Swing Hunter Pro EA

🌟 SWING HUNTER PRO EA: Your Golden Opportunity! 💰

Are you ready to transform your Gold trading experience from guesswork to precision? The SWING HUNTER PRO EA is a professional, automated trading system designed to hunt high-probability swing moves, especially on the volatile XAUUSD (Gold) market.

It’s built for traders who demand consistency, disciplined risk management, and smart automation. Say goodbye to emotional trading and hello to a powerful strategy working for you 24/5!

✨ Key Advantages & Features

  • Precision Entry Signals: The EA uses a powerful combination of the Hull Moving Average (HMA) for strong trend identification and a dual-EMA Crossover for precise entry timing. This combination ensures you enter the market only when the strongest signals align.

  • Intelligent Trend Filtering: An additional, longer-period EMA Filter ensures the EA trades only in the direction of the higher-timeframe trend, significantly reducing false signals and protecting your capital.

  • Dynamic Risk Management: Forget fixed, risky lot sizes! The EA features a Probabilistic Lot Sizing method that scales your trade size based on the strength (probability) of the entry signal. The stronger the signal, the larger the calculated lot size (up to your set risk limit), maximizing profit potential while maintaining control.

  • Advanced ATR-Based Trailing Stop: Protect your profits with an intelligent Trailing Stop that only activates once the trade has reached a significant profit level (multiples of ATR), then dynamically trails the price using a custom ATR multiplier. This helps secure gains during strong market moves.

  • Built-in Safety Features: The EA includes a Daily Cut Loss Percentage feature that automatically stops trading for the day and closes all open positions if a defined daily drawdown limit is hit. No Martingale, no Grid, no risky systems—just pure, professional price action logic.

  • Ready-to-Go for Gold (XAUUSD): This Expert Advisor has been specifically optimized for Gold trading on the M5 timeframe. Just attach it to your chart and you're ready to start! We have pre-optimized this EA specifically for Exness trading conditions. If you use Exness, no setup is required—just load it on the Gold M5 chart, and you are ready to trade immediately. Register Exness here https://one.exnessonelink.com/a/5g580k1fko

    For other brokers: The strategy remains highly effective! You only need to run a quick optimization on the Risk Percentage parameter (Start:1 - step:0,1 - Stop:10) to match your broker's specific leverage and contract size.

🛠 NEED ASSISTANCE? Whether you are testing the demo or have already purchased the EA, I am here to help you with the setup. If you have questions about settings feel free to contact me directly.

📥 Send me a Message here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/andrimaul


🛠️ Fully Customizable Parameters

The SWING HUNTER PRO EA puts you in control. Here are the simple, effective inputs you can adjust:

  • Risk Percentage (1.5%): Defines the maximum percentage of equity to risk per trade for auto-lot calculation. Set to 0 to use a fixed lot.

  • Lots (0.1): The fixed lot size used if Risk Percentage is disabled.

  • Trading Hours (0-23): Defines the active hours for the EA to look for new entries.

  • ATR Period (14) & ATR Threshold (0.0015): Used to check market volatility before taking a trade.

  • Magic Number (99999): Unique identifier for the EA's trades.

  • EMA Period (150) & EMA Timeframe (D1): Parameters for the higher-timeframe trend filter.

  • Daily Cut Loss Percentage (8.0%): The maximum daily equity drawdown before trading is halted.

  • ATR Trailing & Profit Multipliers: Fine-tune how the intelligent Trailing Stop works.

  • Swing Hunter Pro Parameters (HMA Period, Faster/Slower EMA): Customize the core trend and entry indicators.

👇 Take the Next Step!

Why wait to achieve your Gold trading goals?

The SWING HUNTER PRO EA offers professional features and disciplined automation, making it the perfect tool for navigating the Gold market.

DOWNLOAD NOW and start trading like a pro!

おすすめのプロダクト
Aero Trade
Alprian
エキスパート
AERO EA based on Adaptive Engine Range Over (AERO) trade Single Possiton with TP SL and close by signal No Marti No Grid No Hitory Reader Real Backtesting Refult strategy has backtested since 2020 - 2024 EA work on various market condition Recommendations: Minimum Deposit :$100 Pair : GBPCAD Timeframe : M1 For Better Results USE ECN/RAW/LOW SPREAD ACCOUNT Risk Warning: Before you buy AERO EA please be aware of the risks involved. Past performance is no guarantee of future profitabilit
FIBO Trend EA mt4
Evgenii Aksenov
5 (2)
エキスパート
50% discount until the end of the month ($199). Regular price $399 All our signals are now available on myfxbook:   click here   Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge. All future updates of the adviser are included in the price. After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly. I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable broker. This is a trend strategy that uses the  FIBO Trend PRO  i
Forest
Vadim Podoprigora
エキスパート
Forest is a Trend Expert Advisor based on the analysis of a unique mathematical model of trend lines, which allows you to determine the trend movement. The Expert Advisor is most suitable for the currency pair "USDCHF" on period "H1". The EA can work on any type of accounts, and with any brokers. The EA uses mathematical analysis to open trades and applies loss control to open trades. At its core, the EA does not use any risky systems with the increase in the volume or increase in the number of
JagzFX Expert ONE
JAGZFX LTD
エキスパート
Discover the ultimate trading solution - Expert ONE! Say goodbye to needing a coder and hello to configurable trading strategies that can be customized in thousands of different ways. Expert ONE is the game-changer you've been waiting for, built on the reliable foundation of Jagzfx's proven software products like pinTrader, OnePIN, and MUX. With advanced features like risk management, position sizing, profit averaging, trailing stop, and weekly and intraday sessions, Expert ONE allows you to tai
Fx Trend Follower
Atif Zafar
エキスパート
EA works with none of the technical indicators.   It waits for the trend and trade accordingly. No standard indicators. No grid trading. No arbitrage. No curve fitting according to back-test results No Hedge   Very low Stop Loss Ratio  Tested with 99.90% data Modelling quality. Can work with even $30 USD Recommendations : Developed for M1, EURUSD ECN Broker with 5 points Settings Spread: Need to be as low as possible. Trailing Status: trailing stop usage option Trailing stop: Pips to allow trail
Jet Punch
Didit Haryadi Saputra
エキスパート
Jet Punch is another best expert advisor for MT4,  can help you make money while you sleep by automatically entering and exiting trades. It trades by opening trades every day and closing them at the right time to ensure you always earn a profit. The software is very simple and can be used by both beginner and experienced traders.  Jet Punch was tested and has successfully passed the stress test with slippage and commission approximate to the real market condition. Recommendations: Currency pair:
Trade Speed Master
Volodymyr Zubov
エキスパート
An easy-to-use advisor, but with a complex internal algorithm for making trading decisions and subsequent support of open positions. The advisor is not demanding on equipment and network connection speed. It can also work perfectly on a wireless Internet connection. The trading algorithm looks for the best entries to open market positions, but there is no such thing as 100% constant luck in this world. Therefore, the trading volume is not used all at once, but is divided into parts to improve
Simple Trades
Oluremi Oluyale
エキスパート
Simple Trades Simple Trades  EA scalps the intra-day price movement in the direction of trend.  Timeframe:  The time frame it is attached to is irrelevant. It takes its calculations from different time frames. Pair:  It can work on any instrument.  Performance:  EA is a great tool for scalping short and medium price directions. An open position can be on from between 1- 5 days. PARAMETERS 1.  Begin Hr:  Hour of the day you want EA to start scanning the market for trading opportunities. 2.  End
SuperfarabiEA Compound
Farabi Aminy
エキスパート
Copyright(c) 2019 Superfarabi EA Is the Scalping Forex Expert Advisor for MT4 Working on Timeframes (M5) Best Pair Recomended is EU/UChf=0.4 Calculation is based of Envelopes indicator ===========Rakyat +62 =========== Hak Cipta (c) 2019 Superfarabi EA Merupakan Scalping Forex Expert Advisor untuk MT4 Berjalan pada Time Frame Kecil (M5) Pair Rekomendasi adalah EU / UChf = 0,4 Perhitungan didasarkan pada indikator Envelopes
The Viper EA
Profalgo Limited
3.18 (11)
エキスパート
NOTE: only recommended for these pairs currently: EURAUD;GBPAUD;GBPCHF;EURCHF;AUDCAD and AUDUSD NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at 349$ Next price: 449$ Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! Live monitoring :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1422803 The Viper EA uses sharp and effective "mean reversion" entries during the ranging period of the trading sessions (between 23h and 1h GMT+2, US DST).    These trades already have a very high su
Hedging Forex ALASHI
Mohammed Alashi
エキスパート
Works to open two hedging deals, buying and selling, with a goal of each deal of 2 points With the opening of multiple cooling deals in the manner of another lot size and suspending each type of sale or purchase transaction At a profit level. To get the expert for free, contact me via Telegram:   https://t.me/MidoAlashi2 Parameters: Lot1: Manual Lot Size Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on risk preferences, Set False if you want use manual lot size. Max_Ri
Butterfly Strong
Volodymyr Hrybachov
エキスパート
This Expert Advisor is designed for effective investment management and medium-term trading. Unlike the Butterfly Platinum version, it uses the Martingale system. If the previous trade was closed at a loss, the next lot will be equal to the last lot multiplied by MultiplierLots. Every trade is protected by stop loss. Only one market order can be opened at a time. It works using pending (Stop, Limit) or market orders depending on the parameters specified. The trailing stop levels can be set in pi
MelBar HedgeScalper RoboTrader
Hakimi Bin Abdul Jabar
エキスパート
The MelBar HedgeScalper FinTech RoboTrader MAXIMUM LOTSIZE : 100 Lots (US$10,000,000) per TRADE/POSITION FULLY TRIED, TESTED, PROVEN & VERIFIED ON A REAL LIVE TRADING ACCOUNT! TRY OUT THE DEMO! The Experienced Trader & Global Money Manager Version. 89% Trade Winning Percentage. 32.679% Profit Gain or ROI in 2 Trading Days. Profit Factor 3.59 Average Trade Length 1h 22m. The MelBar HedgeScalper FinTech RoboTrader is easy to use. Has the Advantage of Retiring Unnecessary "Debt" Positi
Stealth Bomber EA
Stephanus Kapenangolo Enondumbo
エキスパート
The Stealth Bomber EA operates by way of scalping and taking swing trades on selected currency pairs. It looks for overbought and oversold zones to place sell and buy orders respectively. The minimum lot size is 0.01 and can be increased through optimization.  Recommended Timeframe: 15 Minutes Recommended Pairs: AUDUSD, AUDCAD, GBPUSD, EURJPY, EURUSD, NZDCAD, NZDUSD
Dangal
Vitalii Zakharuk
エキスパート
Dangal is trend trading using indicators and levels. The expert system goes through the whole history and can work with several currency pairs (GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY, EURUSD) with a single setting. If there is a commission on the account, it must be recalculated into the equivalent of the spread and fill in the MaxSpread field, taking into account the Wednesday and the commission. The Expert Advisor can be launched on any hourly period, but it works with the H1 period. You can start using it
Hedging Be Win
Samir Arman
エキスパート
Works to open two hedging deals, buying and selling, with a goal of each deal of 20 points With the opening of multiple cooling deals in the manner of another lot size and suspending each type of sale or purchase transaction At a profit level. Parameters: Lot1: Manual Lot Size Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on risk preferences, Set False if you want use manual lot size. Max_Risk: Max Risk as percentage of Equity* the greater this percentage is the greater
RSI Intelligent MT4
Sabil Yudifera
エキスパート
RSI Intelligent is a fully automated scalping robot that uses a very efficient Relative Strength Index (RSI) breakout strategy, Probabilistic analysis with (RSI). Most effective in the price Cumulative probability of a normal distribution that occupy the bulk of the market time. Transactions happen almost every day like Scalping follow trend. A Forex robot using the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator combined with an artificial neural network would be an advanced automated trading system th
Turbo Scalper PRO
Leven Yavorov
エキスパート
This is a fully automatic trading robot for the EURCHF currency pair.  But this robot can be configured to trade for other currency pairs. TURBO SCALPER PRO using a trend following strategy based on MACD, Parabolic SAR and Moving Average indicator. The robot works in full automatic mode, on the M1 timeframe. The trader does not need to set it up for trading. Open EURCHF and attach TURBO SCALPER PRO only to EURCHF M1 using the default settings. Advantages of the TURBO SCALPER PRO :  We show you
Shark Surfer EA
Roman Sheikin
エキスパート
Shark Surfer is a new generation Expert Advisor applying a well-established trend-following trading. The trade period recommended by the developer is H1. The product is good both for scalping, as well as medium- and long-term trading. Shark Surfer always sets take profit and stop loss to its deals. It provides the option to force close all open trades at the specified time before the market closes, which helps avoid unnecessary gaps on Monday. Shark Surfer trades on all symbols and timeframes. I
FX Scientific Scalper
Roman Vashchilin
エキスパート
The FX Scientific Scalper is a fully aitomated trading system for efficient scalping trading in the Forex market. The Expert Advisor uses a number of mathematical calculations for position opening. Does not use martingale. Does not use aggressive trading. Does not accumulate drawdown. The Expert Advisor trades smoothly and gradually increases its capacity. Its priority is saving the deposit. This significantly increases the chances of successful trading and minimizes risk. The robot can calculat
Smart Trend Tracer EA
Andri Maulana
エキスパート
Smart Trend Tracer EA: Your Automated Advantage in Gold Trading! Stop guessing the market direction. The Smart Trend Tracer is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor engineered to identify and follow high-probability trends with surgical precision. Leveraging a powerful combination of the proprietary Smart Trend Tracer indicator, a robust EMA trend filter, and dynamic money management, this EA is built to automate your trading and maximize your returns. The Golden Edge: Performance and Precision Gold-Op
Area51 On RSI
Valeri Balachnin
エキスパート
The EA generates signals about changes in the trend. Signals can be generated using different RSI-based strategies. When a position is opened, it is equipped with a take profit and a stop loss. If the position becomes profitable, a dynamic stop loss based on the specified values (TrailingStep and DistanceStep) is set for it and constantly trailed. This allows you to always close positions in profit. Parameters Main Settings LotSize = 0.01 - fixed position volume. LotAutoSize = false - enable dy
Magic Win
Reni
4 (2)
エキスパート
EA MAGIC WIN is the advanced trading system which was tested for long on different market conditions with heavy load tests. Based on our custom indicator which is backed with mean reversion concept along with few other algorithm this products fits itself into the current market conditions and act accordingly.  Supported currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD Recommended TF: M15. Setfile can be downloaded from here : Click Here Features Easy Setup: You just need to drag the EA
Dynamic Swing EURUSD
Kenji Yamamura
エキスパート
This Expert Advisor is a trading strategy targeting the EURUSD on the 1-hour chart. It is based on entry and exit reversals using specific technical indicators and performs trend-following trades.   I don’t want to rely on just one EA; I want to build a portfolio and diversify my risks..." If that sounds like you, this EA is perfect for your needs. This EA is designed with portfolio management in mind, making it an excellent complement to other EAs to achieve stable performance.   The Benefit of
Evolution Scalper Grid V22 LightLot
ANTON BELOUSOV
エキスパート
торговая система с риском 1% чем больше денег на счете тем больше лот но риск 1% Начальный депозит 50.00 Спред 10 Чистая прибыль 6.71 Общая прибыль 51.97 Общий убыток -45.26 Прибыльность 1.15 Матожидание выигрыша 0.02 Абсолютная просадка 26.79 Максимальная просадка 29.21 (55.47%) Относительная просадка 55.47% (29.21) Всего сделок 427 Короткие позиции (% выигравших) 219 (72.60%) Длинные позиции (% выигравших) 208 (72.12%) Прибыльные сделки (% от всех) 309 (72.37%) Убыточные сделки (% от все
MyTraderEA
Khayelihle Tosh
エキスパート
AutoTraderEA Description As the name says, this is an autotrading robot.   It trades on H1 timeframe.  It looks for clear trades, and is very accurate, yet still will take a couple of trades per week. Otherwise losses are minimised through a 130 pip StopLoss which can be modified. AutoTrader gives the user the ability to choose whether to keep trading volumes the same or change in direct proportion to the change in the account equity.   The EA has been backtested only on the EURUSD pair over a
Phase10 EA
Antonios Mitsonis
エキスパート
Phase10 embodies an advanced grid system that has successfully operated on real accounts. Unlike the typical practice of retrofitting systems to historical data, Phase10 was purposefully designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. This sets it apart from basic trial-and-error approaches that merely rely on grid strategies. Instead, Phase10 strategically harnesses genuine market mechanics to achieve a consistent monthly profit range of 4-8%, accompanied by low drawdown. Supported curre
Hamster Original
Himma Youssef
エキスパート
Hamster Original (Very Fast, Easy Setup, More Power!) You can check live Hamster Original trading  on  Telegram_Channel The  Hamster Original  is a Trading Robot with no use of Classic martingale. Schedule scalping Options. it uses some Indicators as a filter to maximize Correct entries. Recommendations :  Lot = 0.01. ( if autolot enabled  Allow (initial Lot) per (xx)USD  = 50 ). Balance  = 100 USD. Pair = EURUSD. TimeFrame = 5Min. Broker = Trusted Brokers Inputs descriptions :  Initial Lot
EA140 MultiFX CrossFire MA
Jose Francisco Flores Rojas
エキスパート
The MultiFX CrossFire MA is an Expert Advisor designed to trade with high precision using the 20-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) channel . The main trading logic is based on: Buy entry : when the candle crosses from below the lower boundary of the 20 SMA and then breaks through the upper boundary, the EA opens a long position. Sell entry : when the candle crosses from above the upper boundary of the 20 SMA and then breaks through the lower boundary, the EA opens a short position. If the marke
Desbot
Luke Joel Desmaris
エキスパート
Join our Newsletter to also get a copy of our Optimization Settings: https://desbot.ai/#Newsletter  Input Parameters Below are all the input options (aka: Parameters) for Desbot and how to use them. You can find the best Parameters through optimization. RiskPercentage: Enter the number that represents the percent of your account balance you want Desbot to risk per trade. For example, entering 1.5 would risk 1.5% of your Account Balance. SLTicks: Enter the number of ticks you want for your stop
このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (172)
エキスパート
ご紹介     Quantum Empire EA は 、有名な GBPUSD ペアの取引方法を変革する画期的な MQL5 エキスパート アドバイザーです。 13年以上の取引経験を持つ経験豊富なトレーダーのチームによって開発されました。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EAを購入すると、Quantum StarMan が無料で手に入る可能性があります！*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください 検証済み信号:   こちらをクリック MT5バージョン：  ここをクリック 量子EAチャネル:       ここをクリック 10 回購入するごとに価格が 50 ドル上がります。最終価格 1999 ドル 量子皇帝EA       EAは、1つの取引を5つの小さな取引に継続的に分割する独自の戦略を採用していま
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (16)
エキスパート
Vortex - 未来への投資 Vortex Gold EAはメタトレーダープラットフォーム上で金（XAU/USD）を取引するために特別に作られたエキスパートアドバイザーです。独自の指標と作者の秘密のアルゴリズムを用いて構築されたこのEAは、金市場の有益な動きを捉えるように設計された包括的な取引戦略を採用しています。その戦略の主要な構成要素には、CCIやパラボリックインジケーターなどの古典的なインジケーターが含まれており、これらは理想的なエントリーポイントとエグジットポイントを正確に知らせるために連動します。Vortex Gold EAの核心は、高度なニューラルネットワークと機械学習テクノロジーです。これらのアルゴリズムは、過去のデータとリアルタイムのデータの両方を継続的に分析し、EAがより高い精度で進化する市場トレンドに適応し対応することを可能にします。ディープラーニングを活用することで、Vortex Gold EAはパターンを認識し、指標パラメーターを自動的に調整し、時間の経過とともにパフォーマンスを向上させます。Vortex Gold EAは、独自の指標、機械学習、適応可能な取
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
エキスパート
Aura Black Edition は、GOLD のみを取引するように設計された完全自動化 EA です。エキスパートは、2011 年から 2020 年の期間に XAUUSD で安定した結果を示しました。危険な資金管理方法は使用されていません。マーチンゲール、グリッド、スキャルプも使用されていません。あらゆるブローカーの条件に適しています。多層パーセプトロンでトレーニングされた EA ニューラル ネットワーク (MLP) は、フィードフォワード人工ニューラル ネットワーク (ANN) のクラスです。MLP という用語は、曖昧に使用され、フィードフォワード ANN に緩く使用される場合もあれば、複数のパーセプトロン層 (しきい値アクティベーション付き) で構成されるネットワークを厳密に指す場合もあります。多層パーセプトロンは、特に単一の隠し層がある場合、口語的に「バニラ」ニューラル ネットワークと呼ばれることがあります。MLP は、入力層、隠し層、出力層の少なくとも 3 つのノード層で構成されます。入力ノードを除き、各ノードは非線形アクティベーション関数を使用するニューロンです。MLP
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.6 (10)
エキスパート
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
エキスパート
Quantum King EA — あらゆるトレーダーのために洗練されたインテリジェントパワー IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 発売記念特別価格 ライブ信号:       ここをクリック MT5バージョン：   こちらをクリック クォンタムキングチャンネル:       ここをクリック ***Quantum King MT4 を購入すると、Quantum StarMan を無料で入手できます!*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください! ルール   正確さと規律をもって取引を行ってください。 クォンタムキング EA     構造化グリッドの強さと適応型マーチンゲールのインテリジェンスを 1 つのシームレスなシステムに統合しました。M5 上の AUDCAD 用に設計されており、安定した制御された成長を望む初心者とプロフェッショナルの両
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.58 (12)
エキスパート
Aura Neuron は、Aura シリーズのトレーディング システムを引き継ぐ独特のエキスパート アドバイザーです。高度なニューラル ネットワークと最先端のクラシック トレーディング戦略を活用することで、Aura Neuron は優れた潜在的パフォーマンスを備えた革新的なアプローチを提供します。完全に自動化されたこのエキスパート アドバイザーは XAUUSD (GOLD) などの通貨ペアを取引するように設計されています。1999 年から 2023 年まで、これらのペアで一貫した安定性が実証されています。このシステムは、マーチンゲール、グリッド、スキャルピングなどの危険な資金管理手法を回避しているため、あらゆるブローカーの条件に適しています。Aura Neuron は、多層パーセプトロン (MLP) ニューラル ネットワークを搭載しており、これを利用して市場のトレンドと動きを予測します。MLP はフィードフォワード人工ニューラル ネットワーク (ANN) の一種で、特に単一の隠し層で構成されている場合は「バニラ」ニューラル ネットワークと呼ばれることがよくあります。MLP には、入力
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.29 (28)
エキスパート
Goldex AI：今日の成功は明日の果実となる 期間限定の超割引！ 値上げ前の最後の2枚が299USドル。 ライブシグナル > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI 高リスクセット マニュアルと設定ファイル：マニュアルと設定ファイルを受け取るには、購入後にご連絡ください。 価格： 開始価格は899ドルで、10回販売されるごとに199ドル上がります。 コピー可能数：2 Goldex AI - ニューラルネットワーク、トレンド、プライスアクションを備えた高度なトレーディングロボット。 Goldex AIは、金のサポートとレジスタンスをブレイクするプライスアクションを利用する高性能取引ロボットで、市場のニューヨークセッションの動きを最大限に利用することで、可能な限り高い利益を得ることができます。 このロボットは、インテリジェント・リカバリーと呼ばれる戦略を持っており、損失が発生した後、その可能性のある損失を短期間で回復するために、より大きなロットをオープンします。 Goldex AIにはスマート・ニュース・フィルターが内蔵されており、中程度のインパクトのニュースがない
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.83 (29)
エキスパート
ChatGPT TurboによるAI駆動テクノロジー Infinity EA は、GBPUSD および XAUUSD 向けに設計された高度な取引エキスパート アドバイザーです。安全性、一貫したリターン、無限の収益性に重点を置いています。マーチンゲールやグリッド取引などの高リスク戦略に依存する他の多くの EA とは異なり、Infinity EA は、機械学習に組み込まれたニューラル ネットワーク、ChatGPT の最新バージョンによって提供されるデータ分析 AI ベースのテクノロジーに基づく、規律ある収益性の高いスキャルピング戦略を採用し、全体的な取引体験を卓越したものにします。 6,000 人を超えるメンバーが参加する MQL5 コミュニティ に参加して、他のトレーダーとつながりましょう。最新の製品アップデート、ヒント、独占コンテンツを常に入手しましょう。 MT5バージョン Infinity EAの設定方法 特徴 Infinity EA は AI 主導のスキャルピング戦略を活用します。 EA はリアルタイムのデータ分析のために ChatGPT-4 Turbo と統合されています。 I
Blox
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
5 (2)
エキスパート
2025年を代表する最強クラスの自動売買戦略の一つ 私たちは、2025年における最も強力な裁量トレード戦略の一つを、 TMA（トライアングル移動平均）とCGロジック に基づいた **完全自動化エキスパートアドバイザー（EA）**へと変換しました。 本EAは、 高精度なエントリー、スマートな指値注文、厳格なリスク管理 を目的として設計されており、 **すべてのFX通貨ペアおよびゴールド（XAUUSD）**に対応しています。 最適なパフォーマンスを得るため、 スプレッドが10ポイント未満のECN口座 での使用を推奨します。 これにより、正確な注文執行と最小限のスリッページが実現されます。 チャートに適用し、リスクに応じて設定を調整するだけで、 プロレベルの自動売買を体験できます。  主な特徴 **全てのFX通貨ペアおよびゴールド（XAUUSD）**に対応 5 min   SET FILE 指値注文（Buy Stop / Sell Stop）による取引戦略 価格に追従するスマートな指値注文管理 逆張り（リバース）モード対応 自動ロット管理（Auto Lot）搭載 時間フィルターおよび移動平均
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
エキスパート
超最適化バージョン – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 （MT4バージョン）は、これまでで最も強力で、安定性が高く、洗練されたリリースです。 HFTは高頻度スキャルピングEAであり、ゴールド（XAUUSD）のM1タイムフレームのみで取引を行います。毎日多数の取引を実行し、 非常に現実的なロットサイズ でスキャルピング戦略を実現します。そのため、専用のスキャルピング口座（RAWまたはECN）が必要です。 ICMarkets のRAW口座が特に推奨されており、低スプレッドかつ他社よりもスリッページが少ないのが特長です。 安定したインターネット接続またはVPSが必要です。 ご注意ください：ターミナルが停止すると、 FAST M1 は口座の制御を失います 。 公式チャンネル:  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/binaryforexea 主な改善点 エントリーロジックの改善 EAは主要トレンド方向のみでエントリーします。逆張りは一切行いません。 勝率の向上 内部ロジックが調整され、トレードの成功率が上昇しました。 口
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
エキスパート
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Javier Gold Scalper V2
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
5 (2)
エキスパート
Javier Gold Scalper：あなたのそばにある最先端テクノロジー！ マニュアルと設定ファイル：購入後にご連絡いただければ、マニュアルと設定ファイルをお渡しします 価格：販売されたライセンス数に応じて価格が上がります 残りのコピー数：5 金は金融市場でもっともボラティリティの高い資産の一つであり、取引には高度な正確性、慎重な分析、そして非常に効果的なリスク管理が必要です。 Javier Gold Scalper は、これらの柱を統合するために開発された強力で洗練されたシステムであり、金市場での取引を最適化することを目的としています。最先端のテクノロジーと高度な戦略を駆使して、Golden Scalperは初心者からプロのトレーダーまで対応し、このダイナミックな市場における課題を安全に乗り越え、チャンスを活かすサポートをします。Golden Scalperを使えば、金の特性に対応した信頼性の高いツールを手に入れることができます。 シンボル XAUUSD（金） 時間足 M30 PropFirm 対応済み 資金 最低 $1000 ブローカー どのブローカーでも可 口座タイプ ど
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.35 (85)
エキスパート
Expert Advisor は、不採算ポジションを回復するために設計されたシステムです。 著者のアルゴリズムは、負けポジションをロックし、それを多くの別々の部分に分割し、それぞれを別々に決済します。簡単なセットアップ、ドローダウンの場合のローンチ遅延、ロック、他の Expert Advisor の無効化、トレンド フィルタリングによる平均化、負けポジションの部分決済が 1 つのツールに組み込まれています。 グループ全体でのみ注文をクローズするグリッド戦略とは対照的に、より低い預金負荷で損失を減らすことができ、損失をより安全に処理できるようにするのは、部分的に損失をクローズすることです。 注文が復元される方法: 1 EA は、選択した商品の他のウィンドウを閉じて、不採算の EA をオフにします (オプション)。 2 EA は、処理されたすべての注文のテイクプロフィットとストップロスのレベルをリセットし、対応する識別子を持つ保留中の注文を削除します。 3 EA は、利益を利用して不採算注文の一部をカバーし、総ポジション量を減らすために、すべての処理された採算性のある注文をクローズします
AlphaCore System MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
5 (1)
エキスパート
AlphaCore System   is a professional trading advisor for   MetaTrader 4 , utilizing a trading strategy based on   dynamic analysis of local extremes   and   statistical breakout forecasting . === Buy AlphaCore System for MT5 and get AlphaCore System for MT5 for free! === For more details, contact me via private message! Trading Concept The advisor operates using the methodology of   adaptive price corridors . The system continuously monitors the formation of   local liquidity accumulation zones
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
エキスパート
プロップしっかり準備完了!   (   SETFILEをダウンロード ) ローンチプロモーション: 現在の価格で残りわずかです！ 最終価格: 990ドル EA を 1 つ無料で入手 (2 取引アカウント用) -> 購入後に連絡してください Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal ゴールドリーパーへようこそ！ 非常に成功した Goldtrade Pro を基にして構築されたこの EA は、複数の時間枠で同時に実行できるように設計されており、取引頻度を非常に保守的なものから非常に不安定なものまで設定するオプションがあります。 EA は複数の確認アルゴリズムを使用して最適なエントリー価格を見つけ、内部で複数の戦略を実行して取引のリスクを分散します。 すべての取引にはストップロスとテイクプロフィットがありますが、リスクを最小限に抑え、各取引の可能性を最大化するために、トレーリングストップロスとトレーリングテイプロフィットも使用します。 このシステムは、重要なサポート
DCA CycleMax
Jin Sangun
エキスパート
DCA CYCLEMAX の紹介 Live Signal MT4 3000 USD start , BUY / SELL Both set :   Click Here Live Signal MT4 1000 USD start , Almost BUY set :   Click Here 概要 DCA CYCLEMAX は、市場で一方向に強いトレンドを示す資産に最適化された強力な半自動のグリッドトレーディングプログラム（EA）です。 特に、金（GOLD）、ナスダック100（NS100）、暗号通貨など、ボラティリティが高く安定したトレンドが見られる資産に効果的です。 DCA（ドルコスト平均法）戦略を使用して、損失リスクを管理しながら資産を時間をかけて管理します。 このEAはエントリーの区間を戦略的に設計し、トレンドが続く間にグリッド方式で複数のポジションを開き、手動エントリーと手動利確も含むプロセスで設定目標に達すると自動的に決済する機能を提供します。 横ばい相場の際には、DCA CycleMax EAと反対方向に動作するDCA CycleMax Hedge EAを併用する
Theranto v3
Hossein Davarynejad
エキスパート
//////  THEHRANTO V3  /////// ****  Important ****** This robot is equipped with a professional News Filter. During backtests, all important economic events are detected and trades are filtered before and after high-impact news. While backtests show reduced risk during news releases, the best way to verify real performance is through live signals       https://www.nxfx.ca/                                                                                                                         
HFT Pass Prop Firm MT4
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (26)
エキスパート
24時間のフラッシュセール - たった$199.99 "HFT Pass Prop Firms"は、特にUS30ペアで取引するために設計された高頻度取引（HFT）の挑戦に対応した専用のエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）です。 他のトップエキスパートアドバイザーやインジケーターについては、以下を参照してください： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lothimailoan/seller 私はロス（Los）です。詳細な情報を受け取るためには、こちらに登録してください： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lothimailoan/news 1/ HFTとは？ 高頻度取引（HFT）は、強力なコンピュータプログラムを使用して数分の一秒で大量の注文を実行する取引手法です。HFTは複数の市場を分析し、現行の市況に基づいて注文を実行するために高度なアルゴリズムを利用します。最も高速な実行速度を持つトレーダーがより利益を上げやすく、HFTは高い売買回転率と注文対取引比率が特徴です。 したがって、このEAは1段階または2段階の挑戦にのみ適してお
Fundamental Trader
Sara Sabaghi
4.82 (17)
エキスパート
Ziwoxファンダメンタルトレーダー Ziwox Fundamental Traderは、金融市場のトレーダーがEA情報データに基づいて賢明な意思決定を行うのを支援するトレーディングアシスタントです。 このEAは、オンラインソースを使用して、通貨の基本的なバイアス、ペアでのリアルタイム小売業者比率の感情、銀行と機関の予測、COTレポートデータ、および複雑なEAパネル内の他のデータなどの必要なすべての情報を取得します。 簡単に言えば、それは統合された外国為替データソースと情報であり、手動トレーダーがより良い意思決定を行うのに役立ちます。 これに加えて、これは完全な基本的なロボット取引であり、通貨の基本的なバイアスと技術データに基づいて、これらのデータを使用してペアで自動的に取引します EAコンポーネント： 取引に必要なすべての情報は、データパネルに統合された一連の外国為替データストリームコンポーネントとしてここに収集されます。 各コンポーネントは、トレーダーが意思決定を行うのに役立つトレーディングエイドインジケーターまたは説明的な市場レポートとして個別に機能します。 これらのコ
Bitcoin Scalper Pro MT4
Yevhenii Mavletbaiev
5 (2)
エキスパート
Be sure to contact me after purchase by writing a private message! Also, if you have any questions before purchasing, feel free to ask them. Only a few copies left at $129. Next price is $399 Live signal Monitoring MT5 version Meet your trusted crypto market assistant — Bitcoin Scalper Pro. This is the perfect solution for those who want to trade Bitcoin professionally and efficiently! This unique trading advisor is designed specifically for Bitcoin trading and uses a powerful price level br
The Golden Way
Lin Lin Ma
エキスパート
The Golden Way は MT4 プラットフォーム向けの自動取引ソフトウェアです。同ソフトは総合的なハイブリッド戦略を採用し、複数のサブストラテジーが連携して機能することで、金（XAUUSD）市場における買い（ロング）と売り（ショート）の機会を正確に捉え、様々な市場環境下でタイミング良く取引を把握するお手伝いをします。成熟した取引ロジックに基づき、金市場でのプロフェッショナルかつ効率的な取引操作を実現します。 設定情報 通貨ペア：XAUUSD 時間軸：M5 タイムフレーム 初期預け金：500USD 以上を推奨 レバレッジ：1:100 ～ 1:1000 アカウント：高パフォーマンスでスプレッドの低い任意のアカウント 正確にバックテストを行う方法 最低 500USD の預け金を選択します。 M5 タイムフレームを選択し、任意の日付範囲を設定し、「各ティック（Every Tick）」を選択します。 指定された範囲内でご自身に適したレバレッジを選択します。 「テスト開始」をクリックします。 ご使用方法 製品購入後、速やかに MQL5 フォーラムでお問い合わせください — 設定をお手伝
CyNera MT4
Svetlana Pawlowna Grosshans
2.81 (16)
エキスパート
CyNera：あなたの取引、私たちの技術 マニュアルとセットファイル: 購入後にご連絡いただければ、マニュアルとセットファイルをお送りします 価格: 価格は販売されたライセンスの数に応じて上昇します 利用可能なコピー: 4 金取引は、市場で最も変動の激しい金融商品であり、精密さ、徹底した分析、そして強力なリスク管理が求められます。CyNeraエキスパートアドバイザーは、これらの要素を巧みに組み合わせ、最適な金取引を実現するために設計された高度なシステムです。CyNeraの高度な戦略と技術は、経験豊富なトレーダーだけでなく、初心者にも、金取引がもたらす独自の課題やチャンスを乗り越えるための支援を提供します。 CyNeraは、金市場の複雑さに対応した信頼できるソリューションを提供します。適応性に優れたインテリジェントな戦略と、多時間枠分析、自動取引調整、そして正確なリスク管理などの高度な機能を組み合わせています。この柔軟性により、CyNeraは市場の急速な変化に即座に対応しつつ、長期的に資本を守るための強力なツールとなります。 シンボル XAUUSD (ゴールド) 時間枠 M30  
AW Double Grids EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.5 (8)
エキスパート
アドバイザー AW Double Grids MT4は、情報取引パネルと簡単なセットアップを備えた、アグレッシブで完全に自動化されたグリッド アドバイザーです。この戦略は、同時双方向作業で構成され、一方向のボリュームを増やします。組み込みの自動ロット計算、ポジション ボリュームの増加のさまざまなバリエーション、およびその他の機能が実装されています。 手順 ->  こちら  /  問題解決 ->   こちら / MT5 バージョン ->   こちら アドバイザーの取引方法: AW Double Grids は、反対方向の注文のペアを使用して双方向の取引を実行します。 AW Double Grids は、 反対方向の 2 つの注文を開くことで取引を開始します。利益のある注文をクローズした後、アドバイザーは再度 2 つの注文を開き、開いている方向のボリュームを増やします。開いている注文がある場合、アドバイザーは設定に応じて TakeProfit をポイント単位で変更できます。TakeProfit は動的または固定にすることができます。 入力パラメータ: メイン設定 Size_of_the
KonokaSystemNEO
Nobuyoshi Murase
1 (1)
エキスパート
KonokaSysteｍNEO は、KonokaSystemをベースに、新たな個性を持つ3姉妹( NEO・JOY・FUN )の1つで、オリジナルのEAです。 トレードスタイルは日本時間の夜中から日中をターゲットにしたデイトレードです。 通貨ペアは”USDJPY”で、M5の始値でエントリーします。 3姉妹はそれぞれに異なったロジックで、2種類のエントリーと、2種類のエグジットを装備しています。 グリッドやマーチンゲールのロジックは使用していません。 内部ロジックにより利益と損失を繰り返し、損失を飲み込んで成長します。 KonokaSystemNEO は、勝率重視ではありません。 TPとSLは共に100Pipsでやや大きくしています。(ストップ狩りの対策) その損失は大きいですが、本来最も危険なのは、損失が連続で発生する事です。 KonokaSystemNEO は、逆張りの弱点である暴騰や暴落による連続の損失を減らす様に設計しています。 NEOの元になったEA: https://www.mql5.com/ja/signals/573517                      
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
エキスパート
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Titan AI 4All
Amirbehzad Eslami
エキスパート
Titan AI（タイタンAI）—— 次世代型自動売買システム Titan AI は、 MX Robots の専門チームによって開発された次世代型の自動売買システムであり、最先端の人工知能技術と高度な金融知識を融合しています。 このEAは Real Tick（リアルティック） , MBP（Market by Price） , MBO（Market by Order） といった高品質な市場データでトレーニングされており、これらは機関投資家レベルのシステムでも使用されるデータ形式です。 そのため Titan AI は複数市場において一貫性のあるスマートな判断を実現します。 Titan AI は複数のAI戦略を同時に動作させる ポートフォリオ型トレードシステム として設計されています。 各戦略は異なる相場環境向けに最適化されており、最大限の利益と最小限のドローダウンを実現し、マージンコールの可能性をほぼゼロにします。 Titan AI 4All の起動と設定方法 Titan AI 4All は、 高度な自動化・機関投資家レベルの精度・簡易セットアップ を求めるトレーダーのために開発されました
Forex Diamond EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (5)
エキスパート
CHRISTMAS SALE — LIMITED TIME! Get Forex Diamond EA with a huge –65% discount AND receive Trend Matrix EA as a FREE BONUS ! Special Christmas Price: $187 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $360!) FREE BONUS: Trend Matrix EA A powerful multi-symbol strategy packed with advanced features, supporting 10 trading pairs — real value: $447! After completing your purchase, simply contact me and I will send you your BONUS EA immediately. Don’t miss this once-a-year opportunity! Forex Diamond EA – Reliab
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (15)
エキスパート
CHRISTMAS SALE — LIMITED TIME! Get Infinity Trader EA with a huge –65% discount AND receive Trend Matrix EA as a FREE BONUS ! Special Christmas Price: $187 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $360!) FREE BONUS: Trend Matrix EA A powerful multi-symbol strategy packed with advanced features, supporting 10 trading pairs — real value: $447! After completing your purchase, simply contact me and I will send you your BONUS EA immediately. Don’t miss this once-a-year opportunity! Infinity Trader EA Live
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.1 (10)
エキスパート
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
Stratos Mistral mt4
Michela Russo
エキスパート
LAUNCH PROMO Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> Tomorrow’s price: $399 Stratos Mistral is a robust forex trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of ADX, Moving Average, and High/Low Level indicators, Stratos Mistral delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M15 timeframe. It features a robust, pre-optimized configuration, ensuri
作者のその他のプロダクト
Smart Trend Tracer
Andri Maulana
3.75 (4)
インディケータ
The Ultimate Trading Companion: Smart Trend Tracer Tired of getting lost in market noise? Ready to find the clearest trends with pinpoint accuracy? Introducing Smart Trend Tracer , the ultimate tool designed to cut through the clutter and reveal the most profitable market swings. This isn't just another indicator; it's your personal guide to spotting trends as they form, giving you the confidence to make smarter trading decisions. Smart Trend Tracer identifies significant highs and lows on your
FREE
Ultimate Trend Sniper
Andri Maulana
インディケータ
Unleash Your Trading Potential with the Ultimate Trend Sniper Are you tired of missing out on major market moves? Want to spot trends with laser-like precision? The Ultimate Trend Sniper is a powerful, yet easy-to-use indicator designed to help you do just that. It's not just another moving average—it's a smart tool that gives you a clear edge in the market. Main Features & Benefits: Precision Entry & Exit Signals: The indicator uses two advanced T3 moving averages to generate highly accurate bu
FREE
Signal King
Andri Maulana
インディケータ
Signal King: Your Supreme Trend Indicator Ever felt lost in the noise of the market? The "Signal King" indicator cuts through the chaos, delivering clear, high-probability buy and sell signals directly to your chart. This isn't just another trend indicator; it's a powerful tool designed to give you an edge by combining the robust Supertrend with a reliable EMA filter . The Supertrend excels at identifying the overall market direction, while the EMA acts as a powerful confirmation filter. This du
FREE
Golden Trend Finder
Andri Maulana
インディケータ
Discover Your Edge with Golden Trend Finder Are you tired of second-guessing your trades? Golden Trend Finder is the all-in-one indicator designed to give you a decisive advantage in the market. It's not just another tool; it's a powerful signal generator that combines multiple advanced indicators to provide you with clear, confirmed trading opportunities. Imagine having a smart system that tells you exactly when to enter and exit a trade, filtered to avoid false signals. Golden Trend Finder doe
FREE
Keltner Signals Pro
Andri Maulana
インディケータ
Keltner Signals Pro: Trade Smarter, Earn More! Keltner Signals Pro Now available in EA format. Download Now. Boost your trading accuracy and eliminate false signals with Keltner Signals Pro – the advanced yet intuitive indicator designed for serious traders seeking consistent profits! Tired of misleading trading signals? Keltner Signals Pro masterfully combines the power of Keltner Channels for identifying crucial price breakouts with an unbeatable EMA200 Trend Filter . The result? More accurate
FREE
Trend Sensing Pro
Andri Maulana
5 (1)
インディケータ
Unlock Smarter Trading with Trend-Sensing Pro Are you tired of confusing charts and late signals? Trend-Sensing Pro is a powerful yet simple indicator designed to help you see market trends with crystal clarity. It combines the smoothness of an EMA (Exponential Moving Average) with a unique candle visualization, giving you a clean, noise-free view of the market's direction. Why You'll Love Trend-Sensing Pro See the True Trend : Trend-Sensing Pro cuts through market noise, making it easy to ident
FREE
Golden Fractal Cross
Andri Maulana
インディケータ
Unleash Your Trading Potential with the Golden Fractal Cross Are you tired of second-guessing your trades? Do you wish you had a clear, reliable system to guide your decisions? Introducing the Golden Fractal Cross —a powerful and user-friendly indicator designed to help you spot high-probability trading opportunities. This isn't just another average indicator; it's a complete strategy that combines the precision of fractal patterns with the dynamic power of Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs). Th
FREE
Smart Signal Generator
Andri Maulana
インディケータ
Unleash Smarter Trading with the Smart Signal Generator Tired of guesswork in your trading? The Smart Signal Generator is your new essential tool, designed to simplify your strategy and give you a powerful edge. This isn't just another indicator—it's a system built to provide you with high-probability entry signals, saving you time and boosting your confidence. Key Advantages & Features Intelligent Signal Generation : Our system goes beyond basic crossovers. It uses a built-in EMA filter to conf
FREE
Candle Sync Pro
Andri Maulana
インディケータ
Unlock Smarter Trades with Candle Sync Pro! Are you tired of conflicting signals across different timeframes? Do you wish you had a clearer view of the market's true direction? "Candle Sync Pro" is your essential tool for making more confident and informed trading decisions! This powerful indicator cuts through the noise, allowing you to see the bigger picture by visualizing higher timeframe candles directly on your current chart. No more switching back and forth, no more guesswork – just pure,
FREE
Trend Reversal Master
Andri Maulana
インディケータ
Trend Reversal Master Unlock Your Trading Potential with Precision Are you tired of missing key market reversals? Do you struggle to find high-probability entry points? "Trend Reversal Master" is the smart MQL4 indicator designed to help you spot potential trend shifts with confidence and clarity. This powerful tool combines the best of two worlds: the dynamic Parabolic SAR (PSAR) and the robust 200-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA). By filtering PSAR signals through the long-term trend de
FREE
Trend Hunter Ultimate
Andri Maulana
インディケータ
Discover Your Edge with Trend Hunter Ultimate Are you tired of second-guessing your trades? Trend Hunter Ultimate is the powerful MT4 indicator designed to cut through the market noise and give you clear, precise trading signals. Built on a proven strategy that combines multiple moving averages and the Stochastic oscillator, this tool is your key to identifying high-probability trend and reversal opportunities. Key Features & Benefits Pinpoint Accuracy: Our unique filtering system uses two EMAs
FREE
Trend Strength Pro
Andri Maulana
インディケータ
Discover the Power of Trend Strength Pro Unlock a new level of clarity in your trading with Trend Strength Pro , the ultimate tool for visualizing market momentum. Stop guessing and start seeing the true strength of a trend with a single glance. Our elegant and intuitive indicator helps you make smarter, more confident trading decisions. Key Advantages & Features Instantly See Trend Strength : Our color-coded histogram tells you whether the trend is getting stronger or weaker. Green means moment
FREE
Visual Trend Ribbon
Andri Maulana
インディケータ
Transform Your Trading with the Visual Trend Ribbon Tired of missing the big moves? Do you struggle to identify the market's true direction? The Visual Trend Ribbon is your solution. This powerful indicator cuts through the market noise, giving you a clear, visual understanding of the trend so you can trade with confidence. Instead of a single, lagging line, the Visual Trend Ribbon uses a dynamic band of multiple moving averages to show you the market's true momentum. When the ribbon expands, t
FREE
Signal Compass Pro
Andri Maulana
インディケータ
Find Your Trading Direction with Signal Compass Pro ! Tired of guessing your next move? Signal Compass Pro is your answer. This indicator isn't just a tool; it's your personal compass in the financial markets. By combining three powerful momentum indicators— CCI , WPR , and Force Index —we provide confirmed trading signals that are cleaner, more reliable, and less prone to "noise." Key Features & Advantages Confirmed Signals: No more guesswork. This indicator merges the power of three momentum i
FREE
Fibonacci Auto Trend Detection
Andri Maulana
インディケータ
Dynamic Color Fibonacci Indicator This tool is designed to automate the process of drawing and updating Fibonacci levels on your chart. It automatically adjusts to market trends, providing clear visual cues and alerts to help you analyze price movements. Key Features Adaptive Colors: The Fibonacci lines automatically change color to reflect the current trend. They appear blue during uptrends and red during downtrends, giving you an immediate visual sense of the market direction without manual a
Momentum Master
Andri Maulana
インディケータ
Unlock your trading potential with Momentum Master , the smart indicator designed to help you navigate the markets with confidence. This powerful tool provides clear, actionable signals by combining the strengths of multiple proven indicators. Say goodbye to guesswork and hello to precision trading. Momentum Master is more than just a signal provider; it's your personal market analyst. It uses a unique combination of Moving Averages (EMA 34 & 55) to identify the trend, MACD for trade confirmatio
FREE
Fibonacci Auto Trend Detection EA
Andri Maulana
ユーティリティ
Fibonacci Auto Trend Detection EA This Expert Advisor (EA) is a trading tool for MetaTrader 4 that uses Fibonacci principles combined with risk management. It is designed to automate trade entries and exits based on dynamic Fibonacci levels while including built-in risk controls. Important Note: This EA requires the Fibonacci Auto Trend Detection indicator to function. Key Features Automated Trade Execution: The EA places and manages trades automatically at key Fibonacci retracement and extensi
FREE
Ultimate Signal Generator
Andri Maulana
インディケータ
Ultimate Signal Generator: Your Edge in the Market Are you tired of guessing your next move in the market? The Ultimate Signal Generator is here to change that. This powerful MQL4 indicator is designed to give you a clear trading advantage by providing reliable buy and sell signals. It's a smart, effective tool that helps you make confident decisions, so you can focus on your strategy, not on uncertainty. Key Advantages and Features Pinpoint Accuracy: Our indicator uses a unique blend of Bollin
FREE
Precision Signals
Andri Maulana
インディケータ
Stochastic with Trend Filter: Precision Signals This is a powerful and easy-to-use indicator designed for traders who want more reliable signals from the classic Stochastic oscillator. How It Works: This indicator improves on the standard Stochastic by adding a powerful trend filter. It uses an Exponential Moving Average (EMA) to determine the overall direction of the market. The indicator will only generate a "buy" signal when both the Stochastic crossover is bullish and the price is above the
FREE
Beyond the Bands
Andri Maulana
インディケータ
The Ultimate Trading Companion: Beyond the Bands Tired of missing out on key market moves? Our indicator, Beyond the Bands , is the solution you've been waiting for. This powerful tool takes the classic Bollinger Bands strategy and supercharges it with an intelligent EMA filter, giving you more accurate and reliable signals than ever before. It's designed to help you find high-probability entry points and avoid false signals, so you can trade with confidence. What makes Beyond the Bands differen
FREE
WilliamsTrend Pro
Andri Maulana
インディケータ
Elevate Your Trading with WilliamsTrend Pro Ready to take your trading to the next level? WilliamsTrend Pro is the ultimate tool designed to help you spot high-probability trade setups with precision and confidence. By combining the power of the Williams %R oscillator with a 200-period EMA trend filter , this indicator helps you trade smarter, not harder. Stop second-guessing your entries and exits. WilliamsTrend Pro filters out the noise, ensuring you only get signals that are aligned with the
FREE
Catch the Turn
Andri Maulana
1 (1)
インディケータ
Catch The Turn: The 5-Factor Confluence Trading System Tired of conflicting indicators and missed entries? is your complete decision engine, designed to cut through market noise and deliver high-confidence entry signals exactly when a major market move begins. The Power of 5-in-1 Confluence Stop trading on doubt. Our proprietary engine eliminates false signals by generating a trade signal only when five independent, proven indicators are in full, unequivocal agreement. This rigorous confirma
FREE
Master Trend Analyzer
Andri Maulana
インディケータ
The   Master Trend Analyzer   is a powerful and flexible MetaTrader 4 (MT4) indicator designed to help traders analyze trends across multiple timeframes simultaneously. By combining multiple Moving Averages (MAs) from different timeframes into one chart, this tool provides a clear and comprehensive view of market trends, making it easier to identify key support/resistance levels, confirm trends, and make informed trading decisions. Advantages of Multi-Timeframe MA Master Multi-Timeframe Analysis
FREE
Precision Entry Master
Andri Maulana
インディケータ
Precision Entry Master: Your Key to Confident Trading Tired of second-guessing your trades? The Precision Entry Master indicator is designed to help you find high-quality entry points with confidence. It combines two powerful market analyses to give you a clear signal, filtering out noise and false signals so you can focus on the best opportunities. Our unique system works by finding the perfect moment when market momentum is changing and the overall trend is in your favor. When these two condit
FREE
Apex Trend Detector
Andri Maulana
インディケータ
Unleash Your Trading Potential with the Apex Trend Detector! Are you tired of missing out on profitable trades? Do you struggle to find reliable entry and exit points in the volatile forex market? It's time to upgrade your trading arsenal with the Apex Trend Detector – the intelligent MT4 indicator designed to cut through market noise and pinpoint high-probability trading opportunities! The Apex Trend Detector isn't just another indicator; it's a sophisticated signal system that expertly fuses t
FREE
Stochastic Market Master
Andri Maulana
インディケータ
Master Your Market Entries and Exits! Are you tired of confusing, noisy indicators that give you false signals? The Stochastic Market Master is designed to cut through the noise and deliver crystal-clear trading opportunities directly to you. This powerful tool uses a unique double-smoothing process to provide more accurate buy and sell signals, helping you spot trend reversals with confidence and precision. With this indicator, you can stop staring at your screen all day. Our built-in alert and
FREE
Wave Rider
Andri Maulana
インディケータ
The Wave Rider Indicator: Your Key to Confident Trading Tired of trying to guess market movements? The Wave Rider indicator is your solution. It's an intelligent tool designed to help you spot profitable trends with ease and confidence. What makes it so powerful? See Trends Clearly : Wave Rider simplifies complex market data, so you can easily identify the direction of the trend and make smarter decisions. Get Timely Signals : It gives you clear buy and sell signals, helping you pinpoint the be
FREE
Multi Time frame Support Resistance
Andri Maulana
インディケータ
Multi-Timeframe Support & Resistance Indicator for MT4. Professional Tool for Technical Traders. Key Advantages Multi-Timeframe Analysis   - View critical levels from different timeframes simultaneously Real-Time Alerts   - Instant notifications when key levels change Customizable Display   - Adjust colors, line styles, and timeframes to match your strategy User-Friendly   - Easy setup with clear visual labels for all levels Core Features   Multi-Chart Integration : Track S/R from up to 4 t
Last High and Low
Andri Maulana
インディケータ
Last High and Low Indicator Features Dynamic High/Low Lines : Automatically plots horizontal lines showing the highest high and lowest low over a selected number of past bars. Customizable Lookback Period : Adjust how many bars the indicator analyzes to find highs/lows. Visual Customization : Choose line colors (red for high, blue for low). Adjust line style (dashed, solid, etc.) and thickness. Price Labels : Displays the exact price and bar count for clarity (e.g., "High (10 bars): 1.1200").
Scalp Master Pro
Andri Maulana
ユーティリティ
Scalp Master Pro.  Scalp Master Pro   is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) designed for traders who want to scalp the markets with precision and confidence. Built with advanced ATR-based strategies, this EA dynamically adjusts to market conditions, ensuring optimal managing risk effectively. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, this EA simplifies managing trades and incorporating smart spread adjustments for better execution. Advantages of Scalp Master Pro: Risk Management : Inco
フィルタ:
レビューなし
レビューに返信