RangeBreakPendingOrder

Range Break Pending Orders EA – Smart Automated Breakout Trading for MT5

Range Break Pending Orders EA is a powerful breakout trading system designed to catch explosive price movements the moment price breaks out of a time-defined range.

Whether you trade morning ranges, London Breakout, Asian Session Breakout, or volatility compression setups, this EA handles everything automatically:

  • Identifies price range using start and end time.
  • Places Buy Stop / Sell Stop orders.
  • Manages risk intelligently.
  • Cancels opposite orders instantly.
  • Adapts offsets to ATR.
  • Sends alerts when market bias changes

This EA brings consistency, discipline, and automation to your breakout strategy, eliminating missed trades and emotional decisions.


Why Choose This EA

1. Fully Automated Breakout Entries

Once the range time is set, the EA will automatically calculate the high/low levels and place breakout pending orders with perfect precision.

2. Smart Risk Management

Choose between:

  • Fixed Lot Size, or
  • Adaptive Auto-Lot based on Risk % and ATR volatility: The EA protects your account from oversized positions and unexpected market spikes.
3. ATR-Based Stop Loss & Take Profit

The EA adjusts SL and TP using ATR, ensuring your trades adapt to changing market conditions.

4. Automatic Order Cleanup

When one pending order triggers, the opposite one is instantly removed, reducing risk and avoiding double exposure.

5. Direction Bias Alerts

Receive notifications when trend bias flips from bullish to bearish or bearish to bullish.


Key Features

  • Automatic detection of your defined range

  • Buy Stop / Sell Stop breakout entries

  • ATR-based SL/TP for dynamic volatility adaptation

  • Spread protection and slippage filtering

  • Auto-cancel opposite pending order

  • Bias-change notifications

  • Tested with XAUUSD, supports all symbols and all timeframes

  • Risk-based position sizing or fixed lots

A simple but powerful EA with smart logic, whether you're a beginner or experienced trader, this EA gives you precision, automation, and consistency.


Input Parameters

Range Settings

  • StartHour, StartMinute
  • EndHour, EndMinute
  • BufferPoints

Risk / Money

  • UseAutoLot
  • RiskPercent
  • FixedLotSize
    ATR Settings
    • ATR_Period
    • ATR_Multiplier_SL
    • ATR_Multiplier_TP
    • Use_ATR_SLTP
      Stop Loss / Take Profit
      • SL_Points
      • TP_Points
        Safety Controls

        • DeleteOppositeOnTrigger

        The Range Break Pending Orders EA delivers consistent, disciplined, and professional-grade execution.
        No more hesitating! No more missed breakouts! No more over-risked positions! Let the EA do the work, while you focus on strategy and results.

        Early bird deal, price increases after every 10 downloads!!


        Trade Responsibly!!!


        おすすめのプロダクト
        Flex Gold System
        Pirasingh Jiachanont
        エキスパート
        Flex Gold System is a reversal EA that can find the reversal gold price with high accuracy in a timeframe of 30 minutes. The EA is fit for the gold price behavior and can survive in high volatility situations. Traders could adjust a lot size to gain more profit but on the other hand, the risk will be higher so you can set a stop loss with USD or a percentage of the balance. The EA was made by a professional gold trader who has lots of experience in the gold market. Recommend the minimum capital
        MultiORB EA Prop Edition
        Brian Mutuku Mwanthi
        エキスパート
        MULTI ORB EA - PROP FIRM EDITION with FOREX FACTORY NEWS FILTER THE ONLY MULTI-SESSION ORB EA WITH INTEGRATED FOREX FACTORY NEWS PROTECTION Pass your prop firm challenge with confidence using the most advanced Opening Range Breakout EA designed specifically for FTMO, FundedNext, The5ers, and other funded trader programs CUSTOM PRESET AT USER
        Three Masters
        Jimmy Musyoki Mwongela
        エキスパート
        THREE MASTERS - Professional Automated Trading System Version: 1.01 Author: SAPPLANTA ============================================================================= OVERVIEW THREE MASTERS is a sophisticated automated trading system designed for MetaTrader 5. Built on advanced multi-indicator analysis and precision timing, this Expert Advisor has demonstrated exceptional performance in live market conditions. The system combines institutional-grade filtering techniques with adaptive position sizin
        Crosscut
        Chimdike Obinna Nkwo
        エキスパート
        <------- CrossCut --------> 毎日の利益の未来へ踏み出そう — EURUSD取引のための究極のエキスパートアドバイザーです。 この完全自動化ツールは、ある程度のカスタマイズが可能で、市場状況に正確に対応できます。 毎朝目覚めるたびに、あなたの資金が着実に増えていくのを実感してください。 最高の収益体験を提供するために開発されたEAです。 スクリーンショットに表示された入力設定を必ず使用してください… 私には効果があります。他のブローカーでも問題なく動作します。 推奨最低残高：100ドル 推奨時間足：15分 推奨通貨ペア：EURUSD リスクは2％で十分。気づかないほどです。 -----------------------------------------------------------------
        XauusdPrecisionEA
        Korede Nathaniel Oladoyin
        エキスパート
        XAU Breakout Pro – The Ultimate GMT Gold Breakout Bot Timeframe: M5 Symbol: XAUUSD ️ Type: Fully Automated Expert Advisor Strategy Style: Volatility Breakout Why XAU Breakout Pro? XAU Breakout Pro is engineered for precision, speed, and profitability. It captures high-volatility breakout moves that occur during the London market open — one of the most explosive times to trade gold (XAUUSD). This EA doesn’t overtrade. It waits patiently for the right moment, then strikes with a cle
        Msx AI Scalper Pro
        Som Prakash Gehlot
        エキスパート
        MSX AI Scalper Pro Smart • Adaptive • Autonomous Trading Engine Overview MSX AI Scalper Pro is an advanced automated trading system built for BTCUSD on M5 timeframe . Unlike many robots that depend on strict time filters, news blocks or manual control, this system is designed to trade continuously 24/7 , adapting to market volatility in real time — without external filters or manual babysitting. Working Principle (Short Theory) The EA combines: Smoothed HMA trend direction – to detect cle
        Obor Pawai V75
        Suharmoko
        エキスパート
        Obor Pawai V75 – Expert Advisor for Gold Trading Obor Pawai V75 is a next-generation Expert Advisor (EA) developed specifically for trading gold (XAUUSD). Built with a proprietary Breakout Finder system and a suite of advanced indicators, it offers both automated and customizable trading strategies for breakout, swing, and scalping scenarios. Key Features Breakout Finder Detects high-probability breakout opportunities using integrated logic from DeMarker, MACD, RSI, ATR, and Pivot Points. Desig
        BoBiXAU Pro
        Manfred Tochukwu Orjioke
        エキスパート
        BobiXAU Pro v3.0 - Conservative Trend Following System Professional Gold Trading EA with Real-Time Telegram Signals BobiXAU Pro is a specialized Expert Advisor designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) trading. Using a proven conservative trend-following approach with multi-timeframe confirmation, this EA captures Gold's consistent directional moves while maintaining institutional-grade risk management. ️ GOLD SPECIALIST - XAUUSD ONLY This EA is optimized exclusively for Gold trading . Do not
        Arbitrage Triangle Pro
        Kuldeep Krishnat Konde
        エキスパート
        BLACK FRIDAY OFFER! Hello Traders!!  Unlock Risk-Free Profits with Triangular Arbitrage! The forex market is full of hidden opportunities — and most traders never see them. But you’re not “most traders.” Our Triangular Arbitrage Bot finds and executes price discrepancies across three currency pairs in milliseconds… No emotions No hesitation Just pure efficiency Ready to trade smarter, not harder? Keep these pairs in market watch while backtesting as it is multi pair EA -  E
        Meta Cove AI
        Akshay Marjit
        エキスパート
        Meta Cove AI - インテリジェントなトレンドフォロー・ロボット 強力なトレンド相場で機能しないスキャルピングEAにうんざりしていませんか？エントリーが遅すぎて大きな利益を逃してしまうトレンドEAに不満はありませんか？ Meta Cove AI - 高精度プルバック・エンジン は、あなたのための究極のソリューションです。これは単なるインジケーターベースのロボットではありません。プロのトレーダーが実践する、時間検証済みの原則「 メイントレンドに従い、低リスクの押し目・戻りでエントリーする 」に基づいて構築された、洗練された完全な取引システムです。 このボットは「 量より質 」を重視するトレーダーのために設計されました。一日に何百回も取引するのではなく、高い勝率が見込めるセットアップを辛抱強く待ち、着実で持続可能な資産成長を目指します。 「精密エンジン」の仕組み 当社のシステムは、市場の全体像を把握するために 2つの異なる時間足 で分析を行います。 マスタートレンド分析（H1時間足）: まず、ボットは上位足（デフォルトはH1）を分析し、市場の主要なトレンド方向を特定します。現在の
        KT Inside Bar Hunter MT5
        KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
        エキスパート
        Despite the popularity of inside bar pattern among traders, using it as a standalone entry signal doesn't provide any evidentiary advantage. KT Inside Bar Hunter trades only selected inside bar patterns using some preassessment and ECE price action cycle. Trading Strategy On successful detection of the required pattern, EA places a pending order in the direction of the forecasted price expansion phase. Pending orders are canceled if they are not triggered within the next bar. Once triggered, ac
        Zeus GBPUSD
        Silviu Andrei Popa
        エキスパート
        !!! 5 MINUTE FRAME ONLY !!! Expert Advisor: Zeus GBP/USD 5M Description: Zeus GBP/USD 5M is your dedicated trading partner for the GBP/USD currency pair on the 5-minute chart. With precision, it utilizes MACD, ATR, and other indicators to execute automated long and short trades. Set at 0.2 lots, it balances risk and reward for consistent profits. Key Features: Specialized GBP/USD trading. 5-minute timeframe for rapid trading. Adjustable lot sizes. MACD, ATR, and more indicators. Automated lon
        DivHunter
        Kaveh Vaheddehkordi
        エキスパート
        Three Point Divergence Stepping EA Are you searching for an expert advisor that capitalizes on one of the most powerful reversal signals in the market, while protecting your capital with an intelligent, adaptive risk management system? The Three Point Divergence Stepping EA is your solution. This is not just another RSI divergence robot. It employs a proprietary three-point confirmation strategy to identify high-probability market turning points, filtering out the noise and false signals that t
        EA Scalper BigBoss Ultra Z
        Ipan Effendi
        エキスパート
        BigBoss Ultra Z Scalper EAは、M5（5分足）タイムフレームでEURUSDの高精度スキャルピングを行うEAです。 BigBoss Scalper Ultra Zは、EURUSDペアの高精度スキャルピング戦略向けに特別に設計されたエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）で、MetaTrader 5プラットフォームでM5（5分足）タイムフレームで動作します。このEAは、12ピップのテイクプロフィットと11ピップのストップロスを採用しており、迅速な執行とリスク管理を重視するトレーダー向けに設計されています。 バックテスト結果（Metatrader 5 ストラテジーテスター）：2025年1月～8月の8ヶ月間で1,205,540米ドル（120万米ドル）の利益 期間：2025年1月～2025年8月 結果：8ヶ月間で最大1,205,540米ドルの継続的な利益（このページ下部のチャートとバックテスト結果をご覧ください） テストモード：5分足、IC Marketsブローカーのティックバイティックデータ、Rawアカウント、レバレッジ1:1000（レバレッジは任意ですが、最
        Slick Guru
        Michael Udoh Bassey
        エキスパート
        Unlock Consistent Profits with Slick Guru - Your Expert Trading Companion! Are you tired of inconsistent trading results? Look no further! I'm Slick Guru, a cutting-edge trading robot designed to maximize your profits with precision and reliability. Leveraging advanced price action analysis, trend detection, and stop-loss hunt detection, I expertly navigate the markets to identify high-probability trades.  I trade both currency pairs like EURUSD, GBPUSD, etc and synthetic indices offered by D
        LL Grid EA MT5
        Leopoldo Licari
        エキスパート
        ********** CHRISTMAS OFFER - LIMITED TIME ONLY 30$ ********** 6 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $35  ---> NEXT PRICE $55 UPDATED v1.8 IS OUT ON MARCH 2022 " I built this EA based on my past trading experience, on my personal needs, on what I already had in my hands, on those useful functions that I needed. I am happy to share it with you at a very small cost considering the potential and the time dedicated to developing it. " PLEASE READ ALL THE DESCRIPTION BEFORE USE IT -  Grid EA with  selectabl
        EA Catcher of paranormal activity GBPUSD m15
        Sergey Demin
        エキスパート
        Fully automatic advisor, GBPUSD . Timeframe m15 . Terminal MT5 ChatGPT O1 deeply analyzed all GBPUSD quotes I downloaded from high timeframes, in order to find a safe strategy; identified paranormal activity of this tool. The advisor tracks such atypical GBPUSD activities and will immediately react by trying to enter in the opposite direction. Each order is protected by a stop loss . One order can be divided into a maximum of three orders. Each order has its own take profit and stop loss. Mini
        Quantum Emperor MT5
        Bogdan Ion Puscasu
        4.87 (496)
        エキスパート
        ご紹介     Quantum Empire EA は 、有名な GBPUSD ペアの取引方法を変革する画期的な MQL5 エキスパート アドバイザーです。 13年以上の取引経験を持つ経験豊富なトレーダーのチームによって開発されました。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EAを購入すると、Quantum StarMan が無料で手に入る可能性があります！*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください 検証済み信号:   こちらをクリック MT4バージョン：   ここをクリック 量子EAチャネル:       ここをクリック 10 回購入するごとに価格が 50 ドル上がります。最終価格 1999 ドル 量子皇帝EA       EAは、1つの取引を5つの小さな取引に継続的に分割する独自の戦略を採用しています
        RoboInvest
        Vasil Georgiev Todorov
        エキスパート
        # RoboInvest RoboInvest is a professional grid-based Expert Advisor built for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M5 timeframe. It combines moving average crossovers, ATR volatility filter, and optional RSI confirmation to deliver highly adaptive entries during trending conditions. --- ## Strategy Overview - Entry signals based on fast MA vs slow MA (3 / 20 by default) - Optional RSI filter (entry when RSI confirms trend bias) - Grid logic with lot multiplier (default: 1.12) - Works during sp
        GoldenMind EA
        Krzysztof Sitko
        エキスパート
        GoldenMind EA - Advanced Momentum Scalping Expert Advisor Overview GoldenMind EA is a sophisticated, low-latency scalping Expert Advisor designed for MetaTrader 5. This EA employs momentum-based trading strategies to capitalize on short-term price movements with minimal market exposure. Key Features Ultra-Fast Execution Optimized tick processing with minimal overhead ️ Low-latency order execution using MqlTradeRequest Circular buffer system for efficient price data managem
        Magic EA MT5
        Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
        エキスパート
        Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
        Pipsophilia
        Sami Triki
        エキスパート
        PIPSOPHILIA is a modular, high-frequency scalping strategy designed for ultra-low latency execution and consistent profitability across major Forex pairs. It operates on the 1-minute timeframe, capitalizing on micro-movements and short-lived price inefficiencies with surgical precision. Core Attributes: • Multi-Pair Adaptability: Proven performance across USDCHF, AUDUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, and USDCAD, with tailored logic per asset. • Rapid Trade Cycles: Average holding time under 11 min
        AW Recovery EA MT5
        AW Trading Software Limited
        4.18 (39)
        エキスパート
        Expert Advisor は、不採算ポジションを回復するために設計されたシステムです。 著者のアルゴリズムは、負けポジションをロックし、それを多くの別々の部分に分割し、それぞれを別々に決済します。簡単なセットアップ、ドローダウンの場合のローンチ遅延、ロック、他の Expert Advisor の無効化、トレンド フィルタリングによる平均化、負けポジションの部分決済が 1 つのツールに組み込まれています。 グループ全体でのみ注文をクローズするグリッド戦略とは対照的に、より低い預金負荷で損失を減らすことができ、損失をより安全に処理できるようにするのは、部分的に損失をクローズすることです。 注文が復元される方法: 1 EA は、選択した商品の他のウィンドウを閉じて、不採算の EA をオフにします (オプション)。 2 EA は、処理されたすべての注文のテイクプロフィットとストップロスのレベルをリセットし、対応する識別子を持つ保留中の注文を削除します。 3 EA は、利益を利用して不採算注文の一部をカバーし、総ポジション量を減らすために、すべての処理された採算性のある注文をクローズします
        FundPass Pro
        Faith Wairimu Kariuki
        5 (1)
        エキスパート
        5つ星評価のエキスパートアドバイザー — FundPass Pro FundPass Pro のご紹介：すべてのアカウントタイプおよびプロップファームチャレンジに対応した究極のAIトレーディングシステム ️ 重要なお知らせ ： すべてのアカウントタイプ （個人口座およびプロップファーム評価口座を含む）に対応するには、ユーザー設定で「Prop Firm Mode」を 有効にする必要があります 。これを有効にしないと、評価基準外の取引となる可能性があります。 概要： FundPass Pro は、FTMO、MyForexFunds、The Funded Trader などのプロップファームの厳格な基準を満たすために開発された、完全自動かつインテリジェントなエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）です。一般的なスタンダード口座でも効率的に稼働できます。 プラグアンドプレイ（Plug-and-Play） 構成により、複雑な設定や常時の監視は不要。推奨パラメータを設定し、EAをチャートに適用するだけで、FundPass Pro が市場分析・取引実行・リスク管理を自動で行います。在宅でストレ
        HotSpot Ultimate MT5
        Abubakar Abu Saidu
        エキスパート
        "HotSpot Ultimate EA：エリートレベルの取引と高分析シグナル"の紹介 説明：ホットスポットEAは、例外的で細心の注意を払って設計されたexpert advisor（EA）です。 これは、高度なレベルの取引技術と高レベルの分析の力を利用して、非常に正確で信頼性の高い取引信号を生成します。 広大で包括的なデータベースへのアクセスにより、この最先端のEAは、ダイナミックな外国為替市場で戦略的な優位性を持つトレーダーに力を与えます。 100kライブ信号解析:- https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1974792 c200kライブ信号解析:- https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2023446 注：上記の信号は、最適化の前にかなりの損失を経験したホットスポット回収されたアカウントでした。 詳細については、コメントセクションをチェックしてください！. 主な特長: レベル取引戦略：HotSpot EAは、レベル取引の実績のある有効性を活用しています。 それは理性的に主要なサポートおよび抵抗のレベルを識別し、貿易
        LazyBoy Scrapper Scalper EA
        Hesham Ahmed Kamal Barakat
        5 (2)
        エキスパート
        60% Discount From the makers of the Successful               Gold Super Trends AutoTrader Robot             - Comes this unique opportunity at a low price The Idea You think the days of scrapper scalping ended?! Think again. This Expert Advisor which is made for Gold trading is perfected to scrape ever tick by the second, timeframe independently. Comes along with account management and 6 safety settings for the most satisfied to the most greedy of us to choose from. Not based on indicators wh
        Money Magnet
        Farhad Kia
        エキスパート
        is a fully automatic Forex trading Expert Advisor. The robot can run on any instrument, but the results are better with EURUSD on the H1 timeframe.  If you are a long-term investor looking at yearly profits with high Sharpe-ratio then Money magnet is a good option. Please check the comment part to share your settings with others and enjoy the latest optimal settings uploaded by other users.  Expert Advisor Advantages High Sharpe-ratio The EA does not use such systems as martingale, hedging,  gr
        HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper MT5 EA
        Martin Alejandro Bamonte
        2.43 (7)
        エキスパート
        HFT AI FAST SCALPER V10.1 これまでで最も先進的なバージョンのEAです。 AIによる意思決定 、 マルチAI投票 、 ダイナミックな取引ロジック を完全に統合して再構築されました。 このEAは XAUUSD（ゴールド） のM1専用として設計されていただけでなく、現在は BTCUSD と ETHUSD も完全にサポートし、高頻度エントリー、スマートなリスク管理、そして高い適応性を備えています。 OpenRouter接続の無料AI と高度なフィルターを組み合わせ、市場のあらゆる状況で精密なトレードを実現します。 インタラクティブマニュアル V10.1 とプリセット: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/143202/comments 公開チャンネル ライブシグナル付き）:   https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/binaryforexea V10.1 の主なアップグレード: BTCUSD と ETHUSD の完全統合 V10.1では、EAはゴールド（XAUUSD）に限定されなくなりま
        Prometheus MT5
        Evgenii Aksenov
        4.33 (6)
        エキスパート
        All our signals are now available on myfxbook:  click here   Prometheus signal: Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge. All future updates of the adviser are included in the price. After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly. I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable broker. Gold is one of the riskiest instruments on the market. It requires precision, deep analysis and effective
        Power Hedging X
        Onyekachi Franklin Agbo
        3 (2)
        エキスパート
        Power Hedging X EA | Advanced Risk Management & Profit Protection Power Hedging X is a next-generation Expert Advisor designed for traders who want to control risk, maximize profit potential, and protect their accounts using strategic hedging techniques. This EA intelligently manages buy and sell positions to balance exposure, reduce drawdown, and secure profits even in volatile market conditions. Key Features: Automated Hedging Logic (Buy & Sell Balance) Smart Recovery System for D
        FREE
        このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
        Quantum Queen MT5
        Bogdan Ion Puscasu
        4.98 (379)
        エキスパート
        トレーダーの皆さん、こんにちは！私は Quantum Queen です。Quantumエコシステム全体の至宝であり、MQL5史上最高評価とベストセラーを誇るエキスパートアドバイザーです。20ヶ月以上のライブトレード実績により、XAUUSDの揺るぎない女王としての地位を確立しました。 私の専門は？ゴールドです。 私の使命は？一貫性があり、正確で、インテリジェントな取引結果を繰り返し提供することです。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 割引 価格。10 点購入ごとに50ドルずつ値上がりします。最終価格1999ドル ライブシグナル：   こちらをクリック Quantum Queen mql5 パブリックチャンネル:   こちらをクリック ***Quantum Queen MT5 を購入すると、Quantum StarMan を無料で入手できます!*** 詳細について
        AI Gold Sniper MT5
        Ho Tuan Thang
        5 (22)
        エキスパート
        実際の取引口座でのライブシグナル:  デフォルトの MT4 (7 か月以上のライブ取引):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (5 か月以上のライブ取引):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 MQL5のForex EAトレーディングチャンネル： 私のMQL5チャンネルに参加して、最新ニュースを入手してください。 MQL5 の 14,000 人を超えるメンバーの私のコミュニティ 。 10 個中 3 個のみが 399 ドルで残っています! その後、価格は 499 ドルに引き上げられます。 EA は、購入したすべての顧客の権利を保証するために、数量限定で販売されます。 AI Gold Sniper は、多層アルゴリズム フレームワークに基づいて設計された最新の GPT-4o モデル (OpenAI の GPT-4o) を XAU/USD 取引に適用し、非構造化データ処理とクロス マーケット分析を統合して、取引の決定を最適化します。 AI Gold Snip
        Zenox
        PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
        4.65 (20)
        エキスパート
        ライブシグナルが10%増加するごとに、Zenoxの独占権を維持し、戦略を保護するために価格が引き上げられます。最終価格は2,999ドルとなります。 ライブシグナル IC Markets口座、証明としてライブパフォーマンスをあなた自身の目でお確かめください！ ユーザーマニュアルをダウンロード（英語） Zenoxは、トレンドを追跡し、16通貨ペアにリスクを分散する最先端のAIマルチペアスイングトレードロボットです。長年の開発努力により、強力な取引アルゴリズムが実現しました。 2000年から今日までの高品質なデータセットを使用しました。AIは最新の機械学習技術を用いてサーバー上でトレーニングされ、その後強化学習が行われました。このプロセスには数週間かかりましたが、結果は非常に印象的です。トレーニング期間は2000年から2020年までです。2020年から今日までのデータはOut Of Sampleです。複数年にわたるOut Of Sampleでこのレベルのパフォーマンスを達成できたことは異例です。これは、AIレイヤーが新しい市場状況に問題なく適応できることを証明しており、これは重要です。多
        NTRon 2OOO
        Konstantin Freize
        5 (17)
        エキスパート
        XAUUSD のハイブリッドトレーディング戦略 – ニュースセンチメントと注文板の不均衡の組み合わせ この戦略は、あまり使われていないが非常に効果的な2つのトレーディング手法を組み合わせ、 XAUUSD（金） の 30分足チャート 専用に開発されたハイブリッドシステムです。 従来のエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）が事前定義されたインジケーターや基本的なチャートパターンに依存するのに対し、本システムはリアルタイムデータとコンテキストベースの分析を統合したインテリジェントなマーケットアクセスモデルに基づいています。 経済ニュースのリアルタイム・センチメント分析 （GPT-5 搭載） ティックデータを用いた注文板（DOM）の不均衡のシミュレーション この2つのコンポーネントの組み合わせにより、ファンダメンタルおよびミクロ構造の市場データの両方を取り入れ、正確なエントリーとイグジットのための堅固な基盤が構築されます。 購入後すぐにご連絡ください。セットファイルとマニュアルをお渡しいたします。 検証済みシグナル（ECN口座）— NTRon 2000 安定版 [機能と推奨事項] 取引対象 :
        Quantum King EA
        Bogdan Ion Puscasu
        5 (87)
        エキスパート
        Quantum King EA — あらゆるトレーダーのために洗練されたインテリジェントパワー IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 発売記念特別価格 ライブ信号:       ここをクリック MT4バージョン：   こちらをクリック クォンタムキングチャンネル:       ここをクリック ***Quantum King MT5 を購入すると、Quantum StarMan を無料で入手できます!*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください! 正確さと規律をもって取引を管理します。 Quantum King EA は、 構造化グリッドの強さと適応型マーチンゲールのインテリジェンスを 1 つのシームレスなシステムに統合します。M5 の AUDCAD 用に設計されており、安定した制御された成長を望む初心者とプロの両方のために構築されています。
        AI Gold Trading MT5
        Ho Tuan Thang
        5 (11)
        エキスパート
        実際の取引口座でのライブシグナル:  デフォルト設定:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 MQL5 の Forex EA 取引チャンネル:  私のMQL5チャンネルに参加して、最新ニュースを入手してください。 MQL5には14,000人以上の会員がいる私のコミュニティ 。 10個中3個のみ、399ドルで販売中！ その後、価格は499ドルに値上げされます。 EAはご購入いただいたすべてのお客様の権利を守るため、数量限定での販売となります。 AI Gold Trading は、高度な GPT-4o モデルを活用して、XAU/USD 市場で洗練されたトレンド追従戦略を実行します。このシステムは、マルチタイムフレーム収束分析を採用し、ノイズ低減のためのウェーブレット変換と分数積分技術を組み合わせて、真のトレンド持続性を識別します。当社独自のアルゴリズムは、モメンタム クラスタリング分析とレジームスイッチング検出を統合し、市場のボラティリティ状態への動的な適応を可能にします。EA は、ベイズ確率モデルを使用して、利回り曲線のダイナミクス、実質
        Nova Gold X
        Hicham Chergui
        5 (6)
        エキスパート
        重要なお知らせ： 完全な透明性を確保するため、このEAにリンクされた実際の投資家口座へのアクセスを提供しており、操作なしでそのパフォーマンスをリアルタイムで監視できます。 わずか5日間で初期資本全体が完全に引き出され、それ以来、EAは元の残高に一切触れることなく、利益資金のみで取引を行っています。 現在の価格$199は限定的なローンチオファーであり、10コピー販売後または次回のアップデートリリース時に値上げされます。 今すぐコピーを入手することで、将来の値上げに関係なく、この割引価格での生涯アクセスが保証されます。 Contact :    t.me/ Novagoldx     or   t.me/NOVA_GOLDX ライブシグナル： LIVE SIGNAL:   BITCOIN LIVE SIGNAL:   XAUUSD    NOVA GOLD X 1H  Broker: Exness Server: Exness-MT5Real34 Account Number: 253171379 Investor Password:  111@Meta   NOVA GOLD X
        Mad Turtle
        Gennady Sergienko
        4.56 (75)
        エキスパート
        シンボル XAUUSD（ゴールド/米ドル） タイムフレーム（期間） H1-M15（任意） シングルポジショントレード対応 はい 最低入金額 500 USD （または他通貨の同等額） すべてのブローカーに対応 はい（2桁または3桁の価格表示、任意の通貨、シンボル名、GMT時間に対応） 事前設定なしで稼働可能 はい 機械学習に興味がある方は、こちらのチャンネルを購読してください: 購読する！ Mad Turtle プロジェクトの主な特徴: 本物の機械学習 このエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）は、GPTサイトや類似サービスに接続しません。 モデルはMT5に組み込まれたONNXライブラリを使用して展開されます。初回の起動時に、偽造不可能なシステムメッセージが表示されます。 CLICK 参照: ONNX（Open Neural Network Exchange）。 資金の安全性 プリロールオーバーやマイクロスキャルピング、統計的サンプルの少ない狭いレンジでの取引を使用しません。 グリッドやマーチンゲールなどの危険な戦略を使用しません。 また、長期間稼働し、1日で利益や資金をすべて失う
        Aura Ultimate EA
        Stanislav Tomilov
        4.84 (83)
        エキスパート
        Aura Ultimate — ニューラル ネットワーク トレーディングの頂点、そして経済的自由への道。 Aura Ultimateは、Auraファミリーの新たな進化形であり、最先端のAIアーキテクチャ、市場適応型インテリジェンス、そしてリスク管理された精度を融合させた製品です。Aura Black EditionとAura Neuronの実績あるDNAを基盤に、さらに進化を遂げ、それぞれの強みを統合したマルチ戦略エコシステムへと融合させ、全く新しい予測ロジックレイヤーを導入しています。 非常に重要ですので、エキスパートをご購入後、プライベートメッセージをお送りください。必要な推奨事項をすべて記載した手順書をお送りします。 Next 15 copies available for 1000 $, next price $1250 Aura Ultimate アドバイザーを購入すると、 2 つの取引口座番号にリンクされた Vortex、Oracle、または Aura Bitcoin Hash アドバイザーの無料ライセンスを受け取ることができます。 プライベートメッセージで条件を尋ねて
        Pivot Killer
        Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
        4.6 (20)
        エキスパート
        長期的な成長。一貫性。回復力。 Pivot Killer EA は短期間で利益を得るためのシステムではありません。これは、 長期的かつ持続的に口座を成長させるために設計されたプロフェッショナル仕様の取引アルゴリズム です。 XAUUSD（ゴールド） 専用に開発された Pivot Killer は、長年の研究・テスト・開発の集大成です。その哲学はシンプルです。 「一貫性は運を凌駕する」 。このシステムは、市場サイクル、ボラティリティの変化、流動性の異なる環境でストレステストを受けており、短期的な結果を狙うのではなく、長期的に生き残ることを目的として設計されています。 長く生き残るための戦略。  グリッドなし。マーチンゲールなし。ナンピンなし。 100K Live account signal Small Live account signal 市場は進化し、ボラティリティは変化し、トレンドは常に移り変わります。Pivot Killer EA は、 本当の成長は投機ではなく生存から生まれる ことを理解しているトレーダーのために作られました。 停滞期があるのは正常であり、予想されることです
        AI Forex Robot MT5
        MQL TOOLS SL
        4.44 (64)
        エキスパート
        AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
        Argos Rage
        Aleksandar Prutkin
        4.58 (26)
        エキスパート
        新たな前進 | AI 駆動の精密さが市場ロジックと融合 Argos Rage は、新しいレベルの自動売買を実現します。 DeepSeek AI システム を搭載し、リアルタイムで市場の動きを分析します。 Argos Fury の強みを引き継ぎつつ、この EA は異なる戦略ルートを採用しています：より高い柔軟性、幅広い市場解釈、そして強力な市場参加です。 Live Signal タイムフレーム: M30 レバレッジ:  最小 1:20 最低入金額:  $100 通貨ペア:  XAUUSD, EURUSD 対応ブローカー:  全て Argos Rageをご購入いただくと、 Argos Fury を無料でお受け取りいただけます。 ご購入後に私までご連絡ください。 Argos Rage は市場構造、リズム、圧力を評価し、確率が一致したときのみ取引を行います。 これにより、Argos Fury よりも多くの機会を得ながら、不確実な相場でも賢明な保護を維持します。 Argos Fury が明確な反転構造に焦点を当てるのに対し、 Argos Rage は取引範囲を広げます。 より多くのセッ
        CryonX EA MT5
        Solomon Din
        5 (3)
        エキスパート
        Cryon X-9000 — 量子分析コアを搭載した自律型トレーディングシステム リアルシグナル：  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 現在、多くのトレーダーが セント口座 や 極めて小額の資金 でEAを運用し、見た目だけの成績を作り出しています。これは裏を返せば、彼らが 自分のシステムを本当に信頼していない ということを示しています。 一方、このシグナルは 20,000ドルのリアル口座 で運用されています。 これは 実際の資金コミットメント を示し、セント口座でよく見られる 人工的な成績膨張 や リスク歪み のない、 透明性の高いパフォーマンス を提供します。 Cryon X-9000 は、極めて高い精度・安定性・一貫性を備えた次世代の自律型トレーディングアーキテクチャです。多層式の量子インスパイア分析コアを基盤に構築され、リアルタイムで市場構造を再構築し、冷徹な数学的ロジックに基づいて最適なエントリーポイントを導き出します。 本システムの中心には Cryon Core Engine があり、高度なパターン分析、ボラティリティ行動モデル
        Big Forex Players MT5
        MQL TOOLS SL
        4.74 (129)
        エキスパート
        We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
        Golden Hen EA
        Taner Altinsoy
        5 (9)
        エキスパート
        概要 Golden Hen EA は、 XAUUSD（ゴールド） 専用に設計されたエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）です。異なる市場状況と時間枠（M5、M30、H2、H4、H6、H12）によってトリガーされる8つの独立した取引戦略を組み合わせて動作します。 このEAは、エントリーとフィルターを自動的に管理するように設計されています。EAの核となるロジックは、特定のシグナルの識別に焦点を当てています。Golden Hen EA は、 グリッド、マーチンゲール、またはナンピン手法を使用しません 。 EAによって開かれるすべての取引は、事前に定義された ストップロス（Stop Loss） と テイクプロフィット（Take Profit） を使用します。 ライブシグナル   |   アナウンスチャンネル  | セットファイルのダウンロード 8つの戦略の概要 EAは、複数の時間枠にわたってXAUUSDチャートを同時に分析します。 戦略 1 (M30):   この戦略は、定義された弱気パターンの後に続く潜在的な強気反転シグナルを識別するために、最近のバーの特定のシーケンスを分析します。 戦略 2
        The Gold Reaper MT5
        Profalgo Limited
        4.47 (88)
        エキスパート
        プロップしっかり準備完了!   (   SETFILEをダウンロード ) WARNING : 現在の価格で残りわずかです！ 最終価格: 990ドル EA を 1 つ無料で入手 (2 取引アカウント用) -> 購入後に連絡してください Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal ゴールドリーパーへようこそ！ 非常に成功した Goldtrade Pro を基にして構築されたこの EA は、複数の時間枠で同時に実行できるように設計されており、取引頻度を非常に保守的なものから非常に不安定なものまで設定するオプションがあります。 EA は複数の確認アルゴリズムを使用して最適なエントリー価格を見つけ、内部で複数の戦略を実行して取引のリスクを分散します。 すべての取引にはストップロスとテイクプロフィットがありますが、リスクを最小限に抑え、各取引の可能性を最大化するために、トレーリングストップロスとトレーリングテイプロフィットも使用します。 このシステムは、重要なサポートとレ
        Syna
        William Brandon Autry
        5 (17)
        エキスパート
        BLACK FRIDAY - 20% オフ 24時間限定セールです。セールは11月29日に終了します。 この商品のセールは今回のみです。 Synaバージョン4のご紹介 - 世界初のエージェント型AI取引エコシステム Synaバージョン4をご紹介できることを嬉しく思います。 外国為替取引業界初の真のマルチEAエージェント調整システム です。この画期的なイノベーションにより、複数のエキスパートアドバイザーが、異なるMT5ターミナルとブローカー口座間で統一されたインテリジェンスネットワークとして動作することが可能になります - これは今まで小売外国為替取引に存在しなかった機能です。 SynaはAiQ、Mean Machine GPT、または複数のSyna自身とシームレスに連携し、EAが集合的知性を共有し、お互いの取引から学習し、ポートフォリオ全体で戦略を調整する協力的なエコシステムを作成します 。 バージョン3+のOpenAI、Anthropic、Gemini、X.ai（Grok）、Mistral、DeepSeek、Perplexity、およびOpenRouterの広範なモデルエコシス
        The ORB Master
        Profalgo Limited
        4.88 (24)
        エキスパート
        PROP FIRM READY!  発売プロモーション: 現在の価格で入手できるコピーの数は極めて限られています! 最終価格: 990ドル 349ドルから：EAを1つ無料でお選びください！（最大2つの取引口座番号） 究極のコンボディール   ->   こちらをクリック 公開グループに参加する: ここをクリック   LIVE RESULTS 独立レビュー 「ORBマスター」へようこそ ： オープニングレンジブレイクアウトで優位に立つ ORB マスター EA は、現代のトレーダー向けに設計された、洗練された高性能のエキスパート アドバイザーであり、オープニング レンジ ブレイクアウト (ORB) 戦略の威力を発揮します。 ORB は、市場の勢いを早期に捉える能力により人気が急上昇しており、この EA はその実証済みのアプローチに対する私の個人的な見解を表しています。 ORBマスターがどのように成果を出すか ： ORBマスターは、米国と欧州の株式市場が開くとすぐに行動を開始し、SP500、US30（ダウジョーンズ）、NASDAQ、DAXの4つの主要指数の重要な開始範囲をターゲット
        Aura Black Edition MT5
        Stanislav Tomilov
        4.36 (50)
        エキスパート
        Aura Black Edition は、GOLD のみを取引するように設計された完全自動化 EA です。エキスパートは、2011 年から 2020 年の期間に XAUUSD で安定した結果を示しました。危険な資金管理方法は使用されていません。マーチンゲール、グリッド、スキャルプも使用されていません。あらゆるブローカーの条件に適しています。多層パーセプトロンでトレーニングされた EA ニューラル ネットワーク (MLP) は、フィードフォワード人工ニューラル ネットワーク (ANN) のクラスです。MLP という用語は、曖昧に使用され、フィードフォワード ANN に緩く使用される場合もあれば、複数のパーセプトロン層 (しきい値アクティベーション付き) で構成されるネットワークを厳密に指す場合もあります。多層パーセプトロンは、特に単一の隠し層がある場合、口語的に「バニラ」ニューラル ネットワークと呼ばれることがあります。MLP は、入力層、隠し層、出力層の少なくとも 3 つのノード層で構成されます。入力ノードを除き、各ノードは非線形アクティベーション関数を使用するニューロンです。MLP
        Remstone
        Remstone
        5 (8)
        エキスパート
        Remstoneは、ありきたりなエキスパートアドバイザーではありません。 長年の研究と資産管理の成果を融合させたものです。 Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwin VHR   RemstoneX The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 2018年以来 、私の前職であるArmonia Capitalは、FCA規制下の資産運用会社であるDarwinexにシグナルARFを提供し、75万ドルを調達しました。1人のアドバイザーで4つの資産クラスをマスターしましょう！ 約束も、曲線フィッティングも、幻想もなし。ただ、豊富なライブ体験だけ。 Remstone の力を活用して成功しているトレーダーの成長コミュニティに参加しましょう。 Remstoneは、市場トレンドを活用するために設計された完全自動取引ソリューションです。高度なアルゴリズムを基盤とし、信頼性と成果を求めるトレーダーのために設計されています。 実証された精度でトレーディングの優位性を高めまし
        Ultimate Breakout System
        Profalgo Limited
        5 (29)
        エキスパート
        重要 ： このパッケージは、現在の価格で、非常に限られた数のみ販売されます。    価格はすぐに1499ドルになるだろう    100 以上の戦略が含まれており 、今後もさらに追加される予定です。 ボーナス : 999 ドル以上の価格の場合 --> 私の他の EA を  5 つ無料で選択できます! すべてのセットファイル 完全なセットアップと最適化ガイド ビデオガイド ライブシグナル レビュー（第三者） 究極のブレイクアウトシステムへようこそ！ 8 年をかけて丹念に開発された、洗練された独自のエキスパート アドバイザー (EA) である Ultimate Breakout System をご紹介します。 このシステムは、高く評価されているGold Reaper EAを含む、MQL5市場で最高のパフォーマンスを誇るいくつかのEAの基盤となっています。 7か月以上にわたって1位を維持したこのほか、Goldtrade Pro、Goldbot One、Indicement、Daytrade Proもランクインしました。 Ultimate Breakout System は単なる EA
        HTTP ea
        Yury Orlov
        5 (8)
        エキスパート
        How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — 25年以上の経験を持つ作者による、マーチンゲールやグリッドなしで任意の資産を取引するためのプロフェッショナルな取引アドバイザー。 トップアドバイザーのほとんどは上昇する金で動作します。テストでは見事に見えます...金が上昇している間は。ですが、トレンドが尽きたらどうなるでしょうか？誰があなたのデポジットを保護しますか？HTTP EAは永遠の上昇を信じていません — 変化する市場に適応し、投資ポートフォリオを広く分散し、デポジットを保護するために設計されています。それは、上昇、下落、横ばいのどのモードでも同様に成功する規律あるアルゴリズムです。プロのように取引します。HTTP EAは、リスクと時間の精密管理システムです。歴史上の美しいチャートでアドバイザーを選ばないでください。動作原理で選んでください。 資産 任意、購入後各々に専用の .set ファイル 時間足 M5-H4（アドバイザー設定で指定） 原則 動的価格不足ゾーンとの作業 デポジット $100 から。レバレッジ 1:25+ ブローカー 任意、ECN/Raw 低スプレッド
        Golden Mirage mt5
        Michela Russo
        4.71 (28)
        エキスパート
        Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
        Axonshift EA MT5
        Maxim Kurochkin
        4.2 (40)
        エキスパート
        AxonShift — 適応型実行ロジックを備えたアルゴリズム取引システム AxonShiftは、XAUUSD（ゴールド）のH1時間足での取引に特化して設計・最適化された自律型アルゴリズム取引システムです。本システムは、短期的な市場の動きと中期的なトレンドのインパルスを組み合わせた市場構造の理解に基づく、モジュール式のロジックアーキテクチャを採用しています。市場ノイズに過剰に反応することなく、定義された条件に基づく管理された取引サイクルを重視しています。 すべての取引は、内部フィルター、価格水準、ボラティリティの文脈に基づいたシナリオロジックによって開始されます。マーチンゲール、グリッド、ポジションのスケーリングといった手法は使用せず、市場の変動に対して明確かつ予測可能な動作を実現しています。 各取引には固定のストップロス（SL）およびテイクプロフィット（TP）レベルが設定されており、一貫性のあるリスク管理アプローチを確保しています。市場実行方式に対応したECN/STPブローカーでの運用に適しており、明確に定義された資本モデルでの展開が可能です。外部インジケーターやランダム要素に依存す
        Argos Fury
        Aleksandar Prutkin
        3.93 (41)
        エキスパート
        このプラットフォームで初公開｜市場を理解するEA このプラットフォームで初めて、Expert Advisor（EA）が Deep Seek の全機能を活用します。 Dynamic Reversal Zoning ストラテジーと組み合わせることで、市場の動きを「検出するだけでなく、理解する」システムが誕生しました。 ライブシグナル __________   セットアップ 時間足 ：H1 レバレッジ： 最低 1:30 入金額： 最低 $200 通貨ペア： XAUUSD ブローカー： すべて対応 Deep Seek とリバーサル戦略の組み合わせは新しく、だからこそ非常に魅力的です。新しいアプローチを探している方は、 このEAを見逃すべきではありません。これはこのプラットフォームで初の試みであり、自動売買の新たな方向性の始まりかもしれません。 固定されたパターンやセットアップに頼るのではなく、このEAは市場の変化を  リアルタイムで検知・理解し – そしてそれに応じて柔軟に対応します。  リバーサルゾーンと価格圧力の分析に焦点を当て、従来のツールよりもはるかに深く掘り下げます。 D
        Autorithm AI
        Zaha Feiz
        4.6 (10)
        エキスパート
        Autorithm AI 技術仕様  AUTORITHM は、MetaTrader 5向けに設計された高度なAI搭 Strategy Testerに関する重要なお知らせ: MetaTraderの技術的制限により、Strategy Tester環境ではインターネットアクセスが許可されていません。そのため、バックテスト中、EAはリアルタイムのAIデータではなく、固定された事前学習済みデータセットを使用します。 これは以下を意味します： • 異なるパラメータの組み合わせでもバックテスト結果が静的または同一に見える場合があります。 • ダイナミックで適応型のAI機能を活用するには、実運用が必要です。 このガイドに従って成功したインストールを行ってください。 [guide line]  
        Vortex Gold EA
        Stanislav Tomilov
        5 (26)
        エキスパート
        Vortex - 未来への投資 Vortex Gold EAはメタトレーダープラットフォーム上で金（XAU/USD）を取引するために特別に作られたエキスパートアドバイザーです。独自の指標と作者の秘密のアルゴリズムを用いて構築されたこのEAは、金市場の有益な動きを捉えるように設計された包括的な取引戦略を採用しています。その戦略の主要な構成要素には、CCIやパラボリックインジケーターなどの古典的なインジケーターが含まれており、これらは理想的なエントリーポイントとエグジットポイントを正確に知らせるために連動します。Vortex Gold EAの核心は、高度なニューラルネットワークと機械学習テクノロジーです。これらのアルゴリズムは、過去のデータとリアルタイムのデータの両方を継続的に分析し、EAがより高い精度で進化する市場トレンドに適応し対応することを可能にします。ディープラーニングを活用することで、Vortex Gold EAはパターンを認識し、指標パラメーターを自動的に調整し、時間の経過とともにパフォーマンスを向上させます。Vortex Gold EAは、独自の指標、機械学習、適応可能な取
        SmartChoise
        Gabriel Costin Floricel
        4.21 (71)
        エキスパート
        SmartChoise EA – ニューラルネットワーク駆動のXAU/USD（ゴールド）M1タイムフレーム向けトレーディングシステム ユーザーマニュアルはプロフィールページのリンクから入手できます — すべての設定やオプションについて詳細に説明されています。 Telegram チャンネルでは、異なる残高、リスクレベル、設定で SmartChoise を稼働させている複数のアカウントも見つけることができます。これは、EA の実際のパフォーマンスを複数のブローカーや条件で確認する絶好の方法です。 価格は今のところ割引されています。 このEAは長期的で制御された成長を目的としており、その成功にはリスク耐性を理解し、それに合わせて調整することが重要です。 ニューラルネットワークに基づいたエンジンを使用しており、リアルタイムの市場データを継続的に分析し、現在の市場状況に応じてトレーディング戦略を適応させます。このアプローチは、トレードエントリーの最適化、リスク管理の向上、そしてインテリジェントなエクスポージャーの管理に役立ちます。 マーチンゲール戦略に依存するシステムとは異なり、SmartCho
        Quantum StarMan
        Bogdan Ion Puscasu
        4.86 (103)
        エキスパート
        みなさんこんにちは。自己紹介させてください。 私は、   Quantum EA ファミリーの最もエキサイティングでフレッシュなメンバー 、Quantum StarMan です。 私は、最大5つのダイナミックペア（   AUDUSD、EURAUD、EURUSD、GBPUSD、USDCAD） を扱う、完全自動化のマルチ通貨EAです。最高の精度と揺るぎない責任感を持って、あなたのトレードを次のレベルへと導きます。 肝心なのは、マーチンゲール戦略に頼らないことです。代わりに、最高のパフォーマンスを発揮するように設計された洗練されたグリッドシステムを活用しています。さらに、安心してご利用いただけるよう、口座のドローダウンが事前に設定した上限に達した場合、すべての取引を決済するオプションもご用意しています。 でも、それだけじゃないんです。ただ話すだけじゃないんです！ライブシグナルも配信しているので、私の動きをぜひご覧ください。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the insta
        Ultimate Pulse
        Clifton Creath
        5 (2)
        エキスパート
        live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/021454d60f74dc01&nbsp ; Ultimate Pulse ***Launch price ends January 6th**** Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA ident
        作者のその他のプロダクト
        Buy Sell Stop Pending Order
        Olalekan Damilola Aturaka
        エキスパート
        The EA is a Heikin Ashi–based breakout Expert Advisor (EA) designed for automated pending order trading on the H1 timeframe. By analyzing the previous Heikin Ashi candle’s high and low values, it places Buy Stop and Sell Stop pending orders above and below these levels with a configurable offset. The EA is built with a time-triggered mechanism that automatically places orders at a specified EST (Eastern Standard Time) hour and minute, ensuring precise trade timing regardless of broker time zon
        FREE
        フィルタ:
        レビューなし
        レビューに返信