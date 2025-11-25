Drawdown monitor for relaxed sleep

5

This Drawdown Monitor allows you to sleep relaxed and avoid blowing up your account

Don't lose more money than you had planned !

This Free version can be used freely and without limitations on a demo account. You can set up and test all parameters, verify that the operation meets your needs, and then purchase the licensed version to use on your live account at this link: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/156389


Link to the User Manual

For any doubts, questions, or suggestions, do not hesitate to contact me

DD Monitor will constantly monitor every single open position and close it if the set safety limit is exceeded.

It is essential for all traders who use EAs that may not have been thoroughly tested or which use dangerous martingale or grid strategies that could suddenly increase your drawdown, resulting in your account being blown out if you are not constantly present.

Or more simply, if you want an additional security when the EA is trading with real money and you are not sure that it uses truly reliable capital protection strategies.

The price of this EA is negligible compared to the loss you would suffer if your account were blown out.

Technical Description

New powerful and useful monitoring functions have been added to this version of DD Monitor.

Above all, monitoring can be carried out for individual positions, which are closed individually when the set values are reached.

In addition, a total DD can be set which, if exceeded, closes all open positions.

An important option allows positions with a specific magic number to be excluded from the DD max. calculation. This allows general positions to be differentiated from those of a specific EA.

Monitoring is fast even if tick refreshing is slow, e.g., at certain times of the day or in situations of low market activity.


The DD Monitor can be dragged either onto the chart you use for manual trading or onto a separate chart if another EA is already present (see screenshots).

The currency pair and chart timeframe are both irrelevant. 

Using this DD Monitor on Strategy Tester does not make sense.


List of parameters

Parameter Description
DD monitor mode Drawdown monitoring mode: percentage or absolute value:
     true = drawdown percentage related to current equity
     false = absolute value in currency
Max. DD in percentage single positions DD max. considered for single positions, as percentage of the account equity     
Max. DD in currency single positions DD max. considered for single positions, as absolute value in current currency       
Max. total DD in % Total DD max. as percentage of the account equity - all positions except specified magic number
Max. total DD in currency  Total DD max. as absolute value in current currency - all positions except specified magic number  
Max. total DD in % - magic only  Total DD max. as percentage of the account equity -  only for the specified magic number 
Max. total DD in currency - magic only Total DD max. as absolute value in current currency -  only for the specified magic number
Pre-warning percentage  If 25 is entered, a pre-warning is issued when the DD reaches 75% (25% before the position is closed)
Specific magic number to monitor  If a magic number is entered, open positions with this magic number are considered separately in the total DD 
E-mail notification Enable/disable pre-warning e-mail notification 
Prefix mail subject Prefix that will be indicated in the subject line of the e-mail to identify that it is a pre-warning from DD Monitor
Alert notification Enable/disable pre-warning Alert notification (pop-up box)
Sound notification Enable/disable pre-warning sound notification (only if Alert notification is disabled)
Broker commission per lot in account currency  Broker commissions per lot to be considered in the drawdown calculation 
Control panel X position Position in X of the Control Panel
Control panel Y position  Position in Y of the Control Panel
 Display actual values  True = visualization of actual values
False = visualization of set values
Background black  The background of the chart will be all black. 

レビュー 1
Angel Larroca
874
Angel Larroca 2025.12.17 10:43 
 

Es una herramienta muy versátil y funcional que ayuda a controlar el riesgo de manera eficiente.Gracias y enhorabuena a su creador por un gran trabajo y más aún por compartirlo de manera tan generosa con la comunidad.

作者のその他のプロダクト
Drawdown monitor for peaceful sleep
Marco Cesare Dezzani
エキスパート
This Drawdown Monitor allows you to sleep peaceful and avoid blowing up your account Don't lose more money than you had planned ! For a limited period of time, this product will be offered at a discounted price and will be increased again with the publication of the next release. This licensed version can be used  both  on demo and live accounts without any limitation. Before using it on a live account , I advise you to configure and test all parameters and verify that its operation meets you
Market Structure MTF for MT5
Marco Cesare Dezzani
インディケータ
This indicator is extremely useful for traders who want to keep an eye on the market structure without wasting time drawing it manually.  It also adds an important optional feature, which is MTF (Multi-Timeframe) analysis . Multi-Timeframe (MTF) analysis is a trading technique that consists of analysing the same financial instrument on different time intervals (charts) simultaneously, in order to gain a more complete view of the market. Starting with the analysis of higher timeframe charts to i
FREE
