Basket Toolkit

Basket Toolkit is a professional multi-symbol trade and risk management tool for MetaTrader 5. It allows traders to detect, organize, visualize, and control trades as unified baskets, with advanced risk management features and a clean, interactive dashboard.


Key Features

1. Multi-Symbol Basket Management

    • Detect manual trades, EA trades, or specific trades by magic number.
    • Group trades from multiple symbols into unified baskets for centralized control.
    • Supports both full account monitoring and individual symbol tracking.

2. Advanced Risk & Trade Control

  • Unified Stop Loss, Take Profit, Trailing Stop, and BreakEven applied at the basket level.
  • Adjustable risk modes: Points, Percentage, or Money.
  • Automatic basket closure when profit or loss thresholds are reached.
  • Averaging support for SL and TP.

3. Grid & Basket Automation

  • Optional grid support to manage additional entries intelligently.
  • Maintains proper basket integrity, avoiding skipped positions or inconsistencies.

4. Interactive Dashboard

  • Clean, professional GUI.
  • Top-row global actions: close all profitable or losing trades.
  • Basket-specific controls anchored at the bottom.
  • Active basket list fills the main area with selectable rows.
  • Live statistics: total baskets, total profit.

5. Safety & Account Protection

    • Account-level stop-loss and max profit enforcement.
    • Designed to prevent accidental overexposure or runaway grid losses.
    • Intelligent position detection ensures no duplicate processing.


Key Benefits

  • Consolidate multiple trades into a single actionable view.
  • Reduce risk and protect your account automatically.
  • Improve trade monitoring efficiency for manual or automated trading.
  • Visual, easy-to-use interface that scales with chart size.


Who This Utility Is For

  • Manual traders who want unified basket control.
  • Multi-symbol strategies and portfolios.
  • Grid or averaging systems seeking account-level risk safety.


Input Parameters

Parameter Default Description
Risk Mode Points • Determines how risk is calculated for each basket.
Options:
• Points — risk measured in points
• Percentage — risk measured as a % of account balance (%)
• Money — risk measured in account currency ($)
Lot Size 0.10 Fixed lot size to use if manual lot sizing is selected.
Slippage 5 Maximum allowed slippage in points for trade execution.
Grid & Basket Risk Settings (set 0 to disable)
Grid Step 0 Distance between grid levels in points/percentage/money.
Basket StopLoss 0 Stop Loss applied at the basket level in points/percentage/money.
Basket TakeProfit 0 Take Profit applied at the basket level in points/percentage/money.
Trailing Stop 0 Trailing stop distance for the basket.
Trailing Step 0 Step for trailing stop updates.
Account Protection (set 0 to disable)
Max Profit 0.0 $ Automatically closes basket trades when total profit exceeds this value.
Max Loss 0.0 $ Automatically closes basket trades when total loss exceeds this value.
Trade Detection
Detect Manual Trades true  Enables detection and management of manually opened trades.
Detect by Magic Number false  Only detect trades with the exact magic number.
Magic Number 12345 Magic number to match if Detect by Magic Number is enabled.
Averaging Options
Averaging for StopLoss false  Use the averaged basket price when calculating StopLoss.
Averaging for TakeProfit false  Use the averaged basket price when calculating TakeProfit.
BreakEven Options
Enable Basket BreakEven false  Automatically adjust basket StopLoss to break-even when profitable.
Locale & General
Interface Language LOCALE_ENG Language used in the EA interface and logs.
Symbols "" Comma-separated list of symbols to monitor. Leave empty ("") for the current chart symbol.


Future Updates

  • Full Multi-Symbol Support — currently partial, will support all monitored symbols.
  • Persistent Panel Load/Save — remember your layout and settings between sessions.
  • Colors & Themes for Panel — customize the interface for better visibility and preference.
  • Expanded Trade Detection Options — including magic number prefixes, suffixes, and comment-based detection.
  • Basket Expansion from List View — ability to open each basket in a separate panel showing individual positions.


Summary

  • Basket Toolkit does not open trades automatically — it manages existing trades.
  • Designed to work alongside other EAs or manual trading.
  • Grid and averaging features are optional and configurable per basket.
