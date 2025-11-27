VR Quant

VR-Quant: The Regime Vector (Smart VSA Matrix)

Stop Trading False Breakouts. See the "Truth" Behind the Price.

Most traders lose money because they chase price movement without understanding the energy behind it. A massive green candle with zero volume looks the same as a massive candle with huge volume, but one is a Breakout, and the other is a Trap.

VR-Quant solves this by using institutional-grade statistics to decouple Volume (Effort) from Range (Result). It processes these two data streams separately and combines them into an 8-State Matrix to reveal exactly what Smart Money is doing.

It answers the most important question in trading: "Is this move real, or is it a Fakeout?"


📊The Logic: Decoupled Vectors

Unlike standard indicators that "average out" data, VR-Quant treats Volume, Range, and Candle Body health as separate vectors:

  • ️ UPPER BARS (Active Energy): Valid Expansions and Violent Rejections.
  • ️ LOWER BARS (Passive/Hollow): Squeezes, Absorption (Walls), and Fakeouts.

🎨 The 8-State Matrix (How to Read)

The histogram color tells you the exact Regime of the current candle:

1. THE "GO" SIGNALS (Trend & Momentum)

  • 🟢 LIME - Explosive Expansion: Extreme Volume + Extreme Range.
    • Meaning: Valid Breakout. Smart Money is aggressively pushing price.
    • Action: ENTER the breakout.
  • 🔵 AQUA - Mild/Robust Expansion: Sustainable Volume + Healthy Candle Body.
    • Meaning: Robust Trend. Even if volume is moderate, the price action is dominating.
    • Action: HOLD positions.

2. THE "REVERSAL" SIGNALS (Rejection & Absorption)

  • 🟣 INDIGO - Volatile Rejection: High Volume + High Range + Tiny Body.
    • Meaning: PINBAR / STOP HUNT. Price exploded but was rejected immediately.
    • Action: TRADE THE REVERSAL.
  • 🔵 BLUE - Absorption: High Volume + Low Range.
    • Meaning: THE WALL. Massive effort but price is stuck (Limit Orders absorbing flow).
    • Action: TAKE PROFIT , tighten stops or prepare for a Reversal.

3. THE "TRAP" SIGNALS (Fakeouts)

  • 🟣 MAGENTA - The Fakeout: Low Volume + High Range.
    • Meaning: GHOST MOVE. Price moved easily because order books were thin. No real money is behind it.
    • Action: DO NOT CHASE. Expect price to snap back.

4. THE "WAIT" SIGNALS (Squeeze)

  • 🟠 ORANGE - The Squeeze: Extreme Low Volatility (-2 Sigma).
    • Meaning: The calm before the storm. Energy is coiling.
    • Action: WAIT for the breakout.
  • 🔴 RED - Deep Contraction: The market is dead.
  • GRAY - Neutral: Market noise.

🚀 Smart Pattern Intelligence (30+ Patterns)

VR-Quant doesn't just show the current state; it remembers history. It detects complex institutional setups and marks them with Icons on the chart.


Category A: High-Probability Entries (Green Arrows)

  • 🚀 Squeeze Breakout: Detects when the market wakes up from a "Dead" state with an explosion. The #1 most profitable signal.
  • 💥 Wall Breaker: Detects when Absorption (Blue) is smashed by Expansion (Lime).
  • Trap Recovery: Detects when a Fakeout (Magenta) is immediately reversed by real volume.
  • 📈 V-Reversal: Detects a Pinbar (Indigo) followed immediately by an Explosion.

Category B: Exits & Warnings (Red Arrows)

  • Trend Exhaustion: Detects when a Run (Lime) hits a Wall (Blue).
  • Failed Breakout: Detects when an Explosion (Lime) dies into a Fakeout (Magenta).
  • 🛑 Turbo Reversal: Detects when a trend slams into a Pinbar/Rejection.

Category C: Context & Watchlist (Yellow Stars)

  • 👁Hidden Accumulation: Detects volume entering a dead market before price moves.
  • 📉 Shakeout Setup: Detects a Trap appearing in a dead market (precursor to a move).

⚙️ Key Features

Robust Trend Logic: New algorithm detects "Quiet Trends" (Aqua) by analyzing Candle Body health, ensuring you don't miss drifts.

Normalization: Works on Any Asset (Crypto, Forex, Indices, Stocks) and Any Timeframe without manual tweaking.

Full Customization: Toggle any of the 30+ patterns individually. Turn off what you don't trade.

Alert Suite: Pop-up, Push, Email, and Sound alerts for every specific pattern.

Guide Xau Ea
Richard Rwabuto Akankwasa
エキスパート
Guide XAU EAは、3分足（M3）の時間足でXAUUSDの取引に特化して設計された強力なエキスパートアドバイザーです。このEAは短期の精密な取引に最適化されており、市場のボラティリティが最も高く、取引チャンスが豊富なニューヨークおよびロンドンの取引時間に優れたパフォーマンスを発揮します。 Guide XAU EAは、金取引における規律ある戦略的なアプローチを提供します。素早い日中の値動きを活用したい方やスキャルピング戦略に自動化を加えたい方にとって、このEAは金市場での完璧なパートナーです。 主な特徴: シンボル：XAUUSD（金） タイムフレーム：M3（3分足チャート） セッション：ロンドンとニューヨークのセッションに最適化 調整可能なロットサイズ：ユーザーはリスク許容度や口座サイズに合わせてロットサイズのパラメーターを自由に調整できます。
PK Boom 3OO EA
Prudence Kiconco
エキスパート
PK Boom 300 EA  is an EA designed specifically to trade Boom 300 Index on the M2 Timeframe. The  recommended deposit is 100 USD per 1 Lot Size for a 1:500 leverage account. PK Boom 300 EA shows stable trading results. PK Boom 300 EA only trades one direction. It only buys thus profiting from the spikes that occur in the Boom 300 Index. This unique feature allows the EA to maximize your profits and minimize the drawdown. This EA uses a trailing stop of 50% profit gained to minimize account drawd
PK Boom 5OO Light
Prudence Kiconco
エキスパート
PK Boom 500 Light  is an EA designed specifically to trade Boom 500 Index on the M1 Timeframe. The minimum deposit is 100 USD per 0.2 Lot Size for a 1:500 leverage account. PK Boom 500 Light shows stable trading results. PK Boom 500 Light only trades one direction. It only buys thus profiting from the spikes that occur in the Boom 500 Index. This unique feature allows the EA to maximize your profits and minimize the drawdown. PK Boom 500 Light is very simple to use. All you have to do is to jus
PK Boom 5OO EA
Prudence Kiconco
エキスパート
PK Boom 500 EA  is an EA designed specifically to trade Boom 500 Index on the M1 Timeframe. The minimum deposit is 100 USD per 0.2 Lot Size for a 1:500 leverage account. PK Boom 500 EA shows stable trading results. PK Boom 500 EA only trades one direction. It only buys thus profiting from the spikes that occur in the Boom 500 Index. This unique feature allows the EA to maximize your profits and minimize the drawdown. This EA doesn't use trailing stop since it automatically detects a change in t
PK Boom 1OOO EA
Prudence Kiconco
エキスパート
PK Boom 1000 EA  is an EA designed specifically to trade Boom 1000 Index on the M1 Timeframe. The minimum deposit is 100 USD per 0.2 Lot Size for a 1:500 leverage account. PK Boom 1000 EA shows stable trading results. PK Boom 1000 EA only trades one direction. It only buys thus profiting from the spikes that occur in the Boom 1000 Index. This unique feature allows the EA to maximize your profits and minimize the drawdown. This EA targets the spike trends that's why it has a huge take profit tar
Big Gient MT5
Pran Gobinda Basak
エキスパート
This Expert Advisor Big Giant is a trend-following Expert Advisor designed for use in the currency market on the MT5 platform. It operates on the 5-minute and 15-minute timeframes, making it suitable for traders who prefer shorter-term trading strategies. The robot utilizes a combination of technical indicators and price action analysis to identify and follow strong trends in the market. It places trades in the direction of the prevailing trend, with the aim of capturing as much profit as possi
Quantumcoremt5
Dayanand Pandey
エキスパート
*Quantum Core MT5 - AI-Powered Swing Trading EA for XAUUSD (Gold)**   **PROFESSIONAL | SAFE | LOW-FREQUENCY**   A premium swing trading advisor delivering **15-30 high-quality trades/month** with advanced risk management.   **KEY FEATURES:**   **AI-Enhanced Strategy**: Combines MQL5 algorithms with AI-driven market analysis for precise entries/exits.   **Compounding & Auto-Lot Sizing**: Automatically adjusts position sizes based on equity growth (user-configurable).   **Flexible Risk Co
Price Action AutoTrade Bot Premium
Gabriel Matovu
エキスパート
PRICE ACTION Semi-auto trade bot premium: This is a simple quantitative model that trades GOLD(XAUUSD) using automatic price action analysis algorithms Place it on any symbol or timeframe. The position sizes are calculated by multiplying 0.01 per USD 500 on account to ensure low risk exposure and also leaving free margin for hedging positions that reduce the overall risk exposure . This is what leads to stability in the model though it is possible that the model like any other might stop working
PK Range Break Scalper
Prudence Kiconco
エキスパート
PK Range Break Scalper  is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for scalping Range Break 100 Index and Range Break 200 Index  by Deriv and Binary broker on the 1 Minute Timeframe. The EA/Robot waits for a range price breakout to open positions and it aims at closing profits between the range price and not the range breakout. The EA/Robot opens buy positions at the lowest range price and sell positions at the highest range price. NB:   This EA, unlike my other EA's, doesn't come with optimized
YenFlow
Kelly Philip Aketch
エキスパート
This is a machine learning trend following strategy based on the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator combined with market volatility and volume metrics. It works best on the H1 Chart . The signals utilized to begin trading are carefully vetted via the machine learning capability, and a sophisticated algorithm ensures that the trader remains in the trend for as long as possible. Features. This is a fully automated multi-symbol expert advisor. It works on the following symbols USDJPY, AUDJPY, CHFJPY, EU
Forex Strike EA
Abderrahmane Benali
エキスパート
FOREX Strike EA – Discipline Meets Opportunity FOREX Strike EA is an intelligent automated trading system built to bring structure, control, and consistency to the Forex market. Designed with modern MQL5 standards, it focuses on precision execution and disciplined awareness rather than aggressive exposure. By combining smart order placement with adaptive money management, the system engages the market only when conditions align—allowing you to trade with confidence, not emotion. Operating withi
The Silver Bullet Dex 900 Down
Christoffel Francois Du Toit
エキスパート
Consistency is key. The Silver Bullet Dex 900 Down showed steady growth over the last year. Tests showed 140% - 280% and more per year (Depending on Account Size) Pro's: The software runs 24hours a day, 7days per week Fully Automated No settings adjustments Tests showed Zero Losses in the last year Steady monthly growth in tests Cons: Only for bigger accounts Uses a lot of equity during extreme market movements (Not Losses) Minimum Requirements: Account Size $5 000.00 Permanent Internet Access
Ai Multi Trend MT5
Mansour Babasafary
3.13 (15)
エキスパート
Expert trend hunter Combined with artificial intelligence Control the AI with a variety of simple settings Without using dangerous strategies (all trades have a profit limit and a loss limit) Can be used in 6 main market currency pairs and 4 important time frames An expert who has been trained by artificial intelligence for years to correctly recognize trends(with the latest methods of the world) With world-class settings, can be used in different accounts and different brokers and the lowest ca
Alpha V1
Derrick Akampurira
エキスパート
Alpha V1: Your Automated, Disciplined Trading Partner This expert advisor relies on the hypothesis that, for a specific financial asset (like USD/JPY or the NASDAQ index), there are statistically significant patterns based on the time of day or day of the week. For example, a hypothesis might be "The NASDAQ tends to rise between 4 AM and 10 AM server time on Wednesdays and Fridays." The Alpha V1 is the tool to test and exploit such a hypothesis. Its success is   entirely dependent on whether th
Nasdaq Quants NAS100
Teresa Maria Pimenta
5 (1)
エキスパート
ナスダック クオンツ NAS100 Expert Nasdaq は、安全に利益を得るために設計された動的かつ最適化されたスキャルパー取引システムです。ニューラル ネットワークの最適化に基づくリスク管理と、残高利益に基づくスマートなロット増加システムを備えた完全なシステムは、初心者と経験豊富なトレーダーに適しています。モバイル指値注文を使用し、市場のプルバックを利用して、より短く安全なストップを提供できます 賞金をカバーできます デフォルト設定を使用するか、ブローカーに最適化されたセットアップをリクエストすると、当社が作成します 正しいバックテストを行うには、まずメタトレーダーで NAs100 アセットの履歴データをダウンロードする必要があります! エキスパート ナスダック クオンツ NAS100 にはスマート システムとドローダウン削減アルゴリズムが組み込まれており、主に価格が損失ゾーンに入る前に注文を閉じることができます 保留中の注文と成行注文の迅速な実行を備えた完全なダッシュボードを備えています 開いている注文をリセットし、保留中の注文をキャンセルするためのボタン。パネルの
PipBandint Pro
Isaac Nhlapo
エキスパート
PipBandit Pro - Scalper Editionは、短期的な市場の動きに興味を持つトレーダー向けに設計されたエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）です。このEAは、スイングとスキャルピングの両方の取引アプローチをサポートし、ストップロスとテイクプロフィットのパラメータを使用した高速かつ高頻度の取引機能を備えています。このツールはダイナミックな市場での運用を目的に設計されており、より高いタイムフレームでの長期取引用に設定することも可能です。PipBandit Pro - Scalper Editionは、短期的な市場の動きに興味を持つトレーダー向けに設計されたエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）です。このEAは、スイングとスキャルピングの両方の取引アプローチをサポートし、ストップロスとテイクプロフィットのパラメータを使用した高速かつ高頻度の取引機能を備えています。このツールはダイナミックな市場での運用を目的に設計されており、より高いタイムフレームでの長期取引用に設定することも可能です。
Pivot Hunter EA
Daniel Naranjo Morales
エキスパート
Pivot Hunter EA 「Pivot Hunter EA」は、 CADJPY （カナダドル/円）通貨ペアの**1時間足（H1）**専用に開発された、特化した自動売買プログラム（EA）です。その戦略は、プライスアクションと市場の勢いを分析し、相場の転換点となりうるポイントを特定するように設計されています。 このEAのロジックの中核は、複数のインジケーターによるシグナル確認システムです。パラボリックSAR、オーサムオシレーター（AO）、相対力指数（RSI）、アベレージ・トゥルー・レンジ（ATR）といった klassischen インジケーターからのシグナルを組み合わせます。これらの異なる分析ツール間でシグナルの一致を条件とすることで、信頼性の低いシグナルを除外し、より確度の高いセットアップに焦点を当てることを目指します。 本EAは、特定の金融商品に対して「設定後は任せる（set-and-forget）」アプローチを好むトレーダーのために構築されており、すべての内部パラメーターはCADJPYペア固有の値動きの特性に合わせて慎重に調整されています。 主な特徴 CADJPYに特化：  
BaiHu S1
Jing Bo Wu
エキスパート
This EA combines market structure analysis with candlestick pattern analysis to identify high-probability entry points in ranging markets. It intelligently analyzes the highs and lows of consolidation ranges based on market structure and enters the market when reversal candlestick patterns appear. The EA also includes intelligent risk allocation logic that adjusts lot sizes according to trend strength and recent price action. The price will increase by $50 with every 10 purchases. Final price
Trend X EA
Derrick Akampurira
エキスパート
The Evolution of Trend X EA Years of meticulously trading gold and mastering its every nuance inspired me to transform my proven strategies into an automated solution. A chance meeting with a like-minded programmer, equally passionate about the markets, sparked the creation of Trend X EA. What began as casual conversations about trading quickly evolved into a powerful partnership. Together, we combined my deep understanding of gold’s unique behavior with cutting-edge machine learning, leading to
Market Structure Expert
Lakshya Pandey
エキスパート
Market Structure EA   is a free, fully automated trading robot designed to identify and trade based on classic price action principles. It avoids complex indicators and instead focuses on the core of price movement:   Market Structure . The strategy works by analyzing a specific number of past candles (Lookback Period) to detect   Higher Highs (HH)   and   Lower Lows (LL) . By identifying these structural pivot points, the EA determines the current trend direction and executes trades to align wi
FREE
Profitable EMA
Rajendra Kumar Sinku
エキスパート
Multiple Exponential Moving Averages from two different timeframes have been used in making this fully automatic trading robot. The backtest screenshots speak the rest. The amount to be invested has to be put manually in input tab. So works on all account sizes. For best results - Timeframe = 15M - Leverage = 100 - Preferred pair = EURUSD but gave profit on other pairs too. - Avoid trading between last week of December and first week of January.
Golden Ai EA MT5
Mansour Babasafary
2.78 (27)
エキスパート
Expert Golden Ai Combined with artificial intelligence Control the AI with a variety of simple settings Without using dangerous strategies (all trades have a profit limit and a loss limit) Can be used in Gold (XAUUSD) currency pair and 3 important time frames An expert who has been trained by artificial intelligence for years to correctly recognize trends(with the latest methods of the world) With world-class settings, can be used in different accounts and different brokers and the lowest capita
Plan X
Derrick Akampurira
エキスパート
Overview Bot Name : Plan Xchange Version : 1.00 Default Setting : XAUUSD/Gold Timeframe: M15  Time Zone: UTC+3 Plan Xchange: The Ultimate Multi-Symbol Breakout EA A Simple Breakout Expert Advisor designed for traders who demand precision, control, and robust risk management. Plan Xchange is a fully automated trading robot that specializes in a time-based breakout strategy. It uses key trading ranges during specific market hours, placing pending orders to capitalize on breakouts with precision.
ABC Indicator
Denys Babiak
インディケータ
The ABC Indicator analyzes the market through waves, impulses, and trends, helping identify key reversal and trend-change points. It automatically detects waves A, B, and C, along with stop-loss and take-profit levels. A reliable tool to enhance the accuracy and efficiency of your trading. This product is also available for MetaTrader 4 =>  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/128179 Key Features of the Indicator: 1. Wave and Trend Identification:    - Automatic detection of waves based on mov
The inside bar
Emmy Akampurira
エキスパート
GBP/USD取引を正確かつ効率的にマスターするためのスマートソリューション、THE INSIDE BARトレーディングボットをご紹介します。インサイドバーのローソク足を用いてトリガーを設定します。最先端のアルゴリズムで設計されたこのエキスパートアドバイザーは、市場トレンドをリアルタイムで分析し、正確な取引エントリーと最適化されたリスク管理を提供します。THE INSIDE BAR EAは、変動の激しい市場状況に適応し、一貫性を保ちながらドローダウンを最小限に抑えます。直感的なインターフェースとカスタマイズ可能な設定により、トレーダーは戦略を簡単に微調整できます。自動取引のメリットを最大限に活用し、感情的な取引を減らし、The Inside Bar EAでプロのように取引しましょう。今日から取引のレベルを上げ、GBP/USD市場をプロのように制覇しましょう！ 主な機能 通貨ペア：GBPUSD（最適） 時間枠：5分足、15分足、1時間足 最低入金額：10ドル どのブローカーでも利用可能 すべての取引は50pipsのストップロスで保護されています。 利益確定を含むエグジット戦略 EA
Extractors
DRT Circle
5 (1)
エキスパート
XAUUSDの抽出器 Extractors for XAUUSDは、金（XAUUSD）取引において、精度、リスク管理、そして柔軟な取引ロジックを重視するトレーダー向けに設計されたプロフェッショナルグレードのエキスパートアドバイザーです。2つの高度な組み込み戦略と5つの柔軟な市場アプローチモードを統合し、トレーダーはシステムがどのように取引を解釈、エントリー、そして管理するかを、様々な市場構造において完全に制御できます。 広範な研究開発に基づいて構築された Extractors は、以前のプロジェクトである Gold Throne の進化形であり、より広いグリッド間隔、強化されたリスク制限、攻撃性の低減と安全性の向上を実現するよりスマートな取引管理ロジックによって改良されています。 グリッド モードを非アクティブ化またはオフにするには、入力 EA_Deactivation_Key でこれらのキーを挿入し、1、2、3、4、5、6、11、12、13、14 を入力します。非グリッド モード (Prop Firm) を非アクティブ化またはオフにするには、7、8、9、10、11、12、13、14
Gold Trend Swing
Luis Ruben Rivera Galvez
5 (1)
エキスパート
Send me a message so I can send you the setfile 導入費用は498ドル。1298ドルに達するまで毎月100ドルずつ増加します。 XAUUSD (GOLD) の自動取引ボット。 このボットを XAUUSD (GOLD) H1 チャートに接続し、実証済みの戦略で自動的に取引しましょう。シンプルでありながら効率的な自動化を求めるトレーダー向けに設計されたこのボットは、低～中程度のスプレッドに最適化され、テクニカル指標と価格アクションの組み合わせに基づいて取引を実行します。 ボットはどのように機能しますか? 推奨される時間枠: 信号精度のバランスとノイズの低減を実現する H1 (1 時間)。 主要資産: XAUUSD (ゴールド)、明確なチャンスがある非常に変動の激しい市場。 エントリーとエグジット: ボットは価格パターン、主要レベル、モメンタム確認を分析して取引を開始/終了します。 組み込みのリスク管理: ポジション サイズを自動調整し、動的なストップロス保護を使用します。 簡単セットアップ – すぐに使用可能 推奨ロットサイズ
WhaleFinder MT5
Kazuya Yamaoka
インディケータ
Considering the main theories of Forex (Dow Theory, support lines, chart patterns, and Fibonacci retracements), It tells you the price range where whales (large investors) are likely to appear. You can trade at the price points that professionals also aim for. You no longer have to warry about where to aim next. We are live-streaming the actual operation of the system. Please check for yourself if it is usable. Please check it out for yourself. https://www.youtube.com/@ganesha_forex We do not
The Catalyst EA
Daniel Naranjo Morales
エキスパート
The Catalyst EA The Catalyst EAは、MetaTrader 5プラットフォーム用に設計された、高度な自動売買ソフト（EA）です。特に AUDUSD通貨ペア の H1タイムフレーム での取引に特化して開発されました。このEAは、複数のインジケーターを組み合わせた戦略を採用し、市場の潜在的な反転や調整を特定して利益を得ることを目的としています。 その設計の主眼は堅牢なリスク管理にあり、動的なロットサイズ計算と多層的な取引保護機能を用いて、お客様の資金を効果的に管理します。 戦略 The Catalyst EAは、評価の高い複数のテクニカルインジケーターを組み合わせ、多角的な視点から市場環境を分析します。 パラボリックSAR を利用して、潜在的なエントリーおよびエグジットポイントを特定します。これは、動的なトレーリングストップロスの基盤としても機能します。 オーサムオシレーター は、市場のモメンタム（勢い）を測定し、潜在的な値動きの強さを確認するために使用されます。 RSIフィルター が、買われすぎ・売られすぎの状態を評価し、市場の極端な状況でのエントリーを回避す
SchermanActionPro
AutomaticTrading
エキスパート
