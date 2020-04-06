PropMaster MT4

PropMaster - Straddle Strategy Expert Advisor

Overview

PropMaster is a professional Expert Advisor designed specifically for PropFirm challenge evaluations. It implements a straddle strategy that places pending Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders at a calculated distance from current price, capturing momentum moves in either direction.

Key Features

Auto-Detection System
The EA automatically detects the instrument type and adjusts all trading parameters accordingly. Whether you trade indices, forex pairs, metals, or oil - PropMaster configures itself for optimal performance.

Hidden Stop Loss Protection
Instead of placing visible stop loss orders that can be targeted, PropMaster uses an equity-based drawdown protection system. When your account drawdown reaches the specified percentage, all positions are closed automatically.

Intelligent Trailing Stop
Once a position reaches the activation threshold, the trailing stop engages to lock in profits. The trailing distance and step size are automatically calibrated based on the instrument volatility.

Automatic Opposite Order Deletion
When one pending order is triggered, the EA automatically deletes the opposite pending order to prevent unnecessary exposure.

Daily Reset System
All pending orders are cleared at the start of each new trading day. The EA places fresh orders during the specified time window, ensuring alignment with your preferred trading session.

Real-Time Dashboard
A clean on-chart dashboard displays current status, daily profit/loss, open trade profit, drawdown percentage, and order counts. The dashboard is automatically disabled during backtesting to prevent log file issues.

Supported Instruments

  • US30 / DJ30 / Dow Jones
  • NAS100 / USTEC / US100
  • SPX500 / US500
  • DAX / GER40 / DE30
  • XAUUSD / Gold
  • XAGUSD / Silver
  • Oil / WTI / Brent
  • All major forex pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, etc.)
  • All minor and cross currency pairs

How It Works

  1. At the specified start time, PropMaster calculates the gap distance based on instrument type
  2. A Buy Stop order is placed above current Ask price
  3. A Sell Stop order is placed below current Bid price
  4. When price triggers one order, the opposite pending order is deleted
  5. Trailing stop activates once profit reaches the activation threshold
  6. Position is managed until trailing stop is hit or drawdown protection triggers

Input Parameters

Time Settings

  • Start Hour, Minute, Second - When to place pending orders
  • End Hour, Minute, Second - Window close time for order placement

Trade Settings

  • Lot Size - Trading volume (maximum 5.0 lots)
  • Auto-Detect - Enable automatic instrument detection
  • Manual Gap Points - Override automatic gap calculation

Risk Management

  • Max Drawdown Percent - Hidden stop loss trigger level
  • Use Trailing Stop - Enable or disable trailing
  • Manual Trail Points - Override automatic trail distance
  • Manual Trail Step - Override automatic trail step

Dashboard

  • Show Dashboard - Toggle dashboard visibility
  • Dashboard Color - Text color customization
  • Dashboard Background - Background color customization
  • Dashboard Position - X and Y coordinates

General

  • Magic Number - Unique identifier for EA trades
  • Delete Opposite Pending - Auto-delete opposite order on fill

Recommended Settings for PropFirm Challenges

For a 100K PropFirm account with 5% max daily drawdown and 10% max total drawdown:

  • Lot Size: 0.5 to 1.0 (depending on instrument)
  • Max Drawdown Percent: 1.5 to 2.0
  • Use Trailing Stop: Enabled
  • Auto-Detect: Enabled

Important Notes

  1. This EA is designed for PropFirm challenges where capturing a single strong move can achieve the profit target

  2. The straddle strategy works best during high-volatility sessions such as US market open or major news events

  3. Set the time window to match your preferred trading session (default is set for US session)

  4. Always test on a demo account before using on funded accounts

  5. The EA includes automatic margin checking and will skip trading if insufficient funds are available

  6. During backtesting, the dashboard is disabled and logging is minimized to prevent large log files

Technical Specifications

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Account Type: Netting and Hedging supported
  • Minimum Deposit: Depends on instrument and lot size
  • Leverage: 1:100 or higher recommended
  • Timeframe: Any (EA uses time-based entry, not chart-based)

Developer

Developed by Sapplanta

For support, feature requests, or custom modifications, please contact through the MQL5 website.

Disclaimer

Trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. This Expert Advisor is a tool to assist trading decisions and does not guarantee profits. Always use proper risk management and never trade with funds you cannot afford to lose.


おすすめのプロダクト
UniTradeXpert
Tsz Fung Wong
エキスパート
UniTradeXpertをご紹介します：あなたの究極の外国為替プログラム！ UniTradeXpertの非凡な潜在力を明らかにする、洗練されたエキスパートアドバイザーで、外国為替取引の体験を向上させることを目的としています。ほぼ7年にわたる包括的なデータ分析のサポートにより、このEAは99.9%の驚異的な正確さで競争の激しい市場で決定的な優位性を提供します。 UniTradeXpertの優れた点は、AUDCAD通貨ペアの1時間のタイムフレームでの振動取引に焦点を当てていることです。このプロフェッショナルなアプローチは、市場の振動の本質を捉えることで、最大の効率と収益性を確保します。 UniTradeXpertはリスク管理に注力し、堅固なストップロスメカニズムを組み込んでおり、市場の変動中に資本を保護し、安心感を提供します。この戦略的アプローチにより、マーチンゲールのような高リスクな戦略を採用することなく、長期的な成功を確保します。 UniTradeXpertの真の特長は、ユーザーセントリックなアプローチにあります。3つの推奨される資金管理戦略を慎重に組み込み、視覚的に魅力的なグラフィ
Oceania Algo
Armin Heshmat
5 (1)
エキスパート
Important note :  To enable your news filter, please connect this link to your terminal Otherwise the news will not work. please  go to terminl MT4  :  Tools => Options  => Expert Advisor  => tick Allow web request for listed URL  => please paste URL WEB link here (  URL WEB request NEWS LINK :   http://nfs.faireconomy.media/ff_calendar_thisweek.xml    )  if you have any problem , pls contact me anytime  The indicators used in this expert have nothing to do with the standard indicators in th
FixatorEF
Andriy Sydoruk
エキスパート
The FixatorEF expert system works with ticks, on any type of account, both netting and hedging. For the internal algorithm, the elementary unit of analysis is a tick, not a bar. Works with 5-digit quotes. Requotes are critical; you need a broker with minimal execution delays. Settings Magic - Sets the magic number. Lot - Sets the lot size for entering the market (priority is higher than that of the Risk field). Risk - Calculates a lot depending on the deposit. Spread - Limits the spread (at wh
Intuition AlgsBot
Vitalii Zakharuk
エキスパート
Product Description: Intuition Bot – Your Reliable Partner in the World of Forex Trading Intuition Bot is an advanced expert system designed to optimize the trading process in the Forex market. This bot allows traders of all experience levels to efficiently manage their trading strategies without excessive focus on profit prediction. With its enhanced internal architecture, Intuition Bot can operate with a wide range of currency pairs, ensuring flexibility and adaptability in various market cond
Golden Scalper PRO
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
3.83 (12)
エキスパート
Golden Scalper PRO：私たちのテクノロジーがあなたのために働きます！ マニュアルと設定ファイル：購入後にご連絡いただければ、完全なマニュアルと設定ファイルをお渡しします。 価格：販売ライセンスが増えるごとに価格は上がります。 残りライセンス数：3 ゴールド取引は非常に高いボラティリティとリスクが伴うため、金融市場の中でも最も難しい分野の一つです。 Golden Scalper PRO は、この課題を克服するために設計されています。高度なテクノロジーと効果的な戦略を組み合わせ、利益を最大化します。初心者からプロのトレーダーまで、安全かつ安定した取引をサポートします。 Golden Scalper は、適応型インテリジェントシステム、マルチタイムフレーム分析、自動ロット調整、高度なリスク管理を搭載し、市場の変化に迅速に対応し、常に資金を守ります。 取引銘柄 XAUUSD（ゴールド） 時間足 M5 最低入金額 500 USD 対応ブローカー 全てのブローカー 口座タイプ 全て（低スプレッド口座推奨） レバレッジ 1:500以上推奨 VPS 推奨（必須ではない） 取引銘柄
Onrex IV Premium
Lee Teik Hong
エキスパート
Expert Advisor The Onrex IV Premium uses intraday breakout with RSI levels to execute trade. Positions are opened in accordance with the chosen risk and capital management regime: lot size corresponding to account balance and fixed lot. It's a trading tool that be used to enhance your manual trading skill and Auto-Trading Expert Advisor also. Don't worry if your trades goes in the wrong direction, ONREX IV will take over and try to manage and control your risk management. ONREX IV offers a tra
LayerStop
Norhisham Mohd Rudin
エキスパート
LayerStop EA only performs an action open pending order BUYSTOP or SELLSTOP, thus only monitor the trailing stoploss. No specific conditions are used to open pending order. Pending order BUYSTOP or SELLSTOP will generated immediately after an Expert Advisor is attach in the chart. Suitable for News High Impact. If you already attach LayerStop EA in the chart, and want LayerStop EA performs new one an action open pending order BUYSTOP or SELLSTOP, you need to remove LayerStop EA from chart a
Fox Scalper
Yaseen Al Hashem
5 (1)
エキスパート
This is a scalper EA based on ZigZag and Moving Average indicators that used martingale strategy for trading. You have full risk management This EA does many trades per day as its method is clear The EA can work with any brokers: STP/ECN The EA can work with any pairs (recommended GBPUSD) The EA can work with any timeframes Inputs Risk – choose your risk between high and low Pip set – d istance between two orders Take Profits - m odify take profit as pips Stop loss - m odify stop loss as pips M
Arman Flying EA X3
Samir Arman
エキスパート
Hello all The expert works by hanging pending deals moving with the price when activating a transaction It closes on the stop loss or on a profit from the pursuit of profit Work on low spread currency pairs Like dollar yen currency The work is done with the same settings as the expert, or it can be modified as the user likes Work on a timing of 15M or more as the user likes parameters: Transaction_Movement : Movement =true  . no Movement=false . Lot1: Manual Lot Size Auto_Lot: Set true to auto
MagicSignals EA
Ola Said Abd Elghafar
エキスパート
MagicSignals EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor . It uses smart algorithms to open any trade.Also this system come with very smart Money Management code and not like other Expert Advisor with this ea you will cant use fixed lot to trade. You must use the very smart Money Management system inside this ea to open any trade, you will need only to put your risk and the system will do all other job for you. And if you put zero in the risk setting the system will open the small lot that can make t
King Box Thor
Nguyen Cong Hoan
エキスパート
The product has a great combination of pending orders and trends to help investors manage capital effectively. The bot does not have a martingale, so it is always safe of capital. Run the D1 timeframe pairs. The main parameters can be installed: Lot -  Startot . Auto-Grid   -    ON/OFF AutoLot  - ON/OFF TP - Takeprofit   -pips. SL - StopLoss  - Pips. Magic -  Number magic. TralllingStop  - ON/OFF Comment  - KING Tralling - pips
Investmen Guru 4
Vitalii Zakharuk
エキスパート
Forex Bot Investment Guru Description: Highly Efficient Trading Tool Introduction Among the many tools for trading on the foreign exchange market, the   Investment Guru   forex bot stands out with its advanced internal architecture and unique operating mechanics. Its main goal is to provide traders with the ability to maximize market volatility without promising profits but with a clear structure that encourages purchasing. Operating Principle Investment Guru   employs trend trading methods, all
Ophiuchus Paid Version
Limitless Trading Enterprise
4.33 (9)
エキスパート
Ophiuchus is the 13th zodiac and it is also the name for this EA as   13   is the key elements for this trading strategy. Trading Strategy The following are the main characteristic of this EA. Martingale based strategy. Only open more trades when it is on the right direction. earn small profit for each trades but a lot of volume everyday. Profit from the volatility of the market. Tested and Proved to be able to profit on EURUSD trading with M1 timeframe. Back Test Result Back test result are a
Ichimoku AI
Thomas Bradley Butler
エキスパート
OPTMIZE EA BEFORE BACKTEST AND USE. Ichimoku AI trades  Ichimoku and ATR.  It was built using machine learning on EUR/USD 1 hour charts and is set up for trading but I recommend optimizing to find out best parameters.  It has smart money management built in to reduce loss and manage risk.  It scales and trade the percentage of balance.  Other assets and time frames can be used if optimization is found. 1 hour time frames are recommended 
DCC pro v2
Steve Zoeger
エキスパート
DCC pro Guys remember Longterm success ====================================== The Robot is based on 4 Indicators to catch profitable trades. ========================================== This Robot is fully automated and has been created for everyone. The Robot works also on cent accounts. =============================================================================================== =>  works on all Time Frames from 1Minute to 1Day => On the lower Frames there are too many small trades but its u
The Arrow Scalper
Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
1 (2)
エキスパート
Dear Friend..  I share with you this simple Expert Adviser .. it is full automatic  this Expert Adviser following the trend of the pair you install on or any stocks or indices , it is works like that: - when the trend on H4 chart show a start of up trend the expert will wait till the 15M & 1H charts show an up trend the EA will open a buy order directly , and do the same for down trend and open a sell order the buy or sell  order lot size and take profit and stop loss will measured manually  by
FREE
Yolo EA
Yohanes Raymond Budiono
エキスパート
Only 7 copies of the EA left at $ 150 ! Next price --> $ 320 Yolo EA is an automated trading system that adapating itself on whatever the market conditions are. It can follow strong trend / counter trend / neutral. Recommended currency pairs:   GBPUSD Recommended timeframe:   M15 Recommended session:  London Session (10.00-18.00 GMT+2) Backtest (2020.06.04 - 2022.04.19) results showing that it can grow $1,423 account into $2,423 with maximal drawdown 12.33% only. Notes: Can be used for any b
ImpulsWD
Mikhail Voropaev
1 (1)
エキスパート
- Super promotion: 10 copies for $ 119!!! (6 copies left) - Next price: $ 150 The Expert Advisor works optimally exclusively on the USDJPY currency pair! Monitoring the account of the advisor with the SET1 parameters, risk 5% Monitoring the account of the Expert Advisor with SET2 parameters, risk 10% Files with parameters for USDJPY: SET1 SET2 You can select parameters for EURUSD and GBPUSD. The Expert Advisor does not use additional indicators to enter a trade. Trading is based on the breakou
Praetor EA
Sergei Ozerov
エキスパート
Praetor EA   PRAETOR   is a moderately secure trading system based on a clustering model of trading patterns. It consists of many simple functions and has many parameters that allow you to memorize various market situations and interpret them correctly. The advisor opens one deal in a certain direction and places       Stop Loss       and       Take Profit   , and when a certain profit is reached, the advisor uses       Trailing Stop   . The signals of the model are based on such indicators as:
Aegis Vortex US30 EA
Andreas Smigadis
エキスパート
Overview Aegis Vortex US30 EA is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed for US30-type index symbols (broker naming may vary, e.g., US30/DJ30/USA30). It is intended for M5 charts and uses a rule-based approach that targets mean-reversion behavior near volatility extremes. Entries are placed using pending stop orders and are filtered by regime/confirmation conditions to reduce activity when criteria are not aligned. The EA includes fixed SL/TP and an ATR-based staged trailing option
Liberty EA
Maksim Shmyrev
2 (1)
エキスパート
This is a portfolio night scalper working on EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, USDJPY, USDMXN and USDSGD. Timeframe - M15. Parameters Orders_Comment - comment to orders opened by the EA. Lot_Size - fixed lot size if Auto_MM = 0. Auto_MM - percent of equity to be used in trading. If Auto_MM = 0, it will use a fixed lot. Magic_Number - unique number of orders (set different values for each trading symbol). Start_Time  - the EA's operation start hour (default is 00.00; we do not recommend changing t
AutoSLTP for ScalpersMT4
Aaron Nii Amartey Donkor
エキスパート
SLTPauto Expert Advisor SL$TPauto automatically manages Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels for all trades on a specific symbol. This Expert Advisor scans whatever chart it's placed on and works based on that chart's symbol, functioning independently across multiple charts simultaneously. Key Features: Automatically places Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) for all open trades on the current chart symbol Applies the same Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) settings to any new trades as
ToTheMoon MT4
Daniel Moraes Da Silva
5 (1)
エキスパート
ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
NebulaTrade Genesis MT4
Nick Schueder
エキスパート
IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. NebulaTrade Genesis MT4 is a powerful Expert Advisor (EA) engineered for precise US30 trading during New York market hours.   Designed for both   Prop Firm Challenges and Personal Accounts , it executes   1-4 high-quality trades per day , ensuring   low drawdowns and strategic risk management . Unlike many EAs that rely on   Martingale, Grid, or Hedging , NebulaTrade Gen
Candlestick Patterns Trade Custom
Denis Luchinkin
エキスパート
Candlestick Patterns Trade Custom is an Expert Advisor for trading candlestick patterns. The considerable advantages of the EA It allows the user to configure the signal of each pattern, it is recommended to configure the EA in accordance with the analysis results of the Candlestick Patterns Analytics indicator; It does not use Martingale; Contains the integrated Candlestick Patterns Custom indicator. Description of Input Parameters Each candlestick pattern has a drop-down menu with the option
Session Trading EA
Muhammad Nouman
エキスパート
Session Trading EA s an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading GBPUSD. The operation is based on opening orders in between  London and New York session because this is the time when market get volatile and we can get good risk to reward ratio , thus the EA works according to the "Trend Follow" strategy,    SETTINGS Pair - GBPUSD. Timeframe- H1. Lots- Use 0.01 for $250. Session trade Hour - 12  (if backrest result not profitable its mean your server time is different so you need to per
StepperNewVision
Evgenii Matveev
エキスパート
Stepper new vision New grid advisor with martingale and reverse orders. Orders with a paired reverse order are trailing until the specified profit is reached. The TP line is also trailed for maximum possible profit. In case of a drawdown, the mechanism for decreasing the lot of "drained" orders is activated. New orders are opened by an oscillator signal and filtered by a trend indicator. When building the grid, the martingale principle is used with a constant rate of change in the lot. Warning!
Cat Robot V9
Aekkachai Bunrot
エキスパート
Hello, Trader. This is the latest version of Expert EA Version 9. We called "EA SIGCAT". The EA works only on EURUSD (EU) pair. There is stable takeprofit (TP). The EA is very simple to use. It has already been optimized for you, so you don't need to do it. You simply set EA on the chart. App works 24/5.  EA has extremely basic settings. It is simple enough for beginners. Minimal Deposit - 500$. with Timeframe 1 H. This EA's operation is based on indicators and patterns of price movement. Sp
Imperator EA
Sergei Ozerov
エキスパート
Imperator EA   Imperator は、取引パターンのクラスタリングモデルに基づく適度に安全な取引システムです。それは多くの単純な機能で構成されており、さまざまな市場の状況を記憶し、それらを正しく解釈することを可能にする多くのパラメーターを備えています。 EAは、特定の方向に1つの取引を開始し、 ストップロス と テイクプロフィット を設定し、特定の利益に達すると、EAは トレーリングストップを 使用します。 モデルの信号は、次のような指標に基づいています。 MACD RSI 価格アクション ATR CCI EAは、順序グリッドと平均化を使用しません。収益性の高いトランザクションの大部分が連続して発生すると、システムを使用して以前の損失を補うことができます。将来の作業をより安定させるために、市場データの関連性の優先順位に関する著者の方法論が使用されました。現在は関連性が低いため、遠い過去のトランザクションは少なくなっています。 IMPERATORアドバイザー は、   PRETOR や LEGATUS とは異なり、   6つの 通貨ペアを同時に処理できます。 EURU
SMC Range Breakout EA MT4
Carl Alexander Lundin
エキスパート
スマート マネー コンセプトの驚くべき可能性を活用するためのゲートウェイである SMC レンジ ブレイクアウト EA をご紹介します。不確実性に別れを告げ、トレーディングを新たな高みに引き上げるデータドリブンのアプローチを取り入れましょう。 多彩なタイムフレームで GBP/JPY でテスト: 主に GBP/JPY ペアで広範なテストが実施され、レンジ ブレイクアウト EA はさまざまなタイムフレームで良好なパフォーマンスを示しました。焦点は 1 時間の観点にありますが、トレーダーはさまざまな資産や時間枠でシステムの可能性を探ることをお勧めします。 メタトレーダー 4、リンク 通貨ペア: GBPJPY 時間枠: M5/M15/H1/H4 最低入金額 : €50 - €€ アカウントの種類: ECN、Raw、またはスプレッドが非常に低い Razor。 ブローカー : 私は IC マーケットを利用しています。ただし、スプレッドが最も低いブローカーであればどこでも 重要: 最良の結果を得るには、低スプレッドアカウントを使用することが非常に重要です。 口座タイプ: ヘッジ すべての取
このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (172)
エキスパート
ご紹介     Quantum Empire EA は 、有名な GBPUSD ペアの取引方法を変革する画期的な MQL5 エキスパート アドバイザーです。 13年以上の取引経験を持つ経験豊富なトレーダーのチームによって開発されました。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EAを購入すると、Quantum StarMan が無料で手に入る可能性があります！*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください 検証済み信号:   こちらをクリック MT5バージョン：  ここをクリック 量子EAチャネル:       ここをクリック 10 回購入するごとに価格が 50 ドル上がります。最終価格 1999 ドル 量子皇帝EA       EAは、1つの取引を5つの小さな取引に継続的に分割する独自の戦略を採用していま
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (16)
エキスパート
Vortex - 未来への投資 Vortex Gold EAはメタトレーダープラットフォーム上で金（XAU/USD）を取引するために特別に作られたエキスパートアドバイザーです。独自の指標と作者の秘密のアルゴリズムを用いて構築されたこのEAは、金市場の有益な動きを捉えるように設計された包括的な取引戦略を採用しています。その戦略の主要な構成要素には、CCIやパラボリックインジケーターなどの古典的なインジケーターが含まれており、これらは理想的なエントリーポイントとエグジットポイントを正確に知らせるために連動します。Vortex Gold EAの核心は、高度なニューラルネットワークと機械学習テクノロジーです。これらのアルゴリズムは、過去のデータとリアルタイムのデータの両方を継続的に分析し、EAがより高い精度で進化する市場トレンドに適応し対応することを可能にします。ディープラーニングを活用することで、Vortex Gold EAはパターンを認識し、指標パラメーターを自動的に調整し、時間の経過とともにパフォーマンスを向上させます。Vortex Gold EAは、独自の指標、機械学習、適応可能な取
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
エキスパート
Aura Black Edition は、GOLD のみを取引するように設計された完全自動化 EA です。エキスパートは、2011 年から 2020 年の期間に XAUUSD で安定した結果を示しました。危険な資金管理方法は使用されていません。マーチンゲール、グリッド、スキャルプも使用されていません。あらゆるブローカーの条件に適しています。多層パーセプトロンでトレーニングされた EA ニューラル ネットワーク (MLP) は、フィードフォワード人工ニューラル ネットワーク (ANN) のクラスです。MLP という用語は、曖昧に使用され、フィードフォワード ANN に緩く使用される場合もあれば、複数のパーセプトロン層 (しきい値アクティベーション付き) で構成されるネットワークを厳密に指す場合もあります。多層パーセプトロンは、特に単一の隠し層がある場合、口語的に「バニラ」ニューラル ネットワークと呼ばれることがあります。MLP は、入力層、隠し層、出力層の少なくとも 3 つのノード層で構成されます。入力ノードを除き、各ノードは非線形アクティベーション関数を使用するニューロンです。MLP
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.6 (10)
エキスパート
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
エキスパート
Quantum King EA — あらゆるトレーダーのために洗練されたインテリジェントパワー IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 発売記念特別価格 ライブ信号:       ここをクリック MT5バージョン：   こちらをクリック クォンタムキングチャンネル:       ここをクリック ***Quantum King MT4 を購入すると、Quantum StarMan を無料で入手できます!*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください! ルール   正確さと規律をもって取引を行ってください。 クォンタムキング EA     構造化グリッドの強さと適応型マーチンゲールのインテリジェンスを 1 つのシームレスなシステムに統合しました。M5 上の AUDCAD 用に設計されており、安定した制御された成長を望む初心者とプロフェッショナルの両
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.58 (12)
エキスパート
Aura Neuron は、Aura シリーズのトレーディング システムを引き継ぐ独特のエキスパート アドバイザーです。高度なニューラル ネットワークと最先端のクラシック トレーディング戦略を活用することで、Aura Neuron は優れた潜在的パフォーマンスを備えた革新的なアプローチを提供します。完全に自動化されたこのエキスパート アドバイザーは XAUUSD (GOLD) などの通貨ペアを取引するように設計されています。1999 年から 2023 年まで、これらのペアで一貫した安定性が実証されています。このシステムは、マーチンゲール、グリッド、スキャルピングなどの危険な資金管理手法を回避しているため、あらゆるブローカーの条件に適しています。Aura Neuron は、多層パーセプトロン (MLP) ニューラル ネットワークを搭載しており、これを利用して市場のトレンドと動きを予測します。MLP はフィードフォワード人工ニューラル ネットワーク (ANN) の一種で、特に単一の隠し層で構成されている場合は「バニラ」ニューラル ネットワークと呼ばれることがよくあります。MLP には、入力
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.29 (28)
エキスパート
Goldex AI：今日の成功は明日の果実となる 期間限定の超割引！ 値上げ前の最後の2枚が299USドル。 ライブシグナル > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI 高リスクセット マニュアルと設定ファイル：マニュアルと設定ファイルを受け取るには、購入後にご連絡ください。 価格： 開始価格は899ドルで、10回販売されるごとに199ドル上がります。 コピー可能数：2 Goldex AI - ニューラルネットワーク、トレンド、プライスアクションを備えた高度なトレーディングロボット。 Goldex AIは、金のサポートとレジスタンスをブレイクするプライスアクションを利用する高性能取引ロボットで、市場のニューヨークセッションの動きを最大限に利用することで、可能な限り高い利益を得ることができます。 このロボットは、インテリジェント・リカバリーと呼ばれる戦略を持っており、損失が発生した後、その可能性のある損失を短期間で回復するために、より大きなロットをオープンします。 Goldex AIにはスマート・ニュース・フィルターが内蔵されており、中程度のインパクトのニュースがない
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.83 (29)
エキスパート
ChatGPT TurboによるAI駆動テクノロジー Infinity EA は、GBPUSD および XAUUSD 向けに設計された高度な取引エキスパート アドバイザーです。安全性、一貫したリターン、無限の収益性に重点を置いています。マーチンゲールやグリッド取引などの高リスク戦略に依存する他の多くの EA とは異なり、Infinity EA は、機械学習に組み込まれたニューラル ネットワーク、ChatGPT の最新バージョンによって提供されるデータ分析 AI ベースのテクノロジーに基づく、規律ある収益性の高いスキャルピング戦略を採用し、全体的な取引体験を卓越したものにします。 6,000 人を超えるメンバーが参加する MQL5 コミュニティ に参加して、他のトレーダーとつながりましょう。最新の製品アップデート、ヒント、独占コンテンツを常に入手しましょう。 MT5バージョン Infinity EAの設定方法 特徴 Infinity EA は AI 主導のスキャルピング戦略を活用します。 EA はリアルタイムのデータ分析のために ChatGPT-4 Turbo と統合されています。 I
Blox
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
5 (2)
エキスパート
2025年を代表する最強クラスの自動売買戦略の一つ 私たちは、2025年における最も強力な裁量トレード戦略の一つを、 TMA（トライアングル移動平均）とCGロジック に基づいた **完全自動化エキスパートアドバイザー（EA）**へと変換しました。 本EAは、 高精度なエントリー、スマートな指値注文、厳格なリスク管理 を目的として設計されており、 **すべてのFX通貨ペアおよびゴールド（XAUUSD）**に対応しています。 最適なパフォーマンスを得るため、 スプレッドが10ポイント未満のECN口座 での使用を推奨します。 これにより、正確な注文執行と最小限のスリッページが実現されます。 チャートに適用し、リスクに応じて設定を調整するだけで、 プロレベルの自動売買を体験できます。  主な特徴 **全てのFX通貨ペアおよびゴールド（XAUUSD）**に対応 5 min   SET FILE 指値注文（Buy Stop / Sell Stop）による取引戦略 価格に追従するスマートな指値注文管理 逆張り（リバース）モード対応 自動ロット管理（Auto Lot）搭載 時間フィルターおよび移動平均
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
エキスパート
超最適化バージョン – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 （MT4バージョン）は、これまでで最も強力で、安定性が高く、洗練されたリリースです。 HFTは高頻度スキャルピングEAであり、ゴールド（XAUUSD）のM1タイムフレームのみで取引を行います。毎日多数の取引を実行し、 非常に現実的なロットサイズ でスキャルピング戦略を実現します。そのため、専用のスキャルピング口座（RAWまたはECN）が必要です。 ICMarkets のRAW口座が特に推奨されており、低スプレッドかつ他社よりもスリッページが少ないのが特長です。 安定したインターネット接続またはVPSが必要です。 ご注意ください：ターミナルが停止すると、 FAST M1 は口座の制御を失います 。 公式チャンネル:  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/binaryforexea 主な改善点 エントリーロジックの改善 EAは主要トレンド方向のみでエントリーします。逆張りは一切行いません。 勝率の向上 内部ロジックが調整され、トレードの成功率が上昇しました。 口
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
エキスパート
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Javier Gold Scalper V2
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
5 (2)
エキスパート
Javier Gold Scalper：あなたのそばにある最先端テクノロジー！ マニュアルと設定ファイル：購入後にご連絡いただければ、マニュアルと設定ファイルをお渡しします 価格：販売されたライセンス数に応じて価格が上がります 残りのコピー数：5 金は金融市場でもっともボラティリティの高い資産の一つであり、取引には高度な正確性、慎重な分析、そして非常に効果的なリスク管理が必要です。 Javier Gold Scalper は、これらの柱を統合するために開発された強力で洗練されたシステムであり、金市場での取引を最適化することを目的としています。最先端のテクノロジーと高度な戦略を駆使して、Golden Scalperは初心者からプロのトレーダーまで対応し、このダイナミックな市場における課題を安全に乗り越え、チャンスを活かすサポートをします。Golden Scalperを使えば、金の特性に対応した信頼性の高いツールを手に入れることができます。 シンボル XAUUSD（金） 時間足 M30 PropFirm 対応済み 資金 最低 $1000 ブローカー どのブローカーでも可 口座タイプ ど
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.35 (85)
エキスパート
Expert Advisor は、不採算ポジションを回復するために設計されたシステムです。 著者のアルゴリズムは、負けポジションをロックし、それを多くの別々の部分に分割し、それぞれを別々に決済します。簡単なセットアップ、ドローダウンの場合のローンチ遅延、ロック、他の Expert Advisor の無効化、トレンド フィルタリングによる平均化、負けポジションの部分決済が 1 つのツールに組み込まれています。 グループ全体でのみ注文をクローズするグリッド戦略とは対照的に、より低い預金負荷で損失を減らすことができ、損失をより安全に処理できるようにするのは、部分的に損失をクローズすることです。 注文が復元される方法: 1 EA は、選択した商品の他のウィンドウを閉じて、不採算の EA をオフにします (オプション)。 2 EA は、処理されたすべての注文のテイクプロフィットとストップロスのレベルをリセットし、対応する識別子を持つ保留中の注文を削除します。 3 EA は、利益を利用して不採算注文の一部をカバーし、総ポジション量を減らすために、すべての処理された採算性のある注文をクローズします
AlphaCore System MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
5 (1)
エキスパート
AlphaCore System   is a professional trading advisor for   MetaTrader 4 , utilizing a trading strategy based on   dynamic analysis of local extremes   and   statistical breakout forecasting . === Buy AlphaCore System for MT5 and get AlphaCore System for MT5 for free! === For more details, contact me via private message! Trading Concept The advisor operates using the methodology of   adaptive price corridors . The system continuously monitors the formation of   local liquidity accumulation zones
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
エキスパート
プロップしっかり準備完了!   (   SETFILEをダウンロード ) ローンチプロモーション: 現在の価格で残りわずかです！ 最終価格: 990ドル EA を 1 つ無料で入手 (2 取引アカウント用) -> 購入後に連絡してください Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal ゴールドリーパーへようこそ！ 非常に成功した Goldtrade Pro を基にして構築されたこの EA は、複数の時間枠で同時に実行できるように設計されており、取引頻度を非常に保守的なものから非常に不安定なものまで設定するオプションがあります。 EA は複数の確認アルゴリズムを使用して最適なエントリー価格を見つけ、内部で複数の戦略を実行して取引のリスクを分散します。 すべての取引にはストップロスとテイクプロフィットがありますが、リスクを最小限に抑え、各取引の可能性を最大化するために、トレーリングストップロスとトレーリングテイプロフィットも使用します。 このシステムは、重要なサポート
DCA CycleMax
Jin Sangun
エキスパート
DCA CYCLEMAX の紹介 Live Signal MT4 3000 USD start , BUY / SELL Both set :   Click Here Live Signal MT4 1000 USD start , Almost BUY set :   Click Here 概要 DCA CYCLEMAX は、市場で一方向に強いトレンドを示す資産に最適化された強力な半自動のグリッドトレーディングプログラム（EA）です。 特に、金（GOLD）、ナスダック100（NS100）、暗号通貨など、ボラティリティが高く安定したトレンドが見られる資産に効果的です。 DCA（ドルコスト平均法）戦略を使用して、損失リスクを管理しながら資産を時間をかけて管理します。 このEAはエントリーの区間を戦略的に設計し、トレンドが続く間にグリッド方式で複数のポジションを開き、手動エントリーと手動利確も含むプロセスで設定目標に達すると自動的に決済する機能を提供します。 横ばい相場の際には、DCA CycleMax EAと反対方向に動作するDCA CycleMax Hedge EAを併用する
Theranto v3
Hossein Davarynejad
エキスパート
//////  THEHRANTO V3  /////// ****  Important ****** This robot is equipped with a professional News Filter. During backtests, all important economic events are detected and trades are filtered before and after high-impact news. While backtests show reduced risk during news releases, the best way to verify real performance is through live signals       https://www.nxfx.ca/                                                                                                                         
HFT Pass Prop Firm MT4
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (26)
エキスパート
24時間のフラッシュセール - たった$199.99 "HFT Pass Prop Firms"は、特にUS30ペアで取引するために設計された高頻度取引（HFT）の挑戦に対応した専用のエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）です。 他のトップエキスパートアドバイザーやインジケーターについては、以下を参照してください： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lothimailoan/seller 私はロス（Los）です。詳細な情報を受け取るためには、こちらに登録してください： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lothimailoan/news 1/ HFTとは？ 高頻度取引（HFT）は、強力なコンピュータプログラムを使用して数分の一秒で大量の注文を実行する取引手法です。HFTは複数の市場を分析し、現行の市況に基づいて注文を実行するために高度なアルゴリズムを利用します。最も高速な実行速度を持つトレーダーがより利益を上げやすく、HFTは高い売買回転率と注文対取引比率が特徴です。 したがって、このEAは1段階または2段階の挑戦にのみ適してお
Fundamental Trader
Sara Sabaghi
4.82 (17)
エキスパート
Ziwoxファンダメンタルトレーダー Ziwox Fundamental Traderは、金融市場のトレーダーがEA情報データに基づいて賢明な意思決定を行うのを支援するトレーディングアシスタントです。 このEAは、オンラインソースを使用して、通貨の基本的なバイアス、ペアでのリアルタイム小売業者比率の感情、銀行と機関の予測、COTレポートデータ、および複雑なEAパネル内の他のデータなどの必要なすべての情報を取得します。 簡単に言えば、それは統合された外国為替データソースと情報であり、手動トレーダーがより良い意思決定を行うのに役立ちます。 これに加えて、これは完全な基本的なロボット取引であり、通貨の基本的なバイアスと技術データに基づいて、これらのデータを使用してペアで自動的に取引します EAコンポーネント： 取引に必要なすべての情報は、データパネルに統合された一連の外国為替データストリームコンポーネントとしてここに収集されます。 各コンポーネントは、トレーダーが意思決定を行うのに役立つトレーディングエイドインジケーターまたは説明的な市場レポートとして個別に機能します。 これらのコ
Bitcoin Scalper Pro MT4
Yevhenii Mavletbaiev
5 (2)
エキスパート
Be sure to contact me after purchase by writing a private message! Also, if you have any questions before purchasing, feel free to ask them. Only a few copies left at $129. Next price is $399 Live signal Monitoring MT5 version Meet your trusted crypto market assistant — Bitcoin Scalper Pro. This is the perfect solution for those who want to trade Bitcoin professionally and efficiently! This unique trading advisor is designed specifically for Bitcoin trading and uses a powerful price level br
The Golden Way
Lin Lin Ma
エキスパート
The Golden Way は MT4 プラットフォーム向けの自動取引ソフトウェアです。同ソフトは総合的なハイブリッド戦略を採用し、複数のサブストラテジーが連携して機能することで、金（XAUUSD）市場における買い（ロング）と売り（ショート）の機会を正確に捉え、様々な市場環境下でタイミング良く取引を把握するお手伝いをします。成熟した取引ロジックに基づき、金市場でのプロフェッショナルかつ効率的な取引操作を実現します。 設定情報 通貨ペア：XAUUSD 時間軸：M5 タイムフレーム 初期預け金：500USD 以上を推奨 レバレッジ：1:100 ～ 1:1000 アカウント：高パフォーマンスでスプレッドの低い任意のアカウント 正確にバックテストを行う方法 最低 500USD の預け金を選択します。 M5 タイムフレームを選択し、任意の日付範囲を設定し、「各ティック（Every Tick）」を選択します。 指定された範囲内でご自身に適したレバレッジを選択します。 「テスト開始」をクリックします。 ご使用方法 製品購入後、速やかに MQL5 フォーラムでお問い合わせください — 設定をお手伝
CyNera MT4
Svetlana Pawlowna Grosshans
2.81 (16)
エキスパート
CyNera：あなたの取引、私たちの技術 マニュアルとセットファイル: 購入後にご連絡いただければ、マニュアルとセットファイルをお送りします 価格: 価格は販売されたライセンスの数に応じて上昇します 利用可能なコピー: 4 金取引は、市場で最も変動の激しい金融商品であり、精密さ、徹底した分析、そして強力なリスク管理が求められます。CyNeraエキスパートアドバイザーは、これらの要素を巧みに組み合わせ、最適な金取引を実現するために設計された高度なシステムです。CyNeraの高度な戦略と技術は、経験豊富なトレーダーだけでなく、初心者にも、金取引がもたらす独自の課題やチャンスを乗り越えるための支援を提供します。 CyNeraは、金市場の複雑さに対応した信頼できるソリューションを提供します。適応性に優れたインテリジェントな戦略と、多時間枠分析、自動取引調整、そして正確なリスク管理などの高度な機能を組み合わせています。この柔軟性により、CyNeraは市場の急速な変化に即座に対応しつつ、長期的に資本を守るための強力なツールとなります。 シンボル XAUUSD (ゴールド) 時間枠 M30  
AW Double Grids EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.5 (8)
エキスパート
アドバイザー AW Double Grids MT4は、情報取引パネルと簡単なセットアップを備えた、アグレッシブで完全に自動化されたグリッド アドバイザーです。この戦略は、同時双方向作業で構成され、一方向のボリュームを増やします。組み込みの自動ロット計算、ポジション ボリュームの増加のさまざまなバリエーション、およびその他の機能が実装されています。 手順 ->  こちら  /  問題解決 ->   こちら / MT5 バージョン ->   こちら アドバイザーの取引方法: AW Double Grids は、反対方向の注文のペアを使用して双方向の取引を実行します。 AW Double Grids は、 反対方向の 2 つの注文を開くことで取引を開始します。利益のある注文をクローズした後、アドバイザーは再度 2 つの注文を開き、開いている方向のボリュームを増やします。開いている注文がある場合、アドバイザーは設定に応じて TakeProfit をポイント単位で変更できます。TakeProfit は動的または固定にすることができます。 入力パラメータ: メイン設定 Size_of_the
KonokaSystemNEO
Nobuyoshi Murase
1 (1)
エキスパート
KonokaSysteｍNEO は、KonokaSystemをベースに、新たな個性を持つ3姉妹( NEO・JOY・FUN )の1つで、オリジナルのEAです。 トレードスタイルは日本時間の夜中から日中をターゲットにしたデイトレードです。 通貨ペアは”USDJPY”で、M5の始値でエントリーします。 3姉妹はそれぞれに異なったロジックで、2種類のエントリーと、2種類のエグジットを装備しています。 グリッドやマーチンゲールのロジックは使用していません。 内部ロジックにより利益と損失を繰り返し、損失を飲み込んで成長します。 KonokaSystemNEO は、勝率重視ではありません。 TPとSLは共に100Pipsでやや大きくしています。(ストップ狩りの対策) その損失は大きいですが、本来最も危険なのは、損失が連続で発生する事です。 KonokaSystemNEO は、逆張りの弱点である暴騰や暴落による連続の損失を減らす様に設計しています。 NEOの元になったEA: https://www.mql5.com/ja/signals/573517                      
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
エキスパート
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Titan AI 4All
Amirbehzad Eslami
エキスパート
Titan AI（タイタンAI）—— 次世代型自動売買システム Titan AI は、 MX Robots の専門チームによって開発された次世代型の自動売買システムであり、最先端の人工知能技術と高度な金融知識を融合しています。 このEAは Real Tick（リアルティック） , MBP（Market by Price） , MBO（Market by Order） といった高品質な市場データでトレーニングされており、これらは機関投資家レベルのシステムでも使用されるデータ形式です。 そのため Titan AI は複数市場において一貫性のあるスマートな判断を実現します。 Titan AI は複数のAI戦略を同時に動作させる ポートフォリオ型トレードシステム として設計されています。 各戦略は異なる相場環境向けに最適化されており、最大限の利益と最小限のドローダウンを実現し、マージンコールの可能性をほぼゼロにします。 Titan AI 4All の起動と設定方法 Titan AI 4All は、 高度な自動化・機関投資家レベルの精度・簡易セットアップ を求めるトレーダーのために開発されました
Forex Diamond EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (5)
エキスパート
CHRISTMAS SALE — LIMITED TIME! Get Forex Diamond EA with a huge –65% discount AND receive Trend Matrix EA as a FREE BONUS ! Special Christmas Price: $187 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $360!) FREE BONUS: Trend Matrix EA A powerful multi-symbol strategy packed with advanced features, supporting 10 trading pairs — real value: $447! After completing your purchase, simply contact me and I will send you your BONUS EA immediately. Don’t miss this once-a-year opportunity! Forex Diamond EA – Reliab
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (15)
エキスパート
CHRISTMAS SALE — LIMITED TIME! Get Infinity Trader EA with a huge –65% discount AND receive Trend Matrix EA as a FREE BONUS ! Special Christmas Price: $187 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $360!) FREE BONUS: Trend Matrix EA A powerful multi-symbol strategy packed with advanced features, supporting 10 trading pairs — real value: $447! After completing your purchase, simply contact me and I will send you your BONUS EA immediately. Don’t miss this once-a-year opportunity! Infinity Trader EA Live
Stratos Mistral mt4
Michela Russo
エキスパート
LAUNCH PROMO Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> Tomorrow’s price: $399 Stratos Mistral is a robust forex trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of ADX, Moving Average, and High/Low Level indicators, Stratos Mistral delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M15 timeframe. It features a robust, pre-optimized configuration, ensuri
Forex GOLD Investor
Lachezar Krastev
4.45 (47)
エキスパート
CHRISTMAS SALE — LIMITED TIME! Get Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –65% discount AND receive Trend Matrix EA as a FREE BONUS ! Special Christmas Price: $187 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $360!) FREE BONUS: Trend Matrix EA A powerful multi-symbol strategy packed with advanced features, supporting 10 trading pairs — real value: $447! After completing your purchase, simply contact me and I will send you your BONUS EA immediately. Don’t miss this once-a-year opportunity! Forex GOLD Investor is
作者のその他のプロダクト
Gravota
Jimmy Musyoki Mwongela
エキスパート
GRAVOTA - Professional Momentum Spike Scalping Expert Advisor Product Overview Gravota is an advanced momentum-based scalping Expert Advisor developed by Sapplanta Enterprise. This sophisticated trading bot specializes in detecting and capitalizing on rapid price movements (spikes) in real-time, executing trades with precision timing and professional-grade risk management. VERSION 1.10 - Universal Broker Compatibility Update Now featuring automatic adaptation to any broker's lot size requiremen
Break Hunter 28 MT4
Jimmy Musyoki Mwongela
エキスパート
BREAK HUNTER 28 - Professional Straddle Trading Expert Advisor DESCRIPTION Break Hunter 28 is an automated straddle strategy Expert Advisor designed to capture breakout movements by placing simultaneous Buy Stop and Sell Stop pending orders at a specified time each day. When one order is triggered by a price breakout, the opposite order is automatically cancelled, allowing you to ride the momentum in the direction of the breakout. The EA features an aggressive trailing stop mechanism that locks
Three Masters MT4
Jimmy Musyoki Mwongela
エキスパート
THREE MASTERS   is a sophisticated automated trading system designed for MetaTrader 4. Built on advanced multi-indicator analysis and precision timing, this Expert Advisor delivers exceptional performance in live market conditions. Key Features: Multi-layered confirmation system   using complementary technical indicators Advanced ADX filtering   for optimal market condition detection Precision entry timing   based on multiple signal convergence Flexible trading modes   - Single position or multi
NY Swift
Jimmy Musyoki Mwongela
エキスパート
NY SWIFT - Professional NY Session Straddle Trading System for US30 OVERVIEW NY Swift is an automated trading system designed specifically for the US30 index during the New York trading session. The Expert Advisor employs a straddle strategy that places simultaneous buy stop and sell stop pending orders to capture momentum breakouts during the highest volatility period of the trading day. CORE STRATEGY The system operates exclusively during user-defined NY session hours, typically 9:30 AM to 11
Break Hunter 28
Jimmy Musyoki Mwongela
エキスパート
BREAK HUNTER 28 - Professional Straddle Trading Expert Advisor DESCRIPTION Break Hunter 28 is an automated straddle strategy Expert Advisor designed to capture breakout movements by placing simultaneous Buy Stop and Sell Stop pending orders at a specified time each day. When one order is triggered by a price breakout, the opposite order is automatically cancelled, allowing you to ride the momentum in the direction of the breakout. The EA features an aggressive trailing stop mechanism that locks
Three Masters
Jimmy Musyoki Mwongela
エキスパート
THREE MASTERS - Professional Automated Trading System Version: 1.01 Author: SAPPLANTA ============================================================================= OVERVIEW THREE MASTERS is a sophisticated automated trading system designed for MetaTrader 5. Built on advanced multi-indicator analysis and precision timing, this Expert Advisor has demonstrated exceptional performance in live market conditions. The system combines institutional-grade filtering techniques with adaptive position sizin
PropMaster
Jimmy Musyoki Mwongela
エキスパート
PropMaster - Straddle Strategy Expert Advisor Overview PropMaster is a professional Expert Advisor designed specifically for PropFirm challenge evaluations. It implements a straddle strategy that places pending Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders at a calculated distance from current price, capturing momentum moves in either direction. Key Features Auto-Detection System The EA automatically detects the instrument type and adjusts all trading parameters accordingly. Whether you trade indices, forex pa
フィルタ:
レビューなし
レビューに返信