QS Band Edge Scalper

QuantumScale Band Edge Scalper

The QuantumScale Band Edge Scalper is a dedicated NZDUSD M5 Expert Advisor that combines dynamic envelope entries with Bollinger-band–based exits. The algorithm scans intraday price action for clean breaks through a volatility channel and converts those events into a weighted entry decision. Positions are then managed by a trend-sensitive exit engine that locks in moves when price pushes into statistically stretched zones.

Strategy Key Facts

Entry indicator framework: Uses a moving-average envelope around price to define a dynamic volatility channel; the EA watches how candle opens and crossings interact with the upper/lower bands.

Signal scoring: Envelope events are converted into a quantitative decision value; trades are only opened when this value exceeds a configurable minimum entry decision threshold, filtering out weak setups.

Directional bias: Long and short signals are generated symmetrically, allowing the EA to exploit both bullish and bearish volatility expansions in NZDUSD.

Exit indicator framework: A separate module analyses where price trades relative to Bollinger bands and detects trend-aligned pushes into the outer bands as statistically stretched zones.

Rule-based exit trigger: When the Bollinger-based trend signal confirms that price has extended strongly in the direction of the open position, the EA issues an exit decision and closes the trade according to its internal rules.

Modular signals: The envelope-based entry module and the Bollinger-based exit module can be individually switched on/off via inputs, allowing advanced users to fine-tune behaviour.

Our quality commitment

The market is flooded with Expert Advisors that show over-optimized backtest curves but fail in long-term success.

Our focus is not a quick sale, but long-term, robust success. We develop algorithms based on real market principles, designed to adapt to an ever-changing market.

For this reason, we offer our EAs in a fair subscription model:

  • Long-term robustness over short-term hype: We design strategies to survive different market regimes rather than to look perfect in a single backtest.
  • Ongoing updates & maintenance: Active clients receive continuous updates and improvements, ensuring that the EA evolves with changing markets rather than becoming obsolete after a single version.
  • No High Upfront Costs: Instead of charging a high one-time fee, we provide our EAs through affordable subscription models, so traders are not overburdened upfront.

The goal is long-term client relationships with predictable and manageable costs – not one-off sales based on over-optimised backtests.

Strategy concept

Strategy Philosophy: The core philosophy of the QuantumScale NZDUSD bot is based on the principle of Price Deviation and Reversion. In the fast-paced M5 timeframe, the NZDUSD pair often exhibits predictable volatility patterns where price stretches away from its average value before stabilizing. This Expert Advisor is programmed to identify these high-probability moments where market noise resolves into a clear signal.

The Entry Mechanism: The entry engine builds a moving-average–based envelope around price and continuously tracks how new candles open and cross these dynamic bands. When price interacts with the envelope in a way that signals a potential impulsive move, the behaviour is translated into a numerical decision score. Only when this score exceeds a predefined entry threshold will the EA place a trade, ensuring that low-quality or noisy signals are filtered out. The logic is calibrated to the microstructure and volatility profile of NZDUSD on the M5 timeframe, seeking to participate only in those moves where volatility expansion is most likely to follow.

The Exit Mechanism: While the entry is precise, the exit is dynamic. The EA utilizes a secondary verification layer based on Bollinger Band Trend Relations. Instead of relying solely on fixed Take Profit targets, the bot analyzes the price's position relative to the Bollinger Bands to determine when the momentum is exhausted. If the price extends too far into the overbought or oversold zones of the bands, the EA triggers a closure signal to secure floating profits. This allows the strategy to adapt to changing market volatility, aiming to exit trades at optimal efficiency levels while protecting gains.

Risk Management

Every aspect of our EAs is designed for capital preservation and risk control.

  • Decision-threshold control: Separate thresholds for entry and exit decisions ensure that only sufficiently strong signals can open or close trades, contributing to more stable risk/return characteristics over time.
  • Fixed Stop Loss: Every single trade is immediately secured with a fixed Stop Loss upon entry to limit downside risk.
  • No Martingale: The EA never increases the lot size after a loss. Your risk per trade is always constant.
  • No Grid: The EA does not open dangerous "ladders" of positions at fixed intervals.
  • Trailing stop: A built-in trailing stop can be enabled to lock in profits once a trade moves into favourable territory. The trailing logic is simple and transparent, designed to complement rather than replace the ADX-based exit logic.

Setup Guide & Recommendations

  • Symbol: NZDUSD
  • Timeframe: M5
  • Account Type: ECN / Raw Spread (low spreads & fast execution are crucial).
  • Minimum Capital: € 75 (trading volume: 0,01 lot; with leverage of 1:500; if leverage is lower: increase capital accordingly)

Recommended Brokers:

Our best test results were achieved with:

About Us

QuantumScale is a Fintech company based in Munich, Germany. We specialize in the development of quantitative, algorithmic trading systems. Our mission is to create robust, transparent, and long-term successful trading solutions for private and professional traders.

Disclaimer

All backtest results and performance data shown for this Expert Advisor are based on historical data. They do not guarantee or predict any future performance. Trading results can differ from backtests due to factors such as specific conditions to your broker and account type.

 


おすすめのプロダクト
First Scalper MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
5 (4)
エキスパート
First Scalper is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Using the best and safest scalping EA on market. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA  doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. First Scalper can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using a special and unique strategy developed by the author. Using EA : General Options Trade Type : Long/Short/Both Stop
Trading Vision Ex
Vitalii Zakharuk
エキスパート
Product Description: Trading Vision – Automated Assistant for Forex Traders Introduction In today's financial markets, automating Forex trading is not just desirable but essential for success. The primary goal of automated trading systems like Trading Vision is to simplify the trading process by implementing advanced algorithms to analyze market trends. This allows traders to focus on strategic thinking while leaving routine operations to technology. What is Trading Vision? Trading Vision is a p
Libim
Tai Fung Pontus To
エキスパート
Libim - Breakout Trading Robot for MetaTrader 5 Unlock the power of breakout trading with   Libim , a cutting-edge Forex trading robot designed for MetaTrader 5 platform. Libim specializes in identifying and capitalizing on breakout opportunities, ensuring you never miss a potential market move. Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting, Libim offers a reliable, automated solution to enhance your trading performance. Key Features: Breakout Trading Strategy:   Libim is engineered to detec
GridMaster Infinite
Krzysztof Sitko
エキスパート
GridMaster INFINITE TURNED $100,000 INTO $1,071,180.27 (BACKTEST 2020-2025) GridMaster INFINITE is a sophisticated algorithmic trading system designed for stability and growth. Unlike random grid bots, this EA uses a multi-indicator confluence strategy to enter trades with precision, utilizing a Smart Grid mechanism only as a recovery tool. IMPORTANT - PERFORMANCE DATA: The screenshots displayed show results from a strategy tester backtest covering the period from 2020 to 2025. Start Balance: $1
Gordian Knot 1
Hidenori Tanaka
エキスパート
このEAは，Meta Trader 5プラットフォーム向けのシンプルな自動取引システムです．パラボリックSARを用いて，市場のトレンドを見極めてロットサイズを自動的に調整し，コツコツと利益を積み上げていきます． 主な特徴 ロットサイズの調整にマーチンゲール法を用いません． 外国為替市場閉場前にポジションを持っている場合，そのポジションは週末に持ち越しされます． このEAは複数のポジションを同時に持つことを前提としているため，利用しているブローカーのMT5口座がヘッジングシステムタイプであることを確認してください． どの執行方式・フィルポリシーであっても対応できる回路をEAに組み込んでいます． 注文価格がストップレベルに違反していた場合には自動調整が行われます． 推奨設定 シンボル：USDJPY タイムフレーム：M5(5分足チャート) デポジット：最低1,000ドル(100,000円)を推奨します すべてのパラメータはデフォルト値に設定することを推奨します．TradeVolumeは証拠金に応じて増やすことができますが，その分リスクも高まります．TakeProfitとStopLoss
RSI Stocks Rebound
Alexandru Chirila
4 (1)
エキスパート
RSI Stocks Rebound The Dollar Cost Average with RSI Expert Advisor (EA) combines the power of the Dollar Cost Average (DCA) strategy with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator to optimize entry and exit points for trades. This EA is specifically designed for traders who want to take advantage of market conditions, using the RSI to trigger buy signals during market dips and executing a DCA strategy to accumulate positions when the market continues to move against them. All Products   |   Co
Quantum Breaker PRO
Cecilia Wambui Mundia
エキスパート
Quantum Breaker PRO - Intelligent Breakout Trading System Quantum Breaker PRO is a sophisticated Expert Advisor crafted with passion and precision to capitalize on market breakouts with surgical accuracy. This isn't just another EA - it's a complete trading system designed to identify and trade the most profitable breakout opportunities in the market. Key Features Smart Breakout Detection Automatically identifies recent swing highs and lows using advanced algorithms Places strategic buy-st
Catching Bot
Andriy Sydoruk
エキスパート
Catching Bot is an automated advisor used for trading in all financial markets. This bot combines rich functionality for working on the Forex market and on any instruments. The bot implements methods that can overcome the security of the forex market and help you work with it with an acceptable reasonable risk. Briefly about the essence of the problem. As you know, working in the forex market is not easy, it is difficult to predict the price movement, and if you work with one order, it is diff
Immortal MT5
Paranchai Tensit
エキスパート
The EA is based on   trend trading strategy . Mechanism " trend trading strategy " is a tendency of a financial market price to move in a particular direction over time. If there is a turn contrary to the trend, This mechanism will exit and wait until the turn establishes itself as a trend in the opposite direction, and re-enter when the trend re-establishes. This EA has been backtested for 9 years of real tick data (2015-2023), consistent with the latest trading accounts. Immortal MT4:   https:
Break Of Structure Master
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
エキスパート
Professional Break of Structure & Fair Value Gap Trading System The Yunzuh BOS FVG EA is a sophisticated algorithmic trading solution designed for MetaTrader 5 that implements institutional-grade market structure analysis combined with precise entry execution. Built on the principles of price action and market microstructure, this expert advisor identifies high-probability trading opportunities by detecting Break of Structure (BOS) patterns and Fair Value Gaps (FVG) across multiple timeframes. C
Explosive Breakout Hunter
Maruyama Kiyotaka
エキスパート
Explosive Breakout Hunter は、 強烈 なブレイクアウトを捉えることで 利益の最大化を目指すEAです。 勝率は約50%、月に数回のエントリーのみと少ないながらも、量ではなく質を重視。 じっくりとチャンスを待ち構え、着実に大きな勝利を積み上げていきます。 このEAでどれだけの利益を期待できるか、バックテストの結果をスクリーンショットでご確認ください。 また、ぜひ無料のデモを試してみてください。 インストールはとても簡単で、設定の変更は一切不要。 初期設定のままで、GMT+2（サマータイムあり）のサーバー時間を使用するほとんどのブローカーで問題なく動作します。 もしブローカーのサーバー時間が異なる場合でも、プロパティから簡単に調整できます。 必須条件: 通貨ペア:   USDJPY タイムフレーム:   1時間足 エントリー時間:   東ヨーロッパ時間（EET）7:00～12:00 推奨条件: 最低初期資金:  10万円程度から レバレッジ: 最低1:25（推奨1:100） VPS での運用: VPSを使用して24 時間365日安定して稼働させましょう 中長期運
Gonadri EA
Mario Bellanco Vaquero
エキスパート
GONADRI EA: Take control of your trades with intelligence. If you want free gonadri contact me dm set file:  c ontact me via dm If you have any questions, you can ask me privately. IT IS EXCLUSIVELY FOR BROKERS WITH 2 DECIMALS IN GOLD AND SPREAD LESS THAN 10, FOR EXAMPLE: VTMARKETS ECN RAW, ULTIMAMARKETS ECN RAW AND SIMILAR Always use it on GOLD, but you can try to make it work on other pairs; for example, in FTMO it works very well on GER40. Timeframe: M5 Minimum recommended deposit: 5.000 at
MP AutoSmartNextGen MT5
Alexandru Chirila
エキスパート
Our Expert Advisor (EA) revolutionizes trading in the Forex market by integrating two powerful strategies - Scaling and Averaging - into a dynamic and adaptable framework. Designed for the MetaTrader4/5 platform, this EA employs innovative techniques to optimize trading outcomes in various market conditions.   All Products  |  Contact Core    NEW!!!   Features: Configurable Grids:   The version allows the configuration of multiple grids. Each grid can have its own size and risk factors, providi
Isheguve Scalper Pro
Vincent Vandeyua Orya
エキスパート
Isheguve Scalper pro user guide 1. Introduction to Isheguve Scalper Pro Isheguve Scalper Pro is a sophisticated MQL5 Expert Advisor designed to automate your trading decisions. It integrates advanced technical analysis with robust money and trade management to provide a comprehensive automated trading solution. Key features include: Candlestick Pattern Recognition: Identifies various reversal and continuation candlestick formations. Multi-Indicator Confirmation: Filters and confirms patterns usi
Zahav AI Trade
Wanida Detsomboonrat
エキスパート
Zahav AI Trade: Transform the Gold Market into Your Cash-Flow Business The Zahav AI Trade is an intelligently designed automated trading system (Expert Advisor) built to generate returns from the volatility of the gold market (XAUUSD). It shifts the mindset from "occasional speculative trading" to "managing an investment portfolio like a business," with a core focus on creating a consistent stream of cash flow. Are you tired of simple EAs that perform well in trends but collapse during market c
SchermanActionPro
AutomaticTrading
エキスパート
SchermanActionPro のご紹介:Automatictrading の新しい自動取引ボット Automatictrading は、SchermanActionPro をご紹介できることを誇りに思っています。 注目の機能:  • 設定可能なインジケーター: Ivan の推奨に従って、平均とローソク足の数を調整します。  • 運用の柔軟性: 購入か販売かを選択します。  • 利益確定: ATR または逆シグナルに基づく固定オプション。  • Loss Stop: ATR または逆の信号に従って固定に設定可能。  • ロットタイプ: 固定ロットの選択、アカウントの % または固定金額での固定リスク。  • 最大バッチ保護: 設定可能。  • ピップと滑りのサイズ: 完全に調整可能。  • フィルタと出力: ATR およびスプレッド レベルに従って入力フィルタと出力フィルタをアクティブにします。  • 利益確定と部分損失決済: レベルごとに設定可能。  • トレーリングストップと損益分岐点: 距離、パーセンテージ、スリッページを設定可能。  • キャンドルの数による出力: 設定可能
IA Master Grid Full
Thiago Alves Martins
エキスパート
IA MASTER GRID: Your Automated Pilot in the Financial Market Imagine having an intelligent robot that works for you in the financial market 24 hours a day, 5 days a week. The IA MASTER GRID is exactly that! It is an Expert Advisor (EA), a program that runs within the MetaTrader 5 platform and automatically executes trades based on predefined rules. How Does It Work? The basic principle of the IA MASTER GRID involves two main strategies working together to seek opportunities and manage r
Sonic
Jalaluddin Raheemi
エキスパート
only 3 copies will be sold at the current price and then the price will increase to $399. Sonic EA is the result of studying and testing our best trading strategies and combining them with Artificial Intelligence technology. This EA is a perfect combination of quality, technology, intelligence, safety, and experience. This is just the start of this project, Every week our team works hard to improve this trading algorithm and add the best features to it.   Monitoring : Sonic MT5 1 Signal new
Cyberia Pro Sc
Giordan Cogotti
エキスパート
CYBERIA PRO SCALPER Contact me privately after purchase to receive the optimized set files with the best settings! Preset test XAUUSD CYBERIA PRO 3.8 – Launch Offer and Pricing Introductory price:   $400 for the first 5 buyers - 3/5  Last two copies of Cyberia at $400 before the price increases to $600. Then   $600 for the next 10 buyers Followed by   $800 for the next 10 buyers Subsequent pricing will be adjusted according to market conditions and product maturity Product Overview CYBERIA PRO
Profitable EMA
Rajendra Kumar Sinku
エキスパート
Multiple Exponential Moving Averages from two different timeframes have been used in making this fully automatic trading robot. The backtest screenshots speak the rest. The amount to be invested has to be put manually in input tab. So works on all account sizes. For best results - Timeframe = 15M - Leverage = 100 - Preferred pair = EURUSD but gave profit on other pairs too. - Avoid trading between last week of December and first week of January.
SR Doji EurUsd MT5
Catalin Zachiu
エキスパート
This expert uses suport and resistance in combination with ATR to place pending orders at those levels . For closing it uses Doji candle pattern or the closing at the end of the day . It is mainly built for the EUR/USD pair , M 15 Timeframe . Every position has Stop Loss and Take Profit , does not use grid , martingale or other dangerous trading methods . Test it with the Risk Percent parameter set to 4 and see what it can do. EUR/USD only - M 15  Timeframe .
BitRocket EA
Abderrahmane Benali
エキスパート
Professional trading expert specially designed to trade Bitcoin on the MetaTrader 5 platform, relying on the strength of the Bollinger Bands indicator to exploit market volatility with high accuracy.  Main advantages: - Works efficiently on a 15-minute timeframe (M15). - Smart entry when the price penetrates the limits of Bollinger. - A dashboard showing the current balance, open position P/L , and the P/L of today's trades. - Works in a highly volatile environment such as BTCUSD without th
Trinitrons Adv
Ivan Simonika
エキスパート
Trinitron Bot : A Multifunctional and Multi-Currency Trading Advisor Trinitron Bot is a sophisticated and versatile trading advisor designed to operate seamlessly across various timeframes and market conditions. Key Features: Averaging System with Non-Geometric Progression: Trinitron Bot utilizes an advanced averaging system that constructs a trading grid based on non-geometric progression, enhancing its adaptability and efficiency. Built-in Protection Systems: The advisor includes specialize
Seasonal Pattern Trader
Dominik Patrick Doser
エキスパート
Disclaimer : Keep in mind that seasonal patterns are not always reliable. Therefore, thoughtful risk management is crucial to minimize losses.  Seasonal patterns in the financial world are like a well-guarded secret that successful investors use to their advantage. These patterns are recurring price movements that occur during specific periods or around special events. Additionally, there are also intraday patterns that repeat. For example, Uncle Ted from Forex Family suggests examining previou
AutoSmartPro MT5
Alexandru Chirila
5 (1)
エキスパート
Our Expert Advisor (EA) revolutionizes trading in the Forex market by integrating two powerful strategies - Scaling and Averaging - into a dynamic and adaptable framework. Designed for the MetaTrader4/5 platform, this EA employs innovative techniques to optimize trading outcomes in various market conditions. Metatrader4 Version  |  Auto Smart Pro MT5 Live Results  |  All Products  |  Contact Scaling Strategy: The Scaling strategy capitalizes on trending market movements by initiating multiple t
Advance BreakOut Scalper
Dua Yong Rew
エキスパート
The Advanced BreakOut Scalper is an effective trading system with predetermined Take Profit, Stop Loss, and Trailing Stop settings. As the name implies, its strategy is trading breakouts. It is professionally coded and runs quickly in backtesting or optimization mode. It does not employ grid, martingale, averaging, or any other risky money management strategies. It is recommended to use a tight spread broker, preferably an ECN broker with good liquidity. For a list of brokers that work well wi
Quantumcoremt5
Dayanand Pandey
エキスパート
*Quantum Core MT5 - AI-Powered Swing Trading EA for XAUUSD (Gold)**   **PROFESSIONAL | SAFE | LOW-FREQUENCY**   A premium swing trading advisor delivering **15-30 high-quality trades/month** with advanced risk management.   **KEY FEATURES:**   **AI-Enhanced Strategy**: Combines MQL5 algorithms with AI-driven market analysis for precise entries/exits.   **Compounding & Auto-Lot Sizing**: Automatically adjusts position sizes based on equity growth (user-configurable).   **Flexible Risk Co
Goldgridbest
Crespin Davito
エキスパート
Goldgridbest   V3 OPTIMIZED – Professional Expert Advisor "AFTER YOUR PURCHASE, CONTACT ME TO RECEIVE A SECRET FROM THE ROBOT THAT CAN HELP YOU MAXIMIZE YOUR PROFITS, SPECIALLY DESIGNED FOR RISK-TAKERS." Overview THE GREATEST SECRET OF THE ROBOT LIES IN THE PROFIT 1 DIR, PROFIT 2 DIR, AND PROFIT BASKET AMOUNTS, WHICH ESTABLISH A QUANTUM RELATIONSHIP WITH THE DISTANCE BETWEEN THE ORDERS YOU CONFIGURE. Do you want to make your capital work without stress ? The  Goldgridbest  robot adapts to al
SIR IchiMoku with Lot Control
Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
エキスパート
Trend-following Expert Advisor that acts based on Ichimoku indicators, programmed to respond for identify strong trend moments and ensure greater precision in entry decisions for better perfomance in ops. It features optional stop-loss control based on the percentage of price change, or "stop and reverse" between these moments, and lot scaling based on balance growth. Learn what parameters are with better performance for each symbol in the strategy tester and find a good linear regression making
Financial Control
Vitalii Zakharuk
エキスパート
The Financial Control expert system traverses the entire history and all currency pairs with a single setting. The bot works on both Netting and Hedging account types. The Expert Advisor can be launched on any hourly period, on any currency pair and on the server of any broker. It is recommended to work on liquid Forex pairs, with a low spread and use VPS. Financial Control is high frequency trading. You can start using it with $ 100 and 0.01 lot. If there is a commission on the account, it mu
このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (379)
エキスパート
トレーダーの皆さん、こんにちは！私は Quantum Queen です。Quantumエコシステム全体の至宝であり、MQL5史上最高評価とベストセラーを誇るエキスパートアドバイザーです。20ヶ月以上のライブトレード実績により、XAUUSDの揺るぎない女王としての地位を確立しました。 私の専門は？ゴールドです。 私の使命は？一貫性があり、正確で、インテリジェントな取引結果を繰り返し提供することです。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 割引 価格。10 点購入ごとに50ドルずつ値上がりします。最終価格1999ドル ライブシグナル：   こちらをクリック Quantum Queen mql5 パブリックチャンネル:   こちらをクリック ***Quantum Queen MT5 を購入すると、Quantum StarMan を無料で入手できます!*** 詳細について
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (22)
エキスパート
実際の取引口座でのライブシグナル:  デフォルトの MT4 (7 か月以上のライブ取引):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (5 か月以上のライブ取引):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 MQL5のForex EAトレーディングチャンネル： 私のMQL5チャンネルに参加して、最新ニュースを入手してください。 MQL5 の 14,000 人を超えるメンバーの私のコミュニティ 。 10 個中 3 個のみが 399 ドルで残っています! その後、価格は 499 ドルに引き上げられます。 EA は、購入したすべての顧客の権利を保証するために、数量限定で販売されます。 AI Gold Sniper は、多層アルゴリズム フレームワークに基づいて設計された最新の GPT-4o モデル (OpenAI の GPT-4o) を XAU/USD 取引に適用し、非構造化データ処理とクロス マーケット分析を統合して、取引の決定を最適化します。 AI Gold Snip
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
エキスパート
ライブシグナルが10%増加するごとに、Zenoxの独占権を維持し、戦略を保護するために価格が引き上げられます。最終価格は2,999ドルとなります。 ライブシグナル IC Markets口座、証明としてライブパフォーマンスをあなた自身の目でお確かめください！ ユーザーマニュアルをダウンロード（英語） Zenoxは、トレンドを追跡し、16通貨ペアにリスクを分散する最先端のAIマルチペアスイングトレードロボットです。長年の開発努力により、強力な取引アルゴリズムが実現しました。 2000年から今日までの高品質なデータセットを使用しました。AIは最新の機械学習技術を用いてサーバー上でトレーニングされ、その後強化学習が行われました。このプロセスには数週間かかりましたが、結果は非常に印象的です。トレーニング期間は2000年から2020年までです。2020年から今日までのデータはOut Of Sampleです。複数年にわたるOut Of Sampleでこのレベルのパフォーマンスを達成できたことは異例です。これは、AIレイヤーが新しい市場状況に問題なく適応できることを証明しており、これは重要です。多
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (17)
エキスパート
XAUUSD のハイブリッドトレーディング戦略 – ニュースセンチメントと注文板の不均衡の組み合わせ この戦略は、あまり使われていないが非常に効果的な2つのトレーディング手法を組み合わせ、 XAUUSD（金） の 30分足チャート 専用に開発されたハイブリッドシステムです。 従来のエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）が事前定義されたインジケーターや基本的なチャートパターンに依存するのに対し、本システムはリアルタイムデータとコンテキストベースの分析を統合したインテリジェントなマーケットアクセスモデルに基づいています。 経済ニュースのリアルタイム・センチメント分析 （GPT-5 搭載） ティックデータを用いた注文板（DOM）の不均衡のシミュレーション この2つのコンポーネントの組み合わせにより、ファンダメンタルおよびミクロ構造の市場データの両方を取り入れ、正確なエントリーとイグジットのための堅固な基盤が構築されます。 購入後すぐにご連絡ください。セットファイルとマニュアルをお渡しいたします。 検証済みシグナル（ECN口座）— NTRon 2000 安定版 [機能と推奨事項] 取引対象 :
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (87)
エキスパート
Quantum King EA — あらゆるトレーダーのために洗練されたインテリジェントパワー IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 発売記念特別価格 ライブ信号:       ここをクリック MT4バージョン：   こちらをクリック クォンタムキングチャンネル:       ここをクリック ***Quantum King MT5 を購入すると、Quantum StarMan を無料で入手できます!*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください! 正確さと規律をもって取引を管理します。 Quantum King EA は、 構造化グリッドの強さと適応型マーチンゲールのインテリジェンスを 1 つのシームレスなシステムに統合します。M5 の AUDCAD 用に設計されており、安定した制御された成長を望む初心者とプロの両方のために構築されています。
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (11)
エキスパート
実際の取引口座でのライブシグナル:  デフォルト設定:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 MQL5 の Forex EA 取引チャンネル:  私のMQL5チャンネルに参加して、最新ニュースを入手してください。 MQL5には14,000人以上の会員がいる私のコミュニティ 。 10個中3個のみ、399ドルで販売中！ その後、価格は499ドルに値上げされます。 EAはご購入いただいたすべてのお客様の権利を守るため、数量限定での販売となります。 AI Gold Trading は、高度な GPT-4o モデルを活用して、XAU/USD 市場で洗練されたトレンド追従戦略を実行します。このシステムは、マルチタイムフレーム収束分析を採用し、ノイズ低減のためのウェーブレット変換と分数積分技術を組み合わせて、真のトレンド持続性を識別します。当社独自のアルゴリズムは、モメンタム クラスタリング分析とレジームスイッチング検出を統合し、市場のボラティリティ状態への動的な適応を可能にします。EA は、ベイズ確率モデルを使用して、利回り曲線のダイナミクス、実質
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (6)
エキスパート
重要なお知らせ： 完全な透明性を確保するため、このEAにリンクされた実際の投資家口座へのアクセスを提供しており、操作なしでそのパフォーマンスをリアルタイムで監視できます。 わずか5日間で初期資本全体が完全に引き出され、それ以来、EAは元の残高に一切触れることなく、利益資金のみで取引を行っています。 現在の価格$199は限定的なローンチオファーであり、10コピー販売後または次回のアップデートリリース時に値上げされます。 今すぐコピーを入手することで、将来の値上げに関係なく、この割引価格での生涯アクセスが保証されます。 Contact :    t.me/ Novagoldx     or   t.me/NOVA_GOLDX ライブシグナル： LIVE SIGNAL:   BITCOIN LIVE SIGNAL:   XAUUSD    NOVA GOLD X 1H  Broker: Exness Server: Exness-MT5Real34 Account Number: 253171379 Investor Password:  111@Meta   NOVA GOLD X
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
エキスパート
シンボル XAUUSD（ゴールド/米ドル） タイムフレーム（期間） H1-M15（任意） シングルポジショントレード対応 はい 最低入金額 500 USD （または他通貨の同等額） すべてのブローカーに対応 はい（2桁または3桁の価格表示、任意の通貨、シンボル名、GMT時間に対応） 事前設定なしで稼働可能 はい 機械学習に興味がある方は、こちらのチャンネルを購読してください: 購読する！ Mad Turtle プロジェクトの主な特徴: 本物の機械学習 このエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）は、GPTサイトや類似サービスに接続しません。 モデルはMT5に組み込まれたONNXライブラリを使用して展開されます。初回の起動時に、偽造不可能なシステムメッセージが表示されます。 CLICK 参照: ONNX（Open Neural Network Exchange）。 資金の安全性 プリロールオーバーやマイクロスキャルピング、統計的サンプルの少ない狭いレンジでの取引を使用しません。 グリッドやマーチンゲールなどの危険な戦略を使用しません。 また、長期間稼働し、1日で利益や資金をすべて失う
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.84 (83)
エキスパート
Aura Ultimate — ニューラル ネットワーク トレーディングの頂点、そして経済的自由への道。 Aura Ultimateは、Auraファミリーの新たな進化形であり、最先端のAIアーキテクチャ、市場適応型インテリジェンス、そしてリスク管理された精度を融合させた製品です。Aura Black EditionとAura Neuronの実績あるDNAを基盤に、さらに進化を遂げ、それぞれの強みを統合したマルチ戦略エコシステムへと融合させ、全く新しい予測ロジックレイヤーを導入しています。 非常に重要ですので、エキスパートをご購入後、プライベートメッセージをお送りください。必要な推奨事項をすべて記載した手順書をお送りします。 Next 15 copies available for 1000 $, next price $1250 Aura Ultimate アドバイザーを購入すると、 2 つの取引口座番号にリンクされた Vortex、Oracle、または Aura Bitcoin Hash アドバイザーの無料ライセンスを受け取ることができます。 プライベートメッセージで条件を尋ねて
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
エキスパート
ご紹介     Quantum Empire EA は 、有名な GBPUSD ペアの取引方法を変革する画期的な MQL5 エキスパート アドバイザーです。 13年以上の取引経験を持つ経験豊富なトレーダーのチームによって開発されました。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EAを購入すると、Quantum StarMan が無料で手に入る可能性があります！*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください 検証済み信号:   こちらをクリック MT4バージョン：   ここをクリック 量子EAチャネル:       ここをクリック 10 回購入するごとに価格が 50 ドル上がります。最終価格 1999 ドル 量子皇帝EA       EAは、1つの取引を5つの小さな取引に継続的に分割する独自の戦略を採用しています
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
エキスパート
長期的な成長。一貫性。回復力。 Pivot Killer EA は短期間で利益を得るためのシステムではありません。これは、 長期的かつ持続的に口座を成長させるために設計されたプロフェッショナル仕様の取引アルゴリズム です。 XAUUSD（ゴールド） 専用に開発された Pivot Killer は、長年の研究・テスト・開発の集大成です。その哲学はシンプルです。 「一貫性は運を凌駕する」 。このシステムは、市場サイクル、ボラティリティの変化、流動性の異なる環境でストレステストを受けており、短期的な結果を狙うのではなく、長期的に生き残ることを目的として設計されています。 長く生き残るための戦略。  グリッドなし。マーチンゲールなし。ナンピンなし。 100K Live account signal Small Live account signal 市場は進化し、ボラティリティは変化し、トレンドは常に移り変わります。Pivot Killer EA は、 本当の成長は投機ではなく生存から生まれる ことを理解しているトレーダーのために作られました。 停滞期があるのは正常であり、予想されることです
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
エキスパート
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.58 (26)
エキスパート
新たな前進 | AI 駆動の精密さが市場ロジックと融合 Argos Rage は、新しいレベルの自動売買を実現します。 DeepSeek AI システム を搭載し、リアルタイムで市場の動きを分析します。 Argos Fury の強みを引き継ぎつつ、この EA は異なる戦略ルートを採用しています：より高い柔軟性、幅広い市場解釈、そして強力な市場参加です。 Live Signal タイムフレーム: M30 レバレッジ:  最小 1:20 最低入金額:  $100 通貨ペア:  XAUUSD, EURUSD 対応ブローカー:  全て Argos Rageをご購入いただくと、 Argos Fury を無料でお受け取りいただけます。 ご購入後に私までご連絡ください。 Argos Rage は市場構造、リズム、圧力を評価し、確率が一致したときのみ取引を行います。 これにより、Argos Fury よりも多くの機会を得ながら、不確実な相場でも賢明な保護を維持します。 Argos Fury が明確な反転構造に焦点を当てるのに対し、 Argos Rage は取引範囲を広げます。 より多くのセッ
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (3)
エキスパート
Cryon X-9000 — 量子分析コアを搭載した自律型トレーディングシステム リアルシグナル：  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 現在、多くのトレーダーが セント口座 や 極めて小額の資金 でEAを運用し、見た目だけの成績を作り出しています。これは裏を返せば、彼らが 自分のシステムを本当に信頼していない ということを示しています。 一方、このシグナルは 20,000ドルのリアル口座 で運用されています。 これは 実際の資金コミットメント を示し、セント口座でよく見られる 人工的な成績膨張 や リスク歪み のない、 透明性の高いパフォーマンス を提供します。 Cryon X-9000 は、極めて高い精度・安定性・一貫性を備えた次世代の自律型トレーディングアーキテクチャです。多層式の量子インスパイア分析コアを基盤に構築され、リアルタイムで市場構造を再構築し、冷徹な数学的ロジックに基づいて最適なエントリーポイントを導き出します。 本システムの中心には Cryon Core Engine があり、高度なパターン分析、ボラティリティ行動モデル
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
エキスパート
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (9)
エキスパート
概要 Golden Hen EA は、 XAUUSD 専用に設計されたエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）です。このEAは、異なる市場状況と時間枠（M5、M30、H2、H4、H6、H12）によってトリガーされる8つの独立した取引戦略を組み合わせて動作します。 EAはエントリーとフィルターを自動的に管理するように設計されています。EAのコアロジックは特定のシグナルの識別に焦点を当てています。Golden Hen EA は、 グリッド、マーチンゲール、またはナンピン手法を使用しません 。 EAによってオープンされたすべての取引は、事前定義された ストップロス（Stop Loss） と テイクプロフィット（Take Profit） を使用します。 ライブシグナル   |   お知らせチャンネル  | 設定ファイルのダウンロード 8つの戦略の概要 EAは、複数の時間枠にわたってXAUUSDチャートを同時に分析します： 戦略 1 (M30):   この戦略は、特定の弱気パターンの後に潜在的な強気反転シグナルを特定するために、最近のバーの特定のシーケンスを分析します。 戦略 2 (H4):   こ
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
エキスパート
プロップしっかり準備完了!   (   SETFILEをダウンロード ) WARNING : 現在の価格で残りわずかです！ 最終価格: 990ドル EA を 1 つ無料で入手 (2 取引アカウント用) -> 購入後に連絡してください Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal ゴールドリーパーへようこそ！ 非常に成功した Goldtrade Pro を基にして構築されたこの EA は、複数の時間枠で同時に実行できるように設計されており、取引頻度を非常に保守的なものから非常に不安定なものまで設定するオプションがあります。 EA は複数の確認アルゴリズムを使用して最適なエントリー価格を見つけ、内部で複数の戦略を実行して取引のリスクを分散します。 すべての取引にはストップロスとテイクプロフィットがありますが、リスクを最小限に抑え、各取引の可能性を最大化するために、トレーリングストップロスとトレーリングテイプロフィットも使用します。 このシステムは、重要なサポートとレ
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
エキスパート
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% オフ 24時間限定セールです。セールは11月29日に終了します。 この商品のセールは今回のみです。 Synaバージョン4のご紹介 - 世界初のエージェント型AI取引エコシステム Synaバージョン4をご紹介できることを嬉しく思います。 外国為替取引業界初の真のマルチEAエージェント調整システム です。この画期的なイノベーションにより、複数のエキスパートアドバイザーが、異なるMT5ターミナルとブローカー口座間で統一されたインテリジェンスネットワークとして動作することが可能になります - これは今まで小売外国為替取引に存在しなかった機能です。 SynaはAiQ、Mean Machine GPT、または複数のSyna自身とシームレスに連携し、EAが集合的知性を共有し、お互いの取引から学習し、ポートフォリオ全体で戦略を調整する協力的なエコシステムを作成します 。 バージョン3+のOpenAI、Anthropic、Gemini、X.ai（Grok）、Mistral、DeepSeek、Perplexity、およびOpenRouterの広範なモデルエコシス
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
エキスパート
PROP FIRM READY!  発売プロモーション: 現在の価格で入手できるコピーの数は極めて限られています! 最終価格: 990ドル 349ドルから：EAを1つ無料でお選びください！（最大2つの取引口座番号） 究極のコンボディール   ->   こちらをクリック 公開グループに参加する: ここをクリック   LIVE RESULTS 独立レビュー 「ORBマスター」へようこそ ： オープニングレンジブレイクアウトで優位に立つ ORB マスター EA は、現代のトレーダー向けに設計された、洗練された高性能のエキスパート アドバイザーであり、オープニング レンジ ブレイクアウト (ORB) 戦略の威力を発揮します。 ORB は、市場の勢いを早期に捉える能力により人気が急上昇しており、この EA はその実証済みのアプローチに対する私の個人的な見解を表しています。 ORBマスターがどのように成果を出すか ： ORBマスターは、米国と欧州の株式市場が開くとすぐに行動を開始し、SP500、US30（ダウジョーンズ）、NASDAQ、DAXの4つの主要指数の重要な開始範囲をターゲット
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
エキスパート
Aura Black Edition は、GOLD のみを取引するように設計された完全自動化 EA です。エキスパートは、2011 年から 2020 年の期間に XAUUSD で安定した結果を示しました。危険な資金管理方法は使用されていません。マーチンゲール、グリッド、スキャルプも使用されていません。あらゆるブローカーの条件に適しています。多層パーセプトロンでトレーニングされた EA ニューラル ネットワーク (MLP) は、フィードフォワード人工ニューラル ネットワーク (ANN) のクラスです。MLP という用語は、曖昧に使用され、フィードフォワード ANN に緩く使用される場合もあれば、複数のパーセプトロン層 (しきい値アクティベーション付き) で構成されるネットワークを厳密に指す場合もあります。多層パーセプトロンは、特に単一の隠し層がある場合、口語的に「バニラ」ニューラル ネットワークと呼ばれることがあります。MLP は、入力層、隠し層、出力層の少なくとも 3 つのノード層で構成されます。入力ノードを除き、各ノードは非線形アクティベーション関数を使用するニューロンです。MLP
Remstone
Remstone
5 (8)
エキスパート
Remstoneは、ありきたりなエキスパートアドバイザーではありません。 長年の研究と資産管理の成果を融合させたものです。 Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwin VHR   RemstoneX The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 2018年以来 、私の前職であるArmonia Capitalは、FCA規制下の資産運用会社であるDarwinexにシグナルARFを提供し、75万ドルを調達しました。1人のアドバイザーで4つの資産クラスをマスターしましょう！ 約束も、曲線フィッティングも、幻想もなし。ただ、豊富なライブ体験だけ。 Remstone の力を活用して成功しているトレーダーの成長コミュニティに参加しましょう。 Remstoneは、市場トレンドを活用するために設計された完全自動取引ソリューションです。高度なアルゴリズムを基盤とし、信頼性と成果を求めるトレーダーのために設計されています。 実証された精度でトレーディングの優位性を高めまし
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (29)
エキスパート
重要 ： このパッケージは、現在の価格で、非常に限られた数のみ販売されます。    価格はすぐに1499ドルになるだろう    100 以上の戦略が含まれており 、今後もさらに追加される予定です。 ボーナス : 999 ドル以上の価格の場合 --> 私の他の EA を  5 つ無料で選択できます! すべてのセットファイル 完全なセットアップと最適化ガイド ビデオガイド ライブシグナル レビュー（第三者） 究極のブレイクアウトシステムへようこそ！ 8 年をかけて丹念に開発された、洗練された独自のエキスパート アドバイザー (EA) である Ultimate Breakout System をご紹介します。 このシステムは、高く評価されているGold Reaper EAを含む、MQL5市場で最高のパフォーマンスを誇るいくつかのEAの基盤となっています。 7か月以上にわたって1位を維持したこのほか、Goldtrade Pro、Goldbot One、Indicement、Daytrade Proもランクインしました。 Ultimate Breakout System は単なる EA
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (8)
エキスパート
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — 25年以上の経験を持つ作者による、マーチンゲールやグリッドなしで任意の資産を取引するためのプロフェッショナルな取引アドバイザー。 トップアドバイザーのほとんどは上昇する金で動作します。テストでは見事に見えます...金が上昇している間は。ですが、トレンドが尽きたらどうなるでしょうか？誰があなたのデポジットを保護しますか？HTTP EAは永遠の上昇を信じていません — 変化する市場に適応し、投資ポートフォリオを広く分散し、デポジットを保護するために設計されています。それは、上昇、下落、横ばいのどのモードでも同様に成功する規律あるアルゴリズムです。プロのように取引します。HTTP EAは、リスクと時間の精密管理システムです。歴史上の美しいチャートでアドバイザーを選ばないでください。動作原理で選んでください。 資産 任意、購入後各々に専用の .set ファイル 時間足 M5-H4（アドバイザー設定で指定） 原則 動的価格不足ゾーンとの作業 デポジット $100 から。レバレッジ 1:25+ ブローカー 任意、ECN/Raw 低スプレッド
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.2 (40)
エキスパート
AxonShift — 適応型実行ロジックを備えたアルゴリズム取引システム AxonShiftは、XAUUSD（ゴールド）のH1時間足での取引に特化して設計・最適化された自律型アルゴリズム取引システムです。本システムは、短期的な市場の動きと中期的なトレンドのインパルスを組み合わせた市場構造の理解に基づく、モジュール式のロジックアーキテクチャを採用しています。市場ノイズに過剰に反応することなく、定義された条件に基づく管理された取引サイクルを重視しています。 すべての取引は、内部フィルター、価格水準、ボラティリティの文脈に基づいたシナリオロジックによって開始されます。マーチンゲール、グリッド、ポジションのスケーリングといった手法は使用せず、市場の変動に対して明確かつ予測可能な動作を実現しています。 各取引には固定のストップロス（SL）およびテイクプロフィット（TP）レベルが設定されており、一貫性のあるリスク管理アプローチを確保しています。市場実行方式に対応したECN/STPブローカーでの運用に適しており、明確に定義された資本モデルでの展開が可能です。外部インジケーターやランダム要素に依存す
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
3.93 (41)
エキスパート
このプラットフォームで初公開｜市場を理解するEA このプラットフォームで初めて、Expert Advisor（EA）が Deep Seek の全機能を活用します。 Dynamic Reversal Zoning ストラテジーと組み合わせることで、市場の動きを「検出するだけでなく、理解する」システムが誕生しました。 ライブシグナル __________   セットアップ 時間足 ：H1 レバレッジ： 最低 1:30 入金額： 最低 $200 通貨ペア： XAUUSD ブローカー： すべて対応 Deep Seek とリバーサル戦略の組み合わせは新しく、だからこそ非常に魅力的です。新しいアプローチを探している方は、 このEAを見逃すべきではありません。これはこのプラットフォームで初の試みであり、自動売買の新たな方向性の始まりかもしれません。 固定されたパターンやセットアップに頼るのではなく、このEAは市場の変化を  リアルタイムで検知・理解し – そしてそれに応じて柔軟に対応します。  リバーサルゾーンと価格圧力の分析に焦点を当て、従来のツールよりもはるかに深く掘り下げます。 D
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.6 (10)
エキスパート
Autorithm AI 技術仕様  AUTORITHM は、MetaTrader 5向けに設計された高度なAI搭 Strategy Testerに関する重要なお知らせ: MetaTraderの技術的制限により、Strategy Tester環境ではインターネットアクセスが許可されていません。そのため、バックテスト中、EAはリアルタイムのAIデータではなく、固定された事前学習済みデータセットを使用します。 これは以下を意味します： • 異なるパラメータの組み合わせでもバックテスト結果が静的または同一に見える場合があります。 • ダイナミックで適応型のAI機能を活用するには、実運用が必要です。 このガイドに従って成功したインストールを行ってください。 [guide line]  
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (26)
エキスパート
Vortex - 未来への投資 Vortex Gold EAはメタトレーダープラットフォーム上で金（XAU/USD）を取引するために特別に作られたエキスパートアドバイザーです。独自の指標と作者の秘密のアルゴリズムを用いて構築されたこのEAは、金市場の有益な動きを捉えるように設計された包括的な取引戦略を採用しています。その戦略の主要な構成要素には、CCIやパラボリックインジケーターなどの古典的なインジケーターが含まれており、これらは理想的なエントリーポイントとエグジットポイントを正確に知らせるために連動します。Vortex Gold EAの核心は、高度なニューラルネットワークと機械学習テクノロジーです。これらのアルゴリズムは、過去のデータとリアルタイムのデータの両方を継続的に分析し、EAがより高い精度で進化する市場トレンドに適応し対応することを可能にします。ディープラーニングを活用することで、Vortex Gold EAはパターンを認識し、指標パラメーターを自動的に調整し、時間の経過とともにパフォーマンスを向上させます。Vortex Gold EAは、独自の指標、機械学習、適応可能な取
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (103)
エキスパート
みなさんこんにちは。自己紹介させてください。 私は、   Quantum EA ファミリーの最もエキサイティングでフレッシュなメンバー 、Quantum StarMan です。 私は、最大5つのダイナミックペア（   AUDUSD、EURAUD、EURUSD、GBPUSD、USDCAD） を扱う、完全自動化のマルチ通貨EAです。最高の精度と揺るぎない責任感を持って、あなたのトレードを次のレベルへと導きます。 肝心なのは、マーチンゲール戦略に頼らないことです。代わりに、最高のパフォーマンスを発揮するように設計された洗練されたグリッドシステムを活用しています。さらに、安心してご利用いただけるよう、口座のドローダウンが事前に設定した上限に達した場合、すべての取引を決済するオプションもご用意しています。 でも、それだけじゃないんです。ただ話すだけじゃないんです！ライブシグナルも配信しているので、私の動きをぜひご覧ください。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the insta
Ultimate Pulse
Clifton Creath
5 (2)
エキスパート
live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/021454d60f74dc01&nbsp ; Ultimate Pulse ***Launch price ends January 6th**** Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA ident
META i9
Meta Sophie Agapova
5 (4)
エキスパート
META i9 – 量子アダプティブ・トレーディングエンジン  -  技術リファレンス META i9 は、3 層アーキテクチャに基づく完全自律型のエキスパートアドバイザーです： Quantum-State Pattern Analysis (QSPA) 量子状態パターン分析 Neuro-Fractal Engine (NFE) ニューロ・フラクタルエンジン Self-Correcting Trade Memory (SCTM) 自己修正型トレードメモリ META i9 を購入すると META i7 を無料で入手できます！（このオファーは 1 週間のみの期間限定） META i7 は 2 つの協調ニューラルネットワークを使用していますが、 META i9 はさらに一歩進んでいます： ニューラルアーキテクチャは大幅に拡張・最適化され、より深いパターン認識および 1 秒あたりの意思決定回数の大幅増加を可能にします。 さらに META i9 は、マーケットフラクタル、価格サイクル、流動性フロー、隠れた市場力学をリアルタイムでモデル化し、高精度のトレード判断を生成します。 META i
作者のその他のプロダクト
QS Velocity AUDUSD
Lucas Leibl
エキスパート
QuantumScale Velocity AUD The QuantumScale Velocity AUD combines strictly validated momentum signals with reversal logic to execute high-probability entries on the AUDUSD M15 timeframe. Instead of relying solely on static targets, the algorithm utilizes a dynamic, volatility-based exit mechanism to close positions immediately when trend strength fades, ensuring realized gains are protected. Strategy Key Facts Primary Indicators: Awesome Oscillator (AO) for momentum direction, Relative Strength
QS YenSense Pro
Lucas Leibl
エキスパート
QS YenSense Pro The QuantumScale YenSense Pro is a Expert Advisor designed for the EURJPY currency pair on the M15 timeframe. It utilizes a sophisticated blend of momentum and volatility indicators including the MACD, Bulls Power, Bears Power, and ATR to identify high-probability trading opportunities. This EA is designed to capture short-to-medium-term price movements driven by shifts in market momentum, employing strict risk management with dynamic trailing stops and a defined decision-based
QS NorthStar USDCAD
Lucas Leibl
エキスパート
QS NorthStar USDCAD The QuantumScale NorthStar USDCAD ExpertAdvisor is a symbol-focused trading robot built specifically for USDCAD on the M15 timeframe. Unlike basic single-indicator bots, this EA utilizes a sophisticated  Composite Signal Scoring System . It aggregates data from momentum and market strength indicators to filter out market noise. It only executes trades when a convergence of factors confirms a high-probability setup, offering a robust approach to automated forex trading. Strate
QS Dual Impulse Yen
Lucas Leibl
エキスパート
QS Dual-Impulse Yen The  QuantumScale Dual-Impulse Yen  is a Expert Advisor designed for the USDJPY currency pair on the  M15 timeframe . It combines a dynamic  RSI action signal  with a Bulls Power momentum filter  to generate selective, entries in trending and impulsive markets. An additional  RSI trend module  manages exits and helps avoid overstaying in weak moves. Strategy Key Facts Entry Logic The RSI action signal and Bulls Power module both produce internal decision values. These values
QS Yen Pulse Scalper
Lucas Leibl
エキスパート
QS Yen Pulse Scalper The  QuantumScale Yen Pulse Scalper  is an intraday Expert Advisor for the  USDJPY  currency pair on the  M5 timeframe . It employs a sophisticated, indicator-based approach, focusing on  momentum reversal  to identify high-probability entry points. The strategy utilizes the  Williams' Percent Range (WPR)  to pinpoint overbought/oversold conditions, while dynamic exit logic, driven by  Average True Range (ATR)  and  Standard Deviation (StdDev) , ensures timely profit-taking
QS Kiwi Confluence
Lucas Leibl
エキスパート
QS Kiwi Confluence The QuantumScale Kiwi Confluence , built for the NZDUSD Symbol runs on the H1 timeframe and combines momentum and trend-strength analytics into one disciplined trading engine. It uses a CCI-based signal to detect fresh directional pushes and an ADX-driven activity filter to trade only when the market shows meaningful movement. Exits are managed by an RSI-based logic that reacts to momentum slow-downs and reversals , supported by configurable stop loss, take profit and optional
フィルタ:
レビューなし
レビューに返信