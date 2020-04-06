QS NorthStar USDCAD

The QuantumScale NorthStar USDCAD ExpertAdvisor is a symbol-focused trading robot built specifically for USDCAD on the M15 timeframe. Unlike basic single-indicator bots, this EA utilizes a sophisticated Composite Signal Scoring System. It aggregates data from momentum and market strength indicators to filter out market noise. It only executes trades when a convergence of factors confirms a high-probability setup, offering a robust approach to automated forex trading.

Strategy Key Facts

Indicators: 

  • MACD Histogram: Used to identify momentum shifts and zero-line crossovers.
  • OsMA (Moving Average of Oscillator): Used for precise entry timing and trend direction confirmation.
  • Bears Power: Used to measure the strength of sellers/buyers against the trend.

Entry Logic: Sum of MACD action, Bears Power action and OSMA direction; if the resulting score is above/below the configured minimum, a buy or sell setup is allowed.

Exit Logic: Combination of OSMA-based exit signal and fixed SL/TP levels can rely solely on price-based protection or add the indicator-based exit layer.

Our quality commitment

The market is flooded with Expert Advisors that show over-optimized backtest curves but fail in long-term success.

Our focus is not a quick sale, but long-term, robust success. We develop algorithms based on real market principles, designed to adapt to an ever-changing market.

For this reason, we offer our EAs in a fair subscription model:

  • Long-term robustness over short-term hype: We design strategies to survive different market regimes rather than to look perfect in a single backtest.
  • Ongoing updates & maintenance: Active clients receive continuous updates and improvements, ensuring that the EA evolves with changing markets rather than becoming obsolete after a single version.
  • No High Upfront Costs: Instead of charging a high one-time fee, we provide our EAs through affordable subscription models, so traders are not overburdened upfront.

The goal is long-term client relationships with predictable and manageable costs – not one-off sales based on over-optimised backtests.

Strategy concept

The Philosophy: Convergence over Coincidence The core philosophy of this Expert Advisor is based on "Signal Confluence." Many trading bots fail because they react to a single indicator which can often produce false positives during choppy markets. The QS NorthStar USDCAD Bot solves this by treating individual indicators not as absolute triggers, but as "votes" in a weighted decision mechanism.

The Entry Mechanism: At the core of the entry logic is a decision score that aggregates information from three modules: a MACD histogram zero-crossing signal, a Bears Power threshold signal and an OSMA direction module. The MACD component monitors shifts around the zero line to detect changes in momentum. Bears Power measures the strength of sellers relative to a moving average, highlighting where downside pressure is accelerating or fading. The OSMA direction module tracks short-term impulse so trades are aligned with the prevailing push in the market. Each module contributes to an internal score. Only when the combined "Decision Value" of these indicators exceeds a strictly defined threshold does the EA execute a trade. This ensures that the bot enters the market only when momentum and trend strength are aligned.

The Exit Mechanism: Dynamic and Static Protection The exit strategy is twofold. Firstly, the bot employs a hard Take Profit and Stop Loss to define the risk-reward ratio clearly from the start. Secondly, it features an intelligent Technical Exit Logic. It monitors the OsMA indicator for specific threshold crossings that indicate a trend is dying out. If the market momentum fades before the Take Profit is hit, the EA can close the position early to secure floating profits or minimize drawdown, rather than hoping for a reversal.

Risk Management

Every aspect of our EAs is designed for capital preservation and risk control.

  • Fixed Stop Loss: Every single trade is immediately secured with a fixed Stop Loss upon entry to limit downside risk.
  • No Martingale: The EA never increases the lot size after a loss. Your risk per trade is always constant.
  • No Grid: The EA does not open dangerous "ladders" of positions at fixed intervals.
  • Trailing stop: An integrated fixed trailing stop mechanism allows the bot to reduce risk to zero (Break Even) and capture extended trend runs.
  • Position Limiting: Built-in logic to restrict the MaxNumberOpenPositions to prevent over-leveraging in a single direction.

Setup Guide & Recommendations

  • Symbol: USDCAD
  • Timeframe: M15
  • Account Type: ECN / Raw Spread (low spreads & fast execution are crucial).
  • Minimum Capital: € 50 (trading volume: 0,01 lot; with leverage of 1:500; if leverage is lower: increase capital accordingly)

Recommended Brokers:

Our best test results were achieved with:

About Us

QuantumScale is a Fintech company based in Munich, Germany. We specialize in the development of quantitative, algorithmic trading systems. Our mission is to create robust, transparent, and long-term successful trading solutions for private and professional traders.

Disclaimer

All backtest results and performance data shown for this Expert Advisor are based on historical data. They do not guarantee or predict any future performance. Trading results can differ from backtests due to factors such as specific conditions to your broker and account type.

 


