の 外国為替取引をコピーします   任意のは 、MT5 - MT5、MT4 - MT5   COPYLOT MT5版の アカウント （またはを MT4 - MT4   MT5 - MT4   COPYLOT MT4版用） 信頼できるコピー機！ MT4のバージョン 完全な説明   +DEMO +PDF 購入する方法 インストールする方法     ログファイルの取得方法     テストと最適化の方法     Expforex のすべての製品 МТ4ターミナルでトレードをコピーすることもできます（   МТ4   -   МТ4、МТ5   -   МТ4   ）：   MT4のCOPYLOT CLIENT このバージョンには、端末間 МТ5   -   МТ5、МТ4   -   МТ5が含まれ ます。 ディールコピー機は、2/3/10端末間でディール/ポジションをコピーするために作成されます。 デモ口座と投資口座からのコピーがサポートされています。 プログラムは、複数の端末バインデ
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (6)
ユーティリティ
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 (コピーキャット MT5) は、今日の取引課題に対応して設計されたローカルトレードコピーシステムと完全なリスク管理・実行フレームワークです。プロップファームのチャレンジから個人ポートフォリオ管理まで、堅牢な実行、資本保護、柔軟な設定、高度な取引処理の組み合わせで、あらゆる状況に適応します。 コピーシステムはマスター（送信側）とスレーブ（受信側）の両方のモードで動作し、成行注文と指値注文、取引修正、部分決済、両建て決済操作のリアルタイム同期を行います。デモ口座とライブ口座、取引ログインまたは投資家ログインの両方に対応し、EA、ターミナル、またはVPSが再起動してもパーシスタント取引メモリシステムを通じて復旧を保証します。複数のマスターとスレーブをユニークIDで同時に管理でき、ブローカー間の違いはプレフィックス/サフィックス調整またはカスタムシンボルマッピングを通じて自動的に処理されます。 マニュアル/設定  | Copy Cat More MT4 | チャンネル  特別機能： 設定が簡単 — わずか30秒で完了（ビデオをご覧
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.86 (28)
ユーティリティ
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider は、Telegramのチャット、チャンネル、またはグループに 指定された シグナルを送信することができる、完全にカスタマイズ可能な簡単なユーティリティです。これにより、あなたのアカウントは シグナルプロバイダー になります。 競合する製品とは異なり、DLLのインポートは使用していません。 [ デモ ] [ マニュアル ] [ MT4版 ] [ Discord版 ] [ Telegramチャンネル ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] セットアップ ステップバイステップの ユーザーガイド が利用可能です。 Telegram APIの知識は必要ありません。必要な全ては開発者から提供されます。 主な特長 購読者に送信する注文の詳細をカスタマイズする機能 例えば、Bronze、Silver、Goldといった階層型のサブスクリプションモデルを作成できます。Goldサブスクリプションでは、すべてのシグナルが提供されます。 id、シンボル、またはコメントによって注文をフィルターできます 注文が実行されたチャート
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.58 (72)
ユーティリティ
ワンクリックで取引できるトレーディングパネル。ポジションと注文の操作！チャートまたはキーボードから取引。 当社の取引パネルを使用すると、チャートから直接シングルクリックで取引を実行でき、標準の MetaTrader コントロールよりも 30 倍高速に取引操作を実行できます。 パラメータと関数の自動計算により、トレーダーにとって取引がより速く、より便利になります。 グラフィックのヒント、情報ラベル、取引取引に関する完全な情報はチャート MetaTrader にあります。 MT4のバージョン 完全な説明   +DEMO +PDF 購入する方法 インストールする方法     ログファイルの取得方法     テストと最適化の方法     Expforex のすべての製品 手動取引用の取引パネル。チャート（チャートウィンドウ）またはキーボードから取引できます。  開閉、リバース、ロックポジションと注文を処理する МetaТrader5 のメインオーダーのトレーディングコントロールパネル：売買、売却、売却、売却、売却、閉じる、削除、修正、トレーリングストップ、ストップロス、takeproft
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.59 (17)
ユーティリティ
Seconds Chart — MetaTrader 5で秒足チャートを作成するユニークなツールです。 Seconds Chart を使用すると、秒単位のタイムフレームでチャートを構築でき、標準的な分足や時間足チャートでは得られない柔軟性と分析精度を実現します。例えば、 S15 は15秒足を表します。カスタムシンボルをサポートしているインジケーターやEAをすべて使用できます。標準的なチャートと同様に便利に操作できます。 標準的なツールとは異なり、 Seconds Chart は超短期のタイムフレームでも高い精度と遅延なく作業できるように設計されています。 Seconds Chartの利点 1秒から900秒 までのタイムフレームをサポート。 組み込みのティックデータベースにより、ヒストリカルデータを 瞬時にロード 。 リアルタイムでデータが更新され、 遅延やラグなし 。 複数の秒足チャートを同時に作成可能。 Seconds Chartが最適な用途 スキャルピング や高頻度取引。 正確なエントリーとエグジット。 短期タイムフレームでの取引戦略のテスト。 タイムフレームの設定 デフォルトの設
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.74 (19)
ユーティリティ
この製品は、ニュースタイム中にすべてのエキスパートアドバイザーと手動チャートをフィルタリングするため、急激な価格変動によるマニュアルトレードのセットアップの破壊や他のエキスパートアドバイザーによって入力された取引について心配する必要はありません。この製品には、ニュースのリリース前にオープンポジションとペンディングオーダーを処理できる完全な注文管理システムも付属しています。 The News Filter  を購入すると、将来のエキスパートアドバイザーのためにビルトインのニュースフィルターに頼る必要はなく、今後はすべてのエキスパートアドバイザーをここからフィルタリングできます。 ニュース選択 ニュースソースは、Forex Factoryの経済カレンダーから取得されます。 USD、EUR、GBP、JPY、AUD、CAD、CHF、NZD、CNYなど、任意の通貨数に基づいて選択できます。 Non-Farm（NFP）、FOMC、CPIなどのキーワード識別に基づいて選択することもできます。 影響レベルによってフィルタリングするニュースを選択することができ、低、中、高の影響範囲から選択できます。
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.58 (33)
ユーティリティ
Trade Copierは、取引口座間の取引をコピーして同期するように設計された専門的なユーティリティです。 コピーは、同じコンピューターまたはvps にインストールされている、サプライヤーのアカウント/端末から受信者のアカウント/端末に行われます。 購入する前に、デモ アカウントでデモ バージョンをテストできます。 デモ版 こちら 。 詳細な説明は こちら 。 主な機能と利点： MT5ネッティングアカウントを含む、MT5> MT5、MT4> MT5、MT5> MT4のコピーをサポートします。 高いコピー速度（0.5秒未満）。 ベンダーモードと受信者モードは同じ製品内に実装されています。 チャートから直接リアルタイムでコピーを制御できる、簡単で直感的なインターフェイス。 接続が切断されたり、端末が再起動されたりしても、設定と位置が失われることはありません。 コピーするシンボルを選択できます。また、受信者のシンボルを置き換えることもできます（例：EURUSD> USDJPY）。 バックコピーをサポートします。 特定の注文のみのコピーを有効にする機能。 取引開始価格の最大差と最大遅延時間を
ChartSync MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
5 (2)
ユーティリティ
チャート同期インジケーター - ターミナル ウィンドウのグラフィック オブジェクトを同期するように設計されています。 TradePanel への追加として使用できます。 購入する前に、デモ アカウントでデモ バージョンをテストできます。 デモは こちら から。 作業するには、オブジェクトのコピー元のチャートにインジケーターをインストールします。このチャート上で作成されたグラフィック オブジェクトは、インジケーターによって同じシンボルを持つすべてのチャートに自動的にコピーされます。インジケーターは、グラフィック オブジェクトの変更もコピーします。 入力パラメータ: Exception - コピーする必要のないグラフィック オブジェクトの名前の接頭辞。複数のプレフィックスを指定するには、「;」で区切って入力します。 Custom symbols - グラフィックオブジェクトをコピー（同期）する追加シンボル。複数のシンボルを「;」区切りで指定できます。 SyncVLINE - 垂直線を同期します。 SyncHLINE - 水平線 SyncTREND - トレンドライン SyncTRENDBY
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.33 (27)
ユーティリティ
Trade Manager は、リスクを自動的に計算しながら、取引を迅速に開始および終了するのに役立ちます。 過剰取引、復讐取引、感情的な取引を防止する機能が含まれています。 取引は自動的に管理され、アカウントのパフォーマンス指標はグラフで視覚化できます。 これらの機能により、このパネルはすべてのマニュアル トレーダーにとって理想的なものとなり、MetaTrader 5 プラットフォームの強化に役立ちます。多言語サポート。 MT4バージョン  |  ユーザーガイド + デモ Trade Manager はストラテジー テスターでは機能しません。 デモについてはユーザーガイドをご覧ください。 危機管理 % または $ に基づくリスクの自動調整 固定ロットサイズを使用するか、ボリュームとピップに基づいた自動ロットサイズ計算を使用するオプション RR、Pips、または価格を使用した損益分岐点ストップロス設定トレーリングストップロス設定 目標に達したときにすべての取引を自動的に終了するための 1 日あたりの最大損失 (%)。 過度のドローダウンからアカウントを保護し、オーバートレードを防ぎます
OrderManager MT5
Lukas Roth
4.83 (24)
ユーティリティ
OrderManager をご紹介：MT5用の革新的なユーティリティ 新しく設計されたOrder Managerユーティリティを使用して、MetaTrader 5での取引をプロフェッショナルなものにしましょう。シンプルさと使いやすさに焦点を当てたこのユーティリティは、各取引に関連するリスクを簡単に定義し、視覚化できます。これにより、情報に基づいた意思決定が可能になり、取引戦略を最適化できます。OrderManagerに関する詳細は、マニュアルをご参照ください。 [ マニュアル ] [ MT4 バージョン ] [ Telegram チャンネル ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] 主な特長： リスク管理：取引のリスクを素早く簡単に定義し、より良い意思決定を行い、取引パフォーマンスを向上させます。 視覚表現：オープンなポジションとそれに関連するリスクをグラフィカルに表示し、明瞭かつ簡潔な理解が可能です。 注文変更：数回のクリックで注文を簡単に変更またはクローズし、取引プロセスを効率化し、貴重な時間を節約します。 手のひらの上の最新ニュース：ボタン一つで最新の市場ニュース
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.64 (11)
ユーティリティ
HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss  functions - Intuitive, adaptive, and customizable interface - Session and strong algorithmic level visualization - Works with any assets and account types Join the   ALG
HYT utility
Sergey Batudayev
ユーティリティ
HYT (Help Your Trading) は、主に次の 2 つのテクニックを使用して、損失ポジション を平均化 できるように設計されたツールです。 標準平均化。 トレンドの方向に沿ってポジションをオープンすることでヘッジします。 このツールを使用すると、買いと売りの両方において、異なる方向に開かれた複数のポジションを管理できます。 HYT は、次のポジションのサイズ、注文価格、平均化の方向、指定された利益確定レベルでのポジションのクローズを自動的に計算します。 また、希望する利益確定レベルと初期ロットを指定して、「購入」ボタンと「販売」ボタンを使用してポジションを開くオプションも提供します。 使用を開始する には、ツールをチャートにドラッグし、利益確定レベルを設定して、「平均化を開始」ボタンをクリックするだけです。 初期ポジションが大きすぎない ことを確認し、平均を下げるときにツールによってポジション サイズが拡大されるため、追加費用が発生することを覚悟してください。 HYTは 自動取引 も可能です。自動取引を有効にすると、ツールは指定されたパラメータに従ってポジションを開閉しま
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.9 (20)
ユーティリティ
「Grid Manual」は、注文のグリッドを操作するための取引パネルです。 ユーティリティはユニバーサルで、柔軟な設定と直感的なインターフェイスを備えています。 それは、損失を平均化する方向だけでなく、利益を増やす方向でも注文のグリッドで機能します。 トレーダーは注文のグリッドを作成して維持する必要はありません。 すべてが「Grid Manual」によって行われます。 注文を開くだけで十分であり、「Grid Manual」は注文のグリッドを自動的に作成し、非常に閉じるまでそれに付随します。 完全な説明とデモバージョン ここ。 ユーティリティの主な機能と機能 ユーティリティは、モバイル端末から開かれた注文を含め、あらゆる方法で開かれた注文を処理します。 「制限」と「停止」の2種類のグリッドで機能します。 グリッド間隔の計算には、固定と動的（ATRインジケーターに基づく）の2つの方法で機能します。 オープンオーダーグリッドの設定を変更できます。 チャート上の各注文グリッドの損益分岐点を表示します。 各注文グリッドの利益率を表示します。 ワンクリックでグリッドから収益性の高い注文を閉じるこ
KT Equity Protector MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
4.25 (4)
ユーティリティ
取引資金を簡単に保護しましょう 取引資金を守ることは、増やすことと同じくらい重要です。KT Equity Protectorはあなた専用のリスクマネージャーとして、口座の純資産（エクイティ）を常に監視し、あらかじめ設定した利益目標や損失限度に達すると、すべてのポジションや指値注文を自動的に決済して、損失回避や利益確保を行います。 感情に左右されることも、直感に頼ることもありません。ただ信頼できる資金保護ツールが、あなたのために24時間体制で機能します。 KT Equity Protectorは、すべてのチャートを自動的に閉じることで、他のエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）による取引を停止できます。これにより、KT Equity Protectorを手動で再起動するまで、追加の取引が行われることはありません。完全なコントロールと安心感を提供します。 仕組みについて エクイティ・ストップロス（損失から守る）: 例えば口座残高が$10,000あり、$1,000のストップロスを設定した場合、エクイティが$9,000に達するとKT Equity Protectorは全取引を即座に終了し、資金のさ
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
ユーティリティ
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Zentral Trading Manager
Ray Zeanrik Parreno Fredeluces
5 (4)
ユーティリティ
Zentral Trading Manager Your Command Center for Precision Trading — Now Stronger than Ever Take control of your trades like never before. Zentral Trading Manager is your all-in-one manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5 — built for scalpers, day traders, and serious strategy execution. Fully compatible with both Mac and Windows laptops. High-DPI safe. No more layout issues. Key Features (Latest 2025 Update): • One-Click Close – Instantly close Buy/Sell, winning/losing trades, or even half positi
Trade Manager DashPlus
Henry Lyubomir Wallace
5 (12)
ユーティリティ
DashPlus は、MetaTrader 5プラットフォーム上での取引効率と効果を向上させるために設計された高度なトレード管理ツールです。リスク計算、注文管理、高度なグリッドシステム、チャートベースのツール、パフォーマンス分析など、包括的な機能を提供します。 主な機能 1. リカバリーグリッド 逆境の市場環境下で取引を管理するための平均化および柔軟なグリッドシステムを実装します。 取引回復のための戦略的なエントリーおよびエグジットポイントを可能にします。 2. スタックグリッド 強い市場の動きの中でポジションを追加することで、有利な取引での潜在的なリターンを最大化するように設計されています。 トレンド市場で利益を得られるよう、勝ち取引を拡大します。 3. 損益（P&L）ライン チャート上に直接、潜在的な利益と損失のシナリオを視覚的に表示します。 設定を調整し、P&Lラインをドラッグして、実行前にさまざまな取引結果を評価します。 4. バスケットモード 同じシンボルでの複数ポジションの管理を簡素化し、それらを単一の集約ポジションにまとめます。 平均価格に基づいて、ストップロスやテイクプ
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (7)
ユーティリティ
TelegramからMT5へ： 究極のシグナルコピーソリューション Telegram to MT5 を使えば、取引がシンプルになります。DLL を必要とせず、Telegram のチャンネルやチャットから MetaTrader 5 プラットフォームに取引シグナルを直接コピーできる最新ツールです。この強力なソリューションは、正確なシグナル実行、豊富なカスタマイズオプション、時間の節約、そして効率性の向上を実現します。 [ Instructions and DEMO ] 主な特徴 直接的なTelegram API統合 電話番号とセキュアコードで認証します。 ユーザーフレンドリーな EXE ブリッジを通じてチャット ID を簡単に管理できます。 複数のチャネル/チャットを追加、削除、更新して、同時に信号をコピーします。 高度なフィルターによる信号解析 例外的な単語 (例: 「レポート」、「結果」) を含む不要な信号をスキップします。 柔軟な SL および TP 形式 (価格、ピップ、ポイント) をサポートします。 価格ではなくポイントを指定するシグナルのエントリ ポイントを自動的に計算します。
Risk Manager for MT5
Sergey Batudayev
4.35 (17)
ユーティリティ
MT5のエキスパートアドバイザーリスクマネージャーは非常に重要であり、私の意見ではすべてのトレーダーにとって必要なプログラムです。 このエキスパートアドバイザーを使用すると、取引口座のリスクを管理することができます。リスクと利益の管理は、金銭的およびパーセンテージの両方で実行できます。 エキスパートアドバイザーが機能するには、それを通貨ペアチャートに添付し、許容可能なリスク値を預金通貨または現在の残高の％で設定するだけです。 [Instruction for Risk Manager parameters] アドバイザ機能 このリスクマネージャーは、リスクの管理を支援します。 -取引のために -1日あたり - 1週間 - ひと月ほど 制御することもできます 1）取引時の最大許容ロット 2）1日あたりの最大注文数 3）1日あたりの最大利益 4）エクイティを引き受ける利益を設定する それだけではありません。設定で自動設定を指定した場合、アドバイザーはデフォルトのSLとTPを設定することもできます。 アドバイザーは各イベントにアラートを添えて、注文を削除する理由を説明し
Patrex pro
Chioma Obunadike
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
Patrex Pro: Maximize Your Trading Potential Patrex Pro is an advanced trading bot designed to help traders optimize their trading strategies and maximize their potential returns. With its cutting-edge technology and user-friendly interface, Patrex Pro is the ultimate tool for traders seeking to elevate their trading game. Get MT4 Version Key Features: 1. Position Hedging: Patrex Pro allows users to hedge their positions based on their individual risk tolerance and market analysis. 2. Advanced R
作者のその他のプロダクト
Advanced Scalpers Club
Jaya Patel
エキスパート
Advanced Scalpers Club Grid Trading System This Expert Advisor supports grid trading for users who open initial positions manually. It manages grid positions with defined risk controls. Core Features Grid Management Detects manual trades and adds grid positions around them. Each manual position has its own grid with a set maximum number of levels (default: 10). Uses ticket numbers to separate grids for different base trades. Sets grid step as a percentage of price. Prevents duplicate positions
FREE
Swift Sniper
Jaya Patel
4.5 (2)
インディケータ
SWIFT SNIPER COMBO — Advanced Trading Signal Indicator (Non-Repainting) Short Pitch: A precision entry system that fuses a fast/slow MA crossover with robust swing-pivot confirmation to deliver high-probability signals, clear TP/SL levels, and realtime alerts — built for traders who want clean, non-repainting signals and practical risk management. What It Does (Quick Overview) SWIFT SNIPER COMBO combines a smoothed moving-average crossover engine with a swing-pivot detector. Signals are only gen
FREE
Start Time
Jaya Patel
インディケータ
VPS Terminal Restart Detection & Monitoring for MetaTrader Users Understanding the Need for VPS Restart Monitoring When running MetaTrader 5 (MT5) or MetaTrader 4 (MT4) Expert Advisors on a Virtual Private Server (VPS), detecting terminal restarts is critical for maintaining continuous automated trading operations. VPS servers can restart unexpectedly due to maintenance, updates, system failures, or resource management processes. Without proper monitoring, traders may discover hours later that t
FREE
Swift sniper mql4
Jaya Patel
インディケータ
SWIFT SNIPER COMBO combines a smoothed moving-average crossover engine with a swing-pivot detector. Signals are only generated when both engines agree: the trend direction from the MA system and a structural swing low/high confirmation from the pivot detector. This multi-layer check reduces noise and filters out weak moves. Key Benefits Dual Confirmation Logic:   Crossover + structural pivot reduces false entries. Non-Repainting:   Signals use confirmed bar data (i-1 vs i-2), so arrows and level
フィルタ:
レビューなし
レビューに返信