QS Dual Impulse Yen

QS Dual-Impulse Yen

The QuantumScale Dual-Impulse Yen is a Expert Advisor designed for the USDJPY currency pair on the M15 timeframe. It combines a dynamic RSI action signal with a Bulls Power momentum filter to generate selective, entries in trending and impulsive markets. An additional RSI trend module manages exits and helps avoid overstaying in weak moves.

Strategy Key Facts

Entry Logic

  • The RSI action signal and Bulls Power module both produce internal decision values.
  • These values are combined into a single decision score.
  • A new position is opened only if this score exceeds a minimum entry threshold, helping to filter out weak signals and choppy conditions.

Exit Logic

  • An independent RSI trend decision score evaluates the ongoing strength of the open trade.
  • If this score drops below an exit threshold, the EA can close the position even before SL/TP.
  • Optional trailing logic and fixed Take Profit complement the signal-based exits.

Our quality commitment

The market is flooded with Expert Advisors that show over-optimized backtest curves but fail in long-term success.

Our focus is not a quick sale, but long-term, robust success. We develop algorithms based on real market principles, designed to adapt to an ever-changing market.

For this reason, we offer our EAs in a fair subscription model:

  • Long-term robustness over short-term hype: We design strategies to survive different market regimes rather than to look perfect in a single backtest.
  • Ongoing updates & maintenance: Active clients receive continuous updates and improvements, ensuring that the EA evolves with changing markets rather than becoming obsolete after a single version.
  • No High Upfront Costs: Instead of charging a high one-time fee, we provide our EAs through affordable subscription models, so traders are not overburdened upfront.

The goal is long-term client relationships with predictable and manageable costs – not one-off sales based on over-optimised backtests.

Strategy concept

The strategy behind the QuantumScale Dual-Impulse Yen EA is built around the idea of multi-indicator confluence on USDJPY. Instead of reacting to every small fluctuation, the EA waits for agreement between a short-term momentum view and an oscillator-based condition. Only when this internal “decision value” reaches a defined confidence threshold will a trade be considered.

The Entry Mechanism: At its core, the EA uses a Relative Strength Index (RSI) action signal to detect meaningful shifts in buying or selling pressure. This signal reacts when RSI crosses important internal levels, indicating that price has moved out of a neutral zone into a momentum phase. In parallel, a Bulls Power-based module evaluates whether current price action is supported by real bullish or bearish strength, derived from the relationship between price and a smoothed baseline. Both signals are combined into a single decision score. A trade is only opened when this score exceeds a configurable minimum, helping to filter out noise and low-quality setups.

The Exit Mechanism: For managing exits, the EA uses a dedicated RSI trend comparison signal. The intelligent "Trend Health Check"module continuously evaluates whether the underlying momentum still supports the open position or whether the trend is flattening or reversing. If the exit score falls below a defined threshold, the EA can close the trade proactively instead of waiting solely for Stop Loss or Take Profit. Together with the fixed protective levels and an optional trailing stop, this creates a layered exit concept that aims to lock in strong moves while cutting weaker ones earlier.

Risk Management

Every aspect of our EAs is designed for capital preservation and risk control.

  • Signal-Based Exit Control: The algorithm can close trades based on the RSI Trend Comparison in addition to SL/TP.
  • Fixed Stop Loss: Every single trade is immediately secured with a fixed Stop Loss upon entry to limit downside risk.
  • No Martingale: The EA never increases the lot size after a loss. Your risk per trade is always constant.
  • No Grid: The EA does not open dangerous "ladders" of positions at fixed intervals.
  • Trailing stop: An integrated fixed trailing stop mechanism allows the bot to reduce risk to zero (Break Even) and capture extended trend runs.
  • Position Limiting: Built-in logic to restrict the MaxNumberOpenPositions to prevent over-leveraging in a single direction.

Setup Guide & Recommendations

  • Symbol: USDJPY
  • Timeframe: M15
  • Account Type: ECN / Raw Spread (low spreads & fast execution are crucial).
  • Minimum Capital: € 100 (trading volume: 0,01 lot; with leverage of 1:500; if leverage is lower: increase capital accordingly)

Recommended Brokers:

Our best test results were achieved with:

About Us

QuantumScale is a Fintech company based in Munich, Germany. We specialize in the development of quantitative, algorithmic trading systems. Our mission is to create robust, transparent, and long-term successful trading solutions for private and professional traders.

Disclaimer

All backtest results and performance data shown for this Expert Advisor are based on historical data. They do not guarantee or predict any future performance. Trading results can differ from backtests due to factors such as specific conditions to your broker and account type.

 


おすすめのプロダクト
EA Gold Stuff mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
4.74 (670)
エキスパート
EA Gold Stuff mt5は、金取引のために特別に設計されたExpert Advisorです。 この作業は、Gold Stuff mt5指標を使用した注文の開始に基づいているため、アドバイザーは"トレンドフォロー"戦略に従って動作します。 重要！ 指示とボーナスを得るために購入後すぐに私に連絡してください！ トレンド スキャナーの強力なサポートを利用して、無料のインジケーターを入手し、プライバシーを守ります。あーみー！   リアルタイムの結果はここで見ることができます パラメータ 新しいシリーズを開く-新しいシリーズの注文の開始をオン/オフします。 開始ロット-開始ロット。 トレードバイ-Expert Advisorが購入できるようにします。 トレード売り-Expert Advisorが売ることを許可します。 ヘッジを使用する-機能が有効になっている場合、アドバイザーは買いと売りの両方の方向を取引し、機能が無効になっている場合、アドバイザーは一方向 マネー Manadgementを使用-オン/自動ロット計算の使用をオフにします。 オートロットオータロットオータロット
Algo Edge Boost Buy MT5
Niklas Templin
1 (2)
エキスパート
Algo Edge EA  This EA only BUY download the second EA for SELL and Run it both. -DE40/ Tec100 Self learning EA just set the EA on the Chart and Start no Settings optimization.  AUD/USD, EUR/USD, DE40, US30, Tec100 and much more.  Multifunctional Expert Advisor can trade with every Forex Pair or Indize. EA can Trade with every Broker. M1 high, M30 medium, H1 low Risk. Functions: For other Indize example US30: Change the Robot Worktime in Europe to 16:30-21:30. -inp1_ =Robot Worktime inp_2 and in
FREE
HalcyonFX MT5
Halcyon Trading Solutions UG
エキスパート
This is the result of five years of thoughtful development, rigorous testing and careful refinement. Discover HalcyonFX, the ultimate automated trading system offering balanced, long-term investment growth based on unique multi-level algorithms for stable financial results. Free for a limited time only! Important note for backtesting:   Since lot size is set through the panel which you don't have access to during backtesting, you should enable  Set Base Lot automatically = true  in the expert s
FREE
RSI Stocks Rebound
Alexandru Chirila
4 (1)
エキスパート
RSI Stocks Rebound The Dollar Cost Average with RSI Expert Advisor (EA) combines the power of the Dollar Cost Average (DCA) strategy with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator to optimize entry and exit points for trades. This EA is specifically designed for traders who want to take advantage of market conditions, using the RSI to trigger buy signals during market dips and executing a DCA strategy to accumulate positions when the market continues to move against them. All Products   |   Co
Seasonal Pattern Trader
Dominik Patrick Doser
エキスパート
Disclaimer : Keep in mind that seasonal patterns are not always reliable. Therefore, thoughtful risk management is crucial to minimize losses.  Seasonal patterns in the financial world are like a well-guarded secret that successful investors use to their advantage. These patterns are recurring price movements that occur during specific periods or around special events. Additionally, there are also intraday patterns that repeat. For example, Uncle Ted from Forex Family suggests examining previou
Nexus Alpha Engine
Krasimir Borislavov Petrov
エキスパート
Automation with Precision. No Surprises. Nexus Alpha Engine   delivers a new standard of trading precision.   Meet NexusEA —the foundational expert advisor in this framework, built for traders who demand absolute transparency and full control over their automated strategies. With   NexusEA , you're not just buying an EA; you're acquiring a powerful   "strategy skeleton builder."   We provide the robust, deterministic framework—you   integrate   your unique market insights and precise rules. Aut
Nexoria
Daniel Suk
5 (1)
エキスパート
In every market kingdom there are countless noisy peasants of indicators, but only a few queens that quietly rule the order flow – Nexoria is built to be one of them. ​ This fully automated trading system doesn’t beg the market for scraps; it demands structure, reading raw price action and volatility to decide when to strike and when to stand aside. ​ Nexoria watches closed candles like a cold‑eyed monarch, hunting for real impulses, breakouts and clean pullbacks instead of random flickers. ​ A
FREE
HFT Ghoul
Sabrina Hellal
エキスパート
HFT Ghoul HFT Ghoul is an Expert Advisor for the MetaTrader 5 platform, specifically designed for high-frequency trading environments. It uses momentum-based algorithms to detect rapid price movements, particularly targeting high liquidity spikes during volatile trading sessions. Instead of immediate market execution, the Expert Advisor uses a mechanism based on pending stop-loss orders. This approach aims to enter the market only when sufficient momentum is detected in the direction of the tr
Voorloper MT5
Pradana Novan Rianto
5 (1)
エキスパート
Voorloper Expert Advisor: Revolutionizing Trading with DDR System Introducing Voorloper, an innovative Expert Advisor that blends Moving Average (MA) and Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicators to redefine your trading experience. Voorloper stands out from the crowd with its unique feature: the Drawdown Reduction (DDR) System. Key Features: MA and RSI Integration: Voorloper utilizes a powerful combination of Moving Average and Relative Strength Index indicators to identify optimal entry and ex
FREE
Gonadri EA
Mario Bellanco Vaquero
エキスパート
GONADRI EA: Take control of your trades with intelligence. If you want free gonadri contact me dm set file:  c ontact me via dm If you have any questions, you can ask me privately. IT IS EXCLUSIVELY FOR BROKERS WITH 2 DECIMALS IN GOLD AND SPREAD LESS THAN 10, FOR EXAMPLE: VTMARKETS ECN RAW, ULTIMAMARKETS ECN RAW AND SIMILAR Always use it on GOLD, but you can try to make it work on other pairs; for example, in FTMO it works very well on GER40. Timeframe: M5 Minimum recommended deposit: 5.000 at
Isheguve Scalper Pro
Vincent Vandeyua Orya
エキスパート
Isheguve Scalper pro user guide 1. Introduction to Isheguve Scalper Pro Isheguve Scalper Pro is a sophisticated MQL5 Expert Advisor designed to automate your trading decisions. It integrates advanced technical analysis with robust money and trade management to provide a comprehensive automated trading solution. Key features include: Candlestick Pattern Recognition: Identifies various reversal and continuation candlestick formations. Multi-Indicator Confirmation: Filters and confirms patterns usi
MAM White
Matei-Alexandru Mihai
4 (1)
エキスパート
Overview MAM White MT5 is an Expert Advisor for major indices (e.g., US500, NAS100, GER40). It combines trend-confirmed entries (EMA alignment) with volatility filters and an adaptive trailing module. No martingale and no uncontrolled averaging. What it does Enables trading only when fast/slow EMA alignment and volatility conditions agree One-sided, disciplined positioning; ATR-aware trailing and optional partial exits Broker safety checks (stop/freeze levels, margin, volume) before order acti
FREE
Rise of the Beasts
Bin Jumahat Johan
エキスパート
Rise of the Beasts – SuperTrend Auto-Trading EA Rise of the Beasts is a powerful, fully automated Expert Advisor that unleashes trend-following precision using the legendary SuperTrend indicator . Built for traders who want clean entries, smart exits, and consistent results, this EA dominates markets by identifying trend shifts with accuracy and acting instantly. Whether you trade forex, indices, metals, or crypto , Rise of the Beasts adapts to any market with strong risk control and volatili
FREE
Quantum bot
Samuel Bedin
エキスパート
quantum bot designed for forex trading. test on eur/usd gives good returns. based on several indicators include risk management. best timeframes 1h; 4h. this bot was backtesting for the past year and gives 2000% return profit. no hidden lost trades in code. settings are customizables to give you better experience of trading. contact me for more details or installation guide
Ravenok Gold
Murad Nagiev
エキスパート
Overview: Ravenok Gold MT5  is a highly effective trading robot specifically designed for nighttime trading in financial markets. It utilizes sophisticated algorithms to analyze market data and make decisions based on thoroughly tested strategies. The robot primarily operates during the night when market volatility may be lower, allowing it to generate profits with minimal risk.  Key Features: Low Drawdown: NightProfit Trader employs a unique risk management system that helps maintain a low dra
FREE
Breadwinner EMA Pro
Isidro Jr Rosalada Dadula
エキスパート
リスク管理に焦点を当てた自動化された外国為替取引 これはAIによって生成された翻訳です。一部のエラーが含まれている可能性があることに注意してください。 （DFX MQL5コミュニティの更新された設定ファイル/設定、以下のリンクを参照） 収益性への規律あるアプローチによるEMAクロスオーバーの力を解き放つ DFXのEMA Pro は、あなたの取引戦略を自動化するために設計された強力で使いやすい外国為替エキスパートアドバイザー（EA）です。これは、堅牢なリスク管理機能とカスタマイズ可能な設定を備えた、実績のあるEMA（指数移動平均）クロスオーバー戦略に基づいて構築されています。 EMA Proが他と異なる点： 戦略的EMAクロスオーバー： シンプルで効果的: EAは2つのEMA、速いEMAと遅いEMAを使用します。速いEMAが遅いEMAを上回ると買いシグナルが生成され、速いEMAが遅いEMAを下回ると売りシグナルが生成されます。このクロスオーバー戦略は、潜在的なトレンドの変化を特定し、その機会を活かすことを目的としています。 タイムフレームのカスタマイズ: EMAクロスオーバー分析のための
Forex Moon AI
David Hausberger
エキスパート
...Forex Moon Ai the intelligent scalper... 重要  バックテストをエラーなく実行するために、以下の設定を行う必要があります。 制限時間範囲：Timerange = True を選択する必要があります。 ブローカーのロールオーバー中にEAが取引しないように、時間を設定する必要があります。 マーチンゲールやグリッドのような危険な戦略は使用しません。すべての取引はSLとTPで実行されます。 Forex Moon AIは、インテリジェントなSL計算を行うスキャルパーです。 Lifesignal : https://www.mql5.com/de/signals/1819818?source=Site +Signals+My 様々な指標からの信号をAIが変換します。 中にはユーザー設定があるものもありますが、きれいな結果を得るためには、すべての設定をデフォルトのままにしておくことをお勧めします。 目的に応じて自由に設定を変更してください。 初期設定値 インジケーター ボリンジャーバンドのレンジ期間＝69  M
DoIt Gold Guardian MT5
Diego Arribas Lopez
エキスパート
[ MT4 Version ] DoIt Gold Guardian — Confident, Stress-Free Automation for Gold (XAUUSD) DoIt Gold Guardian is designed for traders who want to capitalize on gold’s explosive movements with confidence, control, and simplicity. Specialized for long trades only , it focuses on catching the most powerful bullish phases of gold — while protecting your capital through dynamic, intelligent risk management. Built for traders who seek consistent growth without fear of volatility , it delivers prof
Survivor
Pavel Nikiforov
エキスパート
Название советника : Survivor  (есть расширенная версия: https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/36530 ) Валютные пары : USDJPY, EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, GBPJPY, XAUUSD, EURCHF Рекомендованная валютная пара : USDJPY Таймфрейм : М5 Время торговли : круглосуточно Описание : Трендовый  советник с возможностью мартингейла и построением сетки ордеров. В советнике используются три группы аналогичных сигналов для открытия, закрытия и дополнительных сделок. При наличии тренда(определяется МА) ловится отс
FREE
FHeikenAshiSmoothed
Francisco Jesus Alonso Martin
エキスパート
EA Heiken Ashi Smoothed - Smooth and Accurate Trading Optimize your trading with the power of Heiken Ashi Smoothed. This expert advisor (EA) is designed for traders looking for clear trends and reliable signals. Based on Heiken Ashi candles with smoothing, it filters out market noise and maximizes entry and exit opportunities. What does this EA offer?  Accurate trading: Identifies trends more clearly while avoiding false signals.  Advanced risk management: Configure dynamic Stop Loss and Take
RangeBreakout EA
Phantom Trading Inc.
5 (1)
エキスパート
The Range Breakout Expert Advisor is a professional-grade trading solution that capitalizes on intraday breakout opportunities. Unlike many other EAs that rely on complex grid or martingale strategies, this EA follows a clear, logical approach to market dynamics. Please consider leaving a review if this tool is useful for you. Thanks! :)  Key Features: • Time-based range calculation for precise entry points • Risk-based position sizing for professional money management • Dual breakout strate
FREE
Volatilities Scalper
BILLY ARANDUQUE ABCEDE
エキスパート
Volatilities Scalper is an EA based on the High/Lows of a Candle, it uses lots of indicators to get an accurate entry, Hedges if the price was on opposite direction. See the Parameters Below and please dont use the default settings. Feel free to optimized also so you can see its capabilities on the live market. For Volatility Index 75 Use the settings Below : Autolots :0.0000001 SL : Optional TP : Optional Close All in Pips : 500000 ( it will close all the trades No Matter How on the Desired am
Ashen Mirage Protocol AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
エキスパート
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Ashen Mirage Protocol [Subtitle: False Breakout Sniper | Bollinger Reversion | Prop Firm Ready] Introduction Ashen Mirage Protocol is a specialized algorithmic trading system developed to capitalize on "False Breakouts" and "Liquidity Grabs" in the market. Unlike trend-following systems that often enter late, Ashen Mirage adopts a Contrarian approach. It waits for the market to overextend into extreme zones (The Mirage), identifies mome
Megalodon EA MT5
Jan Isaac Rodriguez Castro
エキスパート
Introducing Megalodon EA – A New Era of Smart Automated Trading Megalodon EA is not just another Expert Advisor — it’s a revolutionary trading concept designed for the new generation of Forex traders who want precision, speed, control, and consistent performance . Built for MetaTrader 5, Megalodon EA combines: High-accuracy scalping logic Independent Buy/Sell systems Dynamic risk management and auto lot sizing Intelligent filters by session, weekday, and market conditions Optio
Fully Automatic Bot BUY
Vladimir Levchenko
エキスパート
A fully automated trading system based on trend analysis and consisting of two interdependent bots: one works when the market rises (Buy-bot), the second - when the market falls (Sell-bot). Link to the second bot (Sell-bot):  https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/78678?source=Site+Market+Product+Page The system works on a "set it and forget it" principle. The client does not need to do anything except ensure the round-the-clock operation of the trading terminal. The developer assumes obligation
Momentum Monarch MT5
Niels Adam
エキスパート
MOMENTUM MONARCH MT5 — The King of Trend-Driven Trading.  Ready to trade like royalty? Step into the realm of precision, power, and profitability with MOMENTUM MONARCH MT5 — a next-gen expert advisor engineered to dominate trending markets using the razor-sharp synergy of RSI and MACD. Why Choose MOMENTUM MONARCH MT5? Two Kings, One Throne RSI and MACD—two of the most trusted technical indicators—combine forces in this expertly tuned EA to generate high-probability entries. RSI f
Double Grid Pro
Igor Riabtsev
エキスパート
The EA opens trades based on Fractals indicator signals and uses smart averaging and position volume calculation. Unlike most grid expert advisors, Double Grid Pro opens averaging positions only on signals. The Fractals indicator is considered the most effective in this case. The expert Advisor can be configured for an aggressive and conservative trading style. The key parameter in the strategy is the CorrectionValue parameter, it indicates the size of the correction at which we close the enti
Long Waiting
Aleksandr Davydov
エキスパート
Expert description Algorithm optimized for Nasdaq trading The Expert Advisor is based on the constant maintenance of long positions with daily profit taking, if there is any, and temporary interruption of work during the implementation of prolonged corrections The Expert Advisor's trading principle is based on the historical volatility of the traded asset. The values of the Correction Size (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallShort) and Maximum Fall (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallLong) are set manually. Recomm
FREE
SuperSwapSweeper
Callum Perry
エキスパート
高度なEAボットであなたのトレーディングの可能性を解き放ちましょう！期間限定のローンチオファー：わずか£399！（販売数に応じて価格が上昇します） トレーディングのレベルを引き上げる準備はできていますか？私たちの最先端のエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）は、よく知られたファンダメンタル戦略を活用し自動化するように精密に設計されており、マーケットの非効率を利用し、利益を最大化することを可能にします。この機会をお見逃しなく。今日、£399でボットを手に入れ、価格が販売ごとに上がる前に確保してください！ 概要 今日の不安定な市場では、トレーディングには精度、適応性、そして市場ダイナミクスの深い理解が必要です。私たちのEAは、最先端のアルゴリズムと高度なトレーディング戦略を統合し、XAUUSDや主要インデックスを含むさまざまな金融商品で一貫したパフォーマンスを提供します。 主な特徴 トリプルロールオーバー日 私たちのシステムは、マーケットダイナミクスが大きく変化するトリプルロールオーバー日を賢く考慮しています。これらのイベントを前もって予測してトレーディング戦略を調整することで、EAは市場が上
RSI Auto Trader
Harun Benge
エキスパート
The RSI-Based Automatic Buy Strategy Expert Advisor (EA) is designed to automatically open buy positions when the RSI indicator enters the oversold zone. It smartly spaces new trades by maintaining a minimum distance between open positions to prevent excessive exposure. With adjustable take profit (TP) levels and lot sizes, this EA is specifically tailored for the XAUUSD (Gold) pair on the M5 timeframe. This Expert Advisor offers reliable and disciplined trade management for traders who want to
このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (379)
エキスパート
トレーダーの皆さん、こんにちは！私は Quantum Queen です。Quantumエコシステム全体の至宝であり、MQL5史上最高評価とベストセラーを誇るエキスパートアドバイザーです。20ヶ月以上のライブトレード実績により、XAUUSDの揺るぎない女王としての地位を確立しました。 私の専門は？ゴールドです。 私の使命は？一貫性があり、正確で、インテリジェントな取引結果を繰り返し提供することです。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 割引 価格。10 点購入ごとに50ドルずつ値上がりします。最終価格1999ドル ライブシグナル：   こちらをクリック Quantum Queen mql5 パブリックチャンネル:   こちらをクリック ***Quantum Queen MT5 を購入すると、Quantum StarMan を無料で入手できます!*** 詳細について
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (22)
エキスパート
実際の取引口座でのライブシグナル:  デフォルトの MT4 (7 か月以上のライブ取引):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (5 か月以上のライブ取引):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 MQL5のForex EAトレーディングチャンネル： 私のMQL5チャンネルに参加して、最新ニュースを入手してください。 MQL5 の 14,000 人を超えるメンバーの私のコミュニティ 。 10 個中 3 個のみが 399 ドルで残っています! その後、価格は 499 ドルに引き上げられます。 EA は、購入したすべての顧客の権利を保証するために、数量限定で販売されます。 AI Gold Sniper は、多層アルゴリズム フレームワークに基づいて設計された最新の GPT-4o モデル (OpenAI の GPT-4o) を XAU/USD 取引に適用し、非構造化データ処理とクロス マーケット分析を統合して、取引の決定を最適化します。 AI Gold Snip
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
エキスパート
ライブシグナルが10%増加するごとに、Zenoxの独占権を維持し、戦略を保護するために価格が引き上げられます。最終価格は2,999ドルとなります。 ライブシグナル IC Markets口座、証明としてライブパフォーマンスをあなた自身の目でお確かめください！ ユーザーマニュアルをダウンロード（英語） Zenoxは、トレンドを追跡し、16通貨ペアにリスクを分散する最先端のAIマルチペアスイングトレードロボットです。長年の開発努力により、強力な取引アルゴリズムが実現しました。 2000年から今日までの高品質なデータセットを使用しました。AIは最新の機械学習技術を用いてサーバー上でトレーニングされ、その後強化学習が行われました。このプロセスには数週間かかりましたが、結果は非常に印象的です。トレーニング期間は2000年から2020年までです。2020年から今日までのデータはOut Of Sampleです。複数年にわたるOut Of Sampleでこのレベルのパフォーマンスを達成できたことは異例です。これは、AIレイヤーが新しい市場状況に問題なく適応できることを証明しており、これは重要です。多
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (17)
エキスパート
XAUUSD のハイブリッドトレーディング戦略 – ニュースセンチメントと注文板の不均衡の組み合わせ この戦略は、あまり使われていないが非常に効果的な2つのトレーディング手法を組み合わせ、 XAUUSD（金） の 30分足チャート 専用に開発されたハイブリッドシステムです。 従来のエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）が事前定義されたインジケーターや基本的なチャートパターンに依存するのに対し、本システムはリアルタイムデータとコンテキストベースの分析を統合したインテリジェントなマーケットアクセスモデルに基づいています。 経済ニュースのリアルタイム・センチメント分析 （GPT-5 搭載） ティックデータを用いた注文板（DOM）の不均衡のシミュレーション この2つのコンポーネントの組み合わせにより、ファンダメンタルおよびミクロ構造の市場データの両方を取り入れ、正確なエントリーとイグジットのための堅固な基盤が構築されます。 購入後すぐにご連絡ください。セットファイルとマニュアルをお渡しいたします。 検証済みシグナル（ECN口座）— NTRon 2000 安定版 [機能と推奨事項] 取引対象 :
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (87)
エキスパート
Quantum King EA — あらゆるトレーダーのために洗練されたインテリジェントパワー IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 発売記念特別価格 ライブ信号:       ここをクリック MT4バージョン：   こちらをクリック クォンタムキングチャンネル:       ここをクリック ***Quantum King MT5 を購入すると、Quantum StarMan を無料で入手できます!*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください! 正確さと規律をもって取引を管理します。 Quantum King EA は、 構造化グリッドの強さと適応型マーチンゲールのインテリジェンスを 1 つのシームレスなシステムに統合します。M5 の AUDCAD 用に設計されており、安定した制御された成長を望む初心者とプロの両方のために構築されています。
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (11)
エキスパート
実際の取引口座でのライブシグナル:  デフォルト設定:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 MQL5 の Forex EA 取引チャンネル:  私のMQL5チャンネルに参加して、最新ニュースを入手してください。 MQL5には14,000人以上の会員がいる私のコミュニティ 。 10個中3個のみ、399ドルで販売中！ その後、価格は499ドルに値上げされます。 EAはご購入いただいたすべてのお客様の権利を守るため、数量限定での販売となります。 AI Gold Trading は、高度な GPT-4o モデルを活用して、XAU/USD 市場で洗練されたトレンド追従戦略を実行します。このシステムは、マルチタイムフレーム収束分析を採用し、ノイズ低減のためのウェーブレット変換と分数積分技術を組み合わせて、真のトレンド持続性を識別します。当社独自のアルゴリズムは、モメンタム クラスタリング分析とレジームスイッチング検出を統合し、市場のボラティリティ状態への動的な適応を可能にします。EA は、ベイズ確率モデルを使用して、利回り曲線のダイナミクス、実質
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
エキスパート
シンボル XAUUSD（ゴールド/米ドル） タイムフレーム（期間） H1-M15（任意） シングルポジショントレード対応 はい 最低入金額 500 USD （または他通貨の同等額） すべてのブローカーに対応 はい（2桁または3桁の価格表示、任意の通貨、シンボル名、GMT時間に対応） 事前設定なしで稼働可能 はい 機械学習に興味がある方は、こちらのチャンネルを購読してください: 購読する！ Mad Turtle プロジェクトの主な特徴: 本物の機械学習 このエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）は、GPTサイトや類似サービスに接続しません。 モデルはMT5に組み込まれたONNXライブラリを使用して展開されます。初回の起動時に、偽造不可能なシステムメッセージが表示されます。 CLICK 参照: ONNX（Open Neural Network Exchange）。 資金の安全性 プリロールオーバーやマイクロスキャルピング、統計的サンプルの少ない狭いレンジでの取引を使用しません。 グリッドやマーチンゲールなどの危険な戦略を使用しません。 また、長期間稼働し、1日で利益や資金をすべて失う
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.84 (83)
エキスパート
Aura Ultimate — ニューラル ネットワーク トレーディングの頂点、そして経済的自由への道。 Aura Ultimateは、Auraファミリーの新たな進化形であり、最先端のAIアーキテクチャ、市場適応型インテリジェンス、そしてリスク管理された精度を融合させた製品です。Aura Black EditionとAura Neuronの実績あるDNAを基盤に、さらに進化を遂げ、それぞれの強みを統合したマルチ戦略エコシステムへと融合させ、全く新しい予測ロジックレイヤーを導入しています。 非常に重要ですので、エキスパートをご購入後、プライベートメッセージをお送りください。必要な推奨事項をすべて記載した手順書をお送りします。 Next 15 copies available for 1000 $, next price $1250 Aura Ultimate アドバイザーを購入すると、 2 つの取引口座番号にリンクされた Vortex、Oracle、または Aura Bitcoin Hash アドバイザーの無料ライセンスを受け取ることができます。 プライベートメッセージで条件を尋ねて
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
エキスパート
ご紹介     Quantum Empire EA は 、有名な GBPUSD ペアの取引方法を変革する画期的な MQL5 エキスパート アドバイザーです。 13年以上の取引経験を持つ経験豊富なトレーダーのチームによって開発されました。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EAを購入すると、Quantum StarMan が無料で手に入る可能性があります！*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください 検証済み信号:   こちらをクリック MT4バージョン：   ここをクリック 量子EAチャネル:       ここをクリック 10 回購入するごとに価格が 50 ドル上がります。最終価格 1999 ドル 量子皇帝EA       EAは、1つの取引を5つの小さな取引に継続的に分割する独自の戦略を採用しています
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
エキスパート
長期的な成長。一貫性。回復力。 Pivot Killer EA は短期間で利益を得るためのシステムではありません。これは、 長期的かつ持続的に口座を成長させるために設計されたプロフェッショナル仕様の取引アルゴリズム です。 XAUUSD（ゴールド） 専用に開発された Pivot Killer は、長年の研究・テスト・開発の集大成です。その哲学はシンプルです。 「一貫性は運を凌駕する」 。このシステムは、市場サイクル、ボラティリティの変化、流動性の異なる環境でストレステストを受けており、短期的な結果を狙うのではなく、長期的に生き残ることを目的として設計されています。 長く生き残るための戦略。  グリッドなし。マーチンゲールなし。ナンピンなし。 100K Live account signal Small Live account signal 市場は進化し、ボラティリティは変化し、トレンドは常に移り変わります。Pivot Killer EA は、 本当の成長は投機ではなく生存から生まれる ことを理解しているトレーダーのために作られました。 停滞期があるのは正常であり、予想されることです
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
エキスパート
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.58 (26)
エキスパート
新たな前進 | AI 駆動の精密さが市場ロジックと融合 Argos Rage は、新しいレベルの自動売買を実現します。 DeepSeek AI システム を搭載し、リアルタイムで市場の動きを分析します。 Argos Fury の強みを引き継ぎつつ、この EA は異なる戦略ルートを採用しています：より高い柔軟性、幅広い市場解釈、そして強力な市場参加です。 Live Signal タイムフレーム: M30 レバレッジ:  最小 1:20 最低入金額:  $100 通貨ペア:  XAUUSD, EURUSD 対応ブローカー:  全て Argos Rageをご購入いただくと、 Argos Fury を無料でお受け取りいただけます。 ご購入後に私までご連絡ください。 Argos Rage は市場構造、リズム、圧力を評価し、確率が一致したときのみ取引を行います。 これにより、Argos Fury よりも多くの機会を得ながら、不確実な相場でも賢明な保護を維持します。 Argos Fury が明確な反転構造に焦点を当てるのに対し、 Argos Rage は取引範囲を広げます。 より多くのセッ
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
エキスパート
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (9)
エキスパート
概要 Golden Hen EA は、 XAUUSD 専用に設計されたエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）です。このEAは、異なる市場状況と時間枠（M5、M30、H2、H4、H6、H12）によってトリガーされる8つの独立した取引戦略を組み合わせて動作します。 EAはエントリーとフィルターを自動的に管理するように設計されています。EAのコアロジックは特定のシグナルの識別に焦点を当てています。Golden Hen EA は、 グリッド、マーチンゲール、またはナンピン手法を使用しません 。 EAによってオープンされたすべての取引は、事前定義された ストップロス（Stop Loss） と テイクプロフィット（Take Profit） を使用します。 ライブシグナル   |   お知らせチャンネル  | 設定ファイルのダウンロード 8つの戦略の概要 EAは、複数の時間枠にわたってXAUUSDチャートを同時に分析します： 戦略 1 (M30):   この戦略は、特定の弱気パターンの後に潜在的な強気反転シグナルを特定するために、最近のバーの特定のシーケンスを分析します。 戦略 2 (H4):   こ
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
エキスパート
プロップしっかり準備完了!   (   SETFILEをダウンロード ) WARNING : 現在の価格で残りわずかです！ 最終価格: 990ドル EA を 1 つ無料で入手 (2 取引アカウント用) -> 購入後に連絡してください Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal ゴールドリーパーへようこそ！ 非常に成功した Goldtrade Pro を基にして構築されたこの EA は、複数の時間枠で同時に実行できるように設計されており、取引頻度を非常に保守的なものから非常に不安定なものまで設定するオプションがあります。 EA は複数の確認アルゴリズムを使用して最適なエントリー価格を見つけ、内部で複数の戦略を実行して取引のリスクを分散します。 すべての取引にはストップロスとテイクプロフィットがありますが、リスクを最小限に抑え、各取引の可能性を最大化するために、トレーリングストップロスとトレーリングテイプロフィットも使用します。 このシステムは、重要なサポートとレ
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
エキスパート
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% オフ 24時間限定セールです。セールは11月29日に終了します。 この商品のセールは今回のみです。 Synaバージョン4のご紹介 - 世界初のエージェント型AI取引エコシステム Synaバージョン4をご紹介できることを嬉しく思います。 外国為替取引業界初の真のマルチEAエージェント調整システム です。この画期的なイノベーションにより、複数のエキスパートアドバイザーが、異なるMT5ターミナルとブローカー口座間で統一されたインテリジェンスネットワークとして動作することが可能になります - これは今まで小売外国為替取引に存在しなかった機能です。 SynaはAiQ、Mean Machine GPT、または複数のSyna自身とシームレスに連携し、EAが集合的知性を共有し、お互いの取引から学習し、ポートフォリオ全体で戦略を調整する協力的なエコシステムを作成します 。 バージョン3+のOpenAI、Anthropic、Gemini、X.ai（Grok）、Mistral、DeepSeek、Perplexity、およびOpenRouterの広範なモデルエコシス
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
エキスパート
PROP FIRM READY!  発売プロモーション: 現在の価格で入手できるコピーの数は極めて限られています! 最終価格: 990ドル 349ドルから：EAを1つ無料でお選びください！（最大2つの取引口座番号） 究極のコンボディール   ->   こちらをクリック 公開グループに参加する: ここをクリック   LIVE RESULTS 独立レビュー 「ORBマスター」へようこそ ： オープニングレンジブレイクアウトで優位に立つ ORB マスター EA は、現代のトレーダー向けに設計された、洗練された高性能のエキスパート アドバイザーであり、オープニング レンジ ブレイクアウト (ORB) 戦略の威力を発揮します。 ORB は、市場の勢いを早期に捉える能力により人気が急上昇しており、この EA はその実証済みのアプローチに対する私の個人的な見解を表しています。 ORBマスターがどのように成果を出すか ： ORBマスターは、米国と欧州の株式市場が開くとすぐに行動を開始し、SP500、US30（ダウジョーンズ）、NASDAQ、DAXの4つの主要指数の重要な開始範囲をターゲット
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
エキスパート
Aura Black Edition は、GOLD のみを取引するように設計された完全自動化 EA です。エキスパートは、2011 年から 2020 年の期間に XAUUSD で安定した結果を示しました。危険な資金管理方法は使用されていません。マーチンゲール、グリッド、スキャルプも使用されていません。あらゆるブローカーの条件に適しています。多層パーセプトロンでトレーニングされた EA ニューラル ネットワーク (MLP) は、フィードフォワード人工ニューラル ネットワーク (ANN) のクラスです。MLP という用語は、曖昧に使用され、フィードフォワード ANN に緩く使用される場合もあれば、複数のパーセプトロン層 (しきい値アクティベーション付き) で構成されるネットワークを厳密に指す場合もあります。多層パーセプトロンは、特に単一の隠し層がある場合、口語的に「バニラ」ニューラル ネットワークと呼ばれることがあります。MLP は、入力層、隠し層、出力層の少なくとも 3 つのノード層で構成されます。入力ノードを除き、各ノードは非線形アクティベーション関数を使用するニューロンです。MLP
Remstone
Remstone
5 (8)
エキスパート
Remstoneは、ありきたりなエキスパートアドバイザーではありません。 長年の研究と資産管理の成果を融合させたものです。 Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwin VHR   RemstoneX The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 2018年以来 、私の前職であるArmonia Capitalは、FCA規制下の資産運用会社であるDarwinexにシグナルARFを提供し、75万ドルを調達しました。1人のアドバイザーで4つの資産クラスをマスターしましょう！ 約束も、曲線フィッティングも、幻想もなし。ただ、豊富なライブ体験だけ。 Remstone の力を活用して成功しているトレーダーの成長コミュニティに参加しましょう。 Remstoneは、市場トレンドを活用するために設計された完全自動取引ソリューションです。高度なアルゴリズムを基盤とし、信頼性と成果を求めるトレーダーのために設計されています。 実証された精度でトレーディングの優位性を高めまし
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (29)
エキスパート
重要 ： このパッケージは、現在の価格で、非常に限られた数のみ販売されます。    価格はすぐに1499ドルになるだろう    100 以上の戦略が含まれており 、今後もさらに追加される予定です。 ボーナス : 999 ドル以上の価格の場合 --> 私の他の EA を  5 つ無料で選択できます! すべてのセットファイル 完全なセットアップと最適化ガイド ビデオガイド ライブシグナル レビュー（第三者） 究極のブレイクアウトシステムへようこそ！ 8 年をかけて丹念に開発された、洗練された独自のエキスパート アドバイザー (EA) である Ultimate Breakout System をご紹介します。 このシステムは、高く評価されているGold Reaper EAを含む、MQL5市場で最高のパフォーマンスを誇るいくつかのEAの基盤となっています。 7か月以上にわたって1位を維持したこのほか、Goldtrade Pro、Goldbot One、Indicement、Daytrade Proもランクインしました。 Ultimate Breakout System は単なる EA
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.2 (40)
エキスパート
AxonShift — 適応型実行ロジックを備えたアルゴリズム取引システム AxonShiftは、XAUUSD（ゴールド）のH1時間足での取引に特化して設計・最適化された自律型アルゴリズム取引システムです。本システムは、短期的な市場の動きと中期的なトレンドのインパルスを組み合わせた市場構造の理解に基づく、モジュール式のロジックアーキテクチャを採用しています。市場ノイズに過剰に反応することなく、定義された条件に基づく管理された取引サイクルを重視しています。 すべての取引は、内部フィルター、価格水準、ボラティリティの文脈に基づいたシナリオロジックによって開始されます。マーチンゲール、グリッド、ポジションのスケーリングといった手法は使用せず、市場の変動に対して明確かつ予測可能な動作を実現しています。 各取引には固定のストップロス（SL）およびテイクプロフィット（TP）レベルが設定されており、一貫性のあるリスク管理アプローチを確保しています。市場実行方式に対応したECN/STPブローカーでの運用に適しており、明確に定義された資本モデルでの展開が可能です。外部インジケーターやランダム要素に依存す
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
3.93 (41)
エキスパート
このプラットフォームで初公開｜市場を理解するEA このプラットフォームで初めて、Expert Advisor（EA）が Deep Seek の全機能を活用します。 Dynamic Reversal Zoning ストラテジーと組み合わせることで、市場の動きを「検出するだけでなく、理解する」システムが誕生しました。 ライブシグナル __________   セットアップ 時間足 ：H1 レバレッジ： 最低 1:30 入金額： 最低 $200 通貨ペア： XAUUSD ブローカー： すべて対応 Deep Seek とリバーサル戦略の組み合わせは新しく、だからこそ非常に魅力的です。新しいアプローチを探している方は、 このEAを見逃すべきではありません。これはこのプラットフォームで初の試みであり、自動売買の新たな方向性の始まりかもしれません。 固定されたパターンやセットアップに頼るのではなく、このEAは市場の変化を  リアルタイムで検知・理解し – そしてそれに応じて柔軟に対応します。  リバーサルゾーンと価格圧力の分析に焦点を当て、従来のツールよりもはるかに深く掘り下げます。 D
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.6 (10)
エキスパート
Autorithm AI 技術仕様  AUTORITHM は、MetaTrader 5向けに設計された高度なAI搭 Strategy Testerに関する重要なお知らせ: MetaTraderの技術的制限により、Strategy Tester環境ではインターネットアクセスが許可されていません。そのため、バックテスト中、EAはリアルタイムのAIデータではなく、固定された事前学習済みデータセットを使用します。 これは以下を意味します： • 異なるパラメータの組み合わせでもバックテスト結果が静的または同一に見える場合があります。 • ダイナミックで適応型のAI機能を活用するには、実運用が必要です。 このガイドに従って成功したインストールを行ってください。 [guide line]  
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (26)
エキスパート
Vortex - 未来への投資 Vortex Gold EAはメタトレーダープラットフォーム上で金（XAU/USD）を取引するために特別に作られたエキスパートアドバイザーです。独自の指標と作者の秘密のアルゴリズムを用いて構築されたこのEAは、金市場の有益な動きを捉えるように設計された包括的な取引戦略を採用しています。その戦略の主要な構成要素には、CCIやパラボリックインジケーターなどの古典的なインジケーターが含まれており、これらは理想的なエントリーポイントとエグジットポイントを正確に知らせるために連動します。Vortex Gold EAの核心は、高度なニューラルネットワークと機械学習テクノロジーです。これらのアルゴリズムは、過去のデータとリアルタイムのデータの両方を継続的に分析し、EAがより高い精度で進化する市場トレンドに適応し対応することを可能にします。ディープラーニングを活用することで、Vortex Gold EAはパターンを認識し、指標パラメーターを自動的に調整し、時間の経過とともにパフォーマンスを向上させます。Vortex Gold EAは、独自の指標、機械学習、適応可能な取
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (103)
エキスパート
みなさんこんにちは。自己紹介させてください。 私は、   Quantum EA ファミリーの最もエキサイティングでフレッシュなメンバー 、Quantum StarMan です。 私は、最大5つのダイナミックペア（   AUDUSD、EURAUD、EURUSD、GBPUSD、USDCAD） を扱う、完全自動化のマルチ通貨EAです。最高の精度と揺るぎない責任感を持って、あなたのトレードを次のレベルへと導きます。 肝心なのは、マーチンゲール戦略に頼らないことです。代わりに、最高のパフォーマンスを発揮するように設計された洗練されたグリッドシステムを活用しています。さらに、安心してご利用いただけるよう、口座のドローダウンが事前に設定した上限に達した場合、すべての取引を決済するオプションもご用意しています。 でも、それだけじゃないんです。ただ話すだけじゃないんです！ライブシグナルも配信しているので、私の動きをぜひご覧ください。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the insta
Ultimate Pulse
Clifton Creath
5 (2)
エキスパート
live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/021454d60f74dc01&nbsp ; Ultimate Pulse ***Launch price ends January 6th**** Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA ident
META i9
Meta Sophie Agapova
5 (4)
エキスパート
META i9 – 量子アダプティブ・トレーディングエンジン  -  技術リファレンス META i9 は、3 層アーキテクチャに基づく完全自律型のエキスパートアドバイザーです： Quantum-State Pattern Analysis (QSPA) 量子状態パターン分析 Neuro-Fractal Engine (NFE) ニューロ・フラクタルエンジン Self-Correcting Trade Memory (SCTM) 自己修正型トレードメモリ META i9 を購入すると META i7 を無料で入手できます！（このオファーは 1 週間のみの期間限定） META i7 は 2 つの協調ニューラルネットワークを使用していますが、 META i9 はさらに一歩進んでいます： ニューラルアーキテクチャは大幅に拡張・最適化され、より深いパターン認識および 1 秒あたりの意思決定回数の大幅増加を可能にします。 さらに META i9 は、マーケットフラクタル、価格サイクル、流動性フロー、隠れた市場力学をリアルタイムでモデル化し、高精度のトレード判断を生成します。 META i
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (39)
エキスパート
クォンタムバロンEA 石油が「黒い金」と呼ばれるのには理由があります。Quantum Baron EA を使用すれば、比類のない精度と信頼性で石油を活用できます。 M30 チャートの XTIUSD (原油) の高オクタン価の世界を支配するように設計された Quantum Baron は、レベルアップしてエリート精度で取引するための究極の武器です。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 割引   価格 。       10回購入するごとに価格が50ドルずつ上がります。最終価格は4999ドルです。 クォンタムバロンチャンネル:       ここをクリック ***Quantum Baron MT5 を購入すると、Quantum StarMan を無料で入手できます！*** 詳細については、プライベートでお問い合わせください。 私はグリッドEAです。あなたのトレ
Weltrix
Guilherme Jose Mattes
4.78 (9)
エキスパート
Weltrix – 究極のゴールド取引ソリューション (XAUUSD) PRICE $499 – LATER -> $1999 USD 重要：このセットファイルのみを使用してEAを稼働してください： DOWNLOAD  (UPDATE V1.4 - 23.11.2025)  6つの実証済み戦略。1つの強力なEA。安定したパフォーマンス。高い取引頻度。 このEAに含まれないもの: 長期の含みポジション グリッドシステム マーチンゲール 過度に最適化された戦略 操作されたバックテスト 6つの独立した実戦テスト済み戦略を組み合わせることで、 Weltrixは1日に平均約4回の取引 を実行し、あらゆる市場環境で口座をアクティブかつ生産的に保ちます。 さらに、取引頻度が高いため、 リベートプロバイダーを利用したキャッシュバック収益 を大きく生み出す優れたツールでもあります。（詳細が必要な場合はご連絡ください。） ライブシグナル近日公開予定！ 重要: AUTO_GMT を動作させるには → MT5ターミナルで "http : // worldtimeapi . org" （スペースを削除！）を「
Vega Bot
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (3)
エキスパート
重要なお知らせ： 現在の価格で購入できる数量には限りがあります。 価格はまもなく $1999.99 に引き上げられます。 Download Setfiles Detail Guide VEGA BOT – マルチ戦略・トレンドフォロー型EAの決定版 Vega BOT へようこそ。 本EAは、複数のプロフェッショナルなトレンドフォロー手法を一つの柔軟かつ高度にカスタマイズ可能なシステムに統合した強力なエキスパートアドバイザーです。 初心者トレーダーでも、アルゴリズム取引の経験者でも、Vega BOT を使えばプログラミング不要で自分だけのトレーディングモデルを構築・最適化できます。 マルチストラテジーエンジン – あらゆる市場に対応 Vega BOT は、多様な市場環境で安定して稼働し、以下の主要金融商品に対応しています： Forex（FX） Gold（ゴールド） Indices（株価指数） Crypto（暗号通貨） Standard、Raw、ECN、Pro、Cent 口座 複数時間軸によるコンファームでも、単一時間軸でも運用可能。 EAは様々な相場の特性やトレードスタイルにシームレ
作者のその他のプロダクト
QS Velocity AUDUSD
Lucas Leibl
エキスパート
QuantumScale Velocity AUD The QuantumScale Velocity AUD combines strictly validated momentum signals with reversal logic to execute high-probability entries on the AUDUSD M15 timeframe. Instead of relying solely on static targets, the algorithm utilizes a dynamic, volatility-based exit mechanism to close positions immediately when trend strength fades, ensuring realized gains are protected. Strategy Key Facts Primary Indicators: Awesome Oscillator (AO) for momentum direction, Relative Strength
QS YenSense Pro
Lucas Leibl
エキスパート
QS YenSense Pro The QuantumScale YenSense Pro is a Expert Advisor designed for the EURJPY currency pair on the M15 timeframe. It utilizes a sophisticated blend of momentum and volatility indicators including the MACD, Bulls Power, Bears Power, and ATR to identify high-probability trading opportunities. This EA is designed to capture short-to-medium-term price movements driven by shifts in market momentum, employing strict risk management with dynamic trailing stops and a defined decision-based
QS NorthStar USDCAD
Lucas Leibl
エキスパート
QS NorthStar USDCAD The QuantumScale NorthStar USDCAD ExpertAdvisor is a symbol-focused trading robot built specifically for USDCAD on the M15 timeframe. Unlike basic single-indicator bots, this EA utilizes a sophisticated  Composite Signal Scoring System . It aggregates data from momentum and market strength indicators to filter out market noise. It only executes trades when a convergence of factors confirms a high-probability setup, offering a robust approach to automated forex trading. Strate
QS Yen Pulse Scalper
Lucas Leibl
エキスパート
QS Yen Pulse Scalper The  QuantumScale Yen Pulse Scalper  is an intraday Expert Advisor for the  USDJPY  currency pair on the  M5 timeframe . It employs a sophisticated, indicator-based approach, focusing on  momentum reversal  to identify high-probability entry points. The strategy utilizes the  Williams' Percent Range (WPR)  to pinpoint overbought/oversold conditions, while dynamic exit logic, driven by  Average True Range (ATR)  and  Standard Deviation (StdDev) , ensures timely profit-taking
QS Band Edge Scalper
Lucas Leibl
エキスパート
QuantumScale Band Edge Scalper The QuantumScale Band Edge Scalper is a dedicated NZDUSD M5 Expert Advisor that combines dynamic envelope entries with Bollinger-band–based exits. The algorithm scans intraday price action for clean breaks through a volatility channel and converts those events into a weighted entry decision. Positions are then managed by a trend-sensitive exit engine that locks in moves when price pushes into statistically stretched zones. Strategy Key Facts Entry indicator framewo
QS Kiwi Confluence
Lucas Leibl
エキスパート
QS Kiwi Confluence The QuantumScale Kiwi Confluence , built for the NZDUSD Symbol runs on the H1 timeframe and combines momentum and trend-strength analytics into one disciplined trading engine. It uses a CCI-based signal to detect fresh directional pushes and an ADX-driven activity filter to trade only when the market shows meaningful movement. Exits are managed by an RSI-based logic that reacts to momentum slow-downs and reversals , supported by configurable stop loss, take profit and optional
フィルタ:
レビューなし
レビューに返信