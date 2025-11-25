This Drawdown Monitor allows you to sleep relaxed and avoid blowing up your account Don't lose more money than you had planned !

This Free version can be used freely and without limitations on a demo account. You can set up and test all parameters, verify that the operation meets your needs, and then purchase the licensed version to use on your live account at this link: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/156389

Link to the User Manual For any doubts, questions, or suggestions, do not hesitate to contact me

DD Monitor will constantly monitor every single open position and close it if the set safety limit is exceeded.

It is essential for all traders who use EAs that may not have been thoroughly tested or which use dangerous martingale or grid strategies that could suddenly increase your drawdown, resulting in your account being blown out if you are not constantly present.

Or more simply, if you want an additional security when the EA is trading with real money and you are not sure that it uses truly reliable capital protection strategies.

The price of this EA is negligible compared to the loss you would suffer if your account were blown out.