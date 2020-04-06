BTC American Session
- エキスパート
- Angel Torres
- バージョン: 1.0
- アクティベーション: 20
BTC American Session is a bot designed to trade the American session on BTC in H1, focusing on the most volatile windows of the day. It is optimized on Vantage (UTC+2) and can be easily re-optimized for any other broker that works on UTC+2, by loading or fine-tuning the set file to match your broker’s server time and trading conditions.
The system behaves like a high-precision model: it concentrates most entries between 14:00 and 23:00 (US session), keeps an equity curve that grows steadily across almost all months, and combines a very high win rate with long streaks of winning trades. It is ideal for accounts that want to exploit BTC’s American-session volatility with controlled risk and statistically solid management.
Key backtest statistics (BTC American Session H1)
-
Initial deposit: 200 USD
-
Total net profit: 3 019.53 USD
-
Approximate return: +1 509 % on initial capital
-
Total trades: 334 (668 deals)
-
Winning trades: 330 (≈98.80 %)
-
Losing trades: 4 (≈1.20 %)
-
Profit Factor: 6.27
-
Recovery Factor: 16.56
-
Expected payoff per trade: 9.04 USD
-
Average profit trade: 10.89 USD
-
Average loss trade: –143.14 USD
-
Largest profit trade: 15.85 USD
-
Largest loss trade (full SL): –149.91 USD
-
Maximal consecutive wins: 88 trades (+952.32 USD)
-
Maximal consecutive losses: 1 trade (–149.91 USD)
-
Maximum equity drawdown (relative): 34.07 % (≈102.58 USD)
-
Sharpe Ratio: 14.44
-
Z-Score: 1.47 (85.84 %, showing strong statistical consistency)
In summary, BTC American Session H1 is designed for accounts starting from 200 USD on Vantage, with the flexibility to be re-optimized on any UTC+2 broker, keeping the same core idea: aggressively but statistically controlled exploitation of BTC volatility during the American session.