Precision Pulse Expert Advisor

🚀 PRECISION PULSE EA: Gold Trading Re-Imagined!

Tired of complex trading systems that leave you confused?

Meet the PRECISION PULSE EA, your new powerful, yet simple, companion designed specifically for the volatile Gold market (XAUUSD). This Expert Advisor is engineered to capture high-probability moves using a sophisticated combination of EMA trend analysis and Stochastic oscillator entry signals.

It's ready-to-use on the M5 timeframe—just attach it to your Gold chart and you're set! We have pre-optimized this EA specifically for Exness trading conditions. If you use Exness, no setup is required—just load it on the Gold M5 chart, and you are ready to trade immediately. Register Exness here https://one.exnessonelink.com/a/5g580k1fko

For other brokers: The strategy remains highly effective! You only need to run a quick optimization on the Risk Percentage parameter (Start:1 - step:0,1 - Stop:10) to match your broker's specific leverage and contract size.

Why Choose PRECISION PULSE EA? ✨

The PRECISION PULSE EA provides a strategic, calculated approach to trading, focusing on sustained profitability and disciplined risk management.

  • Smart Entry Signals: The core "Precision Pulse" system uses three EMA50 price levels combined with the EMA100 to confirm the trend, filtering signals only when a strong trend aligns with an overbought/oversold condition indicated by the Stochastic Oscillator. This synergy ensures entries are highly probable.

  • Dynamic Risk Management: It offers a flexible risk setting, allowing you to automatically calculate your lot size based on a Percentage of Risk per trade, so you never overcommit your capital.

  • Advanced Trailing Stop: Protect your profits with an ATR-based Trailing Stop. This dynamic method ensures your Stop Loss is moved only after a significant profit has been achieved (using the ATR_Profit_Multiplier ), locking in gains as the market moves in your favor.

  • Daily Safety Net: The Daily Cut Loss Percentage feature acts as a powerful drawdown limit. If your equity falls below a set threshold in a single day, the EA automatically closes all positions and stops trading for the rest of the day, safeguarding your account from excessive losses.

  • Built for Safety: Crucially, this EA does not use risky Martingale or Grid trading techniques. Your capital is protected by a professional, rule-based trading strategy.

🛠 NEED ASSISTANCE? Whether you are testing the demo or have already purchased the EA, I am here to help you with the setup. If you have questions about settings feel free to contact me directly.

📥 Send me a Message here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/andrimaul


⚙️ Key Parameters (Ready to Use!)

The EA comes pre-optimized for Gold (XAUUSD) on the M5 timeframe. Here are the simple parameters you can adjust to fine-tune your trading experience:

  • RiskPercentage: The percentage of account equity to risk per trade (e.g., set to 2% for robust money management). Set to 0 to use a fixed lot size.

  • Lots: Fixed Lot Size to use if RiskPercentage is disabled.

  • StartHour / EndHour: Define your preferred daily trading window (e.g., focus on high-volatility sessions).

  • DailyCutLossPercent: Maximum daily loss percentage before the EA halts trading for the day.

  • ATR_Trailing_Multiplier: Controls how far the Trailing Stop should be from the current price (based on ATR).

  • ATR_Profit_Multiplier: Determines the profit level (in ATR units) required to activate the Trailing Stop.

  • EMA_Timeframe / EMAPeriod: The higher-timeframe EMA used as an additional trend filter (default is D1 for long-term trend bias).

  • MagicNumber: Unique ID to manage trades from this specific EA.

⏳ Take the First Step: Test Drive the EA Today!

Don't miss out on the opportunity to automate your Gold trading with a high-precision tool.

Stop trading by emotion. Start trading with PRECISION!

➡️ Download the PRECISION PULSE EA and attach it to your M5 Gold chart now!


