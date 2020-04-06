The Gold Scalper MT4

The Golden Scalper is an intelligent system focused on momentum trading in the XAUUSD market. It aims to identify and effectively utilize short-term price explosion moments, providing traders with new profit opportunities.

The core advantage of The Golden Scalper lies in its unique momentum analysis framework. Through precise measurement of price velocity, it can identify true momentum signals in the market, avoiding false signals from lagging indicators. Combined with efficient order management and position optimization strategies, The Golden Scalper strives to achieve stable entry and exit in every favorable market fluctuation, helping you seek consistent trading performance in dynamic markets.

Settings:
  • Currency pair: XAUUSD
  • Timeframe: Any, recommended M1 or M5
  • Deposit: Minimum $200 recommended
  • Leverage: 1:100 to 1:1000
  • Account: Choose low spread, ultra-low slippage accounts
How to accurately backtest?
  • Select a minimum deposit of $200
  • Choose any timeframe
  • Customize dates
  • Select "Each tick"
  • Choose a leverage within the recommended range
  • Click "Start Test"
How to use?
  • After purchasing the product, contact me on the MQL5 forum in a timely manner. We will help you with the setup.
  • Add the EA to the chart according to the settings
  • Start automatic trading. It's that simple! (Recommended to use VPS to reduce latency and enable 24-hour trading)

The advanced features of The Golden Scalper:

  The Golden Scalper employs an advanced momentum trading system. Through multi-dimensional analysis of momentum, it precisely captures every valid trading opportunity while avoiding the lag caused by traditional indicators. This improvement delivers excellent trading opportunities and significantly enhances the win rate.

If you have any questions, please contact me on the MQL5 forum.

Trend rider pro
Okezie Ojimadu
エキスパート
Live Result:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1924716 Download set file for EURUSD Trend Rider Pro V2 is a trading robot that works on all forex pair and helps you trade automatically. It is uniquely coded to manage your forex investments and optimize the best result from the complexities of the forex market. Whether you’re just getting started or are a full-time trader, Trend Rider Pro V2 is the perfect choice for optimized growth and verifiable result. This EA utilizes a sophisticated combinat
BreakthroughEA
Li Peng Fang
エキスパート
This EA is a breakthrough EA. When the monitoring market changes rapidly, fluctuates rapidly in one direction, and exceeds the set threshold, the EA will quickly place an order and quickly adopt a mobile stop loss strategy to complete capital preservation and profitability. Advantages of this EA: 1. The transaction is very fast to the closing of the position, and it is never procrastinated. 2. After the transaction, the accuracy rate is very high. 3. Place an order with compound interest, and th
Forex Mentors Bot4
Andriy Sydoruk
エキスパート
Ksm: Smart Solution for Automated Forex Trading Ksm is a tool designed for automating Forex trading, using modern methods of time-series data analysis to work with multiple currency pairs across different timeframes. Key Features and Benefits Multi-currency support : Ksm enables trading across multiple currency pairs, helping traders adapt their strategies to various market conditions. New currency pairs can be easily added. Time-series data analysis : Utilizing advanced algorithms, Ksm analyzes
PipFinite EA Breakout EDGE
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
5 (5)
エキスパート
The Official Automated Version of the Reliable Indicator PipFinite Breakout EDGE EA Breakout EDGE takes the signal of PipFinite Breakout EDGE indicator and manages the trade for you. Because of numerous financial instruments to consider, many traders want the signals to be fully automated. The EA will make sure all your trades are executed from entry to exit. Saving you time and effort while maximizing your profits. The Edge of Automation Effortless price action trading is now possible acros
